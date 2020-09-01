Bull’s-Eye Design Wrapped in a Flag

Basic Use of Fire Extinguishers By: Randall C. Resch



I happened upon a vehicle fire not far from home. About that same time, a local tow company swooped-in behind the burning car.



The young tower looked to be in full, first-responder mode as he jumped from the truck’s cab and immediately ran the deck rearwards. He quickly accessed an extinguisher stowed atop the driver’s side storage box then hurriedly headed towards the smoking car. In an instance, he swung the smoking vehicle’s door open and pulled the latch.



He moved to the front of the car and started to open the hood when someone yelled at him not to do so. At the moment he lifted the hood, fire flashed flames in his direction. As adrenaline pulsed to his fumbling fingers, he dropped the extinguisher. While his actions were admirable, he, or someone, could have been seriously burned. Because tow operators aren’t fire fighters, does your company’s training include having the employee demonstrate how-to use one (less shooting it off)?



Required by Law

Per federal requirements, Title 49, CFR § 393.95 –Emergency equipment on all power units is required to have and maintain a fire extinguisher on commercial vehicles like tow trucks and carriers.



In a nutshell, the tow truck’s extinguisher should be:



Solidly mounted; not mounted under the seat

Mounted where quick access is possible

For tow truck storage, never store a fire extinguisher loose in side-boxes or atop a carrier’s side-box

Fully functional with pull-pin, handle and operable nozzle

Dated and stickered proving the unit’s expiration

Gauged “In the Green”



For, “Emergency Use and Deployment,” know the acronym PASS, which stands for:



P = Pull the extinguisher’s safety pin

A = Aim at the base of the fire

S = Squeeze the handle

S = Sweep at the base of the fire from side to side



Remember, smaller fire extinguishers have limited amount of time in-dispersing dry chemical. Typically, an extinguisher’s blast, that’s in full-open position, lasts approximately eight to ten seconds. Note: For most engine fires and where there’s visible smoke, unless the user can aim a direct hit at the fire’s base, a small extinguisher has minimal effect on an engine fire.



Hybrid Fires



In today’s hybrid and electric vehicle market, they’re powered in-part with Lithium Ion batteries. When impact or systems catch fire, regular extinguishers are useless in-attempting to put fire out. Hybrid vehicles fires produce a different set of fire-characteristics beyond the effective range of standard fire extinguishers.



While fire extinguishers have no effect on hybrid (battery) fires, only copious amounts of strategically placed water will overcome Lithium battery burns.



Dead Red Gauge



Learn this ditty, “A gauge in red means the unit is dead.” Don’t wait until it’s too late to learn your extinguisher expired and has no pressure. If you suspect the extinguisher is better than five-years old, get a new one. Drivers - it’s your daily responsibility to ensure your truck’s extinguisher is in-proper operating order and not expired. If you’re inspected (at the scales) and an expired fire extinguisher is discovered, expect a citation.



Take into consideration that most extinguisher users or “Good Samaritans” use their devices “Free Gratis.” Unless you’re going to tow the burned vehicle, you won’t get paid for using your extinguisher. Depending on the size extinguisher used, they cost $20 to $50 to recharge. While being a hero is one thing, throwing away your company’s hard-earned dollars is something totally different.



As a means to conduct mock training, turn a garden hose with water “On,” meaning the hose is pressurized; select a visual target like a tow truck’s rim; stand eight to ten feet back and conduct PASS in the same action one would deploy a fire extinguisher. Although it’s not exactly the same, participants can see the value of how-to aim a fire extinguisher?



Danger: Car fires are one of the most deadly forms of live-fires because of different materials and plastics cars are made of. The potential of explosion is always danger close. Because car fires tend to smolder and re-ignite, it’s always a smart decision to initiate 911 and let the fire guys do their thing.























Customer Service in the Age of COVID-19 By Brian J Riker



Customer service has traditionally meant the customer is always right. In many instances this is still the prudent way to conduct business. Even if they may not be right it is often easier on your public image to do your level best to satisfy a customer rather than to prove your point.



In the current social climate dominated by fear of COVID-19, it is very easy to upset, offend or outright enrage a person by appearing to either take the virus too seriously or not seriously enough. As customer service specialists, which is the heart of what towers are, we must be empathetic to concerns even when we may not share the same beliefs as others. This point is highlighted by the mask v. no-mask debate currently raging across the U.S. Either way sounds like a no-win situation to me!



I have noticed a trend of towing companies not wanting to transport passengers, instead offering to arrange a ride with a taxi service or rideshare app. This is reasonable in many areas where these services are readily available but is it fair to your customer if they were accustomed to the tower providing a ride along with the vehicle? Who is responsible for the additional costs associated with the third-party ride service? What purpose does it serve in protecting your customer’s health when you “pass the buck” down the line to another company, one that you do not control how they sanitize and respond to this viral threat. Sure, your health may be better protected but what happens if the customer becomes ill and can trace it to the ride you recommended? Who is responsible then?



What about towing companies in the more rural areas where these alternate transportation arrangements are not available? Is it reasonable to leave your customer to fend for themselves? What type of liability does this leave your company exposed to if you fail to assure their safety before towing their vehicle away? Towers have been held liable for death and injury in similar situations.



Is it reasonable to tow or transport a vehicle with passengers inside it? Is it even legal in your state? I do not believe it is prudent except in the most unusual of cases to tow or transport a vehicle with passengers inside it. My only exception to this is when it is more unsafe to offload the passengers at the scene of the disablement because of safety concerns such as high speed traffic or direct orders from the law enforcement officer on scene.



These questions must be answered for multiple points of view.



First, how do they affect the safety, health and mental wellbeing of your entire company? Most tow operators I have spoken with are fearful of having passengers in the cab of their tow truck. I can understand this fear, especially with regular cab trucks that do not allow for adequate separation between the driver and passengers although there are effective measures to mitigate this risk even in confined spaces.



Next, we must look at it from the customer’s point of view. They are already having one of the worst experiences they can have - a vehicle breakdown or crash. Our duty is to provide them with safe service while helping them to deal with their misfortune. The last thing they want to think about is how they are getting off the highway or catching COVID-19. Most likely they are just as worried about the virus as you may be.



Lastly, we must consider the liability point of view. What are our legal obligations under our various law enforcement or club contracts as well as our state laws? OSHA, State and Federal health agencies and even local municipalities have all enacted various rules we must follow regarding access to services during this pandemic. We may not have the legal right to refuse transport service or maybe we don’t have the authority to provide it. This will vary depending upon where you are conducting business and the source of the call.



