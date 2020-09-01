The Week's Features
Tower Warns Residents to Evacuate from Burning Fires
With fires spreading in Northern California, a tower jumps into action to warn residents of impending flames
“Juicy” Recovery in California
A recovery of an overturned tractor trailer containing 35,000 pounds of fruit juice
New Hampshire Man Arrested for Wielding Gun at Repo Man
Steve Allison threatens a tower with a gun and gets arrested
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 26 - September 01, 2020

Bull’s-Eye Design Wrapped in a Flag

0 a5af9By George L. Nitti

Throughout the towing industry, patriotic themed graphics abound. But what separates the stellar from the merely ordinary may come down to a simple, creative variation such as a change in color.

Alberto Castellanos, owner of Alberto’s Towing of Santa Ana, Ca., recently purchased 5 new tow trucks, replacing his older trucks because California’s new law requires operating tow trucks that are made post 2010.

Castellanos took the opportunity of purchasing the new trucks and then wrapping them all at once with a signature design that uniformly brands the company with a memorable patriotic display featuring the American Flag.

On their new medium duty 2020 Freightliner M2 with a 16 Ton Century Wrecker, this design is clearly illustrated, but with a color variation of black, white and gold rather than the traditional red, white and blue colors of the American flag.

Castellanos said, “I went with a gold color because it is similar to yellow. These are towing colors that stand out. That’s why I went with them. I wanted to do something different.”

The stars on the hood are gold while gold stripes, interspersed with black and white stripes, carve out an image that might at first be easily mistaken for a camouflaged truck but upon closer examination replicates the American Flag.

The colors are infused with a modern flavor of lines that are not drawn evenly with a gradient of colors promoting a more artistic sensibility.

Another image that stands out on the truck is that of their logo, a bull, pulling a tow chain. This image stands center stage on the hood of their truck and can also be found on the side doors.

Castellanos said, “The bull is a symbol of our towing company. Bulls are calm, powerful and even nice. Did you know that you can pet them? You just don’t want to piss them off.”

The name Alberto’s Towing also stands out as does the slogan on the visor of their tinted windows: “If It Don’t Roll, We Tow.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com.


AMERICAN TOWMAN CONFIRMS NEW DATES FOR 2021 SHOWS

WARWICK, NY – American Towman trade shows and conferences will resume their full schedule in 2021 with the announcement of the show dates for all four of their expositions.

The new 2021 schedule will open with the launch of The Towman Games (Mid-America’s Tow Show) on June 17 and run through Saturday, June 19 with a combination of highly skilled training classes, management seminars and a 2-day exposition. All will be held indoors at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.

August 5-7 (show dates Aug. 6 & 7) will see TowXpo San Antonio mark its return to the Alamo City and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, while American Towman ShowPlace – Las Vegas will take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Events Center Sept. 15-17 (show dates Sept. 16 & 17) in Las Vegas, NV.

The American Towman Exposition, the towing and emergency road service industry’s international showcase, is set for the Baltimore Convention Center Nov. 11-14 (show dates Nov. 12-14)in Baltimore, MD.

“We wanted to let both our industry suppliers and professional tow business owners know about these important dates so they can begin to plan their 2021 show calendar,” said A.T. Expo Corp. president Henri “Doc” Calitri.

“Knowing the towing industry looks forward to our shows as the premier face-toface sales events, we can’t wait to begin our full-speed ahead plans for all of our shows in 2021,” he added.

Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

August 26 - September 01, 2020
Wesley Ashe of 3:16 Towing is suing the city of Hampton, Va., for breach of contract

Virginia Tow Company Suing City for $800,000

Wesley Ashe, owner of 3:16 Towing of Hampton, Va., is suing the city for $800,000 for allegedly breaching its contract.

In 2015, 3:16 Towing was added to the Hampton Police Division’s on-call rotational list, but this January the company was removed from the list, due to claims of overcharging for clean-up services, which Ashe denied.

Ashe was forced to leave Hampton, selling several trucks while others were repossessed. 

Taking the city to court, Ashe says he didn’t want to go down this path, but he just felt there was no choice.

He said, “When you had a clear path and you never saw it coming, it is really devastating.”

August 26 - September 01, 2020

Tower Urges Residents to [b]Evacuate from Burning Fires

Billowing smoke, intense heat and charred remains of homes throughout the fire strewn community of Vacaville, Ca., moved tower Brian Smith into action as he helped warn his neighbors to get out of their homes.

While fires enveloped the town, forcing thousands to evacuate, Smith offered his assistance in the middle of the night to warn others to get moving, shouting “The fire is here.”

Smith used his tow truck and an airhorn to wake people in the early morning and knocked on doors, telling people to get out of their homes.

He said, “I was at one house and then all of a sudden the trees around you are on fire. It’s pretty intense. I mean, I don’t know if you just don’t realize it at the time and just act.”

According to local reports, Smith decided to act when he heard on the radio that firefighters would not be able to reach certain areas in Solano County.

Tower Killed in Hit and Run Accident

22 year-old Tristen Cother was killed on Thursday, August 20th in Kyle, Tx., when the tow truck he was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer by a driver who fled the scene after the accident.

Jose Luis Juarez, the driver of the 18 wheeler truck, struck Cother’s tow truck and a box truck, which were both stationary, at around 5 a.m. on Interstate 35. Cother was killed on impact. According to the Kyle Police Department, Juarez fled the scene after the collision. 

He was later apprehended by the Kyle Police with assistance from the Hays County Sheriff’s County. Juarez was charged with an accident involving death.

Source: https://www.kxan.com/

Virginia Tow Truck Company [b]Suing City for $800,000

Wesley Ashe, owner of 3:16 Towing of Hampton, Va., is suing the city for $800,000 for allegedly breaching its contract.

In 2015, 3:16 Towing was added to the Hampton Police Division’s on-call rotational list, but this January the company was removed from the list, due to claims of overcharging, which Ashe has denied.

Ashe was forced to leave Hampton, selling several trucks while others were repossessed. 

Taking the city to court, Ashe says he didn’t want to go down this path, but he just felt there was no choice.

He said, “When you had a clear path and you never saw it coming, it is really devastating.”

https://www.wavy.com/

Florida Tow Company Sued [b]for Selling Service Member’s Vehicle

A Florida tow company that sold a Marine’s car while she was serving overseas is being sued by the Justice Department for violating her civil rights.

According to a federal law, service members are protected from having their property sold during periods of military service and for 90 days thereafter.

The lawsuit alleges that the company, Target Recovery Towing Inc. and Target Recovery & Transport Inc. of Tampa, was in violation of that law when Marine Jennifer Ko’s 2011 Nissan Versa was auctioned off after she was deployed to Okinawa in 2017.

Lawyers for the towing company argued it had “no way of knowing that the subject vehicle … was owned by an active duty service member,” but the Justice Department lawyer maintains that documents inside the car clearly showed Ko’s military status.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for Ko and unspecified civil penalties against the towing company, which it said had a practice of not seeking court orders before selling off service members’ property and has been inactive since the fall 2018.

https://www.stripes.com/

Private Lot Tows Complicated [b]in Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach is revising its towing ordinance intended to promote greater accountability despite complications it may cause. This has come about due to complaints from people claiming they were towed despite being legally parked.

The proposed rules will require the involvement of the city’s public safety department and the presence of the local police and the property owner or the owner’s agent of record before a wrecker performs any tows.

The new rules are meant to prevent wrecker companies from charging exorbitant or hidden administrative fees, to provide better documentation and proof of the legality of the tow, and to ensure authorization forms are properly filled out.

Under the existing ordinance, towing companies must inform the city’s public safety department within 30 minutes of any nonconsensual tow they make, but police are not required to be present for the tow. 

The proposed requirement caused concern for property owners who believe the high volume of towing calls will be too much of a workload for the city’s police department to handle.

“I wonder when they get the thousands of calls they’re going to get, if they’re going to be able to respond,” said Marijane Ambrogi, president of Cherry Grove’s Sea Marsh 1 HOA. “I would think they have more important things to do then respond to my standing by a car….” 

Further complicating the issue is why all Myrtle Beach tow companies should be held to the new standards when only one tow company is primarily the target of the accusations.

Source: https://www.myhorrynews.com/

Tower Offers $10,000 Reward [b]for Stolen Tools

Jeff Murray, who owns M&N Wrecker in Russellville, Alabama, says his business has been the target of repeated thefts as thousands of dollars worth of tools went missing three weeks ago from his tow truck.

Murray said, “We went to tow a vehicle and one of my drivers informed me that some of the tools were missing so we went out and inspected some of our other trucks and noticed a lot more of our tools were missing.”

Murray is offering a $10,000 reward to get the business’s tools back.

“We’ve noticed other stuff since we’ve made the report with the sheriff’s department that has been bothered and we just wanted the public to be aware that there was someone stealing stuff and that if they run across any of these specialty tools that will only work on a large tow truck that if they showed up to please give us a call,” said Murray.

Source: https://www.waff.com/
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
August 26 - September 01, 2020

“Juicy” Recovery in California

1 8ca66by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On August 29, 2018 Plaza Towing, with two locations in Indio and Palm Desert, Ca., was called by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to recover two rolled over semis. Plaza initially responded with their 35-ton Jerr-Dan mounted on a 2015 Peterbilt 567 driven by Heavy-Duty Manager Darl Young.

Upon arrival, Darl saw the rolled over semis, one facing northbound in the southbound lanes and the other facing southbound on the right shoulder. The truck that was facing northbound in the southbound lanes was originally traveling northbound on SR-86 when the driver lost control and rolled it over into the center divide. The truck then proceeded to slide on its side into the southbound lanes, clipping a loaded container chassis going southbound, rolling it over as well.

The container chassis was handled by Mohica Towing Inc, another local company based in Cathedral City, CA.

When Darl arrived on scene, he assessed the situation and saw a heavily compromised trailer that was fully loaded with approximately 35,000-pounds of fruit juice. The trailer was compromised to the point that it required a full off-load of the product to upright.

Trent “Junior” Butzlaff, son of Plaza owner Trent Lee Butzlaff, informed, “Darl called for the following resources: Ten men to off-load the product led by our Light-Duty Manager Kirk Tozi, our 2001 Peterbilt 389 with 3 axle Landoll trailer loaded with our Gradall telescoping boom forklift, and a 2014 Kenworth W900 with 48-foot reefer.”

While Darl waited for the off-load crew to arrive, he hooked onto the trailer and winched it back into the center divide to open the Southbound lanes and create a safer work environment for the Plaza recovery crew.

As soon as Plaza's crew arrived they began transferring the salvageable product onto their refer trailer via Gradall and pallet jack. Once completed, they brought their 16-foot dump trailer out to the scene to pick-up any remaining unsalvageable product.

Trent “Junior” explained, “Once the off-load was complete Darl rigged two low lines to the tractor and trailer and began winching the tractor upright. Because of the trailer being compromised we used our Gradall to support the side of the trailer wall as it was being uprighted, eventually leaning the wall into the trailer for transport. We then separated the units due to the severity of the damage.”

Darl then called for Plaza’s 2010 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 9055 50-ton, driven by operator Roberto Castellanos, to tow the tractor while Darl towed the trailer. With everything loaded up, the convoy of Plaza Towing equipment proceeded to their Indio location where everything was stored. The next day the salvaged product was then trans-loaded from Plaza’s reefer to the customers trailer.

Miner Witch in the Ditch

1 7b546by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On July 27th, 2020, the McLean County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department called Tri-State Towing and Recovery to respond to a large rolled over piece of mining equipment.

In service for 35 years, Tri-State, with locations in Evansville, In., and Henderson, Ky., and a large fleet of trucks and equipment, covers a large area and provides a variety of services including a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator and their 2018 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator.

Lance informed, “We got the call at around 3 p.m. Upon arrival we found a 230k load and trailer on its side. This very large rolled-over oversize load was a 130k miner witch. It's a continuous miner they run under ground to mine coal. The trucking company had called a crane so we decided to work with them.”

Lance and Frank staged the two NRC rotators to assist in the lift.

“We set the crane to pic the miner witch,” said Lance. “It took the rotators to stabilize the trailer on each end. We had to do a lot to get the crane to be stable. Once set, the miner was lifted and placed on the ground upright.”

The crew then broke down the crane and moved it, using the two rotators to set the trailers back on the roadway.

“At that point we set the miner on the trailer and hooked the truck to it. Then we went down to the road to place the front set of jeeps on it and re-hooked it to the truck,” Lance continued.

“The trucking company brought another Jeep from one of their other trailers to use. We also had a service truck from Young Trucking come help with changing the tires and help reset the trailer to put the load back on.”

Franklin explained, “Initially, we were unable to get the crane’s rigging under one corner of this machine. My 10-foot 1/2 G100 (15,000 lb. vertical WLL) chain set up was used to pre-pick at one of four attachment points. Below are some insights about the lift. I have also provided a picture of how the chain assembly was rigged.”

Extreme Machine Lift Rigging Notes:

 1. The machine weight was 136,000-pounds.
2. The machine was lifted 12-inches then lowered onto cribbing. My chain was then removed and the crane’s rigging was successfully attached.
3. As we all know, it is nearly impossible to evenly load four pick points, therefore some attachment points likely carried more than their fair share of weight. (34,000-pounds...plus)
4. The shackle used was a 1.5 inch diameter, 30-ton alloy.
5. The D:D at the shackle is only 3:1.
6. The attachment point on the machine contained sharp edges with 90-degree bends.
7. The chain assembly shows no visible signs of damage or excessive wear.

Lance informed, “We started around 2:30 p.m. on the 27th and got done around 6 a.m. on the 28th. This was a very involved recovery due to the extreme weight and the location. You work up an appetite on a job like this, so we ordered the pizza from our friends at Rockhouse Pizza in Henderson and they delivered to the scene.”

Tanker Fishin’ in Oklahoma

1 a0323by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

David “Dave” Bruner was in the towing business for years before retiring. That changed when his son Justin graduated from high school and told his dad he wanted to start a towing business. Dave wished him luck, but the catch was that Justin was too young to get the necessary insurance so Dave came out of retirement and they started Bruners Towing & Recovery LLC in 2007, based in Stilwell, Oklahoma. This year younger brother Jarrett graduated high school and joined his father and brother in the business.

On November 20, 2019, Bruners loaded up and rolled out for a recovery involving an overturned propane truck.

Justin informed, “We got the call from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) at around 11:30 am that a propane truck had run off a bridge and overturned in the creek on Caney Creek Road in Stilwell. We knew from the location the OHP gave us that it was going to be tight quarters to work in.”

The recovery crew responded with Truck #3, a 1996 GMC Topkick with a 16-ton Nomar, Truck#4, a 1978 Pete with a Holmes 750 and what they call the Army Truck, a 1973 AM General.

Once the Bruners got on scene they were told that the truck was fully loaded. With the truck on its side they couldn’t pump the propane off.

“After looking everything over dad said that we could pump the gas off, but we were going to have to build a pto shaft and bring a tractor out,” said Justin. “So with permission from the propane company we had a local tractor shop make a pto shaft and bring us a tractor.”

While the pto was being built the crew started rigging the truck to be uprighted.

Justin explained, “We took chain binders and chained the rear axles to the frame of the truck and took an 8-inch belt and went over the top of the propane barrel and under the truck to the frame to help give us some leverage.”

Once they had all the rigging done the tractor had showed up and they pumped off the propane onto another truck. While that was taking place they brought in a backhoe in to smooth out a spot for Truck #4, the Holmes 750, to sit.

The 1973 AM General army truck was staged in the creek and tied to the rear of the propane truck once the propane was pumped off. They took one line off of the Holmes 750 and went to the belt on the high side and blocked low on the passenger side and went to the high side on the front of the truck.

Dave and Justin uprighted the propane truck with the Holmes 750 and the AM General and Jarrett used Truck#3, the 16-ton Nomar to winch it out forward while the other two trucks helped hold it upright.

Justin stated, “Once we had it back out and on flat ground we towed it back the propane company office there in Stilwell. Luckily the truck rolled over softly and didn’t do much damage. It never leaked a drop of fuel, oil or propane out since it rolled so softly. The whole job took about 4 1/2 hrs to complete.”

When the job was done the crew went back to the shop and got the rigs ready for the next catch.

Basic Use of Fire Extinguishers

fireextinguisher 168a3By: Randall C. Resch

I happened upon a vehicle fire not far from home. About that same time, a local tow company swooped-in behind the burning car.

The young tower looked to be in full, first-responder mode as he jumped from the truck’s cab and immediately ran the deck rearwards. He quickly accessed an extinguisher stowed atop the driver’s side storage box then hurriedly headed towards the smoking car. In an instance, he swung the smoking vehicle’s door open and pulled the latch.

He moved to the front of the car and started to open the hood when someone yelled at him not to do so. At the moment he lifted the hood, fire flashed flames in his direction. As adrenaline pulsed to his fumbling fingers, he dropped the extinguisher. While his actions were admirable, he, or someone, could have been seriously burned. Because tow operators aren’t fire fighters, does your company’s training include having the employee demonstrate how-to use one (less shooting it off)?

Required by Law
Per federal requirements, Title 49, CFR § 393.95 –Emergency equipment on all power units is required to have and maintain a fire extinguisher on commercial vehicles like tow trucks and carriers.

In a nutshell, the tow truck’s extinguisher should be:

Solidly mounted; not mounted under the seat
Mounted where quick access is possible
For tow truck storage, never store a fire extinguisher loose in side-boxes or atop a carrier’s side-box
Fully functional with pull-pin, handle and operable nozzle
Dated and stickered proving the unit’s expiration
Gauged “In the Green”

For, “Emergency Use and Deployment,” know the acronym PASS, which stands for:

P = Pull the extinguisher’s safety pin
A = Aim at the base of the fire
S = Squeeze the handle
S = Sweep at the base of the fire from side to side

Remember, smaller fire extinguishers have limited amount of time in-dispersing dry chemical. Typically, an extinguisher’s blast, that’s in full-open position, lasts approximately eight to ten seconds. Note: For most engine fires and where there’s visible smoke, unless the user can aim a direct hit at the fire’s base, a small extinguisher has minimal effect on an engine fire.

Hybrid Fires

In today’s hybrid and electric vehicle market, they’re powered in-part with Lithium Ion batteries. When impact or systems catch fire, regular extinguishers are useless in-attempting to put fire out. Hybrid vehicles fires produce a different set of fire-characteristics beyond the effective range of standard fire extinguishers.

While fire extinguishers have no effect on hybrid (battery) fires, only copious amounts of strategically placed water will overcome Lithium battery burns.

Dead Red Gauge

Learn this ditty, “A gauge in red means the unit is dead.” Don’t wait until it’s too late to learn your extinguisher expired and has no pressure. If you suspect the extinguisher is better than five-years old, get a new one. Drivers - it’s your daily responsibility to ensure your truck’s extinguisher is in-proper operating order and not expired. If you’re inspected (at the scales) and an expired fire extinguisher is discovered, expect a citation.

Take into consideration that most extinguisher users or “Good Samaritans” use their devices “Free Gratis.” Unless you’re going to tow the burned vehicle, you won’t get paid for using your extinguisher. Depending on the size extinguisher used, they cost $20 to $50 to recharge. While being a hero is one thing, throwing away your company’s hard-earned dollars is something totally different.

As a means to conduct mock training, turn a garden hose with water “On,” meaning the hose is pressurized; select a visual target like a tow truck’s rim; stand eight to ten feet back and conduct PASS in the same action one would deploy a fire extinguisher. Although it’s not exactly the same, participants can see the value of how-to aim a fire extinguisher?

Danger: Car fires are one of the most deadly forms of live-fires because of different materials and plastics cars are made of. The potential of explosion is always danger close. Because car fires tend to smolder and re-ignite, it’s always a smart decision to initiate 911 and let the fire guys do their thing.











Customer Service in the Age of COVID-19

960x0 02a98By Brian J Riker

Customer service has traditionally meant the customer is always right. In many instances this is still the prudent way to conduct business. Even if they may not be right it is often easier on your public image to do your level best to satisfy a customer rather than to prove your point.

In the current social climate dominated by fear of COVID-19, it is very easy to upset, offend or outright enrage a person by appearing to either take the virus too seriously or not seriously enough. As customer service specialists, which is the heart of what towers are, we must be empathetic to concerns even when we may not share the same beliefs as others. This point is highlighted by the mask v. no-mask debate currently raging across the U.S. Either way sounds like a no-win situation to me!

I have noticed a trend of towing companies not wanting to transport passengers, instead offering to arrange a ride with a taxi service or rideshare app. This is reasonable in many areas where these services are readily available but is it fair to your customer if they were accustomed to the tower providing a ride along with the vehicle? Who is responsible for the additional costs associated with the third-party ride service? What purpose does it serve in protecting your customer’s health when you “pass the buck” down the line to another company, one that you do not control how they sanitize and respond to this viral threat. Sure, your health may be better protected but what happens if the customer becomes ill and can trace it to the ride you recommended? Who is responsible then?

What about towing companies in the more rural areas where these alternate transportation arrangements are not available? Is it reasonable to leave your customer to fend for themselves? What type of liability does this leave your company exposed to if you fail to assure their safety before towing their vehicle away? Towers have been held liable for death and injury in similar situations.

Is it reasonable to tow or transport a vehicle with passengers inside it? Is it even legal in your state? I do not believe it is prudent except in the most unusual of cases to tow or transport a vehicle with passengers inside it. My only exception to this is when it is more unsafe to offload the passengers at the scene of the disablement because of safety concerns such as high speed traffic or direct orders from the law enforcement officer on scene.

These questions must be answered for multiple points of view.

First, how do they affect the safety, health and mental wellbeing of your entire company? Most tow operators I have spoken with are fearful of having passengers in the cab of their tow truck. I can understand this fear, especially with regular cab trucks that do not allow for adequate separation between the driver and passengers although there are effective measures to mitigate this risk even in confined spaces.

Next, we must look at it from the customer’s point of view. They are already having one of the worst experiences they can have - a vehicle breakdown or crash. Our duty is to provide them with safe service while helping them to deal with their misfortune. The last thing they want to think about is how they are getting off the highway or catching COVID-19. Most likely they are just as worried about the virus as you may be.

Lastly, we must consider the liability point of view. What are our legal obligations under our various law enforcement or club contracts as well as our state laws? OSHA, State and Federal health agencies and even local municipalities have all enacted various rules we must follow regarding access to services during this pandemic. We may not have the legal right to refuse transport service or maybe we don’t have the authority to provide it. This will vary depending upon where you are conducting business and the source of the call.

The bottom line is, regardless of our personal opinion on the severity of COVID-19, as professionals we have a duty to protect the public and our fellow team members even if it means being somewhat uncomfortable while doing so. Earning a reputation as a company that takes health and safety seriously while still providing the best possible customer service experience will help you retain call volume and stay in business to fight another day.

Damaged Unseen Property: Who’s to Blame?

Damaged Unseen Property: Who's to Blame?

By Randall C. Resch

Once in a while, those goofy, beyond explanation situations come about where a vehicle is towed or transported and something off-the-wall happens and we get blamed for it. This narrative recounts two such cases.

Scenario 1: A tower tows a stretch-limousine to a mechanic's shop using an F-650 wheel-lift, a distance of twelve-miles. No big deal. The limo is delivered, invoice is paid for by the limo's owner and the tower goes on his way. The next day, the limo owner calls the tow company with hair-on fire claiming his crystal glasses and decanters were broken because they weren't secured.

Scenario 2: A mid-sized motorhome was impounded by the police for expired registration. A long-time, up-standing, tow company owner responded in the company’s Class “B” wrecker to handle the tow. The motorhome was towed to the company’s yard where the owner bailed it from storage a week later. At time of release, the vehicle’s owner entered the motorhome to find his 42-inch, digital TV lying on the carpeted floor. The owner went high-order seeing the damaged TV to the point the police were called to calm the owner down.

Neither case went the route of small claims. In scenario 1, the tow owner was savvy to recognize “Time is money,” offering to pay for broken items. The limousine’s owner presented an invoice of nearly five-hundred dollars. Instead of paying it right away, the tow company’s owner went to their hometown’s restaurant supply and priced the same items for a third of what the limo owner claimed. The tow owner said, “Take it or leave it.” The limo owner whined and snibbled some more, finally taking the cash.

In scenario 2, the tow owner accompanied the motorhome’s owner to the motorhome, brought the TV back into the office and plugged it in. Ya’ can’t claim your TV’s broke when your TV’s not broke, right? As luck would have it, when the TV fell from its perch, it landed on a disarray of clothes, blankets and other debris already lying on the disheveled motorhome’s interior. Case solved.

If these scenarios were to make it to small claims, would the claimants have grounds to demand tow truck operators have secured their property before towing or transporting their vehicles?

Would a judge believe that tow operators are responsible for securing someone’s private items or that the vehicle owners are responsible for securing or removing those items?

Because lifting a vehicle means the vehicle is being tilted to some degree, whatever that degree is, are we responsible for securing loose property inside the vehicle about to be moved?

I believe that both company owners handled it well. In scenario 1, the limo’s owner was playing a shady game claiming an unreasonable amount, yet the tow owner called his bluff by shopping prices. Additionally, she paid cash for the claim because it’s not the kind of claim to send to their insurance provider.

And, what makes scenario 2 typical to the “You towed my car and I’ll get you guys back” mentality, the motorhome’s owner said he was suing for $1,500. As it so happens, the total bill he paid to get his motorhome from hock was $1,380. Go figure.

Because limousines and motorhomes are considered specialty vehicles, does towing or transporting them require specialty methods? Who has responsibility in securing their stuff?  
Colorful Changes

boscos 0a65cBy George L. Nitti

A well-known adage states that the only thing in life that is constant is change. Change, at times painful, is an essential ingredient to growth. Change, like a new pair of sneakers, serves as a refreshing alternative to what was simply old and worn out. Like the seasons, change brings falls dazzling colors.

One area in which tow companies can manifest change is in the realm of their branding, by instigating a new design and/or color scheme.

Such was the case this past year when Bosco’s Automotive Inc. of Enfield, Ct. purchased their 2019 Kenworth W900B with a Century 1150 rotator.

Co-owner Joe Bosco said, “It was time for a change after 43 years in business. We were getting tired of the old look.”

Embarking on a bolder color scheme, the company worked together to bring their vision to fruition, partly through serendipity, spousal input and the design efforts of the other co-owner, John Bosco.

Their boom particularly stands out because of its perfect blend of colors. Bosco’s maroon colored boom came about through serendipity according to Bosco. “The paint wasn’t mixed correctly, but I liked the way it turned out and so we decided to stay with it. I like the brighter red than the one we were originally going to go with.”

The lime green found on the two-toned colored boom was another stroke of invention, perfectly complementing the maroon while the company name screams out in a complementary lime green/yellow gradient.

Lime green also gives accent to other parts of the tow truck, such as the side and rear outriggers, complementing the all black background of the unit itself, where the company name also pops out in lime green/yellow.

Adding to the color configuration is a purple stripe and ribbon along the bottom side of the unit.

“That was my wife’s idea,” said Bosco. “She really wanted to see purple on the truck. I didn’t think it was going to work and told her ‘no way.’ But we tried it and it popped.”

The black flames on the hood have been a mainstay of the Bosco design; however a slight alteration to the outline of the flames, done in purple, add another special touch helping to bring all of the colors together in this very colorful design.

Patriot Pry Wedge

unnamed b6f6dNext Generation Tool Company proudly introduces the Patriot Pry Wedge. This new streamlined Wedge is multi-functional.  Use the Patriot Pry Wedge to easily create space to insert an Air Wedge while protecting the vehicle with the innovative rubber pivot. The Pry Wedge separates the door from the frame and does not damage weather stripping.  Flip it over and the Patriot can be used as a conventional wedge, with a removable handle that provides extra leverage if needed.   

www.nextgentool.com

Longer 3-Stage Underlift for Miller’s Industrial Carriers

WheelGridTowing PR 84fbdMiller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. released their newest improvement to the industrial carrier platform with a new longer heavy-duty 3-stage underlift. This new 3-stage underlift is available as an upgrade option on their long wheelbase 30-Series and 40-Series industrial carriers. The underlift offers a 77-inch maximum reach, measured from the end of the bed to the center of the towing forks, and has a lift rating of 20,000 lbs. when fully retracted. With this new option, towers gain a 10,000 lb. fully-extended lift rating and an impressive 50,000 lb. tow rating. When not in use, the heavy-duty 3-stage underlift is retracted to only 12 inches from the rear of the carrier bed.

https://news.millerind.com/longer-3-stage-underlift-for-industrial-carriers

BFGoodrich Route Control Tires

product 21982BFGoodrich’s new commercial truck regional tires, Route Control S and Route Control D, are designed to take on the toughest regional and city routes and challenging wet-weather conditions. Features include advanced compounding for high-scrub regional environments, an enhanced sidewall that resists curb impact and withstands shocks and retreadability. The Route Control S is a steer/all-position tire that replaces the BFGoodrich ST 230. The tire is engineered to provide long tread life and exceptional, even-wear performance. It is available in sizes 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 275/80R22.5 and 285/75R24.5 (with 255/70R22.5 coming soon). The Route Control D drive tire is a new regional offering available in sizes 11R22.5, 11R24.5 and 275/80R22.5 and 245/70R19.5 (with 225/70R19.5 coming soon).
bfgoodrichtrucktires.com

Left tire (squared off treads):
Route Control D

Right tire (vertical treads)
Route Control S
Steve Allison

NH man Arrested for [b]Wielding Gun at Repo Driver

Steven Allison of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested for wielding a gun at a tow driver after the driver tried to repossess his truck on Sunday evening, 8/23.

The tow driver reported that when he pulled up to the vehicle to tow it, Allison came outside and started yelling at him.

According to a police report, Allison allegedly pointed a gun directly at the driver and verbally threatened his partner.

The police showed up, arresting Allison and charging him with two counts of criminal threatening.

https://whdh.com/

Repo Man on Top 10 List of Best Comedies

The Criterion Collection, an American home video distribution company which focuses on licensing "important classic and contemporary films," puts Repo Man on its top 10 list of best comedies.

The film, directed by Alex Cox, follows a vehicle repossession man played by Harry Dean Stanton who recruits a renegade punk rocker (Emilio Estevez) as the two cross paths with a strange car that might have ties to alien life and outer space.

Situations involving repossessions will elicit laughs in addition to the sharp, clever dialogue.

With the off-beat characters, punk rock songs, and the subtle message of consumerism, “Repo Man still stands the test of time as one of the all-time great comedies.”

Other comedies on the list include the classic The Great Dictator and cult film The Breakfast Club.

https://screenrant.com/

Tow Truck Driver Assaulted [b]Repossessing Vehicle

Osman Mubarak of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca was arrested after allegedly assaulting a tow truck driver who was repossessing his Nissan Altima.

The police report claims that Mubarak punched the driver in the head and then subsequently got into the Nissan, trying various ways to get off the tow truck. First, he drove forward, but was blocked by a brick wall. He then put the car in reverse, hitting the tow truck driver in the leg in the process. Still unable to get the car off the tow truck, Mubarak jumped out of the car and into the truck, apparently trying to flee the scene.

The tow truck driver however took charge, pulling the keys out of the ignition, ousting Mubarak from the tow truck, and punching Mubarak in the face, rendering him unconscious.

Mubarak was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

Source: newsbreak.com

"Operation Repo" To Air [b]on Rev’n and The Action Channel

“Operation Repo,” the popular reality series about the car repossession business, will begin airing on automotive network Rev’n on July 27, at 8 p.m. with a repeat of the show at 11 p.m. It will also air on Rev’n’s sister network, The Action Channel at 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday in a two-episode block from 6 -7 p.m.

The series, which originally aired from 2007 to 2014 on TruTV, follows the story of a Latino family that operates a car repossession business in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.   Joel Wertman, president and CEO of Luken Communications, which acquired the rights to over hundred episodes, said, “‘Operation Repo’ adds an exciting new dynamic to Rev’n’s lineup. It perfectly complements our slate of unique shows that explore the various aspects of the diverse car culture that has impacted our overall way of life, both here and around the world.”
