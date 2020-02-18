Let Freedom Swing

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras
Don't Miss It!
In his seminar, “Roadside Safety,” tow industry veteran Bobby Tuttle of CIRT will discuss responder struck-bys from drunk drivers, Slow Down/Move Over laws, emergency lighting and the need for roadway safety tactics. He’ll also touch upon proper parking of the truck, customer safety and avoiding the traffic side of the truck. Join Tuttle for his session during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020. atshowplace.com
atshowplace.com
atshowplace.com
Let Freedom SwingBy George L. Nitti
Although Rod Pimmerman, owner of Liberty Towing in Madison, Wisconsin, was never in the military, he has respect and high regard for the people that serve. He embraced the idea of bringing on a military-themed rotator to his 10-year-old company.
“The military is very strong in Madison, as there is a military base here,” Pimmerman said. “We needed a heavy-duty truck and were looking for (a) rotator.”
After a couple of years of searching, Pimmerman saw pictures of a military-themed unit: a 1997 Kenworth T880 with a 2006 Century 1060 rotator, which was purchased from Express Wrecker.
“The pictures I saw didn’t give it justice,” he said, “but when I saw it in person I was immediately struck by the design.”
The design tells stories and consists of panels of military images honoring the bravery of our servicemen.
“With a name like Liberty, having this truck was a good fit,” he said.
The wrap is a feast for the eyes: tanks, flags, fighter jets, the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, huge navy ships and heroic military figures working together to project American military might—a little something for everyone. On the hood, an exquisitely rendered American Eagle with wings spread out is enveloped by an American flag.
Another panel gives tribute to its former owner’s father, who is wearing a sailor’s hat; behind him is an American soldier firing a machine gun.
Several modern military images come into focus in the background, while a general resembling Patton stands at attention.
“People are always taking pictures of it,” Pimmerman said. “We enter it in all of the shows and parades in our area.”
The Liberty name stands out in huge lettering on the boom. When fully extended, it states, “Boom Baby.”
“We picked up that catchy phrase from some kids who were saying it,” Pimmerman said.
But when the rotator is swinging round, the words “Let Freedom Swing” are found.
Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
A Matter of EthicsIn this month’s Tow Boss Poll, Tow Industry Week asks, “What is the biggest issue facing the towing industry politically?”
Perhaps under the umbrella of the first option of towman unity as an issue would be the matter of ethics.
As one can see with the necessity of forming statewide governing boards and legislation intending to stop predatory towing, ethics still comes up as a thorn in the towing industry’s side.
Currently, lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill to crack down on predatory towing by creating a new board with the power to investigate complaints and impose other penalties and punishments. (See News Page.)
At a recent public hearing on that issue, Gary McClellan, VP of Ray’s Towing in Eugene, Oregon, said that he’s seen many tow companies come and go over the last 40-plus years.
“I’ve seen many towing companies come and go, and many standards change along the way," McClellan said. "I’m disappointed and embarrassed to hear and see the lack of ethics and values that are practiced in our industry today.”
“For years we’ve had the luxury of policing ourselves and operating under our own discretion. In today’s world, however, we are continually seeing a shortage of discretion applied,” he said.
McClelland and the Oregon Tow Truck Association supports the bill currently before its state senate. Their support speaks to the current trend of towmen nationwide looking to step up the industry’s professionalism and political power.
It’s something that’s going to have to catch on if towing wants to up its influence with insurance companies and other outside entities that routinely imposes its will on the industry at-large.
--Charles Duke
--Charles Duke
NRC's CSR50NRC's CSR50 and its sliding-rotator technology is designed to take tow and recovery professionals to a whole new level of performance. More storage space, stiffer subframe, bold composite body and quick-release hydraulic attachments are only a few of the features that make the CSR50 a versatile recovery truck that can also tow it’s fair share. See all that NRC has to offer at the American Towman Show Place taking place at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.
http://nrc-industries.com
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti