Let Freedom Swing

By Randall C. ReschShould you buy a side-puller device for your carrier, or should you just use a carrier and a snatch-block?The question is reasonable based on what’s available in new and add-on equipment designed to increase the working capabilities of today’s flatbed carriers.The side-puller device is a fantastic, frame-mounted accessory that has taken carrier operations to a higher level of capability. It has been tested to operational standards for wear and recovery stamina. Because the puller structure is mounted to a truck’s frame and not any part of the carrier’s deck movements, it’s solid and self-contained.While the towing and recovery industry has changed, in some jurisdictions law enforcement hasn’t kept up. For a side-puller device to not be allowed by law enforcement suggests they’re unaware what side-pullers are capable of doing.State towing associations need to educate the law enforcement community as to the increased value of the work modern tow trucks and carriers are capable of doing on-scene.Although rollovers and winch-out scenarios can be worked with a carrier, can you, based on the law enforcement contract, charge for using a side-puller on a truck that shouldn't have been dispatched to a recovery scene?Most law enforcement contracts were written long ago. As such, their wording has failed to keep-up with the technology of the towing and recovery industry. The same holds true of manufacturers and tow truck associations who fail to promote the improving products used by professional and progressive tow companies and responding operators.With an increased effort in trying to convince the law enforcement community of the operational value of side-pullers, perhaps law enforcement would be more apt to take their head’s out of the proverbial sand. Today’s carrier capabilities are the best they’ve been since the first flatbed carrier happened on the scene decades ago.In the hands of a competent operator, a carrier that’s outfitted with a side-puller can work a full range of recovery activities. Otherwise, working a difficult recovery with only a wrecker may sometimes require an additional carrier respond to load and transport the casualty. The tow charges stack when two trucks and two drivers could have been handled the same scenario in one swoop.Asking for a second truck means initial responders must remain on-scene which also becomes a safety consideration. Another tow vehicle must come on-scene with the added potential of an operator being struck on the highway.Is that being good stewards of the customer’s money and in the best interests of operator safety?To tow associations and manufacturers of side-puller products, I challenge you to actively put together a promotional side-puller video to send to highway patrol administrators. The video should demonstrate to them what the device is and how effective its use can be.Remember, the rotator didn’t hit the fast lane until towers demonstrated its value.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Scenario: A tow company owner asked, "What if I don't allow a repo agent or insurance company the opportunity to inspect a stored vehicle prior to paying fees owed?"It's an administrative argument tow companies have fought for years.I've often pondered that scenario myself; although I have a different view than most towers which is more cooperative than aggressive.Rather than get into a legal battle against the vehicle's owner or agent, I suggest allowing them the opportunity to have a look at the vehicle. At whatever point they make the decision to take the vehicle or leave the vehicle, there are options for collection if the vehicle goes to lien sale.I know that most towers stand their ground and say, "No way ... you gotta' pay first." Not so fast. A judge might advise that those words and actions run dangerously close to the crime of extortion.In most scenarios, repo agents really don't care one iota about the battle between the tow company and a lienholder when it comes down to the vehicle's condition. Instead, they look towards towing the vehicle so they can get paid for their work.I feel that by standing strong and making them pay no matter what, an easy transaction can wind-up in a lengthy and costly lawsuit. Office personnel or management should make an effort to negotiate a reasonable price for services rendered, because some monies paid is better than no monies paid, right? Once you say, "No way", and stand your ground, emotions get involved from the other side and the fight is on.Learn the art of negotiation rather than being staunch and steadfast. Instead of standing your solid ground, allow the inspection to occur and take an alternative route in getting paid. The inspection is simply the beginning of a process that could set the tone toward making a satisfied customer vs. getting sued.I'm sure you don't have time or desire to waste hard-earned company monies to fight a lawsuit, frivolous or not. Just because every other tower makes their lienholders pay upfront, the court differs by saying they have the right to inspection.Think about if you had your own vehicle in impound: shouldn't you have right to inspection? If you're answer is "Yes," then the proper way to approach this scenario is simply to let them inspect. Besides, this type of business transaction doesn't happen all that often. As far as law enforcement goes, they most likely will tell you that you have a civil battle on your hands … and they won't get involved.Sometimes taking the high road to least resistance is to not stand one's ground. When a tough attitude rears its ugly head, it creates immediate tension, initiates a complaint to the local highway patrol or police department and always winds up as a "bad press against you" segment on the five o'clock news.