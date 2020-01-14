The Week's Features
Hiring Clearinghouse Rule Takes Effect
Background checks on prospective drivers must now be performed
Training for the New Year
Towmen should set aside time each month to self-educate
Snow Fishin’ in Wyoming
Twenty thousand pounds of soap additive gets stuck in the snow
Details of Towman’s Accidental Death Released
Towman was trapped under rear axles after truck rolled backwards
Piritek USA’s All-Weather Dexterous Gloves
New 2121P Hex1 Series glove allows for high degree of dexterity
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 08 - January 14, 2020

Fastlane and Love of Family 

0 88631By George L. Nitti

Symbolism found on tow trucks sometimes carries meaning beyond the public’s understanding.

For Brian Slesinski Sr., owner of Fastlane Towing in Collingsville, Illinois, his new 2017 Kenworth T880 twin-steer/Century 1075 with six winches was an opportunity to do something very special.

“This was probably a once-in-a-lifetime truck,” Slesinski said. “There are a lot of things that have meaning towards our business which you will find on it.”

Part of the essence of the design, skillfully rendered by airbrush artist Rhyno Templeton, replicates ingredients found on the $100 bill. It includes the company name written above the United States of America “serial numbers” reflecting the company’s DOT number, a $100 symbol and other unique touches.

“In 2002, I left a company over a $100 raise they refused to give me,” Slesinski said. “I ended up leaving the company and starting my own. That is why the hundred dollars is on there.”

Slesinski used the image of The Joker instead of Ben Franklin to symbolize “the joke is on you,” because he made it despite the challenges.

“When I left the company,” he said, “nobody wanted to give me the money to start a towing company. It was a lot of hard work. My wife was answering the phones and my son was driving a small truck while I went out selling at night. I started the business in the basement of my home.”

A Kenworth truck is found on the hood of the rotator and provides tribute to a couple of generations of family members. It underscores Slesinski’s commitment to family values.

“The design came from a tattoo on my arm,” he said. “The stacks on my arm are wrenches giving tribute to my grandfather who was a mechanic and worked on tractor-trailers. The air cleaners are paint guns with my dad’s name because he was a painter of semitrailers.”

Over the image of the legal tender, a large tow chain envelops this giant green unit with modern, zig-zagging lines giving it additional flavor. The name of the company is seen on the side doors in a catchy font.

On the visor of the Kenworth is another family name while on the front bumper it states, “Family Tradition,” in an elegant, flowing script.

“My son, daughter, wife and sometimes grandson work here, including my son-in-law and daughter in law. We are family owned and operated.”

Slesinski concluded, “We’re always going and we don’t take days off. That’s how it is in our business. … But we do it for our kids and grandkids so that they can have a better life.”

EPA Eyes Tighter Truck Emissions Standards

Just four years after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a sweeping set of regulations aimed at cutting emissions from heavy-duty trucks and tractors 25 percent by 2027, EPA is eyeing new federal regulations to further tighten heavy-duty truck emissions and to create a so-called “50-state program” that harmonizes emissions standards nationally.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced Jan. 6 an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking, part of the Trump EPA’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative, that seeks input from the public and from trucking industry stakeholders about the next phase of regulations — chiefly, means to curb output of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and other air pollutants, Wheeler said.

Wheeler was joined by representatives from the American Trucking Associations, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association and the Diesel Technology Forum at Monday’s announcement.

The 97-page ANPRM was posted online by EPA, though it hasn’t yet been published at press time in the Federal Register. Once published, stakeholders and the public can comment for 30 days. The EPA says it intends to work more closely with manufacturers and other industry stakeholders to develop the new regulations. However, any formal regulations stemming from the ANPRM are likely years away, as rulemakings generally take several years to move from the ANPRM stage to a final, published rule.

Source: ccjdigital.com.
MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

The Carnage Continues

I came back from vacation refreshed and ready to tackle 2020.

My enthusiasm was dashed when I was faced with the disheartening news of the roadside deaths of towmen Larry Kizer, Dale Jones, Andrew Dove-Ferderer and, just this week, Darren Grincewich in Florida.

Four tragic roadside deaths in a span of less than 10 days.

Obviously, it’s not getting better; in fact, it seems to be getting worse.

This month, I’ve placed on Tow Industry Week what may be the most important Tow Boss Poll this year. It asks, “What would be the most effective way to mitigate towman roadside deaths?” It is EXTREMELY important that your voice is heard on this one. Even if you have another option that’s not listed on the poll, please e-mail me right away at cduke@towman.com . We’re also making preliminary plans to tackle this issue at the seminars that will take place at all of our 2020 trade shows; be on the lookout for all forthcoming information.

The carnage has to stop. We’re losing too many in our industry and too many families are losing loved ones. Whether it be from training, better safety measures, steeper fines and punishment for law violators or even new laws—something must change!

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


What would be the most effective way to mitigate towman roadside deaths?
Allow for blocking vehicles
Allow police vehicle lighting for tow trucks
Education/TIM training
Steeper fines for Move Over violations
South Dakota Towman Killed in Crash

The Watertown (South Dakota) Police Department, along with the Codington County Sheriff’s Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a roadway fatality on Jan. 4. According to Police Corp. Juan Flores, a car driven by Quentin Godes lost control on the roadway and struck and killed towman Dale Jones, 47, of Watertown. Jones was assisting in removing another vehicle from the ditch. Charges are pending further investigation by the Watertown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “This is so sad,” said American Towman Operations Editor Randall C. Resch. “It hits closest to home when it’s one of your industry friends. South Dakota is one of those states where this seldom happens.” Sources: mykxlg.com, ksfy.com, Tow 411.

Hiring Clearinghouse Rule Takes Effect Today

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s CDL Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse rule went into effect today. According to a report filed Dec. 16, registration numbers for the online system fleets and drivers are most likely not where they need to be for a smooth transition, which could create headaches and delays for fleets in the hiring process. Many drivers are unaware of the requirement that they must register within the Clearinghouse should they wish to change jobs any time after Jan. 6, said Lukas Kibby, of drug consortium CleanFleet. “There’s still a huge learning curve right now,” he said, “both in terms of knowing that registration is a requirement for driver job seekers and how to register within the system.” The Clearinghouse rule institutes new protocol for how fleets must perform background checks on prospective employee drivers and leased owner-operators. Source: ccjdigital.com.

Details of Kizer’s Accidental Death Released

Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Police Department officials on Thursday released more details in the accidental death of a tow operator on New Year’s Eve. Larry Kizer, 62, a longtime towman, died Dec. 31 as he was trying to remove a Ford F-150 that had been abandoned on I-64W. According to the preliminary investigation, after hooking up the F-150, it appears Kizer crawled under it to disengage the transmission. That’s when “the truck began to row backwards, trapping him under the rear axles, which is how we found him,” said LMPD Maj. Jamey Schwab. According to the coroner’s office, Kizer died from “mechanical asphyxia,” Schwab said. An independent third party is investigating to determine whether or not there were any mechanical defects on the 2015 wrecker Kizer was operating. Source: wdrb.com.


logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020
Towman Dale Jones was killed when a vehicle lost control on the roadway and struck him Jan. 4. Image - ksfy.com.

South Dakota Towman [b]Killed in Crash

The Watertown (South Dakota) Police Department, along with the Codington County Sheriff’s Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a roadway fatality on Jan. 4.

According to Police Corp. Juan Flores, a car driven by Quentin Godes lost control on the roadway and struck and killed towman Dale Jones, 47, of Watertown. Jones was assisting in removing another vehicle from the ditch. Charges are pending further investigation by the Watertown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

“This is so sad,” said American Towman Operations Editor Randall C. Resch. “It hits closest to home when it’s one of your industry friends. South Dakota is one of those states where this seldom happens.”

Sources: mykxlg.com, ksfy.com, Tow 411.

Towman Fatally Struck [b]on I-290 in Illinois

A towman was fatally struck by a vehicle Jan. 1 on Interstate 290 in Maywood, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities were called about 6 a.m. to eastbound I-290 state police said. The towman was towing cars from an earlier crash when a gray Nissan sedan traveling in the right lane veered to the right and struck him.
 
He was identified as 23-year-old Andrew Dove-Ferderer by police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Nissan also hit an unoccupied gray Chrysler sedan parked ahead of the tow truck, state police said. 

The 49-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, state police said. Dove-Ferdere, with O’Hare Towing, was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

Source: chicago.suntimes.com.

Details of Kizer’s Accidental [b]Death Released

Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Police Department officials have released more details in the accidental death of a tow operator on New Year’s Eve.

Larry Kizer, 62, a longtime towman, died Dec. 31 as he was trying to remove a Ford F-150 that had been abandoned on I-64W.

According to LMPD Maj. Jamey Schwab, a passerby traveling east on I-64 called 911 to report an unoccupied LMPD tow truck moving in reverse in the westbound lanes. Another passerby on I-64W observed the tow truck sticking out into the driving lane. That driver pulled over to render aid. He also called 911 and called for help on the radio in Kizer's tow truck, Schwab said. 

The preliminary investigation stated that it appeared Kizer crawled under it to disengage the transmission after hooking up the F-150. That’s when “the truck began to roll backwards, trapping him under the rear axles, which is how we found him,” said Schwab. 

According to the coroner’s office, Kizer died from “mechanical asphyxia,” Schwab said. An independent third party is investigating to determine whether or not there were any mechanical defects on the 2015 wrecker Kizer was operating. 

Source: wdrb.com.

Hiring Clearinghouse Rule [b]Takes Effect

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s CDL Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse rule went into effect Jan. 6.

According to a report filed Dec. 16, registration numbers for the online system fleets and drivers are most likely not where they need to be for a smooth transition, which could create headaches and delays for fleets in the hiring process. Many drivers are unaware of the requirement that they must register within the Clearinghouse should they wish to change jobs any time after Jan. 6, said Lukas Kibby, of drug consortium CleanFleet.

“There’s still a huge learning curve right now,” Kibby said, “both in terms of knowing that registration is a requirement for driver job seekers and how to register within the system.”

The Clearinghouse rule institutes new protocol for how fleets must perform background checks on prospective employee drivers and leased owner-operators.

The rule establishes a database of drivers who’ve failed or refused a drug test, and fleets of all sizes will be required to query the database for all new driver hires and yearly for existing drivers. Fleets will pay $1.25 per query, and queries can be bought in bulk at clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov. Fleets will also be required to upload results of failed drug tests to the Clearinghouse.

Kibby advised fleets to register for their employer account as soon as possible, if they haven’t already, and to buy a query bundle based on the number of drivers they employ and the number of drivers they expect to hire in the coming years.

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Towing of DUI Vehicles [b]Begins in Wailuku

Police in Wailuku, Hawaii, said they will take another step toward curbing impaired driving this month when they begin towing vehicles operated by people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“If somebody’s impaired, you wouldn’t give them a gun,” said Lt. William Hankins, commander of the police Traffic Section. “So why would we give impaired drivers the keys to the car and give them the opportunity to go back and get their weapon.

By mid- to late January, Hankins said police expect to begin implementing the DUI tow law that was passed by the Maui County Council and signed into law Dec. 20 by Mayor Michael Victorino.

The law allows police to tow vehicles operated by drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, as well as those arrested for habitually driving under the influence, driving without a license or driving after their license is suspended or revoked for impaired driving.

The registered owner of the vehicle would be responsible for paying the towing and storage fees.

Hankins said the towing and storage fees could be in the range of $300 to $600, depending on how long the vehicle is held and the time of day it’s towed.

He said drivers arrested for DUI will be given the opportunity to choose a towing company. For those who don’t choose, police will assign the company next on the 10-company rotation list.

Source: mauinews.com

Peterbilt Hires Tim Olson [b]as PR Manager

Peterbilt announced that it has hired Tim Olson as its Public Relations Manager. Olson comes to Peterbilt from the automotive industry, where he spent the last few years as the product communication manager for Mazda and was responsible for launching their latest generation of vehicles.

In his new position, Tim is responsible for managing day-to-day PR activities and storytelling at Peterbilt. He will report directly to the director of communications and will be based out of Peterbilt’s corporate headquarters in Denton, Texas.

Source: Peterbilt.
logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020

Snow Fishin’ in Wyoming

0 64fbcBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

What in the wide world of sports is a-goin’ on in southwestern Wyoming? Snow fishin’ is what’s goin’ on. This isn’t a sport for the inexperienced. It takes the right equipment and a detailed knowledge of the rough terrain. So, when a semi driver got his truck stuck, the trucking company called Norberg’s Towing, Green River’s oldest and most experienced towing and recovery company.

Dale Sheridan Sr. and his wife Elaine established Norberg’s Towing in 1967. Their sons Shawn and Dale Jr., manage and operate the family business.

On Jan. 3, Norberg’s received a call from a trucking company carrying 20,000 lbs. of soap additive. The incident happened about 25 miles north of Norberg’s yard in Green River and about 20 miles from Little America.

“This trucking company called us to get their truck out of a ditch down by the river that their driver wound up in,” Shawn said. “We had never towed them before. I guess they Googled us.

“I headed out in the Eagle with my buddy Brian Davis for a little snow fishing at the river.”

The Eagle is a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. It has a factory double frame and is powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans and has 46,000-lbs. rear ends with full lockers on a walking beam suspension and an 18,000-lbs. steer axle.

“I had to back in a mile and a half to get to this guy,” Shawn said. “I sure wasn’t going to drive in and try to do the turn around and wind up getting stuck like he did.”

When Shawn and Brian arrived on scene, they found the semi stuck in a ditch in about a foot of snow with no chains on its drive wheels.

“This driver had three GPS systems and he still got lost,” Shawn said. “He even stopped to ask a state snowplow and they told him NOT to go down the road, but he didn’t listen. There is even a sign that says, ‘ROAD CLOSED TO SEMIS,’ but none of this mattered. He must have been paid by the hour.”

The driver had tried to turn around, but went into ditch and dumped his air.

“He had 20,000 pounds of some soap additive that he could have used to melt the snow and ice,” exclaimed Shawn.

“We ran a line from the Eagle down to a chain rigged under the trailer attached to the wired rope,” Shawn said.

Shawn winched the semi out from where it had been stuck.

“Once I winched him out—only about three feet—we put his chains on and he was able to drive out,” Shawn said. “I asked the county snow crew to blaze the hill for me so I could get out without having to put on my chains.

“It pays to have friends.”

The driver drove out and on to his destination, but this was just one of many this year that Shawn had to rescue.

“Numerous trucks get stuck there every year,” he said. “I shake my head at these drivers not paying attention. You can’t fix stupid, but I can’t complain ... It keeps me busy.”

Pile-up Clean-up in Pennsylvania

0 17a9fBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Robert “Bob” Bressler assumed ownership of Bressler Brothers Garage in 1983 from original owners Norman and Martha Bressler. Still family-owned and operated, Bob continues to run the business while his children, David and Amanda, manage daily operations.

On December 18, 2019 at approximately 1:30 PM, a quick-moving, heavy snow squall moved through the Union County, Pennsylvania, area. The snow squall dropped visibility to zero and turned the road surface to ice.

This resulted in a chain reaction pile-up, involving 61 vehicles, 33 of which were tractor-trailers. Drivers came across whiteout conditions while traveling on I-80 westbound between Loganton and Milton. The deadly pile-up shut down I-80 in Union County, injuring more than 30 people. Two victims died from injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Police called Bressler’s Garage in Loganton to respond to the horrific multiple vehicle accident. They requested that they respond with all available personnel and equipment.

Once on scene, the police directed Bressler’s Garage to take control of the recovery and removal of all vehicles from the scene while simultaneously assisting with accident reconstruction and investigation efforts.

Bressler’s responded with an awesome fleet of equipment to handle this catastrophic mess including their 2013 Western Star 4900 with NRC 50/65 65-ton CSR (Composite Sliding Rotator) and a 2015 Western Star 4900 with NRC 50/65 65-ton CSR , both equipped with Will-Burt light towers. Two 2016 Western Star 4900's equipped with NRC 40/50 50-ton CSR's came along, as well.

Among the heavy-duties were their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with an NRC 40 40-ton CS (Composite Slider); a 2004 Peterbilt 379 with an NRC 45-ton slider; their 1997 International Paystar with an NRC 45-ton slider; a 2000 Kenworth W900 with an NRC Quickswap; and a 1998 Kenworth with an NRC Quickswap.

The rollbacks sent consisted of two 2019 Ford F650's with Chevron 21-foot beds; a 2018 Freightliner M2 with NRC 20TB carrier; and a 2011 Ford F750 with NRC 20TB carrier. A 2000 Kenworth T800 with a 2018 Landoll, 1998 Kenworth W900 with a 2002 Landoll along with numerous flat top trailer dollies – homemade, two Caterpillar skid steers with attachments, Kubota excavator, two Peterbilt roll off trucks, a Kenworth roll off truck and two Ford Super-Duty trucks with spill response trailers.

There were also three heavies and four rollbacks from another company that assisted.

Bob and Dave Bressler coordinated and directed the recovery and removal of casualties from the roadway. Eleven additional operators from Bressler’s Garage worked for 29-plus hours to recover and remove the casualties and get the interstate reopened. Assistance with removing the casualties was also provided by employees of Freedom Towing of Lewisburg, and Bailey’s Autobody from Allenwood. Northridge Group of Northumberland, provided hazmat remediation services.

“As noted,” said Dave, “an assortment of equipment was used to perform this job. Our four Western Star trucks equipped with NRC composite sliding rotators were the primary pieces of equipment used to untangle the mess.”

All operators worked together at the direction of Bob and Dave to separate the vehicles from the large entangled mess and move them to the shoulder of the roadway where they were prepared for towing and removal from the scene. Some of the vehicles were mangled so badly that they were set on trailers, rollbacks, and dollies to be removed. The casualties were transported to Bressler's Garage in Milton.

Much respect to Bressler’s Garage for the hard work they did in cleaning up I-80 after the massive pile-up. Amanda and Dawn Bressler kept the office running and answered the phone that rang nonstop while Bob, Dave and the rest of their crew put in over 29 hours straight at the scene.

Bob said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have suffered through this ordeal, the victims and families that were involved in that horrible crash and all the other first responders.”

Fishin’ Off the Bridge

0 f72ffBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Pepe’s Towing Service was established in March of 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta, with one tow truck converted from a standard Ford 350 pick-up truck. In March 1997, brothers Jose Jr. and Manny became full-time employees bringing renewed energy and fresh ideas. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro became part of the Pepe’s team and established himself as an integral part of the company.

Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the Los Angeles, California, offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager the LA base of operations. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.

At around 5:30 a.m. on December 4, Pepe’s received a call from the California Highway Patrol to recover a tractor-trailer over a bridge.

Josh informed, “We were called by the California Highway Patrol, East Los Angeles Division, to respond. The incident took place on the northbound 710 Freeway on the connecting bridge to the 60 Freeway. We used three trucks for this wreck.”

Josh in his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator (Hulk), operator Jose Jabanero responded with their 2015 Peterbilt 388 with a Century 50-ton wrecker and operator David Celis went out in their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator (Big Flipper). 

“The first thing we did was position the 50-ton wrecker to back up to the rear of the trailer and secure it,” explained Josh. “This allowed us to rig the rotators safely without the fear of the tractor-trailer moving or sliding more over the bridge.

“Our game plan from there was to use a spreader bar on the 50-ton rotator to secure the front of the trailer. This was done because we did not know if the fifth wheel came undone or had damage and didn’t want the tractor to separate from the trailer when bringing it over.” 

The 75-ton rotator was used to lift the tractor from the engine frame and the frame on the rear of the chassis. Once both rotators were rigged, they simultaneously lifted their booms in the air while rotating to bring it back over onto the freeway. Once on the freeway and off the bridge, they used the deck winches on the 75-ton rotator to straighten out the tractor.

The tractor-trailer was transported to Pepe’s shop in Los Angeles using the Century 50-ton wrecker. 

Josh stated, “The tractor was front towed and we ran air lines to the trailer for service and emergency brakes. A few days later, the tractor and trailer were towed separately to the customer’s yard using our 2016 medium-duty Freightliner wrecker for the tractor and our 2014 Freightliner super singles tractor for the trailer.”

logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020

Training for the New Year

ResponderSafetyNetwork 7d6e5By Brian J. Riker

I am not one to hold much stock in New Year’s resolutions; most are disregarded within days. That said, New Year’s Eve is often a time for reflection on the past year, provoking thoughts of what could be done differently in the upcoming year.

Tragically our industry lost more than 60 workers in 2019, an alarming and unacceptable number. Sadly many, if not most, of these deaths did not need to happen. Many were the result of industrial accidents where either faulty equipment, inadequate training or lack of a safety conscious workplace was the root cause of the accident.

Many of the struck-by incidents on the highway could have been prevented by implementing proper traffic incident management protocols, use of better judgement or simply towing the vehicle rather than performing a roadside repair. I’m not criticizing the person that was injured or lost their life: I’m simply stating that that training and following the procedures taught in such courses is very important for our safety.

Laws and regulations alone simply do not work to keep us safe. If that were the case, we would no longer have drunk or distracted drivers, speeding on slippery roads or any of the hundreds of other poor judgement calls that lead to our fellow towers being injured and killed almost daily.

The well-intentioned Move Over laws have not had the desired effect on safety, nor will they anytime soon. Motorists are simply too distracted. Operating their vehicle has become second or even third to whatever else they are doing while behind the wheel.

As the tow operator or roadside service technician, you must take full responsibility for your own safety every time you respond to a call for help. It is up to you to use the best possible judgement for each call. Asking for support is not weakness, because there is no room for false bravado in safety. Refuse to service a vehicle in a bad location until you have advance warning in place or another means of providing scene protection.

I also call upon each operator as an individual to set aside some time this month, and each thereafter, to take advantage of any of the many free online training resources for roadside safety. My personal favorite comes from the Responder Safety Learning Network where there are hundreds of hours of free training available. They do a great job of providing a cross-discipline approach to traffic safety for roadside workers responding to crashes and stalled vehicles.

I’m calling out those employers that do not provide the time and resources for this type of training as a discredit to our industry. However, that is no excuse not to take advantage of the free resources on your own.

The first tow boss I worked for as an 18-year-old kid didn’t show me anything except how to fill out a call ticket; he never even evaluated if I knew how to drive the truck let alone operate it as a wrecker. That lack of support did not stop me from seeking out and attending training on my own, even when it cost me time and money to do so. I am begging you, my fellow tow operators, to work on self-education in 2020.

It just may save your life!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Preventing Bed Lock Damages

Reflexite 79a48By Randall C. Resch

Bent bed locks are a safety feature that cannot be ignored and an easy way for the truck to fail at annual law enforcement inspections.

As new carrier systems don’t allow for premature lifting, operator care and awareness is an important topic for in-house safety meetings, especially if the carriers in a company’s fleet are older. This mini-narrative is intended to fill this slot for towmen not waiting for their company’s safety meetings.

An Easy Fix

In carrier operations, the carrier’s main rails slide back and forth to a point where the deck can be safety tilted when the deck slides toward full extension and tilt. If the operator doesn’t allow sufficient rearward movement of the deck to travel beyond the bed’s locks and raises the deck too soon, expensive damage to the bed locks, the truck’s main frame and the carrier’s bed rails will be inflicted.

There’s an easy fix for this that’s not expensive and it doesn’t take a huge mechanical talent to make it happen.

By installing or painting “upside down” bright-colored triangles on the sides of the carrier’s bed rails, operators will see the colored triangles at a specific location as the bed slides rearward from the stowed position.

Installing triangles is an easy and inexpensive process that can be done in a few minutes. Using reflective (orange, white, or red) paint, masking tape and newspaper, a three-side, two-inch triangle masked upside down is located strategically and placed 24 inches away from the controls, between the controls and the rearward/backside of the truck’s cab. Painting or pasting the triangle upside down allows for the triangle’s point to effectively point in an arrow like direction. That triangle marks the position that the deck must, “roll back” and reach the carrier’s control station.

For a more professional look, use, “Daybright Micro Prismatic Conspicuity Tape” 3M Vinyl, or a like-product. Cut three inch triangles in a similar manner. Rolls of reflective tape or a sheet of hi-vis tape can be purchased from all major tow equipment suppliers, or, sheets can be purchased online.

Minimal Cost Max Effect

When you calculate the per-can purchase cost of a can of reflective spray paint and a roll of blue masking tape, the price of purchasing a sheet and cutting triangles is chump change when considering the maximum value triangles add. I prefer installing reflective tape as it has a more professional appearance. A 25-foot roll of red silver tape costs less than $25 and will supply multiple carriers. If you’re budget minded, you can paint your own triangles for half that cost.

When installing peel and stick triangles, be sure to purchase a reflective product that ensures that pasted triangles will stay in place under a pressure washer’s intense spray and the reflective quality is sun resistant.

Once triangles are in place, the carrier’s operator is required to slide the carrier’s deck 24 inches rearward until the triangle has passed the deck’s “tilt” handle. Only then will they tilt the carrier’s deck. By installing triangles in this manner, the ends of the underside frame rails will have moved rearward and away from the bed locks.

The end result should realize a decrease of operator inflicted damages to carrier bed locks and bent rails. Adding upside down triangles to all of your company’s carriers is a great way to increase muscle memory and add to their operational awareness. Doing so is an easy fix that doesn’t take time and hopefully eliminates the repeated damages. When I added these easy fix triangles, damaged bed locks and bent rails became a thing of the past.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Taxes, Again?

bigstock1425979 a910fBy Brian J Riker

For many this month is about anything except taxes, although they may be the most daunting task of the year. What many company owners fail to realize is that the most important tax deadline of the year is not April 15; but rather January 15. This is when the final estimated tax payment for calendar year 2019 is due and your last chance to catch up on paying your tax liability without penalty.

The IRS requires all businesses to submit estimated tax payments quarterly, based on either the entire tax paid the previous year or a reasonable estimate of what will be due for the current filing year. Failure to submit estimated tax payments that equal or exceed either your actual tax liability for the year or last year’s actual tax due will result in an underpayment penalty.

A well-managed accounting program will greatly reduce your stress as you calculate these payments, saving you hours or work and the potential for thousands of dollars in penalties. Besides the tax implications, having a good accounting system in place also allows you to make better informed business decisions. It’s also a good idea to hire a tax professional to complete and file your returns. Not only will they know the ins and outs of the tax code, they also will be the one to answer to the IRS if there is an audit of your tax return.

Perhaps you could even take advantage of some special tax write offs this year given that Section 179 of the tax code is allowing businesses to write off 100% of the purchase price of qualifying equipment and software, up to $2.5 million. Maybe now is the time to make an investment in the growth of your business rather than sending that money to Washington?

Section 179 does come with limits. There are caps to the total amount written off ($1,000,000 for 2019), and limits to the total amount of the equipment purchased ($2,500,000 in 2019). The deduction begins to phase out on a dollar-for-dollar basis after $2,500,000 is spent by a given business, meaning the entire deduction goes away once $3,500,000 in purchases is reached.

Another beneficial tax program for 2019 is bonus depreciation. This year the IRS is allowing for 100% bonus depreciation in the year new equipment is purchased, making for even more tax savings and incentives to invest in your company.

Act fast because to qualify for these deductions. Equipment purchased or financed (leases are acceptable) must be placed into service between January 1 and December 31, 2019. You only have a couple of days left this year to take advantage of this deduction.

For those that are having a tough year, perhaps you have missed some quarterly payments or maybe are new to self-employment and didn’t even know what your tax obligations were. It is not too late to find solutions to tax problems, and it’s always better to settle your tax liabilities before the IRS begins to take adverse actions.

The IRS is the only agency that does not need any court approval or other due process hearing to seize your property, bank accounts and even retirement. This is why it is very important to submit accurate and correctly completed tax filings, including estimated payments, on time.

Should you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, facing off with the IRS over tax liabilities, Michael Albright of Tax Clean Up advises folks to hire an Enrolled Agent. These are the only tax professionals that are authorized to practice before the IRS and are best suited to work out forbearance, forgiveness or other payment plans on your behalf.

“Never try to face the IRS on your own” Albright cautions, as they have virtually unlimited power to act on the information you provide.

Albright also cautions drivers working as independent contractors to take their tax liabilities seriously.

“Many drivers simply do not put away the money for their tax liability and are blindsided come April 15. It is very important to keep all your documentation in order, save all receipts and keep a separate checking account when you are an independent contractor or other business.”

Without this documentation a small business owner may end up paying thousands of dollars in extra taxes to the Federal and State government.

Bottom line, it pays to be organized. With the variety of software programs available today there is no excuse for not having a decent bookkeeping program in place. If you don’t have one, go buy and install one before the 31st and it will literally pay for itself with a tax write off for 2019!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020

Stars, Stripes, Skulls and Skyline

0 IMG 4409A 454beBy George L. NItti

At the recent American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City, another fine selection of tow trucks showed off their pageantry. This year’s winner in the medium-duty class went to Vintage Towing of Westbury, New York, for its 2004 Freightliner M2 backed with a Century 3212 16-ton.

The unit had a patriotic-themed wrap, comprising several distinct elements that wowed judges and audiences alike. One distinct feature is found on the front bumper, where many skulls and demons are populated.

“The skulls and demons have become our bizarre trademark ever since we started the company in 2005,” said owner “Handsome Rob.” “When I put it on my first truck, my son liked it and it’s been a design on all of our trucks.”

Further up the hood, the patriotic theme is prominent as a handful of large, white stars are set against a deep blue background. On the visor and around the front two sides of the Freightliner, red and white stripes help complete the patriotic motif.

“We are a patriotic company,” said Rob. “We have a huge flag on our building, we participate in Veteran’s Day parades and we have a truck dedicated to the Wounded Warriors.”

Rob also pointed out that the company’s in-house artist Cecil Burrows did the patriotic artwork found on American Towman’s Spirit Ride casket.

Set in the center of the hood, in a crest filled with red are the Vintage Auto initials, another hallmark signature found on all of their trucks since their founding.

The backside of the unit has the New York City skyline skillfully rendered. Illuminated in blue neon, it includes images of the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

Helping to bring together this imagery are two streaks of blue lines that run up the side of the unit setting off the city from the flag, while the company name with a classy scripted “V,” descends over the skyline.

Rob said, “It was a challenging wrap to do. It took way longer than we thought and getting things that didn’t look distorted.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020

All-Weather Dexterous Gloves

piritel 29f5fPirtek USA’s new 2121P Hex1 Series glove provides protection from hand injuries while maintaining a high degree of dexterity. The glove is designed for easy on and off, while providing a solid grip in dry or light-oil situations. Hex1 gloves work for impact protection, wet or dry grip, cold weather or simply as a shop glove. Features include: SlipFit cuff; synthetic leather palm; high dexterity; form-fitting; launderable; and a reinforced index finger and thumb saddle.

pirtekusa.com

Easy, Adjustable Phone Holder

RAM 6a057The RAM Quick-Grip XL is a universal phone holder for large phones with a spring-loaded secure fit for a variety of large smartphones and other devices. Users can insert and remove their phone with one hand; adjustable side support arms keep devices firmly in place in rugged environments. Backed by a lifetime warranty. Accommodates a variety of Apple, Google, Samsung and other phones. Device compatibility ranges:

Height range: 5.75” to 7.25”.
Width range: 2.625” to 3.625”.
Max depth: 0.72”.

rammount.com
logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020

logotype
January 08 - January 14, 2020
The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service who was killed on the job on Dec. 2. Image - dfw.cbslocal.com.

Repo Agent Honored by Tow Community

The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember a repossession agent killed on the job.

Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service was repossessing a vehicle in Sanger on Dec. 2 when he was shot by 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge.

DeGeorge claimed to own the vehicle Johnson was trying to repossess. He fired at Johnson from his hotel room on the third floor.

“He was a huge teddy bear,” said Joe Baker, owner of Texas Auto Towing Service. “Very nice man, very respectful young man.”

Tow operators met in Keller to pay their respects to Johnson and show support for his family. They turned on all the flashing lights on their wreckers and gave his dad a few things to remember him by.

“Everybody has a family waiting for them at home, and your main goal is to get home safe,” Baker said. “So this creates an awareness for everyone in the industry.”

DeGeorge was arrested in Denton County and faces a murder charge.

Source: dfw.cbslocal.com.

Resolvion Recruits Ally’s [b]Russi Following Merger

On the heels of completing a merger, repossession firm Resolvion has beefed up its ranks with a 30-year auto finance executive, said CEO Michael Levison.

Tim Russi has been named to Resolvion’s board, the company announced recently. Prior to joining the repossession management firm, Russi led Ally Financial’s auto finance business for six years.

Russi will participate in monthly and quarterly business reviews, Levison said, noting that he and Russi will be working together on strategic initiatives relating to product line expansion. Additionally, Resolvion will leverage Russi’s industry relationships to introduce the forwarder to potential business partners.

Atlanta-based Resolvion was formed Nov. 11 through the merger of ALS Resolvion and Del Mar Recovery Solutions. The initial orders of business will be integrating operations onto one technology platform and consolidating a number of overlapping back-end functions, Levison said.

Source: autofinancenews.net.

Woman Charged with Taking Repo'd Vehicle

A woman accused of taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed and almost running down a recovery yard employee was tracked to Oklahoma and brought back to Bell County, Texas, to face charges.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 40-year-old Kaskia Jackson, who was being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was arrested by the Muskogee Police Department after she was found October 23.

The case goes back to April 4 after the vehicle had been picked up and taken to the yard of BAT Recovery in Temple.

Officers were called to that location and told that a woman, who police believe was Jackson, had come to pick up some personal belongings from a repossessed vehicle.

However, once she got into the car, she started it up and drove away, nearly striking an employee of the business.

Police had obtained a warrant for her arrest in April and it was believed that Jackson was spotted in Oklahoma where she was held after Muskogee officers determined that she was named in an arrest warrant from Temple.

She was transported back to Bell County and booked into the jail Nov. 7.

Source: fox44news.com.

MBSi Launches 24/7 [b]Support for Customers

MBSi Corp. recently announced the broadening of its technical customer support hours to help clients that use its repossession assignment management software and vendor compliance solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company said the MBSi customer success team now will be available around the clock to help all customers.

MBSi president Cort DeHart elaborated about the strategy in a news release.

“We understand the asset recovery industry operates outside of normal business hours and we took the necessary steps to be the first to market with around the clock support ensuring all of our clients—lenders, forwarders and agents—have the back-end support needed to successfully manage their business,” DeHart said.

“We need to be available when our clients need us.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.
