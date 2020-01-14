Fastlane and Love of Family 

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo
Fastlane and Love of FamilyBy George L. Nitti
Symbolism found on tow trucks sometimes carries meaning beyond the public’s understanding.
For Brian Slesinski Sr., owner of Fastlane Towing in Collingsville, Illinois, his new 2017 Kenworth T880 twin-steer/Century 1075 with six winches was an opportunity to do something very special.
“This was probably a once-in-a-lifetime truck,” Slesinski said. “There are a lot of things that have meaning towards our business which you will find on it.”
Part of the essence of the design, skillfully rendered by airbrush artist Rhyno Templeton, replicates ingredients found on the $100 bill. It includes the company name written above the United States of America “serial numbers” reflecting the company’s DOT number, a $100 symbol and other unique touches.
“In 2002, I left a company over a $100 raise they refused to give me,” Slesinski said. “I ended up leaving the company and starting my own. That is why the hundred dollars is on there.”
Slesinski used the image of The Joker instead of Ben Franklin to symbolize “the joke is on you,” because he made it despite the challenges.
“When I left the company,” he said, “nobody wanted to give me the money to start a towing company. It was a lot of hard work. My wife was answering the phones and my son was driving a small truck while I went out selling at night. I started the business in the basement of my home.”
A Kenworth truck is found on the hood of the rotator and provides tribute to a couple of generations of family members. It underscores Slesinski’s commitment to family values.
“The design came from a tattoo on my arm,” he said. “The stacks on my arm are wrenches giving tribute to my grandfather who was a mechanic and worked on tractor-trailers. The air cleaners are paint guns with my dad’s name because he was a painter of semitrailers.”
Over the image of the legal tender, a large tow chain envelops this giant green unit with modern, zig-zagging lines giving it additional flavor. The name of the company is seen on the side doors in a catchy font.
On the visor of the Kenworth is another family name while on the front bumper it states, “Family Tradition,” in an elegant, flowing script.
“My son, daughter, wife and sometimes grandson work here, including my son-in-law and daughter in law. We are family owned and operated.”
Slesinski concluded, “We’re always going and we don’t take days off. That’s how it is in our business. … But we do it for our kids and grandkids so that they can have a better life.”
The Carnage ContinuesI came back from vacation refreshed and ready to tackle 2020.
My enthusiasm was dashed when I was faced with the disheartening news of the roadside deaths of towmen Larry Kizer, Dale Jones, Andrew Dove-Ferderer and, just this week, Darren Grincewich in Florida.
Four tragic roadside deaths in a span of less than 10 days.
Obviously, it’s not getting better; in fact, it seems to be getting worse.
This month, I’ve placed on Tow Industry Week what may be the most important Tow Boss Poll this year. It asks, “What would be the most effective way to mitigate towman roadside deaths?” It is EXTREMELY important that your voice is heard on this one. Even if you have another option that’s not listed on the poll, please e-mail me right away at cduke@towman.com . We’re also making preliminary plans to tackle this issue at the seminars that will take place at all of our 2020 trade shows; be on the lookout for all forthcoming information.
The carnage has to stop. We’re losing too many in our industry and too many families are losing loved ones. Whether it be from training, better safety measures, steeper fines and punishment for law violators or even new laws—something must change!
--Charles Duke
