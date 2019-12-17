The Crown and Glory

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Bill's Service of Stamford Inc. has been serving Stamford, Conn., and the southern Connecticut region for more than 50 years. The company is currently run by father Bill Parker Jr. and sons Jimmy and Billy III. Bill’s grandfather started the towing business in 1950.
At around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2016, Connecticut Transit and the Greenwich Police both called Bill’s to respond to a bus that had crashed due to the winter storm that blasted the northeast.
Jimmy responded with his 2012 Peterbilt/Century 60-ton rotator and Billy in his 2016 Ford F-550/Chevron 408 with hydraulic stiff legs. Operator Tom “Spider” Oxer was also on hand to help with the rigging.
When they arrived, they found the bus resting on its belly about midway with the backend hanging over a rock wall and broken utility poles leaning up against it.
“Narrow and cramped streets are everywhere in our area,” Billy said, “and this incident happened on one of them. This is a very steep road that we call ‘Driveshaft Hill.’ With the storm and slippery road conditions, the bus crashed into several utility poles and slid up and onto a rock wall with a 40-foot drop on the other side.”
They had to wait for the power company to cut power to the dangling lines of the snapped poles before they could start. Jimmy backed the rotator down the narrow street and staged its back end on the driver’s side of the bus to perform the lift. Billy backed the Chevron to the nose of the bus to pull.
Once the lines were safe to work around and no longer live, they got busy rigging. Two lines from the Chevron were run through snatch blocks attached to the tow hooks of the bus. A recovery strap was cradled around the bus near the rear wheels. Jimmy boomed out over the bus and he lifted to clear it using his remote.
Once the bus was up off the wall, Billy pulled it forward. As the brothers worked in tandem the bus was set back onto the road.
“Because of the narrow streets I had to drag the bus a few blocks with the Chevron before we could hook it to the rotator for towing,” Billy said. “Jimmy hooked it to the rotator and towed it to the Connecticut Transit yard. We hooked to the bus at 9 a.m. and were back in our yard by 11:30 a.m. We would have been done sooner, but had to wait for the electric company to shut off the power.”
This was just one of many jobs they were dealing with over the past few days, and they are always on their game when it comes to the business of towing and recovery.
(Ed. Note—This article originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2016 edition of Tow Industry Week.)
(This week, Jim Sorrenti continues the story of a car that crashed into the second story of a building in Toms River, New Jersey. We pick up the story where everyone has been ordered out of the structure by fire and rescue supervisors except for Accurate Towing Service.—Ed.
)
As he stood on the top floor of a structurally compromised building, Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr., owner of Accurate Towing Service, found himself staring at an overturned Porsche Boxter in front of a huge hole in the building. He was standing in a pool of blood with the possibility of the building’s roof collapsing, while being watched by video cameras, live news station feeds from all the surrounding states, multiple police, fire and rescue agencies and personnel.
“It was a defining moment in my 25-plus year career as a TRAA Level 3 Recovery and Incident Management Recovery Supervisor. … There was tremendous PRESSURE!” Makuch related.
They extended the boom of the Jerr-Dan 50-ton up and out into the building over the Porsche. As space was confined, there was very little room for error; the head of the boom was virtually touching the ceiling of the room. They connected the two heavy-duty hooks and cables to the chains to the rigging on the Porsche.
“I was in constant communication by radio with (wrecker/crane operator) Alex (Mace) down in the parking lot at the controls of our Jerr-Dan 50-ton,” Makuch said. “I moved both cables slowly and cautiously as the weight from the vehicle was being raised. I could feel the floor start to move beneath my feet as the 3,000-pound car was lifted. Because of the flexing of the building, parts of the ceiling started to fall from the roof structure.
“At that point we stopped again,” Makuch said.
While utilizing the heavy-duty wrecker’s hydraulics, Accurate decided to boom in and bring the rear of the car towards the front of the building simultaneously by using the cable from the left side winching in and bring the front of the car winching out. They used that technique several times to exit the car out the front of the building and bring it down.
“We then used the hydraulic underreach as the car came forward out of the building to apply pressure to the car,” Makuch said. “Using the winches, we manipulated the car around, letting the back hang down further (while) lifting the front up higher, causing the car to almost stand up straight vertical position; while repeatedly booming in several more times to bring the car out of the building completely while using pry bars to pry the front bumper out of the studs of the adjoining room wall.”
Makuch then directed the wrecker operator and the crew members to pull the truck forward approximately 10 feet. At that point, crew members and the heavy recovery operator were instructed to level off the car using the winches once the vehicle was level the vehicle was slowly lowered to the ground.
At the request of the Crime Scene Investigators, the vehicle was placed on its roof in order to take pictures of the car’s underbody to document damages for continued investigation. Accurate Towing was then instructed to overturn and upright the vehicle once CSI finished. Crew members rigged the car using chains around the undercarriage to perform a reverse roll.
“We performed the reverse roll putting the car back to the right-side-up position,” Makuch said. “Crew members began to work on the ground floor picking up building debris and other various debris by moving them all into piles. We carefully swept the parking lot free from debris—wood, nails, sharp objects—to prevent any flat tires on any of our or rescue team, trucks and rigs, in addition to the safety of all emergency crew members.
“Crew members also retrieved and recovered dislodged various parts of the vehicle such as tires, convertible top, bumpers, mirrors, all various etc., throughout the perimeter of the crash scene which spanned from Hooper Avenue, into adjacent woods and building.”
Accurate Towing Service noticed the car started to leak gasoline and oil from the engine and the front bay where the fuel tank sits. Acting quickly, crew members and recovery operators spread absorbent onto the areas to contain a potential hazmat situation.
They were then instructed to load the car up on one of the flatbeds. Crew members lifted the car onto the deck of a red car carrier vehicle was then chained down and taken back to their storage facility. Two other flatbeds were used to load all the vehicle parts and debris that was scattered in piles around the crash site. They were tied down using straps to prevent falling debris while in transport. All parts and debris were transported back to Accurate’s yard to be stored.
Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr. owns Accurate Towing Service based in Toms River, New Jersey, along with his wife, Cynthia. He started the company in 1987.
On the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 2010 red Porsche Boxster convertible was traveling at a very high rate of speed. Its driver lost control, hit a center median and struck an embankment that launched it into the second-story office of a real estate agency.
The crash was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Though no one was inside the building at the time of the crash, the driver and his passenger, both in their early twenties, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency crews, including Accurate Towing Service, were dispatched to the scene. The emergency crews included the Toms River Police Department and other law enforcement, nearby fire departments and coordinators, EMS, investigators a rescue task force, the Ocean County Prosecutors office, building safety inspectors and all utility authorities.
The two occupants of the vehicle were still inside the car that was upside down, and had to be extricated.
Tom responded along with his daughter, ground safety supervisor Kaitlin Makuch Mace; her husband, wrecker/crane operator Alex Mace; and operators Robert Nelson, Mathew Kelly and Robert Walsh for rigging and recovery. They brought their 2017 Kenworth T880 with Jerr-Dan HDL1000 50-ton hydraulic crane wrecker; a 2016 Peterbilt 337/Century hydraulic wrecker; a 2019 Freightliner M2/Century Series 16 LCG; two 2017 Hino 258/Jerr-Dan 21.5’ flatbeds; and a Dodge Ram four-wheel-drive support unit.
“Upon arriving on scene,” Tom said, “we observed a red sports car upside down on the second story of the building. It was clear that the building and structure were not safe whatsoever. There was a gaping hole in the front of the building in addition to the corner source and the side of the building.
“The concern was with the sustained structural impact that there was little to no support for the remaining walls and there was the potential for the roof of the building to collapse at any moment with the weight of the vehicle resting in the second floor.”
Tom worked closely with the fire and rescue departments. The emergency crews rebuilt some makeshift support walls in the basement, main floor and the top floor. More support was needed to the structure as while at one point inside the crash scene, the front corner of the roof started to collapse. Fire department rescue workers added additional support beams from floor to ceiling to keep the ceiling and roof from collapsing.
Accurate’s crew had to work carefully around the bodies of the deceased victims until the coroner’s office came to retrieve the bodies.
“The recovery scene was very unsafe because the victims were hanging upside down in the car for a few hours, causing both victims to virtually bleed out; therefore there was excess blood spread thickly throughout the floor making it a slippery biohazard situation for all involved,” Tom said. “We tried to lay ceiling tiles over the blood-soaked area in addition to absorbent so we would minimize the danger and exposure to our crew members. The Porsche was heavily damaged and mangled in the crash, which made it difficult to try to identify safe points to chain and rig, and support the vehicle.
“We choked up on chains tightly because of the limited room we had to work with. One chain was around the rear suspension where it mounts to the engine cradle; the other chain we fed through the front cradle near the body mounts using Grade 100 1/2” chain. We located spots in the aluminum undercarriage and frame to safely support and rig the vehicle.”
The Silverton Fire Department and other rescue teams worked simultaneously on removing some of the brick facade on the front of the building to increase the entrance crash hole so there would be less impediment from the movement of the car when the extrication of the vehicle from the second story commenced.
Once rigged, the crew faced another challenge. When the Porsche had violently crashed through the building, the front end of the vehicle went through the wall of the next room and the aluminum bumper support was hung up on several wall studs in the bathroom. At this point fire and rescue teams stated that there was nothing else that could be done with the structure.
“We all knew what we were dealing with,” Tom said. “It was a VERY dangerous situation! Fire and rescue supervisors announced and yelled out to rescue teams, “EVERY ONE THAT DOES NOT WORK FOR ACCURATE TOWING SERVICE, EVACUATE THE BUILDING NOW!”
"We all knew what we were dealing with," Tom said. "It was a VERY dangerous situation! Fire and rescue supervisors announced and yelled out to rescue teams, "EVERY ONE THAT DOES NOT WORK FOR ACCURATE TOWING SERVICE, EVACUATE THE BUILDING NOW!"

(To be continued next week.)