The Week's Features
Towman Games in Cleveland, June 17-20
Quick Clearance, “Xtreme” recovery, rotator and carrier training to be featured
Why Laws Alone Will Not Protect Us
Driver cognizance is best defense for distracted drivers
Repo Agent Honored by Tow Community
Towing community says goodbye to agent who was killed
Landoll’s AIRDISC 17 Brake System
Optional brake system is designed for demanding brake usage
Polar Express Recovery
Winter storm in northeast causes bus crash
Digital Edition
Click Here
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 8-11, 2019
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 15-17, 2019
AT Exposition
Atlantic City, NJ.
Dec. 4-7, 2019


Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 11 - December 17, 2019

The Crown and Glory

0 70fddBy George L. Nitti

A crown is a weighty symbol for the worthy head that wears one. In the towing business, many heads are worthy of crowns as towers risk their lives every day for the glory of a rescue.

When the owners of Tow King of Waco, Texas, put their heads together in 1992 to come up with a name for their new company, they chose a royal one.

“The family was on a road trip and my mother was writing down names,” co-owner Gary Hoffman said. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it is included on all of them.”

Their 18-strong fleet includes this newest subject, a 2012 Peterbilt 389/NRC 50/65 rotator.

When fully extended, the name “Tow King” reigns down the boom in a medieval-like font whilst its tilted crown is the logo between those two words. Stated just next to it, “Waco’s Finest.”

Where the Tow King name resides on other areas of the truck—such as on the side of the ’tator and on its side doors, one will also find the tilted crown in a greenish color like that of a frog. Crowns are also found on both sides of the tail end of the unit.

With its black background, the rotator has been wrapped with other distinguishing elements such as large green flames and cross chains that extend from the hood on back. The more subdued lettering stands out with accents of reflective pink, and appearing even bolder on the boom and down the cab.

Always ready for duty, the unit states it is “Rolling 24/7” while a pair of dice completes the image.

The silver grille on the front is a piece of heavy armor that serves to protect.

Hoffman said, “We have a lot of rural areas in the area. In the past we’ve hit a couple of deer.”

At the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last weekend, Hoffman received the Towman Trust Award and was inducted into the prestigious Towman Order. Both recognize his dedication to the community he serves.

Going forth like noble knights, it is done for the crown and glory.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Tow Illustrated
Wrecks + Recovery
News
Tow Business & Operations
Product
Click here to read more

Atlantic City Show a Hit with Attendees and Exhibitors

The crowds grew each day at the American Towman Exposition this past Thursday, Friday and Saturday and participants enjoyed the change in venue from Baltimore to the storied gambling town on the Jersey shore. Over 250 exhibitors gave a thumbs up on the Convention Center, floor layout and the brisk traffic of tow business owners who came from across the nation and the world to see the 31st annual Exposition.

American Towman continued to recognize outstanding tow companies through the Donnie Cruse Recovery Awards, the Towman ACE Awards and new inductees into the Towman Order. The magazine also introduced the new Trust Awards. The show culminated with Festival NIght and the American Towman Medal Ceremony that awarded towers for heroic acts, a staple event since the show's inception in 1989.

A 60-piece high school marching band led a record Friday crowd into the exhibit hall for the Grand Opening. Saturday's crowd nearly doubled in size and enjoyed American Towman's Legendary Hospitality with complimentary Saturday Pie.
American Towman Expo 2019 a HIT!

The Crown and Glory

0 70fddBy George L. Nitti

A crown is a weighty symbol for the worthy head that wears one. In the towing business, many heads are worthy of crowns as towers risk their lives every day for the glory of a rescue.

When the owners of Tow King of Waco, Texas, put their heads together in 1992 to come up with a name for their new company, they chose a royal one.

“The family was on a road trip and my mother was writing down names,” co-owner Gary Hoffman said. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it is included on all of them.”

Their 18-strong fleet includes this newest subject, a 2012 Peterbilt 389/NRC 50/65 rotator.

When fully extended, the name “Tow King” reigns down the boom in a medieval-like font whilst its tilted crown is the logo between those two words. Stated just next to it, “Waco’s Finest.”

Where the Tow King name resides on other areas of the truck—such as on the side of the ’tator and on its side doors, one will also find the tilted crown in a greenish color like that of a frog. Crowns are also found on both sides of the tail end of the unit.

With its black background, the rotator has been wrapped with other distinguishing elements such as large green flames and cross chains that extend from the hood on back. The more subdued lettering stands out with accents of reflective pink, and appearing even bolder on the boom and down the cab.

Always ready for duty, the unit states it is “Rolling 24/7” while a pair of dice completes the image.

The silver grille on the front is a piece of heavy armor that serves to protect.

Hoffman said, “We have a lot of rural areas in the area. In the past we’ve hit a couple of deer.”

At the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last weekend, Hoffman received the Towman Trust Award and was inducted into the prestigious Towman Order. Both recognize his dedication to the community he serves.

Going forth like noble knights, it is done for the crown and glory.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Time Well Spent

Until this past weekend, I never understood why towmen pay for the American Towman Seminar Passport … then show up to a class anywhere from 20 minutes to 35 minutes after it begins.

Then it hit me.

Many of the towmen who pack our trade shows use it for one-stop shopping—true—but they also use the shows for something I’ve been a major advocate for: taking time off.

A vacation, if you will.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with that. Towmen need a break as much as anyone else does; some may argue even more so.

While I understand that (maybe even envy it!), I also caution that you run the risk on missing out on some of the most up-to-date important information in regard to running your business. As we bring together some of the sharpest and most knowledgeable instructors in the industry, this is your chance to get a face-to-face audience with them and pick their brains.

So try and make the seminars as they happen. I guarantee you will find it time well-spent … and perhaps an investment in your business.

--Charles Duke

ITD1162 Universal Mount System

ITD1162 L1 f0ac6In The Ditch’s ITD1162 Universal Mount System is a low profile all-in-one mount that comes complete with everything needed to hold two Speed Dolly frames, one break over bar and two axles. The ITD1162 Universal Mount system comes in their Tuff Coat Black finish and is sold as a set. See what other items In The Ditch has to offer at the American Towman ShowPlace, taking place at the Westgate-Paradise Pavilion in Las vegas, Nevada, May 14-15 2020.

intheditch.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


After a long day, what’s your favorite way to wind down?
Throw back a couple of “shots”
Watch TV, music, do social media, read
I never get to “wind down”
Video games
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019
Family and co-workers are mourning the loss of Zach Johnson, 24, who was killed on the job early Monday. Image- nbcdfw.com.

Agent Shot, Killed During Repossessing

A repo agent was shot and killed as he was repossessing a car early Monday in Lake Dallas, police said. Zach Johnson, 24, worked for Texas Auto Towing Service in Sanger. Business owner Joe Baker said Johnson was hired about three weeks ago. "This is the very first person I've ever lost," said Baker, who's been in business for 20 years. Johnson was killed repossessing a car at the Best Western Inn & Suites in Lake Dallas at about 1 a.m. Monday. Police said Johnson was about to drive off with the car when 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge walked outside, claimed it was his, then went back in. "That's when the gentleman opened up the window of the hotel and proceeded to fire on him," Baker said. DeGeorge fired 12 times, police said. Johnson was taken to Medical City of Denton, where he died. Funeral services for Johnson will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. DeGeorge is in the Denton County Jail charged with murder. Source: nbcdfw.com.

Tow Company Donates Care Packages for Homeless

During the holiday season, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, couple is collecting junk cars and putting something good into the hands of those who are less fortunate. Linzi Gatzow and her husband, Dawayne, own Down & Out Towing & Recovery. For every junk car they receive in December, they're giving a care package to a homeless man or woman. "Every bit counts, you know?" said Dawayne. "Just to show them that there's some hope. There's somebody out there thinking about them." Back at home, Linzi and her sister-in-law put care into more packages—working to make a difference not only in the lives of those who receive them but also, in the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Isabella. "I definitely wanted her to know that not everybody is as blessed as we can be," said Linzi. "On the front of every little note, we put, or she put, I should say, 'You are loved.' " If you'd like to help with this effort, you're invited to call Down & Out Towing at 262-757-5268. Source: fox6now.com.

NYPD Towman Dies After Medical Episode

NYPD tow operator Anthony Edgehill, 61, died while he was driving on duty in Brooklyn, New York. Police say he suffered some sort of medical episode just before 6 p.m. and lost control of his vehicle. The truck jumped a curb before coming to rest against a tree. Edgehill was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Source: abc7ny.com.


homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Don't Miss It!
Be sure to check this space every week for upcoming conferences in Towing and Recovery, Business Management & Operations, Building Revenue and more at our four 2020 Trade Shows in Las Vegas, Cleveland, San Antonio and Baltimore!

atexposition.com
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019
The industry will gear up for the all-new “Towman Games,” taking place at the Huntington Convention Center, June 17-20, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Towman Games in [b]Cleveland, June 17-20

The new American Towman Games will take place at the Huntington Convention Center, June 17-20, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The “Towman Games” will delve into instruction in Quick Clearance protocol and maneuvers, “Xtreme” recovery training and advance training in rotator and carrier operations, as well as towing and recovery skills competitions over the four-day event. Exhibits will take place Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20.

In-depth classroom courses will also be offered on two critically important management topics: Recovery Business Boot Camp and Making More Money; discussing potential revenue streams that many towers are overlooking, including Quick-Clearance-related accident remediation and traffic flow management.

Additional Xtreme recovery demonstrations will be free to all trade show attendees on the convention center floor.

“Quick Clearance has become more sophisticated and demanding over the past 20 years,” said American Towman Publisher Dennie Ortiz. “American Towman is spearheading the industry’s first training and certification program for this discipline, designed to bring more professionalism and credentials to the tow company arriving at the incident scene. We are developing this program with other industry partners whose mission dovetails with incident management at the scene.”

Worldwide Equipment [b]Partners with Kalyn Siebert

Worldwide Equipment Sales announced it will become a distributor of Kalyn Siebert heavy-duty commercial trailers.

“We are thrilled to represent a brand with the history and longevity of Kalyn Siebert,” said Jeff Irr, CEO of Worldwide. “Kalyn Siebert’s product line fits right in with Worldwide Equipment Sales’ core values of representing the best in the industry. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership, while providing our customers with trailer solutions.”

Kalyn Siebert trailers will be available to order through Worldwide Equipment Sales’ Michigan location starting on Jan. 1.

Source: newtowtucks.com.

Hero Towman Honored [b]after Bus Crash

Mike Benson of Powder Mill Towing and Auto Repair in Parsippany, New Jersey, recently received AAA and Ford Motor Co.’s "Real Heroes of the Road" award.

"I'm humbled and honored to receive this award," said Benson, 57. "I was in the right place at the right time and I just did what needed to be done."

On May 17, 2018, Benson was towing a vehicle to Pennsylvania on Route 80 when he witnessed the school bus crash just ahead of him. 

Thinking quickly, Benson pulled over and blocked traffic on the highway to prevent further injuries, then surveyed the scene and worked to free passengers from the bus before emergency responders arrived, even performing CPR on a young student. An emergency medical technician on scene said that because of his quick thinking, that young student survived.

"Mike was exactly where he needed to be that day and embodied the true meaning of a 'real hero of the road,' helping to save dozens of lives," said Bob Huffman, AAA Director. "AAA is pleased to recognize his life-saving efforts."

Source: patch.com.

Warn Industries Wins [b]SEMA’s TORA Award

Warn Industries won Best Off-Road New Product from the SEMA Truck and Off-Road Alliance Council. Warn won for its Spydura Nightline Synthetic Winch Rope.

The winners of their third annual TORA Awards were announced during the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The awards are given to members who positively influence the market and to the best new products in the truck industry.

Made from molecular-weight polyethylene with UV-stable coating, Warn’s Spydura Nightline Synthetic Winch Rope features a red-and-black weave that integrates a 3M light-activated reflective strand into the rope. It is designed to improve visibility during recoveries and provide a unique look when spooled onto a winch.

Source: sema.org.

Tow Company Donates [b]Care Packages for Homeless

During the holiday season, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, couple is collecting junk cars and putting something good into the hands of those who are less fortunate.

Linzi Gatzow and her husband, Dawayne, own Down & Out Towing & Recovery. For every junk car they receive in December, they're giving a care package to a homeless man or woman.

"Every bit counts, you know?" said Dawayne. "Just to show them that there's some hope. There's somebody out there thinking about them."

Back at home, Linzi and her sister-in-law put care into more packages—working to make a difference not only in the lives of those who receive them but also, in the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Isabella.

"I definitely wanted her to know that not everybody is as blessed as we can be," said Linzi. "On the front of every little note, we put, or she put, I should say, 'You are loved.' "

If you'd like to help with this effort, you're invited to call Down & Out Towing at 262-757-5268.

Source: fox6now.com.

Stolen Tow Truck in Cincinnati

Cincinnati (Ohio) Police are investigating a report of a tow truck stolen from Home State Towing and Recovery.

Two people took the tow truck from the business on Dec. 5 at 4:15 a.m.

The tow truck is a 1998 International 4000 rollback tow truck. The license plate is PKE6153.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police.

Source: local12.com.
homediv
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019

Polar Express Recovery

0 8b001By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Bill's Service of Stamford Inc. has been serving Stamford, Conn., and the southern Connecticut region for more than 50 years. The company is currently run by father Bill Parker Jr. and sons Jimmy and Billy III. Bill’s grandfather started the towing business in 1950.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2016, Connecticut Transit and the Greenwich Police both called Bill’s to respond to a bus that had crashed due to the winter storm that blasted the northeast.

Jimmy responded with his 2012 Peterbilt/Century 60-ton rotator and Billy in his 2016 Ford F-550/Chevron 408 with hydraulic stiff legs. Operator Tom “Spider” Oxer was also on hand to help with the rigging.

When they arrived, they found the bus resting on its belly about midway with the backend hanging over a rock wall and broken utility poles leaning up against it.

“Narrow and cramped streets are everywhere in our area,” Billy said, “and this incident happened on one of them. This is a very steep road that we call ‘Driveshaft Hill.’ With the storm and slippery road conditions, the bus crashed into several utility poles and slid up and onto a rock wall with a 40-foot drop on the other side.”

They had to wait for the power company to cut power to the dangling lines of the snapped poles before they could start. Jimmy backed the rotator down the narrow street and staged its back end on the driver’s side of the bus to perform the lift. Billy backed the Chevron to the nose of the bus to pull.

Once the lines were safe to work around and no longer live, they got busy rigging. Two lines from the Chevron were run through snatch blocks attached to the tow hooks of the bus. A recovery strap was cradled around the bus near the rear wheels. Jimmy boomed out over the bus and he lifted to clear it using his remote.

Once the bus was up off the wall, Billy pulled it forward. As the brothers worked in tandem the bus was set back onto the road.

“Because of the narrow streets I had to drag the bus a few blocks with the Chevron before we could hook it to the rotator for towing,” Billy said. “Jimmy hooked it to the rotator and towed it to the Connecticut Transit yard. We hooked to the bus at 9 a.m. and were back in our yard by 11:30 a.m. We would have been done sooner, but had to wait for the electric company to shut off the power.”

This was just one of many jobs they were dealing with over the past few days, and they are always on their game when it comes to the business of towing and recovery.

(Ed. Note—This article originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2016 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 2

0 Second Story Job in Jersey TIW 12 e5ccaBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

(This week, Jim Sorrenti continues the story of a car that crashed into the second story of a building in Toms River, New Jersey. We pick up the story where everyone has been ordered out of the structure by fire and rescue supervisors except for Accurate Towing Service.—Ed.)

As he stood on the top floor of a structurally compromised building, Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr., owner of Accurate Towing Service, found himself staring at an overturned Porsche Boxter in front of a huge hole in the building. He was standing in a pool of blood with the possibility of the building’s roof collapsing, while being watched by video cameras, live news station feeds from all the surrounding states, multiple police, fire and rescue agencies and personnel.

“It was a defining moment in my 25-plus year career as a TRAA Level 3 Recovery and Incident Management Recovery Supervisor. … There was tremendous PRESSURE!” Makuch related.

They extended the boom of the Jerr-Dan 50-ton up and out into the building over the Porsche. As space was confined, there was very little room for error; the head of the boom was virtually touching the ceiling of the room. They connected the two heavy-duty hooks and cables to the chains to the rigging on the Porsche.

“I was in constant communication by radio with (wrecker/crane operator) Alex (Mace) down in the parking lot at the controls of our Jerr-Dan 50-ton,” Makuch said. “I moved both cables slowly and cautiously as the weight from the vehicle was being raised. I could feel the floor start to move beneath my feet as the 3,000-pound car was lifted. Because of the flexing of the building, parts of the ceiling started to fall from the roof structure.

“At that point we stopped again,” Makuch said.

While utilizing the heavy-duty wrecker’s hydraulics, Accurate decided to boom in and bring the rear of the car towards the front of the building simultaneously by using the cable from the left side winching in and bring the front of the car winching out. They used that technique several times to exit the car out the front of the building and bring it down.

“We then used the hydraulic underreach as the car came forward out of the building to apply pressure to the car,” Makuch said. “Using the winches, we manipulated the car around, letting the back hang down further (while) lifting the front up higher, causing the car to almost stand up straight vertical position; while repeatedly booming in several more times to bring the car out of the building completely while using pry bars to pry the front bumper out of the studs of the adjoining room wall.”

Makuch then directed the wrecker operator and the crew members to pull the truck forward approximately 10 feet. At that point, crew members and the heavy recovery operator were instructed to level off the car using the winches once the vehicle was level the vehicle was slowly lowered to the ground.

At the request of the Crime Scene Investigators, the vehicle was placed on its roof in order to take pictures of the car’s underbody to document damages for continued investigation. Accurate Towing was then instructed to overturn and upright the vehicle once CSI finished. Crew members rigged the car using chains around the undercarriage to perform a reverse roll.

“We performed the reverse roll putting the car back to the right-side-up position,” Makuch said. “Crew members began to work on the ground floor picking up building debris and other various debris by moving them all into piles. We carefully swept the parking lot free from debris—wood, nails, sharp objects—to prevent any flat tires on any of our or rescue team, trucks and rigs, in addition to the safety of all emergency crew members.

“Crew members also retrieved and recovered dislodged various parts of the vehicle such as tires, convertible top, bumpers, mirrors, all various etc., throughout the perimeter of the crash scene which spanned from Hooper Avenue, into adjacent woods and building.”

Accurate Towing Service noticed the car started to leak gasoline and oil from the engine and the front bay where the fuel tank sits. Acting quickly, crew members and recovery operators spread absorbent onto the areas to contain a potential hazmat situation.

They were then instructed to load the car up on one of the flatbeds. Crew members lifted the car onto the deck of a red car carrier vehicle was then chained down and taken back to their storage facility. Two other flatbeds were used to load all the vehicle parts and debris that was scattered in piles around the crash site. They were tied down using straps to prevent falling debris while in transport. All parts and debris were transported back to Accurate’s yard to be stored.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 1

0 b2486By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr. owns Accurate Towing Service based in Toms River, New Jersey, along with his wife, Cynthia. He started the company in 1987.

On the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 2010 red Porsche Boxster convertible was traveling at a very high rate of speed. Its driver lost control, hit a center median and struck an embankment that launched it into the second-story office of a real estate agency.

The crash was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Though no one was inside the building at the time of the crash, the driver and his passenger, both in their early twenties, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews, including Accurate Towing Service, were dispatched to the scene. The emergency crews included the Toms River Police Department and other law enforcement, nearby fire departments and coordinators, EMS, investigators a rescue task force, the Ocean County Prosecutors office, building safety inspectors and all utility authorities.

The two occupants of the vehicle were still inside the car that was upside down, and had to be extricated.

Tom responded along with his daughter, ground safety supervisor Kaitlin Makuch Mace; her husband, wrecker/crane operator Alex Mace; and operators Robert Nelson, Mathew Kelly and Robert Walsh for rigging and recovery. They brought their 2017 Kenworth T880 with Jerr-Dan HDL1000 50-ton hydraulic crane wrecker; a 2016 Peterbilt 337/Century hydraulic wrecker; a 2019 Freightliner M2/Century Series 16 LCG; two 2017 Hino 258/Jerr-Dan 21.5’ flatbeds; and a Dodge Ram four-wheel-drive support unit.

“Upon arriving on scene,” Tom said, “we observed a red sports car upside down on the second story of the building. It was clear that the building and structure were not safe whatsoever. There was a gaping hole in the front of the building in addition to the corner source and the side of the building.

“The concern was with the sustained structural impact that there was little to no support for the remaining walls and there was the potential for the roof of the building to collapse at any moment with the weight of the vehicle resting in the second floor.”

Tom worked closely with the fire and rescue departments. The emergency crews rebuilt some makeshift support walls in the basement, main floor and the top floor. More support was needed to the structure as while at one point inside the crash scene, the front corner of the roof started to collapse. Fire department rescue workers added additional support beams from floor to ceiling to keep the ceiling and roof from collapsing.

Accurate’s crew had to work carefully around the bodies of the deceased victims until the coroner’s office came to retrieve the bodies.

“The recovery scene was very unsafe because the victims were hanging upside down in the car for a few hours, causing both victims to virtually bleed out; therefore there was excess blood spread thickly throughout the floor making it a slippery biohazard situation for all involved,” Tom said. “We tried to lay ceiling tiles over the blood-soaked area in addition to absorbent so we would minimize the danger and exposure to our crew members. The Porsche was heavily damaged and mangled in the crash, which made it difficult to try to identify safe points to chain and rig, and support the vehicle.

“We choked up on chains tightly because of the limited room we had to work with. One chain was around the rear suspension where it mounts to the engine cradle; the other chain we fed through the front cradle near the body mounts using Grade 100 1/2” chain. We located spots in the aluminum undercarriage and frame to safely support and rig the vehicle.”

The Silverton Fire Department and other rescue teams worked simultaneously on removing some of the brick facade on the front of the building to increase the entrance crash hole so there would be less impediment from the movement of the car when the extrication of the vehicle from the second story commenced.

Once rigged, the crew faced another challenge. When the Porsche had violently crashed through the building, the front end of the vehicle went through the wall of the next room and the aluminum bumper support was hung up on several wall studs in the bathroom. At this point fire and rescue teams stated that there was nothing else that could be done with the structure.

“We all knew what we were dealing with,” Tom said. “It was a VERY dangerous situation! Fire and rescue supervisors announced and yelled out to rescue teams, “EVERY ONE THAT DOES NOT WORK FOR ACCURATE TOWING SERVICE, EVACUATE THE BUILDING NOW!”

(To be continued next week.)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times


NORTHERN - Mexico, ME
$125
(pop. 2,681)

SOUTHERN - Whitney, TX
$175
(pop. 2,087)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$75
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Eastsound, WA
$164
(pop. 4,500)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019

Why Laws Alone Will Not Protect Us

TB 402f2By Brian J. Riker

During the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last week, I again had opportunity to present my defensive driving for the tow operator seminar and was honored to have two leading industry instructors sit in as well. The three of us took a few moments afterwards to discuss what I presented, their impression of the program and any suggested improvements.

Neither colleague had many criticisms; although they did have some excellent suggestions for alternate content that will be included in next year’s seminar. What struck all three of us was how few drivers on the road today have had any formal driver’s education and how many put the task of actually operating the vehicle second or even third to other tasks.

This discussion reminded me of many close calls I have had that may have ended in tragedy if not for my attention to the task at hand. During a recent 800-mile road trip, I counted more than a dozen times that motorists failed to slow down or move over when they could—and this count included one tow truck and two vehicles displaying volunteer firefighter identification.

From the vantage point of the large commercial vehicle I was driving, I could see into most of the other vehicles on the road. This allowed me to see hundreds of people doing a variety of tasks other than driving, including one vehicle with a man typing on a laptop computer while passing me at 70-plus mph. He wasn’t a police officer or other official, rather a sales representative in a nationally branded company vehicle.

Even the “professional” drivers, those operating large commercial vehicles, were not focused on driving. Within mere minutes of each other, I had two tractor-trailer drivers cross into my lane as I was overtaking them on the left. Both had cellphones in their hands, which could result in a fine as high as $2,750 to the driver and $11,000 to the trucking company!

Absolutely insane, and proof positive that stiffer penalties for violations does nothing to deter most people. For commercial driver license holders, this is a serious traffic offense: one that can lead to a suspension of your CDL! Penalties don’t get much higher than one that will take away your livelihood; yet I counted no less than two dozen truckers during my trip texting while driving.

So what do we do to protect ourselves? While nothing is foolproof, we must always be alert and assume that the other motorists do not see us.

Constant scanning of your surroundings, alternating your eyes from side to side as well as near and far, the farther in front the better.

Current best practices say to maintain at least a four-second following distance. I say this is not nearly enough in a tow truck or carrier. Seven seconds builds in a nice cushion for extra reaction time as well for times we’re not paying attention ourselves.

Avoid the pack. Manage the space around your vehicle by adjusting your speed to avoid having another vehicle directly alongside you when possible. This will give you the maximum options for avoiding a crash when the unexpected happens on the highway.

When working outside of our vehicle we need to always have an eye on traffic and be ready to take cover instantly. There has been a recent discussion in the industry about the benefits of using barrier trucks, also known as blockers or crash attenuators. However, not every state allows for towers to set up temporary traffic control. If your state does allow for deployment of TTC measures, I strongly recommend you investigate how to adopt this strategy.

It could be a lifesaver.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Are Tow Trucks First-Responders?

16 Off the Bridge Recovery TIW 20 copy 7321fBy Randall C. Resch

There’s repeated banter over whether or not tow operators are first responders.

I don’t know if this is a generational thing, but I’ve worked this industry for better than 50 years, representing that towmen weren’t even remotely considered anything other than “just a tow truck driver” until early 2004, when the Cumberland Valley (PA) Volunteer Firefighters Association, thought to formalize on-highway response.
In Traffic Incident Management training, there’s a prevailing thought that tow trucks and tow operators are indeed “first responders.”

To mention that tow operators are first responders has led to a multitude of questionable driving behaviors and mentalities where towers often respond in a manner that authorized emergency workers such as law enforcement, paramedics and firefighters do.

Do Your Homework

To be considered an “authorized emergency vehicle,” legislation must be written that allows it. Just because tow trucks respond to traffic accidents doesn’t make us authorized emergency vehicles. For example, California Vehicle Code’s Section 165 states;

“An authorized emergency vehicle is: ... (e) Any vehicle owned or operated by any department or agency of the United States government when the vehicle is used in responding to emergency fire, ambulance, or lifesaving calls or is actively engaged in law enforcement work.”

The section closely defines that special wording of “tow truck” or “wrecker” is clearly missing from the section’s narrative. California’s tow trucks aren’t emergency vehicles and don’t have the same response capabilities due to lack of specialty lighting, sirens and, most importantly, applicable training. Like most states, California has no legislation authorizing tow trucks to respond Code 3 in an emergency-like manner.

Some states, like Missouri, tow trucks are allowed to operate red and blue lights as well as sirens. However, they’re supposed to use red, blues, and sirens only when responding to requests from law enforcement. In other states, a tow truck responding with emergency amber lights is not an authorized emergency vehicle.

If a state doesn’t have specific wording to define “authorized emergency lighting,” it’s not an emergency vehicle. The use of blue-colored lights is typically limited to law enforcement and where paramedic rigs and firefighting equipment are provided special consideration in an emergency response mode. As far as I know, there are no formal, high-speed driving courses to formally train tow operators in emergency tow truck response. In most states there is no current legislation that authorizes emergency response to tow operators.

What’s That Mean?

As an instructor teaching tow operator response and safety protocol across the United States, my best advice is know what your state laws mandate in response to your tow truck being considered an authorized emergency vehicle. There’s huge liability in emergency vehicle operations. Be fully aware.

A 30-year career firefighter and fire instructor defined the topic of tow trucks as first-responders best by commenting, “A tow truck could legally be considered anything your state legislature or other lawmaking body decides it is. If you can get a bill approved that classifies the truck as an emergency vehicle, then legally it is one. If you get a bill passed that classifies it as a submarine, then legally it is one. Laws are funny that way.”

The towing and recovery industry as a whole lacks solid written defined laws that make us first responders in the title’s true sense.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Stay Current: DOT Number Bi-annual Updates

table2 d0cbfBrian J. Riker

As a regulatory compliance specialist, I often field calls from towers and fleet owners that are caught off-guard by pending new regulations or other compliance obligations they may have missed.

One of the most often-forgotten compliance obligation is filing your bi-annual update with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Nearly every tower that operates within the United States is required to have a U.S. DOT number. To keep this number active and avoid the potential for fines of up to $10,000, motor carriers are required to file an updated MCS-150 form every two years.

This is a fairly simple update that anyone can do on their own; or, for convenience, they can use a third-party service provider to file for them.

Either way, this is a low- or no-cost filing requirement. Do not fall prey to the unscrupulous solicitations from service companies using scare tactics to convince you to spend hundreds of dollars to have them file on your behalf.

When this filing is due depends on your number. The last digit determines the month to file while the second to last digit determines if the filing is due in odd or even numbered years.

There are a few other times a motor carrier may need to file an updated MCS-150 form outside of the bi-annual update. These include if there is a change of ownership or address, if the motor carrier is no longer engaging in any interstate commerce or is out of business. Failure to make any of these updates, even the out of business notice, may result in civil penalties against the owner(s) of the motor carrier.

Not having or failure to display an active U.S. DOT number on commercial vehicles when required to do so may result in roadside enforcement actions including citations with fines up to $1,000 per occurrence. Some jurisdictions may even place a commercial vehicle out of service for failure to have and/or display a valid U.S. DOT number.

Your bi-annual update is also very important for filing the annual Unified Carrier Registration. The UCR system uses data on file with the FMCSA to determine how much your annual registration fee is. If the data is out of date, you may not be able to complete your UCR registration or may be charged a higher fee than appropriate based on your actual fleet size vs. reported fleet size.

On a side note, the UCR registration period for 2020 has been delayed indefinitely waiting on a final rulemaking by the FMCSA to establish the rates for 2020. The rates will be adjusted to give credit for a surplus of funds collected in previous years. Enforcement of UCR registration will be delayed for three months after the updated rates are published and the 2020 registration period opens.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019

The Crown and Glory

0 70fddBy George L. Nitti

A crown is a weighty symbol for the worthy head that wears one. In the towing business, many heads are worthy of crowns as towers risk their lives every day for the glory of a rescue.

When the owners of Tow King of Waco, Texas, put their heads together in 1992 to come up with a name for their new company, they chose a royal one.

“The family was on a road trip and my mother was writing down names,” co-owner Gary Hoffman said. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it is included on all of them.”

Their 18-strong fleet includes this newest subject, a 2012 Peterbilt 389/NRC 50/65 rotator.

When fully extended, the name “Tow King” reigns down the boom in a medieval-like font whilst its tilted crown is the logo between those two words. Stated just next to it, “Waco’s Finest.”

Where the Tow King name resides on other areas of the truck—such as on the side of the ’tator and on its side doors, one will also find the tilted crown in a greenish color like that of a frog. Crowns are also found on both sides of the tail end of the unit.

With its black background, the rotator has been wrapped with other distinguishing elements such as large green flames and cross chains that extend from the hood on back. The more subdued lettering stands out with accents of reflective pink, and appearing even bolder on the boom and down the cab.

Always ready for duty, the unit states it is “Rolling 24/7” while a pair of dice completes the image.

The silver grille on the front is a piece of heavy armor that serves to protect.

Hoffman said, “We have a lot of rural areas in the area. In the past we’ve hit a couple of deer.”

At the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last weekend, Hoffman received the Towman Trust Award and was inducted into the prestigious Towman Order. Both recognize his dedication to the community he serves.

Going forth like noble knights, it is done for the crown and glory.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Branding 101

1 20191119 090818A 37793By George L. Nitti

When it comes to branding, sometimes it’s best to follow in the footsteps of companies who set good examples through their reputable names, catchy slogans and strong images/graphics.

As part of their branding strategy, T&W Garage of Newport, Maine, has recognized the critical role of branding to their bottom line by building name recognition by following leading companies.

Some time ago, T&W took on Peterbilt’s slogan, “Class Pays,” where it is displayed on their 2019 Peterbilt 389/Century 1150 rotator.

“We have it on the boom of the truck next to the Peterbilt logo,” said owner Michael Tozier. “We are a professional business and try to do everything with class and that has paid off for us.”

According to Tozier, class includes how well you treat your customers.

“We follow the golden rule. We treat others like we would like to be treated,” Tozier said.

Written across the back of the cab between red stars, another phrase resonates as a sound brand strategy: “American Made.”

“We are very patriotic,” Tozier said. “Maine is a conservative area and very patriotic. We deal with a lot of truck drivers who can relate to it.”

The company hasn’t deviated far from their original branding with T&W name prominent on the sides. With a change in sign companies, the graphics are fresher, cleaner and more modern, such as the honeycombed background found on the unit’s sides.

Tozier said, “I just told them to update the theme. They did a great job to keep it consistent with the old concept. Our fonts are still the same, but we went with a horizontal rather than sloping graphic.”

Accentuating the T&W name are the complementary colors of black, white and red.

“We added those colors five or six years ago,” Tozier said. “Our lettering is the size of a billboard and not a small investment. We wanted our trucks to be seen from the other side of the interstate, giving us advertising and name recognition.”

Equally prominent on the back of the unit are the letters and words “207 TOWBOSS.”

Tozier said, “It’s important to have our phone number on there. It’s a very rural state as we cover an area a hundred miles out.”

The company, originally named Tozier and Willett has remained the same despite the fact that Willett is no longer a partner in the business.

Tozier said, “We are a well-established brand and it would be an expensive proposition to change our name. We are a known commodity. We don’t have much to gain by changing it.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Bold, Mysterious, Powerful

0 87bdcBy George L. Nitti

The color black symbolizes many traits: boldness, mysteriousness, power among others. Over the years the color has gained increasing popularity, pushing other colors out of the picture while promoting a more unified theme of darkness.

With a fleet of 12 tow trucks, Aldrich Auto Body, located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, has been revamping its signature lettering to embrace a darker image.

Custom work on their most recent acquisition, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a 50-ton NRC sliding rotator, spotlights this bolder vision, moving away from the more colorful blend that included yellow and orange.

“Black is a trend in the industry,” said 25-year tow owner Angel Aldrich. “You might say it’s a more modern look.”

A purple hue added to the rich black blends perfectly, mixing across both the rotator’s chassis and body to serve as a one-two punch.

“Purple with black stands out,” Aldrich said. “The purple actually fades into it. We have also done the legs and pistons in purple.”

To bolster their dark theme the company has smoked out the sidelights and all of the lens caps. They have also blacked out the Peterbilt nameplate and blackened their tires.

The lack of bright lighting creates a more mysterious effect, as does the lettering on the unit’s side that does not contain a phone number.

Aldrich said, “I think people just look us up. The number doesn’t mean much anymore. We are mostly known in the area, where a majority of our work comes from.”

The power of this unit lies in the mere fact that it’s a 50-ton rotator rolling down the road, its name a running billboard.

“I have always run NRC,” Aldrich said. “I love the sliding feature and think they underrate their load. It’s very impressive.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019

Landoll’s AIRDISC 17 Brake System

LANDOLL 8af7aLandoll has released a new option for its 400 series Traveling Axle and 900 series Traveling Tail trailers air disc brakes. The optional Landoll AIRDISC 17 brake system has been integrated with an all new custom air ride suspension and is designed for applications with extremely demanding brake usage. Reduced brake fade and fast on/off response significantly improves stopping distance versus drum brake applications. Features include improved stopping distance, lower maintenance costs and longer life cycles.

Source: landoll.com

Metro’s RTR-25-SL Rotator

1 Metros RTR 25 SL Rotator ec8eeMetro Tow Trucks will be showcasing its all new RTR-25-SL, 25-ton sliding rotator and a new generation INT-35 (35-ton wrecker) at the American Towman Exposition Dec. 5-7 in Atlantic City. See them in Booth #971.

metrotowtrucks.com
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill

Tom s Rotator Tips #4: Fully Loaded Tractor Trailer is Uprighted

Towers Come Together to Honor Medics in Indianapolis

Police Towers of America Coming to Vegas for American Towman

Towmen Tackle Blizzard Across Northeast

Second Generation Tampa Towing Business Enters New Era

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Amputee Towman Takes Charge for Change

Towers Fight Back After Detroit Seizes Control of Police Impound

Hear from Florida Tower at the Center of a Customer s Death

Towers Stand up to Texas City that Axed its Police Rotation

Towers Work With Terre Haute IN City Leaders to Regulate

Towing Load Safety A Major Concern: The DO s & DONT s

Towers Suing Seattle Over Rate Caps

Towing Reality TV

Towers Give Back on New Years Eve Across America

Tom s Rotator Tips #3: Fully Loaded Garbage Truck on its Side

Where the Wreckers are Made: Tour the Miller Manufacturing Plant

Towmen Face Danger to Save Others: We Honor Their Bravery

First Major Blizzard of the Season Creates a Frenzy of Business

A Dangerous Job; We Honor Those Men Lost Working the White Line

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

Happy Holidays & Safe Towing from Your Industry Friends!

Highlights From the 2012 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore

Towers Stand up to City Hall in Scranton PA

Always Have a Witness Running with Your Tow Trucks: Watch This

Little Boy Reunited with Dog Thanks to Caring Wrecker Operator

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 3 Part 2

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 3

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 2 Part 2

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 2

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 1 Part 2

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 1

See How GPS Benefits the Tower in Countless Ways
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
December 11 - December 17, 2019
The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service who was killed on the job on Dec. 2. Image - dfw.cbslocal.com.

Repo Agent Honored by Tow Community

The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember a repossession agent killed on the job.

Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service was repossessing a vehicle in Sanger on Dec. 2 when he was shot by 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge.

DeGeorge claimed to own the vehicle Johnson was trying to repossess. He fired at Johnson from his hotel room on the third floor.

“He was a huge teddy bear,” said Joe Baker, owner of Texas Auto Towing Service. “Very nice man, very respectful young man.”

Tow operators met in Keller to pay their respects to Johnson and show support for his family. They turned on all the flashing lights on their wreckers and gave his dad a few things to remember him by.

“Everybody has a family waiting for them at home, and your main goal is to get home safe,” Baker said. “So this creates an awareness for everyone in the industry.”

DeGeorge was arrested in Denton County and faces a murder charge.

Source: dfw.cbslocal.com.

Resolvion Recruits Ally’s [b]Russi Following Merger

On the heels of completing a merger, repossession firm Resolvion has beefed up its ranks with a 30-year auto finance executive, said CEO Michael Levison.

Tim Russi has been named to Resolvion’s board, the company announced recently. Prior to joining the repossession management firm, Russi led Ally Financial’s auto finance business for six years.

Russi will participate in monthly and quarterly business reviews, Levison said, noting that he and Russi will be working together on strategic initiatives relating to product line expansion. Additionally, Resolvion will leverage Russi’s industry relationships to introduce the forwarder to potential business partners.

Atlanta-based Resolvion was formed Nov. 11 through the merger of ALS Resolvion and Del Mar Recovery Solutions. The initial orders of business will be integrating operations onto one technology platform and consolidating a number of overlapping back-end functions, Levison said.

Source: autofinancenews.net.

Woman Charged with Taking Repo'd Vehicle

A woman accused of taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed and almost running down a recovery yard employee was tracked to Oklahoma and brought back to Bell County, Texas, to face charges.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 40-year-old Kaskia Jackson, who was being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was arrested by the Muskogee Police Department after she was found October 23.

The case goes back to April 4 after the vehicle had been picked up and taken to the yard of BAT Recovery in Temple.

Officers were called to that location and told that a woman, who police believe was Jackson, had come to pick up some personal belongings from a repossessed vehicle.

However, once she got into the car, she started it up and drove away, nearly striking an employee of the business.

Police had obtained a warrant for her arrest in April and it was believed that Jackson was spotted in Oklahoma where she was held after Muskogee officers determined that she was named in an arrest warrant from Temple.

She was transported back to Bell County and booked into the jail Nov. 7.

Source: fox44news.com.

MBSi Launches 24/7 [b]Support for Customers

MBSi Corp. recently announced the broadening of its technical customer support hours to help clients that use its repossession assignment management software and vendor compliance solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company said the MBSi customer success team now will be available around the clock to help all customers.

MBSi president Cort DeHart elaborated about the strategy in a news release.

“We understand the asset recovery industry operates outside of normal business hours and we took the necessary steps to be the first to market with around the clock support ensuring all of our clients—lenders, forwarders and agents—have the back-end support needed to successfully manage their business,” DeHart said.

“We need to be available when our clients need us.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2019  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      