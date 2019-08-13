Mr. C’s Camouflage Design

Towman Saves Life after Man’s Leg Severed A horrible accident severed a man’s leg on the New Jersey Turnpike on July 30 and a towman out of Windsor was there to witness the whole thing. He may be the reason the man survived.



“I could not stay there watch that happen [and] not do anything,” said tow operator Alex Petruccio.



When Petruccio arrived to tow a vehicle on the turnpike, he saw they were pulled over next to the fast lane where the shoulder is thin. So he told them to wait inside his tow truck. But the man never got in.



“I hear tires lock up and boom,” said Petruccio. “A car violently swerves and like a rocket, it’s coming straight at us.”



Petruccio threw himself onto the flatbed. The man landed there too, but he wasn’t so lucky. The man’s leg had been severed at the knee in the crash.



New Jersey State Police say the driver of a Buick Century lost control and slammed into a Jeep Cherokee, and then into the parked car Petruccio was there to tow.



“Time was of the essence,” said Petruccio. He used whatever he could find to slow the bleeding, including paper towels and the belt of another driver as a tourniquet. He even helped carry the man to a helicopter that landed on the Turnpike.



Police say Jianjun Yun, 60, was airlifted to a hospital. Police are still investigating what made that Buick lose control and cause this chain of events. The man who lost his leg is expected to survive.



Source: pix11.com.

Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop Aussie Towman Max Quaglio can’t run or play most sports, but after learning to four-wheel drive on a rural property, he has earned a multi-combination truck-driving license and now makes his living as a towman in Queensland, Australia.



It’s a remarkable achievement for the 22-year-old as he lives with cerebral palsy—a condition that severely impedes his body movements and speech.



“Ever since I was a little boy I loved cars and trucks and boats and anything that moved, I love it,” Max said. “A lot of people thought it wouldn’t be possible for me to drive anything, but now I’m driving cars and trucks and anything.”



When he showed an interest in vehicles, Max was taught how to drive by his father on a rural property. Getting his learner’s permit on his 16th birthday was “one of the best days of my life,” Max said.



Later Max would have to convince doctors, driving instructors and a trucking company that he had what it took to get his truck license.



“Being out on the road, there is nothing like it,” Max said. “Especially when I’m driving a truck, it’s just the feeling of being the king of the road.”



The journey to celebrated truck driver has been made possible through his sheer determination, Max’s parents said.



“He would persevere at things until he got it right. It’s that perseverance that’s got him to where he is today,” his mother Grace Quaglio said. “Max has the will. That’s who he is as a person.”



To get his driving license, Max worked with a specialist occupational therapist and a specially trained driving instructor, she said.



“Clayton’s Towing were the first to see he had the potential and were also willing to give him a go,” his father said.



After trying him out on forklifts, Clayton’s let Max extend to excavators and loading dump trucks and later to driving tow trucks.



Max has advanced to driving trucks alone for a new employer, Fraser Earthworks.



Source: abc.net.au.

Tower Airlifted from Crash Scene A Chehalis, Washington, tower was seriously injured Sunday evening after his vehicle rear-ended a semi on I-5 just south of Chehalis.



According to the Washington State Patrol, the rollback tow truck was headed northbound in the middle lane behind a 2000 Freightliner semi.



The Freightliner stopped for traffic, and the tow truck collided with its rear end.



The driver of the tow truck was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being extricated from the cab of the truck.



Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident. The tower is facing a citation for following too closely.



Source: chronline.com.

Chicago Tow Employee Dragged by Car A Chicago, Illinois, tow yard employee was dragged on Lower Wacker Drive by a driver who refused to pay her fee early Tuesday, police said.



At 1:55 a.m., the employee and the driver, a woman, were at a tow yard when the woman refused to pay her tow fee, police said.



The woman drove her car out of the yard, dragging the 43-year-old employee, police said. The man had minor scrapes and bruises and refused emergency medical services.



The woman fled in a silver Honda Civic.



Source: blockclubchicago.org.

Felony Charges for Striking Lot’s Gate A Davenport, Illinois, woman will see her criminal damage case move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a preliminary hearing recently.



Alexandra A. Anderson, 21, was charged July 22 with Class 4 felony criminal damage to property after an incident at Hodge’s Towing in Geneseo.



Geneseo Police Sergeant Jamison Weisser testified to taking a complaint from Don Anderson, the manager at the towing business, about a person striking his fence while leaving the lot and taking off. A motorized gate was damaged, according to the manager, who said the suspect was driving a gray Chevy pickup with a taillight dangling from the back.



When stopped by police, the driver told the officer the towing firm manager had told her not to get the property, but she obtained it anyway and struck the fence and left. Damage to the fence was estimated at $7,810.



Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Aug. 22 pre-trial hearing was set.



Source: qconline.com.