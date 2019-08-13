Mr. C’s Camouflage Design

Employee or Contractor?
By Brian J Riker
Employee or contractor? Often a hotly debated subject in the port drayage segment of the trucking industry, it also arises in the towing industry. Recently under attack by several states, the owner-operator and independent contractor model deserves a closer look.
Read through a few truck drivers job postings and you will see terms like W2 or 1099 position, indicating bona fide employee vs. independent contractor.
We must ask ourselves as business owners before deciding to use the independent contractor model to source drivers, do we want to give up enough control over the work to legally qualify our drivers as contractors?
I see this used in large cities often, borrowing from the taxi cab model where a driver “leases” their vehicle for the day, covers fuel and keeps a percentage of the daily revenue generated. In theory this makes them an independent contractor; but does it really?
Most states, with California and New York as the most notable exceptions, use the Internal Revenue Service contractor test to make this determination. (Basically the contractor must have a significant enough investment into the business to potentially suffer a loss, be free to set their own hours, work independently from company oversight and perform the task as they see fit.)
The IRS does not require the contractor to own their own vehicle, although it is difficult to comply without owning or leasing their own truck and tools.
Where towing has issue with complying with the IRS test is the fully independent portion. To be effective and efficient, tow drivers must be controlled by a dispatch center and usually do not know what their day or week will look like in advance, meaning they can’t effectively plan their own work free of supervision.
California’s Supreme Court recently adopted the position that all workers are employees unless very strict conditions, known as the ABC Test, are met. The controlling factor for towers is that contractors must be free to work for other businesses and provide services that are outside the ordinary course of business for the company they are contracting with.
I am following the California decision closely as it has implications far beyond the single driver independent contractor model. Even large companies such as FedEx Ground have failed to comply and have been cited for violations of wage and hour laws, misclassifying employees and more using the ABC Test.
I see this as an attack on independent trucking providers, and perhaps even contractors to motor clubs that also run their own fleet. Given the rulings against companies such as XPO and FedEx Ground, even when they are contracting with bona fide transportation businesses, the employees of those other businesses must be treated as employees of theirs, creating a very expensive and complicated relationship.
On the other coast, New York has attacked the independent driver contractor model for years. New York expands upon the IRS “Common Law Test,” requiring the same basic qualifications as well as meeting 11 other specific conditions.
Additionally, New York specifically requires transportation-related businesses contracting with independent drivers to be liable for workers compensation. Even in cases where a single truck contractor cannot collect on a workers compensation claim they still must carry the insurance.
New York also has restrictions on who can provide and pay for job-specific training, tools and other unique restrictions. Like California, their position presumes that all workers are employees unless all of the controlling conditions can be met.
Bottom line: With the increase in “gig economy” jobs, more and more folks are looking for independence and often desire to work for multiple companies simultaneously. This may be a good source of labor, if done correctly and with the best interests of the contractor in mind.
In an effort to protect workers from abuse, some states are enacting laws that make this almost impossible. If you choose to use workers in a manner other than as traditional employees please seek the advice of a wage and labor law expert to ensure your plan does not violate and state or federal laws. The penalties for non-compliance can be severe.
The Importance of an Operational Platform
By Randall C. Resch
With an increased trend towards multi-axle big-rig tow trucks and rotators, the probability of tip-overs has risen. Where rotators offer the mechanical advantage of working from the sides of the wrecker’s body, platform stabilization is key to keeping the wrecker firmly planted.
There are many ways operator error causes wreckers tip-over, and not of any misapplied rigging process. When a heavy wrecker tips over, investigators question the operational platform of the wrecker prior to the onset of heavy winching.
Tow operators must factor in slopes or angles of the roadway’s surface they’re working on. When working heavy rearward winch or lift scenarios with the boom, tip-overs are possible when winching is angled beyond straight-line capabilities.
Side pulls are always risky business. For non-rotators, squaring up to the casualty provides greater stability than winching sideways off the tip of the boom. When it’s not possible to square up to the casualty, a heavy pull from the boom’s tip could cause a multi-stage boom to bend. This might be the case where the boom itself is secured to prevent sideward movement before heavy winching takes place. Make It Stable
Stability is the mechanical process that comes from, “setting the wrecker.” Heavier wreckers may be outfitted with stabilizers and outriggers that work independently from each other, enabling wreckers to work on uneven surfaces. Even if equipped with independent stabilizers, surface protectors or accessories must be set onto the road’s surface for maximum stabilization and protection.
Depending on the nature of the recovery, winching from the raised tip of the boom means the center of gravity is elevated. When faced with difficult rigging scenarios, adding snatch blocks to low-positioned D-rings, shackles or chain loops may work to the recovery’s advantage by lowering the center of gravity.
Using rear-mounted spades and side outriggers for stability makes sense. Obviously, the wrecker’s only as solid as a pre-determined platform. Soft dirt, mud or soggy surfaces become a towman’s nightmare when the operational platform is compromised once the wrecker settles in.
Use ground protectors, heavy planking, cribbing, or commercially designed pads placed under outriggers and spades to help make surfaces solid. Where there’s soft pavement or ground surfaces, operators may consider moving to more solid ground if movement is still within reach of the casualty. Don’t forget to raise them if you intend to re-position the truck.
Asphalt surfaces in extremely hot weather are considered hazardous where outriggers and spades may sink or punch holes in the roadway. Remember: if your wrecker causes damage to an unprotected roadway, you could get a gigantic repair bill from your state’s DOT. Forces During Recoveries
Because today’s rotators are capable of rotating an intended load any number of degrees forward to rearward, the act of rotating a load from the boom’s tip creates centrifugal forces that may not be easily detected. Towmen are reminded to first prepare the wrecker’s platform. When recovery commences, manipulate the wrecker’s controls to minimize erratic swinging motions that oftentimes occur when the load lifts or breaks free from the pavement or recovery location.
When righting in-line recoveries of semi-trucks and trailers, boom forces typically occur at the boom’s end. In-line recoveries are especially risky for non-rotators at the moment the casualty drops into the recovery’s fall space. When a recovery pulls from the boom’s end, an unexpected shift in the casualty’s load or weight could be sufficient enough to roll over, dragging the wrecker with it. Employing catch lines or drop-down air bags will add control to sideway movements.
Most towers are intent on watching the progression of recovery from start to finish, as it should be. Accordingly, operators should pay attention to the wrecker’s platform as winching and lifting processes work start to finish. In the old days, towers would sometimes lift the front ends of their wreckers off the pavement with hopes to “fish-stick” difficult or heavy recoveries. But, I think towers now work smarter in knowing that floating the front end of any wrecker depletes their operational platform by as much as 50%. Those days should be long-gone.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Driving Safer
By Brian J Riker
A colleague of mine recently noted an alarming increase of rather simple tow truck-involved crashes. Most of these have been single-vehicle crashes, meaning the tow driver played a significant role in the events causing the crashes.
Tow bosses often focus their training efforts on recovery challenges, roadside assistance procedures or basic towing training without spending much, if any, time on a key job function: the actual driving of the tow truck. I understand that training budgets are tight and time is hard to find for training; however, that does not make it any less important.
Unfortunately, most service agreements between towers and law enforcement or other vendors make no mention of behind-the-wheel training, only calling for some sort of towing training or certification if any formal training at all. This means behind-the-wheel skills are often overlooked for training until something serious happens.
Proper driving techniques must be evaluated upon hire to both establish a base line of the new employee’s performance and verify that they possess the basic skills required to operate their assigned truck. This road test should also be conducted before a driver is permitted to move up to a higher class of vehicle.
Although the regulations for non-CDL drivers vary widely from state to state, the FMCSA typically requires a road test for all new CDL drivers before you can allow them to operate a truck. I strongly suggest performing a road test on all drivers yearly in the same manner that pilots undergo a check ride with a qualified examiner.
Following are a few of my tips for safe driving that, although targeted towards tow trucks, are applicable to any vehicle you operate.
Perhaps the most important tip is to give yourself enough space to properly react to hazards once you recognize one. Depending on the size and speed of the vehicle you are driving it can take as much as four to six seconds to come to a complete stop.
To put that in perspective, studies have shown that the average human takes three-quarters of a second to perceive a hazard then another three-quarters of a second to begin reacting. Add in just four seconds to come to a complete panic stop and at 60 mph your vehicle will have travelled 484 feet before stopping! You travelled 132 feet just during the time it took you to begin reacting.
I recommend a following distance of at least four seconds in cars and small vehicles and up to seven seconds in large trucks or tractor-trailers. To make the best use of this following distance, you should be continuously scanning the entire area around you while also looking at least 12 to 15 seconds ahead of where you are.
This “extended-eye” lead time combined with the situational awareness gained by scanning will allow you time to process the best possible escape route. Always think about what your escape route will be so you don’t have to make that decision in a split second.
Other conditions to be aware of include center of gravity, steering or braking loss due to improper load balance and weather conditions.
A loaded wrecker will not stop as well as an empty wrecker, especially if the towed vehicle is not equipped with a brake control device.
A carrier’s overall braking performance may be better with a load; however, their tendency to roll over or be harder to steer is increased, especially with tall and heavy loads on the deck.
Speed is a critical factor in many wrecks, especially those on secondary roads. Be aware of the speed limits and the environment you are driving in, paying particular attention for cross traffic and pedestrians when in metropolitan areas.
Lastly, make sure you are well rested and not ill. We are not superheroes, and fatigue plays a very real role in crashes. Micro sleep will sneak up on you without warning. Please get plenty of rest, and if tired pull over and take a power nap. No ETA is worth a life!
Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net