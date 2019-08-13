The Week's Features
Towman Saves Life after Man’s Leg Severed
Crash scene throws victim onto tow truck’s bed
Employee or Contractor?
How much control do you want/need over workers
Mr. C’s Camouflage Design
Camo does little to conceal eye-catching truck
$3M Cash Settlement for Troops over Repos
Another financial company in violation of Servicemembers Act
AMSOIL Easy Packs
AMSOIL expands easy-pack availability of gear lubes, ATF
Oklahoma Expands Move Over Again

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new law into effect Tuesday, expanding the state’s Move Over laws. AAA and a coalition of towers have been pushing for the change. 

Drivers in the state are already required to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles, but now anyone with flashing lights on the side of the road will have the same protection.

For nearly two years, Oklahoma has been making progress towards fewer fatalities on the roadside. Towers with flashing red and blue lights were added to the Move Over statute in 2017. That year, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 10,089 crashes involving people on the side of the road.

Joe Snell has been towing cars for 11 years and said he has not noticed much change since the last law took effect, adding that motorists get too close to him at least twice a day.

He believes a police crackdown might make a difference. Snell had his own close call when a pickup came within two feet of where he was standing.

“He never looked up,” Snell said. 

The new law goes into effect Nov. 1, 2019.

Source: news9.com.

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Mr. C’s Camouflage Design

mrcsowing f4f05George L. Nitti

Although camouflage is meant to conceal, when displayed in the open, like on a tow truck, you can bet it catches the eye.

In the case of Mr. C’s Towing in Los Alamitos, California, that is good news, as their latest wrap, done in a blue, gray and white patterned camouflage, turns heads and leaves a memorable impression.

According to Mr. C’s general manager Ricky Northcutt, a 17-year veteran of the company, Mr. C’s tow trucks are uniquely wrapped, including their 2019 Chevy 6500HD with a Vulcan wrecker.

“The inspiration behind the wrap came from a YouTuber called Daily Driven Exotics that drives around in a Lamborghini,” said Northcutt. “We copied the design. He goes to shows and does documentaries on his adventures. When his car breaks down we come to pick him up. He has an audience in the millions.”

Like the wrap on the Lamborghini, Mr. C’s new Vulcan was wrapped by the same company; Protective Film Solutions of Costa Mesa.

Outside of the highly immersive, camouflaged pattern, the white lettering is easy to read, clearly presenting the company name on the side of the unit, large lettering spelling out 24 hour service, several of its other locations, it’s phone number and the purpose that it serves: official police towing.

For Mr. C’s, this is the third time they have switched out their recovery truck, keeping the same Vulcan wrecker originally purchased in the ’90s.

“Although Ford commands about 85 percent of the light-duty market, we are ‘Chevy Guys.’ For awhile, Chevy was out of the towing market but now they are back in,” Northcutt said.

With approximately 50 units in their fleet, the bulk of Mr. C’s work includes police impounds, recoveries, and high-end towing, where they transport as far as Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Orange County, California, is the exotic car county of California,” Northcutt said. “We do about 20 cars a day transporting cars to and from car shows and old vintage Porsches to people like Jay Leno.

“To do this kind of work, you have to gain trust with the customer. In Orange County, everyone knows who we are.”
Outta Here!

Well … guess who FINALLY is on vacation?

Yes, I’m writing this article in absentia (see how dedicated I am?), finally taking a little time for myself while I enjoy some of the best jazz artists in the world at the Newport Jazz Festival. Three days of serious, straight-ahead music at the granddaddy of all jazz festivals.

Taking time off has been a long time coming, as the past few years have been a personal challenge; but we’re in the clear for some enjoyment.

When was the last time YOU took time off from the shop—and AWAY from towing? Work is fantastic; but we all need to get away and into other things we enjoy. When was the last time you took the rod and reel out, and spent the day catching a few fish? Shot a round of golf? Took your youngster out to the ballpark? Perhaps even took a nice trip out of the country?

Well, there is a point to this. The adage, “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” has more truth as we get older. It is important to put the things that relax us and that explores other sides to our personalities to be nurtured.

Take some time for yourself. Go on, get outta here!

--Charles Duke

Jerr-Dan’s 35-Ton INT JFB Wrecker

Jerr Dan 35 ton ae1e8When the going gets tough, our trucks keep you going. Available now for purchase is this 35-Ton INT JFB wrecker on a 2019 Peterbilt Motors Company 389 extended cab. Come see all that Jerr-Dan has to offer at Tow Expo-Dallas, taking place at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, August 15-17.

jerrdan.com
American Towman Wire • 08-07-2019
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Bill Veto a ‘Huge Victory’

Last month, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2019-’21 Wisconsin State Budget into law, which was recently adopted by the Republican Legislature. The governor did use his veto pen to strike or change several provisions within the budget, but most notably he deleted a $2.5 million DOT study on mileage-based fees and tolling. We will continue to review the entire budget now that it has been enacted, but consider this action to veto the tolling and mileage-based fee study a huge victory for the trucking and transportation industry. Evers’ veto message said, in part, “I am vetoing this section because I object to the financing of another study that will show, yet again, that the motor fuel tax is the most effective way to approximate a user fee of roadway use and the most cost-effective way to collect revenue.” Source: Wisconsin Towing Association.

Oregon City Begins Towing Parked RVs, Boats

The first tow under a new ordinance in The Dalles, Oregon, banning the storage of RVs and oversize vehicles on city streets, involved a boat on a trailer with expired Washington plates. The blue-tarped boat was towed without incident; a city police officer stood by as the city’s codes enforcement officer oversaw the boat and trailer getting hauled off by River’s Edge Towing of The Dalles. Yancy McCall, a recovery operator with River’s Edge Towing, said it is nerve-wracking to do such tows because owners can become irate. “I’m not fist-fighting anybody over a boat,” he said. Fees are about $330 up front, plus a $40/day storage fee that accrues. The tow sticker warns owners that they have to pay impound and storage fees to reclaim their vehicle or boat, and if they don’t claim it, the vehicle will be sold to recover costs. Source: thedalleschronicle.com.

Towing Company Fire Ruled Accidental

The Washington (Ohio) Fire Department has concluded its part of an investigation into the Hixon Towing business fire; insurance providers still have a joint investigation underway. According to Fire Chief Tim Downing, the fire was ruled as accidental although the cause remains undetermined. Downing said the insurance investigators have the tools to better determine what the exact cause of the fire was. “There is a potential for lawsuits if equipment failed. We don’t want to make a mistake that would stop someone from getting the justice they deserve,” said Downing. “We also don’t want to falsely label equipment as failing.” Source: recordherald.com.



logotype
August 07 - August 13, 2019
Towman Alex Petruccio saved a life at an accident that severed a man’s leg in New Jersey. Pix11.com image.

Towman Saves Life after Man’s Leg Severed

A horrible accident severed a man’s leg on the New Jersey Turnpike on July 30 and a towman out of Windsor was there to witness the whole thing. He may be the reason the man survived.

“I could not stay there watch that happen [and] not do anything,” said tow operator Alex Petruccio.

When Petruccio arrived to tow a vehicle on the turnpike, he saw they were pulled over next to the fast lane where the shoulder is thin. So he told them to wait inside his tow truck. But the man never got in.

“I hear tires lock up and boom,” said Petruccio. “A car violently swerves and like a rocket, it’s coming straight at us.”

Petruccio threw himself onto the flatbed. The man landed there too, but he wasn’t so lucky. The man’s leg had been severed at the knee in the crash.

New Jersey State Police say the driver of a Buick Century lost control and slammed into a Jeep Cherokee, and then into the parked car Petruccio was there to tow.

“Time was of the essence,” said Petruccio. He used whatever he could find to slow the bleeding, including paper towels and the belt of another driver as a tourniquet. He even helped carry the man to a helicopter that landed on the Turnpike.

Police say Jianjun Yun, 60, was airlifted to a hospital. Police are still investigating what made that Buick lose control and cause this chain of events. The man who lost his leg is expected to survive.

Source: pix11.com.

Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop Aussie Towman

Max Quaglio can’t run or play most sports, but after learning to four-wheel drive on a rural property, he has earned a multi-combination truck-driving license and now makes his living as a towman in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the 22-year-old as he lives with cerebral palsy—a condition that severely impedes his body movements and speech.

“Ever since I was a little boy I loved cars and trucks and boats and anything that moved, I love it,” Max said. “A lot of people thought it wouldn’t be possible for me to drive anything, but now I’m driving cars and trucks and anything.”

When he showed an interest in vehicles, Max was taught how to drive by his father on a rural property. Getting his learner’s permit on his 16th birthday was “one of the best days of my life,” Max said.

Later Max would have to convince doctors, driving instructors and a trucking company that he had what it took to get his truck license.

“Being out on the road, there is nothing like it,” Max said. “Especially when I’m driving a truck, it’s just the feeling of being the king of the road.”

The journey to celebrated truck driver has been made possible through his sheer determination, Max’s parents said.

“He would persevere at things until he got it right. It’s that perseverance that’s got him to where he is today,” his mother Grace Quaglio said. “Max has the will. That’s who he is as a person.”

To get his driving license, Max worked with a specialist occupational therapist and a specially trained driving instructor, she said.

“Clayton’s Towing were the first to see he had the potential and were also willing to give him a go,” his father said.

After trying him out on forklifts, Clayton’s let Max extend to excavators and loading dump trucks and later to driving tow trucks.

Max has advanced to driving trucks alone for a new employer, Fraser Earthworks.

Source: abc.net.au.

Tower Airlifted from Crash Scene

A Chehalis, Washington, tower was seriously injured Sunday evening after his vehicle rear-ended a semi on I-5 just south of Chehalis. 

According to the Washington State Patrol, the rollback tow truck was headed northbound in the middle lane behind a 2000 Freightliner semi.

The Freightliner stopped for traffic, and the tow truck collided with its rear end. 

The driver of the tow truck was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being extricated from the cab of the truck. 

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident. The tower is facing a citation for following too closely.

Source: chronline.com.

Chicago Tow Employee Dragged by Car

A Chicago, Illinois, tow yard employee was dragged on Lower Wacker Drive by a driver who refused to pay her fee early Tuesday, police said.

At 1:55 a.m., the employee and the driver, a woman, were at a tow yard when the woman refused to pay her tow fee, police said.

The woman drove her car out of the yard, dragging the 43-year-old employee, police said. The man had minor scrapes and bruises and refused emergency medical services.

The woman fled in a silver Honda Civic.

Source: blockclubchicago.org.

Felony Charges for Striking Lot’s Gate

A Davenport, Illinois, woman will see her criminal damage case move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a preliminary hearing recently.

Alexandra A. Anderson, 21, was charged July 22 with Class 4 felony criminal damage to property after an incident at Hodge’s Towing in Geneseo.

Geneseo Police Sergeant Jamison Weisser testified to taking a complaint from Don Anderson, the manager at the towing business, about a person striking his fence while leaving the lot and taking off. A motorized gate was damaged, according to the manager, who said the suspect was driving a gray Chevy pickup with a taillight dangling from the back.

When stopped by police, the driver told the officer the towing firm manager had told her not to get the property, but she obtained it anyway and struck the fence and left. Damage to the fence was estimated at $7,810.

Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Aug. 22 pre-trial hearing was set.

Source: qconline.com.

Kerr Named Stertil-Koni [b]Product Manager

Heavy-duty vehicle lifts manufacturer Stertil-Koni has hired Tim Kerr as a Product Manager.

Kerr will be responsible for spearheading a range of initiatives including Stertil-Koni’s new product concepts, advancing customer satisfaction and the training of Stertil-Koni’s North American distributor network.

“Tim brings a unique combination of technical experience and customer service depth to this new position at Stertil-Koni. He also will be assisting with product development and building digital pathways for feedback,” said Peter Bowers, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager.

In addition, the company said in a release that Kerr has a proven track record with complex electro-mechanical systems from concept and design to installation and commissioning of industrial equipment. He has extensive expertise in after-sales support, on-site training, and system enhancements.

Source: Stertil-Koni.
August 07 - August 13, 2019

Derailment Cleanup Logistics 

0 c039fBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Drew Ribar runs A&A Towing in Reno, Nevada, the company his dad, Joseph “Joe” Ribar, started in 2006. Drew grew up in the business.

Joe has been semi-retired the last decade after building businesses most of his life. Drew took over running A&A Towing after closing two other family operations.

“My dad has been in automotive businesses since he returned home from the Vietnam war,” Drew said. “I have been around towing and automotive all of my life. I towed my first vehicle for a customer when I was 16.” 

Starting with a couple of trucks, A&A Towing has grown to a much larger fleet that services all of Nevada's major population centers in Reno, Carson City and Las Vegas.

A train carrying vehicles derailed on the morning of July 10 in a remote part of Lincoln County northeast of Las Vegas. The derailment occurred at around 9 a.m., several miles south of Caliente, a town about 30 miles from the Nevada-Utah border. 

About 33 Union Pacific train cars, carrying mostly brand-new Jeeps and pickup trucks, derailed down Rainbow Canyon, with some of the cars falling onto the county road. It was reported that some of the train cars had been hauling hazardous material; but those cars weren't affected in the crash. No hazardous materials were spilled, no one was hurt in the derailment and the cause has not been reported as of press time.

A&A Towing handled the massive cleanup.

“We got this derailment cleanup job through one of my guys (Shaq) that also works security for Union Pacific,” Drew said. “We used seven flatbeds on this job. A mixture of Miller and Jerr-Dan equipment mounted on KWs, Petes and Freightliner.”

Drew and crew also brought along his 2017 Dodge 4x4 with a Jerr-Dan MPL40 to bring the vehicles up to where the flatbeds could load them. The railroad removed the vehicles from the rail cars using bulldozers and excavators, then set them for the Dodge 4x4 MPL40 to move to the staging area. 

“The area we were working was very remote,” Drew said, “about a 3-1/2-hour drive through the desert outside of Las Vegas. To try and keep up with my existing business, we had some of my people come to Las Vegas out of our Reno location. It took a week of work to move the wrecked cars back to the Union Pacific yard in Vegas from the wreck site.” 

Drew explained logistic strategy was key in this cleanup.

“We ran 11 guys operating the trucks, rotating them in and out to give everyone enough rest,” he said. “My Reno manager, Joshua Rivard, my Vegas manager, Victor Maldonado, and especially my wife, Holly Ribar, put in a tremendous number of hours working out the logistics to keep the drivers and trucks moving to clean up this huge accident. Patrick Bock ran the recovery for Union Pacific.”

Union Pacific was investigating the incident and was expected to turn over its results to the Federal Railroad Administration. 

Vintage Navy Aircraft Recovery

0 Untitled 2 51136By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Kelvin and Janette Ramer established Auto Care Lifesaver Towing in Watsonville, California, in 1991. The business has been family owned and operated for the last 28 years and has expanded to include Kelvin’s brother Clinton, as well as the Ramers’ children Rosalee and Ben. They maintain a fleet of 16 trucks and have three locations in Watsonville, Santa Cruz and Felton. 

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Auto Care was called to perform the recovery of a vintage U.S. Navy T28B airplane. The plane had experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff from the Hollister Municipal Airport. The pilot safely performed a belly landing in a farmer’s field. 

Kelvin and Rosalee responded to handle the recovery. They arrived at the scene in their 2012 Kenworth NRC 80-ton rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt 330 with a Century 15 Series flatbed loaded with extra supplies, including flotation plates to navigate the plowed fields and airbags to properly support the plane while rigging.

The vintage T28 had damage to both the engine compartment and landing gear compartments, as well as to the propeller blades.

Kelvin had to keep the unharmed remainder of the vintage plane intact on its 1.5-mile journey back to the airport hangar. After discussing the situation with the owner and his mechanic, Kelvin and Rosalee initiated their recovery plan. 

With the NRC rotator in position and outriggers situated, the rigging began. The Auto Care team started by digging out the dirt underneath the cockpit and wings. They positioned flotation plates under each wing and hooked up the airbags. Once the plane was lifted off the ground by the airbags, the team carefully placed a recovery strap under the cockpit to evenly distribute the load across a structural pillar of the plane and used mud flaps to protect the body of the aircraft. They also situated another recovery strap under the landing gear on the rear of the plane.

Workers then placed rigging on the propeller of the plane to help stabilize the extra weight in the front of the aircraft because a motor mount had broken during the landing. Once the straps were properly connected to the wire rope of the rotator, Rosalee carefully began balancing the plane from side to side. Using the NRC soft-touch remote controls, she was able to have a clear view of all angles of rigging during the lift.

When the plane was a few feet off of the ground, Kelvin steadily drove down the farm’s narrow and uneven dirt roads to the paved street. Workers helped stabilize the aircraft as it was suspended during transport.

The plane was met by a police escort at the main road, which accompanied it for the remaining 1.6-mile drive back to the airport. Upon arriving, Auto Care ensured that the plane was safely stabilized until the landing gear could be deployed and locked into place for repairs. 

“This recovery was fun because it was an antique,” Kelvin said. “It required precise rigging and operations to not cause any more damage to the plane.” 

Editor’s Note: Look for more on this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Reach High & Tele Handle It

0 28be9By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Besides being heavy equipment operators engineers, physicists and mechanics, heavy recovery technicians are problem solvers and relocation specialists. 

On July 2, 2019 Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, were called to handle an interesting job. Something you just don’t see every day. 

President and CEO James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr. informed, “On July 2nd we were dispatched by a large insurance salvage auction to recover a JLG HighReach that had an electro mechanical failure causing severe fire damage to the engine, electronics and hydraulics.”

With limited information as to the size and location, Dougherty traveled to the address provided and inspected the machine and area around it to formulate a recovery plan.

“The location the machine was at was an active construction site with obstacles to overcome,” Dougherty said. “The machine has its main boom fully extended with no way of lowering it via the power plant of the casualty.

“A full recovery plan was devised and submitted to the insurance carrier for approval,” he continued. “This approval was given the next business day. The recovery consisted of traveling approximately 85 miles to Rio Grande, New Jersey.” 

Recovery techs Rick Royles and Joe Rudnick were dispatched to the Rio Grande location with Janeway’s 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator and their 2001 Kaylen Siebert slide/traveling axle trailer pulled by 2009 Kenworth T800 tractor hauling a 2019 JLG TeleHandler with a man basket. Dougherty responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zip's Road Service Body unit. 

When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, the boom was the first task to be handled. The boom was stuck up in air due to the fire damage. Royles got in the man basket of the telehandler and was raised up to the main hydraulic cylinder pin area of the HighReach. The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was set up on a stable platform and rigged to the boom using a blue endless loop to hold the boom while the pin was removed.

Once the pin was out the boom was lowered into its travel position and secured. 

The rotator was rigged to the HighReach at its lifting points and picked and rotated to be set onto the Kaylen Siebert traveling axle trailer. The machine was secured for transport and transported to Philadelphia for storage and disposal. At the storage facility the HighReach was rigged and lifted off of the trailer and placed into a storage spot. 

logotype
August 07 - August 13, 2019

Employee or Contractor?

W2 1099 c6144By Brian J Riker

Employee or contractor? Often a hotly debated subject in the port drayage segment of the trucking industry, it also arises in the towing industry. Recently under attack by several states, the owner-operator and independent contractor model deserves a closer look.

Read through a few truck drivers job postings and you will see terms like W2 or 1099 position, indicating bona fide employee vs. independent contractor.

We must ask ourselves as business owners before deciding to use the independent contractor model to source drivers, do we want to give up enough control over the work to legally qualify our drivers as contractors?

I see this used in large cities often, borrowing from the taxi cab model where a driver “leases” their vehicle for the day, covers fuel and keeps a percentage of the daily revenue generated. In theory this makes them an independent contractor; but does it really?

Most states, with California and New York as the most notable exceptions, use the Internal Revenue Service contractor test to make this determination. (Basically the contractor must have a significant enough investment into the business to potentially suffer a loss, be free to set their own hours, work independently from company oversight and perform the task as they see fit.)

The IRS does not require the contractor to own their own vehicle, although it is difficult to comply without owning or leasing their own truck and tools.

Where towing has issue with complying with the IRS test is the fully independent portion. To be effective and efficient, tow drivers must be controlled by a dispatch center and usually do not know what their day or week will look like in advance, meaning they can’t effectively plan their own work free of supervision.

California’s Supreme Court recently adopted the position that all workers are employees unless very strict conditions, known as the ABC Test, are met. The controlling factor for towers is that contractors must be free to work for other businesses and provide services that are outside the ordinary course of business for the company they are contracting with.

I am following the California decision closely as it has implications far beyond the single driver independent contractor model. Even large companies such as FedEx Ground have failed to comply and have been cited for violations of wage and hour laws, misclassifying employees and more using the ABC Test.

I see this as an attack on independent trucking providers, and perhaps even contractors to motor clubs that also run their own fleet. Given the rulings against companies such as XPO and FedEx Ground, even when they are contracting with bona fide transportation businesses, the employees of those other businesses must be treated as employees of theirs, creating a very expensive and complicated relationship.

On the other coast, New York has attacked the independent driver contractor model for years. New York expands upon the IRS “Common Law Test,” requiring the same basic qualifications as well as meeting 11 other specific conditions.

Additionally, New York specifically requires transportation-related businesses contracting with independent drivers to be liable for workers compensation. Even in cases where a single truck contractor cannot collect on a workers compensation claim they still must carry the insurance.

New York also has restrictions on who can provide and pay for job-specific training, tools and other unique restrictions. Like California, their position presumes that all workers are employees unless all of the controlling conditions can be met.

Bottom line: With the increase in “gig economy” jobs, more and more folks are looking for independence and often desire to work for multiple companies simultaneously. This may be a good source of labor, if done correctly and with the best interests of the contractor in mind.

In an effort to protect workers from abuse, some states are enacting laws that make this almost impossible. If you choose to use workers in a manner other than as traditional employees please seek the advice of a wage and labor law expert to ensure your plan does not violate and state or federal laws. The penalties for non-compliance can be severe.

The Importance of an Operational Platform

tippedovetowtruck 886d9By Randall C. Resch

With an increased trend towards multi-axle big-rig tow trucks and rotators, the probability of tip-overs has risen. Where rotators offer the mechanical advantage of working from the sides of the wrecker’s body, platform stabilization is key to keeping the wrecker firmly planted.

There are many ways operator error causes wreckers tip-over, and not of any misapplied rigging process. When a heavy wrecker tips over, investigators question the operational platform of the wrecker prior to the onset of heavy winching.

Tow operators must factor in slopes or angles of the roadway’s surface they’re working on. When working heavy rearward winch or lift scenarios with the boom, tip-overs are possible when winching is angled beyond straight-line capabilities.

Side pulls are always risky business. For non-rotators, squaring up to the casualty provides greater stability than winching sideways off the tip of the boom. When it’s not possible to square up to the casualty, a heavy pull from the boom’s tip could cause a multi-stage boom to bend. This might be the case where the boom itself is secured to prevent sideward movement before heavy winching takes place.

Make It Stable

Stability is the mechanical process that comes from, “setting the wrecker.” Heavier wreckers may be outfitted with stabilizers and outriggers that work independently from each other, enabling wreckers to work on uneven surfaces. Even if equipped with independent stabilizers, surface protectors or accessories must be set onto the road’s surface for maximum stabilization and protection.

Depending on the nature of the recovery, winching from the raised tip of the boom means the center of gravity is elevated. When faced with difficult rigging scenarios, adding snatch blocks to low-positioned D-rings, shackles or chain loops may work to the recovery’s advantage by lowering the center of gravity.

Using rear-mounted spades and side outriggers for stability makes sense. Obviously, the wrecker’s only as solid as a pre-determined platform. Soft dirt, mud or soggy surfaces become a towman’s nightmare when the operational platform is compromised once the wrecker settles in.

Use ground protectors, heavy planking, cribbing, or commercially designed pads placed under outriggers and spades to help make surfaces solid. Where there’s soft pavement or ground surfaces, operators may consider moving to more solid ground if movement is still within reach of the casualty. Don’t forget to raise them if you intend to re-position the truck.

Asphalt surfaces in extremely hot weather are considered hazardous where outriggers and spades may sink or punch holes in the roadway. Remember: if your wrecker causes damage to an unprotected roadway, you could get a gigantic repair bill from your state’s DOT.

Forces During Recoveries

Because today’s rotators are capable of rotating an intended load any number of degrees forward to rearward, the act of rotating a load from the boom’s tip creates centrifugal forces that may not be easily detected. Towmen are reminded to first prepare the wrecker’s platform. When recovery commences, manipulate the wrecker’s controls to minimize erratic swinging motions that oftentimes occur when the load lifts or breaks free from the pavement or recovery location.

When righting in-line recoveries of semi-trucks and trailers, boom forces typically occur at the boom’s end. In-line recoveries are especially risky for non-rotators at the moment the casualty drops into the recovery’s fall space. When a recovery pulls from the boom’s end, an unexpected shift in the casualty’s load or weight could be sufficient enough to roll over, dragging the wrecker with it. Employing catch lines or drop-down air bags will add control to sideway movements.

Most towers are intent on watching the progression of recovery from start to finish, as it should be. Accordingly, operators should pay attention to the wrecker’s platform as winching and lifting processes work start to finish. In the old days, towers would sometimes lift the front ends of their wreckers off the pavement with hopes to “fish-stick” difficult or heavy recoveries. But, I think towers now work smarter in knowing that floating the front end of any wrecker depletes their operational platform by as much as 50%. Those days should be long-gone.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.












Driving Safer

Tow Truck Driver Driving Image dd970By Brian J Riker

A colleague of mine recently noted an alarming increase of rather simple tow truck-involved crashes. Most of these have been single-vehicle crashes, meaning the tow driver played a significant role in the events causing the crashes.

Tow bosses often focus their training efforts on recovery challenges, roadside assistance procedures or basic towing training without spending much, if any, time on a key job function: the actual driving of the tow truck. I understand that training budgets are tight and time is hard to find for training; however, that does not make it any less important.

Unfortunately, most service agreements between towers and law enforcement or other vendors make no mention of behind-the-wheel training, only calling for some sort of towing training or certification if any formal training at all. This means behind-the-wheel skills are often overlooked for training until something serious happens.

Proper driving techniques must be evaluated upon hire to both establish a base line of the new employee’s performance and verify that they possess the basic skills required to operate their assigned truck. This road test should also be conducted before a driver is permitted to move up to a higher class of vehicle.

Although the regulations for non-CDL drivers vary widely from state to state, the FMCSA typically requires a road test for all new CDL drivers before you can allow them to operate a truck. I strongly suggest performing a road test on all drivers yearly in the same manner that pilots undergo a check ride with a qualified examiner.

Following are a few of my tips for safe driving that, although targeted towards tow trucks, are applicable to any vehicle you operate.

Perhaps the most important tip is to give yourself enough space to properly react to hazards once you recognize one. Depending on the size and speed of the vehicle you are driving it can take as much as four to six seconds to come to a complete stop.

To put that in perspective, studies have shown that the average human takes three-quarters of a second to perceive a hazard then another three-quarters of a second to begin reacting. Add in just four seconds to come to a complete panic stop and at 60 mph your vehicle will have travelled 484 feet before stopping! You travelled 132 feet just during the time it took you to begin reacting.

I recommend a following distance of at least four seconds in cars and small vehicles and up to seven seconds in large trucks or tractor-trailers. To make the best use of this following distance, you should be continuously scanning the entire area around you while also looking at least 12 to 15 seconds ahead of where you are.

This “extended-eye” lead time combined with the situational awareness gained by scanning will allow you time to process the best possible escape route. Always think about what your escape route will be so you don’t have to make that decision in a split second.

Other conditions to be aware of include center of gravity, steering or braking loss due to improper load balance and weather conditions.

A loaded wrecker will not stop as well as an empty wrecker, especially if the towed vehicle is not equipped with a brake control device.

A carrier’s overall braking performance may be better with a load; however, their tendency to roll over or be harder to steer is increased, especially with tall and heavy loads on the deck.

Speed is a critical factor in many wrecks, especially those on secondary roads. Be aware of the speed limits and the environment you are driving in, paying particular attention for cross traffic and pedestrians when in metropolitan areas.

Lastly, make sure you are well rested and not ill. We are not superheroes, and fatigue plays a very real role in crashes. Micro sleep will sneak up on you without warning. Please get plenty of rest, and if tired pull over and take a power nap. No ETA is worth a life!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
logotype
August 07 - August 13, 2019

Mr. C’s Camouflage Design

mrcsowing f4f05George L. Nitti

Although camouflage is meant to conceal, when displayed in the open, like on a tow truck, you can bet it catches the eye.

In the case of Mr. C’s Towing in Los Alamitos, California, that is good news, as their latest wrap, done in a blue, gray and white patterned camouflage, turns heads and leaves a memorable impression.

According to Mr. C’s general manager Ricky Northcutt, a 17-year veteran of the company, Mr. C’s tow trucks are uniquely wrapped, including their 2019 Chevy 6500HD with a Vulcan wrecker.

“The inspiration behind the wrap came from a YouTuber called Daily Driven Exotics that drives around in a Lamborghini,” said Northcutt. “We copied the design. He goes to shows and does documentaries on his adventures. When his car breaks down we come to pick him up. He has an audience in the millions.”

Like the wrap on the Lamborghini, Mr. C’s new Vulcan was wrapped by the same company; Protective Film Solutions of Costa Mesa.

Outside of the highly immersive, camouflaged pattern, the white lettering is easy to read, clearly presenting the company name on the side of the unit, large lettering spelling out 24 hour service, several of its other locations, it’s phone number and the purpose that it serves: official police towing.

For Mr. C’s, this is the third time they have switched out their recovery truck, keeping the same Vulcan wrecker originally purchased in the ’90s.

“Although Ford commands about 85 percent of the light-duty market, we are ‘Chevy Guys.’ For awhile, Chevy was out of the towing market but now they are back in,” Northcutt said.

With approximately 50 units in their fleet, the bulk of Mr. C’s work includes police impounds, recoveries, and high-end towing, where they transport as far as Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Orange County, California, is the exotic car county of California,” Northcutt said. “We do about 20 cars a day transporting cars to and from car shows and old vintage Porsches to people like Jay Leno.

“To do this kind of work, you have to gain trust with the customer. In Orange County, everyone knows who we are.”
Clean and Simple: Dressed for Success

00 fbf44By George L. Nitti

Owner Juan Carlos Delarosa of 4Wheel Towing in Salt Lake City, Utah, takes pride in the cleanliness and simplicity of his fleet of eight trucks.

So much so, that he had enough confidence to enter the company’s latest acquisition in the wrecker pageant at the American Towman ShowPlace in Las Vegas last May. The unit won first place in Light Duty, 2018-2019.

Delarosa stated that he said confidently to himself before the event, “If we bring our new truck, we will win.”

The winning truck was their 2018 Ford F-550 with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40.

Dressed for success, the truck’s clean and simple green and gray lettering with a gradient stands out against a pristine white backdrop. The number “4” is presented large and extends its line to encapsulate and underscore the word “Wheel” in the company name.

Just under it is the scripted word “Towing” in all black and the company phone number.

Other lettering on the unit highlights one of 4Wheels’ specialties: pulling high end cars.

“We named the company 4Wheel because cars go on top of our four wheels,” Delarosa said.

Jazzed-Up Truck Gets Thumbs Up

0 48277497 2003801886368875 7075208160524369920 n copy 2510bBy George L. Nitti

Traditionally, Linhard’s Towing Inc. of Cockeysville, Maryland, has gone with straightforward color schemes of red, orange and yellow with minimal design effects. However, this past year, the company decided to jazz up its recently acquired 2019 Peterbilt 330 with an NRC TB20 22’ steel bed by using a much bolder design.

“The wrap changed everything and we went with a wild design,” said Jay Gorelick, Linhard’s general manager.

Drawing on the inimitable talents of Mark Long of Razor Wraps in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the company went back and forth between the designer to come up with a modern design.

“I’m a tow truck person and I notice who does what,” Gorelick said. “I’ve known Mark’s work for years and didn’t hesitate to take it to him. He had his ideas and we had ours. He wanted to use more lettering up front; but we wanted the stripes to do the advertising. So we moved more lettering to the back.”

Key to the design is what Gorelick calls “tribal stripes” that crisscross back and forth on the body of the truck, a signature trait of Long’s. Just under the crisscrossing lines are designs consisting of the Maryland state flag and other shapes.

The orange hue of the Linhard name blends with the orange in the stripes and its lettering can also be found on the hood and on the back of the bed.

“About 90 percent of our work is wreck-related, so there is a lot more wear and tear,” Gorelick said. “Steel takes a better beating and its durability is better.”

Several areas of the truck contain carbon-fiber moldings as well.

“Carbon fiber is like metal or fiberglass that is stronger than steel and very light,” Gorelick said.

“Everywhere it goes, this truck gets compliments,” he added. “At traffic lights, we are given the thumbs up.”

logotype
August 07 - August 13, 2019

AMSOIL Easy Packs

AMSOIL Easy Packs 80b9dAMSOIL recently expanded its easy-pack product offerings of lubes previously available only in traditional plastic quart containers. The easy-pack allows for improved maneuverability and access to tough-to-reach fill holes. This results in less mess and less wasted product. Products available in easy-pack include:
   • Severe Gear 75W-90 Synthetic Gear Lube.
   • Severe Gear 75W-110 Synthetic Gear Lube.
   • Severe Gear 75W-140 Synthetic Gear Lube.
   • Severe Gear 80W-90 Synthetic Gear Lube.
   • Signature Series Synthetic ATF.
   • Signature Series Fuel-Efficient Synthetic ATF.
   • Synthetic Manual Transmission & Transaxle Gear Lube.

amsoil.com.

I Tow In's Skates Now Available In Yellow

product543 96012I Tow In’s classic Control Arm/Ball Joint Skates and All-Purpose Skates are now available in yellow to more quickly identify and use the original skates invented by Rodney Poynter in 1996 to save time and wear and tear. The ITI CAS6 is a patented one-piece Control Arm Skate that allows the operator to protect the rotor and backing plate from further damage without stacking multiple skates or wood blocks while maintaining a near ride-height clearance.
skatesiti.com
logotype
August 07 - August 13, 2019

logotype
August 07 - August 13, 2019
Nissan Motors Acceptance Corp. is the latest finance company to settle a major lawsuit over repo’d servicemembers’ vehicles.

$3M Cash Settlement for Troops over Repos

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., the financial services arm for Nissan North America, settled a federal lawsuit Aug. 1 alleging violations of a law that helps members of the military by suspending certain financial obligations during active duty.

The $3 million settlement was reached the same day the government’s complaint was filed; the investigation, however, began at least in December 2016 when the government first notified Nissan that it was looking into the alleged misconduct.

The lawsuit alleged that Nissan repossessed at least 113 service members’ vehicles without a court order and failed to refund certain upfront payments after many service members terminated their leases, as required by law. Nissan did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement.

The settlement covers conduct alleged to have occurred from 2008 through November of 2018. The agreement specifies that over $2.9 million of the $3 million settlement will be put in a fund to compensate the 113 service members whose vehicles were repossessed, as well as those who didn’t get their CCR refunds; the rest will go to the Treasury.

It is the 10th settlement reached between the government and an auto finance provider for violations of the law protecting service members since 2015, according to the Justice Department.

Source: militarytimes.com.

SUV Breaks Loose [b]from Repo Truck

An SUV being repossessed nearly slammed into a home in Asheville, North Carolina, and caused an outage that left more than 60 people without power on July 25.

Asheville police said the driver of a repo truck was adjusting the position of the vehicle when it came loose.

"It came down through the grass, knocked over this sign, knocked all the bamboo over, and hit my car, and knocked it over there,” resident Sonya Fair said.

Representatives of the agent’s company, Associates Asset Recovery, said the vehicle had transmission issues, and the driver was in the process of strapping it down when it rolled off the truck bed.

Police said the runaway car also hit two people walking along Hanover Street. Both were taken to the hospital. There was no word on their condition at press time.

The repo company disputes that two pedestrians were hit by the runaway vehicle, despite it being in the police report.

Associates Asset Recovery officials said the driver of the tow truck did nothing wrong and is still employed.

Source: krcgtv.com.

Repo Agent’s Truck [b]Stolen at Gas Station

A repo agent had his own tow truck, and a repossessed car it was carrying, stolen from a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 25.

The agent said he stopped at the gas station at 4 a.m. He went inside to pick up a pack of cigarettes, but left his truck running. Moments later, he looked out of a window and saw a man driving off with his truck.

The agent said there was a repossessed Nissan Maxima on the back.

The tow truck was tracked to a location, where it was found abandoned. The man who took it also took the keys and vandalized the computer system that costs $1,500. The repossessed car wasn't damaged.

At press time, the suspect is still wanted.

Source: wreg.com.

Agent Attempted Tow [b]of Occupied Car

A repossession agent was charged with assaulting a man while trying to repossess a car with a woman, children and dog sitting inside, police said.

On July 18 at 9 p.m., police were called to a residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, where a repo agent for A&A Towing was in the area to repossess a vehicle parked at a nearby business.

The driver, police say, hooked his tow truck to the vehicle, which was occupied by a woman, two children and a dog.

The owner of the vehicle was inside a nearby business, saw what was happening and ran to stand in front of the truck, said police.

During the encounter, the tow truck struck the 25-year-old man. Then when the victim attempted to open the driver’s side door of the tow truck, the accused punched him in the face.

The accused eventually unhooked the vehicle and fled the area before being located a short time later by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Mohaned Zyoud, 23, of Madison Court in Woodbridge was charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit and run, police said.

He was being held on a $20,000 bond with a Sept. 19 court date.

Source: insidenova.com.

Mr. C’s Camouflage Design

mrcsowing f4f05George L. Nitti

Although camouflage is meant to conceal, when displayed in the open, like on a tow truck, you can bet it catches the eye.

In the case of Mr. C’s Towing in Los Alamitos, California, that is good news, as their latest wrap, done in a blue, gray and white patterned camouflage, turns heads and leaves a memorable impression.

According to Mr. C’s general manager Ricky Northcutt, a 17-year veteran of the company, Mr. C’s tow trucks are uniquely wrapped, including their 2019 Chevy 6500HD with a Vulcan wrecker.

“The inspiration behind the wrap came from a YouTuber called Daily Driven Exotics that drives around in a Lamborghini,” said Northcutt. “We copied the design. He goes to shows and does documentaries on his adventures. When his car breaks down we come to pick him up. He has an audience in the millions.”

Like the wrap on the Lamborghini, Mr. C’s new Vulcan was wrapped by the same company; Protective Film Solutions of Costa Mesa.

Outside of the highly immersive, camouflaged pattern, the white lettering is easy to read, clearly presenting the company name on the side of the unit, large lettering spelling out 24 hour service, several of its other locations, it’s phone number and the purpose that it serves: official police towing.

For Mr. C’s, this is the third time they have switched out their recovery truck, keeping the same Vulcan wrecker originally purchased in the ’90s.

“Although Ford commands about 85 percent of the light-duty market, we are ‘Chevy Guys.’ For awhile, Chevy was out of the towing market but now they are back in,” Northcutt said.

With approximately 50 units in their fleet, the bulk of Mr. C’s work includes police impounds, recoveries, and high-end towing, where they transport as far as Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Orange County, California, is the exotic car county of California,” Northcutt said. “We do about 20 cars a day transporting cars to and from car shows and old vintage Porsches to people like Jay Leno.

“To do this kind of work, you have to gain trust with the customer. In Orange County, everyone knows who we are.”
Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
