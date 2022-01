Are Your Child Support Payments Behind? 

Technical Lift in a Tight Place

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



Lifting a 75,000-pound natural gas engine inside a building is no easy feat. Beard’s Towing had this as a scheduled job at the request of an energy company in Glen Rose, Texas, performing the removal of the massive engine on March 25, 2021.



Beard’s Towing owner James Bennett Jr. made specially designed spreader bars out of 1-inch thick I-beam, 8-inches wide and 8-inches tall.



He said, “In preparation for this lift, we left nothing to chance. Our crew practiced on site in our yard with a 40,500-pound concrete cement drum welded to a homemade skid, similar to the one that Miller Industries has. Also, with a die cast engine and wreckers. This preparation was key due to the distance from the rotators to the engine and the weight factor.”



James Jr. responded along with heavy operator brothers Allen and Richard Knadle with two rotators - "Boss" a 2018 Kenworth T880 Century 1075S 75-ton rotator and "The Beast" a 2020 Kenworth W990 Century 1075S 75-ton rotator.



The massive natural gas 3616 engine that the crew went to pick up was 15-feet long, 7-feet wide and 10-feet tall and weighed 75,000-pounds.



James Jr. did all of the rigging, using the spreader bars he made. Rigging was done using both 60-ton cables to two snatch blocks, to a Miller single point lift triangle, to a center point lift on spreader bars, to a double point pick off each end of the spreader bars.



The job was performed with two lifts. The first initial pick up was to take it out of its home based cradle that was 17-feet 9-inches away from the wrecker, to be lifted and brought 8-feet from the wreckers and placed in a mobile cradle. Picking it up in a building that was only 54-feet long and 40-feet tall.



Then the cradle was fastened to the engine so that the cradle and the engine would be lifted on the second pick. The wreckers were then re-positioned and a heavy haul trailer was backed in next to the engine. Detaching the power unit, one rotator was placed alongside the trailer, and the second rotator was backed to the front of the trailer where the power unit was detached. After repositioning the rotators, the second pick up was 10-feet away. On the second pick up, the engine and cradle was lifted and set on the heavy haul trailer.



From Glen Rose, Texas, the engine was transported by a third-party company to Washington, Pennsylvania.



Thanks to solid planning and preparation, this job was a success, taking 9.5 hours to complete.



Editor's Note: This story was originally published on April 14, 2021

Beard's Towing, owned by James Bennett Jr., is family-owned and operated. The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, provides 24/7 emergency light, medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery and roadside assistance to Fort Worth and surrounding areas. Established in 1954, the company boasts a combined 100 years of experience. A strong believer in training, James Jr. has regular training sessions to keep his operators on top of their game and also holds cross-training sessions with fire and police authorities.



Off-Ramp Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti On July 14, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., Certified Auto Mall Inc. was called by the NJ State Police for an overturned tractor-trailer. The incident happened on the I-195 Eastbound off-ramp onto County Route 547 in Howell, NJ. Certified Auto Mall dispatched their VP Michael “Mike” Stahnten in their 2019 Kenworth 880 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator and heavy-duty operator Richard “Rich” Archer in their Peterbilt 2019 with a Century 1135 35-ton rotator. When the Certified recovery team arrived, the tractor-trailer was on its side. Rich informed, “The trailer was loaded with a non-hazardous chemical compound, a dry powder. It was packed in boxes stacked two pallets tall in two rows.” The team decided to deal with the tractor first. The Century 1150 was staged at the nose of the casualty and the Century 1135 was staged at the rear. Rich explained, “We first separated the tractor from the trailer because it was on the off-ramp and we needed more room.” Once back on its wheels, the tractor was loaded onto Certified’s 40TB NRC carrier which was operated by Kevin Lang. It was secured and removed from the scene. With the tractor out of the way, the team had room to upright the loaded trailer. Rich informed, “We went to work on the trailer, which was approximately 45,000-pounds, with the 1150 and 1135 both rigged with two parted lines.” With the Century 1150 still in position upfront of the trailer and the Century 1135 at the rear, the team rigged the lines with snatch blocks to blue shackles and master links attached to the trailers roof corner eyelets. Steel shipping containers like this one are designed to carry their weight in the corner posts, which makes stacking them easier. These shipping containers are designed to bear loads on their corner posts, which also have corner casting eyelets on the front and rear headers for lifting. Working in tanden, Mike at the helm of the 1150 and Rich the controls of the 1135, they uprighted the container. Once the unit was uprighted, the 1135 lifted it so it could be mounted to the fifth wheel of Certified’s Kenworth tractor. It was delivered to the customers warehouse to be unloaded. ….......................... Certified Auto Mall Inc., based in Howell, NJ, is a family owned and operated business which has been providing service across the Tri-State area, including the Central New Jersey area for over 20 years. They have wide experience in local/long distance towing, as well as light-/heavy-duty towing services, including police recovery and a highly trained HAZMAT team. They are an official police tower for Howell Township Police Department and the NJ State Police.

