Lessons from Lakewood – For Professional Drivers

Brian J Riker By now, most of North America has at least heard of the 110-year prison sentence handed down last month to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people and injured six more, with two permanently disabled. I am not going to debate if 110 years was appropriate nor how the now reduced sentence of 10 years, as commuted by Governor Polis, may be too lenient but rather I would like to highlight some lessons the towing industry can learn from this horrific tragedy. The crash happened when the truck driver lost his brakes descending a steep mountain grade just west of Lakewood, Colorado. What happened was fully preventable had a little professional judgment been exercised. What scares me the most about this case, besides how it highlights a severely broken commercial driver licensing and training system in the United States, is that I see “professional” tow operators make some of these same poor decisions daily. The first of many mistakes made by Mr. Aguilera-Mederos was operating in an environment he was not properly trained to operate in. Not understanding extreme mountain driving, he should never have accepted a dispatch into Colorado. While towers typically operate in a smaller, more localized geographic region, the comparison can be made that the towers with the get ‘er done attitude do the same thing, attempting to lift things or tow vehicles that they have no training for or are much too large for their tow truck to safely handle. The next critical mistake the driver made, and this one does transfer directly to operating our trucks too, is operating a truck with known defects. Mr. Aguilera-Mederos deliberately continued on his trip knowing full well his brakes were defective and had been for an extended period of time. Towers do this daily, often because they don’t want to use the spare truck or don’t want to take the time to put a truck down for proper repairs. I know it can be tough to be down a truck (I was once a single truck owner operator company myself) but the risk is just not worth it to run a truck that you know is unsafe for the roads. You are a tower not Superman, and your truck is subject to the same laws of physics, and Murphy’s Law, just as your customers are! Now this risk is just not with defects on your own equipment but often, even with perfectly maintained tow trucks, I witness towers with inoperable brakes on the vehicles they tow because they don’t know how to, or worse yet can’t be bothered to hook up functioning brakes on the vehicles in tow. Yes, there are some exceptions to having working brakes on disabled vehicles but often this is not the case, and even if the law doesn’t require it, common sense and best practices may. In closing I want every tow operator that reads this to stop and reflect for a moment. How often have you had a close call, or have you responded to a crash that didn’t need to occur if only the vehicle involved had been properly maintained or driven by a competent driver? Is it worth risking criminal prosecution for simply doing your job, getting it done at all costs so you can later brag on social media about how much you and your truck can handle, or is it time to start passing on the jobs that can’t be safely handled? You won’t do anyone any good if you are in prison and can’t earn a living or respond to that next call, or worse still if you are dead. The choice is yours. Stay Safe!

“What’s a Wrecker?”

By Randall C. Resch A forum participant posed a simple question asking, “What’s a wrecker?” At face value, the question sounded simple, yet sarcastic, noting a new generation of towers who may not really know what a “Wrecker” is? OK … I’ll play. For generations beyond us Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers, Millennials, Gen Z’s and Gen Alphas, “wrecker” wasn’t a word typically learned in school. For generations not raised in the industry, referring to a “tow truck” and re-fixing the word “wrecker” made its way into mainstream conversation. “Wrecker” has many meanings, most commonly, as an interchangeable (slang) term for “tow truck” widely used in the industry. “Wrecker” has been around a long time; however, based on one’s generation does the word suggest other meanings. “Wrecker” isn’t just about tow trucks, but has much broader scope and meanings. In a nutshell, consider these definitions: Rail-Salvage Wrecker Dating back through history of war in far-away places like Normandy, Anzio, and Guadalcanal, back on US soils did saboteur’s, robbers and military dissidents destroy railroad right-of-ways to control and seize supply trains, to kill soldiers, and most commonly, to rob US Mail trains. On one-hand, workers tasked with tear-down and rebuilding right-of-ways were called “Wreckers.” But a “Wrecker” was also that scallywag who blew-up trains, caused derailments and destroyed railroad bridges. Their acts of destruction were the center of great train-robbery plots. Destroyers of Buildings When buildings became dilapidated and no longer useful, concrete and brick structures were brought-down using explosives or “The Wrecker’s Ball.” Heavy crane operators would swing massive, hanging weights at derelict structures breaking them into pieces. Workers using wrecking balls were called “Wreckers.” Sunken Ships When boats or ship’s ran-aground or sank, a “Ship Wrecker” was one who raised them for salvage, insurance, rescue, even historical value. Early Tow Trucks Were “Wreckers” Earnest Holmes built the first “wrecker” in 1916 out of need to recover a crashed Model-T. The first “wrecker” employed a boom and hand-crank device, instrumental in recovering vehicles. In the traditional sense, “wreckers” are for recovery or salvage work when boom for lift and extension was required to get the job done. A “wrecker” allows better access into precise areas while a flatbed carrier isn’t a “wrecker” but considered a “tow truck” by DMV definition. “Wrecker” from Marvel Comics For superhero fanatics, “The Wrecker” is a comic book figure known for his dark green and purple costume. Dirk Garthwaite has extraordinary talent and reportedly possessed superhuman strength, capable of lifting fifty-tons … much like a rotator wrecker. He and his gang were said to mix-it-up with Masters of Evil and Thunderbolts. “Wrecker”, the Movie: “Wrecker” premiered November 2015 as a Canadian horror movie. Two lady-friends travelled through fictional “Devil’s Pass” only to be menaced by a psychopathic tow truck driver. The movie shared a paranormal plot and a tow truck driver made-out to be a homicidal maniac. Critics gave brutal reviews citing “Wrecker” as “undistinguished,” “ultimately boring” and “repetitious.” Infidelity and “Home-Wreckers” Perhaps the worst ov’ em’ all “wreckers” are spouses who stray from the sanctity of marriage. Known as “Home Wreckers,” those involved in extracurricular activities were said to have steered away from the marriage only to “wreck" the marital home. Call em’ liars, cheaters, fabricators, or fornicators, one is guilty of “home wrecking” when focusing elsewhere to betray a partner's trust. Ask any five-towers what their definition of “wrecker” is and you’ll likely come away with other versions based on what’s known about the industry.