Lessons from Lakewood

Brian J Riker
By now, most of North America has at least heard of the 110-year prison sentence handed down last month to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people and injured six more, with two permanently disabled. I am not going to debate if 110 years was appropriate nor how the now reduced sentence of 10 years, as commuted by Governor Polis, may be too lenient but rather I would like to highlight some lessons the towing industry can learn from this horrific tragedy.
The crash happened when the truck driver lost his brakes descending a steep mountain grade just west of Lakewood, Colorado. What happened was fully preventable had a little professional judgment been exercised. What scares me the most about this case, besides how it highlights a severely broken commercial driver licensing and training system in the United States, is that I see “professional” tow operators make some of these same poor decisions daily.
The first of many mistakes made by Mr. Aguilera-Mederos was operating in an environment he was not properly trained to operate in. Not understanding extreme mountain driving, he should never have accepted a dispatch into Colorado. While towers typically operate in a smaller, more localized geographic region, the comparison can be made that the towers with the get ‘er done attitude do the same thing, attempting to lift things or tow vehicles that they have no training for or are much too large for their tow truck to safely handle.
The next critical mistake the driver made, and this one does transfer directly to operating our trucks too, is operating a truck with known defects. Mr. Aguilera-Mederos deliberately continued on his trip knowing full well his brakes were defective and had been for an extended period of time. Towers do this daily, often because they don’t want to use the spare truck or don’t want to take the time to put a truck down for proper repairs. I know it can be tough to be down a truck (I was once a single truck owner operator company myself) but the risk is just not worth it to run a truck that you know is unsafe for the roads. You are a tower not Superman, and your truck is subject to the same laws of physics, and Murphy’s Law, just as your customers are!
Now this risk is just not with defects on your own equipment but often, even with perfectly maintained tow trucks, I witness towers with inoperable brakes on the vehicles they tow because they don’t know how to, or worse yet can’t be bothered to hook up functioning brakes on the vehicles in tow. Yes, there are some exceptions to having working brakes on disabled vehicles but often this is not the case, and even if the law doesn’t require it, common sense and best practices may.
In closing I want every tow operator that reads this to stop and reflect for a moment. How often have you had a close call, or have you responded to a crash that didn’t need to occur if only the vehicle involved had been properly maintained or driven by a competent driver?
Is it worth risking criminal prosecution for simply doing your job, getting it done at all costs so you can later brag on social media about how much you and your truck can handle, or is it time to start passing on the jobs that can’t be safely handled?
You won’t do anyone any good if you are in prison and can’t earn a living or respond to that next call, or worse still if you are dead. The choice is yours. Stay Safe!
By Randall C. Resch
A forum participant posed a simple question asking, “What’s a wrecker?” At face value, the question sounded simple, yet sarcastic, noting a new generation of towers who may not really know what a “Wrecker” is? OK … I’ll play.
For generations beyond us Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers, Millennials, Gen Z’s and Gen Alphas, “wrecker” wasn’t a word typically learned in school. For generations not raised in the industry, referring to a “tow truck” and re-fixing the word “wrecker” made its way into mainstream conversation.
“Wrecker” has many meanings, most commonly, as an interchangeable (slang) term for “tow truck” widely used in the industry. “Wrecker” has been around a long time; however, based on one’s generation does the word suggest other meanings. “Wrecker” isn’t just about tow trucks, but has much broader scope and meanings. In a nutshell, consider these definitions:
Rail-Salvage Wrecker
Dating back through history of war in far-away places like Normandy, Anzio, and Guadalcanal, back on US soils did saboteur’s, robbers and military dissidents destroy railroad right-of-ways to control and seize supply trains, to kill soldiers, and most commonly, to rob US Mail trains.
On one-hand, workers tasked with tear-down and rebuilding right-of-ways were called “Wreckers.” But a “Wrecker” was also that scallywag who blew-up trains, caused derailments and destroyed railroad bridges. Their acts of destruction were the center of great train-robbery plots.
Destroyers of Buildings
When buildings became dilapidated and no longer useful, concrete and brick structures were brought-down using explosives or “The Wrecker’s Ball.” Heavy crane operators would swing massive, hanging weights at derelict structures breaking them into pieces. Workers using wrecking balls were called “Wreckers.”
Sunken Ships
When boats or ship’s ran-aground or sank, a “Ship Wrecker” was one who raised them for salvage, insurance, rescue, even historical value.
Early Tow Trucks Were “Wreckers”
Earnest Holmes built the first “wrecker” in 1916 out of need to recover a crashed Model-T. The first “wrecker” employed a boom and hand-crank device, instrumental in recovering vehicles.
In the traditional sense, “wreckers” are for recovery or salvage work when boom for lift and extension was required to get the job done. A “wrecker” allows better access into precise areas while a flatbed carrier isn’t a “wrecker” but considered a “tow truck” by DMV definition.
“Wrecker” from Marvel Comics
For superhero fanatics, “The Wrecker” is a comic book figure known for his dark green and purple costume. Dirk Garthwaite has extraordinary talent and reportedly possessed superhuman strength, capable of lifting fifty-tons … much like a rotator wrecker. He and his gang were said to mix-it-up with Masters of Evil and Thunderbolts.
“Wrecker”, the Movie: “Wrecker” premiered November 2015 as a Canadian horror movie. Two lady-friends travelled through fictional “Devil’s Pass” only to be menaced by a psychopathic tow truck driver. The movie shared a paranormal plot and a tow truck driver made-out to be a homicidal maniac. Critics gave brutal reviews citing “Wrecker” as “undistinguished,” “ultimately boring” and “repetitious.”
Infidelity and “Home-Wreckers”
Perhaps the worst ov’ em’ all “wreckers” are spouses who stray from the sanctity of marriage. Known as “Home Wreckers,” those involved in extracurricular activities were said to have steered away from the marriage only to “wreck" the marital home. Call em’ liars, cheaters, fabricators, or fornicators, one is guilty of “home wrecking” when focusing elsewhere to betray a partner's trust.
Ask any five-towers what their definition of “wrecker” is and you’ll likely come away with other versions based on what’s known about the industry.
I have noticed a lot of chatter lately about the Carvana home delivery truck with tow operators debating if it is a tow truck or if the driver is a tower. This has spurred me to discuss the differences between a tow and a transport. The same argument could be made regarding repossession and towing. Although the equipment is often similar, that is where the likeness ends. There is a legal difference between towing and auto transport that can get unprepared towers in hot water.
In the current issue of American Towman Magazine (December), I write about thinking outside the box to grow your company, or in times like these brought on by the pandemic, survive. In previous articles about diversification, I have suggested towers work with their local car dealers to offer door to door service, similar to the model used by several online automobile retailers. Done right, it can be a very profitable business line. Think about it. Having the convenience of scheduled work sure would be nice.
For those of you thinking about getting into the auto transport world, or just hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from the primary point of disablement, several things can get overlooked which could lead to financial or legal trouble.
The first, and most important, is insurance. Your typical on-hook policy does not cover transport work. Read your policy closely and discuss with your agent your full business plans. You will likely find the vehicles you tow must be either going back to your shop or be wrecked or disabled and coming from where they first became wrecked or disabled or some other place of repair. You will also find the typical on-hook policy does not cover anything other than these vehicles, so that skid steer or tool-box you are hauling is not covered should there be a loss.
The next, and possibly equally important issue is operating authority. In many states, and under Federal regulation, wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from their primary point of disablement are an exempt commodity. This means for-hire motor carrier authority is often not required for a towing company that only handles this limited scope of work. Once you haul anything else, including wrecked cars to a salvage auction or even just from your lot to a body shop for repair (as a secondary tow), you are then a fully regulated motor carrier and most often will need both state and Federal operating authority, also known as a motor carrier or MC number.
Although the process for obtaining a motor carrier authority is not difficult, it may cause problems, or at least a significant rate increase, with your insurance company. Daily I get calls from towers looking to add operating authority only to find that their current commercial auto and on-hook policy will not cover them. Often this is after they have already applied for the operating authority and had their insurance filing rejected or found out their insurance company can’t file the required forms because their policy limits don’t meet the minimums. This is where the expensive, federally required, $1 million public liability policy comes into play. Many states will allow a basic towing company to operate with as little as $300,000, but once you require operating authority for transport work, your minimum liability levels increase dramatically.
Even after you get your legal authority to do transport work straightened out and have the proper liability, commercial auto and cargo coverage, there still are more hurdles to jump. Transport work, outside of salvage transport, is very different from towing. Whether you are hauling vehicles to and from an auction, or as in the opening example doing home delivery service, the inspection and loading process is very different. You may be required to use specific apps on your phone to inventory the vehicles, adhere to a strict dress code or even complete delivery and ownership transfer paperwork on behalf of the dealership. These steps all take time and additional training.
Even the loading procedures are very specific depending on the source of your work. It is becoming more common to haul single units directly from a rail yard or manufacturer facility and in many cases they will require a different method of securement than our lasso or K-style strap. Each vehicle manufacturer publishes a loading manual for new vehicle transport, that often must be followed for used transports, with different instructions than found in the towing section of the owner manual. From loading only facing forward, common for convertibles, to applying the parking brake and placing the transmission in park or first gear (for the rare manual equipped new vehicle), drive on/off (no winching allowed) and using over the tread straps there is a lot to learn.
You may even need to heavily modify your carrier deck to meet these demands, which is why the home delivery truck Carvana (and others) use is a purpose-built vehicle from Cottrell. You may notice that these trucks do not have a winch and have pouched holes in the deck that serve double duty as traction to drive the vehicle on/off and as places for the hooks from the over the tread wheel straps. Even the earlier Carvana trucks that were built with Jerr-Dan carrier decks were modified to allow these straps to be used.
So, when is a tow truck not a tow truck? When it is hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from where it first became wrecked or disabled. Outside of that, everything else you haul is a transport.