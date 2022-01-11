Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Tampa Towers Rally to Spread Word
Towers from the Tampa spread the word to Slow Down and Move Over.
Off-Ramp Recovery
A two-part recovery of a tractor-trailer in NJ is deftly handled, punctuated by two wreckers working in tandem.
Lessons from Lakewood
Sentencing of Colorado truck driver sends strong message to professional drivers to maintain their trucks.
Siggi’s Shining and Striped 2020’s
A pair of wreckers highlights the artistry of Mark Long and his use of stripes and colors.
LED Work Lights
Designed for Auto Service Professionals, a set of worklights include five hand-held lights and a docking station to charge multiple lights.
Click image below to View Sellers Picks
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 05 - January 11, 2022

Lessons from Lakewood – For Professional Drivers 

truckwreck ef923
Brian J Riker 

By now, most of North America has at least heard of the 110-year prison sentence handed down last month to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people and injured six more, with two permanently disabled. I am not going to debate if 110 years was appropriate nor how the now reduced sentence of 10 years, as commuted by Governor Polis, may be too lenient but rather I would like to highlight some lessons the towing industry can learn from this horrific tragedy. 

The crash happened when the truck driver lost his brakes descending a steep mountain grade just west of Lakewood, Colorado. What happened was fully preventable had a little professional judgment been exercised. What scares me the most about this case, besides how it highlights a severely broken commercial driver licensing and training system in the United States, is that I see “professional” tow operators make some of these same poor decisions daily. 

The first of many mistakes made by Mr. Aguilera-Mederos was operating in an environment he was not properly trained to operate in. Not understanding extreme mountain driving, he should never have accepted a dispatch into Colorado. While towers typically operate in a smaller, more localized geographic region, the comparison can be made that the towers with the get ‘er done attitude do the same thing, attempting to lift things or tow vehicles that they have no training for or are much too large for their tow truck to safely handle. 

The next critical mistake the driver made, and this one does transfer directly to operating our trucks too, is operating a truck with known defects. Mr. Aguilera-Mederos deliberately continued on his trip knowing full well his brakes were defective and had been for an extended period of time. Towers do this daily, often because they don’t want to use the spare truck or don’t want to take the time to put a truck down for proper repairs. I know it can be tough to be down a truck (I was once a single truck owner operator company myself) but the risk is just not worth it to run a truck that you know is unsafe for the roads. You are a tower not Superman, and your truck is subject to the same laws of physics, and Murphy’s Law, just as your customers are! 

Now this risk is just not with defects on your own equipment but often, even with perfectly maintained tow trucks, I witness towers with inoperable brakes on the vehicles they tow because they don’t know how to, or worse yet can’t be bothered to hook up functioning brakes on the vehicles in tow. Yes, there are some exceptions to having working brakes on disabled vehicles but often this is not the case, and even if the law doesn’t require it, common sense and best practices may. 

In closing I want every tow operator that reads this to stop and reflect for a moment. How often have you had a close call, or have you responded to a crash that didn’t need to occur if only the vehicle involved had been properly maintained or driven by a competent driver? 

Is it worth risking criminal prosecution for simply doing your job, getting it done at all costs so you can later brag on social media about how much you and your truck can handle, or is it time to start passing on the jobs that can’t be safely handled? 

You won’t do anyone any good if you are in prison and can’t earn a living or respond to that next call, or worse still if you are dead. The choice is yours. Stay Safe! 



Click here to read more

Tow Company Slammed by Storm

On Monday morning, Jan 3, thru Tuesday evening, along a 50-mile stretch of I-95 in Virginia, hundreds of frustrated motorists, including state Senator Timothy Kaine, were stranded for long hours, many without food, water and access to any facilities. 

According to J.J. Redman, owner of Redman Fleet Services, “It’s been absolute chaos for the last 48 hours.” 

Redman indicated that it was a perfect storm, with abnormally warm weekend temperatures leading many drivers not to heed a winter storm warning. 

“Drivers thought the storm was going to be a bust and so everyone was out on the road. It was gridlock,” said Redman.    

As snow fell on Monday with temperatures becoming increasingly frigid, a jack-knifed semi-tractor trailer in Fredericksburg precipitated a 50-mile build-up that stretched all the way to Springfield, further exacerbated by multiple accidents.  

Redman said, “It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.” 

However, on Monday, road conditions were so bad, that towing and recovery work didn’t begin until Tuesday. 

“You couldn’t get to anything,” said Redman. “From there it was non-stop. We shrank our coverage down to a limited area and focused in on police work. We had to turn down calls.” 

Redman estimated bringing in 100 – 150 vehicles and doing up to 300 winch-outs. 

“We were extremely slammed,” he said. “Add to the fact that we were short-handed with covid running rampant.” 

Further clean-up and recovery work is expected to keep Redman Fleet Services moving along through the week.



Redman Fleet Service was in the thick of the action as a winter storm plunged I-95 in Virginia into snarling traffic.

Lessons from Lakewood – For Professional Drivers 

truckwreck ef923
Brian J Riker 

By now, most of North America has at least heard of the 110-year prison sentence handed down last month to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people and injured six more, with two permanently disabled. I am not going to debate if 110 years was appropriate nor how the now reduced sentence of 10 years, as commuted by Governor Polis, may be too lenient but rather I would like to highlight some lessons the towing industry can learn from this horrific tragedy. 

The crash happened when the truck driver lost his brakes descending a steep mountain grade just west of Lakewood, Colorado. What happened was fully preventable had a little professional judgment been exercised. What scares me the most about this case, besides how it highlights a severely broken commercial driver licensing and training system in the United States, is that I see “professional” tow operators make some of these same poor decisions daily. 

The first of many mistakes made by Mr. Aguilera-Mederos was operating in an environment he was not properly trained to operate in. Not understanding extreme mountain driving, he should never have accepted a dispatch into Colorado. While towers typically operate in a smaller, more localized geographic region, the comparison can be made that the towers with the get ‘er done attitude do the same thing, attempting to lift things or tow vehicles that they have no training for or are much too large for their tow truck to safely handle. 

The next critical mistake the driver made, and this one does transfer directly to operating our trucks too, is operating a truck with known defects. Mr. Aguilera-Mederos deliberately continued on his trip knowing full well his brakes were defective and had been for an extended period of time. Towers do this daily, often because they don’t want to use the spare truck or don’t want to take the time to put a truck down for proper repairs. I know it can be tough to be down a truck (I was once a single truck owner operator company myself) but the risk is just not worth it to run a truck that you know is unsafe for the roads. You are a tower not Superman, and your truck is subject to the same laws of physics, and Murphy’s Law, just as your customers are! 

Now this risk is just not with defects on your own equipment but often, even with perfectly maintained tow trucks, I witness towers with inoperable brakes on the vehicles they tow because they don’t know how to, or worse yet can’t be bothered to hook up functioning brakes on the vehicles in tow. Yes, there are some exceptions to having working brakes on disabled vehicles but often this is not the case, and even if the law doesn’t require it, common sense and best practices may. 

In closing I want every tow operator that reads this to stop and reflect for a moment. How often have you had a close call, or have you responded to a crash that didn’t need to occur if only the vehicle involved had been properly maintained or driven by a competent driver? 

Is it worth risking criminal prosecution for simply doing your job, getting it done at all costs so you can later brag on social media about how much you and your truck can handle, or is it time to start passing on the jobs that can’t be safely handled? 

You won’t do anyone any good if you are in prison and can’t earn a living or respond to that next call, or worse still if you are dead. The choice is yours. Stay Safe! 

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you participate in goodwill towing programs for the holiday season?
Yes
No
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
January 05 - January 11, 2022
American Towman Exposition 2021 Recap
Rt. 1 in North Brunswick, N.J. was the scene of a fatal accident involving a tower who attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway.

Tower Killed in Off-Ramp Accident 

Tower Edward Smith, Jr., who was making a left-hand turn onto Rt. 1 in North Brunswick, N.J., was hit by a tractor trailer and killed, according to North Brunswick police spokesman Brian Hoiberg. The incident occurred early Monday morning around 12:20 a.m. 

Smith, who was thrown from the wreck, was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The tow truck also hit a vehicle parked at a car dealership at the intersection. 

Hoiberg did not disclose the identity of the trucker. Based on the preliminary investigation, Hoiberg said charges were unlikely 

The road was closed for several hours for clean-up of a large debris field, a fuel spill and the replacement of a utility pole.  

 https://nj1015.com/

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
January 05 - January 11, 2022
Towers from Tampa crossing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to spread word to Slow Down/Move Over.

Tampa Towers Rally to Spread Word 

Towers from Tampa, Florida gathered on Sunday, Jan. 2, to send the message to Slow Down/Move Over. They said a prayer before turning on their lights, honking their horns and then driving over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. 

“You know we’re out here trying to help people. We’re supposed to be your angels,” said Denny Raulerson. “Our lights are there for a reason. I just need you to slow down and move over for them.” 

The initiative comes about as a painful reminder of a road ranger who was recently hit and paralyzed, in addition to the memory of a trucker who was killed five years ago by a drunk driver. 

Over the next week, the Skyway Bridge will be lit in yellow lights for the cause. 

TRAA Touts 2021 Achievements and the Year Ahead 

As the final days of 2021 unfold, TRAA, through their vigilance and advocacy, reports several major achievements. One achievement is the inclusion of the apprenticeship pilot program for under-21 CDL holders that was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed in November of 2021. Included in that Act is Protecting Roadside First Responders while minimum liability insurance for towers has not been increased.  

TRAA has also stood firm against legislation for a government mandate on financial institutions to report inflows and outflows of more than 10,000 into a personal and business accounts. Currently, such a provision has not been included in the Build Back Better Act passed by the House, which is still pending a Senate vote. The organization remains steadfastly against it. 

In 2022, TRAA remains committed to its number 1 priority: promoting public policy to protect the lives of towers, including federal Slow Down, Move Over Law provisions. The organization will also stay focused on implementation of the CDL pilot program, weights and measures amendments, and more.  

In March, TRAA is looking forward to their annual Legislative Action Workshop & Hill Day and will be seeking tow industry participation.  

Tower Awarded for Giving Heads-up Warning

On Dec. 22nd, police from York, Me., praised and gave thanks to tower Jack Lowe for giving a warning that enabled a police officer to narrowly escape being struck by a car drifting towards the side of the road. Lowe was presented with a plaque in appreciation.  

The incident took place on Oct. 23, when patrolman Jonathan Rogers had pulled over a vehicle for an alleged illegal license plate and had called in a tow truck to take the vehicle away. 

In a 12-second dashcam video of the incident released by YPD, the tower, who was preparing to tow the vehicle, shouted, "Watch it! Watch it!" as a car drifted toward Patrolman Rogers, allowing him to leap out of the way at the last second. 

The car missed him by inches. Rogers raced back to his cruiser to follow the car that nearly hit him. After pulling over the car, Rogers arrested the driver for allegedly operating under the influence.  

"Without Jack warning K-9 Officer Rogers, this could have turned into a tragic event," police posted on social media.  

After the driver was processed at YPD headquarters and bailed out on the OUI charge, police issued an additional summons for improperly passing an emergency vehicle using lights.  

https://news.yahoo.com

Louisville to Add New Auction Lot 

To address the city’s persisting problem of eradicating the glut of abandoned vehicles, Louisville plans to create a centrally located auction lot on 5 acres to alleviate crowding at the police department’s impound lot. 

“Our existing impound lot is a challenge that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the slowing and stopping of auctions that, in normal circumstances, would help us get cars out of the lot and off the streets,” Fischer said in the release. “We have floated nearly a dozen potential sites to relocate the impound lot, but for one reason or another — cost, location, flooding — these locations weren’t suitable. Creating a separate auction lot is an innovative solution that will allow us to more quickly move abandoned vehicles off roadways, further addressing my No. 1 priority, public safety.” 

There are more than 140 abandoned or wrecked vehicles waiting to be towed by Louisville Metro Police that will be taken to the new auction lot, once the plan is approved by the city's Development Review Committee.  

LMPD will focus on transferring vehicles at the impound lot to the new lot that are ready to be sold. The impound has the capacity to store about 1,800 vehicles but frequently stores more than 2,000, according to the release.  

Auctions ASAP was awarded the auctioneer contract last month. In-person auctions will be held twice a month.  

https://www.courier-journal.com/

Edgetec and Hooks [b]Join Forces

Dallas, Tx. based Edgetec acquired Arkansas’ Hooks Towing and Recovery Supply, a provider of towing and recovery equipment.

According to Edgetec’s Randy Olson, the two businesses will combine their strengths. Hook’s, which started in 1999, has built a solid reputation on customer care and fast shipping. Olson said, “They have been very successful in their accessory line, including chains, straps and lock-out tools.” Edgetec, a Miller Distributor, has excelled in providing tow businesses with replacement parts like cylinders and other proprietary parts.

Chris Bouersa, President of EdgeTec, said, "With our present knowledgeable parts staff and extensive inventory, combining these two teams would help us greatly expand both our product offering and add experienced team members to even better serve the towing and recovery industry.”

Calif. Tower Arrested for Arson

Police in New Mexico have taken in custody a tower who allegedly set a California tow business on fire and then fled the scene in a stolen flatbed, a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500.

The tower, 39-year-old Burton Kanehailua, entered C & D Towing in El Cajon, Calif., around 11 p.m. on Dec. 14, where police alleged he poured what appeared to be gasoline inside an office, setting the building ablaze. As the fire spread, Kanehailua fled in a company tow truck, which has now since been recovered.

Kanehailua called police in El Cajon to turn himself in and was arrested by New Mexico authorities. He will be extradited to Calif. and is expected to face charges of arson and auto theft.

https://fox5sandiego.com/
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411 homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
January 05 - January 11, 2022

Off-Ramp Recovery  

offramp4 d8058
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On July 14, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., Certified Auto Mall Inc. was called by the NJ State Police for an overturned tractor-trailer. The incident happened on the I-195 Eastbound off-ramp onto County Route 547 in Howell, NJ. 

Certified Auto Mall dispatched their VP Michael “Mike” Stahnten in their 2019 Kenworth 880 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator and heavy-duty operator Richard “Rich” Archer in their Peterbilt 2019 with a Century 1135 35-ton rotator. 

When the Certified recovery team arrived, the tractor-trailer was on its side. Rich informed, “The trailer was loaded with a non-hazardous chemical compound, a dry powder. It was packed in boxes stacked two pallets tall in two rows.” 

The team decided to deal with the tractor first. The Century 1150 was staged at the nose of the casualty and the Century 1135 was staged at the rear. Rich explained, “We first separated the tractor from the trailer because it was on the off-ramp and we needed more room.” 

Once back on its wheels, the tractor was loaded onto Certified’s 40TB NRC carrier which was operated by Kevin Lang. It was secured and removed from the scene. With the tractor out of the way, the team had room to upright the loaded trailer. Rich informed, “We went to work on the trailer, which was approximately 45,000-pounds, with the 1150 and 1135 both rigged with two parted lines.” 

With the Century 1150 still in position upfront of the trailer and the Century 1135 at the rear, the team rigged the lines with snatch blocks to blue shackles and master links attached to the trailers roof corner eyelets. 

Steel shipping containers like this one are designed to carry their weight in the corner posts, which makes stacking them easier. These shipping containers are designed to bear loads on their corner posts, which also have corner casting eyelets on the front and rear headers for lifting. 

Working in tanden, Mike at the helm of the 1150 and Rich the controls of the 1135, they uprighted the container. Once the unit was uprighted, the 1135 lifted it so it could be mounted to the fifth wheel of Certified’s Kenworth tractor. It was delivered to the customers warehouse to be unloaded. 

….......................... 

Certified Auto Mall Inc., based in Howell, NJ, is a family owned and operated business which has been providing service across the Tri-State area, including the Central New Jersey area for over 20 years. They have wide experience in local/long distance towing, as well as light-/heavy-duty towing services, including police recovery and a highly trained HAZMAT team. They are an official police tower for Howell Township Police Department and the NJ State Police.  
 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

Camper Recovery

camper1 72b7f
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On July 27, 2021, Big Wheel Towing & Recovery received a call from the Mass. State Police to respond immediately to a large rolled-over camper on Rte. 195E in the vicinity of exit #17 in Westport, Mass.

Big Wheel owner Eric Fouquette informed, “They stated that the camper trailer in question was being towed behind an SUV when the unit began to sway uncontrollably as it was being towed down the highway. As a result, the SUV lost control, impacted the steel guardrail system, and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the center median strip. During the overturning process, the large camper trailer became detached from the SUV and flipped over in the middle of the highway before sliding and coming to rest blocking all three travel lanes on the eastbound side. They are very lucky nobody got killed. The SUV flipped a few times, not the camper.”

Eric, along with operators Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle responded with their 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, a Landoll tractor-trailer unit and their Rapid Response HAZMAT / Isuzu Traffic Control Unit to assist with the cleanup operations and roadway closure. Big Wheel big boss Bob Fouquette was on scene as well.

Eric explained. “Once our equipment and personnel were able to navigate through the gridlock traffic and access the scene, our traffic control unit was positioned at the rear of the crash scene and the LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead.”

Once they established a perimeter around the overturned camper trailer, they positioned and setup the Century 1150R rotator in front of the camper to begin the recovery. A heavy-duty recovery strap was installed around the camper trailer and ran back through the underside of the unit while an additional heavy-duty recovery strap was installed separately onto the underside of the camper trailer which would be used as a catch line. Once all of the necessary rigging was properly installed onto the overturned camper trailer, the operator rotated and extended the rotator's boom out towards the camper until it was directly overhead. Both of the upper winch lines were lowered down and attached to the rigging.

Eric explained, “The operator slowly began to apply upward tension onto one of the recovery straps, which began to upright the entire camper trailer. Once the camper trailer reached its natural tipping point, the operator utilized the other winch line to catch the weight of the camper trailer and slowly release the tension on that line which allowed for a gradual descent back down onto the pavement.”

With the camper trailer now upright, the next task was to load it onto the Landoll trailer. During the crash, the axles had twisted and the tongue had sustained damage, which prevented the camper trailer from being towed. The Landoll trailer was backed alongside the rotator and in front of the camper trailer. The Landoll trailer was then lowered down to the ground and the 1150R rotated the front of the camper trailer until it was facing completely forward. The rotator then elevated the front of the camper trailer so that it was on top of the Landoll trailer.

The winch located at the front of the Landoll was then attached to the front of the trailer and the Landoll and rotator worked in tandem to get the entire camper trailer up onto the Landoll. As the Landoll was winching the camper trailer up onto its deck, the rotator was simultaneously assisting with lifting the front of the camper trailer as well as rotating it up the remainder of the way. Once the camper trailer was completely onto the Landoll, it was secured for transport.

All of the rigging used was un-installed and placed back within the Century rotator. The large amount of debris which littered the roadway that had spilled from inside the camper was collected and placed into a DOT Approved HAZMAT drum. The entire roadway was blown off to ensure that no debris was left behind. At that time, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and the roadway was re-opened to its full traffic capacity.

“The camper trailer was then transported back to our Freetown storage facility. Once there, our heavy-duty front end loader was used to assist with offloading the camper trailer from our Landoll. After the camper trailer was offloaded, our loader was used to place it into storage,” stated Eric. “Just a little recovery at the end of the day with Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle. Even had my dad out there helping. Great jobs guys. Thank you for the help as always.”
_____________________________________________

Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Mass., is one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob Fouquette started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast./22

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on 9/22/21


Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Double Trouble

double1 500fc
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Friday, June 18, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a truck hanging over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Calif.

Joshua “Josh” Acosta went out in Hulk, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator David Celis was in Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator, which is the only 75-ton in the city of Los Angeles. Operator Jose Jabanero responded with a 3-axle Landoll on a 2014 Peterbilt 389 tractor.

The team arrived on scene at approximately 1:00 a.m, finding a tractor pulling a loaded set of doubles. It had gone over the 110 Freeway and landed in the embankment where the 101 Freeway merges below. The tractor and first trailer were in a ditch over the guard rail, while the second trailer was still upright on the freeway.

Josh informed, “The obvious decision was to first split the rear trailer and get that out of the way before tackling the tractor and first trailer.”

Josh used his 50-ton rotator, Hulk, to first winch back the rear trailer to release all tension on the tongue since it was badly damaged and pushed up against the first trailer. Once the tongue was straightened out, he used his 9-inch Milwaukee cut off saw to cut the tongue. Then he ran an air-line to the rear trailer and used the rotator to “walk” it out of the way.

“Dave and I positioned our rotators so that we could perform a complex lift and swing,” explained Josh. “Where we would lift the tractor attached to the first trailer off the side, then rotate between our trucks 180-degrees to the other side and set directly onto the Landoll.

The team rigged Big Flipper to the loaded trailer using four 15-foot chains, with wood to crib to help protect the trailer. Josh used Hulk to rig to the tractor, using a 10-foot synthetic equalizing sling around the engine frame on one line, and the other line attached to the rear of the tractor. Josh declared, “The equalizer sling allowed me to lift the front of the tractor evenly without overloading one side.”

When they were fully rigged, both rotators simultaneously winched in to bring the tractor and trailer to them. Then they performed a vertical lift as it came close to the guardrail. “Once we had it airborne, we swung the tractor trailer in between the rotators and onto the opposite side, where my Landoll backed up underneath it and we set it down,” informed Josh.

They set it down, chained it to the Landoll and Josh used Hulk to tow the second trailer using wide forks, omega links with emergency and service air lines.

Everything was towed back to Pepe’s Towing in Los Angeles, then shortly after was towed to the customer’s base in Fontana, approximately 60-miles away.

________________________

Pepe’s Towing Service was established in 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business and became full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
January 05 - January 11, 2022

Lessons from Lakewood – For Professional Drivers 

truckwreck ef923
Brian J Riker 

By now, most of North America has at least heard of the 110-year prison sentence handed down last month to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people and injured six more, with two permanently disabled. I am not going to debate if 110 years was appropriate nor how the now reduced sentence of 10 years, as commuted by Governor Polis, may be too lenient but rather I would like to highlight some lessons the towing industry can learn from this horrific tragedy. 

The crash happened when the truck driver lost his brakes descending a steep mountain grade just west of Lakewood, Colorado. What happened was fully preventable had a little professional judgment been exercised. What scares me the most about this case, besides how it highlights a severely broken commercial driver licensing and training system in the United States, is that I see “professional” tow operators make some of these same poor decisions daily. 

The first of many mistakes made by Mr. Aguilera-Mederos was operating in an environment he was not properly trained to operate in. Not understanding extreme mountain driving, he should never have accepted a dispatch into Colorado. While towers typically operate in a smaller, more localized geographic region, the comparison can be made that the towers with the get ‘er done attitude do the same thing, attempting to lift things or tow vehicles that they have no training for or are much too large for their tow truck to safely handle. 

The next critical mistake the driver made, and this one does transfer directly to operating our trucks too, is operating a truck with known defects. Mr. Aguilera-Mederos deliberately continued on his trip knowing full well his brakes were defective and had been for an extended period of time. Towers do this daily, often because they don’t want to use the spare truck or don’t want to take the time to put a truck down for proper repairs. I know it can be tough to be down a truck (I was once a single truck owner operator company myself) but the risk is just not worth it to run a truck that you know is unsafe for the roads. You are a tower not Superman, and your truck is subject to the same laws of physics, and Murphy’s Law, just as your customers are! 

Now this risk is just not with defects on your own equipment but often, even with perfectly maintained tow trucks, I witness towers with inoperable brakes on the vehicles they tow because they don’t know how to, or worse yet can’t be bothered to hook up functioning brakes on the vehicles in tow. Yes, there are some exceptions to having working brakes on disabled vehicles but often this is not the case, and even if the law doesn’t require it, common sense and best practices may. 

In closing I want every tow operator that reads this to stop and reflect for a moment. How often have you had a close call, or have you responded to a crash that didn’t need to occur if only the vehicle involved had been properly maintained or driven by a competent driver? 

Is it worth risking criminal prosecution for simply doing your job, getting it done at all costs so you can later brag on social media about how much you and your truck can handle, or is it time to start passing on the jobs that can’t be safely handled? 

You won’t do anyone any good if you are in prison and can’t earn a living or respond to that next call, or worse still if you are dead. The choice is yours. Stay Safe! 

“What’s a Wrecker?”

download f6714
By Randall C. Resch             

A forum participant posed a simple question asking, “What’s a wrecker?” At face value, the question sounded simple, yet sarcastic, noting a new generation of towers who may not really know what a “Wrecker” is? OK … I’ll play.

For generations beyond us Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers, Millennials, Gen Z’s and Gen Alphas, “wrecker” wasn’t a word typically learned in school. For generations not raised in the industry, referring to a “tow truck” and re-fixing the word “wrecker” made its way into mainstream conversation.

“Wrecker” has many meanings, most commonly, as an interchangeable (slang) term for “tow truck” widely used in the industry. “Wrecker” has been around a long time; however, based on one’s generation does the word suggest other meanings. “Wrecker” isn’t just about tow trucks, but has much broader scope and meanings. In a nutshell, consider these definitions: 

Rail-Salvage Wrecker

Dating back through history of war in far-away places like Normandy, Anzio, and Guadalcanal, back on US soils did saboteur’s, robbers and military dissidents destroy railroad right-of-ways to control and seize supply trains, to kill soldiers, and most commonly, to rob US Mail trains.

On one-hand, workers tasked with tear-down and rebuilding right-of-ways were called “Wreckers.”  But a “Wrecker” was also that scallywag who blew-up trains, caused derailments and destroyed railroad bridges. Their acts of destruction were the center of great train-robbery plots.

Destroyers of Buildings

When buildings became dilapidated and no longer useful, concrete and brick structures were brought-down using explosives or “The Wrecker’s Ball.” Heavy crane operators would swing massive, hanging weights at derelict structures breaking them into pieces. Workers using wrecking balls were called “Wreckers.”

Sunken Ships

When boats or ship’s ran-aground or sank, a “Ship Wrecker” was one who raised them for salvage, insurance, rescue, even historical value.

Early Tow Trucks Were “Wreckers”

Earnest Holmes built the first “wrecker” in 1916 out of need to recover a crashed Model-T. The first “wrecker” employed a boom and hand-crank device, instrumental in recovering vehicles.

In the traditional sense, “wreckers” are for recovery or salvage work when boom for lift and extension was required to get the job done. A “wrecker” allows better access into precise areas while a flatbed carrier isn’t a “wrecker” but considered a “tow truck” by DMV definition.

“Wrecker” from Marvel Comics

For superhero fanatics, “The Wrecker” is a comic book figure known for his dark green and purple costume. Dirk Garthwaite has extraordinary talent and reportedly possessed superhuman strength, capable of lifting fifty-tons … much like a rotator wrecker. He and his gang were said to mix-it-up with Masters of Evil and Thunderbolts. 

“Wrecker”, the Movie: “Wrecker” premiered November 2015 as a Canadian horror movie. Two lady-friends travelled through fictional “Devil’s Pass” only to be menaced by a psychopathic tow truck driver. The movie shared a paranormal plot and a tow truck driver made-out to be a homicidal maniac. Critics gave brutal reviews citing “Wrecker” as “undistinguished,” “ultimately boring” and “repetitious.”

Infidelity and “Home-Wreckers”

Perhaps the worst ov’ em’ all “wreckers” are spouses who stray from the sanctity of marriage. Known as “Home Wreckers,” those involved in extracurricular activities were said to have steered away from the marriage only to “wreck" the marital home. Call em’ liars, cheaters, fabricators, or fornicators, one is guilty of “home wrecking” when focusing elsewhere to betray a partner's trust.

Ask any five-towers what their definition of “wrecker” is and you’ll likely come away with other versions based on what’s known about the industry.   

A Tow Truck Is Not Always A Tow Truck

carvana 2d660
Brian J Riker

I have noticed a lot of chatter lately about the Carvana home delivery truck with tow operators debating if it is a tow truck or if the driver is a tower. This has spurred me to discuss the differences between a tow and a transport. The same argument could be made regarding repossession and towing. Although the equipment is often similar, that is where the likeness ends. There is a legal difference between towing and auto transport that can get unprepared towers in hot water.

In the current issue of American Towman Magazine (December), I write about thinking outside the box to grow your company, or in times like these brought on by the pandemic, survive. In previous articles about diversification, I have suggested towers work with their local car dealers to offer door to door service, similar to the model used by several online automobile retailers. Done right, it can be a very profitable business line. Think about it. Having the convenience of scheduled work sure would be nice.

For those of you thinking about getting into the auto transport world, or just hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from the primary point of disablement, several things can get overlooked which could lead to financial or legal trouble.

The first, and most important, is insurance. Your typical on-hook policy does not cover transport work. Read your policy closely and discuss with your agent your full business plans. You will likely find the vehicles you tow must be either going back to your shop or be wrecked or disabled and coming from where they first became wrecked or disabled or some other place of repair. You will also find the typical on-hook policy does not cover anything other than these vehicles, so that skid steer or tool-box you are hauling is not covered should there be a loss.

The next, and possibly equally important issue is operating authority. In many states, and under Federal regulation, wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from their primary point of disablement are an exempt commodity. This means for-hire motor carrier authority is often not required for a towing company that only handles this limited scope of work. Once you haul anything else, including wrecked cars to a salvage auction or even just from your lot to a body shop for repair (as a secondary tow), you are then a fully regulated motor carrier and most often will need both state and Federal operating authority, also known as a motor carrier or MC number.

Although the process for obtaining a motor carrier authority is not difficult, it may cause problems, or at least a significant rate increase, with your insurance company. Daily I get calls from towers looking to add operating authority only to find that their current commercial auto and on-hook policy will not cover them. Often this is after they have already applied for the operating authority and had their insurance filing rejected or found out their insurance company can’t file the required forms because their policy limits don’t meet the minimums. This is where the expensive, federally required, $1 million public liability policy comes into play. Many states will allow a basic towing company to operate with as little as $300,000, but once you require operating authority for transport work, your minimum liability levels increase dramatically.

Even after you get your legal authority to do transport work straightened out and have the proper liability, commercial auto and cargo coverage, there still are more hurdles to jump. Transport work, outside of salvage transport, is very different from towing. Whether you are hauling vehicles to and from an auction, or as in the opening example doing home delivery service, the inspection and loading process is very different. You may be required to use specific apps on your phone to inventory the vehicles, adhere to a strict dress code or even complete delivery and ownership transfer paperwork on behalf of the dealership. These steps all take time and additional training.

Even the loading procedures are very specific depending on the source of your work. It is becoming more common to haul single units directly from a rail yard or manufacturer facility and in many cases they will require a different method of securement than our lasso or K-style strap. Each vehicle manufacturer publishes a loading manual for new vehicle transport, that often must be followed for used transports, with different instructions than found in the towing section of the owner manual. From loading only facing forward, common for convertibles, to applying the parking brake and placing the transmission in park or first gear (for the rare manual equipped new vehicle), drive on/off (no winching allowed) and using over the tread straps there is a lot to learn.

You may even need to heavily modify your carrier deck to meet these demands, which is why the home delivery truck Carvana (and others) use is a purpose-built vehicle from Cottrell. You may notice that these trucks do not have a winch and have pouched holes in the deck that serve double duty as traction to drive the vehicle on/off and as places for the hooks from the over the tread wheel straps. Even the earlier Carvana trucks that were built with Jerr-Dan carrier decks were modified to allow these straps to be used.

So, when is a tow truck not a tow truck? When it is hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from where it first became wrecked or disabled. Outside of that, everything else you haul is a transport.
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


January 05 - January 11, 2022

Siggi’s Shining and Striped 2020’s

1 28f46
By George L. Nitti

Like much of Mark Long’s work of Razor Wraps and Graphics of Fredericksburg, Va., the use of colors, shapes and stripes is one of the predominant motifs found across the multitude of tow trucks he has wrapped.

His latest provocative creations for Siggi’s Towing and Recovery of Hampton, Va. are found on their 2020 Kenworth T880 with a Century 9055 XL and 2020 Dodge Ram 550 with a Century 312.

Characteristic of his style, colors, shapes and stripes work together to form a modernistic, explosive backdrop.

The colors include various degrees of purple, green and black, blending in with both units’ white backgrounds.

According to Siggi’s operations manager Joe Rondeau, “Pictures don’t do his designs justice.”

Besides the colors, the array of shapes stands out, such as the lines, swooshes and particularly the purple triangle that underlies the largely written Siggi name, which is written large and appears as gold leaf lettering.

Long said, “The gold leaf is not really gold leaf. I took a photo of 24 carat gold that you would find on a fire truck and super imposed it on the lettering, added shades and gave it depth, building on the existing lettering that was brought to me.”

Adding to its modern flair is a layer of industrial metal or plated steel with rivets that gives it further texture and dimension.

Clearly, Long’s unique style continues to captivate not just the public, but those in the towing community who continue to use his designs on their latest acquisitions.

Editor's note: Story was originally published on 3/3/21.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Hooked on “Pink Hookers”

IMG 6478001 f867f
The reality tv show “Hustle and Tow” spotlights eight tow companies across the nation, including Pink Hookers Towing of New Castle, DE., an all-woman tow enterprise. As a result, their tow business has gained prominence with their new found recognition on A&E television.

On the show, company owners, Myesha and Areesah, along with their finely clad lady drivers, are shown making rounds to private parking lots, towing illegally parked cars with their Dodge 4500 with a Jerr Dan bed.

According to Myesha, company branding was a big part of being discovered by Hollywood producers looking to make a reality show about the lives of towers. She said, “We just put ourselves out there with our brand and stayed relevant on social media and they reached out to us.”

Ladies who wear pink who are in the towing business are a rare breed and command attention, as does a company name that offers other suggestive and salacious possibilities. “We get phone calls all the time because of our name,” said Myesha. “Somebody recently called and said, ‘Is that all you are doing is hooking up cars.’”

Indeed the company name is an attention grabber, easily hooking you in. The graphics, designed by Routh Signs of Greensboro NC, state “Pink Hookers Towing” and is creatively rendered, containing unusual font flair. If things are not clear, the tow chain, just under their name, helps spell things out.

Also on both sides of the truck is the slogan girlpower#, which encourages and celebrates women's empowerment, independence, confidence and strength. Myesha said, “My take on it is that this a male dominated field. Girls can do it too.”

No doubt the ladies at Pink Hookers have got it, particularly when they are up against hostile and irate people who don’t like to see their cars towed under the circumstances. Beware, these tough girls are brave road warriors, not afraid to carry licensed guns in an open carry state in the thick of mayhem that sometimes ensues doing a tower’s duty. Myesha said, “I know. A lot of danger comes with the territory.”

Finally, pink connotes breast cancer awareness, which these two gals can relate to, Myesha losing her mother from cancer at only 45 years of age and Aretha, fortunately, seeing her mother survive from a bout of cancer herself. They are “Towing for a Cure,” which is also stated on their trucks.

Show business has boosted their brand, bringing these two fresh faces and their company to the light of day. The phone is ringing a little more, and their brand, which includes coffee cups, water bottles, tee-shirts and more are flying off the shelves.

But it’s the love for what they do, the fact that towing is always something different every day, that keeps them hooked and on the road.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on 4/28/21.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 49846
By George L. Nitti

Tow truck drivers of the modern era might be compared to the knights of shining armor of the medieval ages. For both, heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem, each willing to bear a cross and sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Since towers embody the knight archetype, it’s only fitting that the tower of today assume medieval garb, branding themselves as knights.

At Knight Towing, located in Casa Grande, Az, their 2018 Peterbilt with a 35 ton Century wrecker assumes the grandeur of knighthood with an entrancing design that can only command attention and respect.

According to manager Andrew Shreffler, “Our trucks are white. Many of the heavy duty trucks around us are just plain trucks with lettering as well. We were looking to create something that stood out.”

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about 3 weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cabin of the unit. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures our attention with his commanding stature, while the dark blue cape of the knight cascades on the doors.

On the side of the unit, along the body of the wrecker, the company name is written super large, spelled out in a royal navy medieval lettering while a sword, Excalibur, is cleverly weaved through the lettering, merging word with image.

At the front of the unit, on the hood, is a shield, while surrounding it, on and around the fenders is chain mail - a type of armour consisting of small metal rings linked together in a pattern to form a mesh.

Sheffler said, “It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
January 05 - January 11, 2022

LED Work Lights  

New Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights small a49e7
Lumileds, a lighting solutions company for the automotive industry, introduces the new line of Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights. Designed for working professionals, Xperion 6000 LED work lights include advanced features that make the lights more useful to technicians. According to Aubry Baugh, Lumileds Product Marketing Manager, “Our New Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights were conceived, engineered, and built for auto service professionals. These lights were designed to deliver years of reliable service and brilliant illumination in shop bays and help make service work faster, easier, and less stressful.” 

All five lights have 6000 K color temperature and exceptional resistance to impact, water, and solvents, as well as best-in-class lithium battery life. Equipped with integrated magnets and 360° rotating hooks, these LED work lights can be simply and securely attached to a metallic surface or suspended above the work area, leaving hands free for the job.  

The five lights include: two “Pillar’ lights, a Pocket LED work light, a main LED light, and the Slim LED work light and also includes a multi-dock station.

For more information, go to lumileds.com

Diesel Lifeline

howes 1dddb

Gelled fuel and frozen fuel filters can cause any diesel engine system to stop working, leaving you stuck in cold and in some cases, dangerous situations. Keeping a bottle of Howes Diesel Lifeline in your rig can immediately rescue a diesel vehicle that has become gelled up.

Developed over 7 years, Diesel Lifeline is the only emergency product made with an advanced formula that chemically modifies the melting points of both wax and ice to make it possible for fuel to flow freely. It re-liquefies gelled fuel, de-ices frozen fuel filters, and prevents future fuel filter icing.


Other Features Include
  • Re-liquefies gelled fuel
  • De-ices frozen fuel filters
  • Prevents fuel filter icing
  • Fast acting, often in just 15 minutes
  • Eliminates the need to replace costly fuel filters
  • Requires NO mixing with additional diesel fuel in the fuel filter
  • Warranty safe and effective in all diesel and biodiesel fuels
  • Contains no alcohol or harmful solvents

“The unique benefits of Diesel Lifeline distinctly set it apart from any other product on the market,” stated Rob Howes II. “Crystal clear and unlike harmful alcohol based products, Lifeline has been designed to have the combustion properties of diesel fuel, with a nearly identical flashpoint. This means no engine knocking, no corrosion to engine components or fuel lines, and clean emissions identical to that of fuel. It is also fast acting, in most cases taking just 15 minutes to take effect.”

For more information, go to howesproducts.com

LED Work Lamp

BriteZone e3de4

Grote Industries has expanded their BriteZone™family of products by broadening the current offering, adding eight new part numbers to the lineup to fit a range of needs and applications.

The new rigid-mount handheld light (BZ421-5) features a digital readout that lets you know precisely what battery charge level is left. The gooseneck lamp (BZ131-5) is a great option for work trucks and includes an integrated body switch for local on/off function. The round flood-pattern work lamp (BZ121-5) features an integrated switch to make operation and installation easier.

As the first spot-pattern work lamp in the BriteZone lineup, BZ221-5 is a valuable addition for many different applications, while the popular BZ301 is now joined by a recess-mount version (BZ321-5). Additionally, three smaller, brighter, more budget-friendly work lamp options have been added to the family, specifically targeting commercial fleet customers (BZ141-5, BZ211-5, BZ331-5).

BriteZone LED work lights are designed to work when you need them – rain or shine, day or night, wet or dry – no excuses.

Additional information is available at grote.com.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
January 05 - January 11, 2022

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
January 05 - January 11, 2022
Police converged at a mall in Ft. Worth, Tx., in a hunt for suspects who shot a repo man.

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

Two Charged with Murder of Repo Man 

Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a repossession driver in Oakland, Calif. during an attempted robbery last June, court records show. 

Aaron Hein and Marco Dragula have been charged with murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the June 14 killing of 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, who was on a repossession assignment. He was found dead about 4:13 a.m. inside his 2019 Ford F450 tow truck that had crashed into a building. 

Dragula, who had been charged with felony gun possession in two other cases, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and personally discharging the gun that killed Nielsen, an indication that police believe him to be the shooter. Hein is charged as a “major participant” to the homicide who acted “with reckless disregard for human life,” the criminal complaint says. 

Both men are in jail on no-bail holds, having been arrested Sept. 28, court records show. 

https://www.mercurynews.com/

Used Car Market on Fire

The used vehicle market is on fire again, spiking 5.3% in September, after 3 months of declines. The report comes from Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the U.S.

Several factors are a play causing an increase in demand of used vehicles and the spike in prices. First, tight supplies of new vehicles due to chip shortages and factory closures resulting from the covid crisis. Normal supply for used retail is about 44 days of sales. In September used retail supply was 37 days. Wholesales supply, which normally is 23 days, was 18 days.

The low supply is also a result of a sharp decline in sales at auctions by the three largest categories of sellers in the wholesale market – rental vehicles, off-lease vehicles and repo companies selling repos. Since rental companies are having a harder time getting their hands on new vehicles, they are holding their rental cars longer. For the repo business, low lending rates and a moratorium on repos during the covid crisis have reduced the numbers of cars at used car auctions.

Further augmenting used car sales is the federal stimulus money disbursed over the last year and a half. The covid crisis has created a “wealth effect” leading people to be flush with cash and willing to pay whatever price for a used vehicle as dealers make record gross profits along the way.

In a telling sign, although it is often assumed that resale value of a new car plummets once sold, resale value of a 1-year old car is up 25%, over $7,759 according to Cox Automotive.

https://wolfstreet.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2022  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       