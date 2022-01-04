“What’s a Wrecker?”

by Jim “Buck” SorrentiOn July 27, 2021, Big Wheel Towing & Recovery received a call from the Mass. State Police to respond immediately to a large rolled-over camper on Rte. 195E in the vicinity of exit #17 in Westport, Mass.Big Wheel owner Eric Fouquette informed, “They stated that the camper trailer in question was being towed behind an SUV when the unit began to sway uncontrollably as it was being towed down the highway. As a result, the SUV lost control, impacted the steel guardrail system, and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the center median strip. During the overturning process, the large camper trailer became detached from the SUV and flipped over in the middle of the highway before sliding and coming to rest blocking all three travel lanes on the eastbound side. They are very lucky nobody got killed. The SUV flipped a few times, not the camper.”Eric, along with operators Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle responded with their 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, a Landoll tractor-trailer unit and their Rapid Response HAZMAT / Isuzu Traffic Control Unit to assist with the cleanup operations and roadway closure. Big Wheel big boss Bob Fouquette was on scene as well.Eric explained. “Once our equipment and personnel were able to navigate through the gridlock traffic and access the scene, our traffic control unit was positioned at the rear of the crash scene and the LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead.”Once they established a perimeter around the overturned camper trailer, they positioned and setup the Century 1150R rotator in front of the camper to begin the recovery. A heavy-duty recovery strap was installed around the camper trailer and ran back through the underside of the unit while an additional heavy-duty recovery strap was installed separately onto the underside of the camper trailer which would be used as a catch line. Once all of the necessary rigging was properly installed onto the overturned camper trailer, the operator rotated and extended the rotator's boom out towards the camper until it was directly overhead. Both of the upper winch lines were lowered down and attached to the rigging.Eric explained, “The operator slowly began to apply upward tension onto one of the recovery straps, which began to upright the entire camper trailer. Once the camper trailer reached its natural tipping point, the operator utilized the other winch line to catch the weight of the camper trailer and slowly release the tension on that line which allowed for a gradual descent back down onto the pavement.”With the camper trailer now upright, the next task was to load it onto the Landoll trailer. During the crash, the axles had twisted and the tongue had sustained damage, which prevented the camper trailer from being towed. The Landoll trailer was backed alongside the rotator and in front of the camper trailer. The Landoll trailer was then lowered down to the ground and the 1150R rotated the front of the camper trailer until it was facing completely forward. The rotator then elevated the front of the camper trailer so that it was on top of the Landoll trailer.The winch located at the front of the Landoll was then attached to the front of the trailer and the Landoll and rotator worked in tandem to get the entire camper trailer up onto the Landoll. As the Landoll was winching the camper trailer up onto its deck, the rotator was simultaneously assisting with lifting the front of the camper trailer as well as rotating it up the remainder of the way. Once the camper trailer was completely onto the Landoll, it was secured for transport.All of the rigging used was un-installed and placed back within the Century rotator. The large amount of debris which littered the roadway that had spilled from inside the camper was collected and placed into a DOT Approved HAZMAT drum. The entire roadway was blown off to ensure that no debris was left behind. At that time, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and the roadway was re-opened to its full traffic capacity.“The camper trailer was then transported back to our Freetown storage facility. Once there, our heavy-duty front end loader was used to assist with offloading the camper trailer from our Landoll. After the camper trailer was offloaded, our loader was used to place it into storage,” stated Eric. “Just a little recovery at the end of the day with Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle. Even had my dad out there helping. Great jobs guys. Thank you for the help as always.”_____________________________________________





By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path.

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.”

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline.

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated.

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook.

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground.

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded.

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery.

…....................





Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!