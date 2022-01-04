By Randall C. Resch
A forum participant posed a simple question asking, “What’s a wrecker?” At face value, the question sounded simple, yet sarcastic, noting a new generation of towers who may not really know what a “Wrecker” is? OK … I’ll play.
For generations beyond us Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers, Millennials, Gen Z’s and Gen Alphas, “wrecker” wasn’t a word typically learned in school. For generations not raised in the industry, referring to a “tow truck” and re-fixing the word “wrecker” made its way into mainstream conversation.
“Wrecker” has many meanings, most commonly, as an interchangeable (slang) term for “tow truck” widely used in the industry. “Wrecker” has been around a long time; however, based on one’s generation does the word suggest other meanings. “Wrecker” isn’t just about tow trucks, but has much broader scope and meanings. In a nutshell, consider these definitions:
Rail-Salvage Wrecker
Dating back through history of war in far-away places like Normandy, Anzio, and Guadalcanal, back on US soils did saboteur’s, robbers and military dissidents destroy railroad right-of-ways to control and seize supply trains, to kill soldiers, and most commonly, to rob US Mail trains.
On one-hand, workers tasked with tear-down and rebuilding right-of-ways were called “Wreckers.” But a “Wrecker” was also that scallywag who blew-up trains, caused derailments and destroyed railroad bridges. Their acts of destruction were the center of great train-robbery plots.
Destroyers of Buildings
When buildings became dilapidated and no longer useful, concrete and brick structures were brought-down using explosives or “The Wrecker’s Ball.” Heavy crane operators would swing massive, hanging weights at derelict structures breaking them into pieces. Workers using wrecking balls were called “Wreckers.”
Sunken Ships
When boats or ship’s ran-aground or sank, a “Ship Wrecker” was one who raised them for salvage, insurance, rescue, even historical value.
Early Tow Trucks Were “Wreckers”
Earnest Holmes built the first “wrecker” in 1916 out of need to recover a crashed Model-T. The first “wrecker” employed a boom and hand-crank device, instrumental in recovering vehicles.
In the traditional sense, “wreckers” are for recovery or salvage work when boom for lift and extension was required to get the job done. A “wrecker” allows better access into precise areas while a flatbed carrier isn’t a “wrecker” but considered a “tow truck” by DMV definition.
“Wrecker” from Marvel Comics
For superhero fanatics, “The Wrecker” is a comic book figure known for his dark green and purple costume. Dirk Garthwaite has extraordinary talent and reportedly possessed superhuman strength, capable of lifting fifty-tons … much like a rotator wrecker. He and his gang were said to mix-it-up with Masters of Evil and Thunderbolts.
“Wrecker”, the Movie: “Wrecker” premiered November 2015 as a Canadian horror movie. Two lady-friends travelled through fictional “Devil’s Pass” only to be menaced by a psychopathic tow truck driver. The movie shared a paranormal plot and a tow truck driver made-out to be a homicidal maniac. Critics gave brutal reviews citing “Wrecker” as “undistinguished,” “ultimately boring” and “repetitious.”
Infidelity and “Home-Wreckers”
Perhaps the worst ov’ em’ all “wreckers” are spouses who stray from the sanctity of marriage. Known as “Home Wreckers,” those involved in extracurricular activities were said to have steered away from the marriage only to “wreck" the marital home. Call em’ liars, cheaters, fabricators, or fornicators, one is guilty of “home wrecking” when focusing elsewhere to betray a partner's trust.
Ask any five-towers what their definition of “wrecker” is and you’ll likely come away with other versions based on what’s known about the industry.
Brian J Riker
I have noticed a lot of chatter lately about the Carvana home delivery truck with tow operators debating if it is a tow truck or if the driver is a tower. This has spurred me to discuss the differences between a tow and a transport. The same argument could be made regarding repossession and towing. Although the equipment is often similar, that is where the likeness ends. There is a legal difference between towing and auto transport that can get unprepared towers in hot water.
In the current issue of American Towman Magazine (December), I write about thinking outside the box to grow your company, or in times like these brought on by the pandemic, survive. In previous articles about diversification, I have suggested towers work with their local car dealers to offer door to door service, similar to the model used by several online automobile retailers. Done right, it can be a very profitable business line. Think about it. Having the convenience of scheduled work sure would be nice.
For those of you thinking about getting into the auto transport world, or just hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from the primary point of disablement, several things can get overlooked which could lead to financial or legal trouble.
The first, and most important, is insurance. Your typical on-hook policy does not cover transport work. Read your policy closely and discuss with your agent your full business plans. You will likely find the vehicles you tow must be either going back to your shop or be wrecked or disabled and coming from where they first became wrecked or disabled or some other place of repair. You will also find the typical on-hook policy does not cover anything other than these vehicles, so that skid steer or tool-box you are hauling is not covered should there be a loss.
The next, and possibly equally important issue is operating authority. In many states, and under Federal regulation, wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from their primary point of disablement are an exempt commodity. This means for-hire motor carrier authority is often not required for a towing company that only handles this limited scope of work. Once you haul anything else, including wrecked cars to a salvage auction or even just from your lot to a body shop for repair (as a secondary tow), you are then a fully regulated motor carrier and most often will need both state and Federal operating authority, also known as a motor carrier or MC number.
Although the process for obtaining a motor carrier authority is not difficult, it may cause problems, or at least a significant rate increase, with your insurance company. Daily I get calls from towers looking to add operating authority only to find that their current commercial auto and on-hook policy will not cover them. Often this is after they have already applied for the operating authority and had their insurance filing rejected or found out their insurance company can’t file the required forms because their policy limits don’t meet the minimums. This is where the expensive, federally required, $1 million public liability policy comes into play. Many states will allow a basic towing company to operate with as little as $300,000, but once you require operating authority for transport work, your minimum liability levels increase dramatically.
Even after you get your legal authority to do transport work straightened out and have the proper liability, commercial auto and cargo coverage, there still are more hurdles to jump. Transport work, outside of salvage transport, is very different from towing. Whether you are hauling vehicles to and from an auction, or as in the opening example doing home delivery service, the inspection and loading process is very different. You may be required to use specific apps on your phone to inventory the vehicles, adhere to a strict dress code or even complete delivery and ownership transfer paperwork on behalf of the dealership. These steps all take time and additional training.
Even the loading procedures are very specific depending on the source of your work. It is becoming more common to haul single units directly from a rail yard or manufacturer facility and in many cases they will require a different method of securement than our lasso or K-style strap. Each vehicle manufacturer publishes a loading manual for new vehicle transport, that often must be followed for used transports, with different instructions than found in the towing section of the owner manual. From loading only facing forward, common for convertibles, to applying the parking brake and placing the transmission in park or first gear (for the rare manual equipped new vehicle), drive on/off (no winching allowed) and using over the tread straps there is a lot to learn.
You may even need to heavily modify your carrier deck to meet these demands, which is why the home delivery truck Carvana (and others) use is a purpose-built vehicle from Cottrell. You may notice that these trucks do not have a winch and have pouched holes in the deck that serve double duty as traction to drive the vehicle on/off and as places for the hooks from the over the tread wheel straps. Even the earlier Carvana trucks that were built with Jerr-Dan carrier decks were modified to allow these straps to be used.
So, when is a tow truck not a tow truck? When it is hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from where it first became wrecked or disabled. Outside of that, everything else you haul is a transport.
In February 2021, California carrier operator Gustavo Ventura was violently struck by a hit-and-run motorist in an East Hollywood neighborhood as he was taking pre-tow photos. By measurement, LAPD determined Mr. Ventura’s crumpled body landed 30 to 35-feet forward onto the carrier’s deck. All caught on a nearby security camera, the motorist sped-off leaving him for dead. Thankfully, Mr. Ventura survived.
Spurred by that event, a non-tower (an American Towman reader) from New York e-mailed me asking, “Do they need to put police lights on tow trucks for people to take notice? Are most accidents from DWI?”
Just another Day
In a return e-mail I wrote, “Red and blue lights for tow trucks (in most states) are prohibited; they are typically reserved for law enforcement.” Regardless of what color lighting is on-scene, strikes by intoxicated motorists injure or kill first responders and tow operators at an alarming count.
My fatality archives account for over 600x tow operators (confirmed) killed in highway, roadside, or shoulder related strikes dating back to 1929. In my thirty-five year mission to deliver survival messages, intoxicated driving is its own pandemic that’s not going away.
I read of one motorist who reportedly holds title of being “The Most Convicted” and intoxicated driver. Congratulations to one accomplished drinker, Virldeen Redmon, of Anderson, Kentucky, where he, prior to his passing in 2007, tallied an incredible 17-page rap sheet including 400-arrests and convictions for alcohol related offenses, 37-cases that alleged DUI. At one-point his license was suspended for life. It seems to me, “Someone wasn’t doin’ their job.” To every tower’s disadvantage are attorneys who fight to avert a client’s conviction with intent of keeping their driving rights regardless that they may have killed someone.
Responders at Risk
For intoxicated drivers who strike and then flee, I believe they split knowing that if they’re not immediately apprehended, they won’t be proven intoxicated. Could that be the norm towers face? If a suspect is apprehended after-the-fact, a felony conviction is generally plea-bargained to a lesser included offense.
Some drivers were previously charged with violating felony probation stemming from prior DUI incidents. One motorist in Virginia was arrested twice for DUI within nine-hours, while a Florida motorist was arrested for DUI three-times in four days. The DUI-guy who killed my tow truck friend Fred Griffith, in San Diego, Calif. had three prior DUI’s, served prison time for DUI and was driving on a suspended license; a prime example that plagues towers and first responders.
The reality of DUI driving says, drunk drivers don’t need a license, they just need keys! Your only defense is to work quickly, away from traffic and keep your head on-a-swivel. Somewhere, a drunk driver could be headed your way and I pray you’re not in their path.