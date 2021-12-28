Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Oregon Towers Honor Fallen Tow Operator
Procession of more than 65 tow trucks for fallen tower.
Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery
Logistical challenges are an uphill battle in the recovery of a mixer.
As DUI’s Increase
Towers cope with an endemic problem without much relief.
Knight in Shining Tow Truck
Celebrating chivalry and the Knights of shining armor on this tow truck.
LED Work Lamp
Groze Industries introduces a collection of lights with new features.
Click image below to View Sellers Picks
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 22 - December 28, 2021

A Tow Truck Is Not Always A Tow Truck

carvana 2d660
Brian J Riker

I have noticed a lot of chatter lately about the Carvana home delivery truck with tow operators debating if it is a tow truck or if the driver is a tower. This has spurred me to discuss the differences between a tow and a transport. The same argument could be made regarding repossession and towing. Although the equipment is often similar, that is where the likeness ends. There is a legal difference between towing and auto transport that can get unprepared towers in hot water.

In the current issue of American Towman Magazine (December), I write about thinking outside the box to grow your company, or in times like these brought on by the pandemic, survive. In previous articles about diversification, I have suggested towers work with their local car dealers to offer door to door service, similar to the model used by several online automobile retailers. Done right, it can be a very profitable business line. Think about it. Having the convenience of scheduled work sure would be nice.

For those of you thinking about getting into the auto transport world, or just hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from the primary point of disablement, several things can get overlooked which could lead to financial or legal trouble.

The first, and most important, is insurance. Your typical on-hook policy does not cover transport work. Read your policy closely and discuss with your agent your full business plans. You will likely find the vehicles you tow must be either going back to your shop or be wrecked or disabled and coming from where they first became wrecked or disabled or some other place of repair. You will also find the typical on-hook policy does not cover anything other than these vehicles, so that skid steer or tool-box you are hauling is not covered should there be a loss.

The next, and possibly equally important issue is operating authority. In many states, and under Federal regulation, wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from their primary point of disablement are an exempt commodity. This means for-hire motor carrier authority is often not required for a towing company that only handles this limited scope of work. Once you haul anything else, including wrecked cars to a salvage auction or even just from your lot to a body shop for repair (as a secondary tow), you are then a fully regulated motor carrier and most often will need both state and Federal operating authority, also known as a motor carrier or MC number.

Although the process for obtaining a motor carrier authority is not difficult, it may cause problems, or at least a significant rate increase, with your insurance company. Daily I get calls from towers looking to add operating authority only to find that their current commercial auto and on-hook policy will not cover them. Often this is after they have already applied for the operating authority and had their insurance filing rejected or found out their insurance company can’t file the required forms because their policy limits don’t meet the minimums. This is where the expensive, federally required, $1 million public liability policy comes into play. Many states will allow a basic towing company to operate with as little as $300,000, but once you require operating authority for transport work, your minimum liability levels increase dramatically.

Even after you get your legal authority to do transport work straightened out and have the proper liability, commercial auto and cargo coverage, there still are more hurdles to jump. Transport work, outside of salvage transport, is very different from towing. Whether you are hauling vehicles to and from an auction, or as in the opening example doing home delivery service, the inspection and loading process is very different. You may be required to use specific apps on your phone to inventory the vehicles, adhere to a strict dress code or even complete delivery and ownership transfer paperwork on behalf of the dealership. These steps all take time and additional training.

Even the loading procedures are very specific depending on the source of your work. It is becoming more common to haul single units directly from a rail yard or manufacturer facility and in many cases they will require a different method of securement than our lasso or K-style strap. Each vehicle manufacturer publishes a loading manual for new vehicle transport, that often must be followed for used transports, with different instructions than found in the towing section of the owner manual. From loading only facing forward, common for convertibles, to applying the parking brake and placing the transmission in park or first gear (for the rare manual equipped new vehicle), drive on/off (no winching allowed) and using over the tread straps there is a lot to learn.

You may even need to heavily modify your carrier deck to meet these demands, which is why the home delivery truck Carvana (and others) use is a purpose-built vehicle from Cottrell. You may notice that these trucks do not have a winch and have pouched holes in the deck that serve double duty as traction to drive the vehicle on/off and as places for the hooks from the over the tread wheel straps. Even the earlier Carvana trucks that were built with Jerr-Dan carrier decks were modified to allow these straps to be used.

So, when is a tow truck not a tow truck? When it is hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from where it first became wrecked or disabled. Outside of that, everything else you haul is a transport.


Click here to read more

Towers Kick into Goodwill Gear 

TIW is always heartened by stories of towers involved in goodwill around the holidays.  

In North Carolina, towers are showing their support for their neighbors in Kentucky, who were devastated last week when a tornado blew through, causing over 70 deaths in the state.  

Through “Towing for Tots,” their goal is to fill three trailers with gifts for children who have been impacted by this tornado. Local towing companies such as Honeycutt Wrecker, Carolina Towing, Olen Hensley Automotive and Bartlett Trucking are banding together to make Christmas happen for the kids in Paducah, Ky. 

Event organizer Ron Honeycutt says they are collecting toys for kids of all ages, including older kids. “Kids who are 12, 13 years old - they still need Santa to come to their house too," he said.  

More than $8,000 was raised this year to provide for over 125 local children and Honeycutt wants to extend their reach to the victims in Kentucky. 

Meanwhile, New York Tow Trucks for Familes just had their 2nd Annual Toy Drive, asking for new unwrapped toys for children of all ages to be donated at a nearby church. Derek Eide and AnnMarie McGarry Morton, who've spearheaded this new non-profit, are grateful for the support of tow truck drivers and the people in their community.  

Morton said, “We are all about helping the towing community as well as helping families in need.” 

Future plans include a hat/coat/gloves and scarf drive in January, an Easter basket/Easter egg hunt and a school supply drive during the summer. 

They too are encouraging others to get involved through their facebook group page New York Tow Trucks for Families.  

Towers rock when it comes to supporting good causes, whether it be holiday season or not. It’s a kind of superpower to extend one’s kindness to others. Take our tow boss poll and tell us whether you participate in goodwill towing programs during the holiday season.



Holiday goodwill in New York with members of New York Tow Trucks for Familes last Christmas season.

A Tow Truck Is Not Always A Tow Truck

carvana 2d660
Brian J Riker

I have noticed a lot of chatter lately about the Carvana home delivery truck with tow operators debating if it is a tow truck or if the driver is a tower. This has spurred me to discuss the differences between a tow and a transport. The same argument could be made regarding repossession and towing. Although the equipment is often similar, that is where the likeness ends. There is a legal difference between towing and auto transport that can get unprepared towers in hot water.

In the current issue of American Towman Magazine (December), I write about thinking outside the box to grow your company, or in times like these brought on by the pandemic, survive. In previous articles about diversification, I have suggested towers work with their local car dealers to offer door to door service, similar to the model used by several online automobile retailers. Done right, it can be a very profitable business line. Think about it. Having the convenience of scheduled work sure would be nice.

For those of you thinking about getting into the auto transport world, or just hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from the primary point of disablement, several things can get overlooked which could lead to financial or legal trouble.

The first, and most important, is insurance. Your typical on-hook policy does not cover transport work. Read your policy closely and discuss with your agent your full business plans. You will likely find the vehicles you tow must be either going back to your shop or be wrecked or disabled and coming from where they first became wrecked or disabled or some other place of repair. You will also find the typical on-hook policy does not cover anything other than these vehicles, so that skid steer or tool-box you are hauling is not covered should there be a loss.

The next, and possibly equally important issue is operating authority. In many states, and under Federal regulation, wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from their primary point of disablement are an exempt commodity. This means for-hire motor carrier authority is often not required for a towing company that only handles this limited scope of work. Once you haul anything else, including wrecked cars to a salvage auction or even just from your lot to a body shop for repair (as a secondary tow), you are then a fully regulated motor carrier and most often will need both state and Federal operating authority, also known as a motor carrier or MC number.

Although the process for obtaining a motor carrier authority is not difficult, it may cause problems, or at least a significant rate increase, with your insurance company. Daily I get calls from towers looking to add operating authority only to find that their current commercial auto and on-hook policy will not cover them. Often this is after they have already applied for the operating authority and had their insurance filing rejected or found out their insurance company can’t file the required forms because their policy limits don’t meet the minimums. This is where the expensive, federally required, $1 million public liability policy comes into play. Many states will allow a basic towing company to operate with as little as $300,000, but once you require operating authority for transport work, your minimum liability levels increase dramatically.

Even after you get your legal authority to do transport work straightened out and have the proper liability, commercial auto and cargo coverage, there still are more hurdles to jump. Transport work, outside of salvage transport, is very different from towing. Whether you are hauling vehicles to and from an auction, or as in the opening example doing home delivery service, the inspection and loading process is very different. You may be required to use specific apps on your phone to inventory the vehicles, adhere to a strict dress code or even complete delivery and ownership transfer paperwork on behalf of the dealership. These steps all take time and additional training.

Even the loading procedures are very specific depending on the source of your work. It is becoming more common to haul single units directly from a rail yard or manufacturer facility and in many cases they will require a different method of securement than our lasso or K-style strap. Each vehicle manufacturer publishes a loading manual for new vehicle transport, that often must be followed for used transports, with different instructions than found in the towing section of the owner manual. From loading only facing forward, common for convertibles, to applying the parking brake and placing the transmission in park or first gear (for the rare manual equipped new vehicle), drive on/off (no winching allowed) and using over the tread straps there is a lot to learn.

You may even need to heavily modify your carrier deck to meet these demands, which is why the home delivery truck Carvana (and others) use is a purpose-built vehicle from Cottrell. You may notice that these trucks do not have a winch and have pouched holes in the deck that serve double duty as traction to drive the vehicle on/off and as places for the hooks from the over the tread wheel straps. Even the earlier Carvana trucks that were built with Jerr-Dan carrier decks were modified to allow these straps to be used.

So, when is a tow truck not a tow truck? When it is hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from where it first became wrecked or disabled. Outside of that, everything else you haul is a transport.
TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you participate in goodwill towing programs for the holiday season?
Yes
No
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
December 22 - December 28, 2021
On The Hook With John Borowski
Owners at Southern Wreck & Recovery in Jacksonville, Fla., were arrested for allegedly overbilling customers.

Tow Owners Arrested Over Billing

Gregory Gaylord and Garrison Gaylord, the owners of Southern Wrecker and Recovery of Jacksonville, Fla., were arrested for allegedly overbilling customers and clients. The company had been used by local law enforcement agencies.

Both JSO and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) had been using the company in their call rotation to tow away vehicles involved in crashes. As a result of the action, both agencies have stopped working with the company.

FHP listed multiple cases in which people were billed for unauthorized charges and warned that if it continued, the company would be removed from FHP’s rotation.

The Gaylords have been released after posting $75,000 bonds.

Source: https://www.news4jax.com/
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 22 - December 28, 2021
Edgetec and Hooks Combine Synergies.

Edgetec and Hooks [b]Join Forces

Dallas, Tx. based Edgetec acquired Arkansas’ Hooks Towing and Recovery Supply, a provider of towing and recovery equipment.

According to Edgetec’s Randy Olson, the two businesses will combine their strengths. Hook’s, which started in 1999, has built a solid reputation on customer care and fast shipping. Olson said, “They have been very successful in their accessory line, including chains, straps and lock-out tools.” Edgetec, a Miller Distributor, has excelled in providing tow businesses with replacement parts like cylinders and other proprietary parts.

Chris Bouersa, President of EdgeTec, said, "With our present knowledgeable parts staff and extensive inventory, combining these two teams would help us greatly expand both our product offering and add experienced team members to even better serve the towing and recovery industry.”

Calif. Tower Arrested for Arson

Police in New Mexico have taken in custody a tower who allegedly set a California tow business on fire and then fled the scene in a stolen flatbed, a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500.

The tower, 39-year-old Burton Kanehailua, entered C & D Towing in El Cajon, Calif., around 11 p.m. on Dec. 14, where police alleged he poured what appeared to be gasoline inside an office, setting the building ablaze. As the fire spread, Kanehailua fled in a company tow truck, which has now since been recovered.

Kanehailua called police in El Cajon to turn himself in and was arrested by New Mexico authorities. He will be extradited to Calif. and is expected to face charges of arson and auto theft.

https://fox5sandiego.com/

Wash. Tow Company Hit [b]with Servicemember Violation

The attorney general’s office in Washington State is requiring a tow company outside of Seattle to pay a former Navy sailor for illegally selling his car at auction. The order also requires the company to implement specific policies so it will not harm service members in the future.

Active service members, under the Servicemembers’ Civil Relief Act (SCRA), are shielded from having their property sold at auction.

In September, the attorney general sent a letter to every licensed tower in the state (over 400 tow truck operators) emphasizing their legal obligations to service members and providing resources to ensure their companies comply. The attorney general stated: “The law is clear — towing companies have an obligation to determine whether a car belongs to a member of the military.”

Bethel Garage was targeted with the violation and charged with committing an unfair business practice and the state’s Consumer Protection Act (CPA) by failing to have policies and procedures in place to comply with the SCRA.

The court order will return money from the sale of the car at the auction to the sailor as well as an additional $2,000 to compensate him for a year when he did not have a vehicle.

It was reported Bethel Garage owners immediately made changes to follow SCRA and CPA guidelines after it first received correspondence from the Attorney General’s Office about the sailor’s car.

https://www.atg.wa.gov/

Oregon Towers Honor Fallen Tow Operator 

On December 12, nearly 65 tow trucks from across the state of Oregon and beyond came out in procession to honor Henry Alan Lichtwald, who lost his life while clearing a disabled vehicle on Interstate 5 in November. 

Lichtwald, 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, was responding to a crash when police say a commercial motor vehicle collided with him and his tow truck. Lichtwald, who worked at Walt’s Towing, died at the scene. 

The event was to show solidarity and once again call for stronger measures to protect drivers, in addition to Oregon’s “Move Over” law. After a brief time to meet and sign photos of Lichtwald, tow truck operators moved out in a solemn procession that stretched over an estimated 3 miles. Trucks with flashing lights, from companies as far south as Medford and far north as Portland, were in attendance. 

Halfway through the procession, four trucks that had traveled from a tow company in Ridgefield, Washington, joined the procession in progress. 

In addition to the procession, highlights of the event included a presentation of a Tow Lives Matter flag to the operations manager of Walt’s Towing and a smaller group of drivers gathering at the site of Lichtwald’s death for a brief memorial. 

https://www.nrtoday.com/

 

Pa. Tower, “Pillar of Community,” Honored for Dedication and Emergency Service 

80-year James “Jim” Corl was remembered at his memorial service in November by friends, family and the men and women he worked with for his years of dedication and emergency service to the community of State College, Pa. Corl was killed roadside on the night of 11/6. He was working on a disabled semi-trailer when another driver hit him on the side of I-80. 

Corl, who grew up in State College and graduated from State College High School and Williamsport Technical Institute, owned both Valley GMC Sales and Service, Inc. and Valley Truck & Trailer Sales & Service, Inc. 

Tor Michaels, a friend of Corl, said Corl was a big part of the community for years. “Ask any first responder who Jim Corl is, and they’ll know,” Michaels said. 

One family friend described Cole as someone loved by all those he met. 

“Yeah, Jim was a pillar of the community, willing to give his literally his shirt off his back for someone in need. He was loved by every fire department in the central region and respected by every towing and trucking company in central Pennsylvania.” 

Two local fire companies acknowledged Corl online. “Jim has served the Alpha Fire Company in a variety of ways over the past few decades,” one post said. 

Boalsburg Fire Company, expressing their condolences, said, “Jim and his business, Valley Truck and Trailer, have assisted us many times throughout the years providing heavy wrecker service to assist with vehicle accidents and rescues.” 

Greg Alters, Boalsburg’s managing director, said he remembers Corl as a “workhorse” who would handle situations in the middle of the night. “Corl was a hardworking guy — the type of guy that seemed to never age. He just turned 80 years old and looked about 60.” 

Another friend of Corl’s, Joseph Murtiff, said he had known Corl for about 5 years and said Corl had an impact on his life. 

“What great service he and his sons provided to so many who needed it,” Murtiff said. “I am sure that will continue even though he is gone. He will be missed, and I am glad that I knew him even if it was just for a few short years.” 

After his funeral, a long row of tow trucks came out in procession to give honor. 

https://www.collegian.psu.edu/

Annual Tow Rally in Ala. 

More than one hundred tow trucks, law enforcement and emergency vehicles participated in a rally from Hueytown to Tuscaloosa, Ala., in order to bring further attention to their state move-over law. 

The rally is an annual event that started after tow truck driver John Hubbard was struck and killed in December 2016 while trying to tow a vehicle. 

“Hypothetically speaking, if you’re traveling on the interstate, the majority of the vehicles are travelling at least 70 miles per hour. So, it’s really a great law that was put in place to protect law enforcement and emergency responders because we always want to encourage motorists to create an area that’s conducive for safe travels,” Alabama State Trooper spokesman Reginal King explained. 

https://www.wbrc.com/2021/12/06/tow-truck-drivers-rally-inform-drivers-move-over-law/ 

American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411 homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
December 22 - December 28, 2021

Double Trouble

double1 500fc
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Friday, June 18, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a truck hanging over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Calif.

Joshua “Josh” Acosta went out in Hulk, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator David Celis was in Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator, which is the only 75-ton in the city of Los Angeles. Operator Jose Jabanero responded with a 3-axle Landoll on a 2014 Peterbilt 389 tractor.

The team arrived on scene at approximately 1:00 a.m, finding a tractor pulling a loaded set of doubles had gone over the 110 Freeway and landing in the embankment where the 101 Freeway merges below. The tractor and first trailer were in a ditch over the guard rail, while the second trailer was still upright on the freeway.

Josh informed, “The obvious decision was to first split the rear trailer and get that out of the way before tackling the tractor and first trailer.”

Josh used his 50-ton rotator, Hulk, to first winch back the rear trailer to release all tension on the tongue since it was badly damaged and pushed up against the first trailer. Once the tongue was straightened out, he used his 9-inch Milwaukee cut off saw to cut the tongue. Then he ran an air-line to the rear trailer and used the rotator to “walk” it out of the way.

“Dave and I positioned our rotators so that we could perform a complex lift and swing,” explained Josh. “Where we would lift the tractor attached to the first trailer off the side, then rotate between our trucks 180-degrees to the other side and set directly onto the Landoll.

The team rigged Big Flipper to the loaded trailer using four 15-foot chains, with wood to crib to help protect the trailer. Josh used Hulk to rig to the tractor, using a 10-foot synthetic equalizing sling around the engine frame on one line, and the other line attached to the rear of the tractor. Josh declared, “The equalizer sling allowed me to lift the front of the tractor evenly without overloading one side.”

When they were fully rigged, both rotators simultaneously winched in to bring the tractor and trailer to them. Then they performed a vertical lift as it came close to the guardrail. “Once we had it airborne, we swung the tractor trailer in between the rotators and onto the opposite side, where my Landoll backed up underneath it and we set it down,” informed Josh.

They set it down, chained it to the Landoll and Josh used Hulk to tow the second trailer using wide forks, omega links with emergency and service air lines.

Everything was towed back to Pepe’s Towing in Los Angeles, then shortly after was towed to the customer’s base in Fontana, approximately 60-miles away.

Pepe’s Towing Service was established in 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business and became full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery 

mam11 43e85

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.  

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path. 

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.” 

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline. 

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.  

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated. 

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook. 

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.  

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground. 

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded. 

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery. 

….................... 

Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.  

 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

Lumber Truck Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Uzek Susol, the owner of Orcas Towing, was called to recover a lumber truck from a ditch on May 18, 2021. 

Uzek informed, “I received multiple calls from property owners and neighbors asking me to help a loaded lumber truck that slid off the inside of a soft narrow curve near the top of its final unload destination.”

Uzek called the lumber company, which estimated a 50,000-pound gross weight between the truck and load of assorted lumber and two pallets of composite roofing. 

Uzek responded in his 1981 Kenworth W900A with a classic 1962 Holmes 750. It had hydraulic spades, 250-feet of 5/8-inch wire rope on each drum and a Z20 Zacklift.

“Upon arriving and evaluating the situation, my plan was to position the wrecker as far opposite from the casualty on the narrow road for a lift on the low side and side pull on the high side,” Uzek related. “My concerns were wrecker positioning due to the limited space on the narrow driveway and preventing the lumber truck from sliding backwards into my wrecker due to the steep 9-degree uphill grade.”

There was no way to get a truck in front of the casualty and no trees uphill of it for assist. The forklift mount at the rear of the lumber truck was dug deep into the soft edge of the gravel road, passenger side tires and toolboxes caught on the road edge drop off. 

After surveying the scene, the lumber truck driver offered to cut the load. Uzek explained, “Trucking company was at the job sight and suggested cutting the load free. Easier lift and slide for me.”

Uzkek informed, “I ran my passenger side winch line to the only nearby tree/strap/shackle/snatch block about 100-feet off the drivers side of the lumber truck. Then I terminated the wire rope to a grade 80 1/2” recovery chain that was run through the lumber truck’s driver’s rear outer wheel hand hole, wrapped around the inside of the dual wheels and out the same hand hole for stabilization and side pull.”

He blocked the front tires of the lumber truck and put a 4×6 block of wood between the lumber truck seat and brake pedal applying the front brakes to help prevent the truck from rolling backwards. The driver then cut the wood load at the rear of the deck leaving the two roofing pallets up near the headboard intact. 

Uzek ran a double line from his drivers boom sheave to the passenger rear low on the forklift mount for a high lift and pull. He lifted low side and winched the rear of lumber truck sideways back onto the road.

“There are times when I sure would like to have a shiny wrecker but this is not one of them as branches and brush were dragging across both sides of my wrecker backing in and driving out,” stated Uzek. “My Holmes 750 always gets the job done. She’s a good old girl.”

______________

Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech DBA Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Besides being a tower and rigging/recovery specialist, Uzek is an ace mechanic and fabricator who builds awesome rods and bikes and has transported pretty much everything.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim jimchaos69@yahoo.com“Buck” Sorrenti at ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
December 22 - December 28, 2021

A Tow Truck Is Not Always A Tow Truck

carvana 2d660
Brian J Riker

I have noticed a lot of chatter lately about the Carvana home delivery truck with tow operators debating if it is a tow truck or if the driver is a tower. This has spurred me to discuss the differences between a tow and a transport. The same argument could be made regarding repossession and towing. Although the equipment is often similar, that is where the likeness ends. There is a legal difference between towing and auto transport that can get unprepared towers in hot water.

In the current issue of American Towman Magazine (December), I write about thinking outside the box to grow your company, or in times like these brought on by the pandemic, survive. In previous articles about diversification, I have suggested towers work with their local car dealers to offer door to door service, similar to the model used by several online automobile retailers. Done right, it can be a very profitable business line. Think about it. Having the convenience of scheduled work sure would be nice.

For those of you thinking about getting into the auto transport world, or just hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from the primary point of disablement, several things can get overlooked which could lead to financial or legal trouble.

The first, and most important, is insurance. Your typical on-hook policy does not cover transport work. Read your policy closely and discuss with your agent your full business plans. You will likely find the vehicles you tow must be either going back to your shop or be wrecked or disabled and coming from where they first became wrecked or disabled or some other place of repair. You will also find the typical on-hook policy does not cover anything other than these vehicles, so that skid steer or tool-box you are hauling is not covered should there be a loss.

The next, and possibly equally important issue is operating authority. In many states, and under Federal regulation, wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from their primary point of disablement are an exempt commodity. This means for-hire motor carrier authority is often not required for a towing company that only handles this limited scope of work. Once you haul anything else, including wrecked cars to a salvage auction or even just from your lot to a body shop for repair (as a secondary tow), you are then a fully regulated motor carrier and most often will need both state and Federal operating authority, also known as a motor carrier or MC number.

Although the process for obtaining a motor carrier authority is not difficult, it may cause problems, or at least a significant rate increase, with your insurance company. Daily I get calls from towers looking to add operating authority only to find that their current commercial auto and on-hook policy will not cover them. Often this is after they have already applied for the operating authority and had their insurance filing rejected or found out their insurance company can’t file the required forms because their policy limits don’t meet the minimums. This is where the expensive, federally required, $1 million public liability policy comes into play. Many states will allow a basic towing company to operate with as little as $300,000, but once you require operating authority for transport work, your minimum liability levels increase dramatically.

Even after you get your legal authority to do transport work straightened out and have the proper liability, commercial auto and cargo coverage, there still are more hurdles to jump. Transport work, outside of salvage transport, is very different from towing. Whether you are hauling vehicles to and from an auction, or as in the opening example doing home delivery service, the inspection and loading process is very different. You may be required to use specific apps on your phone to inventory the vehicles, adhere to a strict dress code or even complete delivery and ownership transfer paperwork on behalf of the dealership. These steps all take time and additional training.

Even the loading procedures are very specific depending on the source of your work. It is becoming more common to haul single units directly from a rail yard or manufacturer facility and in many cases they will require a different method of securement than our lasso or K-style strap. Each vehicle manufacturer publishes a loading manual for new vehicle transport, that often must be followed for used transports, with different instructions than found in the towing section of the owner manual. From loading only facing forward, common for convertibles, to applying the parking brake and placing the transmission in park or first gear (for the rare manual equipped new vehicle), drive on/off (no winching allowed) and using over the tread straps there is a lot to learn.

You may even need to heavily modify your carrier deck to meet these demands, which is why the home delivery truck Carvana (and others) use is a purpose-built vehicle from Cottrell. You may notice that these trucks do not have a winch and have pouched holes in the deck that serve double duty as traction to drive the vehicle on/off and as places for the hooks from the over the tread wheel straps. Even the earlier Carvana trucks that were built with Jerr-Dan carrier decks were modified to allow these straps to be used.

So, when is a tow truck not a tow truck? When it is hauling anything other than a wrecked or disabled motor vehicle from where it first became wrecked or disabled. Outside of that, everything else you haul is a transport.

As DUI’s Increase  

DUI on the Rise Pic 9dccf
By Randall C. Resch

In February 2021, California carrier operator Gustavo Ventura was violently struck by a hit-and-run motorist in an East Hollywood neighborhood as he was taking pre-tow photos. By measurement, LAPD determined Mr. Ventura’s crumpled body landed 30 to 35-feet forward onto the carrier’s deck. All caught on a nearby security camera, the motorist sped-off leaving him for dead. Thankfully, Mr. Ventura survived.

Spurred by that event, a non-tower (an American Towman reader) from New York e-mailed me asking, “Do they need to put police lights on tow trucks for people to take notice? Are most accidents from DWI?”    

Just another Day

In a return e-mail I wrote, “Red and blue lights for tow trucks (in most states) are prohibited; they are typically reserved for law enforcement.” Regardless of what color lighting is on-scene, strikes by intoxicated motorists injure or kill first responders and tow operators at an alarming count.  

My fatality archives account for over 600x tow operators (confirmed) killed in highway, roadside, or shoulder related strikes dating back to 1929. In my thirty-five year mission to deliver survival messages, intoxicated driving is its own pandemic that’s not going away.

I read of one motorist who reportedly holds title of being “The Most Convicted” and intoxicated driver. Congratulations to one accomplished drinker, Virldeen Redmon, of Anderson, Kentucky, where he, prior to his passing in 2007, tallied an incredible 17-page rap sheet including 400-arrests and convictions for alcohol related offenses, 37-cases that alleged DUI. At one-point his license was suspended for life. It seems to me, “Someone wasn’t doin’ their job.” To every tower’s disadvantage are attorneys who fight to avert a client’s conviction with intent of keeping their driving rights regardless that they may have killed someone.

Responders at Risk

For intoxicated drivers who strike and then flee, I believe they split knowing that if they’re not immediately apprehended, they won’t be proven intoxicated. Could that be the norm towers face? If a suspect is apprehended after-the-fact, a felony conviction is generally plea-bargained to a lesser included offense.

Some drivers were previously charged with violating felony probation stemming from prior DUI incidents. One motorist in Virginia was arrested twice for DUI within nine-hours, while a Florida motorist was arrested for DUI three-times in four days. The DUI-guy who killed my tow truck friend Fred Griffith, in San Diego, Calif. had three prior DUI’s, served prison time for DUI and was driving on a suspended license; a prime example that plagues towers and first responders.

The reality of DUI driving says, drunk drivers don’t need a license, they just need keys! Your only defense is to work quickly, away from traffic and keep your head on-a-swivel. Somewhere, a drunk driver could be headed your way and I pray you’re not in their path.   

Training during the Holiday Downtime

TIM Training Track edad1
By Brian J Riker 

With nearly 60 roadside responders struck and killed on U.S. highways this year, I believe we need to rethink our training processes and company culture. It is paramount to our survival. As I have said for years, training doesn’t cost-it pays! So why not take advantage of some slow times and squeeze in some high impact, self-paced online learning? For many towers, the next few weeks are traditionally slow, so it may be the perfect time to fit in some critical training and even a safety meeting.  

Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training is often overlooked by many towers, unless specifically required by their law enforcement rotation contract. That is just sad. So many towers and roadside repair technicians work alongside the highways, in harm’s way, daily doing calls other than police ordered tows. 

Fortunately, online resources are available to provide TIM training, often free of charge. I don’t see why towers don’t take advantage of this training. Perhaps because they are often busy? I call that a poor excuse given how much downtime towers have between calls and the ability to take this training online at your own pace. Why not watch a training video that will save your life instead of the next “viral” social media clip? 

Online training relevant to the tow business owner is readily available from numerous sources ranging from updates to labor laws (J.J. Keller and Foley are two sources) to programs offered by the Towing and Recovery Association of America in support services/management. For the tow operator there are free and fee-based options for roadside safety, vehicle service and countless other topics offered by groups such as Responder Safety Learning Network, TRAA, and even some state Associations like California Tow Truck Association and ERSCA. Don’t forget to check out the online courses and tutorials at Wreckmaster to brush up or learn new skills. 

I am not saying online training is the answer to all training needs. Hands-on and in-person learning is still vital to a robust educational program; however, with the amazing technology advances we have seen recently, it is often a viable option for short lessons that don’t require a demonstration of physical skills. Online works wonderful for mental exercises such as visualizing proper lane control or advance warning techniques. 

I strongly suggest introducing the concepts of TIM, including the Incident Command structure, proper arrival and parking procedures, lighting protocols and more to your entire company. I have found online classes to be a great way to introduce new topics. 

Once your team has been introduced to these concepts online, the next logical move is to find a local in-person TIM class to expand on their skills and understanding. This in-person learning serves many purposes, from reinforcing the concepts learned online, to exposing the towing industry to the other responder groups. We can all learn from other methods and with a better understanding of their point of view we can do our part to work together rather than against the other responders on scene. 

The local course will also address regional and even local differences in how TIM principles are implemented. There are different laws and regulations among the 50 states, many that are contradictory, so a local presentation is important to make sure you don’t use a procedure that is not allowable in your area. These local classes will also allow your team to develop positive relationships with other local responders, which will increase their comfort with your team during critical situations. 

Though as an industry we have embraced some forms and topics of training, we have shunned others, which boggles my mind. I am not saying one type, or even one method of training is more important than any other; rather I believe all training is good training. All I am saying is we need to expand the topics we train on within the industry. We expect our medical professionals to stay current on the latest diseases and other health threats, yet we fail to stay current on the latest vehicle systems, procedures and regulations that directly affect our livelihood. 

Further, we train for the extreme situations such as one lane rollovers or complex rigging and recovery procedures yet we as owners presume our operators instinctively know how to stay safe in traffic or are expert motor vehicle operators. This is absurd. I beg of you, please provide some training to your team on roadside safety and advanced driving skills.  

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


December 22 - December 28, 2021

Hooked on “Pink Hookers”

IMG 6478001 f867f
The reality tv show “Hustle and Tow” spotlights eight tow companies across the nation, including Pink Hookers Towing of New Castle, DE., an all-woman tow enterprise. As a result, their tow business has gained prominence with their new found recognition on A&E television.

On the show, company owners, Myesha and Areesah, along with their finely clad lady drivers, are shown making rounds to private parking lots, towing illegally parked cars with their Dodge 4500 with a Jerr Dan bed.

According to Myesha, company branding was a big part of being discovered by Hollywood producers looking to make a reality show about the lives of towers. She said, “We just put ourselves out there with our brand and stayed relevant on social media and they reached out to us.”

Ladies who wear pink who are in the towing business are a rare breed and command attention, as does a company name that offers other suggestive and salacious possibilities. “We get phone calls all the time because of our name,” said Myesha. “Somebody recently called and said, ‘Is that all you are doing is hooking up cars.’”

Indeed the company name is an attention grabber, easily hooking you in. The graphics, designed by Routh Signs of Greensboro NC, state “Pink Hookers Towing” and is creatively rendered, containing unusual font flair. If things are not clear, the tow chain, just under their name, helps spell things out.

Also on both sides of the truck is the slogan girlpower#, which encourages and celebrates women's empowerment, independence, confidence and strength. Myesha said, “My take on it is that this a male dominated field. Girls can do it too.”

No doubt the ladies at Pink Hookers have got it, particularly when they are up against hostile and irate people who don’t like to see their cars towed under the circumstances. Beware, these tough girls are brave road warriors, not afraid to carry licensed guns in an open carry state in the thick of mayhem that sometimes ensues doing a tower’s duty. Myesha said, “I know. A lot of danger comes with the territory.”

Finally, pink connotes breast cancer awareness, which these two gals can relate to, Myesha losing her mother from cancer at only 45 years of age and Aretha, fortunately, seeing her mother survive from a bout of cancer herself. They are “Towing for a Cure,” which is also stated on their trucks.

Show business has boosted their brand, bringing these two fresh faces and their company to the light of day. The phone is ringing a little more, and their brand, which includes coffee cups, water bottles, tee-shirts and more are flying off the shelves.

But it’s the love for what they do, the fact that towing is always something different every day, that keeps them hooked and on the road.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on 4/28/21.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 49846
By George L. Nitti

Tow truck drivers of the modern era might be compared to the knights of shining armor of the medieval ages. For both, heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem, each willing to bear a cross and sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Since towers embody the knight archetype, it’s only fitting that the tower of today assume medieval garb, branding themselves as knights.

At Knight Towing, located in Casa Grande, Az, their 2018 Peterbilt with a 35 ton Century wrecker assumes the grandeur of knighthood with an entrancing design that can only command attention and respect.

According to manager Andrew Shreffler, “Our trucks are white. Many of the heavy duty trucks around us are just plain trucks with lettering as well. We were looking to create something that stood out.”

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about 3 weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cabin of the unit. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures our attention with his commanding stature, while the dark blue cape of the knight cascades on the doors.

On the side of the unit, along the body of the wrecker, the company name is written super large, spelled out in a royal navy medieval lettering while a sword, Excalibur, is cleverly weaved through the lettering, merging word with image.

At the front of the unit, on the hood, is a shield, while surrounding it, on and around the fenders is chain mail - a type of armour consisting of small metal rings linked together in a pattern to form a mesh.

Sheffler said, “It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine

Heart of a Dragon

dragon2 6b217

By George L. Nitti 

Over the years, Cecil Burrowes has showcased his fine airbrushing talents on a slew of award-winning tow trucks with themes as diverse as the Godfather, Batman, Clowns, Tribal Art, the Spirit Ride and much more. His realistic depictions and eye-popping colors vividly bring to life a host of characters and a variety of designs. This year Burrowes is back with yet another thematic, colorful play – a menagerie of dragons that convey intensity, determination and passion. 

“For 3 months or so I stayed in Sarasota, Fla., taking a room at Fastway Towing, as I worked on this project,” said Burrowes. “The owner John wanted me to do the Transformers, but I told him it was going to take too long. There were too many intricate parts.”  

After careful research consulting online sources and magazines, Burrowes came up with a dragon theme. He said, “At first it was going to be several small dragons. But things change as you go along.” 

Visually sizing up the Ford 2020 F550 with a light-duty Chevron, Burrowes said that he “visually placed the artwork on the truck,” asking himself a question like “How much of the door do I want to take up?”  

Fortunately for Burrowes, due to his stellar reputation, he often has carte blanche in executing his designs. He said, “Most people I do work for trust my judgement. Very rarely do I have to do a drawing to show people.” 

One picture of a dragon he used was sitting on a rock, which Burrowes transformed into a jade green, fiery dragon sitting on a bed of skulls. “It was just what the owner wanted.”  

Keeping the truck colorful, Burrowes painted several other dragons on the unit having shades of green, gold and red, each intricately constructed, compositionally balanced against a sky background. Burrowes said, “It was very time consuming.”  

The dragon on the hood is a seething bundle of intensity, sure to scare off any evil thoughts a person might have to thwart a repossession of their vehicle. 

At the American Towman Exposition November of 2021, Burrowes intensity, determination and passion helped him clear several obstacles along the way to make it to the Tow Pageant, a 15-hour ride from Sarasota to Baltimore.  

Sometimes it takes a little dragon breath to get where you are going. Unfortunately, dragons sometimes have their share of misfortune. The outcome of this journey didn’t turn out as intended but there is always next year. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 22 - December 28, 2021

Diesel Lifeline

howes 1dddb

Gelled fuel and frozen fuel filters can cause any diesel engine system to stop working, leaving you stuck in cold and in some cases, dangerous situations. Keeping a bottle of Howes Diesel Lifeline in your rig can immediately rescue a diesel vehicle that has become gelled up.

Developed over 7 years, Diesel Lifeline is the only emergency product made with an advanced formula that chemically modifies the melting points of both wax and ice to make it possible for fuel to flow freely. It re-liquefies gelled fuel, de-ices frozen fuel filters, and prevents future fuel filter icing.


Other Features Include
  • Re-liquefies gelled fuel
  • De-ices frozen fuel filters
  • Prevents fuel filter icing
  • Fast acting, often in just 15 minutes
  • Eliminates the need to replace costly fuel filters
  • Requires NO mixing with additional diesel fuel in the fuel filter
  • Warranty safe and effective in all diesel and biodiesel fuels
  • Contains no alcohol or harmful solvents

“The unique benefits of Diesel Lifeline distinctly set it apart from any other product on the market,” stated Rob Howes II. “Crystal clear and unlike harmful alcohol based products, Lifeline has been designed to have the combustion properties of diesel fuel, with a nearly identical flashpoint. This means no engine knocking, no corrosion to engine components or fuel lines, and clean emissions identical to that of fuel. It is also fast acting, in most cases taking just 15 minutes to take effect.”

For more information, go to howesproducts.com

LED Work Lamp

BriteZone e3de4

Grote Industries has expanded their BriteZone™family of products by broadening the current offering, adding eight new part numbers to the lineup to fit a range of needs and applications.

The new rigid-mount handheld light (BZ421-5) features a digital readout that lets you know precisely what battery charge level is left. The gooseneck lamp (BZ131-5) is a great option for work trucks and includes an integrated body switch for local on/off function. The round flood-pattern work lamp (BZ121-5) features an integrated switch to make operation and installation easier.

As the first spot-pattern work lamp in the BriteZone lineup, BZ221-5 is a valuable addition for many different applications, while the popular BZ301 is now joined by a recess-mount version (BZ321-5). Additionally, three smaller, brighter, more budget-friendly work lamp options have been added to the family, specifically targeting commercial fleet customers (BZ141-5, BZ211-5, BZ331-5).

BriteZone LED work lights are designed to work when you need them – rain or shine, day or night, wet or dry – no excuses.

Additional information is available at grote.com.

Dual Fork Holders for Heavy-Duty Towing

MillerInd DualForkHolders 2021 2 4f012
Miller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. introduces dual fork holders for heavy-duty towing. Traditional single fork holders have been used for many years, with an optional bolt on extender for adding a wider stance for the towing fork. With these new innovative dual fork holder towers no longer need the additional wider-stance extender. This helps to reduce cost for tow companies and more than doubles the efficiency when on the roadside.

Miller Industries dual fork holders fit all standard heavy-duty 5-inch cross bars. The dual hole design provides added versatility with an inside and outside position to receive towing forks on both sides of the crossbar. This allows towers multiple options for different truck axle and towing configurations. These dual fork holders are now available exclusively at Miller Industries distributors.

To learn more about this product, https://vimeo.com/595375552/5ea4f7c6bf or visit millerind.com.
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 22 - December 28, 2021

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 22 - December 28, 2021

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

Two Charged with Murder of Repo Man 

Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a repossession driver in Oakland, Calif. during an attempted robbery last June, court records show. 

Aaron Hein and Marco Dragula have been charged with murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the June 14 killing of 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, who was on a repossession assignment. He was found dead about 4:13 a.m. inside his 2019 Ford F450 tow truck that had crashed into a building. 

Dragula, who had been charged with felony gun possession in two other cases, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and personally discharging the gun that killed Nielsen, an indication that police believe him to be the shooter. Hein is charged as a “major participant” to the homicide who acted “with reckless disregard for human life,” the criminal complaint says. 

Both men are in jail on no-bail holds, having been arrested Sept. 28, court records show. 

https://www.mercurynews.com/

Used Car Market on Fire

The used vehicle market is on fire again, spiking 5.3% in September, after 3 months of declines. The report comes from Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the U.S.

Several factors are a play causing an increase in demand of used vehicles and the spike in prices. First, tight supplies of new vehicles due to chip shortages and factory closures resulting from the covid crisis. Normal supply for used retail is about 44 days of sales. In September used retail supply was 37 days. Wholesales supply, which normally is 23 days, was 18 days.

The low supply is also a result of a sharp decline in sales at auctions by the three largest categories of sellers in the wholesale market – rental vehicles, off-lease vehicles and repo companies selling repos. Since rental companies are having a harder time getting their hands on new vehicles, they are holding their rental cars longer. For the repo business, low lending rates and a moratorium on repos during the covid crisis have reduced the numbers of cars at used car auctions.

Further augmenting used car sales is the federal stimulus money disbursed over the last year and a half. The covid crisis has created a “wealth effect” leading people to be flush with cash and willing to pay whatever price for a used vehicle as dealers make record gross profits along the way.

In a telling sign, although it is often assumed that resale value of a new car plummets once sold, resale value of a 1-year old car is up 25%, over $7,759 according to Cox Automotive.

https://wolfstreet.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2021  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       