As DUI’s Increase  

Lumber Truck Recovery By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti Uzek Susol, the owner of Orcas Towing, was called to recover a lumber truck from a ditch on May 18, 2021. Uzek informed, “I received multiple calls from property owners and neighbors asking me to help a loaded lumber truck that slid off the inside of a soft narrow curve near the top of its final unload destination.” Uzek called the lumber company, which estimated a 50,000-pound gross weight between the truck and load of assorted lumber and two pallets of composite roofing. Uzek responded in his 1981 Kenworth W900A with a classic 1962 Holmes 750. It had hydraulic spades, 250-feet of 5/8-inch wire rope on each drum and a Z20 Zacklift. “Upon arriving and evaluating the situation, my plan was to position the wrecker as far opposite from the casualty on the narrow road for a lift on the low side and side pull on the high side,” Uzek related. “My concerns were wrecker positioning due to the limited space on the narrow driveway and preventing the lumber truck from sliding backwards into my wrecker due to the steep 9-degree uphill grade.” There was no way to get a truck in front of the casualty and no trees uphill of it for assist. The forklift mount at the rear of the lumber truck was dug deep into the soft edge of the gravel road, passenger side tires and toolboxes caught on the road edge drop off. After surveying the scene, the lumber truck driver offered to cut the load. Uzek explained, “Trucking company was at the job sight and suggested cutting the load free. Easier lift and slide for me.” Uzkek informed, “I ran my passenger side winch line to the only nearby tree/strap/shackle/snatch block about 100-feet off the drivers side of the lumber truck. Then I terminated the wire rope to a grade 80 1/2” recovery chain that was run through the lumber truck’s driver’s rear outer wheel hand hole, wrapped around the inside of the dual wheels and out the same hand hole for stabilization and side pull.” He blocked the front tires of the lumber truck and put a 4×6 block of wood between the lumber truck seat and brake pedal applying the front brakes to help prevent the truck from rolling backwards. The driver then cut the wood load at the rear of the deck leaving the two roofing pallets up near the headboard intact. Uzek ran a double line from his drivers boom sheave to the passenger rear low on the forklift mount for a high lift and pull. He lifted low side and winched the rear of lumber truck sideways back onto the road. “There are times when I sure would like to have a shiny wrecker but this is not one of them as branches and brush were dragging across both sides of my wrecker backing in and driving out,” stated Uzek. “My Holmes 750 always gets the job done. She’s a good old girl.” ______________ Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech DBA Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Besides being a tower and rigging/recovery specialist, Uzek is an ace mechanic and fabricator who builds awesome rods and bikes and has transported pretty much everything. Show Yours @ TIW Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim jimchaos69@yahoo.com“Buck” Sorrenti at ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Track Drill Ditched By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti On Aug 20, 2021, Bill’s Towing & Auto Service was called to handle a track drill recovery located near Cameron, W.Va. Bill’s co-owner Chad Coulson informed: “An oversize tractor-trailer hauling a track drill was being escorted to an oil and gas site. The front escort took a wrong road and they ended up on a narrow back road. The truck with the oversize track drill tried to make the turn and the trailer slid over the hill rolling onto its driver's side. The trailer broke free from the fifth wheel and did not roll the truck over with it.” Bill’s Towing responded with (2) 60-ton and an 85-ton Jerr-Dan rotators. Brothers Chad and Ty Coulson, along with their dad Bill Coulson, surveyed the scene. The track drill, weighing 90,000-pounds itself, stayed on the trailer when it had rolled over. They decided to leave the drill and trailer over the embankment that night while a plan was put in place for the recovery. The following day, they brought in swamp matting in order to widen the roadway above the rollover to make room for a rotator to be set up. “While coming up with a recovery plan, our good friend Jesse Trgo from Interstate Towing was invited to come with us on the recovery,” explained Chad. They positioned the 85-ton above the overturned unit while both 60 tons were positioned on the downhill side. Chad said, “We added more 1/2-inch chain and binders to the equipment to help keep from coming off of the trailer as we recovered the drill and trailer as one. Using 5/8 chain and rigging, the 85-ton was rigged to do the most pulling and stand the unit up. Two 3-part lines were running from the 85-ton to the 5/8 rigging that was attached to the lower undercarriage of the drill. One 60-ton was rigged with a 4-part line off the drag winch to pull the unit forward and keep from sliding down the hill. The other 60-ton was rigged with 2-part lines from the boom to assist in the uprighting. Using Jerr-Dan headsets, Chad, Ty, and Jesse kept communication during the process. Running the 85-ton, Chad began pulling the unit back over as Jesse, running a 60-ton, helped in the rolling of the unit back onto its wheels and Ty, running the other 60-ton, held pressure to keep the unit from sliding down the 200-foot embankment. The unit stood up very smoothly almost perfectly. “We were kind of worried about it coming over too fast, but with Jesse’s truck we were able to help control the landing,” said Chad. When uprighted, the 85-ton held pressure, keeping the unit from rolling back over or sliding down the hill again. The 60-ton with the four-part lines was used to drag the trailer strait onto the roadway. Once the entire trailer and drill were back on the roadway, rigging was broken down. Chad stated, “The drill received minor damage. It started up, after all fluids were checked.” The neck of the lowboy was removed and the drill tracked off the lowboy under its own power. Once the trailer was unloaded, the neck was put back on and hooked to a bobtail. “When the trailer was backed up into the turn, the rotator was used to drag the rear of the trailer around the turn,” said Chad. “Once around the turn, the trailer was backed approximately 1-mile to a wide spot where we could turn around. The drill was tracked up the road where it could be loaded onto another trailer for transport from the scene.” _______________________ Bill’s Towing & Auto Service of St. Clairsville, Ohio has been providing road service, auto repairs, towing and recovery services to Belmont County, Ohio and the Wheeling, West Virginia Metropolitan area since 1981. Company founder and owner William “Bill” Coulson has added employees and equipment over the years including his sons Chad and Ty. Both have grown up in the family business they now co-own with their dad. Chad and Ty take great pride in carrying on the family towing and recovery tradition of excellence. Jesse Trgo is the General Manager of Interstate Towing & Transport Specialists Inc. Interstate Towing & Transport Specialist Inc., in business since 1977, has five locations in the Greater Cleveland area, including their Corporate Office in Twinsburg, Ohio. Show Yours @ TIW Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!