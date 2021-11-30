Tips for Effective Communication

By Brian J Riker Communication is key to any successful interaction. I am not talking about giving your driver the latest cell phone or having the best digital dispatch terminal in your truck, but rather effectively getting your message across. How many times have you had something go wrong simply because the other person did not fully understand what you wanted or needed? There are several types of messages tow bosses need to communicate to a diverse group of people. We take for granted that the public, or even our employees, understand industry terms or concepts. To the experienced tow boss, towable means the vehicle can be hauled by a wheel lift type truck with one set of wheels on the ground, but to the average person it just means their car can be transported somewhere. Use of industry jargon can be ineffective with the general public; instead, try to explain it as if you were talking to a friend from outside the industry. Use of simple language, but not in a condescending manner, with frequent pauses to be sure they are understanding you, works well. Teach your team to listen to understand rather than listening to simply reply. This one change in behavior will make everyone more effective at communication. We are all guilty of it, already forming our reply before the other person is even done speaking. In doing, so we don’t hear what they are really saying. This has been hard for me to practice and I still mess it up occasionally. I can say without doubt that when I do listen properly I give much better advice. Managing customer expectations is another area many struggle with. As a consumer, I would rather be told upfront that I will be waiting an hour instead of being promised a thirty minute response, only to be disappointed when the truck arrives in 45 minutes instead. Sure, you may lose a few jobs to impatient customers, but in the long run you will be ahead because you will have less negative opinions about your company on social media reviews. Your dispatchers and drivers should be taught to be transparent with the customers. When you are late, telling them the truth is the best option. Don’t make up a story about being delayed by traffic or some other excuse. Most of the time they will appreciate the honesty. Effective and open communication is not just customer focused. As tow bosses, it is vitally important to be upfront with your team about job expectations, hard times and unpleasant decisions that you have to make. One of the most difficult discussions I ever had with an employee involved his behavior towards another driver and a great client, one that he had brought to the company, ultimately resulting in his immediate termination. While uncomfortable in the immediate moment, we since have become very close friends and he has thanked me for opening his eyes to a pattern of behavior that was self-destructive. It ended with him changing careers and leading a better life today. Funny how honesty without mal-intent works isn’t it? I am not suggesting you share every detail of your business with the team; however major changes should not blindside anyone. If an employee is surprised about being terminated, then you are as much at fault for their failure as they are. Bottom line, be aware of how the public sees your behavior. What we think is acceptable may be turning potential customers away. This is particularly true with political and social justice messaging. Not all of your customers will be of the same mindset and it is often best to take a neutral position from a business point of view, especially when you are in a smaller community or tight market. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, take the time to truly understand each caller’s unique problem when they ask about service - don’t assume you know what they need. Keep everyone in the loop to reduce surprises and tension when things do go wrong, and they will. Clear and frequent communication can resolve most problems before they become major issues.

Making It a Clean Sweep

By Randall C. Resch The chimney sweep’s history goes back as far as 17th century England. “Sweeps” provided a service, not so much just brushing a chimney’s insides; their mission was to bring clean air into the home. Sweeps were associated with good health, but their work was dirty and sooty, much like that of towing where it’s easy to get one’s uniform filthy when cleanliness and good work habits aren’t practiced. Have you ever watched an old-timey chimney sweep “do-their-thing” cleaning a chimney? Sweeps would wear old-style uniforms that oftentimes included a top-hat and white, parade-style gloves. When dealing with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Roll's owners, you know how difficult and finicky they can be? If you're business serves the "exotic and custom" car niche, I'll pass you a gimmick that I've used for years in-serving these difficult personalities. Unlike sweeps of old, maintaining a clean and professional appearance is a solid requirement when serving high-end owners. Sharing their Interests At one time in my towing career, I was the preferred transport for Beverly Hills Rolls Royce and Corne’s Motors, both high-end exotic (motorcar) dealers and service centers in southern Calif. My belief in providing exemplary service to owners demanded that my services were better than my competitors. I made it my priority to handle costly, sometimes priceless vehicles, with care going beyond-the-norm using best practices in-handling their vehicles to create repeat customers who knew and appreciated my work. Having arrived to load someone's expensive exotic or custom, I’d bounce from my carrier carrying a briefcase. I’d walk to the customer, shake their hand and extend a warm greeting. I’d always include a bit of complementary chit-chat about how awesome their car was. If you know anything about high-end owners, they’re persnickety about their vehicles, yet they’ll talk your leg off if you let them get a roll on. To me, a large part of providing quality services to owners was getting to learn their stories and know the history behind their treasured vehicles. When it was time to get to work, I developed a process that included industry theatrics and intentional hocus pocus. First, I placed six cones to the side and rear of the vehicle being loaded; only for added on-scene bling. I intentionally took my time so they’d see my actions were calculated and practiced. I’d carefully demonstrate precise techniques, and most importantly, they'd watch me handle their vehicle with "kid's gloves.” Gimmicks for a Reason My dad told us to create some kind of gimmick and add it to our personas. My sister wore different socks, one brother wore suspenders. For me, my gimmick was the moustache I wore. A vehicle’s owner may not remember me by name, but chances are they’d remember me as the tow-guy with the huge moustache. Accordingly, I came prepared to intentionally “Wow” my customer through actions and the specialty equipment I employed. Although it’s my policy to never start vintage vehicles, I’d carefully enter their exotic to shift to neutral or release emergency brakes. Before goin’ in, from the briefcase I removed a pair of clean, bright white, cotton, parade-gloves. If there ever was a reason to be seated in a specialty vehicle’s seats, I’d first remove anything that could potentially poke holes in the car’s fine Corinthian leather. I’d lovingly cover the vehicle’s seat with a clean, soft blanket that was neatly stored inside the briefcase. Do note that, the bright, white-gloves weren't for pulling cable or grabbing chain, more so, only for going inside or when it was time to open and close doors. I’d never touch the vehicle's painted surfaces with bare hands. And, when closing a vehicle's door, I'd use only my white-gloved index-finger in the lower corner of the vehicle's window. There's no better way to "Wow" a customer than treat their vehicle with care ... and, “Let em’ see you do it.” White, parade gloves are available on-line for as little as ten bucks for five pair (plus shipping). To include wearing white-gloves and to cover vehicle seats with a clean blanket; they’re neat gimmicks intended to tug the heart-strings of specialty owners. Both are simple and cost little, but the results are noticeable and oftentimes lead to very satisfied customers. I'm pretty sure your competitor doesn't include white-gloves as part of their services. And don’t forget, like a magician, this all works when combined with your well-orchestrated moves.