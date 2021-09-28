Get the Keys

By Randall C. ReschToday’s modern vehicles have become increasingly more difficult to load and tow. Because all-wheel and front-wheel drive systems are part of the mechanical process of load and go, getting the keys is a necessary safety requirement upon which every tow operator should insist.When motorists have control of the vehicle’s keys … dangerous things happen. There’s a simple industry fact that says, “If a tower doesn’t have control of the vehicle’s keys, they don’t have control of the vehicle.”True Safety FactorExample One: A California tower serviced an out-of-gas Dodge van; one of those old 318 Cummings high-compression motors. As he poured a sip of gas into the carburetor, the owner prematurely started the van. The carburetor belched fire spitting flame and fuel on the tower’s neck, face and uniform. His burns were critical.Example Two: A tower responded to a service call where a starter-motor was stuck. He jacked the car up and shimmied underneath to tap the starter with a hammer. While lying under the vehicle, its driver cycled the key and the vehicle jolted forward causing it to fall partially off-the-jack onto the tower. A passerby luckily made quick work jacking the car off him saving his life.Example Three: A customer waited three-hours for a wrecker to winch his stuck Jeep from a cement ditch. Upset, the motorist asked the tower if he should put the Jeep in neutral. Although the tower responded “No” while walking away, the customer didn’t hear the towers response. In an instant, the customer reached through the open door and shifted to neutral. The vehicle rolled backwards and snagged the tower’s shirt, dragging him backwards. He was critically injured.Each of these scenarios all could have been prevented by obtaining the keys first before work started.A Different ConsiderationAn entitled, disgruntled and sue-happy businessman, owner of a second generation Hummer, decided the cops and tow operator (me) weren’t going to impound his car that racked $1,000 in parking fines.The Hummer was parked between two cars facing downhill and I was in a carrier. On my arrival, the owner and cop had expended enough verbal energy to create a small gathering. I asked for his keys explaining it would be easier on his Hummer if I simply drove it to the carrier. In full rage, he said, “^*&(%k you!” Challenge extended.He locked and alarmed the car stuffing keys into his eel-skin jacket. The officer had no-luck explaining that keys would make it easier to get the vehicle out. The owner told the cop, “^*&(%k you!” Challenge accepted.The officer invited the owner to have a seat curbside as I worked pivot-magic, pivoting his Hummer sideways and out of its parking space on dry pavement. He nearly soiled himself having heard the sound of "errt, errt, errt, denoting dry, screeching tires atop the pavement … you know the sound. I left a readily available gallon of soapy water in the side-box on-purpose. He bounced-up ready to hand me the keys. My response was quick, “Sorry, too late!”Some Don’t PlayThere are plenty of motorists who feel they shouldn’t or don’t have to surrender keys. Perhaps it’s a trust thing? It’s important towers take time to provide complete safety instructions to owners regarding the type of service, winch-out or recovery task at hand.I won’t ask a non-experienced vehicle owner to assist. Getting one’s keys is paramount to attain that higher level of safety. Because you can’t trust a vehicle owner’s actions, getting the vehicle’s keys will increase your on-scene safety.Fast forward to Mr. Hummer’s day in-court when he sued the city and me; he lost miserably and got a costly lesson from the judge he won’t likely forget. I remember the plaintiff’s grin drooped when the judge called him “Guilty, irresponsible and childlike.” Ya’ know … some days it’s just great to be alive.

Brian J RikerI’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. One of the services I provide is reviewing roadside inspection reports for my clients and I can say without a doubt there are plenty of instances in which an officer may have been incorrect in their understanding of the regulations or what they were looking at on a vehicle.Fortunately, when this happens, there is a process to challenge the inspection report called DataQ. It is a fairly simple report to file and submit to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (US DOT) who will then forward it to the reporting agency for review. Now, where this process is troublesome is in several states when the request for review goes back to the Officer that issued the violation. Keep this in mind when interacting with these Officers at roadside as your professional demeanor may make all the difference in their willingness to work with you later on, either in Court or during the DataQ process.It is important to note that if you also receive a citation to accompany your violation report and that citation is later dismissed or amended by a Court, your Safety Management System record must also be modified upon request (by filing a Data Q with a copy of the court records) to reflect this change.So, why is this all important? Even when you feel like the Officer did you a favor and only wrote a violation on the inspection report and didn’t issue a fine or citation, these violations still affect your safety score. This can result in increased insurance premiums, or in the case of a recent client of mine, a threat to non-renew their insurance because of a perceived deficiency in fleet safety. In this client’s case they were not doing anything incorrect, the Officer was applying the incorrect regulation, and I was able to have these violations removed from their record and the Officer received refresher training to prevent any future recurrence. These are just a few of the reasons why it is very important to understand the full impact of a citation or inspection report with violations noted. Often the impact is much greater than just the fine amount and inconvenience of being detained while inspected.How do I challenge a violation? A good challenge begins with a thorough investigation, which starts with asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. If safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the area(s) in question (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation.If a citation was issued along with the inspection report wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed or amended then noting beyond a copy of the court record needs to be submitted to have the report updated. If no citation was issued you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to show there was no violation at the time of the inspection.Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it.