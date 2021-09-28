Get the Keys
By Randall C. Resch
Today’s modern vehicles have become increasingly more difficult to load and tow. Because all-wheel and front-wheel drive systems are part of the mechanical process of load and go, getting the keys is a necessary safety requirement upon which every tow operator should insist.
When motorists have control of the vehicle’s keys … dangerous things happen. There’s a simple industry fact that says, “If a tower doesn’t have control of the vehicle’s keys, they don’t have control of the vehicle.”
True Safety Factor
Example One: A California tower serviced an out-of-gas Dodge van; one of those old 318 Cummings high-compression motors. As he poured a sip of gas into the carburetor, the owner prematurely started the van. The carburetor belched fire spitting flame and fuel on the tower’s neck, face and uniform. His burns were critical.
Example Two: A tower responded to a service call where a starter-motor was stuck. He jacked the car up and shimmied underneath to tap the starter with a hammer. While lying under the vehicle, its driver cycled the key and the vehicle jolted forward causing it to fall partially off-the-jack onto the tower. A passerby luckily made quick work jacking the car off him saving his life.
Example Three: A customer waited three-hours for a wrecker to winch his stuck Jeep from a cement ditch. Upset, the motorist asked the tower if he should put the Jeep in neutral. Although the tower responded “No” while walking away, the customer didn’t hear the towers response. In an instant, the customer reached through the open door and shifted to neutral. The vehicle rolled backwards and snagged the tower’s shirt, dragging him backwards. He was critically injured.
Each of these scenarios all could have been prevented by obtaining the keys first before work started.
A Different Consideration
An entitled, disgruntled and sue-happy businessman, owner of a second generation Hummer, decided the cops and tow operator (me) weren’t going to impound his car that racked $1,000 in parking fines.
The Hummer was parked between two cars facing downhill and I was in a carrier. On my arrival, the owner and cop had expended enough verbal energy to create a small gathering. I asked for his keys explaining it would be easier on his Hummer if I simply drove it to the carrier. In full rage, he said, “^*&(%k you!” Challenge extended.
He locked and alarmed the car stuffing keys into his eel-skin jacket. The officer had no-luck explaining that keys would make it easier to get the vehicle out. The owner told the cop, “^*&(%k you!” Challenge accepted.
The officer invited the owner to have a seat curbside as I worked pivot-magic, pivoting his Hummer sideways and out of its parking space on dry pavement. He nearly soiled himself having heard the sound of "errt, errt, errt, denoting dry, screeching tires atop the pavement … you know the sound. I left a readily available gallon of soapy water in the side-box on-purpose. He bounced-up ready to hand me the keys. My response was quick, “Sorry, too late!”
Some Don’t Play
There are plenty of motorists who feel they shouldn’t or don’t have to surrender keys. Perhaps it’s a trust thing? It’s important towers take time to provide complete safety instructions to owners regarding the type of service, winch-out or recovery task at hand.
I won’t ask a non-experienced vehicle owner to assist. Getting one’s keys is paramount to attain that higher level of safety. Because you can’t trust a vehicle owner’s actions, getting the vehicle’s keys will increase your on-scene safety.
Fast forward to Mr. Hummer’s day in-court when he sued the city and me; he lost miserably and got a costly lesson from the judge he won’t likely forget. I remember the plaintiff’s grin drooped when the judge called him “Guilty, irresponsible and childlike.” Ya’ know … some days it’s just great to be alive.
