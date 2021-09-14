Formal vs. In-House Training By Randall C. Resch



In an open tow forum, participant’s questioned, “What’s the best training program in the industry?” Another participant inquired, “Why isn’t my in-house training program recognized by law enforcement?”



Towers, especially owners have a real disconnect in-understanding the differences of formal versus informal in-house training. What’s not understood: approved recognition and operator liability.



When something tragically happens, how do you prove your operators were trained in-accordance to industry acceptable training? What’s considered “Acceptable,” who teaches it, and was that training approved by a governing entity? Was the tower’s actions in-line with the agency’s formal training guidelines?



Tow owners are responsible for their employee’s actions, better known as “Vicarious Liability.” Because today’s towers face an incredibly increasing litigious society, tow companies are sued for the smallest incidents. Wrong or right, every substantial case will first and foremost attack operator training regardless as to how much time a tower has worked the trenches. Where no formal training exists, the best in-house training falls short when a judge and jury learn personnel weren’t formally trained.



While all training is good training, on-line training isn’t hands-on training. On-line training doesn’t match the same visual and "all senses" experience that live, hands-on courses do, but fills a (training need) based on Covid considerations.



Recognized and Approved?



“Is your in-house training program listed as an approved tow operator safety course? Is your in-house program accepted by your state’s highway patrol or DPS? Have your operator’s completed the free National Traffic Incident Management Course (TIM) as a basis of on-highway response?



To outwardly disregard formal, hands-on training is an owner’s major blunder where “total risk management” should be the goal of tow ownership.

There are many, outstanding, formal courses, featuring nationally recognized instructors. With each formal course come’s value, experience and particular focus as to the material presented by its instructors.



Should your company wind-up in a wrongful death scenario, or that of an extreme costly property damage lawsuit, high dollar settlements are levied against tow companies that don’t and can't show evidence of formal training. Claims against tow companies are filed for even the most peculiar reasons.



For whatever niche you serve, attend a formal course that befits your service niche. Choose a course that’s formally accepted by your state’s highway patrol or DPS. Nonetheless, continue training in-house to develop skills necessary to perfect competency and enhance operator skills.



The more formal training operators receive, the better represented they are when it comes to proving how good one “thinks they are.”



What about Reciprocation?



While there are outstanding training courses provided by equipment manufacturers specific to brand of product and equipment purchased, their courses may not be recognized by your state. Certificates of Completion may not be exchanged or mutually recognition in other states.



The motoring public and law enforcement community have expectations that operators are formally trained in-safe vehicle operations and equipment handling. I’m confident to say there are plenty of formal and acceptable training programs to meet the needs of serving the highways as well as basic tow and transport procedures.



Storm Response and the Tower

Brian J. Riker



With noble hearts, towers often are quick to react to natural disasters and other calls for help. Unfortunately for those inclined to help, unforeseen consequences may cause great physical or financial harm. With the immediate dangers of the storm gone, we can often fall into a false sense of security. I would be derelict in my duties if I didn’t provide a quick summary of issues to be aware of.



Physical Safety and Security Concerns

• Damaged roadways, collapsed bridges or undermined pavement all pose a high risk of injury. Do not drive into flood waters until they have receded enough to allow confirmation of safe road conditions.

• Bacterial contamination in the water from damage to sewage treatment plants, failing septic systems and other infrastructure damage. Take precautions to avoid ingestion of flood waters or direct exposure to your skin -especially if you have open cuts or sores.

• Electrocution hazards from downed wires or flooded underground utility structures. Never assume that power is out until proven otherwise by a competent person from the electric utility service. As utility companies work to restore electricity, they may miss some damage to their distribution system, possibly reenergizing damaged lines accidentally.

• Aggressive animals, snakes and marine life may pose a hazard if you are not alert for their presence. It is common for animals, even domestic pets, to be aggressive after a major storm; they are scared and confused and often displaced from their natural habitat and likely to strike.

• Physical safety and security. Law enforcement resources are stretched beyond capacity during the initial phase of any natural disaster which leads to an increase in theft and vandalism. Be alert for this type of activity, especially when working alone in remote neighborhoods.

• Compromised food and fuel supplies. Bring your own food and be prepared for limited supplies of fuel. I advise also bringing extra fuel filters and service equipment so that you can quickly repair your truck should you encounter water contaminated fuel.

• Waterlogged vehicles pose health hazards even after they have been drained of flood waters. Mold and bacterial contamination grow quickly, becoming inhalation hazards. Take precaution to limit your exposure to the interior of these vehicles.

• Flooded vehicles will have compromised safety systems. Even if they appear to be normal, I advise against attempting to start them as the supplemental restraint system, braking system and even the accelerator may be compromised and could cause unexpected movement or discharge of the air bags.

• Electric vehicles. Although their battery systems are designed to remain safe from electrocution hazards when submerged, nothing is fail safe. As with all electrical devices always assume it is energized until proven otherwise and do not attempt to disconnect the battery while still submerged. Store these vehicles outdoors and away from all other vehicles, there is a possibility for them to catch fire after drying out due to short circuits, especially when exposed to saltwater contamination.

• Cell phone networks may be damaged leaving you with limited or no communication. Internet service may be difficult to access until power is fully restored.

Legal and Regulatory Concerns



Although State or Federal officials may have issued emergency declarations providing some temporary relief from regulation, towers are not typically included in this unless directly working with a government agency to clear the roadways or provide life safety support. These emergency declarations normally do not include salvage operations. Always check to make sure you have the proper credentials before heading out for storm response services. These include, but are not limited to:

• US DOT and MC numbers. Since salvage is not exempted from the FMCSA regulations you will need valid interstate for-hire operating authority or be leased to a company with authority.

• Some states and local municipalities will require a “tow license” or other local operating permit for salvage towing operations, including operator licensing and other certifications.

• Check with your insurance agent before responding to make sure you have the proper level of coverage for interstate operations and your policy allows you to work away from your domicile location. Most policies have specific geographical limitations, and many “local only” towers do not have insurance designed to meet the FMCSA requirements for interstate transportation.

• Will your workers compensation policy cover remote workers? There may be state specific endorsements required to cover out of state employees.

• Federal hours of service regulations will likely apply to your salvage operations, including the electronic logging device rules.

