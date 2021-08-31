A Breach in Security

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Aug 16, 2021 Norberg's Towing Service was called to recover a rolled mixer south of Rock Springs, Wyo., about 20-miles away from the Norberg’s yard in Green River.
Brothers Sheridan and Shawn Norberg, extreme off-road recovery specialists, responded each with their workhorses built to handle the rugged terrain. Sheridan headed out with Big Orange, a 1993 Peterbilt setup with a 750 Holmes. It is equipped with a 35,000-pound Braden winch over the boom and a 30,000-pound planetary to raise and lower the boom. Shawn responded with The Eagle, a 98’ Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. It has a factory double frame and has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.
“This was an off-road expedition,” said Shawn. “It was about 2-miles south on a dirt road and then turn onto another dirt road. We arrived and found a loaded mixer on a hill off the road.”
According to the brothers, driver of the mixer was backing up the hill and backed off the road with a full load of slurry, which is a mix of concrete powder, water and sand. No gravel is in it. This area has old mines under-ground from about 100 years ago and they use this mix to fill the mines.
Sheridan stated, “Nearest we could figure there was still about 7-yards on the mixer. We chained the drum back down while waiting for a pipeline inspector to show up. We ended up being between two 36-inch diameter natural gas pipelines running at 900psi that were less then 3-feet underground and could not park our trucks on them but could cross them. Also the wrecked mixer couldn’t be stood up on them. It wouldn’t stay up and our front ends of our trucks would have been on one of the pipes. We were also told we couldn’t drag it down the ditch because one of the pipes was near there also.”
They used The Eagle and Big Orange to pull the mixer over 100-feet on the road to a better area where they could work it and then used The Eagle to pull it sideways to get it away from one of the lines.
Sheridan explained, “I used Big Orange to hold it from sliding once it got to the safe area but I still had to keep it back from where I really wanted it. One of the pipes was near the top of the mixer where we stopped moving the mixer. There were several from the company there watching.”
Once it was clear of the pipes, Shawn hooked it to The Eagle and towed it too the customer’s yard near Rock Springs.
Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyo., the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. Shawn’s little daughter Billie is his constant companion and even has her own Tonka three-wheeled wrecker. She loves being around the trucks and riding with her dad in the trucks around Norberg’s yard. Shawn stated, “Little Billie started school. O miss my hooking partner. She is the future! She will be the best tow truck driver out there!”
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.
Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path.
Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.”
Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline.
When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.
The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated.
Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook.
Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.
At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground.
Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded.
“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery.
…....................
Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Traffic was backed up for miles on July 26, 2021 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on top of a guard rail on I-195 East in Swansea, Ma. It was actively leaking fuel.
Eric Fouquette from Big Wheel Towing and Recovery, who happened to be in the area in his 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed, rushed to the scene to deal with the leaking diesel fuel. He placed a large hazardous fluids pop up containment pool directly underneath the compromised fuel tank. In order to access the underside of the tank, he had to lay in poison ivy, thus preventing over 100-gallons of diesel fuel from spilling from the tank and polluting wetlands.
Other equipment and personnel responded close behind Eric and arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Big Wheel responded with both of their heavy-duty rotating style crane recovery units. When the equipment arrived on scene, Eric operated his 2020 Kenworth 880 with a NRC HIM 80-ton rotator, operator Mike Cleary in the 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, operator Kevin Whitle in the HAZMAT Response Truck, operator Nathaniel Wing got in the 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed and owner Bob Fouquette was in his Isuzu Traffic Control Unit.
Eric informed, “Once on scene, our Traffic Control Unit was positioned at the rear in order to assist with the roadway and lane closure. Our LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator affixed to the top of the truck was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead. With a perimeter established around the scene, our HAZMAT Truck was positioned at the front of the scene in close proximity to the damaged tractor. One of our recovery team members wore a Tyvek suit and went underneath the tractor in order to drill a pilot hole into the side of the fuel tank so that the remainder of the diesel fuel could be siphoned from the compromised tank. Our air-operated fuel transfer pump was then used to siphon the remaining fuel from both fuel tanks as well as from the containment pool which was initially used to collect the fuel.”
After all of the fuel was successfully removed, the HAZMAT drums filled with fuel were loaded onto their ramp truck and relocated on scene along with the HAZMAT Truck. Both rotators could now be positioned and setup in order to begin the recovery operation. One of the rotators was positioned and setup in front of the tractor while the other rotator was positioned and setup behind the trailer.
Eric explained, “Heavy-duty chain bridles were then strategically installed onto the front and rear of the trailer as well as onto the tractor itself directly behind the cab area. This combination of rigging would allow for both of our cranes to simultaneously lift the entire tractor-trailer unit.”
After all of the necessary rigging was installed, both operators rotated and extended each of the rotator booms out towards the area where the tractor-trailer was located and the upper winch lines on each rotator were attached to the rigging. Both operators slowly applied upward tension onto each line, which began to elevate both the tractor and trailer. Both rotators continued to elevate both units several feet in the air until they were above the steel guardrail system. With the entire tractor-trailer unit now suspended in mid-air, both rotators, working in tandem, slowly rotated the entire tractor-trailer up and over the guardrail until it was brought back over the roadway.
Once above the roadway and a safe distance away from the guardrail, the rotators slowly lowered both units back down onto the pavement. The hazardous fluids pool was placed back underneath the compromised fuel tank as fuel continued to leak from the tank. All of the rigging used was uninstalled from the tractor-trailer and placed back within the respective rotator.
Frank Corp. Environmental began to perform some preliminary site work to contain the spill area and prevent the further migration of fuel into the environment. The tractor-trailer was prepped for transport and transported from the scene back to Big Wheel’s Freetown storage facility. Once there, the tractor was separated from the trailer and both were placed into storage.
__________________________
Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Ma., is own one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast.
Frank Corp. Environmental Services is a full-service environmental company available 24/7 for emergency response. They provide a range of services from emergency hazardous material spill clean-up to planning for and servicing proper management of hazardous materials all the way from use through disposal.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!