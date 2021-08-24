When the Party’s Over 

Jackknifed On Guardrail

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti Traffic was backed up for miles on July 26, 2021 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on top of a guard rail on I-195 East in Swansea, Ma. It was actively leaking fuel. Eric Fouquette from Big Wheel Towing and Recovery, who happened to be in the area in his 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed, rushed to the scene to deal with the leaking diesel fuel. He placed a large hazardous fluids pop up containment pool directly underneath the compromised fuel tank. In order to access the underside of the tank, he had to lay in poison ivy, thus preventing over 100-gallons of diesel fuel from spilling from the tank and polluting wetlands. Other equipment and personnel responded close behind Eric and arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Big Wheel responded with both of their heavy-duty rotating style crane recovery units. When the equipment arrived on scene, Eric operated his 2020 Kenworth 880 with a NRC HIM 80-ton rotator, operator Mike Cleary in the 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, operator Kevin Whitle in the HAZMAT Response Truck, operator Nathaniel Wing got in the 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed and owner Bob Fouquette was in his Isuzu Traffic Control Unit. Eric informed, “Once on scene, our Traffic Control Unit was positioned at the rear in order to assist with the roadway and lane closure. Our LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator affixed to the top of the truck was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead. With a perimeter established around the scene, our HAZMAT Truck was positioned at the front of the scene in close proximity to the damaged tractor. One of our recovery team members wore a Tyvek suit and went underneath the tractor in order to drill a pilot hole into the side of the fuel tank so that the remainder of the diesel fuel could be siphoned from the compromised tank. Our air-operated fuel transfer pump was then used to siphon the remaining fuel from both fuel tanks as well as from the containment pool which was initially used to collect the fuel.” After all of the fuel was successfully removed, the HAZMAT drums filled with fuel were loaded onto their ramp truck and relocated on scene along with the HAZMAT Truck. Both rotators could now be positioned and setup in order to begin the recovery operation. One of the rotators was positioned and setup in front of the tractor while the other rotator was positioned and setup behind the trailer. Eric explained, “Heavy-duty chain bridles were then strategically installed onto the front and rear of the trailer as well as onto the tractor itself directly behind the cab area. This combination of rigging would allow for both of our cranes to simultaneously lift the entire tractor-trailer unit.” After all of the necessary rigging was installed, both operators rotated and extended each of the rotator booms out towards the area where the tractor-trailer was located and the upper winch lines on each rotator were attached to the rigging. Both operators slowly applied upward tension onto each line, which began to elevate both the tractor and trailer. Both rotators continued to elevate both units several feet in the air until they were above the steel guardrail system. With the entire tractor-trailer unit now suspended in mid-air, both rotators, working in tandem, slowly rotated the entire tractor-trailer up and over the guardrail until it was brought back over the roadway. Once above the roadway and a safe distance away from the guardrail, the rotators slowly lowered both units back down onto the pavement. The hazardous fluids pool was placed back underneath the compromised fuel tank as fuel continued to leak from the tank. All of the rigging used was uninstalled from the tractor-trailer and placed back within the respective rotator. Frank Corp. Environmental began to perform some preliminary site work to contain the spill area and prevent the further migration of fuel into the environment. The tractor-trailer was prepped for transport and transported from the scene back to Big Wheel’s Freetown storage facility. Once there, the tractor was separated from the trailer and both were placed into storage.

__________________________ Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Ma., is own one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast. Frank Corp. Environmental Services is a full-service environmental company available 24/7 for emergency response. They provide a range of services from emergency hazardous material spill clean-up to planning for and servicing proper management of hazardous materials all the way from use through disposal.

Deja Vu

By Jim "Buck" Sorrenti Deja Vu all over again...On June 16, New Jersey State Police called DeFalco's to handle another rolled over tractor-trailer, this time Eastbound at Mile Marker 10 in Springfield, NJ. Adam Rempfer stated, "We had the same manpower and equipment and basically did the same procedure on this job as with the one the week before. We set up to separate the box from the chassis. This one was loaded with 56,000-pounds of cat food on pallets." Adam, who supervised the operation, responded in his 2021 while his brother Billy Rempfer Jr., went out in his medium-duty 2016 Kenworth T370 with a NRC 20-ton slider. Ryan Condit was dispatched in one of Defalco's twin NRC 50s, their 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR (Composite Sliding Rotator). Operator Rolondo Ramirez was in the other twin, also a 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR. Operator Hector Ramirez was in a 1994 International Incident Response Truck with light tower and Hazmat clean up equipment. Operator Marcus Hayes was in a 2021 International Flatbed with 22-foot Chevron bed to remove debris from scene. The tractor and trailer were rolled over laying on its side in the grass on the side of the roadway near the overpass. The twin NRC 50s staged on the road alongside the casualty. Adam said, "Rigging rim slings to the casualties wheels we split the box from the chassis and winched the tractor over using auxiliary winches with 1/2-inch grade 100 chain wrapped around the frame, hooked to the main winches of one of the NRC 50s for the catch line." Patrick Sisbarro, from Sisbarro Towing, was called in once again with his low boy trailer. Once the chassis was separated from the box the smashed up tractor, with chassis attached, was hauled away. The box was still on its side in the grass. They rigged it using 1/2 grade 100 foundry hooks and winched it off the grass onto the roadway to get it into position for lifting onto Sisbarro's trailer. The NRC 50s were still on the road alongside the box. With one up front of the box and the other at the rear, the crew re-positioned the hooks on the loaded box for the next lift. Patrick positioned his trailer in front of the box and the 50s lifted and set the box gently down and it was secured for transport. Another wreck cleared from Route 24 thanks to the equipment, experience and teamwork of these two Jersey tow companies. …....................... William "Bill" R. Rempfer Sr. and his wife Cheryl opened DeFalco's Automotive and Towing in Chatham, NJ in 1994. Today, Cheryl and sons, William "Bill" Jr. and Adam carry on the family owned and operated business that has grown into New Jersey's premier independent repair shop and AAA Towing and Emergency Roadside Service provider. With their extensive fleet and highly trained and experienced operators, DeFalco's is prepared and equipped to handle any heavy-duty towing and recovery situation. Sisbarro Towing is a family owned and operated full-service towing, recovery, and repair business located in Union, NJ. Patrick Sisbarro founded his company in 2003 with one truck. It has grown to be one of largest and most reliable towing companies in Union County with over 15 pieces of equipment, ranging from light-duty wreckers and flatbeds to their NRC 50-ton Sliding Rotator.


