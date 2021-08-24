When the Party’s Over
By Randall C. Resch
You get a disheartening phone-call from one of your best, long-time accounts. The caller, a personal friend, says one of your drivers approached him asking for his business for a new, soon-to-be tow company. The facts are simple: the driver’s driving one of your carriers on your time and burning your fuel to solicit your accounts.
Adding insult to injury, the same driver reported three months ago, a V-Bridle, four ratchet-straps and a set of extension lights were mysteriously stolen from his (take-home) truck as it was parked outside his home. Savvy tow owners may visualize that these bits and pieces suggest one possibility - the employee may be stealing your equipment in-process of outfitting his start-up company.
Basis of Training
My non-official definition of a “Non-Competition Agreement” is a legal agreement preventing employees from becoming direct competitors (of the same kind) with the business’s owner. It’s a legal and binding contract between the employer and employee.
In-short, a non-competition agreement is a contract prohibiting employees from becoming a competitor for a certain period of time. The terms of these agreements are especially worded where the employee agrees not to become a competitor during or after the employee/employer relationship ends.
Note: Non-competition agreements vary by state and aren’t recognized in North Carolina, Oklahoma and California.
The agreement may indicate specific periods of time or other considerations. Because it’s signed by both employer and employee, there’s no misunderstanding that the employee was required to sign “under duress” as a condition of employment.
Especially true to small town environments, although you need drivers to work your business, are you (willingly) mentoring an employee only to prepare them in-starting a business of their own? Some tow owners know this up-front and are willing to share their business prowess; others … not so much.
Working for other tow companies during employment as a, “part-time-job,” should also be considered. Where part-time employment with another company may help an employee’s financial situation, the same conditions may apply. Be aware of specific wording in law enforcement contracts that prohibit one employee working for two companies.
Nut’s and Bolts
Preparing a non-competition agreement should be fair and equitable for all parties. For example, an agreement might include specific wording and content to be considered:
- The date on-which the agreement begins
- Explain reasons for preparing the agreement
- What dates apply
- In what location or geographic boundaries are bound by agreement?
- If applicable, include details if the non-competing employee is to be compensated for agreeing to the terms
- Will the agreement remain in-effect for a certain time period after separation?
Sometimes these agreements are a solid way to “weed the chafe from the grain” by helping owners reduce operator turn-over.
The process is nothing new and one owners’ should be aware. While it’s an admiral fact to have an “entrepreneur’s spirit,” a small percentage of employees have the same dream you once had being owners of their own tow company. How they get there can be hurtful if by theft and deceit.
This narrative is not legal advice; only food for thought to help protect your business interests. Because a non-competition clause is a legal document, I highly recommend owners seek advice from your company’s attorney if you intend to use one.
