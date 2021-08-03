Why Take Chances? 



By Randall C. Resch

A seasoned tower commented: "I guess the whole flirting with danger is part of the job I like best." When new towers read a comment like this, how do they develop a sense of “reality” toward safety and operator survival?

Although towing and recovery is exciting, it’s far different than working nine-to-five at Office Depot, and so are the inherent risks.

When Ernest Holmes rolled-out his first wrecker a hundred plus years ago, do you think wrecker operators (then) were concerned about high-speed highways and industry dangers?

My guess is “No.” Back then there was no concept that operator safety would become a major industry factor. Fast forward to present day; the industry has become a slaughterhouse for tow operators.

Having been struck by a motorist on a CHP recovery, I've spent much of my career teaching operator safety. From my experience, I've learned that "Pain is a powerful motivator," and that flirting with an untimely demise is backwards thinking.

Towers complain that a big percentage of today’s motorists don’t know move-over laws exist, yet most states have had move-over laws for years. California’s SDMO law, written in 2007, is a sad reality that confirms SDMO laws don’t work.



Since 1997, tow operator fatalities have seen a dramatic rise in operator deaths. In 2011, the onset of modernized cellphones and DUI related incidents saw an explosion of highway-related distracted driving crashes accounting for substantial increases in operator fatalities.

Because we towers are men and women of action, perhaps it’s our DNA that bestowed us misguided superpowers? I’m personally not capable of jumping out of the way of an at-speed vehicle nor are you.

Maybe I'm just another old fool who should mind my own business, but I believe towers should be a might fearful as to their own survival every time they go boots to the ground.

There are towers that claim they were hit, or almost hit, working the white-line side and openly brag about it. That marginal "brush with death" was heaven’s grace sending a wakeup message to get off the white-line.

Another tower said to me (with excitement) "I get a rush loading cars on the fast lane’s shoulder, especially when their flyin’ by two-feet away causing my pant legs to rustle in the wind." To that I’ll say … I'm afraid for you.

So, if we’re supposed to be keepers’ of our own destinies, which side are you on? It takes a phenomenal safety mindset to survive the rigors and risks of our work. Towers’ should understand this industry is inherently dangerous. In that, my work has made it clear that, in this industry, there's more macho than there is common sense.



