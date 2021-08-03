Digital Edition
Unidentified Tower in Right Place at Right Time
Tower Intercepts High-Speed Chase
Off-Ramp Recovery
wo-part recovery of an overturned tractor-trailer involving a Central Jersey tow company.
Fraudulent and Misleading Compliance E-Mails
How to spot bogus emails that masquerade as compliance requests.
Highlighting Moose Country
Maine tow company brands itself with nature’s elements.
Peterbilt’s Medium Duty Trucks
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Oct. 14-16, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 28 - August 03, 2021

Why Take Chances? 

Taking Chances Pic 2a837
By Randall C. Resch   

A seasoned tower commented: "I guess the whole flirting with danger is part of the job I like best." When new towers read a comment like this, how do they develop a sense of “reality” toward safety and operator survival?  

Although towing and recovery is exciting, it’s far different than working nine-to-five at Office Depot, and so are the inherent risks.  

When Ernest Holmes rolled-out his first wrecker a hundred plus years ago, do you think wrecker operators (then) were concerned about high-speed highways and industry dangers?  

My guess is “No.” Back then there was no concept that operator safety would become a major industry factor. Fast forward to present day; the industry has become a slaughterhouse for tow operators. 

Having been struck by a motorist on a CHP recovery, I've spent much of my career teaching operator safety. From my experience, I've learned that "Pain is a powerful motivator," and that flirting with an untimely demise is backwards thinking.  

Towers complain that a big percentage of today’s motorists don’t know move-over laws exist, yet most states have had move-over laws for years. California’s SDMO law, written in 2007, is a sad reality that confirms SDMO laws don’t work.  

Since 1997, tow operator fatalities have seen a dramatic rise in operator deaths. In 2011, the onset of modernized cellphones and DUI related incidents saw an explosion of highway-related distracted driving crashes accounting for substantial increases in operator fatalities. 

Because we towers are men and women of action, perhaps it’s our DNA that bestowed us misguided superpowers? I’m personally not capable of jumping out of the way of an at-speed vehicle nor are you.  

Maybe I'm just another old fool who should mind my own business, but I believe towers should be a might fearful as to their own survival every time they go boots to the ground.

There are towers that claim they were hit, or almost hit, working the white-line side and openly brag about it. That marginal "brush with death" was heaven’s grace sending a wakeup message to get off the white-line.  

Another tower said to me (with excitement) "I get a rush loading cars on the fast lane’s shoulder, especially when their flyin’ by two-feet away causing my pant legs to rustle in the wind." To that I’ll say … I'm afraid for you.  

So, if we’re supposed to be keepers’ of our own destinies, which side are you on? It takes a phenomenal safety mindset to survive the rigors and risks of our work. Towers’ should understand this industry is inherently dangerous. In that, my work has made it clear that, in this industry, there's more macho than there is common sense.   

 
 



Texas Show Highlights Training and Education with Top Names

American Towman’s Academy in San Antonio during TowXpo, August 5-7, is addressing hot issues like Insurance Cost control and Roadside Safety while tackling specific Towing topics like Preserving Forensic Evidence and Recovery from Median Cable Barrier Systems.

The Roster of seminar presenters reads like a Who’s Who on the tow-education landscape with names like Rob Austin, Randall Resch, Bobby Tuttle, Terry Abejuela, Brian Riker and a dozen other experts in their fields.

The Building Revenue Conference drills into areas like Increasing Cash Calls and competing online for Cash Calls.

The Academy targets tow business owners and managers and offers a carte blanche fee to attend  all the seminars one is able to attend.

Classroom and Hands-on training in both light duty and heavy-duty recovery is also offered by WreckMaster and CIRT respectively. The curriculum schedule for all classes allows the attendee to enjoy time on the exhibit floor inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located in downtown San Antonio across the street from the Marriott River Walk.



Classroom and Hands-on training in both light duty and heavy-duty recovery will be offered by WreckMaster and CIRT respectively.

Tower's Truck was set ablaze in Vallejo, Ca., from apparent arson.

Tow Truck Set Ablaze

Tower Clarence Martin, who claimed to be on a mission to pick up scraped cars off the streets of Vallejo, Ca., was the victim of arson on July 18, when 6 cars on his property, including his tow truck, were razed.  

“Someone came to my store and burned all my heavy equipment,” Martin said, including his bread and butter: the 2011 Lamb 5500 Super, which he saved five years to buy."

Martin learned of the incident when a park ranger knocked on the front door of his house six blocks away at about 6:30 a.m. The ranger rescued his German Shepherd from the property.  

He said, “The police immediately appeared and took my dog out, and the fire department appeared and put out the fire. It could have been worse.” 

Martin was in the towing business for 14 years on an “old shabby” truck in 1974. He said he saved and paid $ 40,000 for the destroyed truck. 

He said four Vallejo towing companies were closed last year, “leaving more scrapped cars in our city.” 

“In hopes of community support, Martin launched the GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $ 75,000.  

https://www.timesheraldonline.com/2021/07/19/tow-truck-operator-burned-by-presumed-arson-in-vallejo/ 

Towers came out in procession in Oregon to honor slain tower Patrick Sanford.

Tow Procession in Oregon Honors Slain Tower

Dozens of tow truck drivers gathered in Hillsboro, Or., on the morning of 7/17 for the Enough is Enough tow truck procession to remember fallen tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, who died a month ago when he was shot and killed while on a towing job at the Park Creek Village Apartments.  

“It was a senseless way to go. That gentleman was just doing his job.” said Jean Underwood of Beaverton Towing. 

Sanford was moving vehicles from the apartment complex parking lot for a maintenance project lot when he was confronted by a resident and shot and killed.  

42-year-old Mathew McAdoo has been charged with second degree murder. 

“I think today is amazing. It’s a wonderful statement about Patrick and the horrible thing that happed to Patrick,” said Sanford’s sister Erin Fitzgerald as the procession started.  

Their hope is that people they encounter on the job show more patience and kindness, even when the reason for the tow is disputed. 

https://www.kgw.com/ 

Unidentified Tower in Right Place at Right Time 

A tow truck driver exiting a parking garage in Southern Los Angeles happened to be in the right place at the right time when he intercepted a dangerous high-speed chase taking place between California Highway Patrol and the driver of a white vehicle that refused to stop. 

For 40 minutes, the car was chased by LAPD when the tow truck became just the blockade needed to stop a chase that had reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.  

“It’s not like I wanted to stop him or anything like that. I was trying to move out of the way,” the tow truck driver explained. The unidentified driver said he was pulling over to the left when the white car hit him. 

The LAPD thanked the tow truck driver, who said he was just glad no one got seriously hurt. 

https://www.insideedition.com

Tow Goes Awry

A car that was towed apparently without authorization from a used car dealership in SC on June 6 was mysteriously found engulfed in flames eleven days later. 

A representative from KT Towing and Recovery of Ladson, SC said they received a call to pick up a car and drop it off somewhere, indicating the man who called told the company that he had pushed the car onto the car lot. The representative said the driver was new and should have picked up on the suspicious circumstances. However, he says law enforcement investigated the driver and did not find him to be colluding with the person who called for the tow. 

The sales manager of the dealership, Eric Duncan said they use towing services all the time and there’s generally some kind of check to make sure the person ordering the tow owns the car. Several other tow truck companies said they don’t necessarily require proof of ownership but do occasionally get suspicious calls and look for red flags before agreeing to a tow. 

The 2004 Red Pontiac GTO sits back at the dealership with its red leather interior burned up and its custom engine and transmission gone. “It was a beautiful machine. A very beautiful piece of automotive history,” said Duncan. 

https://www.live5news.com/

Tower Fatality Strengthens Move Over Advocacy  

The tragic death of AAA tow truck driver Glenn Ewing in Ohio highlights the risks faced by emergency first responders in Maryland and around the country, and continues to reverberate through Move Over advocacy. Ewing was killed on July 4 while placing a disabled vehicle on the back of a flatbed on the side of the road. 

“When one of our colleagues is lost, we’re all affected,” said Garland Amaker, Supervisor, AAA Fleet – Baltimore. “Glenn died while helping a driver on the side of the road – it can happen to any one of us.” 

“We can’t stress enough how important it is that drivers move over and change lanes when they see AAA or any other first responder working in and around traffic,” Amaker added. “By doing so, you are also potentially saving someone’s life.” 

AAA and its traffic safety partners will strengthen advocacy and community awareness throughout the year, including ‘National Move Over Day,” which occurs the third Saturday in October every year. 

Tow Company Pays for Violating Fair Labor Standards Act 

Chicago Tow Company, ACD Emergency Road Services LLC, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying hourly workers as independent contractors instead of employees and subsequently failed to pay them minimum wage or overtime according to investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor. 

Minimum wage violations resulted from the employer’s practice of making illegal deductions from workers’ wages for vehicle damages, traffic tickets, uniforms and even for failing to give a “timely” resignation notice. Investigators also found that ACD paid its hourly employees “straight time” for all the hours they worked. By doing so, the employer violated overtime regulations when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. 

ACD owners Camara Bowden and Dantea Grayson paid $166,030 in unpaid overtime and minimum wages and interest to 56 workers as part of a consent judgment entered in U.S. District Court in Chicago on June 21, 2021. They also agreed to comply with the FLSA in the future. 

https://www.insurancejournal.com

Towers Honor Cincinnati Tower Struck and Killed 

Towers came together in Cincinnati to pay tribute to tower Glen Ewing, who was struck on July 4 while loading a customer’s disabled vehicle onto his truck bed. He died a day later.  

Ewing, who leaves behind a fiancee and two children, was laid to rest on July 11 following a tow truck procession that included drivers around the region 

ReBekka Guy, his fiancee, said, “He was caring, loving, kind, generous. I would want her to know him like I knew him, so I'm going to try to keep that memory alive as best as I can.” 

AAA Fleet service manager Gary Legge says it is a difficult but necessary goodbye. 

“Today is about saying our final goodbyes to our fallen comrade and just sending him out with the honor the situation deserves," Legge said. 

https://www.wlwt.com/

July 28 - August 03, 2021

Off-Ramp Recovery  

offramp4 d8058
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On July 14, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., Certified Auto Mall Inc. was called by the NJ State Police for an overturned tractor-trailer. The incident happened on the I-195 Eastbound off-ramp onto County Route 547 in Howell, NJ. 

Certified Auto Mall dispatched their VP Michael “Mike” Stahnten in their 2019 Kenworth 880 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator and heavy-duty operator Richard “Rich” Archer in their Peterbilt 2019 with a Century 1135 35-ton rotator. 

When the Certified recovery team arrived, the tractor-trailer was on its side. Rich informed, “The trailer was loaded with a non-hazardous chemical compound, a dry powder. It was packed in boxes stacked two pallets tall in two rows.” 

The team decided to deal with the tractor first. The Century 1150 was staged at the nose of the casualty and the Century 1135 was staged at the rear. Rich explained, “We first separated the tractor from the trailer because it was on the off-ramp and we needed more room.” 

Once back on its wheels, the tractor was loaded onto Certified’s 40TB NRC carrier which was operated by Kevin Lang. It was secured and removed from the scene. With the tractor out of the way, the team had room to upright the loaded trailer. Rich informed, “We went to work on the trailer, which was approximately 45,000-pounds, with the 1150 and 1135 both rigged with two parted lines.” 

With the Century 1150 still in position upfront of the trailer and the Century 1135 at the rear, the team rigged the lines with snatch blocks to blue shackles and master links attached to the trailers roof corner eyelets. 

Steel shipping containers like this one are designed to carry their weight in the corner posts, which makes stacking them easier. These shipping containers are designed to bear loads on their corner posts, which also have corner casting eyelets on the front and rear headers for lifting. 

Working in tanden, Mike at the helm of the 1150 and Rich the controls of the 1135, they uprighted the container. Once the unit was uprighted, the 1135 lifted it so it could be mounted to the fifth wheel of Certified’s Kenworth tractor. It was delivered to the customers warehouse to be unloaded. 

….......................... 

Certified Auto Mall Inc., based in Howell, NJ, is a family owned and operated business which has been providing service across the Tri-State area, including the Central New Jersey area for over 20 years. They have wide experience in local/long distance towing, as well as light-/heavy-duty towing services, including police recovery and a highly trained HAZMAT team. They are an official police tower for Howell Township Police Department and the NJ State Police.  
 

Pumped, Bagged & Lifted 

Pumped Bagged Lifted TIW 2 cbf76
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

The PA State Police called Janeway Towing on June 15, 2021 to respond to an overturned tanker on I-76 Westbound in Montgomery County, Pa. 

Janeway immediately dispatched owner Jamie Dougherty, heavy operators Rick Royles and Matt Maloney, along with operators Ricardo Lopez and Alan Vanderslice.  

Jamie responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zips RSB (Road Service Body) unit carrying needed recovery equipment and Mat Jack landing cushions. Rick Royles went out with the 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. Matt was in the Century 7035 35-ton heavy with dual 35,000-pound winches. Alan was in a Kenworth with a Century 12-Series LCG (Low Center of Gravity) carrier and Ricardo went for rigging and support. 

Once on scene the crew observed that the tanker, with an active leak, was overturned on a black Acura. The driver’s side and rear of the Acura were badly crushed and both hatches of the tanker had opened spilling raw sewage on the car and the roadway. 76 west was closed at Henderson Road for the recovery and extensive clean up due to the spilled sewage. 

The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was staged at the front of the tanker and boomed out with two lines set to lift the unit. Jamie said, “We began the recovery by lifting the truck off of the car for the spill service to pump off the remaining waste.” 

The LCG carrier was positioned at the front of the Acura. The Acura was winched onto the carrier and secured for transport. Quick dry was spread all around to absorb and contain the spillage. 

Once the tanker was empty the crew placed Mat Jack landing cushions on the underside of the tanker and the Century 1075 rotator was rigged for the upright. Jamie explained, “The unit was uprighted into the landing cushions. Once upright the tanker was prepped for towing.” 

The Century 7035 35-ton towed the tanker from the scene to Janeway’s impound and roadway cleanup was done allowing I-76 to reopen for traffic. 

___________________ 

James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old. 

Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to. 

 
Extrication & Recovery 

extrication3 088fe
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Tri-State Towing was dispatched to a commercial vehicle accident to assist the Poole and Dixon (KY) Fire Departments with an extrication. 

The incident involved a Freightliner Columbia semi-tractor with a 38-foot dump trailer loaded with wheat. The semi’s tire blew out, the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, which caused it to violently disconnect and flip over. The truck came to rest upside down in the ditch partially hung on the trailer. The driver was pinned in the crushed semi cab. 

Upon arrival, the Poole and Dixon Fire Departments stabilized the vehicle, established patient care, and began extrication. The passenger side door was popped and secured to an apparatus. Due to the heavy impingement on the driver’s side, the driver’s legs were pinned. 

Immediately after receiving the call for assistance, Tri-State Towing responded with two 65-ton rotators and a 35-ton heavy wrecker. Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator and their 2018 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator.  

Lance informed, “The fire department called us and the owner of the truck called D&G. Mark Springer, the owner of D&G Wrecker Service in Henderson, Ky., responded in “Back in Black,” his Century 1150 50-ton rotator mounted on a Peterbilt. D&G Wrecker Service assisted with the extrication and recovery as well.” 

Tri-State company owner Gary Crawford, in his 2007 Peterbilt with a 35-ton NRC slider, was the first to arrive on scene. After speaking with incident commander, this unit was positioned to lift the tractor. 

After creating some space between the cab and ground, the area was cribbed to capture progress. Purchase points were created at the driver’s door to gain access to the driver’s legs. Spreaders, a recip saw, and a combo tool were used to free his legs from the dash and windshield area. The driver was then flown from the scene to Evansville, Ind., for the treatment of leg, ankle, and potential internal injuries. 

Once the driver was cleared and air-lifted by helicopter from the scene, Tri-State uprighted and recovered the tractor and trailer. Lance towed the trailer and Mark towed the tractor to the customer’s facility. 

Lance explained, “The cross training program we have implemented in our area with local fire departments has helped to develop the working relationships which lead to successful extrications like this one. Cross training saves lives. If you are in the fire service you need to cross train with your heavy wrecker services. They are a tool in the toolbox from trench, grain bin, structural collapse to vehicle rescues. The time to meet is during training not wait until something like this happens.” 

 _______________________________

Tri-State Towing and Recovery, in business for 35 years, have locations in Evansville, Ind., and Henderson, Ky. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s GM and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have a large fleet of trucks and equipment and also provide a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up. At their Henderson location, they offer full service automotive repair and maintenance on all makes and models, both foreign and domestic. 

Mark Springer is the president and owner of D&G Trucking Inc (D&G Wrecker Service), based in Henderson, Ky. D&G, established in 1971, is a large company with 50 plus trucks. They handle all kinds of cargo hauling including general freight, machinery, large objects, farm supplies, grain, feed, hay, live chickens, commodities dry bulk, beverages, paper products, chemicals, hazmat - hazardous materials and offer heavy-duty towing and recovery in the Ill., Ind., and Ky. tri-state area. 

MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
July 28 - August 03, 2021

Fraudulent and Misleading Compliance Emails

By Brian J. Riker

We have all received some very obviously fake emails asking us to file a form or pay for a compliance requirement. As email marketing grows in sophistication, more will receive some pretty convincing emails that appear legitimate, often threatening some sort of legal or regulatory penalty if action is not immediately taken. These solicitations cost the trucking industry millions of dollars each year. I want to help towers spot the obvious, and not so obvious, solicitation messages.

As a compliance specialist and consultant it infuriates me when less than scrupulous companies send these advertisements under the pretense of official notifications. It makes the legitimate companies look bad, adds confusion to an already complex regulatory environment and scams hard working towers out of money for services that are usually either free or available at a very low cost when done yourself.

These solicitations usually come in bunches around certain regulatory compliance deadlines. The most common will come with an official sounding title like “Motor Carrier Compliance Division” or similar and inform you that you are out of compliance with some common filing requirement such as Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) or the bi-annual update of your US DOT number. While these are legitimate compliance requirements for most towers, the Agencies involved usually do not send out email reminders, and never send out emails with big “action” buttons (click here to file).

Another common solicitation circulating currently, one that has generated quite a few calls to my office recently, is an email from a Ct. based compliance company informing motor carriers that the deadline for electronic record keeping is here. Let me be clear, while electronic record keeping is the way of the future and can help assure your company remains compliant, it is not a regulatory requirement from the US Department of Transportation yet. It isn’t even a proposed regulation or rule making. This email is simply a company trying to sell its software services to unsuspecting motor carriers, including towers.

Here are some simple tips to help you decide if an email or letter you have received is legitimate or simply a sales pitch. If you still have concerns or doubt after applying these tips, then feel free to reach out to a trusted compliance expert of your choosing for more detailed guidance. You can even find some information about these solicitations from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration by typing in “solicitations” in the search bar at the top of their official website.

  • Official US DOT or FMCSA communications will come from an email address ending in .gov
    • Be sure to look closely at the lettering as some fraudulent emails are ending in .g0v using the number zero in place of the letter O
  • The US DOT and FMCSA do not email motor carriers unless you have requested them to either when you registered for your US DOT number or in another form submitted with a specific question or request
  • The US DOT never asks for a credit card or bank access in an email or telephone call
  • While some State Agencies do use email as a regular method of communication, they usually do not have action buttons or ask for a credit card in the email, only on their official website
  • No governmental agency has a subscription service. If the fine print mentions a recurring fee or cancelation policy it is from a third party provider not an official government entity
  • Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) is the most common scam. You status can be verified for free, and filing made without a third party service provider fee, at their official website www.ucr.gov
  • Bi-annual updates are the second most common scam. While the US DOT will deactivate a US DOT number if these are not current it doesn’t happen immediately. The status of your US DOT number can be checked for free at www.safer.fmcsa.dot.gov/CompanySnapshot.aspx and the update can be completed for free using the registration tab at www.fmcsa.dot.gov

Bottom line, the state and federal motor carrier enforcement agencies usually do not initiate communication via email; they prefer regular US Mail. The biggest exception to this is the new entrant safety audit notice which will arrive via email from a state partner of the FMCSA.

If you get an email or telephone call demanding immediate action is it likely to be a high pressure sales pitch at best or an outright scam at worst. If in doubt you can always hang up and call the agency in question directly to confirm.

Re-Entering Highway Traffic 

bigstock Highway Traffic Near Ann Arbor 69407431 725x400 41dac
By Randall C. Resch    

An east coast tow company transported a disabled vehicle from the highway’s shoulder. While slowly merging into fast moving highway traffic and over-head lights “on,” a motorist rear-ended the slow-moving carrier and was killed instantly. Regardless that the motorist crashed into the carrier, a wrongful death lawsuit ultimately blamed the carrier’s operator. 

This narrative is specific to highway scenarios where law enforcement isn’t on-scene. A slow-moving tow truck creates a considerable danger that demands precise movement on the tow operator’s part.  

AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety reported approximately twelve percent of interstate (highway) deaths were the result of crashes occurring on emergency shoulders. It’s estimated that as many as 600-individuals are killed annually with thousands more injured while situated on highway shoulders.  

Referring to the opening fatality scenario, the approaching motorist failed to slow-down and move-over; it was their improper reaction to SDMO (Slow Down Move Over) that caused their death. 

Worse yet, a tower’s survivability is challenged by some state laws prohibiting tow trucks from driving in-traffic with over-head ambers, strobes and rotor lights activated. 

Because on-shoulder crashes are frequent occurrences, consider these suggestions for tow trucks and carriers re-entering traffic from right shoulders or center medians: 

1. For SDMO “reaction” by motorists, tow trucks and carriers must be parked inside the shoulder (stationary) with over-head, emergency lights ”on"
2. From parked, at-idle positions, look rearward in the tow truck’s mirrors for approaching traffic 
3. Start driving forward; emergency light’s “on,” looking for a substantial gap between the tow truck and approaching traffic 
4. Activate the truck’s turn-signals to indicate your direction of travel and the lane you intend to occupy  
5. While remaining inside the shoulder’s white-line, accelerate and gain speed being aware of vehicles or obstacles that may be ahead on the shoulder. Watch for locations where the shoulder lane runs-out or pinches to a point 
6. With “Head on-a-swivel”, accelerate and estimate a realistic gap in-traffic to re-enter traffic 
7. Anticipate that same direction traffic may change lanes toward you at the same time you’re re-entering traffic  
8. Increase truck speed to approximately 50-miles-per-hour while watching following traffic. Merging from center-median or slow-side shoulder requires the truck’s speed to reasonably equal traffic flow  
9. Use turn signals. Keep arms inside the truck’s window for fear a motorist could crash into the tow truck  
10. When a substantial gap in-traffic is available, carefully merge into the next lane with the turn-signal still activated as speed increases  
11. Merge only when safe to do so. Once re-entry is safely made way into traffic-lanes (as allowed by state law), turn over-head emergency lights “off” unless the tow or load (for safe travel) impedes traffic 
12. Never assume they see you 

This is a great topic for your safety meetings. Re-entering traffic lanes from stopped, slow-rolling positions requires total attention and perfect depth-perception.  

This narrative may seem basic and unimportant, but it’s a necessary component of defensive driving and tow truck operations. I guarantee another unfortunate traffic collision like the opening scenario will happen again.  

July 28 - August 03, 2021

Highlighting Moose Country

tasteofmaine 1cd7e
By George L. Nitti 

Maine is well noted for being Moose Country, with an estimated population of around 75,000. The numbers within the state rise the further north one goes.  

In Skowhegan, Me., 201 Service Towing and Auto Repair, located approximately 80 miles from the Canadian border, has capitalized on Maine’s renown, rebranding itself by including a wrap of a large moose on the side of their black 2020 MV International 21 ft Miller steel flatbeds.  

Technical Operations Manager, Luke York, who co-owns the 1984 established business with his father Dean, said, “Obviously we thought branding ourselves with a moose was a good choice. Maine has the largest population of moose. We didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. Slap a name on the truck.” 

The company initiated an online contest, where the graphic was created, and they now use it on their apparel and merchandise, which York believes is another thing that draws more customers. 

The red highlighting around the large gray and white moose, which has a tow chain looped around its neck, help set it apart from the unit’s background, making it more clearly visible, while defining it as a tow company. 

As part of their rebranding strategy, the company also dropped its city name “Skowhegan” from “201 Service.”  

“We thought having ‘Skowhegan’ in our name limited us and limited the distance people thought we were willing to travel to do tows,” said York.  

Besides moose, Maine is renown for its mountain ranges and trees, lumber a key industry in the state. 

On the front and side of their wreckers, there are gray shapes in the form of mountain ranges and on the cover of the wrapped toolbox are grayish/white trees that make-up a forest.  

Overlapping these graphics in a couple of key places – the toolbox on the side of the unit and the back of the cab – is a modern graphic spelling out “201 Service,” which pops out in red and white lettering. 

“201 is the main thoroughfare we service, which goes all the way to the Canadian border.” 

A Rare Breed

0 e7046
By George L. Nitti

It’s been said that the difference between something good and something great is attention to detail. Compelling tow trucks are no exception, including the stellar fleet of 13 trucks owned by F&S Automotive in Mantua, Ohio.

It’s the cumulative effect of many details that make for a rare breed and great visual showcase, which is exemplified on their now-retired 1969 Peterbilt/Hubbard Wrecker 30-ton, a classic truck that’s won many awards over the years.

“It was originally bought brand new as a road tractor,” said owner Dean Stebbins Sr., who founded the company in 1967. “It hauled sand for a couple of years and then was parked. I was told that, ‘You ought to build a wrecker out of it.’ After buying it, I sent it to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and had a 750 Holmes put on it. Then I sent it to Farmland, Indiana, where they custom-built wreckers and added a custom-built boom and underlift.”

Color is one critical detail that can’t be overlooked. No color stands out like red, particularly when coordinated with gold.

“At one time, all of our trucks were yellow,” Stebbins said. “Then we went to red. I liked red better.”

Both doors of the unit display Old English lettering with decorative pinstriping within an encased white plaque that spells out the company name and location. A medallion on the front passenger side instills company trust with the words “F&S Incorporated. Since 1967.”

The unit includes a tribute to Stebbins’ mother, Hazel, who passed in 1990.

“She was a driving force for me to excel in whatever I wanted to do,” Stebbins said. “I grew up on a farm and was surrounded by machinery. She encouraged me to always follow my dreams. I thought I wanted to be a farmer, but when I got around tow trucks, I was fascinated with them.”

Above the front grill is a bug shield that says “Drag-n-Wagon.”

Stebbins said, “At one time, it was called ‘The Dragon’ because it was the monster in northeast Ohio. When you tow something you’ve got to drag it so I said, ‘Let’s call it drag-n-wagon.’ ”

The lady figure found on the front of the truck is a symbol of Stebbins close relationship he has with it.

He said, “You might say the truck is my love. It’s my girl.”

One longstanding practice the company adheres to is keeping their trucks meticulously clean, washing them upon every return.

“They call me ‘Mr. Meticulous,’ ” Stebbins said. “Even our shops you can eat off the floor. Cleanliness is the best way to go. I want people to feel good about where they work and what they are driving.”

All little details adding up to make a great difference.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Interior Bliss 

paddack6.670 ce724

By George L. Nitti 

Paddack’s Wrecker and Heavy Transport, located in Indianapolis, Ind., has a tow truck that will take you to the moon, in luxury, with their latest acquisition, a 2020 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1075 Rotator. 

It’s interior includes plush red leather seats with red and orange painted aluminum floors, a ceiling that is lined with patterned leather black buttons, a dash camera with GPS, a custom radio with 13 speakers, and a host of other bells and whistles that would “wow” any star voyager.  

For Paddack’s it signifies a journey long in the making. 

Fleet manager Jacob Ripley, son of owner Jeff Ripley, said, “As a kid I always wanted a custom truck and so I finally built a show truck. It’s my home away from home.” 

Of all their red trucks in a fleet of 50, this one really stands out, due to several marked differences, including a unique blue heartbeat found in two places on the unit’s side. 

Jacob explained, “Back in the 90’s, my father bought the company from Norm Paddack. They built a truck together with the same scheme: A heartbeat. Norm passed away 4 years ago and as a memorial type thing I went with the old-style lettering for my Dad and Norm.” 

Striped decals along the rotator’s side give the unit distinction as the colors of yellow, orange, royal blue and burgundy contrast nicely with its bold, red background. And a little white pin-striping on the royal navy adds just the right touch, giving it a subtle, decorative note. 

With all reflective lettering, pertinent information about the company is made clear, during night and day. On the side, it’s stated “Wrecks and Recover Specialists.” On the boom, and its backside, the Paddack name pops out in a unique, white lettering while on the grill, the company name stands out with class. 

Of course, at night, it shines too, enveloped in 3 inch maxxima lights. 

What better way to travel than this rotator that travels with a heartbeat? 

July 28 - August 03, 2021

Peterbilt’s Medium Duty Trucks

unnamed 3708e
Peterbilt’s New Medium Duty family of trucks is built for Versatility with multiple hood and roof options for any application. Built for Productivity with excellent visibility, outstanding maneuverability and a spacious interior. Built for Efficiency with a best-in-class 7" digital display and the new PACCAR TX-8 automatic transmission. Built for Uptime with durable design and easy access to service points. Peterbilt’s New Medium Duty trucks are built to show up every day. Every mile. Every haul. Every job.

TMA Truck - Truck Mounted Attenuator Truck

Hino TMA3 Right 1151x503 8102b
A TMA Truck is designed to save lives in your work zone. All of our TMA trucks for sale are built to meet all work zone safety requirements, is intended to absorb the impact of a high (or low) speed crash, decrease damage made to the vehicle, and save workers’ lives.

FEATURES 

Custom built steel flatbed with heavy duty bulkhead, LED marker lights and black non-skid deck 

2 Low-profile (Amber) LED strobes on bulkhead, 2 rear mounted strobes 

Truck mounted attenuator meets NCHRP 350 at 100kph (62mph), Testing standards available upon request, Your choice of a new MASH approved unit 

15 or 25 LED lamp arrow board, fixed or hydraulically raised & lowered, solar panel charging system with battery and cab-mounted remote (Solar for arrow board only) 

To keep a modular design, blanks are added to allow for future man bucket installations. 

Equipped with rubrails and stake pockets for future racks 

2 Back-up cameras with 7” LCD monitor, audio, 3 Video inputs, Durable outdoor cameras with audio and cables (1 year warranty) 

Choice of body length: 15′, 18′, other body lengths available upon request 

(2) Side 33″ wide man buckets with steps, Heavy duty lids, Swing gates, Props and Adjustable safety hoop 

8 Additional LED work lights (6 under-the-bed, 2 on bulkhead) 

Custom fabricated 36″ high removable racks – Powder coated yellow 

Choice of body length: 15′, 18′ or custom 

For more information: https://royaltruckandequipment.com/tma-truck/

Steel Toolbox w/ Stainless Steel Door

Screen Shot 2021 06 16 at 12.30.01 PM 717bb

RC Industries Heavy Duty Steel Toolboxes provide superior security, convenience, and protection for whatever you want to store. 

Features 

  • Heavy Duty Steel Toolboxes are constructed from 14 gauge powder coated steel with a 14 ga. stainless steel door 
  • "Armor-D" protective powder coat finish 
  • Features a unique water resistant door gasket 
  • Stainless steel T-handle latch with lock & key 
  • Automotive rubber bulb seal 
  • 4-sided weather shielded door frame 
  • Unique gusseted, adjustable chain bracket Following toolboxes have double doors: 
  • SUSD72: 34" 5/16 x 16" 3/4 
  • SUSD722424: 34" 5/16 x 22" 3/4 
  • SUSD96: 46" 5/16 x 16" 3/4 
For more information about this product, go to
https://zips.com/parts-detail/rc-industries-steel-toolbox-w-stainless-susd
July 28 - August 03, 2021

July 28 - August 03, 2021
Tim Nielsen

Repo Agent Killed in Oakland, Ca.

 Tim Nielsen, a repossession agent for Any Capital Recovery Inc., was shot and killed in Oakland, Ca., on 6/14 while working on assignment.  

According to Nielsen’s boss and friend Lerron Payne, he was shot at an intersection writing a report in his truck. He then managed to drive away, but crashed into a building in East Oakland, a couple of blocks away.  

Payne said, “He wasn’t even hooking a car. Everything went south. It’s a rough industry, don’t get me wrong but this is pretty much the extreme.” 

Family and friends described Tim Nielsen, a father to four, as their rock and their hero. 

“This is a man that I can say gave unconditional love to everyone and all he ever wanted to do was help people. That was his dream, his purpose in life,” said Jennifer Huff-Wensmann, the victim’s girlfriend. 

Oakland police said no one has been arrested in the case. They are looking at all possibilities, from a random attack to the possibility it was related to a repo assignment. 

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Auto Finance Boom Reported

According to the Brookhaven Courier, a newspaper run by students at Dallas College, the auto finance industry has seen a boom since the emergence of Covid-19, particularly the used car market. Part of this spike has to do with stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

Inske Zandvliet, economics professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said the demand for used cars is higher due to COVID-19. “People want to avoid traveling on public transport, so they are purchasing cars,” she said. “This leads to the second reason – a new car is a larger purchase. Since economic times are now uncertain, in terms of employment, many people choose to purchase a used car since it is not as expensive.”

Due to the sudden demand for used cars, auto finance companies such as Vehicle Solutions Corp profited, according to CNBC Evolve. 

David Ricci, the company’s repossession manager, said his workload remained steady. “I was expecting to have to repo a lot more cars in the beginning,” Ricci said. “But as it went on, the collections teams ended up keeping the customers current or making payment arrangements, so they didn’t get repossessed.”

Because used cars were selling better, there was a demand for them. “The subprime market was pretty strong, so the cars we did repo sold for a good amount,” Ricci said. The proceeds of the sales helped to offset the losses from cutting back on funding.

https://brookhavencourier.com/107120/local-news/the-auto-finance-boom-during-a-pandemic/

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/
