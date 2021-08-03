Why Take Chances? 

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On July 14, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., Certified Auto Mall Inc. was called by the NJ State Police for an overturned tractor-trailer. The incident happened on the I-195 Eastbound off-ramp onto County Route 547 in Howell, NJ.
Certified Auto Mall dispatched their VP Michael “Mike” Stahnten in their 2019 Kenworth 880 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator and heavy-duty operator Richard “Rich” Archer in their Peterbilt 2019 with a Century 1135 35-ton rotator.
When the Certified recovery team arrived, the tractor-trailer was on its side. Rich informed, “The trailer was loaded with a non-hazardous chemical compound, a dry powder. It was packed in boxes stacked two pallets tall in two rows.”
The team decided to deal with the tractor first. The Century 1150 was staged at the nose of the casualty and the Century 1135 was staged at the rear. Rich explained, “We first separated the tractor from the trailer because it was on the off-ramp and we needed more room.”
Once back on its wheels, the tractor was loaded onto Certified’s 40TB NRC carrier which was operated by Kevin Lang. It was secured and removed from the scene. With the tractor out of the way, the team had room to upright the loaded trailer. Rich informed, “We went to work on the trailer, which was approximately 45,000-pounds, with the 1150 and 1135 both rigged with two parted lines.”
With the Century 1150 still in position upfront of the trailer and the Century 1135 at the rear, the team rigged the lines with snatch blocks to blue shackles and master links attached to the trailers roof corner eyelets.
Steel shipping containers like this one are designed to carry their weight in the corner posts, which makes stacking them easier. These shipping containers are designed to bear loads on their corner posts, which also have corner casting eyelets on the front and rear headers for lifting.
Working in tanden, Mike at the helm of the 1150 and Rich the controls of the 1135, they uprighted the container. Once the unit was uprighted, the 1135 lifted it so it could be mounted to the fifth wheel of Certified’s Kenworth tractor. It was delivered to the customers warehouse to be unloaded.
Certified Auto Mall Inc., based in Howell, NJ, is a family owned and operated business which has been providing service across the Tri-State area, including the Central New Jersey area for over 20 years. They have wide experience in local/long distance towing, as well as light-/heavy-duty towing services, including police recovery and a highly trained HAZMAT team. They are an official police tower for Howell Township Police Department and the NJ State Police.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
The PA State Police called Janeway Towing on June 15, 2021 to respond to an overturned tanker on I-76 Westbound in Montgomery County, Pa.
Janeway immediately dispatched owner Jamie Dougherty, heavy operators Rick Royles and Matt Maloney, along with operators Ricardo Lopez and Alan Vanderslice.
Jamie responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zips RSB (Road Service Body) unit carrying needed recovery equipment and Mat Jack landing cushions. Rick Royles went out with the 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. Matt was in the Century 7035 35-ton heavy with dual 35,000-pound winches. Alan was in a Kenworth with a Century 12-Series LCG (Low Center of Gravity) carrier and Ricardo went for rigging and support.
Once on scene the crew observed that the tanker, with an active leak, was overturned on a black Acura. The driver’s side and rear of the Acura were badly crushed and both hatches of the tanker had opened spilling raw sewage on the car and the roadway. 76 west was closed at Henderson Road for the recovery and extensive clean up due to the spilled sewage.
The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was staged at the front of the tanker and boomed out with two lines set to lift the unit. Jamie said, “We began the recovery by lifting the truck off of the car for the spill service to pump off the remaining waste.”
The LCG carrier was positioned at the front of the Acura. The Acura was winched onto the carrier and secured for transport. Quick dry was spread all around to absorb and contain the spillage.
Once the tanker was empty the crew placed Mat Jack landing cushions on the underside of the tanker and the Century 1075 rotator was rigged for the upright. Jamie explained, “The unit was uprighted into the landing cushions. Once upright the tanker was prepped for towing.”
The Century 7035 35-ton towed the tanker from the scene to Janeway’s impound and roadway cleanup was done allowing I-76 to reopen for traffic.
James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.
Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Tri-State Towing was dispatched to a commercial vehicle accident to assist the Poole and Dixon (KY) Fire Departments with an extrication.
The incident involved a Freightliner Columbia semi-tractor with a 38-foot dump trailer loaded with wheat. The semi’s tire blew out, the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, which caused it to violently disconnect and flip over. The truck came to rest upside down in the ditch partially hung on the trailer. The driver was pinned in the crushed semi cab.
Upon arrival, the Poole and Dixon Fire Departments stabilized the vehicle, established patient care, and began extrication. The passenger side door was popped and secured to an apparatus. Due to the heavy impingement on the driver’s side, the driver’s legs were pinned.
Immediately after receiving the call for assistance, Tri-State Towing responded with two 65-ton rotators and a 35-ton heavy wrecker. Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator and their 2018 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator.
Lance informed, “The fire department called us and the owner of the truck called D&G. Mark Springer, the owner of D&G Wrecker Service in Henderson, Ky., responded in “Back in Black,” his Century 1150 50-ton rotator mounted on a Peterbilt. D&G Wrecker Service assisted with the extrication and recovery as well.”
Tri-State company owner Gary Crawford, in his 2007 Peterbilt with a 35-ton NRC slider, was the first to arrive on scene. After speaking with incident commander, this unit was positioned to lift the tractor.
After creating some space between the cab and ground, the area was cribbed to capture progress. Purchase points were created at the driver’s door to gain access to the driver’s legs. Spreaders, a recip saw, and a combo tool were used to free his legs from the dash and windshield area. The driver was then flown from the scene to Evansville, Ind., for the treatment of leg, ankle, and potential internal injuries.
Once the driver was cleared and air-lifted by helicopter from the scene, Tri-State uprighted and recovered the tractor and trailer. Lance towed the trailer and Mark towed the tractor to the customer’s facility.
Lance explained, “The cross training program we have implemented in our area with local fire departments has helped to develop the working relationships which lead to successful extrications like this one. Cross training saves lives. If you are in the fire service you need to cross train with your heavy wrecker services. They are a tool in the toolbox from trench, grain bin, structural collapse to vehicle rescues. The time to meet is during training not wait until something like this happens.”
Tri-State Towing and Recovery, in business for 35 years, have locations in Evansville, Ind., and Henderson, Ky. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s GM and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have a large fleet of trucks and equipment and also provide a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up. At their Henderson location, they offer full service automotive repair and maintenance on all makes and models, both foreign and domestic.
Mark Springer is the president and owner of D&G Trucking Inc (D&G Wrecker Service), based in Henderson, Ky. D&G, established in 1971, is a large company with 50 plus trucks. They handle all kinds of cargo hauling including general freight, machinery, large objects, farm supplies, grain, feed, hay, live chickens, commodities dry bulk, beverages, paper products, chemicals, hazmat - hazardous materials and offer heavy-duty towing and recovery in the Ill., Ind., and Ky. tri-state area.
