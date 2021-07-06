“Nope. You Can’t Have Additional Lanes” 

By George L. Nitti
It’s been said that the difference between something good and something great is attention to detail. Compelling tow trucks are no exception, including the stellar fleet of 13 trucks owned by F&S Automotive in Mantua, Ohio.
It’s the cumulative effect of many details that make for a rare breed and great visual showcase, which is exemplified on their now-retired 1969 Peterbilt/Hubbard Wrecker 30-ton, a classic truck that’s won many awards over the years.
“It was originally bought brand new as a road tractor,” said owner Dean Stebbins Sr., who founded the company in 1967. “It hauled sand for a couple of years and then was parked. I was told that, ‘You ought to build a wrecker out of it.’ After buying it, I sent it to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and had a 750 Holmes put on it. Then I sent it to Farmland, Indiana, where they custom-built wreckers and added a custom-built boom and underlift.”
Color is one critical detail that can’t be overlooked. No color stands out like red, particularly when coordinated with gold.
“At one time, all of our trucks were yellow,” Stebbins said. “Then we went to red. I liked red better.”
Both doors of the unit display Old English lettering with decorative pinstriping within an encased white plaque that spells out the company name and location. A medallion on the front passenger side instills company trust with the words “F&S Incorporated. Since 1967.”
The unit includes a tribute to Stebbins’ mother, Hazel, who passed in 1990.
“She was a driving force for me to excel in whatever I wanted to do,” Stebbins said. “I grew up on a farm and was surrounded by machinery. She encouraged me to always follow my dreams. I thought I wanted to be a farmer, but when I got around tow trucks, I was fascinated with them.”
Above the front grill is a bug shield that says “Drag-n-Wagon.”
Stebbins said, “At one time, it was called ‘The Dragon’ because it was the monster in northeast Ohio. When you tow something you’ve got to drag it so I said, ‘Let’s call it drag-n-wagon.’ ”
The lady figure found on the front of the truck is a symbol of Stebbins close relationship he has with it.
He said, “You might say the truck is my love. It’s my girl.”
One longstanding practice the company adheres to is keeping their trucks meticulously clean, washing them upon every return.
“They call me ‘Mr. Meticulous,’ ” Stebbins said. “Even our shops you can eat off the floor. Cleanliness is the best way to go. I want people to feel good about where they work and what they are driving.”
Paddack’s Wrecker and Heavy Transport, located in Indianapolis, Ind., has a tow truck that will take you to the moon, in luxury, with their latest acquisition, a 2020 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1075 Rotator.
It’s interior includes plush red leather seats with red and orange painted aluminum floors, a ceiling that is lined with patterned leather black buttons, a dash camera with GPS, a custom radio with 13 speakers, and a host of other bells and whistles that would “wow” any star voyager.
For Paddack’s it signifies a journey long in the making.
Fleet manager Jacob Ripley, son of owner Jeff Ripley, said, “As a kid I always wanted a custom truck and so I finally built a show truck. It’s my home away from home.”
Of all their red trucks in a fleet of 50, this one really stands out, due to several marked differences, including a unique blue heartbeat found in two places on the unit’s side.
Jacob explained, “Back in the 90’s, my father bought the company from Norm Paddack. They built a truck together with the same scheme: A heartbeat. Norm passed away 4 years ago and as a memorial type thing I went with the old-style lettering for my Dad and Norm.”
Striped decals along the rotator’s side give the unit distinction as the colors of yellow, orange, royal blue and burgundy contrast nicely with its bold, red background. And a little white pin-striping on the royal navy adds just the right touch, giving it a subtle, decorative note.
With all reflective lettering, pertinent information about the company is made clear, during night and day. On the side, it’s stated “Wrecks and Recover Specialists.” On the boom, and its backside, the Paddack name pops out in a unique, white lettering while on the grill, the company name stands out with class.
Of course, at night, it shines too, enveloped in 3 inch maxxima lights.
What better way to travel than this rotator that travels with a heartbeat?
Although former auto repair shop owner and tower Mike Lagomarsino has been out of the business since 2001, when he had a couple of shops for 25 years in Fairview and North Bergen, NJ, he continues to stay connected to the industry with his love of classic vehicles, one of which is a dandy 1942 Ford 29T 1 ½ ton with a Holmes 460.
The truck’s origins date back to 1942, purchased during the 2nd World War, as part of the Lend Lease Program that enabled the purchase of specialized vehicles to be used by the military. In this case, the 42’ Ford was used as a snowblower, leased to England to clear airports of snow.
Lagomarsino merged the 42’ Ford 29T with a Holmes 460 he found on a 52’ Ford. 30 years since he built the truck, it is having a rebirth of a sort, showing up at a recent car show in Greenwood Lake, NJ, with plans for more. “I use it sparingly, but everytime I use it, it is like new again.” he said.
Several key elements help to define this classic, one of which is its vibrant color.
After its peak performance during the 2nd World War, leading us to victory over the Axis Powers of Germany and Japan, this unit went on to a more modest life in a local community where it was used to clear snow off roads. Lagomarsino said, “All town trucks used Omaha Orange.”
As part of the restoration, Lagomarsino balanced the Omaha Orange with a fusion of white in key places: down the center of the hood, the front grill, the back rear fenders, behind the cabin, the vehicle hubs, and the safety striping on the backside.
The lettering, which was done by ID Signs, also stands out to highlight several textual features, one of which is the circular, classic ribbon themed logo found on the side of the unit accenting the owner’s name, his place of residence (Ringwood, NJ) and an established date (1927).
Lagomarsino said, “I picked my father’s birth year.”
To give tribute to his family, Lagomarsino added the names of his two boys, Pete and Tony, on the front side and his wife, Nancy, on the back.
On the front black bumper, also is the lettering “Reckless.”
He said, “Years ago I had seen it on an old truck and adopted that.”
