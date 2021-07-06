“Nope. You Can’t Have Additional Lanes” 

Westbound and Down

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti At 4 a.m. on June 10, 2021, DeFalco’s Automotive and Towing received a call from the New Jersey State Police Somerville Barracks requesting they respond to a rolled over tractor-trailer traveling westbound in Millburn, NJ. DeFalco’s dispatched two of their newly painted NRC 50s – a 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR (Composite Sliding Rotator) operated by Ryan Condit and a 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR operated by Rolondo Ramirez. Operator Billy Rempfer Jr. was dispatched in their medium-duty 2016 Kenworth T370 with a NRC 20-ton slider. Operator Hector Ramirez was in a 94 International Incident Response Truck with light tower and Hazmat clean up equipment. They also had a 2021 International Flatbed with 22-foot Chevron bed operated by Marcus Hayes to remove debris from scene. “I was on scene in my 2021 wrecker to supervise all operations and work with the NJSP and NJ DOT,” added Adam Rempfer. Their first course of action was to separate the box loaded with empty wine bottles from the chassis. Adam informed, “We split the box from the chassis by rigging rim slings to the casualty's wheels and winched the tractor over using auxiliary winches with 1/2-inch grade 100 chain wrapped around the frame, hooked to the main winches of one of the NRC 50s for the catch line.” With the chassis now separated from the box, they winched the box, which was still on its side, into position using 1/2 grade 100 foundry hooks. Then the crew re-positioned the hooks on the loaded box for the next lift using the NRC 50s staged on both sides, with one up front of the box and the other at the rear. Patrick Sisbarro, from Sisbarro Towing, assisted with his low boy trailer by positioning his low boy trailer in front of the box as the 50s lifted and set the box gently down, securing it for transport. Adam stated: “Our new heavy-duty fleet is lettered and designed dedicated to the LCFA Lung Cancer Foundation to honor our dad who passed away in 2016 from Lung Cancer.”

William "Bill" R. Rempfer Sr. and his wife Cheryl opened DeFalco's Automotive and Towing in Chatham, NJ in 1994. Bill was a hardworking and successful business owner all of his life. He served as a special police officer on the Florham Park Police Department from 1981 to 1992. In 2007, Bill and Cheryl moved to Surfside Beach, SC., where they built their second successful location of DeFalco's Automotive. Bill passed away on Nov. 30, 2016, but his wife, Cheryl and sons, William "Bill" Jr. and Adam carry on the family owned and operated business that has grown into New Jersey's premier independent repair shop and AAA Towing and Emergency Roadside Service provider. Founded by Patrick Sisbarro in 2003, Sisbarro Towing is a family owned and operated full-service towing, recovery, and repair business located in Union, NJ. It has grown to be one of largest and most reliable towing companies within Union County with over 15 pieces of equipment, ranging from light-duty wreckers and flatbeds to their NRC 50-ton Sliding Rotator.



Low-Clearance Tank Lift By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti Besides recovery work, rotators are used for moving and loading heavy equipment, landscape design, setting and removing generators, air conditioning units and many other uses. Such was the case when Advanced Towing & Recovery was called to handle the delicate lift and placement of a very large fiberglass tank in a tight space. Company owner Kenneth Tom and his crew were called to handle this fiberglass tank. Kenny explained, “We performed this lift at the Honolulu Airport. We were called out by the general contractor Watts Constructors. We've done multiple lifts for them and other contractors on this project.” Kenny responded with Da HIM, his 2008 Kenworth T800 with a 2012 NRC 60/80SR Heavy Incident Manager (HIM) rotator. This mammoth unit with an 80-ton capacity is oversize version of NRC’s Slider System, with a gigantic V-shaped boom and 60,000-pound planetary winches. This beast has a boom reach of 485-inches. Also rigging and assisting on this job were Operations Manager Al Pico and Neil Crabtree. Kenny informed, “It was a fiberglass tank with a water separator system built in. Before seeing what we could do and what we had to offer they had no idea how they were going to get this tank into the ground due to the low clearances, the size of the excavation required, and the size and weight of the tank. It was a 30,000-gallon tank that measured 53-feet long, 11-feet in diameter, and weighed 19,700-pounds.” The tank had been brought in on a trailer. Kenny had back Da HIM rotator in behind the tank. After surveying the situation, Kenny boomed out over the center point of the tank and the Advanced team climbed up a ladder to rig the tank for lifting off of the trailer with the Samson K-100 synthetic rope, which is made from a combination of high-performance fibers. With it’s reach and lifting capabilities, Da HIM was able the lift the tank and place it in the tight space that the construction crew had thought was impossible. Kenny stated, “The HIM making them believers after offloading and setting this separator tank at 35-feet off the side under the airport overpass. Mahalo!!!”

Advanced Towing & Recovery, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, was founded in 2002. The Advanced crew specialize in major traffic incidents such as tractor/trailer rollovers, hazardous material trucking accidents, fatalities, and all other types of recovery situations. Advanced operators have work with the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department in many major recoveries/accidents.