Vehicle Marking Standards for Towing: Is It Time? 



By Brian J Riker

I recently returned from a cross country road trip, something I do often. However, this time, something occurred to me that I have not often spoken about - uniform vehicle markings designed to make certain types of vehicles easily identifiable as emergency equipment or potential hazards to traffic flow.

I have long called for uniform lighting standards across North America. It can be very confusing to travelers when a law enforcement vehicle has only blue lights in some parts of the country when the traveler is accustomed to that color being reserved for volunteer firefighters. It can also be argued that the misuse or overuse of amber warning lights on various types of vehicles is equally as confusing and extremely dangerous. This is especially true in the states that still require the use of rotating or flashing beacon lights while towing with wheels on the ground, or worse yet in Ct., where beacons are required even for a vehicle on a carrier deck!

The same can be said about vehicle identification. Thanks in part to Federal guidelines for funding subsidies and National Fire Protection Association standards most ambulances and fire apparatus are readily identifiable as emergency vehicles from great distances, even the privately operated units. This is due to their fairly uniform lighting design, color and placement of retroreflective decals, markings and other intentional design features. To some extent law enforcement vehicles share some of this recognition although they are not quite as easy to identify from agency to agency as fire and Ems units.

Other highway service vehicles are not nearly as easy to recognize from a distance. Road construction, DOT, tow trucks and road service vehicles come in many different shapes, sizes, colors and seem to have no uniformity with regards to warning lighting systems, placement of reflective materials or other design elements. Uniformity is the key to recognition, which is why we have uniform standards for tail-lights, turn signals and other equipment on motor vehicles.

Why is earlier recognition of some vehicle types important? Simpy put: time equals safety. The average driver’s perception time for a hazard is ¾ of a second and their reaction time (time from recognition until they begin to take action) is another ¾ of a second. This means at 60 MPH their vehicle will have travelled 132 feet before they even begin to slow down or take any evasive action. So, if in a state of confusion about the need to slow down or otherwise react to a vehicle ahead the driver takes another ¾ of a second or more to recognize the situation they may just plow right through your work area before they even understand what is happening.

In my opinion, our industry may have even gone backwards in this area. I clearly remember tow trucks from the 70’s and 80’s having warning chevrons painted across their broad tailboards, a feature not often seen on modern tow trucks. While it is true that tow vehicle design has changed significantly since then there is still plenty of opportunity to include design features such as warning chevrons and other retroreflective features on the modern tow truck and car carrier.

All I am asking is for tow owners to take the ability for the average motorist to see, recognize and react to the tow truck into consideration when picking colors, lettering, decals and other design features for their fleet. Perhaps as an industry we should form a task force to study the effects of vehicle graphics on tow operator safety and develop a voluntary design standard to help make tow and road service vehicles more uniformly recognizable across North America by average drivers.

What are your thoughts on this concept? I welcome feedback on this and any other ideas that can lead to greater roadside safety for all.