Summer Safety Precautions

By Brian J Riker
With Memorial Day fast approaching, thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and traveling. Excellent conditions for towers to make some money; after all we know tourists are often not focused on anything except having a good time.
This travel season I expect to see a spike in crashes given it has been over a year since many folks have had the chance to get out. With COVID restrictions relaxing and everyone eager to escape reality for a bit, the air is ripe for disaster.
I suggest paying close attention for out of state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do.
With the warmer weather also comes more children. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily loose focus on the hazards surrounding them.
When there are children around it is more important than ever that we be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks and do not have fully developed danger mechanisms, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting.
This makes it especially important to always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle! Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. I have made it a habit to approach any vehicle I am driving from the passenger side, walking a complete 360 circle around it before entering the driver seat.
An old slogan I recall each summer is “behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving, and it is true. Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby.
For the heavy-duty operators summer also means more children riding along in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. Perhaps even our own kids riding long for some family bonding time. Already familiar with big trucks, children riding along may be very comfortable in these situations and unaware of the true risk at hand, so please use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots or anywhere children are present.
Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated.
Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities and you must take precautions to protect yourself. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions, with a heat index of just 91⁰F, or lower if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate -such as when vacationing.
Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons we must not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.
By Randall C. Resch
Why has police initiated “call-volume” slowed to a trickle? Here’s one explanation sweeping the nation. Years back, when motorists were stopped for violations and their licenses were suspended, the vehicle got impounded. In today’s “I’m OK you’re OK” world, public sentiment says impounding someone’s car for violating the law infringes on their rights.
Changing laws have gained momentum that impacts law enforcement towing. If you’ve experienced a decline in PD impounds, courts are squashing lawful impounds even though drivers have warrants and suspended licenses. The reasons cite affordability, inconvenience and loss of employment.
The amount of time police spent arresting and processing suspended drivers includes arrest and impound reports, waiting for tow trucks (to take the vehicle) and transporting drivers to jail. Time isn’t spent proactively addressing dangerous driving and violent crime. Instead, departments waste limited resources arresting drivers unable to pay fines.
Also avoiding police initiated impounds are larger motorhomes and RVs. Much comes from public sentiment and necessity where persons with limited means, those homeless, or forced to live in vehicles where parking restrictions are many. For example, San Francisco and New York claim the highest rents and unaffordable housing where non-affordability is forcing people to the streets.
Other California cities have experienced overwhelming increases in homeless populations. Los Angeles County reported a 12% increase in 2021’s homeless population with numbers rising drastically to nearly 59,000 across the county. In LA County alone, nearly 10,000 cars, vans, RVs and campers provide shelter to 16,525 people in 2019, accounting for approximately 28-percent of the county’s entire unhoused population.
Large US cities have unwritten policies that allow motorhomes, RVs and parked cars as an alternative to homelessness. Believe or not, living in a vehicle isn’t new to people forced from their homes. So, as an alternative to keep people off-the-streets, cities have initiated “emergency relief” allowing destitute persons to settle in parks, private properties, or designated areas. In-doing so, “abatement” or “abandoned vehicle” enforcement has dropped creating a new level of urban decline.
It takes time and resources to dispose of derelict RVs and motorhomes after lien-sale. By not impounding them, tow company costs of disposal have temporarily eased at least for the moment. That sleeping giant currently isn’t your problem until it raises its ugly head.
Brian J Riker
With the weather changing, COVID restrictions being lifted and the tow show season returning to normal I can feel the excitement building. Excitement to see old friends, make new friends and indulge in some of the finest hospitality anywhere. Personally though, I am more excited about the learning opportunities available to the industry.
I am always on a quest to learn and better myself. Nearly three decades into this industry and I learn something new every day. Technology, regulations, best practices all change over time and we can either learn, grow, adapt or fade like the paint on my dad’s old Ortiz wrecker.
Continuing education is not just self-improvement. It is survival. With the constant pressure to cut rates or add extra value to our services we must constantly strive to learn new, perhaps more efficient, ways of performing our jobs. Our financial future depends upon it as does our personal safety.
We expect our shop technicians to stay current on the latest models of vehicles. After all they can’t be effective servicing them if they don’t fully understand them. So why don’t we apply that same thought process to our towing and recovery operators? Or maybe business management education?
There are many awesome sources for training available to our industry. Most of it is hands-on in a classroom setting, although some is self-paced online training. There is no bad training. The more sources you have for information the more tools in your toolbox.
My current favorite method of learning is by listening to podcasts. There are thousands of great podcasts available for free, including a few that are towing focused and even one that I host aimed towards motor carrier compliance in the car haul industry. I listen to them while on long trips or in an airplane, you could listen while driving on a call.
Think about it, you could find some nuggets of wisdom and then recommend them to your team, and they can learn while simply sitting and waiting for their next dispatch. It doesn’t get more efficient than that! Same concept with short form video training. It is content that can be viewed on mobile devices during otherwise idle or non-productive periods of time.
I never look at the cost of training as an expense, rather it is an investment. An investment in future earnings, in your people and most importantly an investment in professionalism. Perhaps Zig Ziglar put is best, “What’s worse than training your workers and losing them? Not training them and keeping them.” Over 250 years ago Ben Franklin said “An investment in education always pays the highest returns.”
Without education we cannot grow; and without growth we die. By the time I was old enough to legally drive my dad had already switched industries, leaving his garage and towing business behind. I took a job driving a light duty wrecker for a local guy, a one chain wonder, someone that wouldn’t know safety or industry standards if they bit him. I knew his practices were wrong, even dangerous, so I took it upon myself to seek out better training.
Ultimately that is what led me to Baltimore back in 1992, the chance to learn from others. I was seeking out something better for myself. In my other job at the time, driver trainer for a school bus fleet, we had very good training resources and a dedication to excellence. Both were missing from my towing career until I began networking with other towers. I firmly believe without attending trade shows I would have never become as passionate about education as I am today.