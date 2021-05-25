The Decline of Police Impounds

By Randall C. Resch



Why has police initiated “call-volume” slowed to a trickle? Here’s one explanation sweeping the nation. Years back, when motorists were stopped for violations and their licenses were suspended, the vehicle got impounded. In today’s “I’m OK you’re OK” world, public sentiment says impounding someone’s car for violating the law infringes on their rights.



Changing laws have gained momentum that impacts law enforcement towing. If you’ve experienced a decline in PD impounds, courts are squashing lawful impounds even though drivers have warrants and suspended licenses. The reasons cite affordability, inconvenience and loss of employment.



The amount of time police spent arresting and processing suspended drivers includes arrest and impound reports, waiting for tow trucks (to take the vehicle) and transporting drivers to jail. Time isn’t spent proactively addressing dangerous driving and violent crime. Instead, departments waste limited resources arresting drivers unable to pay fines.



Also avoiding police initiated impounds are larger motorhomes and RVs. Much comes from public sentiment and necessity where persons with limited means, those homeless, or forced to live in vehicles where parking restrictions are many. For example, San Francisco and New York claim the highest rents and unaffordable housing where non-affordability is forcing people to the streets.



Other California cities have experienced overwhelming increases in homeless populations. Los Angeles County reported a 12% increase in 2021’s homeless population with numbers rising drastically to nearly 59,000 across the county. In LA County alone, nearly 10,000 cars, vans, RVs and campers provide shelter to 16,525 people in 2019, accounting for approximately 28-percent of the county’s entire unhoused population.



Large US cities have unwritten policies that allow motorhomes, RVs and parked cars as an alternative to homelessness. Believe or not, living in a vehicle isn’t new to people forced from their homes. So, as an alternative to keep people off-the-streets, cities have initiated “emergency relief” allowing destitute persons to settle in parks, private properties, or designated areas. In-doing so, “abatement” or “abandoned vehicle” enforcement has dropped creating a new level of urban decline.



It takes time and resources to dispose of derelict RVs and motorhomes after lien-sale. By not impounding them, tow company costs of disposal have temporarily eased at least for the moment. That sleeping giant currently isn’t your problem until it raises its ugly head.

























Continuing Education

Brian J Riker



With the weather changing, COVID restrictions being lifted and the tow show season returning to normal I can feel the excitement building. Excitement to see old friends, make new friends and indulge in some of the finest hospitality anywhere. Personally though, I am more excited about the learning opportunities available to the industry.



I am always on a quest to learn and better myself. Nearly three decades into this industry and I learn something new every day. Technology, regulations, best practices all change over time and we can either learn, grow, adapt or fade like the paint on my dad’s old Ortiz wrecker.



Continuing education is not just self-improvement. It is survival. With the constant pressure to cut rates or add extra value to our services we must constantly strive to learn new, perhaps more efficient, ways of performing our jobs. Our financial future depends upon it as does our personal safety.



We expect our shop technicians to stay current on the latest models of vehicles. After all they can’t be effective servicing them if they don’t fully understand them. So why don’t we apply that same thought process to our towing and recovery operators? Or maybe business management education?



There are many awesome sources for training available to our industry. Most of it is hands-on in a classroom setting, although some is self-paced online training. There is no bad training. The more sources you have for information the more tools in your toolbox.



My current favorite method of learning is by listening to podcasts. There are thousands of great podcasts available for free, including a few that are towing focused and even one that I host aimed towards motor carrier compliance in the car haul industry. I listen to them while on long trips or in an airplane, you could listen while driving on a call.



Think about it, you could find some nuggets of wisdom and then recommend them to your team, and they can learn while simply sitting and waiting for their next dispatch. It doesn’t get more efficient than that! Same concept with short form video training. It is content that can be viewed on mobile devices during otherwise idle or non-productive periods of time.



I never look at the cost of training as an expense, rather it is an investment. An investment in future earnings, in your people and most importantly an investment in professionalism. Perhaps Zig Ziglar put is best, “What’s worse than training your workers and losing them? Not training them and keeping them.” Over 250 years ago Ben Franklin said “An investment in education always pays the highest returns.”



Without education we cannot grow; and without growth we die. By the time I was old enough to legally drive my dad had already switched industries, leaving his garage and towing business behind. I took a job driving a light duty wrecker for a local guy, a one chain wonder, someone that wouldn’t know safety or industry standards if they bit him. I knew his practices were wrong, even dangerous, so I took it upon myself to seek out better training.



