Towman Gets Short End of the Stick
Watts Towing, whose fleet was damaged by a Walmart truck, hasn’t been compensated 8 months later.
Off the Wall Recovery
Recovery of a pick-up truck off a retaining wall.
The Decline of Police Impounds
Find out what’s behind the trend
Branding “Stranded”
Solid branding by Stranded Towing with a plan for dispatching a wider universe of towers.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing May 19 - May 25, 2021

The Decline of Police Impounds

policeimpound af9f6
By Randall C. Resch

Why has police initiated “call-volume” slowed to a trickle? Here’s one explanation sweeping the nation. Years back, when motorists were stopped for violations and their licenses were suspended, the vehicle got impounded. In today’s “I’m OK you’re OK” world, public sentiment says impounding someone’s car for violating the law infringes on their rights.

Changing laws have gained momentum that impacts law enforcement towing. If you’ve experienced a decline in PD impounds, courts are squashing lawful impounds even though drivers have warrants and suspended licenses. The reasons cite affordability, inconvenience and loss of employment.
 
The amount of time police spent arresting and processing suspended drivers includes arrest and impound reports, waiting for tow trucks (to take the vehicle) and transporting drivers to jail. Time isn’t spent proactively addressing dangerous driving and violent crime. Instead, departments waste limited resources arresting drivers unable to pay fines.

Also avoiding police initiated impounds are larger motorhomes and RVs. Much comes from public sentiment and necessity where persons with limited means, those homeless, or forced to live in vehicles where parking restrictions are many. For example, San Francisco and New York claim the highest rents and unaffordable housing where non-affordability is forcing people to the streets.

Other California cities have experienced overwhelming increases in homeless populations. Los Angeles County reported a 12% increase in 2021’s homeless population with numbers rising drastically to nearly 59,000 across the county. In LA County alone, nearly 10,000 cars, vans, RVs and campers provide shelter to 16,525 people in 2019, accounting for approximately 28-percent of the county’s entire unhoused population.

Large US cities have unwritten policies that allow motorhomes, RVs and parked cars as an alternative to homelessness. Believe or not, living in a vehicle isn’t new to people forced from their homes. So, as an alternative to keep people off-the-streets, cities have initiated “emergency relief” allowing destitute persons to settle in parks, private properties, or designated areas. In-doing so, “abatement” or “abandoned vehicle” enforcement has dropped creating a new level of urban decline.

It takes time and resources to dispose of derelict RVs and motorhomes after lien-sale. By not impounding them, tow company costs of disposal have temporarily eased at least for the moment. That sleeping giant currently isn’t your problem until it raises its ugly head.














Click here to read more

A Towman Talks on Gas Shortage

Widespread gas shortages throughout the Southeast may continue to linger for days despite the fact that the Colonial Pipeline is back in action after shutting down for 6 days due to a ransomeware attack.

The pipeline flows at just 5 miles per hour, which means it could take days, even weeks for gas, diesel and jet fuel to flow through most places. Panic buying and a truck driver shortage as well are adding to this crisis.

North Carolina has been hit particularly hard, with approximately 70% of the stations out of gas. Virginia and Georgia have been hit hard, as have Washington DC, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Maryland.

"The restarting of the Colonial Pipeline is the beginning of the end of the crisis, not the end of the end of the supply crunch," Michael Tran, managing director of global energy strategy for RBC Capital Markets. "With an operational pipeline, the race to logistically replenish regional and localized gas stations is the next step."

Jackson Wetherby of Colt-Land Towing & Recovery of Cary, NC expects a rise in call volume but indicated he would be hard pressed to help since he can’t get gas at many stations due to the panic buying.

He advised: "If you realize you’re going to run out of gas before you get somewhere safe, just make sure you’re pulling off the side of the road away from a lot of traffic. It gives you space, so you're safe and away from traffic. It also gives us space to come and help you in any way," Wetherby said. 

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/13/business/gas-shortage-colonial-pipeline/index.html

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2021/05/15/pipeline-impact--tow-trucks-ready-to-bail-people-out-if-they-run-out-of-gas-


By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


May 19 - May 25, 2021

Deadly Dispute Over Impounded Car

The owner of Florida tow company, Strapped Transport Towing and Recovery , located in Mulberry, Fla., is behind bars for 2nd degree murder after shooting Juan Barroso who came to the impound lot to pick up a car. He is charged with shooting him as he was running away.

According to police, Barroso showed up to get his vehicle early Monday night when tensions arose. Marshall Denn, the owner of the brother, started punching Barroso. Barroso rammed his vehicle and later rammed Marshall Denn. Then the owner, Michael Shane Denn, shot and killed Barroso with a shot to the back of his head.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says evidence collected at the scene suggests “the decedent exited his vehicle and was running away from the suspect, not towards the suspect, when the suspect fired his firearm at the decedent.”

Denn was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after deputies say they determined he intentionally fired at the victim who was running away.

https://www.wfla.com/
On The Hook 10: New Stuff
Towman Gets Short End of Stick

In August, an 18 wheeler belonging to Walmart destroyed a towing fleet owned by Watt’s Towing of Crewe, Va., when the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

Eight months later, the owner of Watt’s Towing, Harold Ray Watt’s, Sr. said that Walmart hasn’t paid them a penny. “That’s what we make our living with. There is no reason they shouldn’t pay us.”

According to Watt’s, they hauled the trailer that slammed into their fleet to Walmart’s distribution center and haven’t been paid for that either.

Walmart came out with a statement that they continue to negotiate.and recently sent an apology letter.

Meanwhile, Watt’s has taken out a loan to purchase a new wrecker.

Source: AT Video

Parade Honors {b}Kansas Towman

Approximately 100 tow trucks participated in a remembrance parade on May 7 to honor 69 year old tower Joe Meyer, who died on April 29 when he was reportedly crushed by a vehicle that fell off a tow truck.

The long line of tow trucks, led by a tractor-trailer and tow trucks carrying several antique John Deere tractors, started in Olathe and ended in Overland Park at Overland Tow’s shop, which he owned and operated with his wife, Lori.

“Joe was a race car builder and drag racing enthusiast. He enjoyed racing the cars he built, and passed his love of the sport along to their children by building cars for each of them to race,” is obituary reads.

https://shawneemissionpost.com/ 

Buyer Beware as Tower is Duped by Truck Purchase

A tower, who spent 19,000 to purchase his first tow truck in order to start a business, claimed he was duped on Copart, a massive online auto auction company, as the truck turned out to be a lemon.

“Everybody says, you know, ‘If it’s too good to be true, don’t do it.’ But it is an auction, and it goes by pretty fast. So you really have moments to think about it; to go with your heart,” said Garcia.

When Garcia arrived to pickup the truck in Louisville, Ky., he found the truck was not in a condition to put on the road, calling another tow truck to haul his away to avoid storage fees. It appears that the undercarriage of the truck rotted through.

Garcia acknowledged that he did not do his due diligence and assumed the ad that led to the purchase was enough to go on.

Garcia’s calls for a refund didn’t go well. “They put me on hold, and then after 20-30 minutes, they just click,” Garcia said. When Garcia got the local media involved, however, Copart agreed to give Garcia a refund.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/

Oklahoma Tow Company in Limelight

A Muskogee tow truck company is getting national attention after being featured on the show "Hustle and Tow" that airs on A&E.

Tow truck operator Nik Morgan is the owner of Morgan Towing & Recovery and was called up by the show's producers last year.

"Actually, I thought it was a joke!" Morgan admitted, "I got the phone call for a reason and maybe the good Lord‘s got me on there on a reason to give a message."

From rescuing stranded drivers to picking up overturned semi's, Morgan says he's seen it all. The series highlights the "day-in-the-life" of a tow truck operator. "Being on the national stage is pretty surreal to me; I always thought I was just a tow truck driver, just like anybody else and they want to walk around filming me doing my stuff doing what I do every day. To me, it’s just a job but to them they think I’m a hero that helps save people's lives and keep people from dying on the white line." Morgan admitted.

The show began airing a few weeks ago, and Morgan hopes he proves tow truck operators are front-line heroes -- keeping drivers safe and America moving. "People think tow truckers are just the old fat guy. But, we run a professional business --- we run a very successful business and it shows through the screen --- it shows through the lens and I’m really proud of that," Morgan added.

There are new episodes of Hustle and Tow every Tuesday at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. central.

Slow Down Move Over Awareness in Utah

Local agencies in Washington City, Utah are reminding residents of the Slow Down, Move Over Law on May 15 as the Police Department is hosting a special ride along event in hopes to educate locals on the importance of driver’s safety.

According to officials, the event is aimed towards informing the public on how to take action when it comes to the Slow Down, Move Over Law,  Utah Code 41-6a-904. The law states drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or towing vehicles displaying flashing red, red and white, red and blue, or amber lights need to slow down and provide as much space as practical. It also states for drives to move over a lane if it’s clear and safe to do so.

For more information on the event, click here.

https://www.nydailynews.com/

Recovery Mishap Takes Life of Tower

In El Paso, Texas, tower Carlos “Flaco” Olague of AD Towing & Recovery, was killed while trying to assist a semi-truck stuck on a sidewalk.

The tragedy happened late Sunday morning when the driver of a big rig, Joel Ramirez, failed to lift the trailer’s support wheels before exiting. The wheels got stuck on the sidewalk.

Olague attempted to remove the trailer but due to a miscommunication, Ramirez rolled the big-rig forward while Olague was between the rear axles that he was helping to move out of traffic.

Olague's right leg was run over by the rear tires of the trailer; he was taken to the hospital where police said he later died.

https://kvia.com/
May 19 - May 25, 2021

Off the Wall Recovery

1 65508
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On January 27, 2021 Kendalls Towing and Recovery LLC was called to recover a Ford F250 pickup stuck on a retaining wall. Kendalls owner Kendall Stubinger relayed, “The owner of the pickup called us to come out to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and take a look at the scene and respond at our own leisure to recover it. A snow storm had swept through the area leaving for slick and slippery surfaces, which caused the pickup to slide.”

Kendalls senior operator Logan McCubbins was dispatched in his 2018 four-door Dodge RAM 5500 equipped with a Century 2465 12-ton medium-duty. The 2465 is equipped with twin 12,000-pound planetary winches.

Logan did his walk-around survey of the scene. The four-door Ford F250 pickup had slid backwards leaving its back end dangling over a concrete retaining wall. Logan noticed the fuel tank was in jeopardy of being ruptured by the concrete retaining wall so called Kendall to supervise the recovery.

Logan had also requested to send another operator in a small truck as there was no room for recovery. Kendall had four year operator Zachary Burton respond in his Broadway Wrecker 2016 four-door Dodge equipped with a Vulcan 882 light-duty. Kendall informed, “I wanted Zach to be on this one for training purposes because he is new to the recovery field.”

When Kendall arrived, he got all of his team together to figure out how to keep from rupturing the fuel tank. They devised a plan and started rigging for the recovery. Using a tree behind the pickup as a deadman, they ran out two lines from the Vulcan 882. One went through a snatch block attached to the tree and down to the pickup rear bumper for lift. The other line from the 882 went to a loop through the F250 ’s drivers side rear wheel. The Century 2465 was hooked to the front of the pickup to pull forward once it was lifted enough to clear the fuel tank and get it up on to the wall. The pickup was than pulled forward off the wall to the driveway.

“Other than the no room, the recovery became easy after saving the fuel tank. We used every inch of room we had. The 882 actually did a majority of the work,” stated Kendall. “We did not transport the pickup. The customer wanted to drive it if at all possible. We had the capability of making a happy customer and we did. Another successful job done by Team KTR!”
___________________________________
Kendall Stubinger owns Kendalls Towing and Recovery LLC based in Russellville, Mo. They have a team of experts that can handle any and all towing, recovery and hauling services. In addition to Kendalls, Kendall owns multiple towing companies together with his partners Rick Hutchison and Tyler Doyle including Tow Pro, Broadway Wrecker, Broadway Shell, and Russ Auto and Towing.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

A Bridge Too Low

1 c5c5f
by Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

On March 4, 2021 Greg’s Towing received a call from the Akron Police Department for an accident on Newton St., East of Case Ave. involving a fire truck hitting a 10'3" railroad overhead bridge.

Greg’s owner Greg Prunty responded with his 2017 KW with a Century 5030 30-ton, heavy operator Steve Labay Jr responded in a 2018 Pete with a 50-ton Jerr-Dan and operator Keith Riley went out in a Dodge with a Jerr-Dan MPL40. Tyler Bishop from Bower's Towing was an extra helper.

Upon arrival and the initial walk around, Greg’s crew found the fire truck, a retired unit used for parades, that belonged to a private individual. Steve informed, “The unit had been traveling east and hit the bridge with such force that it had broken the boom mount off the frame and bent the boom down and spun it over the side. The basket had excessive damage and the body was twisted.”

When the unit came to a stop it had struck a telephone pole and wires were down, strewn across the road. “After the Electric Company had secured the pole and the power, we were able to put our recovery plan into action,” said Steve. “The unit was still running and we backed it off the sidewalk and crossways into the street, so we could position the Jerr-Dan 50-ton in front of the unit and the Century 5030 30-ton on the side.

First they winched and lifted the boom clockwise towards the front of the truck with the 5030. Then they extended the boom on the 50-ton to lift the boom over the undamaged cab and a/c unit. The MPL40 was used to winch the basket back around and in place. “We used the 5030 to hold the boom and the Jerr-Dan 50-ton to lift the boom over the cab and back into place,” explained Steve.

The crew strapped the boom down and towed the fire truck from the scene to Greg’s lot. The next day the owner came and was able to drive the unit home.
_____________________________________________________
Greg Prunty owns Greg’s Towing, based in Akron, Ohio. The company, established in 1983, serves northeastern Ohio. Their services include towing and recovery from light to heavy-duty, lockouts and jump starts.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

A Mean Lean

A.Mean.Lean 2ef6a
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On March 27, 2020 B & F Towing Co. was called by the owner of a dump truck for a winch out in Salem, N.J.
B&F heavy recovery specialist Chuck Bonadio was dispatched. He informed, “We were contacted by the owner of the truck to recover it. I responded solo in my 2019 Peterbilt with an NRC 40 CS four winch.” The unit has dual 40,000-pound, two-speed planetary winches and two 15,000-pound auxiliary planetary winches.

When Chuck arrived he saw a 2020 Freightliner dump truck on the shoulder with its passenger side wheels more than rim deep in mud.

“It was at a mean lean,” he stated. “I rigged a doubled line from the tailboard of the tow truck to a tail wrap on the rear of the dump truck. I used a 16 endless loop for the wrap. Rigged a line to lift the low side to take the lean out of it and finish the recovery because I knew I was gonna run out of line on the tail wrap before it was all the way back to the road and I used my auxiliaries married together to the low side tow pin on the front to bring the front to the road.”

Once it was back on the road it was driven from the scene with zero damage.

Robert “Bob” D. Fenimore is the owner of B & F Towing Co., in business since 1967. Based in Wilmington, Del., they operate from two locations and provide a variety of towing services, including light-, medium-,heavy-duty and long distance towing, long distance hauling and transportation, equipment hauling and recovery, emergency and air cushion recovery, stuck equipment recovery, emergency response, load shifts and transfers, trailer stacking, used auto parts and salvage.  

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
May 19 - May 25, 2021

Continuing Education

keepeducating600 82ba0
Brian J Riker

With the weather changing, COVID restrictions being lifted and the tow show season returning to normal I can feel the excitement building. Excitement to see old friends, make new friends and indulge in some of the finest hospitality anywhere. Personally though, I am more excited about the learning opportunities available to the industry.

I am always on a quest to learn and better myself. Nearly three decades into this industry and I learn something new every day. Technology, regulations, best practices all change over time and we can either learn, grow, adapt or fade like the paint on my dad’s old Ortiz wrecker.

Continuing education is not just self-improvement. It is survival. With the constant pressure to cut rates or add extra value to our services we must constantly strive to learn new, perhaps more efficient, ways of performing our jobs. Our financial future depends upon it as does our personal safety.

We expect our shop technicians to stay current on the latest models of vehicles. After all they can’t be effective servicing them if they don’t fully understand them. So why don’t we apply that same thought process to our towing and recovery operators? Or maybe business management education?

There are many awesome sources for training available to our industry. Most of it is hands-on in a classroom setting, although some is self-paced online training. There is no bad training. The more sources you have for information the more tools in your toolbox.

My current favorite method of learning is by listening to podcasts. There are thousands of great podcasts available for free, including a few that are towing focused and even one that I host aimed towards motor carrier compliance in the car haul industry. I listen to them while on long trips or in an airplane, you could listen while driving on a call.

Think about it, you could find some nuggets of wisdom and then recommend them to your team, and they can learn while simply sitting and waiting for their next dispatch. It doesn’t get more efficient than that! Same concept with short form video training. It is content that can be viewed on mobile devices during otherwise idle or non-productive periods of time.

I never look at the cost of training as an expense, rather it is an investment. An investment in future earnings, in your people and most importantly an investment in professionalism. Perhaps Zig Ziglar put is best, “What’s worse than training your workers and losing them? Not training them and keeping them.” Over 250 years ago Ben Franklin said “An investment in education always pays the highest returns.”

Without education we cannot grow; and without growth we die. By the time I was old enough to legally drive my dad had already switched industries, leaving his garage and towing business behind. I took a job driving a light duty wrecker for a local guy, a one chain wonder, someone that wouldn’t know safety or industry standards if they bit him. I knew his practices were wrong, even dangerous, so I took it upon myself to seek out better training.

Ultimately that is what led me to Baltimore back in 1992, the chance to learn from others. I was seeking out something better for myself. In my other job at the time, driver trainer for a school bus fleet, we had very good training resources and a dedication to excellence. Both were missing from my towing career until I began networking with other towers. I firmly believe without attending trade shows I would have never become as passionate about education as I am today.

Friends First or Driver’s Only: Reaching the Middle Ground

Shirt2B c3ybul 99f67
By Randall C. Resch

A notorious tow owner was known for rage and outbursts. When there were issues, this owner became a madman’s personality. Dispatchers and drivers were too afraid to approach him because they dreaded being belittled. Employee morale was at its lowest.

The owner was mean and nasty. As a norm, he displayed inexplicable behavior where people, including me, didn’t like doing business with him. His maniacal nature created huge turn-over where new employees quit after a few weeks.

I too personally distanced my business relationship with him believing no-person deserves to be verbally attacked by an owner who lacks common decency, compassion and understanding.

I had lunch with this tower and we talked about work and family. He mentioned one driver, his long-time personal friend, who caused three damages in a reporting period. Two damages were suspension damages and the other damage happened when the driver backed into another car during a live-auction.

The suspension costs weren’t something to send to his insurance provider and were paid in-house. The owner asked me for advice because he struggled with having to dismiss his friend.

That’s a hard choice. When experienced operators, have back-to-back damages in a reporting period, perhaps there’s something going-on beyond the work environment, home-life, or life in-general?

I recommended the owner go to lunch or have an informal talk with the driver beginning conversation with something like, “You’ve worked for me for a long-time and you’ve done a great job. I’m concerned about what’s happened recently. Can we discuss the damages?” Although it seemed like a risky segue in having a discussion, it was necessary.

I suggested conversation start with something like, “I’m here for you and I want to help.” In this case, they talked openly and determined there were relationship issues beyond the workplace, but the relationship issues were resolved.

Choking back tears, by the time everything was said, the emotional tower apologized saying he’d work on doing a better job. The driver was said to be, “Back-on-track” where a little communication was all that was needed. All that was required was the boss offering to lend an ear.

There’s a personality trait that tow owners should identify early in their business careers. How do you handle employee issues? Do you take issues personally? Do you think about what occurred and why? Is it about costs? Or, do you go high-order, explode and then fire the employee?

Firing without emotion is a difficult task, but for the bigger picture, ask what may be driving those problems and issues. I believe it’s important for owners to consider the employee’s relationship with the company.

Finding committed employees is a difficult process and costly reality. In this case, both boss and driver handled these issues respectfully and openly without emotion and argument. But, if damages were to continue without improvement, continued employment would have to be re-approached.

I was pleased that owner and driver were able to talk, ultimately coming to an understanding that easily could have resulted in dismissal.

From my conversations with the owner that lead to his breaking point, I recommended to him that all of the company’s carriers be outfitted with eight-point straps and ratchet’s to help quell future suspension damages.

The owner took my advice, purchased strap systems and initiated company-wide training for carrier operators using eight-point straps and no J-Hooks. As for the backing incident, I recommend that spotters be employed when backing actions are necessary. Everything worked-out for the better.





May 19 - May 25, 2021

Branding “Stranded”

strandedbizcard d254f
By George L. Nitti

Most experienced motorists are acquainted with the sinking feeling of being stranded on the roadway.

To capitalize on this universal affliction, one towing company went so far as to name themselves “Stranded,” with hopes to reach a broader audience by creating a distinct brand capturing motorist angst.

In 1994, Charles Ellis started Stranded Towing, based out of Indianapolis, Ind., realizing a boyhood dream.

He said, “At 12 my father asked me what I wanted to do. I said, ‘Dad, I want to own tow trucks.’ I bought my first tow truck at age 13, customizing it in 1982, before I could even drive it. Today, our trucks set the standard for how clean tow trucks can be.”

Their 2019 Freightliner M2 with a 22 ft Jerr Dan bed sets a high standard, both in cleanliness and design, where it stands out with its bright, colorful lettering, which Ellis credits his daughter for creating 22 years ago.

“When she was in elementary school, I told her to color it in the way you see it on a business card. I wanted the letters in “stranded” to be put in blocks and in different colors,” Ellis said.

The “Stranded” name is now clearly visible on their four trucks, with unique lettering that stands out just as the bold, colorful lettering does on the Google brand.

Ellis said, “It’s catchy. It’s simple. It’s what we needed to say. And it’s easy to remember.”

Yet, Ellis maintained that he had a larger objective: to work with a network of companies under the “Stranded” name.

He said, “I don’t want a fleet of trucks. I want an influx of phone calls.”

Hence, Ellis’ strategy was to build a brand that dispatches calls for other towing companies, effectively bypassing motor clubs, so that towers can be paid now rather than later at fair market rates.

“We work with about 50 companies in different areas,” Ellis said. “There are GPS units on these tow trucks so the dispatch is a lot smoother and cleaner. There is one number to call when you are stranded and we use the local tow company to run those calls.”

Afterall, when you are stranded, does it matter the name of the truck that picks you up? Just call “Stranded” for relief.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Western Modern

118347847 3318817848165647 7909233748083132373 n 79c5fBy George L. Nitti

In describing the killer logo found on his 2018 Kenworth T880 with a 1075 S Century Rotator, owner Nik Morgan, who has received acclaim in the new reality TV show “Hustle and Tow,” says it projects the image of grit, iron, toughness, and bad to the bone.

Morgan, who owns Morgan’s Towing & Recovery, the largest tow company in Oklahoma with as many as 70 trucks, projects a similar image on the show, as he is seen doing extreme recoveries with his 75 ton rotator. So it is only fitting that the company brand rise to some of the owner’s unique qualities.

The logo puts the Morgan name front and center, in a western styled font. Morgan said, “Afterall, we are in Oklahoma and we tow in the plains and the valleys through the countryside.” Contrasting the western flavor, however, is a modern scripted font, giving contrast between country and modern sensibilities.

Behind the white lettering of each of the fonts that are accentuated by shadows of red and black, is a diamond shaped design in a washed out black and white graphic with several stars and stripes. That shape is contained partially in a diamond plated frame as the crisp lettering extends over the diamond and onto the red background of the truck where modern black and white stripes give it further identification.

Morgan said, “I wanted to do something modern and contemporary with 80’s styled pinstriping. Something smooth.”

Those modern stripes can also be found on the side of the unit, extending across its large rotator real estate, with the Morgan logo and brand clearly standing out.

Morgan said, “I didn’t want a busy truck. Or a loud one. I wanted something calm to contrast with our name, so that would stand out.”

The red, white and black rotator, with a Western Modern flavor, is also enhanced by the yellow outriggers that stand out against those colors.

“Oklahoma’s Largest” pops in white lettering on the front sides of the truck. When asked about how he keeps up with such a large business, Morgan said, “It has a sleeper for a reason. It’s a dog house.”

 

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Still Spreading the Word

1 9c9e4
George L. Nitti

Owners Terry and Julie Young of Northern Lights Auto and Towing Service of Mattydale, NY, located outside of Syracuse near the NY Thruway, recently had their 2017 International with a Jerr-Dan 21ft steel deck wrapped, with imagery and language that spreads the Move Over message while giving tribute to their beloved brother, Todd S. Young, who lost his life roadside in 2011.

Todd took over the business from his father and ran the company since 1992, putting his heart and soul into it to build a great foundation. Looking to expand further, he offered his brother and his sister-in-law a role in the company in 2011, the year he was tragically killed.

Julie said, “He had gotten taken out by a tandem tractor trailer. We’ve been hit another 4 times since then. Fortunately nobody got hurt. So I’ve been wanting to do this wrap for a long time. I wish I could have done it earlier.”

The wrap is truly remarkable, clearly highlighting move-over awareness, beginning with the words “Slow Down, Move Over, Save a Life,” written on 3 lines in large red, white and yellow lettering.

Underpinning the words is a dazzling graphic, which according to Julie is nothing more that a busy freeway with fast moving cars that are shining lights, from their front and back ends, representing blinding speeds.

Also found on the side of the unit is a memorial to Todd, whose picture is visible along with his birth and death dates.

Julie said, “The night he was killed it affected our lives. It affected everyone who saw what happened that night. It affected the driver who hit him. It was very gruesome. There was no real closure for the family. He wasn’t supposed to be on that night.”

In addition to giving tribute to Todd, Julie, who spearheaded the design with the help of Wayne Design Signs, also wanted to give tribute honoring all towers who died roadside.

To do that, she used the imagery of the Wall of the Fallen on the unit’s hood which is found at the Towing International Museum in Chattanooga, Tn. On the toolboxes is the black, white and yellow flag honoring the Fallen Tower.

She said, “Let’s do a PSA with this truck. I call it ‘My PSA.’ I couldn’t get everyone’s name on it, but there are many names ghost written on it which I found on the Internet. Todd’s name is highlighted in blue. I really just wanted it to tell a story.”

On Facebook, one person commented:“Whoever owns this truck, thank you for all the people you may save.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com.
May 19 - May 25, 2021

WEBFLEET Video

products 6bb9b
Webfleet Solutions launched WEBFLEET Video into the market. With the industry leading technology of Webfleet Solutions and Lytx, a leading global provider of video telematics solutions for fleets, integrated on one platform, users can access and manage both their vehicles and their in-vehicle cameras from a single interface. 

Road facing and optional cabin facing HD dashcam event footage is displayed alongside driving data to give users the full context of road incidents. Users can request video from a specific time and position of a previous trip or instantly livestream from the road, to take action immediately when an incident occurs. 

Accompanying WEBFLEET Video is the CAM 50 dashcam. This hardware uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automatically identify risky behaviour such as distracted driving and mobile phone usage. When it does so, it notifies the driver with a visual and audio alert, helping them avoid dangerous situations. 

“For the fleets we serve, safeguarding drivers is crucial,” says Matt Gunzenhauser, Director of US Sales, Webfleet Solutions. “And the more accurate a picture you have of what’s occurring on the road, the more protection you can give them. This is what WEBFLEET Video delivers. With footage from the road, drivers get both clear examples of how they can drive safer. It further provides evidence to protect them
For more information please visit:  https://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/lp/webfleet-video/?cid=7015Y000002TNdrQAG&ls=mwd 
 

Lifting and Recovery Sling

heavyliftingcat rimsling orig cd6a9
RimSling presents a synthetic lifting and recovery sling that is lightweight, strong, flexible and compact. It’s high-quality synthetic fibers ensure strength and durability. A special braided guard at the center of the sling and an external cordura sleeve add extra layers of protection when used as a basket. Featuring a high working load limit and slim design, the RimSling is suited for many lifting, rigging and recovery scenarios. It is also ideal for weaving through any small attaching point. With its soft, pliable material, the RimSling can be used in applications with delicate attaching points for reduced damage potential when compared to chain or wire rope. For example, the RimSling can be used with aluminum wheels and won’t leave damage like chains. With proper care, the RimSling lifting and recovery sling can provide years of successful, safe and reliable performance.

Matjack Landing Bags

img a57c2
Since 2005, MatJack Landing Bags have provided users the ability to do recovery uprights on tractor trailers, heavy tracked equipment, box trucks, overturned mobile homes, etc… without the use of a “catch” vehicle.

Landing bags work due to a constant airflow and require it to stay inflated. Landing bags are placed under a load with the intention of not allowing the load to gain speed during uprighting operations and descent of the load past fulcrum point. Landing bags lift, support and control vehicles as they come over while allowing the air to escape through 3 ported openings in each cushion increasing control of the vehicle and rate of descent.

Matjack Landing Bags are typically used under wheels of vehicles to control descent but have also been used under frame sections to catch box trucks and mobile homes and even track drives on cranes.

Single lane uprights are now accomplished in a much easier fashion with less set up and quicker dismantle time for those “quick clear incident” situations. Any upright recovery is now quicker, safer and more professionally done when using Matjack’s Landing Bags!

Landing Bags come in complete sets or individually. Everything is included in each set to get you up and working within a matter of minutes.

Landing Bags are made of a special material designed to resist tearing but allow quick repair if damaged in the field. The large Camlock fittings provide for quick assembly and disassembly of the system.

All Matjack Landing Bag systems will provide you with years of trouble free use and come with the same outstanding warranty, service, training and care you have come to expect from Matjack.

https://www.matjack.com/landing-safelift-bags.html
May 19 - May 25, 2021

May 19 - May 25, 2021

Auto Finance Boom Reported

According to the Brookhaven Courier, a newspaper run by students at Dallas College, the auto finance industry has seen a boom since the emergence of Covid-19, particularly the used car market. Part of this spike has to do with stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

Inske Zandvliet, economics professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said the demand for used cars is higher due to COVID-19. “People want to avoid traveling on public transport, so they are purchasing cars,” she said. “This leads to the second reason – a new car is a larger purchase. Since economic times are now uncertain, in terms of employment, many people choose to purchase a used car since it is not as expensive.”

Due to the sudden demand for used cars, auto finance companies such as Vehicle Solutions Corp profited, according to CNBC Evolve. 

David Ricci, the company’s repossession manager, said his workload remained steady. “I was expecting to have to repo a lot more cars in the beginning,” Ricci said. “But as it went on, the collections teams ended up keeping the customers current or making payment arrangements, so they didn’t get repossessed.”

Because used cars were selling better, there was a demand for them. “The subprime market was pretty strong, so the cars we did repo sold for a good amount,” Ricci said. The proceeds of the sales helped to offset the losses from cutting back on funding.

https://brookhavencourier.com/107120/local-news/the-auto-finance-boom-during-a-pandemic/

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/

Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/
