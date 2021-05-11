Friends First or Driver’s Only: Reaching the Middle Ground

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On March 27, 2020 B & F Towing Co. was called by the owner of a dump truck for a winch out in Salem, N.J.
B&F heavy recovery specialist Chuck Bonadio was dispatched. He informed, “We were contacted by the owner of the truck to recover it. I responded solo in my 2019 Peterbilt with an NRC 40 CS four winch.” The unit has dual 40,000-pound, two-speed planetary winches and two 15,000-pound auxiliary planetary winches.
When Chuck arrived he saw a 2020 Freightliner dump truck on the shoulder with its passenger side wheels more than rim deep in mud.
“It was at a mean lean,” he stated. “I rigged a doubled line from the tailboard of the tow truck to a tail wrap on the rear of the dump truck. I used a 16 endless loop for the wrap. Rigged a line to lift the low side to take the lean out of it and finish the recovery because I knew I was gonna run out of line on the tail wrap before it was all the way back to the road and I used my auxiliaries married together to the low side tow pin on the front to bring the front to the road.”
Once it was back on the road it was driven from the scene with zero damage.
Robert “Bob” D. Fenimore is the owner of B & F Towing Co., in business since 1967. Based in Wilmington, Del., they operate from two locations and provide a variety of towing services, including light-, medium-,heavy-duty and long distance towing, long distance hauling and transportation, equipment hauling and recovery, emergency and air cushion recovery, stuck equipment recovery, emergency response, load shifts and transfers, trailer stacking, used auto parts and salvage.
Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
On December 18, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Panek’s Service Center received an urgent call from the Essex Fells Police Department requesting a rapid response to a call of an overturned boom truck with a worker trapped under one of the outriggers.
Panek’s responded with a 2006 Peterbilt equipped with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and a 2001 GMC 3500 HD 4X4 Chevron twin line wrecker. While responding, the police captain on scene called and requested an expedited response, as time was a factor for the trapped worker.
Ted Panek called Livingston Collision and requested that they respond with their 2011 Kenworth with a Century 1140 RXP 40-ton rotator, Service Truck and Scene Support Trailer.
Once on scene, while setting up to free the worker, the Essex Fells Fire Department, First Aid Squad and the USA1 Urban Search and Rescue Team dug under the overturned boom truck to free the worker.
With the worker safely rescued and transported from the scene, Panek’s and Livingston Collision formulated an extensive plan to recover the casualty while waiting for the power company to cut the power to surrounding service lines, and for the OSHA officials to arrive and conduct their investigation along with the Essex Fells Police Department.
On scene were Essex Fells Fire Engines 1 & 2, Roseland Rescue, Verona Rescue, Engine 14, Utility, Montclair Truck 1, Rescue 1, Newark USAR Rescue 2, Rope Truck, BC4, Special Operations, Millburn Shoring Unit, West Essex First Aid 771, Rescue 773, Atlantic Medics, and Essex Fells PD.
On scene from Panek’s were Owner/Operator Ted Panek and T.R.A.A. Certified, G.S.T.A and Miller Industries Certified Heavy Towing and Recovery Operator Thomas “Tom” Daniello.
On scene from Livingston Collision were WreckMaster 2/3 rotator operator Clint Richards, Operator J.R Crawford, Scene Support/Photographer Bradley Crawford, Service Technician Dan Keenan and Service Technician Supervisor Ryan Condit.
Once the all-clear was given by the officials on the scene, Livingston Collision pumped off the hydraulic tank. Panek’s and Livingston Collision worked together to separate the boom from the turret by unpinning the boom, which was kinked in a number of places, making it impossible to draw it in. The left outrigger had to be cut off because it was bent, and unable to be collapsed.
“The truck was held in place by the rotator utilizing two doubled up winch lines, and the 86” boom was held in place by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan,” said Daniello. “During this point in the recovery, severe snow squalls had come through the area, along with 10 to 15-degree temperatures, which didn’t make for the best working conditions.”
With the boom unpinned, the truck was lifted and brought down to the roadway for the upright. The truck was uprighted by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and the rotator was used to catch the load. The truck was winched around to the back of the 35-ton and moved out of the immediate scene and transported to Panek's the same night.
Daniello informed, “It was now 2:00 a.m. After 13 hours on the scene, and due to the ice conditions, a decision was made by both tow companies to cut the boom in half and bring it down to the roadway where it would be left until dawn.”
The following day, Livingston Collision went back to the scene with their rotator and Eagle Auto & Truck Services of Parsippany, NJ with their Landoll trailer.
The boom was loaded onto Eagle's Landoll, transported to Panek's yard and unloaded by Livingston Collision.
Panek's Service Center in Livingston, NJ was established in 1931. Ted Panek is the owner/operator of the family business started by his grandfather John and continues to operate in its original location on South Livingston Avenue in Livingston Center.
Livingston Collision is a family-owned and operated auto body repair facility and towing service also based in Livingston, NJ. They’ve been in business since 1961.
Eagle Auto & Truck Services, based in Parsippany, NJ, is a full-service company that has provided towing, transportation, and auto body repair services for over 30 years with locations in Parsippany and Whippany.
A loaded dump truck goes off the road and Rosenberry Towing is called into action. The accident happened on State Route 800 near Mineral City, Ohio at approximately 4 p.m., April 12, 2021.
Company owner Alex Rosenberry informed, “The call came in as a semi vs. a car. The semi was actually a 2017 KW T800 dump hauling 18-ton of stone in the bed and was said to be in a ditch. We were requested to respond by the trucking company owner.”
Alex and his dad Thad Rosenberry responded with their 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a 50-ton Jerr-Dan Integrated wrecker. Once on scene they found that the dump truck had taken out approximately 200-feet of guardrail.
Alex explained, “It was leaning very hard against the torn out guardrail on a steep, muddy embankment approximately 75-100-feet down deep. The guardrail was holding quite a bit of tension. The casualty however was only about 10-feet off the edge of the road.”
Once Alex assessed the situation and he called for long time heavy operator Craig to bring their 2000 International 9400 with a 25-ton Jerr-Dan wrecker. “Our 2021 GMC 2500 Service truck was also brought out to help with the removal of some flat tires and escort us back to the yard since it was dark for added safety,” he said.
Once given control of the scene by Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT, Alex ran a two part line from his Jerr-Dan 50-ton to the driver side frame to hold the unit for safety as he went to the low side to rig another two part line to the passenger side frame in order to lift the unit up the embankment.
Simultaneously a two-part line was rigged to the front spring hangers to the Jerr-Dan 25-ton wrecker to provide the necessary side pull on the truck to get it off the guardrail. “It came up nice and easy the way I did it,” said Alex.
Once the casualty was up on the roadway they began shoveling away at the mud that was packed into the unit and then chain slung the front of the casualty. Alex informed, “We then caged the brakes and moved the unit down the road to a pull off where it was safer to remove the flat drive tires in order to slowly transport the loaded dump truck back to our storage facility.”
We’d like to send congratulations to Alex and his lady Jeanette on the birth of their Princess Raelynn in March 2021. She is Priceless & Precious!!!
Rosenberry Towing, located in New Philadelphia, Ohio, is Tuscarawas counties largest towing and recovery provider. They offer light-, medium-, and heavy-duty towing services. Established in 1969 they have over 50-years of towing and recovery experience. All employees are WreckMaster trained as well as having Traffic Incident Management training. The Rosenberry Towing team is certified and trained to handle any situation that is thrown at them. Alex Rosenberry is the dynamic owner and lead heavy operator for the company. He does any and everything that needs to be done.