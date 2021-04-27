You Damaged My Door

Tower Hit and Injured [b]in Modesto, Cal. In Modesto, Cal., a tower sustained major injuries when an alleged drunk driver crossed into his lane.



Gabrial Fernandez, 34, of Modesto, was driving a Nissan, heading south, while the tower, Sammie Franks was eastbound. Apparently Fernandez went through the stop sign, colliding into the tow truck. After the impact, the tow truck struck a couple of other vehicles, as well as a support structure in front of a market.



Franks was taken by helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Fernandez was flown to Memorial Medical Center with moderate injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, Fernandez was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury.



Friends & Family Gather [b]for Nevada Tower Ryan Billotte On Friday, April 9, family and friends gathered to remember Ryan Billotte by holding a candlelight vigil for him and raising awareness of the move-over law.



Billette was killed by a hit-and-run driver working on the shoulder of the 215 beltway just outside of Las Vegas.



Outside of a church, Billotte's wife, Becca Billotte said, “We want to push the ‘slow down and move over’ movement. People just need to be more aware this can’t keep happening, they need to come home to their families - we need them home.”



Shannon Jeffers, a close friend of Becca, described what Ryan was like. ”Ryan was very soft spoken, very funny, he had quick comebacks for everything. He was genuine, he took interest in you.



Ryan Billotte leaves behind four stepchildren, all he helped raise and six grandchildren.



Tow Truck Crash [b]Causes Power Outage A tow truck that crashed into a power pole left thousands in the dark around Boise, Idaho, the morning of April 9.



According to Idaho Power, 6,500 customers were affected by the outage, primarily in Southeast Boise and downtown. No one was hurt in the collision, dispatchers say.



Idaho Power says the crash broke the power pole, sending the pole and wires to the ground. The accident caused a "a brief power surge or momentary outage" for a wider range of people around Ada County, most of whom saw their electricity go off, then immediately back on.



Most of the outage area was restored by 11:30 a.m., an Idaho Power spokesman said, but about 500 customers are still without power.



All Eyes on Orlando [b]This Weekend The Florida Tow Show, organized by the Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida, kicks off this Thursday with a golf outing in the morning and a food and drink hospitality at night. Exhibits are open Friday, April 9th and 10th. It will be the first tow industry show to take place since the 2019 American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City.



Suppliers and towers alike are anxious to engage again in a face to face venue at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vistas Palace. Since Florida has been one of the most open states during the Covid Pandemic, and tow operations have been working through these challenging times, a good crowd of tow operators from the sunshine state is expected. The show’s promoters are hopeful as well the show will draw its fly-in crowd as it has for the past five decades.



The show is offering plenty of hospitality with Jerr-Dan distributors hosting food and drink on Thursday and Saturday nights, and Miller Industries hosting the show’s Friday night “Street Party.”



Tow Truck Driver Fights [b]Back to Defend Turf Tow Truck driver Terry Devers was assaulted in Fort Worth, Texas on March 15 by four people when he attempted to tow a vehicle that was illegally parked. The 4 suspects, who were purportedly part of a mob-like crowd following the YouTube Canadian prankster group Nelk Boys, are currently sought after by police.



Speaking about one of the persons involved, Devers said, "He wanted me to drop his car. I told him it would be $125. Or if he didn’t want to pay the $125 to drop, he could come pick it up from the yard.”



As a result of that confrontation, Devers was bloodied and beaten. "They busted my eye open. I had a bruise on my left shoulder, and they busted my forehead open," he said. "They came over, they surrounded me, I guess they figured, ‘Oh, well he’s outnumbered. He’s going to drop the car.’ Well they had a different story coming to them, I wasn’t dropping the car.”



Devers said he didn’t swing at anyone, thinking that would make things worse, but instead, grabbed something to defend himself.



"It’s actually a bar for flatbed trucks or semi’s that are going down," he said. "I had it just like that and was like, ‘If y’all gonna do something, do something.’"



At one point, Devers said someone jumped in to steal the keys from his ignition.



"I body slammed him out of the truck to let everybody know, hey, I’m not playing. Y’all need to back off," he said.



"They better hope police find them before I do or before the other tow company drivers find them. Because they all want to jump them," he added.



