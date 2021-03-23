The Week's Features
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 17 - March 23, 2021

Fighting the Forces Against Us

1 yThWb jEdsGZqH1OsRZLpw 99ff8By Brian J Riker

There has been much talk lately about regulating the towing industry. Momentum is building because of a few high dollar recovery invoices that have been circulating through trucking industry trade publications. I am not here to condemn or praise these invoices. It is not my place to do so, nor do I have enough relevant facts. I am here merely to bring awareness of what this notoriety is causing to happen in legislative sessions nationwide.

Last week, in Missouri, a hearing was held for a bill that would create a towing review committee to hear complaints about non-consensual towing in the state. Nearly simultaneously Transport Topics, the trade publication of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), published an article about a $202,000 recovery invoice in Virginia from 2020 with their headline reading “a textbook example of a scam.”

These are not isolated situations. This is repeating itself all across our country, even within our own industry, with tow owners calling each other names on social media because of disagreements of how much a job was worth. Arguing amongst ourselves in public forums such as social media just feeds the fire. While we as an industry must police ourselves to prevent outsiders from forcing regulations upon us, we must do so in a professional and private manner. Let’s keep the social media polite and professional so it can’t be used against us later.

Further, we are up against the extremely powerful insurance industry with an almost as powerful trucking industry lobby supporting their attempts to force price and service regulations on our industry as a national model. This is detrimental to our business as the costs to operate vary greatly from state to state as well as from urban to rural environments. We as an industry must not allow this to happen. Rate and service regulations must remain a state level issue to preserve fairness and allow for better understanding of unique local conditions when deciding what is reasonable and customary.

The ATA National Accounting & Finance Council has created a towing task force to investigate their perceived abuses within the towing industry, specifically centered around non-consent tows. Joining with the ATA are the National Property and Casualty Insurance Association and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. They intend to lobby for two pieces of model legislation to be enacted that are seeking to regulate rates, equipment used to respond and restrict the practice of soliciting the vehicle owner to convert a non-consent into a consent tow.

While we can all agree there are some bad actors within our industry, most towers simply are trying to seek a fair rate for the time and money invested in their business. It is our duty to be able to justify the rates we charge with something other than “that’s what the guy down the street charges”.

It is time for every tower to sit down and take a deep look at their true cost of operations to see how that plays into the rates being charged and make adjustments as needed. Not only is this a good business practice simply because it is vital to surviving the virus induced economic disruption, it will be invaluable in defending your invoices from this point forward as we are under attack from folks that simply do not understand our true costs of operation.

We as an industry, including those that do not currently perform non-consensual tows, need to get a better understanding of our true costs and the volatile legislative climate we are facing. There are several forces working together feverishly to force change upon our industry and we as a collective voice need to speak up and defend our way of life before it is taken away from us.


Roadside Safety Commission Will Launch in San Antonio

American Towman will put together a brain trust of tow industry veterans to brainstorm the issues of roadside safety that are causing death and injuries to tow operators who work the white line. Christened the “Roadside Safety Commission”, it will study what is currently in play to protect the lives of towers.

“Individual tow business owners have been innovative with their practices and progress on enforcing move-over laws has been slowly improving,” said Dennie Ortiz, Publisher of American Towman Magazine. Ortiz added that the progress has been ”too slow" while deaths and injuries keep mounting. “Our industry needs to be focused, all pulling on the same rope, toward actions that will reduce the risk for towers.”

American Towman will name members of its Roadside Safety Commission in April and Ortiz will chair the Commission’s first meeting in San Antonio, August 5th . The meeting will kick off the activities of AT’s first show of 2021 as the first leg of American Towman’s Comeback Tour.


Dennie Ortiz

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


March 17 - March 23, 2021

Denver Blizzard Creates Influx of Abandoned Cars

The blizzard that pummeled the Denver area this weekend has led to the abandonment of many cars. Now that the snow dust is settling, tow companies are being hit with a barrage of phone calls seeking their retrieval.

Many of the cars were towed during the snowstorm to clear the way for plows and make the road safer. 

“It’s been exceptionally busy. We’ve been getting a lot of calls from folks who have had to leave their vehicle behind in all sorts of circumstances,” said John’s Towing dispatcher Timm Bopp. 

People who find their car gone must then hunt them down. On state highways, Colorado State Patrol says abandoned cars were taken to staging areas. 

Adding frustration to the process of retrieving a car is the hassle if one doesn’t have all the paperwork required.  “(It’s a lot of)  paperwork, titles and stuff like that. It’s difficult and a little frustrating,” said Brian Lones of Aurora. 

https://kdvr.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 8
March 17 - March 23, 2021

Las Vegas Towers Give [b]Tribute to Fallen Tower

The Las Vegas towing community paid respects to fallen tower Ryan Billette who was killed roadside in Decatur from a hit-and-run. Around 50 tow companies were involved in a procession that accompanied Billette to a memorial service.

Billette, who had been a tower for 20 years, worked at Quality Towing. General Manager Jim Stahl said, “Ryan was probably one of my happiest guys. He was always smiling.”

One of the participants at the tribute said, “It’s so tragic that this had to happen.”

There were over a 100 towers who came out, many wearing yellow ribbons and shirts imploring “Slow down/move over.”

https://www.8newsnow.com/

Spike in Fuel Prices Felt [b]by Towers

Although the pandemic caused fuel prices to drop last year, since late fall, gas prices have been rising steadily, impacting the bottom line of towers.

Jeff Corbin, owner of Corbin Services LLC in Asheville, Ala., is feeling the pinch from spiking prices.

He said, “I’m seeing a 10 to 15 cent increase every week and it’s never slowed down since. It’s up a $1 to a $1.20 a gallon.”

Corbin’s fleet of 17 trucks guzzle about 2000 gallons a week. For Corbin, that’s 8 to 10 thousand dollars coming out of his pocket every month.

“We don’t know whether to put a fuel surcharge on or go up a percentage on our pricing,” he said. “It’s hard to figure out because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

https://www.wvtm13.com/

Training Track Provides Opportunity [b]To Promote Faster Incident Response and Safety

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has created a multi-discipline training track in South Raleigh, NC that provides a lifelike classroom for incident responders to practice real-life situations with goals of decreasing incident response time, improving air quality, and helping save the lives of responders.

According to NCDOT communications representative Marty R. Homan, “It gives first responders a chance to practice together without traffic.”

The NCDOT is currently reaching out to local municipalities throughout the state to bring together first responders in order to practice maneuvers.

The track was designed to incorporate a broad range of geographic characteristics found throughout the state that allow local agencies to practice responding to various incident types and practicing complex vehicle maneuvers.
Jennifer Portanova, the state systems operations engineer for the NCDOT said,“Now that we have the track, our responders begin their roles with much more situational awareness and knowledge.”

The track also gives responders the opportunity to try out new technology, such as the use of drones and new equipment such as vehicle mounted message boards. As well, the facility has the capability of recording training exercises to be used for discussion during classroom work.

Source. Ncdot.gov

TDLR Clears Way Allowing [b]Credit Card Fees to be Passed Along

Today, the Towing Advisory Board met to take up and consider a number of items, including the ability to pass along tower credit card fees on transactions.

Under current law, tow companies and VSF’s are required, by statute, to accept credit cards, but have been prohibited from passing along the surcharges to the credit card holder. Southwest Tow Operators has been working on your behalf for several years to reverse this position by the agency.

In 2019, a federal district court found that 604A.0021 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code was unconstitutional because it violates commercial free-speech rights under the First Amendment. This is the law that TDLR has been working under prohibiting your business from passing along the fee.

On behalf of SW Tow Operators, Joann Messina, testified. Mrs. Messina stated, “Our tow and VSF fees are highly regulated, so we are not able to increase our prices when our costs for fuel, insurance, or anything else goes up. The pandemic hit all small businesses across the state very hard and many employees lost their jobs. Being able to recoup credit card fees we are paying will help our small businesses rehire employees.”

TDLR reversed their position on the prohibition on passing through the credit card fee. Effective immediately, towing and storage facilities may begin charging the credit card fee. As part of the court ruling, you may not charge any more than you are being charged. Since fees vary, TDLR will form a workgroup to determine if a set fee should be set to reduce confusion. TDLR plans to set rules to help provide specific guidance. At this time, you are not required to list this credit card fee on the tow ticket.

TDLR staff requests your input on this issue as they develop guidance. Please submit your comments to Board.Comments@tdlr.texas.gov and include the rates you are paying on the swipe fees. They are also interested in knowing what the low, middle, and high fees are that you are charged when accepting payment via credit card.

Southwest Tow Operators

Western Canadian Tow Operators [b]Gathering for “Slow-Down, Move-Over”

On March 10, tow trucks and emergency vehicles in Lloydminster, Canada, a province straddling Alberta and Saskatchewan, will gather to make drivers more aware to slow down and move over.

John Buhnei, owner of Action Towing and Recovery Service said that operators will ask drivers to slow down as they’re driving by while encouraging them to pull over and chat. They will have extra safety vests for those who want to experience what it’s like working on the side of a highway.

“They can feel it and see it. It’s scary business being out there on the road,” Buhnei said. “At the end of the day we all just want to get home safe,” he says. “That’s our workplace out there on the side of the road. We have no choice of where we have to hook up to these vehicles or where we have to respond for accidents. It’s where it happens and that’s where we have to work.”

https://www.mylloydminsternow.com/

Repo Man Threatened [b]with BB Gun

Police arrested Erik P. Stasiowski, 40, after he threatened a repo man with a BB gun.

The tow truck driver told police he had gone to the home to repossess the vehicle when  Stasiowski confronted him with the gun.

The tow truck driver, thinking it was real, called 911. When police showed up, they discovered the weapon was a BB gun made to look like a real gun.

“They look exactly like a regular rifle,” said a police officer. “He took matters into his own hands and ultimately he was arrested.”

https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/
March 17 - March 23, 2021

Over the Edge

1 49339by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a tractor-trailer wreck that was dangling over the rail on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at the Santa Fe exit in Los Angeles, Ca.

Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta, responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. His son Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator Echo responded with their 2012 Peterbilt 389 with a three axle Landoll; operator Jacob responded with their 2014 Peterbilt 389 with a 35-ton wrecker.

Josh informed, “Our first step was to try and bring the tractor that was dangling over the freeway back up onto the lanes. Space was extremely limited, so we used the 50-ton rotator to boom over the freeway and attached a Grade 10 half inch 15-foot chain to the frame of the tractor. As I winched in, my dad used the 75-ton rotator to attach to the front of the container using container slings for support and safety.”

Once the tractor was back onto the freeway, they split it from the container. Josh then re-rigged to the tractor, lifted off the back corner and swung it counter-clockwise so that the Landoll could back up underneath. He stated, “This was incredibly risky as I had to do this on a single lane trans road with limited outrigger space.”

After the burned tractor was transported out of the way, Jose and Josh split the broken chassis from the container so they could upright it and tow it out.

The last step was to upright the loaded container. “We had our rotators backed up on each end, and used container slings for this process,” explained Josh. “Space was again tight as I was working under a freeway pass. Once upright, we needed to move the container approximately 50-feet forward so our second Landoll could transport it. My dad came up with the idea to lift and cradle the container, then as he drove forward, I backed up and followed him. The plan worked great, and we were then able to have room to set the container on our Landoll to complete the job.”

Everything was towed and transported back to Pepe’s shop approximately two miles away, with the burned tractor on one Landoll, the container on a second Landoll, and the broken chassis towed with their 35-ton wrecker. The excess debris was transported using their Freightliner flatbed.

Pepe’s Towing Service, which specializes in medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery, was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.

More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager at the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Not So Mobile Home Recovery

1 07249
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

While a house is being transported, it slides off the trailer as it was going around a sharp bend in Henderson, Ky. Tri-State Towing heavy operator Lance Wayne explains, “On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m. we were called by the Henderson City Police Department for a house stuck on a ramp. I was dispatched in our 2018 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.”

Along with Lance was his young son Luke. Luke is not only his dad’s sidekick, he is a seasoned veteran of many recovery operations. When Lance and Luke arrived on scene, they found a mobile home in the ditch.

Lance informed, “It had taken two light poles down and was stuck on one of them.” He requested that heavy operator Frank Hammond come out with a second rotator, their 2020 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.

When Frank arrived, they came up with a game plan. Lance took his rotator, backing up the ramp to the side of the house and Frank backed down by the tractor’s front of the house.

Lance explained, “We set my truck to lift the low side by the wheels. We used 4 1/2 inch chains through the wheels, two 20-foot straps and used an NRC triangle to double the straps to lift. We even used 4-inch angle and strap protector at the base of the floor so the straps wouldn't pull through the floor. The auxiliary winches were used to the out riggers to the same wheels on the outside to slide it up to us.”

Lance, assisted by Luke, placed WreckMaster skates under the wheels to move the home sideways to help it slide on the asphalt and so the tires wouldn't roll off the beads.

“Frank's rotator was set on the front to lift the low side,” advised Lance. “Once we got it up the ramp and level we brought in 3/4-inch plywood to place under the wheels in the mud to make a solid surface.”

Lance said, “We unhooked the truck that was hooked to the trailer and had to bring Stennson Welding in. We took the hitch off due to the damage and called rollback operator Chris Watkins to transport the hitch. Welder Matt Stennson welded a 3-inch square tube under the trailer while Henderson Fire Department stood by. The tube was for us to be able to fork it with our NRC 15-ton driven by operator Kale English.”

With the NRC 15-ton hooked up, they moved Frank's rotator up to the top of ramp to hook the winch lines to the load and also ran safety chains to the axle on the house to the t-bar on the wrecker.

“As Frank winched the casualty up the ramp, we laid the plywood down in the grass to support the weight of the trailer,” said Lance. “Once it was on the top of the ramp the police department shut the road down so we could back down to the next ramp to go north.”

The police escorted the convoy to the scale house to park the trailer. Tri-State operator Gary Crawford took care of the traffic detour and traffic control with their equipment.

Lance stated, “We had 8 hours in this job, finishing around 8:30pm. We took the home to the scale house and the tractor was taken to our Kentucky lot.”
…………………………………………..
Tri-State Towing and Recovery of Evansville, Ind., originated in Henderson, Ky from Rideout's Service Center. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-states for over 35 years.

Clearing Chaos in Fort Worth

2 214c7
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On February 11, 2021, hell broke loose on I-35W in Fort Worth around morning rush hour. 135 vehicles were involved in a massive wreck, leaving six people dead and dozens injured. The scene stretched for nearly a mile in the southbound lanes of the interstate, north of downtown. The roads were so bad firefighters had to use their own salt and sand to get to the scene.

Texas was amidst a frigid, horrific weather pattern and the highway became a sheet of ice from freezing rain that had fallen overnight and into the early morning hours. This led to a massive chain-reaction pileup, which appeared to have started at around 6:15 am, with cars slipping, sliding and crashing into each other. Multiple 18-wheelers, also involved in the pileup, crashed violently into and in some cases rolled over passenger vehicles.

I-35 became a massive search and rescue operation with temperatures making it challenging. People developing hypothermia was a concern and rescuers were slipping on ice while searching for survivors in the wreckage.

Paramedics brought in buses to keep the survivors warm in the freezing temperatures and a reunification center was set up for people involved in the pileup to reconnect with their families. Fort Worth Police deployed more than 80 vehicles to block traffic and assist wrecker companies removing cars from the pileup.

The emergency response was just as massive. In the midst of this tragedy towers answered the call responding with an awesome display of manpower and equipment and were on scene working alongside 80 police officers and close to 70 firefighters. Towers not only cleared the mangled wreckage, but lifted thousands of pounds of crushed vehicles so that firefighters could rescue people that were trapped.

In charge of this effort was James Bennett Jr., the owner of Beard’s Towing, the biggest of the many tow companies on the rotation handling this mess. James Jr. is the “Incident Management Commander” for the Traffic Incident Management System in the area. He oversaw coordinating the response of close to 90 tow trucks that were on scene helping with the crash.

James Jr explained, “We were called in by Fort Worth PD and Fire. If you have something that weighs from 45,000 to 80,000 pounds on top of something that weighs less than a ton, we need to be able to remove that carefully and safely so firefighters can get in there and do their job.”

This was a tremendous undertaking with towers collaborating with other first responders in a coordinated recovery and rescue effort to clear the chaos with an impressive array of equipment. Tow companies involved were Beard’s Towing, Texas Towing, A-1 Wrecker Service, Edd’s Towing, ABC Wrecker, Cornish Wrecker, Perrfect Towing, Milliner Wrecker, Guy Simmons Towing, Bevins Wrecker Service, Lonestar Towing and Advanced Recovery.

James Jr added, “As far as individual drivers operating rollbacks, they were definitely too many of them to know all of their names. We reference all of our towers as "The Fort Worth Towing Alliance."

Heavy-duty wreckers and rotators lined the scene to lift vehicles stacked on top of other vehicles. All of the heavy-duty rigging of the casualties that were on top of other casualties and victims was done by James Bennett Jr., Richard Knadle, Allen Knadle, Jac Clay and Chris Akers.

For each of the fatalities involved the rigging was done by James Bennett Jr. He explained, “To rig some of the casualties I had to crawl over and actually lay on some of the victims to get the rigging in the right place so that it would not drop and damage the victim further.”

James Jr informed, “On the picture where you see the rotator lifting two vehicles at once...The reason for that was due to the victim underneath the white van. The driver side door was ripped open increased underneath the van with a corner of it going into the victims back. The black Toyota pick up was wedged on top of the van in another vehicle pushing down on the victim. The rigging was done so that we could lift the black pick up in the van simultaneously without it dropping and damaging the victim any further. If we had moved one of the vehicles at a time it would have dragged the victim.”

In total, towers cleared 135 vehicles and recovered six victims in 16 hours. James Jr and his crew were first on scene and were there for the duration. He stated, “We were out there the whole time. We were the last to leave.”

MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
March 17 - March 23, 2021

The Death Pendulum

picture 19ff5
By Randall C. Resch

An experienced heavy wrecker operator in Arizona was up-righting an overturned tractor-trailer on a highway’s ramp. On-scene, a DPS trooper sensed the immediate recovery area was dangerous and created risky conditions.

While it was reported the trooper felt the tower should reposition himself and move out of the casualty’s space, the tower may not have been mindful of the trooper’s words. In an instant, the rig broke-free from the pavement and swung to the tower’s position, mortally pinning him between the rear of the heavy wrecker and the casualty.

In a mechanical sense, a “Pendulum” is a weighted-item that’s suspended from a fixed point where it swings back and forth under the influence of gravity. In recovery, the tip of the wrecker’s boom is the fixed point and a cable-lifted item is the swinging, weighted-end of the pendulum.

True to all recoveries and rollovers, the mechanical action between a lifted-load and a wrecker is known as “The Death Pendulum.” Whenever recovery activity requires winching towards the wrecker, the potential of violent return (to the wrecker) is always possible should the load break-free from ground surfaces.

The opening photo illustrates that a deadly “swing-back” is possible. Note the winch-cable’s angle that visually indicates a dangerous “pendulum” effect is present. Although a wrecker can be chocked and have a solid platform, a load like this is precariously ready to swing back towards the wrecker.

While simplistic recoveries go without errors, there may be a single factor that changes the recovery’s dynamics. All recoveries are innately dangerous should one process or component go awry. Every movement must be carefully calculated in which processes are intentionally slow-going. Speed can never replace safety.

During reverse roll procedures, wreckers typically position close to the rolled casualty. As the wrecker is backed to position, the boom’s tip should be at or near the casualty’s leading edge. As recovery commences and the winch-cable’s hook isn’t attached and lowered to the pavement, it hangs nearly straight up and down like a “Plumb Bob.”

As load lifts and begins to roll away, the cable’s angle changes as the load goes through natural arch. Visually, there’s a noticeable change; however, by pushing the boom’s end “out”, the winch-cable “angulates” as the load rolls away.

When working in close-proximity to lifted loads, operators should always anticipate unwanted shift. Obviously, it’s important that operator’s remain out and away from spaces where loads tend to shift and settle.

The greatest modern, mechanical safety feature any recovery truck can have is remote control capability. Remote control handsets or consoles are available as an add-on safety accessory. For obvious safety purposes, I highly recommend tow owners retrofit their trucks with remote controls. But even remote controls can’t replace an operator’s safety sense that says, stay out of the pinch-zone where the Death Pendulum is always lurking.










Driver License Myths Debunked

CDL 41d6f
By Brian J Riker

Often, I am asked questions about driver licenses, the differences between what happens in your private vehicle vs. work trucks and who is legally qualified to drive what type of vehicles. I would like to clear up a few myths, especially for drivers with a commercial driver license (CDL).

Perhaps the biggest fallacy I hear is that what you do in your car doesn’t affect your CDL. This is completely false! You only have one driver license, even if you are a CDL qualified driver it is still all one license and one record. When a prospective employer asks about any accidents, citations or convictions on your driving record they are asking about ANY on your record not just the one’s that occurred in a commercial vehicle. This is true for both CDL and non-CDL drivers.

When insurance companies look at a driver to determine if they are insurable, and what the rate will be to provide coverage, they look at all the information on their driving record. This means that what happens to you at work can also affect your personal car insurance rates and vice versa so protect your driving record at all costs or you will find yourself uninsurable and unemployable!

The next most common myth I hear is that tow truck drivers don’t need a CDL to tow a truck. This is also false. While there is a limited exception from the CDL requirements for emergency moves of wrecked or disabled motor vehicles by tow truck, it does not relieve a tow operator from having a base CDL of the correct class for the tow truck and the vehicle in tow. The exception, recognized by most states, simply relieves a tow operator on a primary (first) move of the requirements to have the proper endorsements such as tank or hazardous materials. For secondary moves, all endorsements must be correct on the tow operator’s CDL.

Keep in mind it is very easy to jump straight from no CDL required right up to a class A CDL requirement simply by hooking up a vehicle that has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) in excess of 10,000 pounds. A simple example of this is using a class 5 or 6 truck, typical of light duty wreckers, with a GVWR of 19,500 pounds and hooking up to a ¾ ton pickup truck that most likely will have a GVWR of 11,000 pounds. Separately a non-CDL driver can operate either vehicle in every state (NY will require a tow truck endorsement) but once combined in tow the GVWR together is in excess of 26,000 pounds and the towed vehicle is in excess of 10,000 pounds making this a class A CDL combination in every state.

Further complicating the issue, and another myth to bust, is that not every state uses the same definition of CDL class A, B and C. While most states use the Federal definition based strictly on the gross vehicle weight ratings and excluding the actual or registered weights for these class distinctions, a few are more restrictive and will require a class A CDL whenever the towed vehicle is over 10,000 pounds GVWR, registered weight or actual weight.

The myth part is that a driver licensed in a state that complies with the Federal definition can’t operate in the more restrictive states. That simply is not true; every state has a reciprocity agreement that allows a properly licensed driver to operate any class of vehicle in every state if they are in compliance with their home state’s licensing regulations. Always double check the restriction and endorsement codes on all driver licenses before you allow them to operate your equipment. Every state has this information available on their driver licensing agencies website and the codes should be detailed on the back side of every driver license if there is a restriction or endorsement on the license.

The last myth is that a driver under 18 can operate a non-CDL required commercial vehicle if they stay within their home state. This is not always true and depends on a few things. First, interstate commerce and the 21 year old age restriction does not always require the driver or truck to leave the state. It is possible to never even leave your home city and still engage in interstate commerce subject to the Federal regulations. Next, state laws vary regarding qualifications of commercial drivers, with some restricting drivers under 21 from hauling hazardous materials, passengers or even obtaining a class A CDL while other states may only restrict hazardous materials as required by Federal regulations.

Most states do not allow drivers under age 18 to operate any commercial vehicle in business use except for farm vehicles. Check your state’s definition of a commercial vehicle as well as their qualifications of commercial drivers before allowing anyone under 21 to operate your equipment.

Further, most insurance policies have age exclusions so always double check with your insurance agent to make sure your driver(s) are qualified and covered.
March 17 - March 23, 2021

Splashy Cover Art

1 82b25
By George L. Nitti

As towers of this and the next generation look for inspiration to paint or wrap their trucks, some might follow the lead of Pantusa Towing & Recovery which branded themselves with a novel design: a favorite music CD cover.

In this case, it is a splashy lime green splayed across the side doors that captures our interest against an all-black background, as the two colors go hand in hand.

For their inspiration, Pantusa, which is based out of San Antonio, Texas, drew on an album of a “progressive” styled music with political overtones that was popular in 2005, when owner Ryan Pantusa graduated from high school.

Pantusa said, “There was an album called In the Wake of Determination by the band Story of the Year. We’ve always been a big fan and went with that same style background found on their cover.”

That style is pronounced on their two 2018 Freightliner M2’s with a 21 ft. Dualtech, an effect that Pantusa says is “100% liked by everyone who sees it.”

Continuing, he said, “It seemed like they were talking about some progressive topics. That’s part of the reason I chose it. The album is a mix of rock, punk, and funk. We just really enjoyed the music and I thought the art was really cool. We then used it for our branding.”

The design, modern looking with a splashy effect, jumps out at you.

Pantusa said, “It looked nice when we put it on the black trucks. It’s a decal, not a wrap.”

The company, which has 10 flatbeds and a wrecker, has consistently used strong branding to assert themselves, making sure to use these modern effects on all of their trucks.

“People know that it is us,” said Pantusa, “when they see the Black and Lime Green units coming down the road.”

Another revealing point on this design is the USA, written in all caps. It pops out on the side, on a steep angle, giving it added dimension which has a patriotic flavor and feeling.

Pantusa said, “That’s funny. It was just a coincidence. It’s an Italian name. I never thought of that.”

Siggi’s Shining and Striped 2020’s

1 28f46
By George L. Nitti

Like much of Mark Long’s work of Razor Wraps and Graphics of Fredericksburg, Va, the use of colors, shapes and stripes is one of the predominant motifs found across the multitude of tow trucks he has wrapped.

His latest provocative creations for Siggi’s Towing and Recovery of Hampton, Va. are found on their 2020 Kenworth T880 with a Century 9055 XL and 2020 Dodge Ram 550 with a Century 312.

Characteristic of his style, colors, shapes and stripes work together to form a modernistic, explosive backdrop.

The colors include various degrees of purple, green and black, blending in with both units’ white backgrounds.

According to Siggi’s operations manager Joe Rondeau, “Pictures don’t do his designs justice.”

Besides the colors, the array of shapes stands out, such as the lines, swooshes and particularly the purple triangle that underlies the largely written Siggi name, which is written large and appears as gold leaf lettering.

Long said, “The gold leaf is not really gold leaf. I took a photo of 24 carat gold that you would find on a fire truck and super imposed it on the lettering, added shades and gave it depth, building on the existing lettering that was brought to me.”

Adding to its modern flair is a layer of industrial metal or plated steel with rivets that gives it further texture and dimension.

Clearly, Long’s unique style continues to captivate not just the public, but those in the towing community who continue to use his designs on their latest acquisitions.

The Joker’s Wild

Resized IMG 4524 b15af
Like a "Joker's wild" in card games, some people could stand in for many occupations, being handy or simply a jack of all trades. Covid times require not only resilience, but the ability to adapt to new environments.

These days, Mike Stanley, owner of the newly created Back It Up Towing of Decatur, Ill., is plying a new trade, after years of working in the construction business.

“I had a construction company for a long time, but really enjoyed running a wrecker. I’ve towed on and off for about 5 years,” he said.

To get things underway, Stanley trekked out to Manchester, NH, where he purchased a black and purple 2007 Ford F350 Diesel Vulcan 810 self-loader from Jorker’s Towing.

“I found it on Facebook Marketplace,” he said. “It had low mileage on it, was a diesel 4-wheel drive, came with strapped chains and had nice wheel dollies.”

Although he really liked the truck, particularly its black and purple colors, he acknowledged he wasn’t sure about the fate of the Joker that sits as a decal on the hood of the unit, as well as the side doors.

“I’m going to take the joker off the side and put the name of my company in its place,” he said. “Will keep the 24/7 service on the truck.”

The company name, Back It Up Towing, came after discussions with his family and doing a google search where he discovered that there was no tow company under such a name in Illinois.

But as far as leaving the joker on the hood, he hasn’t made up his mind. He said, “My kids tell me to leave it. It does make the truck stand out.”

Also standing out is the purple grill at the front of the unit.

Stanley said, “It’s powder coated. It keeps it from rusting, like a lot of people do with their wheels.”

Since starting the new business, Stanley has gotten some good press in the wake of severe weather conditions across the U.S. through his good will by offering free tow services to veterans, senior citizens and first responders.

He said, “I love helping people.”

With his new wild card in play, regardless of its fate, Stanley will be able to maneuver in all kinds of environments.

March 17 - March 23, 2021

Collins Hi-Speed® Dolly PRO

Picture 5 7f927Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies are the safest and lightest-weight PRIME-MOVERS of vehicles, with the heaviest load capacity – up to 25 times its own weight, and with no towing-distance restrictions, (tested to 1,600 FREEWAY miles).

Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies have more safety features than any other dolly, to protect your business. Treated properly they will last you years to come – many from the 1980s & 1990s are still on the road.

Features include:
• Aluminum hubs made from high-grade materials that are cooler running and longer lasting.
• Quick and Simple; light weight; made for long-distance; great capacity
• Lift in any condition – snow and ice, rain and gravel.

N44s Jump Starter Power Pack

weegopowerpack 31004
Weego unveils the latest in portable power with its all-new N44s Jump Starter. Rugged, purpose-built and incredibly compact – no bigger than most cell phones – the Weego Jump Starter 44s can start boats, motorcycles, and almost all of the cars and trucks on the road today. Building on the success of its popular N22s, the new jump-starting power pack features the very latest in power management and delivers nearly 50% more power at the same low price.    

Gerry Toscani, CEO of Weego said, “It’s the safest and most reliable jump starter on the market. Our 44s can hold a charge for a year and still bring life to your dead battery.”    

Offering peak/cranking current of 1,700A/440A, the Weego 44s can start vehicles with up to 7L gas engines or 3.5L diesel. Users can get over a year of standby power on a single charge and enjoy reliable operation for 1,000 charging cycles. While lead-acid batteries drain at a much faster rate, the lithium technology of the Weego 44s offers a much longer charge retention. In addition, the advanced pre-conditioning functionality provides voltage support to a lead-acid battery with low voltage or chemical issues like stratification where a battery voltage collapses under load. This typically causes other lithium jump starters to not recognize the battery. Providing minimal trickle charging to boost the voltage of very low batteries prevents this from happening and gives the Weego 44s the ability to effectively jump a battery as low as 0.5 volts.   

 The Weego 44s comes with Smarty Clamps, a micro USB cord for recharging the unit, a carry bag and a quick start guide. The ergonomic, easy-to-hold and patented design of the Smarty Clamps offer a tapered tip that reach well into tight battery compartments. The extra-wide opening jaws make for an easy and secure connection, while the delivery of power on both sides of the clamps ensures a quality jump. Connection Detection technology indicates proper connections, and lights and sounds guide users through the jump. Anti-spark, reverse polarity, overheat and power surge protections are built in for added safety. The 44s is UL approved, conforms to UL Standard 2743 and is rated IP65 for water, dust and dirt resistance.    

The Weego 44s is protected by a two-year extended warranty and an extended satisfaction guarantee of 180 days. If for any reason within 180 days, customers are not happy with a Weego purchase, the company will refund the purchase price. Weego products boast a defect rate of less than ¼ of 1%. The unit is available for purchase now at myweego.com, walmart.com, amazon.com, bestbuy.com and ebay.com.   

For more information on the entire line of Weego High Performance Jump Starting Power Packs, visit www.myweego.com.

Pro 8475

DEVICE in use1 PRO8475 83c0c
Webfleet Solutions introduces its upgraded PRO Driver Terminal: the PRO 8475. Equipped with advanced technologies, including LTE connectivity and Google™ Services, the versatile premium tablet supports drivers and fleet managers to bring their workflow efficiency to new heights.

The PRO Driver Terminal better connects drivers and businesses, combining a range of essential features in one device, including order management and two-way communication between drivers and fleet managers, OptiDrive 360, which empowers drivers to improve driving performance with visual and audio feedback, and automatic recording of working time and mileage registration, which helps fleets to comply with legislation and policy.

The PRO 8475 is designed for both in-vehicle and outdoor usage. It’s drop-proof, break-resistant, shock-proof, UV-resistant, vibration-proof, dust and water protected. That makes it suitable for drivers that need to handle the device many times per day in potentially harsh terrain and conditions for long periods of time.

“With the PRO 8 Driver Terminal, our aim is to offer the perfect companion for drivers,” says Matt Gunzenhaeuser, Sales Director for United States and Canada at Webfleet Solutions. “The updated and improved PRO 8475 is adapted to suit the needs of our customers, helping them leverage smart data and supporting them to reach their goals easily, quickly and efficiently.”

To learn more about the PRO 8475, please visit:
http://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/products/pro/8475/ and
https://youtu.be/1XaKfSNNIMQ
March 17 - March 23, 2021

March 17 - March 23, 2021

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/

Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Auto Repossessions on the Rise

As the economic situation in America becomes more dire due to the effects of Covid-19, auto repossessions are expected to rise. Without more stimulus - jobless benefits, financial programs and consumer protections are all set to expire, causing evictions, foreclosures and auto repossessions.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in defaults and delinquencies,” said John Van Alst of the National Consumer Law Center. “I think that’s going to translate into a really large increase in repossessions.”

According to the credit reporting agency TransUnion, the number of auto loan accounts that are 30 days past due moved to 3.1% in August, compared to 3.0% in July.

“I’m almost certain the number of repossessions are going to increase,” said Les McCook, executive director for the American Recovery Association.

Source: https://www.poynter.org/
