Fighting the Forces Against Us By Brian J Riker



There has been much talk lately about regulating the towing industry. Momentum is building because of a few high dollar recovery invoices that have been circulating through trucking industry trade publications. I am not here to condemn or praise these invoices. It is not my place to do so, nor do I have enough relevant facts. I am here merely to bring awareness of what this notoriety is causing to happen in legislative sessions nationwide.



Last week, in Missouri, a hearing was held for a bill that would create a towing review committee to hear complaints about non-consensual towing in the state. Nearly simultaneously Transport Topics, the trade publication of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), published an article about a $202,000 recovery invoice in Virginia from 2020 with their headline reading “a textbook example of a scam.”



These are not isolated situations. This is repeating itself all across our country, even within our own industry, with tow owners calling each other names on social media because of disagreements of how much a job was worth. Arguing amongst ourselves in public forums such as social media just feeds the fire. While we as an industry must police ourselves to prevent outsiders from forcing regulations upon us, we must do so in a professional and private manner. Let’s keep the social media polite and professional so it can’t be used against us later.



Further, we are up against the extremely powerful insurance industry with an almost as powerful trucking industry lobby supporting their attempts to force price and service regulations on our industry as a national model. This is detrimental to our business as the costs to operate vary greatly from state to state as well as from urban to rural environments. We as an industry must not allow this to happen. Rate and service regulations must remain a state level issue to preserve fairness and allow for better understanding of unique local conditions when deciding what is reasonable and customary.



The ATA National Accounting & Finance Council has created a towing task force to investigate their perceived abuses within the towing industry, specifically centered around non-consent tows. Joining with the ATA are the National Property and Casualty Insurance Association and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. They intend to lobby for two pieces of model legislation to be enacted that are seeking to regulate rates, equipment used to respond and restrict the practice of soliciting the vehicle owner to convert a non-consent into a consent tow.



While we can all agree there are some bad actors within our industry, most towers simply are trying to seek a fair rate for the time and money invested in their business. It is our duty to be able to justify the rates we charge with something other than “that’s what the guy down the street charges”.



It is time for every tower to sit down and take a deep look at their true cost of operations to see how that plays into the rates being charged and make adjustments as needed. Not only is this a good business practice simply because it is vital to surviving the virus induced economic disruption, it will be invaluable in defending your invoices from this point forward as we are under attack from folks that simply do not understand our true costs of operation.



We as an industry, including those that do not currently perform non-consensual tows, need to get a better understanding of our true costs and the volatile legislative climate we are facing. There are several forces working together feverishly to force change upon our industry and we as a collective voice need to speak up and defend our way of life before it is taken away from us. By Brian J RikerThere has been much talk lately about regulating the towing industry. Momentum is building because of a few high dollar recovery invoices that have been circulating through trucking industry trade publications. I am not here to condemn or praise these invoices. It is not my place to do so, nor do I have enough relevant facts. I am here merely to bring awareness of what this notoriety is causing to happen in legislative sessions nationwide.Last week, in Missouri, a hearing was held for a bill that would create a towing review committee to hear complaints about non-consensual towing in the state. Nearly simultaneously Transport Topics, the trade publication of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), published an article about a $202,000 recovery invoice in Virginia from 2020 with their headline reading “a textbook example of a scam.”These are not isolated situations. This is repeating itself all across our country, even within our own industry, with tow owners calling each other names on social media because of disagreements of how much a job was worth. Arguing amongst ourselves in public forums such as social media just feeds the fire. While we as an industry must police ourselves to prevent outsiders from forcing regulations upon us, we must do so in a professional and private manner. Let’s keep the social media polite and professional so it can’t be used against us later.Further, we are up against the extremely powerful insurance industry with an almost as powerful trucking industry lobby supporting their attempts to force price and service regulations on our industry as a national model. This is detrimental to our business as the costs to operate vary greatly from state to state as well as from urban to rural environments. We as an industry must not allow this to happen. Rate and service regulations must remain a state level issue to preserve fairness and allow for better understanding of unique local conditions when deciding what is reasonable and customary.The ATA National Accounting & Finance Council has created a towing task force to investigate their perceived abuses within the towing industry, specifically centered around non-consent tows. Joining with the ATA are the National Property and Casualty Insurance Association and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. They intend to lobby for two pieces of model legislation to be enacted that are seeking to regulate rates, equipment used to respond and restrict the practice of soliciting the vehicle owner to convert a non-consent into a consent tow.While we can all agree there are some bad actors within our industry, most towers simply are trying to seek a fair rate for the time and money invested in their business. It is our duty to be able to justify the rates we charge with something other than “that’s what the guy down the street charges”.It is time for every tower to sit down and take a deep look at their true cost of operations to see how that plays into the rates being charged and make adjustments as needed. Not only is this a good business practice simply because it is vital to surviving the virus induced economic disruption, it will be invaluable in defending your invoices from this point forward as we are under attack from folks that simply do not understand our true costs of operation.We as an industry, including those that do not currently perform non-consensual tows, need to get a better understanding of our true costs and the volatile legislative climate we are facing. There are several forces working together feverishly to force change upon our industry and we as a collective voice need to speak up and defend our way of life before it is taken away from us.

The Death Pendulum

By Randall C. Resch



An experienced heavy wrecker operator in Arizona was up-righting an overturned tractor-trailer on a highway’s ramp. On-scene, a DPS trooper sensed the immediate recovery area was dangerous and created risky conditions.



While it was reported the trooper felt the tower should reposition himself and move out of the casualty’s space, the tower may not have been mindful of the trooper’s words. In an instant, the rig broke-free from the pavement and swung to the tower’s position, mortally pinning him between the rear of the heavy wrecker and the casualty.



In a mechanical sense, a “Pendulum” is a weighted-item that’s suspended from a fixed point where it swings back and forth under the influence of gravity. In recovery, the tip of the wrecker’s boom is the fixed point and a cable-lifted item is the swinging, weighted-end of the pendulum.



True to all recoveries and rollovers, the mechanical action between a lifted-load and a wrecker is known as “The Death Pendulum.” Whenever recovery activity requires winching towards the wrecker, the potential of violent return (to the wrecker) is always possible should the load break-free from ground surfaces.



The opening photo illustrates that a deadly “swing-back” is possible. Note the winch-cable’s angle that visually indicates a dangerous “pendulum” effect is present. Although a wrecker can be chocked and have a solid platform, a load like this is precariously ready to swing back towards the wrecker.



While simplistic recoveries go without errors, there may be a single factor that changes the recovery’s dynamics. All recoveries are innately dangerous should one process or component go awry. Every movement must be carefully calculated in which processes are intentionally slow-going. Speed can never replace safety.



During reverse roll procedures, wreckers typically position close to the rolled casualty. As the wrecker is backed to position, the boom’s tip should be at or near the casualty’s leading edge. As recovery commences and the winch-cable’s hook isn’t attached and lowered to the pavement, it hangs nearly straight up and down like a “Plumb Bob.”



As load lifts and begins to roll away, the cable’s angle changes as the load goes through natural arch. Visually, there’s a noticeable change; however, by pushing the boom’s end “out”, the winch-cable “angulates” as the load rolls away.



When working in close-proximity to lifted loads, operators should always anticipate unwanted shift. Obviously, it’s important that operator’s remain out and away from spaces where loads tend to shift and settle.



The greatest modern, mechanical safety feature any recovery truck can have is remote control capability. Remote control handsets or consoles are available as an add-on safety accessory. For obvious safety purposes, I highly recommend tow owners retrofit their trucks with remote controls. But even remote controls can’t replace an operator’s safety sense that says, stay out of the pinch-zone where the Death Pendulum is always lurking.





















By Randall C. ReschAn experienced heavy wrecker operator in Arizona was up-righting an overturned tractor-trailer on a highway’s ramp. On-scene, a DPS trooper sensed the immediate recovery area was dangerous and created risky conditions.While it was reported the trooper felt the tower should reposition himself and move out of the casualty’s space, the tower may not have been mindful of the trooper’s words. In an instant, the rig broke-free from the pavement and swung to the tower’s position, mortally pinning him between the rear of the heavy wrecker and the casualty.In a mechanical sense, a “Pendulum” is a weighted-item that’s suspended from a fixed point where it swings back and forth under the influence of gravity. In recovery, the tip of the wrecker’s boom is the fixed point and a cable-lifted item is the swinging, weighted-end of the pendulum.True to all recoveries and rollovers, the mechanical action between a lifted-load and a wrecker is known as “The Death Pendulum.” Whenever recovery activity requires winching towards the wrecker, the potential of violent return (to the wrecker) is always possible should the load break-free from ground surfaces.The opening photo illustrates that a deadly “swing-back” is possible. Note the winch-cable’s angle that visually indicates a dangerous “pendulum” effect is present. Although a wrecker can be chocked and have a solid platform, a load like this is precariously ready to swing back towards the wrecker.While simplistic recoveries go without errors, there may be a single factor that changes the recovery’s dynamics. All recoveries are innately dangerous should one process or component go awry. Every movement must be carefully calculated in which processes are intentionally slow-going. Speed can never replace safety.During reverse roll procedures, wreckers typically position close to the rolled casualty. As the wrecker is backed to position, the boom’s tip should be at or near the casualty’s leading edge. As recovery commences and the winch-cable’s hook isn’t attached and lowered to the pavement, it hangs nearly straight up and down like a “Plumb Bob.”As load lifts and begins to roll away, the cable’s angle changes as the load goes through natural arch. Visually, there’s a noticeable change; however, by pushing the boom’s end “out”, the winch-cable “angulates” as the load rolls away.When working in close-proximity to lifted loads, operators should always anticipate unwanted shift. Obviously, it’s important that operator’s remain out and away from spaces where loads tend to shift and settle.The greatest modern, mechanical safety feature any recovery truck can have is remote control capability. Remote control handsets or consoles are available as an add-on safety accessory. For obvious safety purposes, I highly recommend tow owners retrofit their trucks with remote controls. But even remote controls can’t replace an operator’s safety sense that says, stay out of the pinch-zone where the Death Pendulum is always lurking.