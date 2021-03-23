Fighting the Forces Against Us

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a tractor-trailer wreck that was dangling over the rail on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at the Santa Fe exit in Los Angeles, Ca.
Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta, responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. His son Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator Echo responded with their 2012 Peterbilt 389 with a three axle Landoll; operator Jacob responded with their 2014 Peterbilt 389 with a 35-ton wrecker.
Josh informed, “Our first step was to try and bring the tractor that was dangling over the freeway back up onto the lanes. Space was extremely limited, so we used the 50-ton rotator to boom over the freeway and attached a Grade 10 half inch 15-foot chain to the frame of the tractor. As I winched in, my dad used the 75-ton rotator to attach to the front of the container using container slings for support and safety.”
Once the tractor was back onto the freeway, they split it from the container. Josh then re-rigged to the tractor, lifted off the back corner and swung it counter-clockwise so that the Landoll could back up underneath. He stated, “This was incredibly risky as I had to do this on a single lane trans road with limited outrigger space.”
After the burned tractor was transported out of the way, Jose and Josh split the broken chassis from the container so they could upright it and tow it out.
The last step was to upright the loaded container. “We had our rotators backed up on each end, and used container slings for this process,” explained Josh. “Space was again tight as I was working under a freeway pass. Once upright, we needed to move the container approximately 50-feet forward so our second Landoll could transport it. My dad came up with the idea to lift and cradle the container, then as he drove forward, I backed up and followed him. The plan worked great, and we were then able to have room to set the container on our Landoll to complete the job.”
Everything was towed and transported back to Pepe’s shop approximately two miles away, with the burned tractor on one Landoll, the container on a second Landoll, and the broken chassis towed with their 35-ton wrecker. The excess debris was transported using their Freightliner flatbed.
Pepe’s Towing Service, which specializes in medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery, was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.
More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager at the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
While a house is being transported, it slides off the trailer as it was going around a sharp bend in Henderson, Ky. Tri-State Towing heavy operator Lance Wayne explains, “On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m. we were called by the Henderson City Police Department for a house stuck on a ramp. I was dispatched in our 2018 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.”
Along with Lance was his young son Luke. Luke is not only his dad’s sidekick, he is a seasoned veteran of many recovery operations. When Lance and Luke arrived on scene, they found a mobile home in the ditch.
Lance informed, “It had taken two light poles down and was stuck on one of them.” He requested that heavy operator Frank Hammond come out with a second rotator, their 2020 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.
When Frank arrived, they came up with a game plan. Lance took his rotator, backing up the ramp to the side of the house and Frank backed down by the tractor’s front of the house.
Lance explained, “We set my truck to lift the low side by the wheels. We used 4 1/2 inch chains through the wheels, two 20-foot straps and used an NRC triangle to double the straps to lift. We even used 4-inch angle and strap protector at the base of the floor so the straps wouldn't pull through the floor. The auxiliary winches were used to the out riggers to the same wheels on the outside to slide it up to us.”
Lance, assisted by Luke, placed WreckMaster skates under the wheels to move the home sideways to help it slide on the asphalt and so the tires wouldn't roll off the beads.
“Frank's rotator was set on the front to lift the low side,” advised Lance. “Once we got it up the ramp and level we brought in 3/4-inch plywood to place under the wheels in the mud to make a solid surface.”
Lance said, “We unhooked the truck that was hooked to the trailer and had to bring Stennson Welding in. We took the hitch off due to the damage and called rollback operator Chris Watkins to transport the hitch. Welder Matt Stennson welded a 3-inch square tube under the trailer while Henderson Fire Department stood by. The tube was for us to be able to fork it with our NRC 15-ton driven by operator Kale English.”
With the NRC 15-ton hooked up, they moved Frank's rotator up to the top of ramp to hook the winch lines to the load and also ran safety chains to the axle on the house to the t-bar on the wrecker.
“As Frank winched the casualty up the ramp, we laid the plywood down in the grass to support the weight of the trailer,” said Lance. “Once it was on the top of the ramp the police department shut the road down so we could back down to the next ramp to go north.”
The police escorted the convoy to the scale house to park the trailer. Tri-State operator Gary Crawford took care of the traffic detour and traffic control with their equipment.
Lance stated, “We had 8 hours in this job, finishing around 8:30pm. We took the home to the scale house and the tractor was taken to our Kentucky lot.”
…………………………………………..
Tri-State Towing and Recovery of Evansville, Ind., originated in Henderson, Ky from Rideout's Service Center. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-states for over 35 years.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On February 11, 2021, hell broke loose on I-35W in Fort Worth around morning rush hour. 135 vehicles were involved in a massive wreck, leaving six people dead and dozens injured. The scene stretched for nearly a mile in the southbound lanes of the interstate, north of downtown. The roads were so bad firefighters had to use their own salt and sand to get to the scene.
Texas was amidst a frigid, horrific weather pattern and the highway became a sheet of ice from freezing rain that had fallen overnight and into the early morning hours. This led to a massive chain-reaction pileup, which appeared to have started at around 6:15 am, with cars slipping, sliding and crashing into each other. Multiple 18-wheelers, also involved in the pileup, crashed violently into and in some cases rolled over passenger vehicles.
I-35 became a massive search and rescue operation with temperatures making it challenging. People developing hypothermia was a concern and rescuers were slipping on ice while searching for survivors in the wreckage.
Paramedics brought in buses to keep the survivors warm in the freezing temperatures and a reunification center was set up for people involved in the pileup to reconnect with their families. Fort Worth Police deployed more than 80 vehicles to block traffic and assist wrecker companies removing cars from the pileup.
The emergency response was just as massive. In the midst of this tragedy towers answered the call responding with an awesome display of manpower and equipment and were on scene working alongside 80 police officers and close to 70 firefighters. Towers not only cleared the mangled wreckage, but lifted thousands of pounds of crushed vehicles so that firefighters could rescue people that were trapped.
In charge of this effort was James Bennett Jr., the owner of Beard’s Towing, the biggest of the many tow companies on the rotation handling this mess. James Jr. is the “Incident Management Commander” for the Traffic Incident Management System in the area. He oversaw coordinating the response of close to 90 tow trucks that were on scene helping with the crash.
James Jr explained, “We were called in by Fort Worth PD and Fire. If you have something that weighs from 45,000 to 80,000 pounds on top of something that weighs less than a ton, we need to be able to remove that carefully and safely so firefighters can get in there and do their job.”
This was a tremendous undertaking with towers collaborating with other first responders in a coordinated recovery and rescue effort to clear the chaos with an impressive array of equipment. Tow companies involved were Beard’s Towing, Texas Towing, A-1 Wrecker Service, Edd’s Towing, ABC Wrecker, Cornish Wrecker, Perrfect Towing, Milliner Wrecker, Guy Simmons Towing, Bevins Wrecker Service, Lonestar Towing and Advanced Recovery.
James Jr added, “As far as individual drivers operating rollbacks, they were definitely too many of them to know all of their names. We reference all of our towers as "The Fort Worth Towing Alliance."
Heavy-duty wreckers and rotators lined the scene to lift vehicles stacked on top of other vehicles. All of the heavy-duty rigging of the casualties that were on top of other casualties and victims was done by James Bennett Jr., Richard Knadle, Allen Knadle, Jac Clay and Chris Akers.
For each of the fatalities involved the rigging was done by James Bennett Jr. He explained, “To rig some of the casualties I had to crawl over and actually lay on some of the victims to get the rigging in the right place so that it would not drop and damage the victim further.”
James Jr informed, “On the picture where you see the rotator lifting two vehicles at once...The reason for that was due to the victim underneath the white van. The driver side door was ripped open increased underneath the van with a corner of it going into the victims back. The black Toyota pick up was wedged on top of the van in another vehicle pushing down on the victim. The rigging was done so that we could lift the black pick up in the van simultaneously without it dropping and damaging the victim any further. If we had moved one of the vehicles at a time it would have dragged the victim.”
In total, towers cleared 135 vehicles and recovered six victims in 16 hours. James Jr and his crew were first on scene and were there for the duration. He stated, “We were out there the whole time. We were the last to leave.”Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!