Fighting the Forces Against Us

Over the Edge by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a tractor-trailer wreck that was dangling over the rail on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at the Santa Fe exit in Los Angeles, Ca.



Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta, responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. His son Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator Echo responded with their 2012 Peterbilt 389 with a three axle Landoll; operator Jacob responded with their 2014 Peterbilt 389 with a 35-ton wrecker.



Josh informed, “Our first step was to try and bring the tractor that was dangling over the freeway back up onto the lanes. Space was extremely limited, so we used the 50-ton rotator to boom over the freeway and attached a Grade 10 half inch 15-foot chain to the frame of the tractor. As I winched in, my dad used the 75-ton rotator to attach to the front of the container using container slings for support and safety.”



Once the tractor was back onto the freeway, they split it from the container. Josh then re-rigged to the tractor, lifted off the back corner and swung it counter-clockwise so that the Landoll could back up underneath. He stated, “This was incredibly risky as I had to do this on a single lane trans road with limited outrigger space.”



After the burned tractor was transported out of the way, Jose and Josh split the broken chassis from the container so they could upright it and tow it out.



The last step was to upright the loaded container. “We had our rotators backed up on each end, and used container slings for this process,” explained Josh. “Space was again tight as I was working under a freeway pass. Once upright, we needed to move the container approximately 50-feet forward so our second Landoll could transport it. My dad came up with the idea to lift and cradle the container, then as he drove forward, I backed up and followed him. The plan worked great, and we were then able to have room to set the container on our Landoll to complete the job.”



Everything was towed and transported back to Pepe’s shop approximately two miles away, with the burned tractor on one Landoll, the container on a second Landoll, and the broken chassis towed with their 35-ton wrecker. The excess debris was transported using their Freightliner flatbed.



Pepe’s Towing Service, which specializes in medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery, was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.



More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager at the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.



Show Yours @ TIW

Not So Mobile Home Recovery

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



While a house is being transported, it slides off the trailer as it was going around a sharp bend in Henderson, Ky. Tri-State Towing heavy operator Lance Wayne explains, “On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m. we were called by the Henderson City Police Department for a house stuck on a ramp. I was dispatched in our 2018 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.”



Along with Lance was his young son Luke. Luke is not only his dad’s sidekick, he is a seasoned veteran of many recovery operations. When Lance and Luke arrived on scene, they found a mobile home in the ditch.



Lance informed, “It had taken two light poles down and was stuck on one of them.” He requested that heavy operator Frank Hammond come out with a second rotator, their 2020 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.



When Frank arrived, they came up with a game plan. Lance took his rotator, backing up the ramp to the side of the house and Frank backed down by the tractor’s front of the house.



Lance explained, “We set my truck to lift the low side by the wheels. We used 4 1/2 inch chains through the wheels, two 20-foot straps and used an NRC triangle to double the straps to lift. We even used 4-inch angle and strap protector at the base of the floor so the straps wouldn't pull through the floor. The auxiliary winches were used to the out riggers to the same wheels on the outside to slide it up to us.”



Lance, assisted by Luke, placed WreckMaster skates under the wheels to move the home sideways to help it slide on the asphalt and so the tires wouldn't roll off the beads.



“Frank's rotator was set on the front to lift the low side,” advised Lance. “Once we got it up the ramp and level we brought in 3/4-inch plywood to place under the wheels in the mud to make a solid surface.”



Lance said, “We unhooked the truck that was hooked to the trailer and had to bring Stennson Welding in. We took the hitch off due to the damage and called rollback operator Chris Watkins to transport the hitch. Welder Matt Stennson welded a 3-inch square tube under the trailer while Henderson Fire Department stood by. The tube was for us to be able to fork it with our NRC 15-ton driven by operator Kale English.”



With the NRC 15-ton hooked up, they moved Frank's rotator up to the top of ramp to hook the winch lines to the load and also ran safety chains to the axle on the house to the t-bar on the wrecker.



“As Frank winched the casualty up the ramp, we laid the plywood down in the grass to support the weight of the trailer,” said Lance. “Once it was on the top of the ramp the police department shut the road down so we could back down to the next ramp to go north.”



The police escorted the convoy to the scale house to park the trailer. Tri-State operator Gary Crawford took care of the traffic detour and traffic control with their equipment.



Lance stated, “We had 8 hours in this job, finishing around 8:30pm. We took the home to the scale house and the tractor was taken to our Kentucky lot.”

…………………………………………..

Tri-State Towing and Recovery of Evansville, Ind., originated in Henderson, Ky from Rideout's Service Center. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-states for over 35 years.



Show Yours @ TIW

