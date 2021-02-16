Make It a Clean-Sweep

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On November 1, 2020, Janeway Towing was dispatched for a tractor trailer jack knifed into the left guard rail.
Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “This was on Interstate 476 Northbound as it prepares to cross the Schuylkill River at mile marker 16.7. From the images obtained by the traffic cameras, two heavy-duty wreckers, rotator, recovery support truck, telehandler with forks and bucket, traffic control and emergency spill clean up were dispatched to the scene.”
Jamie, along with operators Rick Royles, Brian Bowe, Mike Notes, Joe Rudnick and Craig Amendt responded to the scene with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator, Zips RSB unit, V100 Vulcan 50-ton heavy, 7035 Century 35-ton heavy, JLG Telehandler and a Century 12 Series LCG carrier.
When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, they observed that the fuel tanks were breached and leaking fuel as well as the oil pan spilling fuel and motor oil. The recovery could not begin until a safe traffic pattern was set.
Once the traffic pattern was set, they first separated the trailer from the tractor, rotated it around and set it in the center travel lane where it was hooked to the awaiting Century 7035 35-ton heavy-duty wrecker and towed back to Janeway for storage.
Jamie informed, “The guardrail was tangled throughout the tractor and in between the dual tires, so we had to cut away the guardrail from the tractor and surrounding area. We placed it across the roadway for the guardrail crew to haul away.”
The recovery team than rigged the tractor, lifted and rotated it off of the guardrail posts into the center lane and prepped it for towing with the Vulcan V100 50-ton to Janeway for storage.
With the casualty hauled away, the crew got busy cleaning up all debris and swept the roadway.
Jamie stated, “We were limited on time so didn’t get to take too many pics. It was hurry up and get the job done and we did!”
James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old. If you have the pleasure of knowing him, you know he is an insane workaholic. He has a great passion and takes great pride in his chosen profession.
Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
With the crazy winter weather conditions on January 14, 2021, around 10 a.m., Burdas Towing received a call from the Wright County Sherrif’s Dept to respond to an overturned tanker truck and trailer just east of Maple Lake, Minn. on County Road 37.
The founder of Burda’s Towing, Lance Burda, arrived on scene just minutes later and called dispatch to give the crew a run down of the incident. Lance informed, “I was traveling on County Road 37 when the call came out. I was on scene in less then a minute.”
He found a loaded propane truck and trailer had left the roadway, hit a power pole, jumped a road approach causing the tanker to rip off the tractor and ended up landing in front of the tractor laid over on its side. The tractor had spun around and laid over on its passenger side. Lance stated, “I occasionally get called out to major incidents my former company has been called to. I guess I would be considered a consultant at this point.”
The Maple Lake Fire Dept on scene advised that no propane leakage had occurred, but the county hazmat duty officer was enroute. The tractor was badly damaged but appeared towable. The tanker had suffered major suspension damage in the collision. “The driver was miraculously okay! It was a wild ride, but he’s alive and walked away,” said Lance.
Two rotators were requested to respond to the scene along with a Landoll trailer to transport the trailer once upright. Heavy operator Jon Innes, responding from the Monticello location, arrived first with a 2020 Peterbilt with a Century 9055 50-ton unit.
Lance explained, “We met with incident command and the county hazmat officials to determine the best plan of action, road closures and hazmat risks.”
Lead rotator operator Corey Wolf arrived with Burda’s black 2018 Peterbilt with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator followed by lead rotator operator Nate Rademacher in Collins Brothers red 2018 Kenworth W-9 with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator. Jrod Willes brought a semi and Landoll trailer to transport the tanker once it was upright and back on the road.
First the crew uprighted the blue Kenworth tractor and hauled it back to the lot to get it out of the way so they could focus on the loaded tanker. Lance said, “It was determined to upright and lift the tanker loaded and set it on the waiting Landoll. The tanker was loaded with 9,200-gallons of propane. The weight was estimated at over 60,000-pounds. We were working with power lines above as well.”
The crew first rigged the tanker for the upright, using extreme caution on all attachment points to include soft rigging and protectors around any chains or shackles used. With all of the rigging done working in tandem, the two rotators uprighted the tanker. Once the tanker was back on its wheels, the rotators setup to do the final lift.
Once again using extreme caution on all rigging points, they wrapped straps around the tanker and it was lifted straight up then rotated between the two Century 50-ton ‘tators and over to the side so the semi could back under the tanker and it could be lowered down onto the Landoll.
Cribbing stacks were used under the 5th wheel and the damaged landing gear to spread the weight evenly across the trailer. The tanker was secured to the trailer and hauled back to the storage terminal in Monticello where it was once again lifted off by the two rotators.
“This was a great team effort with Collins and Burda’s crew and two of the rotators working together,” stated Lance. “A lot of people don’t know, the same guy owns Burda’s and Collins Brothers Of St. Cloud. This is why you see our trucks working together so much. We are a team and owned by one man.”
Lance Burda, a Minnesota Professional Towing Association Board Member, was the founder, owner and dynamic driving force behind Burda’s Towing LLC. tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota. After 18 years of Lance owning and operating Burda’s Towing the business was acquired by James Trantina of Collins Brothers Towing of St Cloud in November of 2019 along with its three locations; terminals in Rogers, Monticello and Loretto, and all equipment. Collins Brothers is another well-established company and the combined companies have over 100 years of towing and recovery experience on staff, along with a varied extensive fleet ready to solve any towing or recovery challenge. All operators have been trained in all aspects of towing and recovery and many have completed extensive WreckMaster seminars and comprehensive hands-on training.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Christmas morning, an oilfield company called Tavo’s Towing LLC for assistance in recovering a crude oil tanker rolled over on Espejo Gates Road in Webb County near Laredo, Texas.
Dispatcher Iliana Jimenez Mata (Tavo’s daughter) called her father to notify him of the rollover. Tavo called his recovery team at 11:30 a.m. to head to the shop, get equipment ready and wait for further instructions.
“Normally we dispatch two heavy-duty recovery units,” said Tavo “but we decided to take a third heavy-duty recovery truck from previous experience due to the narrow width of the road. The third would give us two additional winch lines and more counter weight on recovery.”
Tavo pulled together his recovery team. The crew included tow operators Jesus Mata Jr., operating the 2017 389 Peterbilt 9055 Century 50-ton; Gilbert Lopez, with the 2018 Kenworth T880 7035 Century 35-ton; Hector Perez Jr.(Tavo’s brother-in-law) with the 2007 Kenworth T300 Jerr-Dan single axle 25-ton; Sebastian Mendoza, operating the skid steer. Also assisting in the rigging and recovery were Gustavo Jimenez IV (Tavo’s son), Hector Perez III (Tavo’s nephew) and Jose Ortiz (Tavo’s father-in-law). Tavo was scene supervisor and led his recovery team.
The team drove about 45 miles to get to Espejo Gates road (a non paved oilfield road), arriving on scene at 1:15 p.m. and discovered the oil company was trying to unload the crude with minimal success.
Tavo informed, “After 45 barrels of oil were removed, we decided to rig up for recovery with the tanker still having about 145 barrels, about 75% full. At 1:45 p.m. we staged our 9055 Century 50-ton wrecker on the rear of the tanker for the heavier lift, with one line pigeon-toed for a downward pull on axle and second line lifting from the frame around the tanker.”
They staged the Jerr-Dan 25-ton at the center of the trailer with one line on the truck drive axle with a downward pull and second line on the landing gear wrapped around the tanker with a flat strap for upward pull.
Tavo explained, “Our Century 35-ton wrecker was staged at the front of the truck but we had to move to the front of the trailer to assist with rigging on the tanker. We then used our New Holland skid steer to pull down on the steer axle to bring the truck over.”
The truck and tanker were back on their wheels around 3 p.m. The team moved the Century 50-ton to allow the remainder of tanker to be emptied, while the Century 35-ton and Jerr-Dan 25-ton held the tanker from rolling back into the ditch.
Once the tanker was emptied, they lifted the tanker and truck back onto the road and rigged up to transport the casualties to Tavo’s yard in Carrizo Springs.
Tavo stated, “Our recovery team was able to recover the tanker without any oil spill, which is always a plus. We then pulled up about a mile to allow traffic through and rolled out of scene at 4:45 p.m. All trucks were back in service at 6:00 p.m.”
Tavo’s Towing LLC, is a 4th generation tow company located in Southwest Texas with an office and yard in Crystal City and additional yards in Carrizo Springs, Eagle Pass and Uvalde, Texas. Gustavo Jimenez, Jr., established Tavo’s Automotive in Crystal City, Texas in 1974, as a repair shop with towing services. Before his passing the business was passed onto his son Gustavo “Tavo” Jimenez, III. In 2007 Tavo took over operations and began concentrating on towing to include heavy-duty towing and recovery work.
