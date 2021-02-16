Make It a Clean-Sweep

By Randall C. ReschI worked an old-style Pepsi truck that over-turned in a busy beach intersection. What caught my attention were thirty-cases of soda bottles that ejected from the truck’s side racks when it rolled.I estimated that 700-glass bottles were scattered hundreds of feet across the sidewalks and down the street. Summer’s heated pavement made spilled Pepsi-drink thick-like syrup capable of gumming-up a good pair of boots!Having completed the recovery faster than anticipated, the task of sweeping and collecting debris was next. I swept and shoveled glass bits for two hours, noting that for even the most in-shape tower, sweeping was exhausting.I typically don’t write product reviews unless products or equipment items lend benefit to the industry. But a tow company friend shared a recovery photo of multi-vehicle wreck that deposited a fair amount of debris in highway lanes.Being from the midwest, he commented how area tow companies had power brooms on their wreckers for large scale scenarios. I agreed this (equipment) item would be a welcomed addition to ease on-scene time and clean-up efforts that included large debris fields.You may have noticed a few heavy wreckers equipped with power brooms at American Towman’s tow shows. Towers who use these machines swear by their ease and efficiency. One pageant participant told me, “Power brooms work really good especially on wet pavement.”Most popular for towers are Echo’s “Pro-Paddle Attachment” and Stihl’s “Power Sweep Attachment,” priced around $300. Both attachments can be added to a weed-whacker’s power head. Sweep-heads typically measure 22.5 to 25-inches wide.Also available for larger crash scenes, commercial sweepers like Bissell’s “Big Green Commercial Push Sweeper” are higher priced.Like using a weed-whacker, power sweepers are easy to operate. To ease operator fatigue, convert (weld) an old furniture dolly to the power brooms frame making it a detachable, rolling sweeper.From manufacturer’s websites, there’s no reference of use during accident remediation. One downside exists; storage is problematic on light-duty wreckers and carriers due to smaller boxes. Quick accessibility may not be as fast as one would like, suggesting a detachable head is better suited to small storage spaces.True to gas powered machines, they’ll need to be routinely started, gassed and maintained to stay in optimum working order. However, for those “just in case moments” where that fancy sweep-toy doesn't pull-start, a good old-fashioned push-broom works too.For towers who outfit their wreckers and carriers with gadgets, bling and cool stuff, power brooms or power sweep’s “… are the bomb.” They’re an affordable accessory that creates quick productivity working huge cleanup tasks. If you work in areas of heavy rain and winter slush, a power broom may be the next toy on your list.Reminder, don't forget to return the sweeper to the tow truck’s stowage when finished. Leaving behind any power accessory is a sad (and costly) state of affairs; one sure to upset the company’s owner.

Brian J Riker

February 1, 2021

Now that the dust has settled on one of the most turbulent Presidential races in our history and with the Biden Administration getting about the business of implementing their policies, I felt it was a good time to look at what the change in the White House and Congress means for towers on a National level.

It is no secret that the Biden Administration supports many of the Obama Era policies and ideals including increased regulation on the trucking industry and support for higher minimum wages on a federal level. These policies will have a direct impact on the bottom line of every business, big or small, for many years to come.

First, we have speed limiters for all commercial motor vehicles. Make no mistake, this will be a priority for the Democratic lead Congress. They have long pushed for limiting commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating over 10,000 pounds (which includes dually pickup trucks and light duty wreckers) to 65 MPH. I expect to see proposed legislation introduced as part of the infrastructure/highway spending bills that will be introduced later this year. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg alluded to as much during his confirmation hearing when asked about speed limiters by replying that he “will consider all technology that may make our highways safer.”

The nominee for Secretary of Transportation went on to speak about highway funding and his interest in a vehicle miles travelled tax as a supplement to the current fuel tax paid at the pump. “In the long-term, bear in mind that as vehicles become more efficient and as we pursue electrification, whether sooner or later, there are questions about whether the gas tax can be effective at all,” said Buttigieg.

While I agree our Highway Trust Fund is broke, and broken, VMT fees may not be the best solution to fund our future needs, although it is a better alternative to selective toll facilities and private ownership of our highways. There are tracking and privacy issues among many other problems with collecting and enforcing a vehicle miles travelled tax.

Two other hot topics I expect to see addressed soon is a push for mandatory sleep apnea testing as part of the DOT medical certification process and increased scrutiny of the hours of service regulations. Sleep apnea is a real threat to some drivers; however, the problem is not as wide spread among commercial drivers as some would like you to believe, nor is the current criteria for deciding who is at risk and in need of further study (at a significant cost) as accurate as could be. Simply admitting to snoring or having a neck size or BMI larger than recommended can trigger a limited medical certification pending further study. As for hours of service, I would hate to see our industry lose any of the recent gains in flexibility we have just begun to enjoy.

Lastly, we have the issue of a Federal minimum wage of $15 per hour. While I am not against folks making a decent living, setting a Federal minimum wage level this high will put undue burdens on many small businesses in the most rural of areas where $15 per hour may be excessive compared to what the going rate for a tow is. Further, this could complicate pay structures based solely on commission as they are typically required to meet minimum wage rules including, in some cases, standby/on-call time yet may not rise to the level of $15 per hour for all hours. Minimum wage should continue to be a state level issue as the states themselves are best suited to understand the impact of these types of rules on their citizens and business owners alike.

As always, whether you support or disapprove of any of these ideas, contact your Representatives and Senators (in a respectful manner) to express your opinion. They are in office to represent you, even if you didn’t vote for them, and need to know how you feel and how their actions will impact your life, your business and more importantly the lives of your employees.

Also be sure to reach out to your state and national association representatives as well. They need to know what is having the most effect on your business so they know where to focus their efforts to make a true difference. Associations can only be effective when they have the support of the folks they are charged with representing. Power comes in numbers and change can come from the power of many single voices roaring in unison through a trade association.