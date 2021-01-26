Measures of Success

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Saturday Jan. 2, 2021, Wayne Hall of Mountain Towing & Recovery received a call to recover a pickup from a ditch. Wayne informed, “We got a morning request to recover a 1980 Toyota 4x4 pickup that had hit a deer the night before and veered off of Hwy 56 onto its side into the flood control ditch.”
Wayne responded with his 2019 Ford 4x4 F-550 with a Dynamic 755, an integrated twin line unit equipped with a 5,000-pound self-loading wheel lift and two mini spool 8,000-pound winches.
When Wayne arrived he found the Toyota was in a 4 to 5 ft. deep flood canal on its driver’s side. He said, “You could barely see the truck from the highway. The police had cleared the wreck with yellow tape. Luckily nobody was hurt. I parked the Dynamic wrecker approximately 40-feet to the east at an angle, but not interfering with traffic. Working this Toyota 4x4 recovery I used both the left and right winches with snatch blocks off the tail board D rings.”
First Wayne rigged the pickup and pulled it back over onto its wheels. Once he had the Toyota back on its wheels he winched it back to the road where it was loaded on a car trailer by family members of the Toyota owner and taken home.
A few days later on the Thursday afternoon of Jan 7, 2021 Mountain received a call for another vehicle in a ditch. Wayne informed, “We got a call from a tourist from Detroit who had slid on ice into a ditch after trying to access a popular hiking area in Kanarraville, Utah.”
Wayne arrived with his 2019 Ford F550 4x4 with Dynamic 755 twin line. He pulled the wrecker up above the Chevy Malibu approximately 50-feet, using a shovel to dig underneath the front of the car and removing large jagged rocks from under the oil pan and fuel tank.
Then he rigged it. Wayne explained, “I ran one winch line down to the area that I dug out where I could get a strap around the sub frame of the Malibu and not damage anything.”
After Wayne winched it back to the road and recovered the Malibu without any damage, the tourist was able to continue on to Detroit.
Wayne stated, “My Dynamic is a very capable versatile wrecker. I bought it used and it was all messed up. Nothing worked and the bed wasn't even on the frame. I called Dynamic and told them I was taking it to the closest dealer, which for me was Casanova. George Casanova took the bed off and started over. George did a bad a_ _ job and installed a wiring protection box, super springs and a full function Lodar remote.”
Wayne and Melanie Hall are the owners of Mountain Towing & Recovery based in Cedar City, Utah. The couple started the company in 1995 and celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2020. Mountain Towing & Recovery offers towing and recovery for all vehicle sizes, foreign or domestic, gas or diesel, auto, light truck, RV, or semi along with complete automotive and truck repair and mobile tire service. They cover light, medium, and heavy towing, 4×4 off road recovery and FAA licensed A&P aircraft recovery.
Casanova Towing Equipment is a family-owned-and-operated towing company in Compton, California. They are Dual-Tech and Dynamic distributor serving customers in Southern California, the surrounding Los Angeles area and from all over the Western United States.
One Cool Cat Recovery
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Working in extreme rough terrain requires extreme equipment. Scott Wolff, the owner of Iron Horse Towing of Missoula, Mont., has a specialized fleet to handle his working area of Northwest Mont. and Northern Idaho.
Missoula is located along the Clark Fork River near its merging with the Bitterroot and Blackfoot Rivers in western Montana and at the intersection of five mountain ranges, thus it is often described as the ‘hub of five valleys.’ This is rough and rugged terrain indeed.
Here is a very unique piece of equipment to handle this recovery...a snowcat. Scott informed, “I've got three of these things that we do the recoveries with. Each one has its own purpose.”
The areas in which he works are not always accessible with his conventional wreckers, so he goes to one of his three cats to get the job done. Featured here is Scott’s T2009 Tucker Sno-Cat Special Edition 275 hp.
“This so far is my all-time favorite recovery,” stated Scott. “The Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club had their groomer slide off the trail. It was way steeper than the pictures show. It threw a track and was stuck. This was a 22-hour job and we got a foot of new snow while we worked it. This was at the Crooked Fork drainage in Northern Idaho about 22 miles in.”
The Forest Service, Montana Fish and Game, and the Missoula Snow Goers coordinated the recovery. Scott, with his 2009 Tucker Sno-Cat, along with several members of the Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club on snowmobiles handled this recovery.
The Prinoth BR 350 snowcat was grooming the snowmobile trail and slid off the trail and down the bank. This section of the trail is very steep and off camber and has been a trouble spot over the years.
Scott explained, “The trail in this section hadn't been built up with snow yet so it sloped downhill quite a bit and fought us the whole way. The groomer was trying to build up the trail when he slid off. The operator tried to walk it out, but in the process threw the driver's side track off. At that point they called us. By the time we got there the next day everything had frozen and we had to chip ice off the undercarriage and shovel a lot of snow out from around it.”
Scott rigged both of the Tucker winches to trees uphill through snatch blocks to the Prinoth, to hold the machine and used to work the track back on. It took several hours to get the track back on and to get the Prinoth running and able to move under its own power. He rigged both lines to the blade framework to spin the Prinoth around so it was facing uphill and used them individually to steer its progress.
“The Prinoth could help somewhat, but we had to be careful not to walk the tracks off again on the hill as I was winching it up,” informed Scott. “Once we had it back on the trail, I couldn't let it go or it would go back down the bank so I had to hold it up with one winch and winch it forward with the other to get it up to the flat spot where I had parked the Tucker. Once I got it up to where my Tucker was we held it there and I moved forward for the final pull to the flat spot. While we were in there it snowed so hard getting about a foot of fresh snow which made things even more complicated.”
When the Prinoth was on the flat spot it was able to drive out under its own power.
Scott founded Iron Horse Towing in 1995 and now has 15 employees. His extensive fleet consists of 22 trucks, which includes four heavies, two medium-duty, four light-duty, three carriers, three service trucks plus, and as Scott stated, “A bunch of other stuff.”
The “other stuff” includes the three Snowcats, three tractors, two Landolls, a bus trailer, a 45-ton crane, one telehandler, two skidsteers, a light plant, an end dump trailer, two trailer dollies, four pickups, and the list goes on…
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
In the wee hours of the morning on August 18/19, 2020 Battelini Transport & Towing Service was called to assist with a water recovery.
Company President Albert Battelini explained, “The incident happened at South Vineland Park on Elmer Rd in Vineland, NJ. We were called by Vineland Police Dept to assist in the removal of a submerged vehicle. We were dispatched at 1:15 a.m.”
Al’s nephews, Anthony and Wade Battelini, responded with their NRC 40/50 50-ton rotator. When they arrived Downe Twp Fire/Rescue Dive Team, Sta 39 Divers were on scene to recover the vehicle for Vineland PD and Fire Company. They used sonar to find the vehicle in approximately 50-plus feet of water.
Sta 39 Divers attached chains to the front wheels with rim slings and Anthony and Wade did a little night fishing using the NRC 40/50 to winch the catch to shore.
The Battelini family has a long history of fishing/recoveries. One of the images posted here shows company founder Alesio with quite the catch hanging from his wrecker.
Al stated, “Jan 2021 starts our 100 year Anniversary. My grandfather Alesio Battelini started out by going to Sweeney Automobile school in Kansas City in 1918 and with the help of his father Dominico he built our original garage in 1921. Happy New Year to our family, friends and customers. Heres to the next 100 years.”
Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini Transport & Towing Service in Landisville, New Jersey. The company is co-owned by Albert, his brother Anthony and their father Dominick (RIP). This has been a family built, owned and operated business since grandpa Alesio Battelini started Battelini's Garage in the heart of South Jersey on Route 40 in Landisville in 1921. There are four generations of Battelini boys that have become men in their family business and a fifth generation waiting to come of age.
The family also runs Battelini Wrecker Sales, a full-service dealer for NRC Industries and others, servicing New Jersey, Delaware and the surrounding New York City area. They install almost everything they sell in their South Jersey facility.
Sadly Battelini patriarch Dominick Battelini (see last image) passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of December 7, 2020. Al said, "It's with a heavy heart that we have to tell everyone of my father's passing. He was 92 years old and lived a full life. He touched a lot of people along the way and hopefully will be remembered for the humble man he was."