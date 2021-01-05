Safety Policy: No Disconnecting Linkages

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
In the wee hours of the morning of November 7, 2020, B&W Towing LLC was called to recover a vehicle that went off a bridge.
B&W owner Kristen Klemenz informed, “This incident happened on River Road in the town of Corning, NY, a few miles from our shop. We were dispatched by the Steuben County 911.”
Shop manager and rotator operator Blaine Westervelt responded with their Kenworth T800 with a 2019 Century 1150 50-ton rotator and operator Leroy Vannatta went out in their 2018 Kenworth with a Jerr-Dan bed.
Kristen said, “Leroy, one of our rollback operators, is an amazing guy. He has been with us for over four years. I went out to help and take pictures.”
When they arrived, they discovered the car left the roadway, hit a utility pole and launched across a creek bed into the riff raff rocks on the other side, the force literally shooting the car completely under the bridge. The car had severe damage with every air bag blown out.
Kristen explained, “We had to use the Century 50-ton rotator to recover the vehicle from under the bridge, between a live gas line that ran along side of the bridge and navigate it between the broken and low hanging utility lines.”
The crew rigged it with an endless loop and two D-rings on the rotator. Blaine boomed the rotator out sideways to get from under the bridge and then once they had a few hand lines to it, he boomed up and between the gas line and utility lines.
“After the lift, the wrecked vehicle was safely set back on the road, winched and secured onto our Jerr-Dan rollback and transported back to our yard,” stated Kristen. “This was a pretty cool recovery.”
____________________________________________________________________________
B&W Towing LLC, owned by Kristen Klemenz, is based in Painted Post, NY. The company was started in Sept of 2009 with one truck and now has a fleet of over 40 trucks. They are NYS DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) and WBE (Women-owned Business Enterprise Program) certified and 100% women owned. The company does repair work on all makes and models for diesel and automotive, offer roadside assistance to light- and heavy-duty cars and trucks, does motorcycle and tractor-trailer towing, and handles NYS inspections and environmental clean up.
At 11 a.m. on Nov 12, 2020 Orcas Towing was called to recover an SUV off a private driveway. Orcas owner Uzek Susol informed, “The driver/property owner requested a tow truck or two to recover their Ford SUV that was over a soft embankment in their private driveway with two large rocks under the fuel tank.”
Uzek responded with his Truck #1, a 2001 Ford F550 4x4 with an 8-ton Chevron 408 twin line independent on the business end. It has dual 9,000-pound planetary winches with 150-feet of steel core swedged wire rope on each and is equipped with Chevron’s AutoGrip II wheel lift system.
He stated, “It's my Little Monster! Two 9000-pound planetary winches, scotch blocks and snatch blocks can do some amazing things. I have scotch blocks that chain to the D rings on the tailboard and keep the wheel lift up. They anchor pretty good for me. The D ring I have on my wheel lift arm helps out for low pulls. I bought it from AW Direct and had a pro welder mount it; I use it quite often for low pulls to avoid air dam/wire rope contact. My preference is to use a snatch block for the hard pulls and not have to wait twice as long to wind in wire rope on a far out winch out. The State Patrol requires a sling on our wreckers.”
Once on scene, Uzek decided to call Rich, one of his backup drivers, to bring their 2018 F450 4×4 with a Chevron 408 twin line integrated. He explained, “This was a very narrow driveway and the SUV fuel tank was perched atop a large boulder, which would require a very controlled extrication that would roll the SUV forward with no sideways motion so as to not puncture the fuel tank.”
Over the years Uzek has handled a variety of situations and developed a reputation for doing some amazing, technically difficult recoveries using some creative rigging. This job was another one of those.
“There were trees laying across the hood, which we hooked the passenger side 450 winch to pull the trees away from the SUV,” said Uzek. “We ran a two-part line from the drivers winch of the 450 to the passenger side front tow hook of the SUV for a forward pull. We ran the drivers winch line of the 550 to the drivers rear wheel of the SUV to keep it from sliding down the embankment. We ran the passenger winch line of the 550 up across the street to a snatch block/strap/tree then from there a two-part line to the drivers lower control arm of the SUV for a forward/diagonal pull to pull forward and also sideways to prevent the front from sliding down the hill.”
They weren’t able to get the SUV in neutral, which would have been preferred, so they engaged all winches, checked rigging and winched the SUV forward diagonally up the embankment into the road.
Uzek stated, “We did a survey of the vehicle and saw no undercarriage, brake, steering or suspension damage, so the owner was able to drive it away. Total time on scene with both trucks was about 60 minutes.”
………………………………
Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech DBA Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Orcas Island is the largest of the San Juan Islands, which are located in the northwestern corner of the state in San Juan County, Washington.
“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie
On October 9, 2020 Janeway Towing of Conshohocken, Pa., was called to recover a dump truck on a wooden bridge in what would become an extraordinary team effort.
Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “The initial call came in from the owners of the dump truck. They wanted us to recover a loaded tri-axle dump from a golf cart access bridge to an island at the Whitemarsh Country Club.”
Upon obtaining the information, Jamie decided that this job was not one that could be handled with the recovery equipment he had on hand due to the location of the casualty and access to the area. He suggested that his customer call Thackray Crane Service from Philadelphia, Pa. Janeway would offer any assistance needed with the recovery.
Jamie explained, “Thackray Crane responded with a Liebherr 360-ton crane and six trucks of support equipment to include over 100-tons of counterweight, the appropriate equipment needed to lift that weight at the radius needed.” The Liebherr LTM1300-1 All-Terrain Crane has a capacity of up to 360-tons, a 197-foot main boom, and can reach heights to 394-feet.
Once on scene the operator of the crane had requested someone to rig the unit to the crane since they were not familiar with attachment points.
Janeway was requested to respond to the above location to assist with formulating and executing a recovery plan of the dump over troubled water, a loaded tri-axle dump truck, which weighed approximately 70,000-pounds. It had fallen through the wood deck of the bridge.
Jamie responded along with Janeway operators Rick Royles and Mike Notrafrancisco with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator and Ford F550 recovery support truck loaded with rigging.
“We arrived after the crane company with all of the equipment,” said Jamie. “Before any work could begin the area needed a very large radius cleared of trees. Scene lighting needed to be put up due to the onset of darkness and the crane had to be put into position and “dressed out” in weight.”
Once the crane was set up, the Janeway crew attached four points of rigging to lift the tri-axle dump level out of the hole. One of the riggers was working precariously under the truck in two feet of water. The rigging used and supplied by Janeway was two 5/8-inch x 10-foot Grade 100 chains and two 3/4-inch foundry hooks and four 35-ton screw pin shackles.
“The rear of the truck was rigged at axle four between the dual wheels and attached to rigging supplied from the hook down by Thackray,” informed Jamie. “The front axle of the truck was rigged by the foundry hooks and attached to the rigging from the hook supplied by Thackray.”
The dump was lifted by the 360-ton crane out of the hole, rotated counter-clockwise to a clearing where the truck was landed. All rigging was stripped and inspected.
Jamie said, “The truck had the fuel removed and the batteries were dead. We dispensed 20-gallons of fuel and charged the batteries. The truck was able to start, run and dump its load and leave the scene under its own power. The job started at 4:30 p.m. and we finished at 1 a.m.”
Jamie stated, “It was great to work with the guys from the crane company. They were awesome to deal with. No attitudes about wrecker guys and crane guys working together.”
………………………………………………
James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.
Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.
