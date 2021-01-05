Safety Policy: No Disconnecting Linkages

By Randall C. Resch



FACT: For tow operators, disconnecting linkages is a scary and dangerous process. It’s one of several techniques in shifting transmissions for tow or load.



In back-to-back incidents, an operator was killed on New Year's Eve Day, 2019, and another, critically injured the day after. In both scenarios news accounts and investigator statements alleged that towers were working to disconnect linkages when "something happened." The industry has experienced countless operator fatalities and injuries as a result of vehicles attempting to shift to neutral.



In the carrier incident dated, January 2, 2020, the tower’s company responded with a statement: "He got inside of it and set the emergency brake and tried to get the disabled vehicle off the truck. Then he made a mistake and popped the shifter-cable off; the emergency brake didn't hold and the vehicle kind of rolled over the top of him." The carrier’s operator was reported to have been 19-years-old, which begs the question - how much carrier training or in-house training did he receive prior to being released for field work?



Does Policy Exist?



Does your company have written guidelines regarding disconnecting (transmission) linkages? When it comes to topic specific wording of your company’s safety requirements, does your company discuss the dangerous practice of disconnecting car linkages?



For my company, my Policy and Procedure Manual states, "Light-duty operators will not go under a vehicle to disconnect linkages for any reason." In most cases, a tower lays on their back to shimmy under a vehicle to disconnect a linkage. These are dangerous practices that lead to vehicle’s rocking-out of the wheel-lift and dropping onto the operator, even if jack-stands and chock-blocks are in place.



Regarding the New Year’s Eve fatality, the 18-year veteran operator was said to have been killed by "mechanical asphyxiation,” in which the tow truck possibly rolled backwards on-top of him, or was caused by other factors such as no E-brake or a transmission left in reverse.



No matter what the direct cause, lying under raised vehicles is a dangerous practice. My policy is a specific safety requirement to ensure tow operators aren’t injured or killed by accidental mishap.



Choose Proper Equipment



There are options for loading and hooking-up vehicles where disconnecting linkages isn't necessary. Go-Jacks, dollies, chock-blocks, even soapy water are the best items and alternative techniques that don't require crawling or lying under raised vehicles. These items add a level of safety topside, but must be used in accordance to manufacturer's standards. Accordingly, because of injury or fatality possibility, adding go-jacks or dollies to the tow/load scenarios are a "Charge-able" process and one you should be paid for.



The use of special equipment added to any job’s invoice is justified. Using special equipment necessitates the club/member/customer to pay for a higher level of safety assurance to tow operators and prevents them from going under lifted vehicles. By including go-jacks, skates and dollies, it prevents claims that the tow company inflicted damage to a vehicle's transmission.



At the time the call is received, the customer, insurance company and motor clubs should be told this up-front especially when no keys are available. If a vehicle's transmission has shift-override that can be manipulated from the vehicle's topside interior, obviously special equipment isn’t required.



I recommend that your company's employee handbook include a requirement prohibiting tow operators from disconnecting transmissions or linkages from the undersides of a lifted vehicle or one being loaded onto a carrier. If the vehicle cannot or doesn’t go into neutral, other techniques should be employed.



Protecting Your Ability to Drive

Brian J Riker



I am often called by a panicked driver or tow boss asking what they can do to “get this off my record.” Usually, they are referring to a traffic citation, bad roadside DOT inspection or an out of service order, and more often than not, they are asking way too late for anyone to be of much help. I want to clear up a couple of myths about your driver license and CSA/SMS score.



Myth #1 – What I do in my car is on my own time and does not affect my commercial driver license (CDL). Wrong! There are not two licenses. Your CDL (if you have one) and your regular license are all one record. What you do in your car does impact your ability to continue to drive for work. Even those without a CDL still are held to a much higher standard than the average car driver by employers and insurance companies, not to mention the serious traffic offenses that can disqualify anyone from operating a commercial motor vehicle. See 49 CFR § 383.51 for more information.



If you make your living by operating motor vehicles, regardless of the type or reason, you must take steps to protect your driving record. The best way to protect your record is to not put yourself into situations that could result in a citation or conviction in the first place. But as they say, sometimes “stuff happens.” When “stuff” happens, don’t just pay the fine and forget about it. And never ignore a citation either; instead ask an attorney that specializes in commercial drivers what the potential effects of a conviction could be.



But not every State treats charges the same way and therefore a conviction for a seemingly minor offense in one state may not be treated the same way in your home state. It is important to understand how the effect of a guilty plea in another state will affect your license. Do not trust the Prosecutor to give you guidance, even when they say “this is a minor charge and it won’t result in a suspension.” They may be well intentioned but very wrong about how it will be treated as a professional driver.



Myth #2 – Roadside inspections don’t mean anything if I don’t get a citation. This too is false. Inspections conducted on commercial vehicles by motor carrier enforcement officers are reported to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Management System as part of their Compliance Safety and Accountability (CSA) program. This database is used by law enforcement to decide if your company should be flagged for more roadside inspections or if they should be audited at your office. Insurance companies also use this score (or their own version of it such as CAB) as part of their formula for rating insurance.



Inspections that don’t result in a citation are the hardest to challenge and have corrected or removed from the SMS record. When you are given a citation to accompany an inspection report and then successfully challenge that citation in Court the FMCSA must remove the inspection results from your record if you ask them to.



With an inspection that does not result in a citation the only way to challenge it is to request a DataQ, which is sent back to the same Officer that wrote the violation in the first place. It is rare that the Officer will change their mind.



As a driver, CDL or not, your interactions with DOT enforcement follow you to an extent. Many employers will pull your Pre-employment Screening Program (PSP) report from the FMCSA before making a hiring decision. This report shows your prospective new employer all crashes for the past five years and roadside inspection results for the previous three years. This report can help them, or their insurance company, decide if you will help or hurt their overall SMS score or if you are just too risky to hire.



Unfortunately for companies, when a poor driver lets the results of their behaviors stay on their SMS score, an insurance loss runs for many years to follow; so they need to be selective in hiring. This is why as a professional driver it is very important for you to protect your driver license and SMS scores.



Never accept an inspection report or citation at face value; always seek the opinion of an expert. Like everybody else, law enforcement officers don’t always get it right, and contrary to popular opinion courts are not out to get you. Most judges are interested in seeing justice served - not in destroying someone’s career- which means they usually are willing to work with you even when you are guilty if your attitude is one of respect and gratitude.



