CARES Act and Your Taxes

Brian J Riker



Earlier in the year, many folks turned to the rapidly deployed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) made available by the Small Business Administration to survive the economic effects of Covid-19. Many applied for and accepted these funds without a second thought about future financial impacts; however, now is the time to consider these potential impacts.



With only a few weeks left of 2020, it may be too late to fully mitigate your tax liability but it is definitely worth a look to see what your taxes will look like this year. Even though for many your income has not been on par with years past, you may still end up owing more in taxes than in previous years because of the loss of certain common deductions if you accepted and used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program without showing the PPP funds as income.



The CARES Act clearly states that the PPP funds are not to be taxable funds although the IRS has stated that because the PPP is technically a loan that is expected to be converted into a grant and forgiven the IRS has issued guidance that states any usual deductible expense paid for with funds from the PPP shall not be deductible if you can reasonably expect the PPP funds to be converted into a grant. They also clarify that the forgiveness does not need to take place in tax year 2020 but instead it only needs to be reasonable to expect the funds to become grant funds instead of loan funds.



What this means to you is you could end up paying up to your income tax rate (15-21% depending on business tax structure) on the funds received from the PPP or lose the ability to deduct the expenses paid for with the PPP funds, a surprise than many may not be prepared for.



Now there are some different considerations for tax treatment of the EIDL funds since they are part of a regular program from the SBA. The first $10,000 is a grant and most likely will need to be treated as regular income; however since it must also be spent on normal business expenses there should be little to no tax impact. The rest of the EIDL funds most likely need to be treated as a loan since they will need to be repaid, although the IRS still has not issued firm rules regarding this and there is a push in Congress to give special tax treatment to both the PPP and EIDL funds.

Perhaps the silver lining of this whole mess is the dollar for dollar tax liability offset from employee retention credits. Unlike loans or deductible expenses that affect your gross income amount and only proportionally affect your tax rate these credits provide a direct reduction in your tax liability.



Lastly, outside of the tax implication is the overall liability for these funds should your business fail to meet the guidelines for forgiveness or be unable to repay the funds. The loans of less than $25,000 generally are not collateralized which means they will not come and take your trucks, equipment or other property to make good on the loans.



The loans between $25,000 and $200,000 are collateralized so the SBA can come seize business assets such as trucks, tools or inventory in an attempt to be repaid but usually not personal assets like your home. Loans greater than $200,000 require a personal guarantee in addition to the business collateral so for those loans the SBA can, and most likely will, seize your home and other personal belongings to satisfy the loan.



Keep in mind these are US Government backed loans so the SBA has the power, even for the smaller loans, to offset any government funds such as tax returns to make good on defaulted payments. That said, these loans are generally able to be discharged in bankruptcy unlike many other forms of debt owed to the US Government.



Fortunately the PPP funds have special protections granted when they were authorized, but the EIDL funds come from a SBA program in place long before the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore are governed by more traditional rules that will result in the SBA actively attempting to collect on the loans if they go into default.



*Please note, this column is for informational purposes only as I am not a tax professional or financial coach. Please consult your own tax advisor to see how your specific situation may differ. Brian J RikerEarlier in the year, many folks turned to the rapidly deployed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) made available by the Small Business Administration to survive the economic effects of Covid-19. Many applied for and accepted these funds without a second thought about future financial impacts; however, now is the time to consider these potential impacts.With only a few weeks left of 2020, it may be too late to fully mitigate your tax liability but it is definitely worth a look to see what your taxes will look like this year. Even though for many your income has not been on par with years past, you may still end up owing more in taxes than in previous years because of the loss of certain common deductions if you accepted and used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program without showing the PPP funds as income.The CARES Act clearly states that the PPP funds are not to be taxable funds although the IRS has stated that because the PPP is technically a loan that is expected to be converted into a grant and forgiven the IRS has issued guidance that states any usual deductible expense paid for with funds from the PPP shall not be deductible if you can reasonably expect the PPP funds to be converted into a grant. They also clarify that the forgiveness does not need to take place in tax year 2020 but instead it only needs to be reasonable to expect the funds to become grant funds instead of loan funds.What this means to you is you could end up paying up to your income tax rate (15-21% depending on business tax structure) on the funds received from the PPP or lose the ability to deduct the expenses paid for with the PPP funds, a surprise than many may not be prepared for.Now there are some different considerations for tax treatment of the EIDL funds since they are part of a regular program from the SBA. The first $10,000 is a grant and most likely will need to be treated as regular income; however since it must also be spent on normal business expenses there should be little to no tax impact. The rest of the EIDL funds most likely need to be treated as a loan since they will need to be repaid, although the IRS still has not issued firm rules regarding this and there is a push in Congress to give special tax treatment to both the PPP and EIDL funds.Perhaps the silver lining of this whole mess is the dollar for dollar tax liability offset from employee retention credits. Unlike loans or deductible expenses that affect your gross income amount and only proportionally affect your tax rate these credits provide a direct reduction in your tax liability.Lastly, outside of the tax implication is the overall liability for these funds should your business fail to meet the guidelines for forgiveness or be unable to repay the funds. The loans of less than $25,000 generally are not collateralized which means they will not come and take your trucks, equipment or other property to make good on the loans.The loans between $25,000 and $200,000 are collateralized so the SBA can come seize business assets such as trucks, tools or inventory in an attempt to be repaid but usually not personal assets like your home. Loans greater than $200,000 require a personal guarantee in addition to the business collateral so for those loans the SBA can, and most likely will, seize your home and other personal belongings to satisfy the loan.Keep in mind these are US Government backed loans so the SBA has the power, even for the smaller loans, to offset any government funds such as tax returns to make good on defaulted payments. That said, these loans are generally able to be discharged in bankruptcy unlike many other forms of debt owed to the US Government.Fortunately the PPP funds have special protections granted when they were authorized, but the EIDL funds come from a SBA program in place long before the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore are governed by more traditional rules that will result in the SBA actively attempting to collect on the loans if they go into default.*Please note, this column is for informational purposes only as I am not a tax professional or financial coach. Please consult your own tax advisor to see how your specific situation may differ.

You’re Not the Boss of Me

By Randall C. Resch



I’m NOT offended if an officer offers recovery suggestions as to the techniques I’m using. If a request isn’t against the law or outside my scope of ability, I’ll consider their request with respect and professionalism.



But I see it unprofessional to go head-to-head with an officer’s authority. Should an officer observe something potentially dangerous (that I don’t) it could protect me from injury or death, citing an incident that involved an Arizona veteran tow operator who was killed when he allegedly failed to heed an officer’s safety observations.



When working tow incidents, law enforcement is tasked with investigative and traffic duties. If an officer demands you drag a casualty onto a carrier’s deck upside-down (that technique is not considered the best solution), could there be a solid reason for that request? How do you get past that moment? While it’s true we’re trained to work these scenes, the bigger picture requires towers effectively communicate a safer, alternative plan.



Cops aren’t tow operators; we are. Some hard-headed officers don’t play though leading to tower’s suggesting they’re “on a power-trip.” So, if an officer steps-in offering recovery suggestions or reasonable demands, how do you respond to their authoritative approach? Some towers are immediately offended by the officer’s instructions, but is that the right approach?



Experienced and tactful tow professionals should know how to interact with the law enforcement community. Telling cops to “butt-out” isn’t the way to handle situations. Refusing to work because it goes against your grain and telling the officer “yer’ not the boss of me” isn’t the way to react.



Even if officers don’t know what they’re talking about, refusing to work is a solid way to be eliminated from rotation contracts. Based on a contract’s wording, for example, California Highway Patrol’s 2019-2020 Tow Service Agreement has provisions addressing non-responsive tow operators refusing to conduct work under the CHP’s authority. The TSA is specific to three requirements (sections) addressing operators refusing to work:



• Section 6 - Response to Calls, Subsection D, in-part states, “A failure or refusal to respond to towing or service calls without justification shall result in disciplinary action.”



• Section 8 - Tow Truck Drivers, Subsection C, stating, “Tow truck driver shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”



• Section 16 - Demeanor and Conduct, Subsection A2, stating, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following; 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”



Understanding the wording of three contract sections, have you ever reacted (toward an officer) in a non-professional or disrespectful manner? For some towers, keeping temper and emotions at bay may be their own personal struggle.



Walking off-the-job or turning work down could be in your company’s worst interests if reasons aren’t justified in the agency’s eyes or that of the tow boss. Your complaint that suggests “That officer’s on a power-trip” won’t fly if there’s nothing to back accusations.



So what’s your approach to an officer who’s telling you how-to-do your job, especially when that officer’s been on the job twenty-plus years? In the bigger picture, is that a battle you’re going to win? By Randall C. ReschI’m NOT offended if an officer offers recovery suggestions as to the techniques I’m using. If a request isn’t against the law or outside my scope of ability, I’ll consider their request with respect and professionalism.But I see it unprofessional to go head-to-head with an officer’s authority. Should an officer observe something potentially dangerous (that I don’t) it could protect me from injury or death, citing an incident that involved an Arizona veteran tow operator who was killed when he allegedly failed to heed an officer’s safety observations.When working tow incidents, law enforcement is tasked with investigative and traffic duties. If an officer demands you drag a casualty onto a carrier’s deck upside-down (that technique is not considered the best solution), could there be a solid reason for that request? How do you get past that moment? While it’s true we’re trained to work these scenes, the bigger picture requires towers effectively communicate a safer, alternative plan.Cops aren’t tow operators; we are. Some hard-headed officers don’t play though leading to tower’s suggesting they’re “on a power-trip.” So, if an officer steps-in offering recovery suggestions or reasonable demands, how do you respond to their authoritative approach? Some towers are immediately offended by the officer’s instructions, but is that the right approach?Experienced and tactful tow professionals should know how to interact with the law enforcement community. Telling cops to “butt-out” isn’t the way to handle situations. Refusing to work because it goes against your grain and telling the officer “yer’ not the boss of me” isn’t the way to react.Even if officers don’t know what they’re talking about, refusing to work is a solid way to be eliminated from rotation contracts. Based on a contract’s wording, for example, California Highway Patrol’s 2019-2020 Tow Service Agreement has provisions addressing non-responsive tow operators refusing to conduct work under the CHP’s authority. The TSA is specific to three requirements (sections) addressing operators refusing to work:• Section 6 - Response to Calls, Subsection D, in-part states, “A failure or refusal to respond to towing or service calls without justification shall result in disciplinary action.”• Section 8 - Tow Truck Drivers, Subsection C, stating, “Tow truck driver shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”• Section 16 - Demeanor and Conduct, Subsection A2, stating, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following; 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”Understanding the wording of three contract sections, have you ever reacted (toward an officer) in a non-professional or disrespectful manner? For some towers, keeping temper and emotions at bay may be their own personal struggle.Walking off-the-job or turning work down could be in your company’s worst interests if reasons aren’t justified in the agency’s eyes or that of the tow boss. Your complaint that suggests “That officer’s on a power-trip” won’t fly if there’s nothing to back accusations.So what’s your approach to an officer who’s telling you how-to-do your job, especially when that officer’s been on the job twenty-plus years? In the bigger picture, is that a battle you’re going to win?