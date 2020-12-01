Cannabis and the Tower Brian J Riker



With some form of Cannabis or it’s derivative products being legal or at least decriminalized in all but 6 States and with three more states approving forms of Cannabis use on Election Day, it is time to revisit what marijuana use means for the towing industry.



All drivers of commercial motor vehicles that require a commercial driver license (CDL), including owner operators and casual drivers, must submit to US DOT regulated drug and alcohol testing. This testing includes pre-employment, random, post-accident and return to duty screenings. At least 50% of an employers qualified pool of CDL drivers (or consortium members) must be randomly tested for drugs and 10% for alcohol use each year.



Should a driver have a positive test result or refuse to submit to a test when required they will be placed out of service until they have completed the return to duty process which involves meeting with a substance abuse professional, developing a plan to stop using illegal substances and strict monitoring of their behaviors - including directly observed drug testing for a period of no less than twelve months afterwards. Keep in mind that a refusal to test can be as simple as not reporting to the test facility on time, not staying inside the facility once you have reported, being unable to produce an adequate urine sample or producing one that appears to be diluted or adulterated in any manner.



When a DOT drug test returns a positive result, the company’s Medical Review Officer (MRO) will contact the driver to see if there is a legitimate reason for the result such as a legal prescription from a Doctor. In many instances this will cancel the positive result and life will go on as usual. That is not the case with THC, even with a valid prescription for a medical professional in states where medical use is legal!



It is imperative to remember that under Federal rules Marijuana and other derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC are still classified as a Schedule 1 drug which makes possession and use illegal for anyone performing safety sensitive transportation functions such as driving of commercial motor vehicles. This includes CBD oils and prescription usage. It is especially important to consider that there are sporadic and vastly differing laboratory testing rules, if any, for many of these products so even over the counter available CBD oils may contain enough THC to cause a positive DOT drug test result.



The overall positive drug testing rate for the US trucking industry in 2019 was just at 1%, which is incredibly low; however it is unacceptable to the regulators. This is why the random testing rate was increased to 50% for 2020 because any time the overall positive rate is 1% or greater the random rate must increase. Recently, due to the increase in legal or decriminalized use of Cannabis products, marijuana has become the most popular drug to cause a positive test result to be reported. According to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2019, marijuana accounted for 70% of all positive drug test results.



Now, the surprising part for most drivers. Even though the drug testing regulations only apply to drivers required to have a CDL that does not mean the FMCSA turns a blind eye to drug or alcohol use by drivers of non-CDL trucks. It is still a violation of Federal regulations to use illegal substances even when testing is not required. Further, should a CDL driver have a positive test result reported, they will be immediately prohibited for operating any commercial motor vehicle, including non-CDL trucks. This means that you can’t do any commercial driving at all until you have completed the return to duty process.



The “Burnt Out” Tower By Randall C. Resch



An east-coast tower was involved in a series of (alleged) events stemming from an off-duty domestic event. The media described that a tow company employee, embroiled in family problems, created problems at the workplace. Although the news focused on the employee’s arrest, I sensed maybe “Burn-out” was the problem.



Sometimes stresses at home or domestic relationships create problems that filter to the workplace. In younger days, I remember parenting and marriage issues that unfortunately followed me to work. I felt helpless and not-in-control because issues caused increased family stresses. Because I was at work, I couldn’t focus on off-duty issues.



Tow company employees, especially dispatchers and operators, experience plenty of job stresses and dangers. Long-hours, no sleep or being over-bullied by management can wear personnel down resulting in burn-out and job-dissatisfaction.



While some individuals love their work, they likely haven’t ever experienced the life of a tower. I’ll admit, while I love this industry, self-induced burn-out demanded I make a career change for my own sanity.



Industry burn-out is real. Most towers will agree they’ve had it, experiencing a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.



Employee stresses get compounded by a boss who is not approachable, who has a “Suck it up Butter-cup” school of management. Some bosses don’t understand when employees have a bad-day, seem off-kilter or are stressed and burnt out.



I believe bosses who share at-length relationships with their employees are more apt to understand when workers struggle or work differently than normal.



