Drug and Alcohol Testing Revisited

Brian J Riker



As January 2021 fast approaches, I want to remind towers that employ CDL drivers about their obligations to utilize the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse. Effective last January, all motor carriers that employ CDL drivers, including single truck owner operators, are required to report all drug testing results to the clearinghouse as well as perform pre-employment and annual queries of the clearinghouse records.



The FMCSA requires CDL drivers be enrolled in a random drug and alcohol testing program with employers testing 50% of their drivers quarterly for drug use and 10% for alcohol. Prior to the implementation of the clearinghouse, these records were maintained by an employer and only disclosed to a driver’s prospective new employer when/if there was a request made during the pre-hire background investigation.



This allowed many unethical drivers to “job hop” as a means to stay ahead of their drug or alcohol problems, leaving an employer when a positive test was returned and “forgetting” to disclose this fact to the next employer. The clearinghouse requirements will prevent most of this abuse.



How does this affect me, since I am only a tower and not a trucking company? I have heard that exact question often from towing companies that are facing fines or sanctions from the FMCSA. Towers, especially heavy-duty towers, are most definitely a motor carrier and fully subject to all the same rules and regulations. For some towers, drug and alcohol testing has been overlooked, not out of malicious intent but simply out of ignorance of the rules, especially for small family companies.



This testing program must be compliant with the US DOT regulations. An at home or self-administered workplace drug test is not sufficient. The simplest way to comply is to join a drug testing consortium which, in addition to being experts in compliance, also spreads out the testing among a pool of hundreds or thousands of other drivers. This pool reduces your individual cost burden and makes it less of a business disruption than sending half of your drivers each quarter for testing.



With the deployment of the clearinghouse comes a requirement to perform an annual query of the database for each of your currently employed CDL drivers. This is intended to help employers find out if a current driver, who may not have been randomly selected for a drug test all year, had another test at a different employer that came back positive. This most often happens when a driver is seeking new employment and fails a pre-employment test elsewhere. Prior to the clearinghouse, their current employer would be none the wiser to the positive test and would continue allowing them to drive.



Beginning in January 2021, enforcement officers will check the clearinghouse as part of roadside inspections to determine if a driver has a satisfactory drug testing history. Should a positive test or failure to complete the return to duty process be discovered the driver will be placed out of service on the spot. This will cause problems for their employer besides the obvious unexpected loss of a driver and inconvenience of recovering their truck and load from a weigh station somewhere.



If it is discovered that the employer had not checked their driver’s clearinghouse record within the previous twelve months, the carrier will be investigated for drug testing compliance. This will be how the FMCSA discovers the many small motor carriers that have not been in compliance with the drug and alcohol testing program regulations, which will result in fines, penalties and maybe even out of service orders.



Carriers have until January 5th, 2021 to have conducted at least one annual query of the clearinghouse on all currently employed CDL drivers, owners included if they drive even occasionally, and must have queries all new hires before allowing them to drive a CDL required vehicle. If you are not already in compliance with this regulation please take the time to sign up and begin queries immediately.



Drivers have an obligation under this regulation as well. CDL holders that are looking for new employment or have a positive result on their record that will require a full query of their record instead of the simpler limited annual query must create their own account login to grant access to their employer to obtain their full record. I strongly suggest all CDL holders create a login just to check their own record periodically for incorrect information that may have been reported as much of the test results are reported automatically by automated computer systems.



Distracted Driving at its Worst By Randall C. Resch



Since 2010, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) claims distracted driving has caused approximately 400,000 injuries and 3,000 deaths a year in the U.S. For tow operators, first responders and roadside workers, injury and death caused by distracted drivers has surpassed epidemic proportions.



Although technology can lessen ongoing acts by drivers that commit them, unless law enforcement observes acts as they happen, nothing will be done. Today’s highways are full of motorists who are a danger to tow operators and first responders. We’re familiar with the cellphone and the dangerous acts of texting while driving, but what about other causes of driver stupidity? Did you know, driving with your arm around another is illegal in Las Cruces, New Mexico? Here are a few normal and not so normal (illegal) practices to steer clear from.



Reading the Paper: Many a driver has been caught reading on the road, be it scanning a report or reading favorite literature. Whatever the case, research shows you are ten times more likely to collide with a car, pedestrian or object if you are reading while driving.



Navigating with Animals at the Wheel: Scruffy the Wonderdog can’t have a license. Vehicle owners take extreme chances driving with pets in their laps or sitting on their shoulders. Driving with a dog, pet lizard or other animal on one’s lap limits one’s ability to control a vehicle. This puts both driver and pet at risk, especially if there’s need to slam on-the-brakes resulting in loss of control or a pet being crushed.



Steering with Ones Feet: In 2016, a female motorist in Philadelphia drove her car with her feet on the expressway while texting with both hands. A local couple followed (and videoed) the woman for 20-minutes as she continued to stare at her phone and steer with her feet.



Grooming Oneself: Driving while applying make-up for women and shaving for men are common tasks for today’s commuters. If shaving and putting on make-up isn’t enough, a female driver in Key West, Fl., was focused on lookin’ good for her man. While driving, she proceeded to shave her “area down there” while her ex-husband steered from the passenger-side front seat. Somewhere in their travels, they lost focus and crashed into the rear of a slowing SUV. According to the arrest report, the trooper asked why she didn't hit the brakes when she saw the SUV, and she answered brusquely, "I told you … I was shaving." That news report noted she was convicted one day earlier for DUI and driving on a suspended license; it was the sixth-time her license had been suspended.



Having Sex in the Front Seat: Known as the “SWD Syndrome,” it’s illegal to have sex while driving. One study stated 32.8% of men responding and 9.3% of female respondents admitted engaging in intercourse while driving, whereas, sexual activity lasted less than 10-minutes for most respondents and half were traveling 61–80 mph during sex. 1.8% nearly had a crash.



Letting Kids Drive Kids: How about parents who let little kids drive? Ages 8-12 are those "between" years … “Tweens.” The Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine reported serious car crashes included child deaths for years 2000 to 2005. Reportedly, 2.5 million children, ages 8 to 17, were in crashes where 9,807 died. The risk of kid-deaths riding with driver’s age 16 to 19 was nearly double that of those riding with drivers age 25 and older. How about the Indiana school bus driver who let school-age children drive her bus for short distances?



