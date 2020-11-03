Managing your GPS Navigation System

Brian J RikerRecently I learned of someone that was fined nearly $10,000 because they followed their navigation device across a weight restricted bridge. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the driver was not using a truck specific navigation system, but instead relying on an app installed on his phone that was designed for non-commercial vehicles. Fortunately, there was not a failure of the bridge and no damage was done. The fine was hefty but the entire situation could have been much worse.Every day towers respond to truck drivers that have found themselves in some bad situations simply because they were following their GPS based navigation system. While this can be lucrative work for our industry, towers are not immune to making similar errors themselvesAn effective company safety policy will include restrictions on driver’s using their own personal electronics for business purposes - including using their own GPS navigation device. It may sound silly but as the company owner you are the one on the hook for the damage caused when a heavy truck crosses a weight restricted bridge or roadway and causes damage.Sure, the driver will receive a citation and fine, but you or your insurance, will be paying for the damages. Can you afford $1 million or more to repair or replace a bridge? I doubt it, and to further complicate the issue your insurance carrier may even deny the claim if they discover you were allowing the driver to use a navigation device that was inappropriate.I am not going to recommend one brand over another, only that towers make sure the navigation system they are using in their trucks is designed to provide routing based upon the individual truck that is being driven. A robust navigation system will include user selectable size and weight settings as well as other considerations such as cargo-based restrictions like hazardous materials.When using a navigation system that is integrated with your dispatch system be sure that it is designed for the size and weight of your trucks. Many of the generic systems available for integration today are designed for light commercial vehicles, if any consideration at all has been made, and are not capable of properly routing a tow truck or tractor trailer.Another consideration is where in your truck the GPS device mounted. There are restrictions imposed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and most State vehicle codes as to where a device may be mounted and how the driver can interact with it while the vehicle is being driven. In most cases the device must be mounted either in the top six inches of the windshield or, if a lower mounting location is desired, on the dashboard. Mounting any device other than approved safety devices such as cameras or lane departure/collision avoidance sensors lower than six inches from the top of the windshield or within the wiper sweep is illegal.I often observe cell phone and GPS navigation devices mounted at the lower left corner of a windshield or worse yet, directly in the center of a windshield. Not only is this distracting, it obstructs vision both forward and in the side view mirrors (especially at night), giving motor carrier enforcement a reason to initiate a traffic stop and conduct an inspection when they otherwise would not have been able to. Please be aware of the rules in the states that you operate for mounting your cell phone and navigation devices.Lastly, do not attempt to input an address or search for a point of interest along your route while driving. Not only is this illegal in every state it makes us no better than the other “D” drivers that put us at risk every day. Just because we are professional drivers and are in a rush to meet customer demands, that does not make us immune from becoming distracted drivers. The best solution is to have your navigation system integrated with your digital dispatch terminal for one touch navigation to your next destination.