Staying Safe from Fentanyl By Randall C. Resch



A recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.



With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?



What is that?



Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.



To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.



It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!



On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.



What’s Next?



If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.



While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.



Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.



4 Changes to Hours of Service Regulations By Brian J Riker



Amid all the negative news this year there has been some positive news out of Washington, DC. Perhaps the most positive for towers are the four changes to the Federal hours of service regulations that became effective on Tuesday, September 29th.



Expansion of the Short Haul Exception



This change will impact towers that operate CDL required vehicles the most by extending both the distance and time limits allowable to claim the short haul exemption from log books or electronic logging devices.



Under the previous regulation drivers of vehicles requiring a CDL were exempt from using a record of duty status form (paper or ELD) if they stayed within 100 air-miles of their normal work reporting location, left from and returned to that location within 12 hours and their employer maintained accurate time records showing their hours worked.



Drivers of vehicles not requiring a CDL were allowed 150 air-miles and 14 hours which created an imbalance found nowhere else within the hours of service regulations.



In a recent final rule published by the FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) this imbalance was mostly corrected by now allowing drivers of CDL required vehicles the same 150 air-mile radius and 14 hour duty shift as their non-CDL counterparts. The only notable difference that remains is that non-CDL drivers still are allowed two “long days” where their duty shift is permitted to be up to 16 hours while still not required to complete a log book while CDL drivers are only permitted one “big day” of up to 16 hours that must be recorded in a log book or ELD.



30 minute Rest Break Rule



Under the new rule any 30 consecutive minute period of non-driving activity now qualifies as a rest break, meaning the break no longer must be shown as off-duty time on the log book. This will allow time spent fueling, loading or unloading or any other activity that is not driving to satisfy the required break. As before, drivers using the short haul exception to log books are not required to have a 30 minute break.



Adverse Driving Conditions



Under the new HOS regulations, a driver can extend both their 14 hour window and 11 hour driving limit by up to two hours to account for delays related to adverse driving conditions. Further, FMCSA updated the definition of adverse conditions to include traffic congestion from events not known to the driver or dispatcher before the start of the trip such as traffic from a crash or other roadway event (excluding routine rush hour delays or long term construction project delays).



Sleeper Berth Rest Break Rules



This change allows for a combination of at least 7 consecutive hours in the sleeper combined with a separate period of at least two hours of off-duty time to satisfy the required 10 hour break. This will effectively allow drivers using a sleeper berth to pause their 14 hour clock for up to three hours without penalty.



