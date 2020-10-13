The Week's Features
Truck Sales Surge in September
With lower rates, pent-up demand and more cash on hand, heavy-duty truck sales are up in September
Eagle Hooking on I-80
Norberg’s Towing of Wyoming is called to recover a rear-ended semi-trailer with a heavy named “Eagle”
Branding with a Bulldog
Gritty and hard-headed, these San Diego Towers are like their branded Bulldog
H5R Work Headlamp
A compact and rechargeable headlamp that can easily be dimmed and focused
Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-19, 2021
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 07 - October 13, 2020

Staying Safe from Fentanyl

170515151154 oh police officer overdose large 169 f5e52By Randall C. Resch

A recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.

With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?

What is that?

Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.

To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.

It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!

On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.

What’s Next?

If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.

While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.

Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.

Dealing with fentanyl requires increased training. Additionally it requires tow companies provide drivers and staff with expensive PPEs to protect against those "what-if" risks involved in-towing and storing towed vehicles. These are realities that the industry faces for the future. Like any illegal substance or drug of choice, fentanyl isn’t going away.


Click here to read more

Lightening Luck Strikes Twice

Toronto based tow truck driver 39 year old Ninos Barcham became a repeat lotto winner playing Canada’s add-on game called Encore.

The drawing for the Daily Grand lotto was held on Sept. 17th when Barcham once again defied the 1,111,111 odds to win the $100,000 prize.

Previously he won the April 25th Lottario draw after once again purchasing the Encore add-on game and winning $100,000. Combined, the odds of winning 2 times become even more astronomical.

Barcham, who purchased his tickets at a local Circle K convenience store, called it “A Blessing from the Sky.”

https://torontosun.com/
Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming
Hit Series Year-After-Year

Staying Safe from Fentanyl

170515151154 oh police officer overdose large 169 f5e52By Randall C. Resch

A recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.

With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?

What is that?

Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.

To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.

It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!

On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.

What’s Next?

If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.

While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.

Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.

Dealing with fentanyl requires increased training. Additionally it requires tow companies provide drivers and staff with expensive PPEs to protect against those "what-if" risks involved in-towing and storing towed vehicles. These are realities that the industry faces for the future. Like any illegal substance or drug of choice, fentanyl isn’t going away.

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Have you diversified into any new revenue streams to cope with the pandemic?
Yes
No
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 07 - October 13, 2020
Michigan Towers join in a procession to honor the legacy of deceased tower David Ritzer

Michigan Tower Saluted by Colleagues

People came from various points in Michigan to honor deceased tower David Ritzer, owner-operator of Steve’s Auto of Constantine, Mi. Ritzer died Sept. 25 at age 60, following a brief illness, after working in the towing and recovery business for 44 years.

20 tow-trucks lined up in the town of White Pidgeon on Sept. 30 to salute the legacy of Ritzer. Friends and colleagues described him as “hard-working and “a great man.”

“He was a good, dedicated and smart guy,” said a friend, Steve Lard. “There was nothing he couldn’t do.”

In addition to towing, Ritzer established a metal-fabrication enterprise, creating prototypes for multiple businesses. He also manufactured tow-truck bodies and parts; got into land development and cell towers; and co-founded SEA Wireless Partners in Kalamazoo and TRMR in Three Rivers.

https://www.sturgisjournal.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 5
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 07 - October 13, 2020

Truck Sales Surge in September

Heavy-duty truck orders from North American Class 8 (trucks weighing over 33,000 pounds) surged in the month of September, up 55% month over month, according to a report released by FTR Intel, which provides industry news and analysis for the transportation industry.

Familiar names to the towing industry, such as Kenworth, International and Freightliner, fall into that classification.

Don Ake, VP of commercial vehicles at FTR, said, “Rates have improved, so carriers have the cash, and now they also have the confidence. When you combine those two factors, orders tend to surge.”

Pent-up demand is also a factor, as the months from March to May saw significant contraction to the economy due to the coronavirus. Ake said, “Trucks that would have normally been ordered then, are being ordered now, since much of the risk has passed.”

https://www.fleetowner.com/

Michigan Tower Saluted by Colleagues

People came from various points in Michigan to honor deceased tower David Ritzer, owner-operator of Steve’s Auto of Constantine, Mi. Ritzer died Sept. 25 at age 60, following a brief illness, after working in the towing and recovery business for 44 years.

20 tow-trucks lined up in the town of White Pidgeon on Sept. 30 to salute his legacy of Ritzer. Friends and colleagues described him as “hard-working and “a great man.”

“He was a good, dedicated and smart guy,” said a friend, Steve Lard. “There was nothing he couldn’t do.”

In addition to towing, Ritzer established a metal-fabrication enterprise, creating prototypes for multiple businesses. He also manufactured tow-truck bodies and parts; got into land development and cell towers; and co-founded SEA Wireless Partners in Kalamazoo and TRMR in Three Rivers.

https://www.sturgisjournal.com/

Toronto Towman Wins Lottery for 2nd Time

Toronto based tow truck driver 39 year old Ninos Barcham became a repeat lotto winner playing Canada’s add-on game called Encore.

The drawing for the Daily Grand lotto was held on Sept. 17th when Barcham once again defied the 1,111,111 odds to win the $100,000 prize.

Previously he won the April 25th Lottario draw after once again purchasing the Encore add-on game and winning $100,000. Combined, the odds of winning 2 times become even more astronomical.

Barcham, who purchased his tickets at a local Circle K convenience store, called it “A Blessing from the Sky.”

https://torontosun.com/

Ma. Tow Owner Charged with Tax Fraud

Gennaro Angiulo, the owner of GJ Towing of Revere, Ma., was charged on 9/30 of not paying taxes of more than $3.3 million.

Prosecutors alleged that for tax years 2014 through at least 2017, Angiulo allegedly paid a portion of the wages to employees of his company, in cash “under the table.”

In doing so, they say Anguilo did not collect, account for, or pay over to the IRS required withholding and FICA taxes. The cash payments to employees were funded, at least in part, by cashing checks from clients of GJ Towing and other third parties in groups totaling not more than $10,000 in a single day.

His lawyer, Max Stern, said, “His problems with the government arise solely out of the completely legitimate business he started when he was 15 years old with a single tow truck and then built up through dint of hard work, along the way providing honest employment to hundreds of people and earning a reputation as a solid contributor to the community.”

Failure to collect and pay taxes and evading cash transactions, if found guilty, may lead to imprisonment and hefty fines.

https://whdh.com/ and https://www.bostonglobe.com/

PA Passes “Move Over” Law

In a 49-0 vote, the Pa. Senate passed a “Move Over” law on Sept. 22 imposing stiffer penalties on motorists who don’t slow down or steer clear of emergency response vehicles.

The penalties will include assigning points to a motorist’s license and raising fines for each offense for failing to move over or slow down. In addition, the state Department of Transportation will be required to educate the public to promote driver awareness.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was instrumental in getting the law passed, said, “This is a legislation that will save lives.”

In the past year, the state has lost 35 first responders along the highways and roadways, including 17 tow operators. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, there have been 7,075 citations issued this past year for “Steer Clear” violations and 3,204 warnings.

Pa. tower Brian Shockey, who was struck by a passing motorist in 2018 and suffered multiple casualties, said the accident impacted his life, making it hard for him to coach youth football and play with his kids. He said his medical bills are now in excess of $500,000 while the woman whose vehicle struck him was given an under $500 fine.

https://www.pennlive.com/

DOJ Cracking Down on Violations [b]of Servicemembers Civil Relief Act

The Department of Justice Department (DOJ) filed suit on 9/28 against a Dallas-based towing firm for allegedly auctioning off cars and trucks belonging to U.S. service members in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

The suit against United Tows LLC is the latest in a string of civil actions taken against towing companies nationwide for failing to comply with a law that requires companies to get a court order before disposing of troops’ vehicles. It’s the fourth case in the last 5 weeks.

The suit claims that United Tows sold at least five vehicles belonging to service members in their absence and without their consent.

Last month, Florida tow company ASAP Towing & Storage Company allegedly auctioned off at least 33 service members' vehicles between 2013 and 2020 without obtaining court orders, agreeing to compensate service members.

In the Dallas case, the Justice Department is pursuing similar damages and civil penalties and wants the Northern District of Texas U.S. District Court to prohibit the company from violating the SCRA.

The city also must develop policies for ensuring that SCRA is upheld in circumstances when military service members are not able to retrieve their belongings or vehicles because of military service.

https://www.military.com/
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
October 07 - October 13, 2020

Eagle Hooking on I-80

Eagle Hooking on I 80 TIW 10 5a288by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On September 26th, 2020, Norberg’s Towing of Green River, Wy., was called to recover a rear-ended truck from I-80, about 10 miles outside of town.

Norberg’s custom fleet includes some unique, purpose built, one-of-a-kind, no nonsense rigs. All are heavy-duty workhorses.

For this job, Shawn Norberg headed out in the Eagle, his 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. Double framed and powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans, this hefty unit has a 46,000-pound rear end with full lockers on a walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.

Shawn explained, “The driver had pulled to the side of the road to have his tire fixed when another semi came up and rear-ended him, crushing the back-end of the trailer and going into the ditch down the road.”

Sunlite Service, another area company, was called by the Wyoming Highway Patrol to recover that semi while Norberg’s handled the rear-ended truck.

Shawn informed, “The trailer was loaded with metal crates that held the sub-frames of Tesla electric cars. Each weighing 2,500-pounds. The trailer doors were strapped shut to secure the load for transport.”

Shawn backed his wrecker to the rear of the trailer, pulled a line from the Eagle and wrapped it around the damaged trailer’s rear axle that had been pushed forward after being rear-ended and winched the axle back in place. Once the axle was in place and secured, the driver followed Shawn to his yard.

“The customer sent another trailer to our yard and I used my forklift to offload the casualty onto that trailer,” said Shawn. “Tried moving a stack of five, but was too much. It was slow going. Could have used a bigger forklift. I think it will be a good investment.”

------

Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wy., the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. The brothers grew up in the business and from their mother, brothers, uncles, sons, and cousins, this is a family fully involved in the business from the oldest to the youngest, including Shawn’s little daughter, Billie. The Norberg family has handled every kind of situation from winch-outs to extreme recoveries in the rough Wyoming terrain.


Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Ole'12 Outstanding in the Field

1 ee512by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At around 2 p.m. on September 22nd 2020, Battelini’s Garage Inc. was contacted by a customer to recover a dump trailer in a farm field in Elmer, NJ.

Albert Battelini explained, “My customer called and said he was dumping a load of powdered limestone when the trailer went over breaking away from the tractor.  It was just me and Ole12 on this job.”

Al responded with Unit #8212, his old reliable workhorse Ole12 wrecker, a 1982 Western Star set up with a 1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a 3-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-pound under reach. It also has a 60,000-pound Braden drag winch. 

When Al arrived on scene, the customer was unloading what was left of the powdered limestone from the trailer.

After the trailer was emptied, Al rigged it for the lift. He explained, “I lifted the rear of the trailer with a rim sling thru the hand hole of the rear wheel to put a 20-foot X 8-inch nylon strap under the trailer with an aluminum strap shortener used as a floating shackle to V the strap under the trailer. It was terminated to the front wheel with a rim sling and to the landing gear with a 3/8 grade 100 chain. The top side was rigged the same way so I lifted it with one line and set it down with the other.”

Once upright Al rigged the trailer for transport and towed it to his customer’s yard.

He stated, “The Ole12 is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong and still getting it done!”

------

Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini’s Garage Inc. (Battelini Transport & Towing Service) in Landisville, NJ. The company is co-owned by Albert, his brother Anthony and their father Dominick. This has been a family built, owned and operated business since grandpa Alesio Battelini started Battelini's Garage in 1921.

The family also runs Battelini Wrecker Sales, a full service dealer for NRC Industries and others, installing almost everything they sell in their facility.

The company now operates out of a five bay facility, runs 30 tractor/trailers ranging from lowboys and Landols to step decks and have 20 employees and a fleet of more than 20 wreckers. Besides their state-of-the-art equipment they have a collection of some awesome vintage iron that represents their many years of service excellence. This family is towing history with a fleet that does them and all of us proud.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

All Mixed Upside Down

2 f6f14by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Upside Down Recovery of a Mixer Truck by Pepe’s Towing


Early evening on August 31, 2020, Pepe’s Towing Service, with several locations in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles Counties, was called to respond to an upside down mixer on the 405 freeway in Westminister, Ca.

Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta responded in Truck #2, a 2001 Peterbilt 389 with a 2007 Century 1060 60-ton rotator. His son Joshua “Josh” Acosta was also dispatched in Truck #1, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator and operator Jose Jabanero in Truck #3, a 2015 Peterbilt 388 with a Century 9055 50-ton wrecker.

Josh informed, “Our game plan was to back up the 60-ton rotator to the rear of the mixer and the 50-ton wrecker backed up to the front of the mixer. Both of these trucks would lift and catch, while I positioned my 50-ton rotator at the bottom of the hill to use as the primary lift.”

The mixer flipped on a narrow path up a hill. Because of limited room to park their trucks up top, they were not able to extend their outriggers fully.

The father and son team of Jose and Josh did the rigging.

Josh explained, “I 4-parted the lines on the 50-ton rotator and attached them to the top of my WreckMaster wrinkle (50,000-pound WLL), then attached two 5/8” chains to the bottom of the wrinkle, which went over the bowl and back under to the frame.”

They used the 50-ton rotator 100% for the heavy lifting, while the 60-ton rotator and 50-ton wrecker assisted in bringing the mixer over while also catching it. Once upright, the 60-ton rotator had to lift the rear of the mixer and swing it back onto level ground to allow it to be towed out.

The Century 50-ton wrecker was used to transport the mixer using the underlift. Operator Jose Jabanero secured it to this truck, ran an airline, and carefully maneuvered the unit out of the narrow job site to tow back to the customer’s yard about 20-miles away.

Pepe’s Towing Service was established in March of 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta, with one tow truck converted from a standard Ford 350 pick-up truck. In the early days, Pepe’s Towing Service served the community of Los Angeles and quickly earned the reputation of providing prompt and honest service at a reasonable price. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro became part of the Pepe’s team and established himself as an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
October 07 - October 13, 2020

Staying Safe from Fentanyl

170515151154 oh police officer overdose large 169 f5e52By Randall C. Resch

A recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.

With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?

What is that?

Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.

To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.

It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!

On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.

What’s Next?

If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.

While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.

Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.

Dealing with fentanyl requires increased training. Additionally it requires tow companies provide drivers and staff with expensive PPEs to protect against those "what-if" risks involved in-towing and storing towed vehicles. These are realities that the industry faces for the future. Like any illegal substance or drug of choice, fentanyl isn’t going away.

4 Changes to Hours of Service Regulations

2021UCRFeeImage 435f3By Brian J Riker

Amid all the negative news this year there has been some positive news out of Washington, DC. Perhaps the most positive for towers are the four changes to the Federal hours of service regulations that became effective on Tuesday, September 29th.

Expansion of the Short Haul Exception

This change will impact towers that operate CDL required vehicles the most by extending both the distance and time limits allowable to claim the short haul exemption from log books or electronic logging devices.

Under the previous regulation drivers of vehicles requiring a CDL were exempt from using a record of duty status form (paper or ELD) if they stayed within 100 air-miles of their normal work reporting location, left from and returned to that location within 12 hours and their employer maintained accurate time records showing their hours worked.

Drivers of vehicles not requiring a CDL were allowed 150 air-miles and 14 hours which created an imbalance found nowhere else within the hours of service regulations.

In a recent final rule published by the FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) this imbalance was mostly corrected by now allowing drivers of CDL required vehicles the same 150 air-mile radius and 14 hour duty shift as their non-CDL counterparts. The only notable difference that remains is that non-CDL drivers still are allowed two “long days” where their duty shift is permitted to be up to 16 hours while still not required to complete a log book while CDL drivers are only permitted one “big day” of up to 16 hours that must be recorded in a log book or ELD.

30 minute Rest Break Rule

Under the new rule any 30 consecutive minute period of non-driving activity now qualifies as a rest break, meaning the break no longer must be shown as off-duty time on the log book. This will allow time spent fueling, loading or unloading or any other activity that is not driving to satisfy the required break. As before, drivers using the short haul exception to log books are not required to have a 30 minute break.

Adverse Driving Conditions

Under the new HOS regulations, a driver can extend both their 14 hour window and 11 hour driving limit by up to two hours to account for delays related to adverse driving conditions. Further, FMCSA updated the definition of adverse conditions to include traffic congestion from events not known to the driver or dispatcher before the start of the trip such as traffic from a crash or other roadway event (excluding routine rush hour delays or long term construction project delays).

Sleeper Berth Rest Break Rules

This change allows for a combination of at least 7 consecutive hours in the sleeper combined with a separate period of at least two hours of off-duty time to satisfy the required 10 hour break. This will effectively allow drivers using a sleeper berth to pause their 14 hour clock for up to three hours without penalty.

While not perfect, regulations never are, these four changes to the core of the hours of service regulations are a step in the right direction for flexibility. They show the FMCSA has listened to drivers and is willing to work with industry to improve the regulations we all must work under.

Beware the Scooter!

scooteraccident 0992c
By Randall C. Resch

The headlines read, “Scooter Rider Killed by Tow Truck.” Such was the case last year in Elizabeth, NJ when a 17 year old was killed on his lime green scooter by a tow truck.

Scattered throughout sidewalks, parks and public places, E-scooters are quickly becoming the bane of the inner-cities. This inexpensive, fun and readily available means of transportation has exploded throughout urban cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. Cities are seeking alternative modes of transportation, offering easy means of travel while the benefits for riders include not having to pay insurance, fuel and registration costs.

Urbanites and tourists find them the perfect zip-around answer to urban congestion, but not minus extreme dangers for their riders. A quick journey on an E-scooter could result in riders being seriously injured or killed. By size alone, they’re small and mostly without lighting. And, when stepping aboard as a rider, the rider’s legs block most if not all reflective value making them hardly visible.

In May 2019, the City of Nashville banned scooters after experiencing their first scooter-related fatality. Last year, Atlanta, Ga., led the nation in scooter-related fatalities where four E-scooter users died within several months. One collision involved a nurse and mother of two who were riding in the street (alongside her husband) coming back to their hotel from dinner. News accounts alleged they were riding in the street because people complained (to them) about riding the sidewalks earlier that evening.

These incidents are occurring across the nation. A 16-year-old Houston teen was killed in November 2019, after riding into the path of a turning heavy wrecker. Nine-months later, another male was struck by two vehicles, one possibly being a wrecker as the rider came off the sidewalk, into the crosswalk and into the intersection.

People riding scooters typically have no experience or training. Because they don’t require a driver’s license, anyone can step aboard for a simple venture across town. Depending on what criteria scooters are allowed, a city may issue permits for their use across the city.

While E-scooters are permitted as valid small businesses, they are typically not considered motor vehicles. Accordingly, where state motor vehicle laws indicate, they may be permitted (by law) to be ridden in city streets “if” an official bike lane is available.

Tow trucks are large vehicles with huge blind spots where intersection crashes occur when making turns. Like any vehicle versus pedestrian incident, a tow truck’s driver has responsibility to stop and render aide. If you’re in an incident involving a scooter, you have a legal obligation to first stop and render aide, and then provide required information to responding authorities. Don’t assume that you’re immediately at-fault. When involved in any collision, here are several tips to keep in mind:

• Remain on-scene at the stopped location

• Notify your company dispatch / supervisor

• Determine immediately if there are injuries and dial 911 to initiate EMS

• Protect the injured party

• Make no statements to persons other than law enforcement

• Provide information to law enforcement

• Exchange info when police aren’t responding

• Take digital photographs

• Prepare company incident report per your company’s employee handbook

When driving the streets of your inner-cities, be aware and watchful of a zippy E-scooter’s whose riders are oblivious to traffic. When approaching bike lanes and intersections, be aware that some E-scooter rider, while watching their cellphone, may be riding the street and not paying attention to you.

Not that driving a huge tow truck is enough to worry about; now, you constantly have to be aware of the scooter.
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


October 07 - October 13, 2020

Branding with a Bulldog

bulldog7 274e8George L. Nitti

When Mark Lopez, owner of Bulldog Towing of San Diego, Ca., started the company, branding was a paramount issue.

He said, “We decided to do a bulldog for the sake of branding. A lot of tow companies use people’s names like ‘Bob’s Towing,’ and I don’t believe people identify with that. We wanted a brand.”

Lopez, who has had approximately 30 years experience in the towing business said, “The name ‘Bulldog’ had been in the works for over 10 years, before we started the company.”

With the help of a family friend, a design was created, which would become the logo and brand recognition that Lopez and his partner, Caesar Esparza, sought.

On the hood and side doors of their 2019 Kenworth W900 Custombuilt 50 ton Wrecker is the striking, stand-out image of a muscular bulldog, done in an old English style.

Lopez said, “Obviously it is a favorite of ours. We are big fans of bulldogs. Bulldogs are hardheaded and stick with things. So do we.”

Complementing the bulldog throughout the wrecker is a military tribute theme, as two of the owners are ex-military, a couple of the tow operators, former marines, and one of the office employees, an army vet.

Lopez said, “As part of the wrap, we incorporated the American Flag along with camouflage. We are supporters of wounded warrior, which you will also find on the truck.”

This truck is similar to the other trucks in their fleet, as they are focused on promoting a consistency with their branding.

As for the day in and out challenges of owning his own company, Lopez said, “Even if I made less money I would still want to work for myself.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

“Bombers” on the Road

0 7eaf0
For Danlar Collison (no longer in business), located in Albuquerque New Mexico, World War 2 had been a source of inspiration, reflected on the graphics of their tow trucks, consisting of some of the bomber planes of that era.

Owner Larry Danlar’s father and uncle were both pilots during the war, flying the B-17’s and B-25’s that conducted sorties over North Africa and Italy.

“My uncle did two tours and bombed Rommel,” said Danlar, who is also a pilot, and referred to his personal interest in flying as another cause for promoting and honoring World War 2 military planes.

One of their bomber themed trucks, which has been sold, was an International 4300 2009 with a 16-ton rotator Holmes 600R. On that truck you would have found the nose of a B-25, which was a medium range bomber, more versatile than the B-17.

“We call it “Lucky Lady” said Danlar. Many of the World War 2 planes had special names. My Uncle flew a plane called the ‘Yankee Maid’ and my father the ‘Walbash Cannonball.’ We have named our trucks after these planes as well.”

You would have also found the B-25 on their rotator.

Danlar said, “That rotator has a similar versatility to that of the medium range bomber. In Albuquerque we don’t have as much of a need for a larger rotator because we don’t have near as much traffic as other major cities. Wider and more open spaces enable us to use this rotator on a daily basis due to its easy maneuverability.”

What also made this truck stand out is its bright orange, easily visible lettering and blue shadows against a white backdrop. The name Danlar was clearly visible anywhere from the road.

*Editor’s note: This story was re-published, having appeared originally in August of 2013. Danlar closed their towing side of the business three years ago and sold their collision centers to Caliber last year.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Lizard Lickin’ Good

0 39f88Some tow trucks are especially designed to match the personality of their drivers. So says Lizard Lick Towing Reality TV Star Ronnie Shirley, owner of Lizard Lick Towing and Recovery, LLC, which is located at a crossroads town in North Carolina that has ‘more chickens and dogs than folk.’

“The truck I drive has special graphics,” said Shirley. “It exemplifies my personality – aggressive, eye catching, colorful, out spoken, in your face. Like my tattoos.”

Shirley drives a two toned, green flamed black 2012 Ram 5500 with a Dynamic Fusion body.

“I’m a big fan of Dynamic because I never had a problem with getting service and parts from my dealer. In this business you can’t afford to have a truck down. It’s like losing money on a 2 dollar hook on a dollar a day.”

Shirley, who is an ordained minister and lover of poetry, is known for his verbal dexterity and swift tongue. He is often uttering creative expressions that capture situations to a tee. Such as the work he does as a repo man.

“When you take somebody’s truck they get as hot as a Billy goats butt in a pepper patch.”

Speaking in this manner also allows him to express things non-offensively, in a business that can easily get fueled by hot tempers and four letter language, as characterized in his role as a repo man on one of TruTV’s hit shows.

“I’m not the stereotypical country boy. A lot of folks here don’t have a high education. But no matter what your educational level, there are things they can understand from A to 8.”
Like Shirley’s blunt, creative take on things.

Lizard Lick started out as a 1 tow truck operation in 98’ and has become a well diversified operation that includes servicing light and medium duty towing, repos, motor clubs, salvage, wrecks and impounds.

They have also been growing their operation from a mix of celebrity power that has ignited Shirley’s entrepreneurial spirit, built around Lizard Lick’s name status, branding and logo, which is finely illustrated on the hood and side doors of the slick Ram 5500.

If you have had the misfortune of being hooked by Ronnie in his role of repo man, you may also be reminded that “You’ve just been licked,” as this good truck tells you so.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 07 - October 13, 2020

H5R Work Headlamp

H5R Work Headlamp 668cdThe Ledlenser H5R Work Headlamp features natural color rendering and neutral white, flicker free light. Thanks to the Wheel Switch and the Ledlenser patented Advanced Focus System, light can be easily dimmed and focused to where it's needed most. The compact and rechargeable headlamp is equipped with protective covers, protective glass, and has a strong resistance to dust and water, ideal for a variety of demanding applications in industry and trade. 

For more information: https://www.vehicleservicepros.com/in-the-bay/tools-equipment/shop-equipment/cordless-worklights/product/21157334/ledlenser-h5r-work-headlamp

55-Ton Traveling Axle Trailer

TalbertManufacturing 5553TA 1 201d8Talbert Manufacturing, a North American leader in specialized heavy-haul solutions, offers the 5553TA traveling axle trailer for optimum versatility and productivity. With a planetary winch and Talbert’s redesigned piggy-back cylinder for over 25% more power to move axles in adverse conditions, the 55-ton 5553TA excels in moving low clearance and dead loads, making it ideal for towing and recovery operations. An industry-leading 36-inch loaded deck height and low 6-degree load angle provide safe, efficient loading and unloading for a number of additional applications in industries such as rental and general construction.

While other manufacturers use worm gear winches, the 5553TA comes standard with a 20,000-pound planetary winch that uses a direct-drive system and offers up to twice the loading speed of alternatives. Additional features include two large capacity lockable toolboxes — one curbside and one driver’s side. The toolboxes — which include built-in chain racks and weather-resistant door seals — are user friendly and provide increased storage for tools, chains and other necessary gear for the job.

For more information about the 5553TA and Talbert’s entire series of traveling axle trailers, visit www.talbertmfg.com.

Non-Ground Bearing Detachable Trailer

860F 5809dLandoll Corporation introduces an all-new non-ground bearing detachable trailer designed for heavy hauls. The 860-CE Construction Detachable trailers’ standard features include 120,000 lb. capacity within 14 feet, 102” wide, hydraulic quick couplers, Grote wiring harness and LED lighting. The trailer has full air with spring brakes on three axles and ABS 4S/2M sensors. The gooseneck features a patented design with seven ride heights to choose from.

The operator can lower the deck to within a few inches of the ground and fully operate the trailer with 6.5” of loaded ground clearance. The Model 860-CE comes standard with three axles and provisions for an optional fourth axle flip or add a single axle nitrogen stinger. The Model 860 CE has a heavy-duty neck that comes with dual king pin setting at 90” & 108” and provisions for an optional 36” flip extension.

For more information, go to www.landoll.com
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 07 - October 13, 2020

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 07 - October 13, 2020

Repo Men Encounter Gun [b]Shots in Georgia

In an attempt to repossess a 2011 Honda Accord on 9/24 in Athens, Ga., two repo men encountered gunshots, according to an Athens-County police report.

Repo man Michael Wilson and his partner located the vehicle and attempted to repossess it around 2:30 a.m.

At that time, the driver was in the car, and as Wilson approached to inform of the repossession, the driver “gassed” it, nearly hitting Wilson’s partner who was parked in a van. Then the driver stopped at an intersection.

“We heard three gunshots,” said Wilson, who sought safety in the nearby woods while his partner dropped to the ground.

Tracked by police, the car was found, along with heroin and methamphetamine, but the driver fled by foot.

Police have identified the 28-year-old Athens man and are pursuing warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated assault.

https://www.onlineathens.com/

Man Arrested for Assaulting [b]Repo Company

On Tuesday, 67 year old Christopher Denio was arrested by Bennington, Vt. Police after he allegedly threatened an employee of an auto repossession company with a rifle and shot out two tires of a company tow truck.

According to police dispatch, the repo men from Location Services, of Burnt Hills, N.Y. claimed that Denio tried to drive an SUV off the lift. Soon after, he obtained a rifle from a residence. When he returned, they stated that the barrel of the rifle was making contact with the driver side window while they were sitting inside the wrecker.

Denio then shot the driver side tire and passenger side tire, deflating each, telling the victims to "drop the SUV or I'll shoot you."

Denio was released on court-ordered conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, criminal threatening, unlawful mischief; reckless endangerment; persons prohibited from possessing firearms, and aiming a gun at another person.

https://www.benningtonbanner.com/

Repo Company gets [b]Slapped with Pandemic Lawsuit

When a repossession company tried to take a car from a woman in Los Banos, Ca., not only did they leave empty handed but were later smacked with a lawsuit.

According to the suit, Jennifer Mata says two men from Four Star Recovery entered her property through a locked gate on May 22 to repossess her car, demanding she turn over her car keys.

Under state law, repossession agents cannot “breach the peace” to retrieve a vehicle, such as entering fenced-in areas or closed garages.

After she contacted the police, the police told the men they had to leave the property without the car.

In addition to unlawful entry and the emotional distress from the incident, Mata is suing for the cost of sanitizing her car, as one of the men was not wearing a protective mask or gloves upon entry to her car.

https://gvwire.com/

NH man Arrested for [b]Wielding Gun at Repo Driver

Steven Allison of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested for wielding a gun at a tow driver after the driver tried to repossess his truck on Sunday evening, 8/23.

The tow driver reported that when he pulled up to the vehicle to tow it, Allison came outside and started yelling at him.

According to a police report, Allison allegedly pointed a gun directly at the driver and verbally threatened his partner.

The police showed up, arresting Allison and charging him with two counts of criminal threatening.

https://whdh.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      