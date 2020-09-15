Classifying a Late-Night Enemy: 10 Tips for Staying Safe at Night By Randall C. Resch



A west coast tow operator was recently a victim of violent street attack in one of those wrong-place, wrong-time scenarios. It seems that some inner-city thugs were looking for a free cell phone and awaited the arrival of someone not expecting to be attacked. It didn’t take long for a lone wrecker operator to pull into a convenient store’s parking lot.



As the tower exited the safety of the wrecker’s interior with phone in-hand, he was struck in the face with some kind of stick. Hours later, he awoke in an emergency room bed, face split open, wallet missing and liberated from his phone. Add insult to injury, the wrecker was found days later missing most of its towing equipment.



Violent interactions against tow operators and tow personnel are becoming increasingly more frequent. In another like-type situation, an east coast tow operator just off-loaded his carrier in the company’s tow yard when he was blindsided (inside the yard) by three unidentified males. Two males attacked the tower while the other liberated the car from the tow yard. His injuries were minimal as they only were after the vehicle.



The fact is that bad guys are far more likely to commit cowardly, criminal acts at night. Because they use darkness to their advantage, there are fewer persons out to intervene or act as witnesses. Because it’s thought that towers carry lots of cash, they fall into that “victim pool” like taxi drivers and convenience store clerks.



There are plenty of violent interactions that necessitate this quick reminder in how-to stay safe especially when working night-shift hours.



• Be aware of surroundings. Always know where you are or if you’re headed into a bad area of town. Victims get attacked anywhere, not necessarily, “on the wrong-side of the tracks.” Knowing your surroundings means having an escape route.



• Be alert: Criminals are opportunists looking for moments when attack seems easiest for them. Be aware of the actions of others and avoid being distracted, surrounded or cornered.



• Carry a flashlight. Because it’s dark, you’ll need a flashlight, right? In the event someone attacks you, a well-directed, three-cell Kel-light, aimed at a bad-guy’s kneecaps creates a justifiable response to their attack.



• Keep dispatch informed. Let dispatch know what you’re doing. If you’re the small company with no dispatcher, at least jot down the time and license plate when dealing with customers.



• Move quickly with purpose. Complete tasks without haste; don’t dally. Stay in-lighted areas if possible.



• Close and lock the gate behind you. Once arrived at the yard, before all other tasks take place, close and lock the gate securely to avoid someone liberating their vehicle or committing robbery or assault on you as their intended victim.



• Lock the truck. Even for a moment, lock the truck and take the keys with you. Don’t leave the truck at-idle and unoccupied while you’re inside the store.



• Don’t flash cash. Bad guys think towers carry lots of cash. When paying for items or fuel, don’t flash wallet contents for fear others are watching.



• Follow gut feelings. Every person has an innate “early warning” sensation telling them something’s not right. If your early warnings tell you something’s amiss, step back, re-evaluate, or, remove yourself from the perceived danger.



• Keep your phone with you. Take your cellphone with you because it’s your ultimate lifeline if something happens to you. When carrying a cellphone openly, bad guys see you have the phone ready for taking. Carry it in a holster or put it in your pocket.



Although working at night has its concerns, these techniques are easily practiced and should be part of your routine.



Suicide Prevention Awareness By Brian Riker



Today I would like to call awareness to the Take 5 to Save Lives initiative which asks each of us to take five minutes from our daily routine on or before September 10th to help spread the message about suicide prevention and ways to get help. According to their website https://www.take5tosavelives.org/ suicide takes more lives than war and murder combined. In 2018, there were an estimated 1.4 Million suicide attempts in the United States (last year data is available for) with 48,344 of them being successful.



Americans die by suicide at nearly double the rate of homicide in most states with middle-aged white males the most likely victims. Females tend to think about suicide more often but do not follow thru as often as males. Even more troubling is that 7.4% of American youth in grades 9-12 have reported at least one attempt at suicide according to the most recent Youth Risk Behaviors Survey published in 2017.



Towers are not immune from the effects of depression, long work hours, disrupted family life and post traumatic stress disorder from routinely responding to severe crashes involving fatalities among other tragic events.



Although there are no accurate statistics for towers specifically it is worth mentioning that fire fighters and law enforcement personnel have a suicide rate that is nearly double the general population due to the stress of the job.



Please take the time to recognize the most basic indicators of someone contemplating suicide such as a sudden change in behavior showing reckless tendencies, giving away prized possessions or talking about feelings of hopelessness or despair with no way out. If you see anyone exhibiting these signs please talk to them and seek help for them by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or texting HELLO to 741741. Help is available anonymously and free of charge 24/7 for both people thinking of suicide themselves or those trying to help someone else.



The 5 steps to suicide prevention are:



• Learn the Signs. It only takes five minutes to become familiar with the most common signs of suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

• Know How to Help. You should not be afraid to ask your friend or family member if they need help or be afraid to seek help for them if they are uncooperative.

• Practice Self Care. Your own mental health is important to your overall well being.

• Reach Out. Help and recovery is possible, so if you or someone you know needs help please ask.

• Spread the Word. Take the pledge to tell 5 people about World Suicide Prevention Day.



