The Week's Features
Lighting up the Sky
A yearly tradition, Towers come out in Kansas City to bring awareness to Move Over Law
Suicide Prevention Awareness
Calling awareness to suicide prevention by taking 5 minutes from our daily routine
A Touch of the Old School
Finer qualities of design embody this tow truck from Buckler’s Fleet
Repo Company Gets Slammed with Pandemic Lawsuit
A towing company repossessing a car gets sued for not wearing a mask and gloves
All New G2 Winches
All-new G2 planetary line offers hydraulic, electric, and Severe-Duty options.
Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-19, 2021
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 09 - September 15, 2020

Classifying a Late-Night Enemy: 10 Tips for Staying Safe at Night

chicago d2f5bBy Randall C. Resch

A west coast tow operator was recently a victim of violent street attack in one of those wrong-place, wrong-time scenarios. It seems that some inner-city thugs were looking for a free cell phone and awaited the arrival of someone not expecting to be attacked. It didn’t take long for a lone wrecker operator to pull into a convenient store’s parking lot.

As the tower exited the safety of the wrecker’s interior with phone in-hand, he was struck in the face with some kind of stick. Hours later, he awoke in an emergency room bed, face split open, wallet missing and liberated from his phone. Add insult to injury, the wrecker was found days later missing most of its towing equipment.

Violent interactions against tow operators and tow personnel are becoming increasingly more frequent. In another like-type situation, an east coast tow operator just off-loaded his carrier in the company’s tow yard when he was blindsided (inside the yard) by three unidentified males. Two males attacked the tower while the other liberated the car from the tow yard. His injuries were minimal as they only were after the vehicle.

The fact is that bad guys are far more likely to commit cowardly, criminal acts at night. Because they use darkness to their advantage, there are fewer persons out to intervene or act as witnesses. Because it’s thought that towers carry lots of cash, they fall into that “victim pool” like taxi drivers and convenience store clerks.

There are plenty of violent interactions that necessitate this quick reminder in how-to stay safe especially when working night-shift hours.

• Be aware of surroundings. Always know where you are or if you’re headed into a bad area of town. Victims get attacked anywhere, not necessarily, “on the wrong-side of the tracks.” Knowing your surroundings means having an escape route.

• Be alert: Criminals are opportunists looking for moments when attack seems easiest for them. Be aware of the actions of others and avoid being distracted, surrounded or cornered.

• Carry a flashlight. Because it’s dark, you’ll need a flashlight, right? In the event someone attacks you, a well-directed, three-cell Kel-light, aimed at a bad-guy’s kneecaps creates a justifiable response to their attack.

• Keep dispatch informed. Let dispatch know what you’re doing. If you’re the small company with no dispatcher, at least jot down the time and license plate when dealing with customers.

• Move quickly with purpose. Complete tasks without haste; don’t dally. Stay in-lighted areas if possible.

• Close and lock the gate behind you. Once arrived at the yard, before all other tasks take place, close and lock the gate securely to avoid someone liberating their vehicle or committing robbery or assault on you as their intended victim.

• Lock the truck. Even for a moment, lock the truck and take the keys with you. Don’t leave the truck at-idle and unoccupied while you’re inside the store.

• Don’t flash cash. Bad guys think towers carry lots of cash. When paying for items or fuel, don’t flash wallet contents for fear others are watching.

• Follow gut feelings. Every person has an innate “early warning” sensation telling them something’s not right. If your early warnings tell you something’s amiss, step back, re-evaluate, or, remove yourself from the perceived danger.

• Keep your phone with you. Take your cellphone with you because it’s your ultimate lifeline if something happens to you. When carrying a cellphone openly, bad guys see you have the phone ready for taking. Carry it in a holster or put it in your pocket.

Although working at night has its concerns, these techniques are easily practiced and should be part of your routine.

The bottom-line: “you shouldn’t be a victim if ya’ don’t look like a victim.”


Click here to read more

Fire Chief Honors Ohio Towman with Medal of Honor 

Tow truck driver Derrick Hamilton of Aber’s Towing was honored on Thursday in Ashland, Ohio by Fire Chief Rick Anderson for his heroic acts in helping to save the lives of 3 people. He was awarded the Ashland Division of Fire’s Civilian Medal of Honor.

His actions took place on July 29th when a tractor-trailer slammed into a moving vehicle carrying seven occupants. Both cascaded off the road as the tractor trailer became lodged on top of the vehicle. Four of the passengers were killed.

According to Anderson, Hamilton found a way to get the tow truck in a tight space between trees so that the tractor trailer could be lifted from the vehicle.

He said, “He truly was the one, the pivotal person. His work let the guys get in and do their job and do it safely.”

In response, Hamilton stated, “I was going to do whatever I had to do to get something done. “

https://fox8.com/

Click on arrow to play
RECOVERY ROUNDUP:
18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

Classifying a Late-Night Enemy: 10 Tips for Staying Safe at Night

chicago d2f5bBy Randall C. Resch

A west coast tow operator was recently a victim of violent street attack in one of those wrong-place, wrong-time scenarios. It seems that some inner-city thugs were looking for a free cell phone and awaited the arrival of someone not expecting to be attacked. It didn’t take long for a lone wrecker operator to pull into a convenient store’s parking lot.

As the tower exited the safety of the wrecker’s interior with phone in-hand, he was struck in the face with some kind of stick. Hours later, he awoke in an emergency room bed, face split open, wallet missing and liberated from his phone. Add insult to injury, the wrecker was found days later missing most of its towing equipment.

Violent interactions against tow operators and tow personnel are becoming increasingly more frequent. In another like-type situation, an east coast tow operator just off-loaded his carrier in the company’s tow yard when he was blindsided (inside the yard) by three unidentified males. Two males attacked the tower while the other liberated the car from the tow yard. His injuries were minimal as they only were after the vehicle.

The fact is that bad guys are far more likely to commit cowardly, criminal acts at night. Because they use darkness to their advantage, there are fewer persons out to intervene or act as witnesses. Because it’s thought that towers carry lots of cash, they fall into that “victim pool” like taxi drivers and convenience store clerks.

There are plenty of violent interactions that necessitate this quick reminder in how-to stay safe especially when working night-shift hours.

• Be aware of surroundings. Always know where you are or if you’re headed into a bad area of town. Victims get attacked anywhere, not necessarily, “on the wrong-side of the tracks.” Knowing your surroundings means having an escape route.

• Be alert: Criminals are opportunists looking for moments when attack seems easiest for them. Be aware of the actions of others and avoid being distracted, surrounded or cornered.

• Carry a flashlight. Because it’s dark, you’ll need a flashlight, right? In the event someone attacks you, a well-directed, three-cell Kel-light, aimed at a bad-guy’s kneecaps creates a justifiable response to their attack.

• Keep dispatch informed. Let dispatch know what you’re doing. If you’re the small company with no dispatcher, at least jot down the time and license plate when dealing with customers.

• Move quickly with purpose. Complete tasks without haste; don’t dally. Stay in-lighted areas if possible.

• Close and lock the gate behind you. Once arrived at the yard, before all other tasks take place, close and lock the gate securely to avoid someone liberating their vehicle or committing robbery or assault on you as their intended victim.

• Lock the truck. Even for a moment, lock the truck and take the keys with you. Don’t leave the truck at-idle and unoccupied while you’re inside the store.

• Don’t flash cash. Bad guys think towers carry lots of cash. When paying for items or fuel, don’t flash wallet contents for fear others are watching.

• Follow gut feelings. Every person has an innate “early warning” sensation telling them something’s not right. If your early warnings tell you something’s amiss, step back, re-evaluate, or, remove yourself from the perceived danger.

• Keep your phone with you. Take your cellphone with you because it’s your ultimate lifeline if something happens to you. When carrying a cellphone openly, bad guys see you have the phone ready for taking. Carry it in a holster or put it in your pocket.

Although working at night has its concerns, these techniques are easily practiced and should be part of your routine.

The bottom-line: “you shouldn’t be a victim if ya’ don’t look like a victim.”
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Have you diversified into any new revenue streams to cope with the pandemic?
Yes
No
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020
Alicia and Mark Steffy, owners of Steffy's Towing

Tow Company Returns $32K Found in Totaled Car

A tow truck company in Ephrata, Pa., returned over 32,000 of cash that was found in a totaled vehicle.

Mark Steffy, the owner of Steffy’s Towing, said he found the wet and moldy money while he was preparing to scrap the car that they had received from another company.

His wife Alicia added that they hadn't searched it earlier because they don't go into a car until the salvage process is complete and "the state actually declares the car and its contents ours." That way, she said, if the owner turns up during the process, "they’ll find everything in their car exactly the way they left it."

The owner of the car, which was totaled in October, said he reported the money missing in April, after searching the car himself and only finding his wife’s empty purse.

Source: https://lancasteronline.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 4
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020
30 Tow Trucks in Central Minnesota come together for “Slow Down Move Over” Awareness.

“Slow Down Move-Over” [b]Campaign in Minnesota

The Central Minnesota Tow Truck Drivers held their sixth annual “Slow Down Move Over” campaign Tuesday evening with around 30 tow trucks and other emergency vehicles turning up at the event. The campaign seeks to bring awareness of the dangers tow truck drivers face on America's roads as they work to tow vehicles off of roadways.

According to event organizer Sherree Loft, "We're doing the event to remind people that just because we're tow trucks, they still need to move over."

Minnesota's Move Over Law calls for drivers to keep one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated, or reduce speed if unable to safely move over a lane. These vehicles include ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance, construction and tow trucks.

Faith Wilson, who runs Ed's Service Center in Willmar, said she and Butler keep putting on this event and hoping people finally start to pay attention, especially when they see lights flashing when driving.

https://www.wctrib.com/

Tow Company Returns $32K [b]Found in Totaled Car

A tow truck company in Ephrata, Pa., returned over 32,000 of cash that was found in a totaled vehicle.

Mark Steffy, the owner of Steffy’s Towing, said he found the wet and moldy money while he was preparing to scrap the car that they had received from another company.

His wife Alicia added that they hadn't searched it earlier because they don't go into a car until the salvage process is complete and "the state actually declares the car and its contents ours." That way, she said, if the owner turns up during the process, "they’ll find everything in their car exactly the way they left it."

The owner of the car, which was totaled in October, said he reported the money missing in April, after searching the car himself and only finding his wife’s empty purse.

Source: https://lancasteronline.com/

New Free Roadside Assistance [b]in San Antonio

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is now offering a new free roadside assistance program in San Antonio to aid stranded motorists.

Called “HERO,” which stands for Highway Emergency Response Operator, the government funded program will in part aid the congestion problem in San Antonio by clearing up minor accidents and relocating disabled vehicles from roadways more quickly.

Tommy Anderson, Executive Director of Southwest Tow Operators, said, “The program aims to promote getting quicker response times to clear the highways. Operators will be driving up and down the highway looking for disabled vehicles and clearing up minor crashes.”

In addition to clearing up the roadways more quickly by moving disabled vehicles off the road, the HERO program will provide a host of services to motorists including flat tire repair, jump starts, water and gas fill-up, cell-phone assistance and more.

Bobby Tuttle, who is the incident manager for the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), said, “It will be a help to motorists. In the first day of running, there were over 80 responses.”

The program, now in phase 1, covers northern San Antonio freeways and downtown. Phase 2 in October will open up more freeways throughout the greater San Antonio metropolitan area and Phase 3 in November will expand the hours.

Rhode Island Woman Sentenced for [b]Hit and Run of Tow Truck Driver

Emily Lowe, who struck a tow truck driver in Woonsocket, RI in 2019, was sentenced to 90 days at an Adult Correctional Institution and another 21 months in home confinement. She was charged for leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident seriously injured tow truck driver Kenneth Young, who was hit from behind while loading a disabled vehicle on his flatbed around 2:30 a.m.

Lowe’s car was found at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant with its front end severely damaged. Police tied the registered vehicle to Lowe, using DNA evidence. A witness also corroborated that Lowe was driving the vehicle, giving her a ride home on the night of the crash.

In addition to the sentence, Lowe will lose her license for one year and complete 100 hours of community service.

Source: https://www.providencejournal.com/

Tow Trucks Light up the Sky

Tow Trucks throughout Kansas City’s metropolitan area once again came out in full force on 8/27 to honor the memory of tower Blake Gresham and to raise awareness of Missouri’s Move Over Law.

Gresham was only 18 when he was struck and killed by a driver in 2012 while helping a motorist.

A yearly event - friends, family and fellow drivers turn their lights on to create a stunning display of lights.

Since his death, the family has established a non-profit called ‘Mover Over for Blake’ and have fought to pass legislation that includes tow truck drivers in the move over law.

Blake’s mother said the goal of the event was to raise awareness.

She said, “People stop while driving by and seeing it and they ask questions. It just brings attention to it and helps everybody in the long run.”

https://fox4kc.com/

Towers Gather in Memory [b]of Tristan Cother

Towers gathered on Friday, August 28, in a funeral procession for 22 year-old Tristen Cother, who was killed on August 20th in Kyle, Tx. when the tow truck he was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 35, killing him on impact. Cother was a tow operator who worked for the family business, The Wrecker Man.

In honor of Tristen, thin yellow line flags representing tow truck drivers, loss prevention personnel and security officers blew in the wind at his memorial service at Oakwood Church. The flags are displayed by truckers in support of the move-over law.

In lieu of sending flowers, contributions to his wife Sara are encouraged and can be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/tristen-cother/donate/?flow=204
Source: http://herald-zeitung.com/
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020

Chickens Across the Road

1 886ceby Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Q: Why were the dead chickens across the road?

A: So Mike Woolard of Woolard's Automotive Towing and Transport could recover the load.

On Aug 14th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Woolard's Automotive & Transport of Washington, NC received a call from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol informing them of a commercial motor vehicle accident that was loaded with dead chickens.

Owner Mike Woolard said, “They were casualties of the heat from the previous week. The trailer didn't make the curve, breaking off and going into the ditch. Just in time for supper.”

Mike was dispatched in a 2015 Kenworth with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Also dispatched were Mason Vick in a 2019 Kenworth with a Century 4024 single axle 20-ton unit, Steven Vanstaalduinen in a 2015 Kenworth road tractor pulling a 2016 Landoll and Tracey Shaw, in an Emergency Response Trailer (ERT).

Upon arriving to the scene, the tow operators found the unit stretched completely across the roadway. The tractor was nose down in a large canal ditch, the trailer twisted and the tub flipped all the way around backwards.

“This was a trailer that looked like a dump trailer, but with no dumping cylinders. The trailer was still ¾ full of dead chickens and the remaining dead chickens were spread out on the ground,” Mike explained. “The trailer tub was still connected on the left side rear corner of the trailer, which had the trailer suspension twisted and in a bind. This needed to cut apart so the units could separate.”

Mike staged the Century 1150 rotator and the crew rigged two 2-part lines to the rear of the trailer tub to lift and hold while the Century 4024 was single lined to the trailers chassis to hold back from springing forward.

Using a chop saw and a gas cutting torch from their ERT unit, the tub was cut loose from the chassis. The Century 1150 rotator then was rigged to lift the tub and swing over to the opposite side of the road and set clear to remove the truck and trailer from the canal.

Once done, they re-positioned rotator to winch the truck and trailer unit back out of the canal. When the cab unit was clear of the canal, the Century 4024 winched the front of the unit around and straight into roadway. There the truck and trailer were prepped for tow back to Woolard’s shop.

“The rotator was then reset to lift the trailer tub, still loaded to about three quarters with dead chickens, onto our Kenworth/ Landoll combination. All was secured down and hauled back to our Washington, NC storage lot,” explained Mike. “The company where the chickens came from said they would clean up the remaining chickens on the side of the road. They had a front-end loader and truck to transport them.”

Mike jested, “Disclaimer: NO live chickens were hurt in the making of this recovery.”

------------

About: Donnie Woolard started Woolard's Automotive Towing and Transport, located in Washington, NC, in 1976. Today, it is family owned and operated by Donnie’s son Mike and Mike’s wife Janet. Mike has worked in the business his entire life, taking it over in 2003.

Woolard’s provides 24-hour accident recovery and cleanup, 24-hour towing, and a diesel truck repair center with an 8-bay service garage. They have an assortment of trailers capable of hauling any equipment (forklifts, dozers, cranes, etc) and can obtain any necessary permits. They have a well-trained staff of operators and mechanics with a fleet of heavy- and medium-duty wreckers that can tow and/or recover any size vehicle. They also offer towing and hauling services for both local and long-distance projects and provide escorts for over-sized loads.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Hello Dolly: A Dump Trailer Lift & Shift

1 d5792By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On June 3rd, 2020 Pearce Truck & Auto LLC of Martin, Tn., was called to recover and transport a burnt up dump trailer, which was loaded with 50,000 pounds of powered clay.

Joe Pearce, one of the owners of Pearce Truck & Auto LLC, informed, “It ran over a tire section and dragged it under the rear axle thus causing the fire. With the frame being compromised by the hinge, the trucking company decided to call on us to move the trailer. It was in the Crossville, Tennessee, area. It was transported back to the home terminal and there we dumped the load out.”

To transport the burnt up dump trailer they first placed a tandem trailer axle dolly under the frontward section to support the weight, knowing that the load was too much for the landing gear to hold for the length of time that it would be transported.

Joe explained, “My brother Michael used our Unit 21 (Big Red), a 2004 Challenger 9909 70-ton rotator mounted on a 2004 Peterbilt 378 sleeper, to raise the front of the trailer and place the dolly when loading it on our Landoll 660B heavy haul unit."

The dolly belongs to Steve Sedberry, the owner and driving force behind Buddy's Wrecker Service located in Union City, TN. Joe has worked with Steve on several jobs over the years sharing experience and equipment when needed.

Michael went on to pick up a customer once they had the dump trailer safely loaded and tied down for transport while Joe met up with his Landoll driver, Jason Jeffries, at the home terminal to raise the trailer and assist in unloading it. Joe used Unit 25, his 1060 Century 5 winch rotator mounted on a Kenworth T800 chassis.

Once the dump trailer was unloaded Joe rigged it so he could take it off of his Landoll trailer.

“The rig was a kingpin attachment and I was using a 1/2" grade 100 chain off of it attached to a line from my 1060,” explained Joe. “The trailer was unloaded at that point so I wasn’t lifting much weight. Using the 1060 I shifted the dump trailer off of the Landoll rolling it off on its rear axle and the axle dolly.”

Joe stated, “Our customer was highly impressed by the way we were able to move the loaded trailer without any trouble.”

Not all jobs are technically complicated, but having the right equipment and know-how makes all the difference no matter what the situation.

*****

Pearce Truck & Auto LLC is a family owned and operated repair and towing business based in Martin, Tennessee. Eddie Pearce started towing in 1967 and worked side by side with his wife, Judy, and sons Joe and Michael for decades until he passed away in September 2016. In 2017 Judy, Joe, and Michael formed a partnership with the company and became Pearce Truck and Auto LLC. Judy handles the dispatching and accounting, while Joe and Michael do what they do best and deal with the heavy loads. Judy, Joe and Mike recently opened a second location of Pearce Truck and Auto LLC on Hwy 641S in Holladay, TN. That is where Unit 25 is located.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

“Juicy” Recovery in California

1 8ca66by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On August 29, 2018 Plaza Towing, with two locations in Indio and Palm Desert, Ca., was called by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to recover two rolled over semis. Plaza initially responded with their 35-ton Jerr-Dan mounted on a 2015 Peterbilt 567 driven by Heavy-Duty Manager Darl Young.

Upon arrival, Darl saw the rolled over semis, one facing northbound in the southbound lanes and the other facing southbound on the right shoulder. The truck that was facing northbound in the southbound lanes was originally traveling northbound on SR-86 when the driver lost control and rolled it over into the center divide. The truck then proceeded to slide on its side into the southbound lanes, clipping a loaded container chassis going southbound, rolling it over as well.

The container chassis was handled by Mohica Towing Inc, another local company based in Cathedral City, CA.

When Darl arrived on scene, he assessed the situation and saw a heavily compromised trailer that was fully loaded with approximately 35,000-pounds of fruit juice. The trailer was compromised to the point that it required a full off-load of the product to upright.

Trent “Junior” Butzlaff, son of Plaza owner Trent Lee Butzlaff, informed, “Darl called for the following resources: Ten men to off-load the product led by our Light-Duty Manager Kirk Tozi, our 2001 Peterbilt 389 with 3 axle Landoll trailer loaded with our Gradall telescoping boom forklift, and a 2014 Kenworth W900 with 48-foot reefer.”

While Darl waited for the off-load crew to arrive, he hooked onto the trailer and winched it back into the center divide to open the Southbound lanes and create a safer work environment for the Plaza recovery crew.

As soon as Plaza's crew arrived they began transferring the salvageable product onto their refer trailer via Gradall and pallet jack. Once completed, they brought their 16-foot dump trailer out to the scene to pick-up any remaining unsalvageable product.

Trent “Junior” explained, “Once the off-load was complete Darl rigged two low lines to the tractor and trailer and began winching the tractor upright. Because of the trailer being compromised we used our Gradall to support the side of the trailer wall as it was being uprighted, eventually leaning the wall into the trailer for transport. We then separated the units due to the severity of the damage.”

Darl then called for Plaza’s 2010 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 9055 50-ton, driven by operator Roberto Castellanos, to tow the tractor while Darl towed the trailer. With everything loaded up, the convoy of Plaza Towing equipment proceeded to their Indio location where everything was stored. The next day the salvaged product was then trans-loaded from Plaza’s reefer to the customers trailer.

Photo Credit: Ceasar Rodriguez

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine.
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020

Classifying a Late-Night Enemy: 10 Tips for Staying Safe at Night

chicago d2f5bBy Randall C. Resch

A west coast tow operator was recently a victim of violent street attack in one of those wrong-place, wrong-time scenarios. It seems that some inner-city thugs were looking for a free cell phone and awaited the arrival of someone not expecting to be attacked. It didn’t take long for a lone wrecker operator to pull into a convenient store’s parking lot.

As the tower exited the safety of the wrecker’s interior with phone in-hand, he was struck in the face with some kind of stick. Hours later, he awoke in an emergency room bed, face split open, wallet missing and liberated from his phone. Add insult to injury, the wrecker was found days later missing most of its towing equipment.

Violent interactions against tow operators and tow personnel are becoming increasingly more frequent. In another like-type situation, an east coast tow operator just off-loaded his carrier in the company’s tow yard when he was blindsided (inside the yard) by three unidentified males. Two males attacked the tower while the other liberated the car from the tow yard. His injuries were minimal as they only were after the vehicle.

The fact is that bad guys are far more likely to commit cowardly, criminal acts at night. Because they use darkness to their advantage, there are fewer persons out to intervene or act as witnesses. Because it’s thought that towers carry lots of cash, they fall into that “victim pool” like taxi drivers and convenience store clerks.

There are plenty of violent interactions that necessitate this quick reminder in how-to stay safe especially when working night-shift hours.

• Be aware of surroundings. Always know where you are or if you’re headed into a bad area of town. Victims get attacked anywhere, not necessarily, “on the wrong-side of the tracks.” Knowing your surroundings means having an escape route.

• Be alert: Criminals are opportunists looking for moments when attack seems easiest for them. Be aware of the actions of others and avoid being distracted, surrounded or cornered.

• Carry a flashlight. Because it’s dark, you’ll need a flashlight, right? In the event someone attacks you, a well-directed, three-cell Kel-light, aimed at a bad-guy’s kneecaps creates a justifiable response to their attack.

• Keep dispatch informed. Let dispatch know what you’re doing. If you’re the small company with no dispatcher, at least jot down the time and license plate when dealing with customers.

• Move quickly with purpose. Complete tasks without haste; don’t dally. Stay in-lighted areas if possible.

• Close and lock the gate behind you. Once arrived at the yard, before all other tasks take place, close and lock the gate securely to avoid someone liberating their vehicle or committing robbery or assault on you as their intended victim.

• Lock the truck. Even for a moment, lock the truck and take the keys with you. Don’t leave the truck at-idle and unoccupied while you’re inside the store.

• Don’t flash cash. Bad guys think towers carry lots of cash. When paying for items or fuel, don’t flash wallet contents for fear others are watching.

• Follow gut feelings. Every person has an innate “early warning” sensation telling them something’s not right. If your early warnings tell you something’s amiss, step back, re-evaluate, or, remove yourself from the perceived danger.

• Keep your phone with you. Take your cellphone with you because it’s your ultimate lifeline if something happens to you. When carrying a cellphone openly, bad guys see you have the phone ready for taking. Carry it in a holster or put it in your pocket.

Although working at night has its concerns, these techniques are easily practiced and should be part of your routine.

The bottom-line: “you shouldn’t be a victim if ya’ don’t look like a victim.”

Suicide Prevention Awareness

worldsuicidepreventionday 3d308By Brian Riker

Today I would like to call awareness to the Take 5 to Save Lives initiative which asks each of us to take five minutes from our daily routine on or before September 10th to help spread the message about suicide prevention and ways to get help. According to their website https://www.take5tosavelives.org/ suicide takes more lives than war and murder combined. In 2018, there were an estimated 1.4 Million suicide attempts in the United States (last year data is available for) with 48,344 of them being successful.

Americans die by suicide at nearly double the rate of homicide in most states with middle-aged white males the most likely victims. Females tend to think about suicide more often but do not follow thru as often as males. Even more troubling is that 7.4% of American youth in grades 9-12 have reported at least one attempt at suicide according to the most recent Youth Risk Behaviors Survey published in 2017.

Towers are not immune from the effects of depression, long work hours, disrupted family life and post traumatic stress disorder from routinely responding to severe crashes involving fatalities among other tragic events.

Although there are no accurate statistics for towers specifically it is worth mentioning that fire fighters and law enforcement personnel have a suicide rate that is nearly double the general population due to the stress of the job.

Please take the time to recognize the most basic indicators of someone contemplating suicide such as a sudden change in behavior showing reckless tendencies, giving away prized possessions or talking about feelings of hopelessness or despair with no way out. If you see anyone exhibiting these signs please talk to them and seek help for them by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or texting HELLO to 741741. Help is available anonymously and free of charge 24/7 for both people thinking of suicide themselves or those trying to help someone else.

The 5 steps to suicide prevention are:

• Learn the Signs. It only takes five minutes to become familiar with the most common signs of suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
• Know How to Help. You should not be afraid to ask your friend or family member if they need help or be afraid to seek help for them if they are uncooperative.
• Practice Self Care. Your own mental health is important to your overall well being.
• Reach Out. Help and recovery is possible, so if you or someone you know needs help please ask.
• Spread the Word. Take the pledge to tell 5 people about World Suicide Prevention Day.

I encourage everyone to learn more about suicide so that the stigma of suicidal thoughts goes away and more people are willing to speak openly about their mental health conditions. In the mean time as a fellow business owner I encourage you to contact Take 5 to Save Lives and partner with them to promote suicide awareness this, and every, month.

Basic Use of Fire Extinguishers

fireextinguisher 168a3By: Randall C. Resch

I happened upon a vehicle fire not far from home. About that same time, a local tow company swooped-in behind the burning car.

The young tower looked to be in full, first-responder mode as he jumped from the truck’s cab and immediately ran the deck rearwards. He quickly accessed an extinguisher stowed atop the driver’s side storage box then hurriedly headed towards the smoking car. In an instance, he swung the smoking vehicle’s door open and pulled the latch.

He moved to the front of the car and started to open the hood when someone yelled at him not to do so. At the moment he lifted the hood, fire flashed flames in his direction. As adrenaline pulsed to his fumbling fingers, he dropped the extinguisher. While his actions were admirable, he, or someone, could have been seriously burned. Because tow operators aren’t fire fighters, does your company’s training include having the employee demonstrate how-to use one (less shooting it off)?

Required by Law

Per federal requirements, Title 49, CFR § 393.95 –Emergency equipment on all power units is required to have and maintain a fire extinguisher on commercial vehicles like tow trucks and carriers.

In a nutshell, the tow truck’s extinguisher should be:

Solidly mounted; not mounted under the seat
Mounted where quick access is possible
For tow truck storage, never store a fire extinguisher loose in side-boxes or atop a carrier’s side-box
Fully functional with pull-pin, handle and operable nozzle
Dated and stickered proving the unit’s expiration
Gauged “In the Green”

For, “Emergency Use and Deployment,” know the acronym PASS, which stands for:

P = Pull the extinguisher’s safety pin
A = Aim at the base of the fire
S = Squeeze the handle
S = Sweep at the base of the fire from side to side

Remember, smaller fire extinguishers have limited amount of time in-dispersing dry chemical. Typically, an extinguisher’s blast, that’s in full-open position, lasts approximately eight to ten seconds. Note: For most engine fires and where there’s visible smoke, unless the user can aim a direct hit at the fire’s base, a small extinguisher has minimal effect on an engine fire.

Hybrid Fires

In today’s hybrid and electric vehicle market, they’re powered in-part with Lithium Ion batteries. When impact or systems catch fire, regular extinguishers are useless in-attempting to put fire out. Hybrid vehicles fires produce a different set of fire-characteristics beyond the effective range of standard fire extinguishers.

While fire extinguishers have no effect on hybrid (battery) fires, only copious amounts of strategically placed water will overcome Lithium battery burns.

Dead Red Gauge

Learn this ditty, “A gauge in red means the unit is dead.” Don’t wait until it’s too late to learn your extinguisher expired and has no pressure. If you suspect the extinguisher is better than five-years old, get a new one. Drivers - it’s your daily responsibility to ensure your truck’s extinguisher is in-proper operating order and not expired. If you’re inspected (at the scales) and an expired fire extinguisher is discovered, expect a citation.

Take into consideration that most extinguisher users or “Good Samaritans” use their devices “Free Gratis.” Unless you’re going to tow the burned vehicle, you won’t get paid for using your extinguisher. Depending on the size extinguisher used, they cost $20 to $50 to recharge. While being a hero is one thing, throwing away your company’s hard-earned dollars is something totally different.

As a means to conduct mock training, turn a garden hose with water “On,” meaning the hose is pressurized; select a visual target like a tow truck’s rim; stand eight to ten feet back and conduct PASS in the same action one would deploy a fire extinguisher. Although it’s not exactly the same, participants can see the value of how-to aim a fire extinguisher?

Danger: Car fires are one of the most deadly forms of live-fires because of different materials and plastics cars are made of. The potential of explosion is always danger close. Because car fires tend to smolder and re-ignite, it’s always a smart decision to initiate 911 and let the fire guys do their thing.









homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020

Hodgepodge Modern Design

n a4ccaBy George L. Nitti

In their 20th year of operation, Imperial Towing of Melbourne, Florida, just south of the space shuttle, has seen their graphics evolve over the years. Starting off with a basic design, the company has supplanted simplicity with a more elaborate scheme, incorporating a variety of designs into one dynamic graphic, found across several of their units.

On the company’s fully loaded 2017 black Dodge 5500 with a Century Wheel Lift, the evolution of their graphics comes into focus.

Owner Sam Roig, who grew up on the rough and tumble streets of Chicago, said, “You will find a hodge podge on this partial wrap - checkerboard patterns, flames, and expanded metal with round circles under the name of our company.”

What is particularly interesting about the graphic is its diversity of colors, including shades of purple, along with coral, yellow, silver, black and white, perfectly complementing and enhancing its black background.

As a whole, it projects a semi-abstract quality that falls into the realm of modern design.

The “Imperial” name stands out on each side of the unit, written large.

“It’s all reflective,” Roig said. “It really pops at nighttime.”

According to Roig, the company name originated from his early days growing up in Chicago.

He said, “I was a gang banger during the late 80’s and 90’s. We used to hang out with imperial gangsters. They don’t call it “Chirac” for nothing. When I moved to Florida in the late 90’s, I took the “Imperial” name with me.”

Adding to the unit’s mystique are the heavily tinted windows.

“It’s Florida, man,” Roig said. “It’s hot. It keeps the AC working well.”

The company has grown its business to 14 units, while forming a sister company called Rachel’s Towing.

Modest, Roig added, “We’re doing pretty good.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

A Touch of the Old School

Buck1 81bd1One hallmark of excellence in graphic design is showcased by details. Although a bright colored truck with stand-out complementary colors is an asset to any fleet, finer qualities of design help bring a tow truck from good to great.

This is the case with the fleet of units owned by Buckler’s Towing Service out of Hyannis and Cape Cod, MA. The bright colors of their fleet, red and yellow, are as eye catching as any fire truck, but are made even more compelling with the fine details found across their units.

A case in point is their 2016 Peterbilt 389 with a Vulcan V703, a 35 ton wrecker.

The graphic design was the brainchild of Cranberry Signcraft, located approximately 45 minutes from the company. First, the pinstriping and scrollwork on the unit is superb, elevating its design with the use of a simple yet effective technique that projects an image of sophistication and class.

According to owner Nathan Buckler, “The pinstriping and scrollwork are all hand painted, as is the logo. The artist uses a machine to cut the 22 carot gold, which is then adhered to the truck. You don’t see much of that, anywhere. We try to keep the touch of the old school.”

The “old school” look is further exemplified in the fine logo design that has been meticulously crafted on the side doors. Several key features stand-out, including a flowing green ribbon, a calligraphy like letter B with gold leafing, the 3D perspective of the lettering, with green shadowing, and the crest, within which all of these details are encased.

The name of the company, which arcs on each of the side doors, also stands-out for its unique lettering, gold leafing and 3D perspective. The repetitive use of the company name is also accentuated in other areas of the unit, such as the boom and the back of the wrecker.

The detail does not end there, as we find an intricate design with even the truck number, 161, that ties together several themes already mentioned. In addition, a commemorative logo, similar to the company logo, adds a 55 year anniversary stamp on the hood.

Buckler said, “We do a commemorative stamp every five years to mark the founding of our company, which has been going since the late 1950’s.”

The best part of the design, however, is what is not seen – it’s durability. Buckler said, “Cranberry Signcraft uses the best material. Their work lasts.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Bull’s-Eye Design Wrapped in a Flag

0 a5af9By George L. Nitti

Throughout the towing industry, patriotic themed graphics abound. But what separates the stellar from the merely ordinary may come down to a simple, creative variation such as a change in color.

Alberto Castellanos, owner of Alberto’s Towing of Santa Ana, Ca., recently purchased 5 new tow trucks, replacing his older trucks because California’s new law requires operating tow trucks that are made post 2010.

Castellanos took the opportunity of purchasing the new trucks and then wrapping them all at once with a signature design that uniformly brands the company with a memorable patriotic display featuring the American Flag.

On their new medium duty 2020 Freightliner M2 with a 16 Ton Century Wrecker, this design is clearly illustrated, but with a color variation of black, white and gold rather than the traditional red, white and blue colors of the American flag.

Castellanos said, “I went with a gold color because it is similar to yellow. These are towing colors that stand out. That’s why I went with them. I wanted to do something different.”

The stars on the hood are gold while gold stripes, interspersed with black and white stripes, carve out an image that might at first be easily mistaken for a camouflaged truck but upon closer examination replicates the American Flag.

The colors are infused with a modern flavor of lines that are not drawn evenly with a gradient of colors promoting a more artistic sensibility.

Another image that stands out on the truck is that of their logo, a bull, pulling a tow chain. This image stands center stage on the hood of their truck and can also be found on the side doors.

Castellanos said, “The bull is a symbol of our towing company. Bulls are calm, powerful and even nice. Did you know that you can pet them? You just don’t want to piss them off.”

The name Alberto’s Towing also stands out as does the slogan on the visor of their tinted windows: “If It Don’t Roll, We Tow.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020

All-New G2 Winches

warnG2 80b40Warn Industries all-new G2 planetary line offers hydraulic, electric, and Severe-Duty options, and 9,000, 12,000, 15,000, and 18,000 lb. capacities for a variety of applications. The Series G2 winches include redesigned drum supports that are thicker and resist breakage. The all-new architecture also makes the clutch mount (with 90° clutch handle option) exceedingly stout and less prone to damage. Electric models have a new two-coil contactor with excellent sealing for exceptional reliability. All models wear protective finishes that guard against corrosion for years. 

Series G2 winches are IP68 and IP69K waterproof ensuring a long service life. The revised three-stage planetary gear train delivers fast, quiet, and dependable pulling power with up to a 65% reduction in noise and vibration for a better user experience. The ball-bearing design and extreme low-temperature lubricants let the drum turn easily, even in the coldest weather. 

 More configurable than ever, the Series G2 winches, whether hydraulic, electric, or severe duty, can be built the way businesses need for maximum performance.

Patriot Pry Wedge

unnamed b6f6dNext Generation Tool Company proudly introduces the Patriot Pry Wedge. This new streamlined Wedge is multi-functional.  Use the Patriot Pry Wedge to easily create space to insert an Air Wedge while protecting the vehicle with the innovative rubber pivot. The Pry Wedge separates the door from the frame and does not damage weather stripping.  Flip it over and the Patriot can be used as a conventional wedge, with a removable handle that provides extra leverage if needed.   

www.nextgentool.com

Longer 3-Stage Underlift for Miller’s Industrial Carriers

WheelGridTowing PR 84fbdMiller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. released their newest improvement to the industrial carrier platform with a new longer heavy-duty 3-stage underlift. This new 3-stage underlift is available as an upgrade option on their long wheelbase 30-Series and 40-Series industrial carriers. The underlift offers a 77-inch maximum reach, measured from the end of the bed to the center of the towing forks, and has a lift rating of 20,000 lbs. when fully retracted. With this new option, towers gain a 10,000 lb. fully-extended lift rating and an impressive 50,000 lb. tow rating. When not in use, the heavy-duty 3-stage underlift is retracted to only 12 inches from the rear of the carrier bed.

https://news.millerind.com/longer-3-stage-underlift-for-industrial-carriers
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
September 09 - September 15, 2020
4 Star Recovery, located in Modesto, Ca.

Repo Company gets [b]Slapped with Pandemic Lawsuit

When a repossession company tried to take a car from a woman in Los Banos, Ca., not only did they leave empty handed but were later smacked with a lawsuit.

According to the suit, Jennifer Mata says two men from Four Star Recovery entered her property through a locked gate on May 22 to repossess her car, demanding she turn over her car keys.

Under state law, repossession agents cannot “breach the peace” to retrieve a vehicle, such as entering fenced-in areas or closed garages.

After she contacted the police, the police told the men they had to leave the property without the car.

In addition to unlawful entry and the emotional distress from the incident, Mata is suing for the cost of sanitizing her car, as one of the men was not wearing a protective mask or gloves upon entry to her car.

https://gvwire.com/

NH man Arrested for [b]Wielding Gun at Repo Driver

Steven Allison of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested for wielding a gun at a tow driver after the driver tried to repossess his truck on Sunday evening, 8/23.

The tow driver reported that when he pulled up to the vehicle to tow it, Allison came outside and started yelling at him.

According to a police report, Allison allegedly pointed a gun directly at the driver and verbally threatened his partner.

The police showed up, arresting Allison and charging him with two counts of criminal threatening.

https://whdh.com/

Repo Man on Top 10 List of Best Comedies

The Criterion Collection, an American home video distribution company which focuses on licensing "important classic and contemporary films," puts Repo Man on its top 10 list of best comedies.

The film, directed by Alex Cox, follows a vehicle repossession man played by Harry Dean Stanton who recruits a renegade punk rocker (Emilio Estevez) as the two cross paths with a strange car that might have ties to alien life and outer space.

Situations involving repossessions will elicit laughs in addition to the sharp, clever dialogue.

With the off-beat characters, punk rock songs, and the subtle message of consumerism, “Repo Man still stands the test of time as one of the all-time great comedies.”

Other comedies on the list include the classic The Great Dictator and cult film The Breakfast Club.

https://screenrant.com/

Tow Truck Driver Assaulted [b]Repossessing Vehicle

Osman Mubarak of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca was arrested after allegedly assaulting a tow truck driver who was repossessing his Nissan Altima.

The police report claims that Mubarak punched the driver in the head and then subsequently got into the Nissan, trying various ways to get off the tow truck. First, he drove forward, but was blocked by a brick wall. He then put the car in reverse, hitting the tow truck driver in the leg in the process. Still unable to get the car off the tow truck, Mubarak jumped out of the car and into the truck, apparently trying to flee the scene.

The tow truck driver however took charge, pulling the keys out of the ignition, ousting Mubarak from the tow truck, and punching Mubarak in the face, rendering him unconscious.

Mubarak was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

Source: newsbreak.com
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      