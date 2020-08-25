Customer Service in the Age of COVID-19 By Brian J Riker



Customer service has traditionally meant the customer is always right. In many instances this is still the prudent way to conduct business. Even if they may not be right it is often easier on your public image to do your level best to satisfy a customer rather than to prove your point.



In the current social climate dominated by fear of COVID-19, it is very easy to upset, offend or outright enrage a person by appearing to either take the virus too seriously or not seriously enough. As customer service specialists, which is the heart of what towers are, we must be empathetic to concerns even when we may not share the same beliefs as others. This point is highlighted by the mask v. no-mask debate currently raging across the U.S. Either way sounds like a no-win situation to me!



I have noticed a trend of towing companies not wanting to transport passengers, instead offering to arrange a ride with a taxi service or rideshare app. This is reasonable in many areas where these services are readily available but is it fair to your customer if they were accustomed to the tower providing a ride along with the vehicle? Who is responsible for the additional costs associated with the third-party ride service? What purpose does it serve in protecting your customer’s health when you “pass the buck” down the line to another company, one that you do not control how they sanitize and respond to this viral threat. Sure, your health may be better protected but what happens if the customer becomes ill and can trace it to the ride you recommended? Who is responsible then?



What about towing companies in the more rural areas where these alternate transportation arrangements are not available? Is it reasonable to leave your customer to fend for themselves? What type of liability does this leave your company exposed to if you fail to assure their safety before towing their vehicle away? Towers have been held liable for death and injury in similar situations.



Is it reasonable to tow or transport a vehicle with passengers inside it? Is it even legal in your state? I do not believe it is prudent except in the most unusual of cases to tow or transport a vehicle with passengers inside it. My only exception to this is when it is more unsafe to offload the passengers at the scene of the disablement because of safety concerns such as high speed traffic or direct orders from the law enforcement officer on scene.



These questions must be answered for multiple points of view.



First, how do they affect the safety, health and mental wellbeing of your entire company? Most tow operators I have spoken with are fearful of having passengers in the cab of their tow truck. I can understand this fear, especially with regular cab trucks that do not allow for adequate separation between the driver and passengers although there are effective measures to mitigate this risk even in confined spaces.



Next, we must look at it from the customer’s point of view. They are already having one of the worst experiences they can have - a vehicle breakdown or crash. Our duty is to provide them with safe service while helping them to deal with their misfortune. The last thing they want to think about is how they are getting off the highway or catching COVID-19. Most likely they are just as worried about the virus as you may be.



Lastly, we must consider the liability point of view. What are our legal obligations under our various law enforcement or club contracts as well as our state laws? OSHA, State and Federal health agencies and even local municipalities have all enacted various rules we must follow regarding access to services during this pandemic. We may not have the legal right to refuse transport service or maybe we don’t have the authority to provide it. This will vary depending upon where you are conducting business and the source of the call.



Damaged Unseen Property: Who’s to Blame? By Randall C. Resch



Once in a while, those goofy, beyond explanation situations come about where a vehicle is towed or transported and something off-the-wall happens and we get blamed for it. This narrative recounts two such cases.



Scenario 1: A tower tows a stretch-limousine to a mechanic's shop using an F-650 wheel-lift, a distance of twelve-miles. No big deal. The limo is delivered, invoice is paid for by the limo's owner and the tower goes on his way. The next day, the limo owner calls the tow company with hair-on fire claiming his crystal glasses and decanters were broken because they weren't secured.



Scenario 2: A mid-sized motorhome was impounded by the police for expired registration. A long-time, up-standing, tow company owner responded in the company’s Class “B” wrecker to handle the tow. The motorhome was towed to the company’s yard where the owner bailed it from storage a week later. At time of release, the vehicle’s owner entered the motorhome to find his 42-inch, digital TV lying on the carpeted floor. The owner went high-order seeing the damaged TV to the point the police were called to calm the owner down.



Neither case went the route of small claims. In scenario 1, the tow owner was savvy to recognize “Time is money,” offering to pay for broken items. The limousine’s owner presented an invoice of nearly five-hundred dollars. Instead of paying it right away, the tow company’s owner went to their hometown’s restaurant supply and priced the same items for a third of what the limo owner claimed. The tow owner said, “Take it or leave it.” The limo owner whined and snibbled some more, finally taking the cash.



In scenario 2, the tow owner accompanied the motorhome’s owner to the motorhome, brought the TV back into the office and plugged it in. Ya’ can’t claim your TV’s broke when your TV’s not broke, right? As luck would have it, when the TV fell from its perch, it landed on a disarray of clothes, blankets and other debris already lying on the disheveled motorhome’s interior. Case solved.



If these scenarios were to make it to small claims, would the claimants have grounds to demand tow truck operators have secured their property before towing or transporting their vehicles?



Would a judge believe that tow operators are responsible for securing someone’s private items or that the vehicle owners are responsible for securing or removing those items?



Because lifting a vehicle means the vehicle is being tilted to some degree, whatever that degree is, are we responsible for securing loose property inside the vehicle about to be moved?



I believe that both company owners handled it well. In scenario 1, the limo’s owner was playing a shady game claiming an unreasonable amount, yet the tow owner called his bluff by shopping prices. Additionally, she paid cash for the claim because it’s not the kind of claim to send to their insurance provider.



And, what makes scenario 2 typical to the “You towed my car and I’ll get you guys back” mentality, the motorhome’s owner said he was suing for $1,500. As it so happens, the total bill he paid to get his motorhome from hock was $1,380. Go figure.



