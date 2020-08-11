What’s Your Exit Strategy?

Brian J. RikerThe recent economic turmoil may have some of you thinking about hanging up your hooks for good. If so, what is your exit plan?There are several ways to dispose of your company depending on its health and your financial situation. No matter the condition of your business, it is imperative to plan for the sale, transfer or shut down of your company to maximize the revenue and minimize the costs associated with exiting.One strategy is to pass it down to the next generation. But unfortunately, many family businesses fail to survive the generational change of ownership when the Founder sells or gifts the business to their children. This happens most often due to failure to plan or a vastly differing opinion on how the business should be operated from generation to generation.If your desire is to sell or gift your company to your children, it is important to involve them in the planning process early. They need to learn the ins and outs of your company, the industry and most importantly how to set themselves up for success. Just because you have done well managing your finances doesn’t mean the next generation will be as gifted.Another strategy may be to sell your company to an outsider. Although not very common in our industry, it is possible to sell a profitable towing company to investors.George C. Metos, who owns GM Consultants, Inc., a business brokerage in Salt Lake City specializing in connecting buyers and sellers of towing companies, said, “A profitable towing company attracts buyers, and those deals are sometimes valued at a few years of profit.”Usually investors look for a stable business with diversified operations, seasoned management that will be staying on throughout the transfer of ownership and detailed financial records. They are looking for a clear picture of the health of the company.Metos further maintains a company’s reputation, its location and its type of operation are other important factors to generating a sale.He said, “Some buyers care more about finding tow companies with a good reputation and drivers in a territory where they'd like to expand. They are also looking for a specific type of operation such as heavy duty & recovery, light duty, or even impound.”What if your company isn’t doing so well? Even if the current economic situation has caused you to think about going out of business your company still has a value and you have a duty to protect this value as you wind down operations.“With 2020 being so miserable for the towing industry and so many other industries, buyers are offering creative ways for the owner to achieve the value they thought they had established in 2019,” said Metos. “It may require working the company for a couple of years to prove it. Some will even reward you for growing the business after the acquisition, using the buyer's cash, and relieving you of the risk.”It is important to make every decision with the residual value of your assets in mind so they will bring the best possible price when sold.No matter your company’s situation there are several ways to value a company when planning a transfer of ownership. Perhaps the most common is to determine the value of the assets if they were to be sold off piecemeal and the value of any accounts receivable. Then a dollar amount can be added for “blue sky” or customer good will. This is where it gets tricky since so many owners have an overinflated sense of what their customer relationships are worth.Keep in mind, most towers do not have actual contractual relationships with their customers. This means there is no guarantee that the customers will continue to work with the new owners. Even our treasured law enforcement rotations are usually at the will of the police agency and any change of ownership could require the towing company to requalify. Yes, name recognition is worth something but only if the name has a good public perception.This is where good accounting practices come into play. If you use commonly accepted accounting methods, report accurate income and expenses and have a reliable method in place to track actual operating costs -including real world management costs- the value of your business can be determined much more easily which makes it more attractive to potential buyers.Often tow bosses fail to fully account for what they take from the company, not intentionally, although these expenses can really draw down the appearance of prosperity for a company. Things like your personal vehicle, cell phone, home internet and more should be paid out of your personal funds. Even sole proprietors need to keep separate records. This allows you to have a clear picture of the true cost of operations.I can’t stress this enough, pay yourself a real wage. As owner you should not live off what is left after paying all the other bills. You need to pay yourself a wage that truly reflects your personal lifestyle. Personal and business expenses should never be intermingled. Investors will be looking at this when they evaluate your business as they need to know what it will cost to replace you when they take ownership.Bottom line, as with any other complex legal transaction always seek the guidance of expert council. There are business brokers that specialize in valuation of towing companies as well as matching sellers with waiting buyers. Always consult a competent tax professional and estate planning attorney to insure you do not make any costly financial mistakes -especially when transferring ownership to the next generation of family.