Against Loading Loops By Randall C. Resch



Towers typically use factory loading loops as the main, recommended tool when loading vehicles onto flatbed carriers. This process is typically recommended by vehicle manufacturers and passed down to motor-clubs and vehicle owners. But I believe using loading loops is a calamity waiting to happen and don’t recommend their use.



To illustrate this point, a west-coast tower experienced an on-scene catastrophe during the loading process of an expensive foreign car valued around $83,000. The operator was somewhat new and not thoroughly trained in advanced techniques necessary for loading high-end vehicles. Loading this vehicle was supposed to be nothing more than an easy winch-on, winch-off process, to be delivered to a dealership.



As the tower located the loading loop, he carefully removed the bumper’s plastic socket-cap, inserted the factory tow-loop, and tightened it into the front-bumper as required. He attached the winch’s cable to the loop and began winching it onto the carrier’s deck.



When the vehicle’s wheels rolled onto the carrier’s deck, without indication, the loading loop violently detached and ripped away from the bumper’s mount. Because the tower didn't include a catch-strap in his hook-up process, the rollaway car damaged two parked cars, a mailbox, and a residential yard full of landscaping. The subsequent insurance claim topped $19,000.



In early years, towing vehicles with a tow-rope, or, recovery-type straps, as a means of assisting disabled vehicles, was reasonably common. The process of flat-towing was nothing more than attaching a straight-line, rope, or strap, from service vehicle to the disabled vehicle and towing it at a slow-speed to remove it from the disablement’s location to a repair destination. Flat-towing is an easy process, yet, in many states, it’s still legal (on city streets) where motorists and users are subject to comply with relevant road rules and regulations.



At some point in automotive history, loading loops became standard as a means to facilitate carrier loading. I believe, however, that loading loops were only intended for flat-towing because of minimum pulling/rolling resistance on the pavement.



While the concept of loading loops is a good one (in load theory), they’re known to strip, pull-out of its mounting socket, or break the factory welds intended to hold them steadfast. And for the purpose of incline loading, a scary proposition.



When you’re loading a vehicle by rolling it onto a carrier, there’s approximately 10-percent surface resistance for the vehicle’s tires and about 25-additional percent for the 12 to 15-degrees of sloped carrier’s deck. At this point, you would have approximately 35-percent load on a 25-percent rated attachment point.



Peter Fuerst, a well-respected industry trainer, wrote, “In most cases the eye and the receptacle are not really a rated attachment point. The only thing I have seen them rated for is a straight-line pull, for 25-percent of the vehicle’s weight. Then again some manufacturers say not to use them for loading onto carriers.”



Volvo’s owner’s manual, for many of its model year cars, says to not use loading loops for loading onto a flatbed carrier.



Because loading loops represent huge potential for property damage, runaway injuries, or ultimate fatality, I train away from using them. Rather, I teach alternative ways to load vehicles onto carriers such as v-bridles, back-hooking, motorcycle straps, round-sling straps and more. But because loading loops are recommended by some manufacturers, I teach the reality of past experiences and some basic lessons learned.



Owners, be smart and evaluate the risks. What works for you is your choice, but keep in-mind those accidental scenarios that were the direct result of a separating loop.



Online Education: The Show Must Go On!

By Brian J Riker



In theater, the saying goes “The show must go on.” The same is true in towing.



Although we are limited and severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses must continue to operate and provide the best possible service to our clients, employees and communities.



This too applies to continuing education. Just because it is difficult or impossible to gather in-person to train, we must continue to do so with alternative methods.



While there are still some hands-on classes available, most training organizations these days have turned to online education. Since March, I have been using a mix of pre-recorded and live web-based classes to meet my clients’ needs, giving only a handful of very small in person classes.



Technology allows for the instructor to bring a virtual classroom anywhere the student has an internet connection. Although not the same as in person training, it can work.



I have been successful presenting live training, even when hands-on is required, by using two-way video, one showing me in my studio and the other showing the remote classroom. Sure, this requires some technical skills, but it is fairly simple to accommodate using smart phones and tablets.



My recommended workaround for hands-on field training is to get someone technically competent from the company I am presenting. This person would have already worked in close proximity with their co-workers, thereby reducing the risk of virus exposure from an outside person. Following my lead, they do hands on demonstrations or skills evaluations of the student’s performance. I like to use this method because most tow operators are hands on learners and can pause, review and execute what they watch.



As an instructor I perform better when I have my class involved in activities rather than looking at their faces on a screen. When planning your virtual in-house training, consider how you will keep your students engaged.



Consider also bringing in an online independent training entity such as WreckMaster or CTTA to provide industry standard based education. This is where a good independent professional trainer is invaluable since they provide only proven safe and effective methods to your team.



One thing is certain: education will forever be changed. We must adapt to the available methods to continue to provide professional education.



