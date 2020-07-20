The Week's Features
Advocating Towing Reforms in Greater Toronto
Tow companies in Toronto must reform practices to end turf wars leading to violence
Eastbound and Down in Teaneck, NJ
Bergen Brookside Auto Body and Towing recovers a tipped trailer hauling pallets of peat moss
Online Education: The Show Must Go On!
Despite the Clvid-19 Pandemic, learning trade skills necessitate online learning Clean Wrap Provides Artistic Balance
Clean Wrap Provides Artistic Balance
An artistically blended design showcases the benefits of wraps vs. custom paint
Man in North Dakota Arrested for Resisting Arrest
North Dakota man attempts to recover repossessed vehicle and is arrested
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 13 - July 20, 2020

Online Education: The Show Must Go On!

GE Online Training 7f371
By Brian J Riker

In theater, the saying goes “The show must go on.” The same is true in towing.

Although we are limited and severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses must continue to operate and provide the best possible service to our clients, employees and communities.

This too applies to continuing education. Just because it is difficult or impossible to gather in-person to train, we must continue to do so with alternative methods.

While there are still some hands-on classes available, most training organizations these days have turned to online education. Since March, I have been using a mix of pre-recorded and live web-based classes to meet my clients’ needs, giving only a handful of very small in person classes.

Technology allows for the instructor to bring a virtual classroom anywhere the student has an internet connection. Although not the same as in person training, it can work.

I have been successful presenting live training, even when hands-on is required, by using two-way video, one showing me in my studio and the other showing the remote classroom. Sure, this requires some technical skills, but it is fairly simple to accommodate using smart phones and tablets.

My recommended workaround for hands-on field training is to get someone technically competent from the company I am presenting. This person would have already worked in close proximity with their co-workers, thereby reducing the risk of virus exposure from an outside person. Following my lead, they do hands on demonstrations or skills evaluations of the student’s performance. I like to use this method because most tow operators are hands on learners and can pause, review and execute what they watch.

As an instructor I perform better when I have my class involved in activities rather than looking at their faces on a screen. When planning your virtual in-house training, consider how you will keep your students engaged.

Consider also bringing in an online independent training entity such as WreckMaster or CTTA to provide industry standard based education. This is where a good independent professional trainer is invaluable since they provide only proven safe and effective methods to your team.

One thing is certain: education will forever be changed. We must adapt to the available methods to continue to provide professional education.

Yes, the show must go on.


Click here to read more

AT Refining the Virtual Show Experience

American Towman’s Virtual Aisle is featured on Tow Industry Week, making it easy for tow business owners to explore the products and services of American Towman exhibitors. With over two hundred exhibitors on the Virtual Aisle, there are now thirty with custom booths being created, many of them now up on Virtual Aisle. “By September we expect there will be fifty custom booths and growing,” said Doc Calitri, president of AT Expo Corp.

The Virtual Aisle is also working on featuring mini-seminars on topics critical to tow bosses. “These seminars will be both live and video presentations,” said American Towman Editor in Chief, Steve Calitri. “There are many aspects of the in-person Exposition we will bring to the virtual experience.”

Calitri points out that the Virtual Aisle has the advantage of being accessible 24/7, all year long.
“By September we expect there will be fifty custom booths and growing,” said Doc Calitri, president of AT Expo Corp.
Inside Interstate: Top Tow Boss Shares His Story of Building Success in a Tough Market

Online Education: The Show Must Go On!

GE Online Training 7f371
By Brian J Riker

In theater, the saying goes “The show must go on.” The same is true in towing.

Although we are limited and severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses must continue to operate and provide the best possible service to our clients, employees and communities.

This too applies to continuing education. Just because it is difficult or impossible to gather in-person to train, we must continue to do so with alternative methods.

While there are still some hands-on classes available, most training organizations these days have turned to online education. Since March, I have been using a mix of pre-recorded and live web-based classes to meet my clients’ needs, giving only a handful of very small in person classes.

Technology allows for the instructor to bring a virtual classroom anywhere the student has an internet connection. Although not the same as in person training, it can work.

I have been successful presenting live training, even when hands-on is required, by using two-way video, one showing me in my studio and the other showing the remote classroom. Sure, this requires some technical skills, but it is fairly simple to accommodate using smart phones and tablets.

My recommended workaround for hands-on field training is to get someone technically competent from the company I am presenting. This person would have already worked in close proximity with their co-workers, thereby reducing the risk of virus exposure from an outside person. Following my lead, they do hands on demonstrations or skills evaluations of the student’s performance. I like to use this method because most tow operators are hands on learners and can pause, review and execute what they watch.

As an instructor I perform better when I have my class involved in activities rather than looking at their faces on a screen. When planning your virtual in-house training, consider how you will keep your students engaged.

Consider also bringing in an online independent training entity such as WreckMaster or CTTA to provide industry standard based education. This is where a good independent professional trainer is invaluable since they provide only proven safe and effective methods to your team.

One thing is certain: education will forever be changed. We must adapt to the available methods to continue to provide professional education.

Yes, the show must go on.
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Have you diversified into any new revenue streams to cope with the pandemic?
Yes
No
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020
Philadelphia towman Tyree Ward is being hailed a hero after rescuing a drowning woman at a Wildwood, New Jersey, beach. Image - 6abc.com.

Towman Saves Drowning Woman

A Philadelphia towman is being hailed an "instant hero" for his quick work rescuing a woman who was drowning in the water at the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Tyree Ward, a towman and auto mechanic said anyone would have done it, but emergency officials said not everyone is so selfless or brave. It happened Monday night just after 8 p.m. with no lifeguards on duty. That's when Tyree heard screaming. A woman was crying out that her friend was drowning. He dropped his towel and phone and jumped in. "I thank God that He put me there," Ward said. "Everything just happened the way it did. Nobody but the Lord that that put me in that place." Officials said the woman would not be alive if not for his selfless act. Source: 6abc.com.

South Carolina Towman Killed on I-26

A towman is dead after an accident on I-26 Tuesday afternoon. According to Cpl. Matt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2018 Freightliner tow truck was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a 2007 Dodge parked in the emergency lane on the right side of the road. After striking the car, the tow truck went into the tree line, struck a tree and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not yet been released by the Newberry County Coroner. The accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol. Source: wltx.com.

FMCSA Allowing Drug-Testing Flexibility in Driver Re-Hires

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a temporary waiver that allows fleets to forgo pre-employment drug testing for drivers who have participated in a controlled substances testing program that meets the requirements of 49 CFR part 382 within the previous 90 days of hire or rehire. Current regulations limit that time period to 30 days. The waiver is effective from through Sept. 30. FMCSA said that as fleets begin to recall drivers who were furloughed, laid off or otherwise not working for more than 90 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of screening those drivers would be detrimental to employers. The waiver is meant to “provide relief from the administrative burdens and costs associated with administering the tests and allow them to return drivers to the workforce in a more efficient manner,” the agency noted. Source: ccjdigital.com.
On The Hook with "Mr. Industry"- July 2020
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020
Joey Gagne, the CEO of Abrams Towing, is calling for sweeping changes to end violence and intimidation within his industry.

Advocating Towing Reforms [b]in Greater Toronto

In the highly competitive towing region of Greater Toronto, towing reforms are needed as there have been turf wars involving towing companies. More than 200 criminal charges, including arson and murder, have been made.

Joey Gagne, the CEO of Abrams Towing, the largest tow truck company in Canada, says he is calling for sweeping changes to end violence and intimidation within his industry.

He said that usually the first driver speeding to the scene gets the tow, but now other drivers are showing up claiming territory violations.

"I believe firmly that this model perpetuates the violence," Gagne said. 

30-year veteran tower John Somerville said he's never seen anything like what has happened over the last couple of years. 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently announced a task force to regulate the industry and protect consumers. 

“There’s no place for that kind of activity. To all the bad actors out there, my message is very clear: ‘The party’s over, we’re coming for you, we’ll catch you and we’ll lock you up,’” Ford said.

Source: www.toronto.ctvnews.ca/

AAA Carolinas Urging Motorists [b]to “Slow Down, Move Over”

AAA Carolinas of The Auto Club Group is urging motorists to “Slow Down, Move Over” following recent crashes involving tow truck operators in the area.

George Figueiredo, Vice President of Member Services of The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas said, “Our roadside assistance crews, law enforcement and other emergency personnel risk their lives every day when they pull over alongside moving traffic to help someone in need and we must to do our part to protect them.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), while all fifty states have Move Over laws, fewer than 30 percent of Americans are aware that the laws exist.
Source: www.wnct.com

Lawsuits Filed in Philadelphia [b]Over Predatory Towing

Multiple lawsuits have been filed by PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro against several tow companies in Philadelphia all with the same address. The charge is for extorting money from car owners.

The suit alleges predatory towing practices by Angelina's Towing along with Siani's Towing and Aubry's Towing- all listed with an address in the 3200 block of Germantown Avenue.

Shapiro says the suit was filed after numerous complaints.  "They towed vehicles that were not illegally parked or the sign for the tow was not clearly marked, which is illegal, and then they turned around and intimidated Philadelphians, demanded payment in cash when the Philly ordinance clearly requires tow companies to accept credit cards. This is not acceptable behavior," Shapiro said.

One victim said in September she was forced to pay more than $300 in cash to retrieve her car from Angelina's Towing and pay extra for bogus claims.   She said, "I needed to pay $250 to get my car out, I was told to pay an extra $50 to keep the cops from stopping me in case they were to stop me, and then $60 I had to pay to another private account.”   Owner Michael Caban Jr. says the allegations are false.   He said, "We don't tow no cars without a Philadelphia police ticket on it. This way nobody goes to jail for it.”

Source: https://6abc.com/

Tow Truck Entrepreneur [b]Scaling Back

Rose Rauman, who owns Covenant Towing and Transport of Glenwood Springs, Co., has decided to shut the doors on one of her other businesses, a clothing store, Country Rose Boutique, due to the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

One critical factor is that the store has lacked profitability.

She said, “When I’ve been supplementing the store for a long time with funds, it’s just silly to do that. The only reason it was still there is because of my passion for it. … At some point after six years you gotta go, ‘Hey, I’m just paying people to come buy my stuff instead of paying me a living,’” she said.

This period in her life has given her a chance to reevaluate her priorities and to rededicate herself to her tow company.

She said, “We’ve been in business for ourselves for 27 years. We’ve owned businesses, either a construction company, tow truck company, stores. We’re true entrepreneurs in this valley, and it was just time to look at what we’re doing with our lives and what’re the most important things. It’s family, it’s church community, it’s having time to invest in the value of those things,” she said.

The towing company will keep her busy, but she’ll be able to put her energy into one business rather than three.

“My next chapter is to only have to do that for one business and to really put my heart into Covenant Towing and help take it to another level,” she said.

Source: www.postindependent.com/

‘And They Went Back In’

Veteran singer-songwriter Mike Corbin recently released a tribute song honoring the front-line workers in the fight against the coronavirus, “And They Went Back In,” featuring lyrics by American Towman Editor-in-Chief Steve Calitri.

The melancholy, earnest tribute calls out:

“Losses mount from the spread/But you can’t cry/Lean toward the next bed/Pray for blue sky … Folk on the front line/Behind the kerchief … The invisible harm/And they went back in.”

Calitri and Corbin have been collaborating on songs since 2011’s first Towman Ballad, “The Road Calls.” Corbin recently helmed the Spirit RV around the country for two years with his wife, Ilce.

“And They Went Back In” is available to listen to on YouTube and for purchase on iTunes and Amazon.

Source: AT staff.

Towman Killed on [b]I-44 in Oklahoma

A towman was hit and killed while on the job near the town of Fletcher, Oklahoma, July 8.

Bernardo Martinez worked at Sergio’s Towing Service since October.

Martinez died at the scene of a crash on I-44 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, one mile east of Fletcher, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Martinez was on the westbound shoulder of the interstate, standing next to a 1999 Ford F350 that was being loaded onto his 2009 Peterbilt wrecker. A car driven by Karen Cole went off the right side of the road and struck Martinez – causing him to be thrown into a ditch – and the Ford F-350, according to the news release. Cole’s vehicle then partially drove onto the wrecker’s rollback bed and struck the headache rack, the news release states.

“This guy was a solid, just genuine, great, honest guy, and a good worker,” colleague Cody Ceballos said. Martinez leaves behind a wife, four children and two grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family at: gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-bernardo-martinez?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip.

Source: kfor.com.
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv
homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020

Eastbound & Down in Teaneck, NJ

truck1 33d31by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Sunday afternoon, June 21st, 2020 (Father’s Day), a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peat moss tipped while coming off eastbound Route 80 in Teaneck, NJ. The trailer toppled at Exit 68 to southbound Route 95 at around 12:30 p.m. Responders included NJ State Police, Teaneck firefighters and others.

Jason Sorrenti, a lieutenant on the Teaneck Fire Department, said, “Teaneck Engine 3 responded. The driver self extricated. Teaneck Engine 3 and Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corp assessed the driver for injuries. Teaneck Engine 3 applied dry sorb to contain the fluid spills. Bergen Brookside Towing was called in to clear the wreckage.”

Bergen Brookside Auto Body and Towing, located in Hackensack, NJ, is privately owned and operated family business established in 1988. John Salemme is the owner and president of the company that he runs with his sons, Michael “Mike” Salemme, general manager, and Steven Salemme, the operations manager.

Mike Salemme said, “On Father’s Day, my father, my younger brother Steven and myself were about to start BBQing with our family when we received the call from our dispatch. The New Jersey State Police called us to respond.”

John, Mike, and Steven responded along with their Level III Certified Recovery Supervisor, Christian Greco.

Mike stated, “Christian is the mastermind behind our recoveries and one of the most knowledgeable operators I’ve ever encountered in our industry. He has been with Brookside for 25 plus years.”

There were also two additional CDL operators and three additional light-duty operators, all WreckMaster certified.

Brookside responded with their 2015 Peterbilt with a Jerr-Dan 60-ton rotator, a 2017 Kenworth with a Jerr-Dan 35-ton heavy wrecker with a JFB body, a 2000 Western Star tractor attached to a 2015 48-foot Landoll 440 trailer, a recovery support vehicle, a Bobcat skid-steer with bucket and forklift attachments, a 2020 Freightliner with a Chevron 21-foot flatbed and a 2015 International with a Jerr-Dan 21-foot flatbed.

Using their Bobcat skid-steer, the casualty was first partially off-loaded in order to lighten up the trailer. Pallets of peat moss were then loaded onto their Landoll trailer to clear the highway.

“We first picked up the front of the casualty by dead-lifting nose to get our rigging underneath it, followed by lifting the rear of the casualty by it’s ICC bar,” explained Mike. “The Jerr-Dan 60-ton rotator was positioned on the heavy side/front end. Utilized drag winch to arm wrestle the tractor off the front axle. Utilized main winch for a highline upright, with a secondary main winch utilized as a catch. The Jerr-Dan 35-ton heavy wrecker was positioned on a 45-degree angle to the rear, utilizing one highline to support the upright.”

The Brookside crew used soft and hard rigging, which included a 20-foot blue endless loop on the back end, 30×12 recovery strap on the front end attached to a 17.5-ton screw pin shackle. Protectors were applied to all soft rigging. A 10-foot red endless loop was on the catch line, which was attached to the drive wheel on the tractor.

The trailer was transported with their Jerr-Dan 35-ton heavy to Brookside’s storage lot in Hackensack, NJ. Standard hookup procedures, towed as a combination. Loose parts secured and another job well done by the Brookside crew.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

On A Mixer Mission

0 4678eBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Mission Wrecker Service has been one of the finest wrecker services in South Texas ever since it was founded in 1970 by David Pizzini and Llyod Mooney. Current owners Muhammad Choudary and Vernon Oliver bought Mission Wrecker Service in 2002, merging its operations with their company A Ace Towing.

Mission Wrecker Service was recently called to handle an overturned mixer along eastbound State Highway 151 and Pinn Road inside Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas.

“The incident occurred on July 3, 2020 at about 6am in the morning,” said Vernon’s son Matt Oliver, operations manager and heavy-duty supervisor for the company. “We were called out by the San Antonio Police Department at 6:32 a.m. Our Century 9055 arrived first on scene at 7:05 a.m.”

According to the company officials the mixer had a blowout and caused it to rollover fully loaded with concrete. The mixer ended up blocking both eastbound lanes of Hwy 151.

Along with one of their 2007 Century 9055s, Mission sent one of their 2018 Jerr-Dan JFB 50-tons. Operator Gilbert Gonzales was in the 2007 Century 9055 and operator Pete Flores was in the 2018 Jerr-Dan JFB 50-ton.

“This was an all-hands on deck effort to rig our 9055 to do a reverse roll with one four-part line to lift, and one two-part line to catch,” explained Matt. “We rigged our Jerr-Dan JFB 50-ton on the wheel side to do a low pull on the steer axle, and we also rigged a two-part line to the drum of the mixer to help pull.”

Matt informed, “Also, the axles were chained up before uprighting due to broken leaf springs and shifted axles and a blown steer tire. That is why it could not be towed conventionally and a lowboy bus trailer was used.”

The mixer was upright and on its wheels by roughly 9:25 a.m.

After uprighting the mixer and getting it turned in the proper direction on the highway, Matt called in Jason Banis from Banis Towing to bring his lowboy bus trailer to haul the mixer.

Banis Towing showed up to load the mixer on their 2021 Kenworth T800 pulling a 2021 Trail-Eze 50-ton lowboy bus trailer.

“This took the efforts of both of our 50-tons and one of the winches on the Trail-Eze,” Matt said. “After loading the mixer onto the Trail-Eze lowboy bus trailer, both 50 tons and the Trail-Eze went in tow to the City of San Antonio Impound Facility to assist in unloading and parking the mixer.

“It was a great show of teamwork and two different companies coming together to get the job done,” Matt said.

Banis added, “I want to say thank you to Mission Wrecker for calling us to assist them with our little boy on a rollover. We bought the Trail-Eze lowboy bus trailer in January and it has been busy ever since hauling wrecks for several wrecker companies.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

When In Doubt – Drag It Out!

0 81ce7By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

One of the best things about doing recovery work is that every job is different and you just never know what you are going to be called to do. When your name is Battelini and you grew up in towing and recovery in a family that has been in business forever … you’ve seen and dealt with many different scenarios.

Albert Battelini is the president of the company he co-owns with his brother Anthony and their father Dominick. The family also runs Battelini Wrecker Sales, a full service dealer for NRC Industries.

On Sept. 28, 2018 Battelini’s was called to pull out a very heavy oversized piece of road construction equipment that was stuck on Coles Mill Road in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

“We were called by the contractor,” Al said. “They had pulled their asphalt milling machine off the road the night before. It weighed in at 88,000 pounds. It had rained two inches overnight and the heavy machine sank, got stuck in the mud and they couldn’t move it.”

Milling machines, or cold planers, are heavy-duty construction equipment used to do asphalt milling, also known as asphalt grinding. Within milling machines, there is a large rotating drum that removes and grinds the asphalt surface. This rotating drum holds the carbide cutters that actually cut the pavement.

The carbide cutters are positioned in such a way that after being cut, the milled pavement is automatically moved to the center of the drum. The pavement is then loaded onto a conveyor belt attached to the milling machine. This machine uses a front-loading conveyor system that also picks up any pavement that falls off the conveyor during milling—which makes it a long, heavy cumbersome piece of equipment to manage.

To deal with this massive piece of equipment, Al responded in his always-reliable “Ole12” heavy wrecker: a 1982 Western Star/1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-lbs. underreach. It also has a 60,000-lbs. Braden drag winch, which Al put to good use on this job.

After doing his walkaround, Al got busy rigging the machine so he could get in unstuck.

“The milling machine weighted 88,000 pounds,” he said. “I just used two Grade 100 1/2-inch chains and two 17-ton screw-pin shackles hooked to (the) base of (the) machine; used the 60,000-lbs. drag winch with (a) 1-inch cable and 18-ton snatch block hooked back to Ole12 with a bridle.”

Once the milling machine was rigged, Al was at the controls of Ole12, squatting down to watch the progress as he applied steady tension on the drag line and inched the machine out of the mud and back onto the road.

“Easy work for Ole12 and the drag winch,” said Al.

(Note: This article previously appeared in the October 3, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at  jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN - Scottville, MI
$99
(pop. 1215)

SOUTHERN - Walterboro, SC
$350
(pop. 5,309)

EASTERN - Pompton Lakes, NJ
$275
(pop. 11,137)

WESTERN - Ellensburg, WA
$382
(pop. 18,348)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020

Online Education: The Show Must Go On!

GE Online Training 7f371
By Brian J Riker

In theater, the saying goes “The show must go on.” The same is true in towing.

Although we are limited and severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses must continue to operate and provide the best possible service to our clients, employees and communities.

This too applies to continuing education. Just because it is difficult or impossible to gather in-person to train, we must continue to do so with alternative methods.

While there are still some hands-on classes available, most training organizations these days have turned to online education. Since March, I have been using a mix of pre-recorded and live web-based classes to meet my clients’ needs, giving only a handful of very small in person classes.

Technology allows for the instructor to bring a virtual classroom anywhere the student has an internet connection. Although not the same as in person training, it can work.

I have been successful presenting live training, even when hands-on is required, by using two-way video, one showing me in my studio and the other showing the remote classroom. Sure, this requires some technical skills, but it is fairly simple to accommodate using smart phones and tablets.

My recommended workaround for hands-on field training is to get someone technically competent from the company I am presenting. This person would have already worked in close proximity with their co-workers, thereby reducing the risk of virus exposure from an outside person. Following my lead, they do hands on demonstrations or skills evaluations of the student’s performance. I like to use this method because most tow operators are hands on learners and can pause, review and execute what they watch.

As an instructor I perform better when I have my class involved in activities rather than looking at their faces on a screen. When planning your virtual in-house training, consider how you will keep your students engaged.

Consider also bringing in an online independent training entity such as WreckMaster or CTTA to provide industry standard based education. This is where a good independent professional trainer is invaluable since they provide only proven safe and effective methods to your team.

One thing is certain: education will forever be changed. We must adapt to the available methods to continue to provide professional education.

Yes, the show must go on.

A Mural Tribute to the Fallen

Sanchez b6954Edwin Sanchez proudly displays his mural made for fallen brothers and sisters.

By Randall C. Resch

It’s rare to learn of tow employees who step outside daily responsibilities to showcase off-duty talents.

Here’s an example of tower talent about one tow operator working behind his scenes to promote operator safety and slow down move over awareness. Edwin Sanchez, a veteran tow operator and aspiring artist working as night manager for San Diego’s Cortes Towing.

Cortes serves California’s highway patrol, the law enforcement community and the motoring public. They’re one of two evidence contractor’s for the CHP in the entire San Diego County and very active in San Diego’s towing and recovery community hosting tow operator safety courses and are a huge advocate of operator safety. They were a solid participant when American Towman’s, Spirit Ride, made its way through the southland.

Share the Message

Even as a kid, Edwin had a long time ambition of being recognized as a folk artist, hoping to create a small mural for the company’s office. To that, he saved his earnings to purchase an airbrush tool, compressor as well as supplies and colors needed for the project.

Because he’s the company’s third shift, night manager, Edwin spent most weekends working on the mural. Because he’s part of Cortes’ light- and heavy- operations, he wanted his mural to display heavy wreckers, safety striping and the visual presence to spread the message of slow down move over.

Edwin’s mural, “In Honor of the Fallen,” was painted in memory of the women and men who lost their lives in service of the industry. The brightly colored mural is a full-sized sheet of plywood with colors, arrangement and composition that deliver a solid message of safety. Ghosted in the mural’s center read the words, “In Loving Memory of Our Fallen Brothers and Sisters of the Towing and Recovery Industry.”

To left of the mural’s center appears a large, all-white, heavy wrecker, similar to the big rig that San Diego’s veteran tow operator Fred Griffith was operating the afternoon he was killed by a DUI motorist. California leads the entire nation in tow operator fatalities counting approximately 44 operators stuck and killed on California’s highways since 1934.

Finding a Home

Edwin estimates he invested over 2,000 hours in the project; and after about 18 months, his project is completed.

He asked me if I could help him find a home for the mural, so we took to a flurry of phone calls and e-mails. We initially contacted the International Towing Museum in Chattanooga, his first choice.

“It really would be an honor to the memory of the women and men who were sadly killed,” Edwin said. I’d really be honored if this could be displayed in the Museum in Tennessee.”

Unfortunately, the museum’s limited wall space didn’t allow for the mural’s physical size.

That wasn’t a stopper. In late May 2020, I contacted Quinn Piening, president of the California Tow Truck Association, asking if the CTTA would be interested in this one of a kind painting to display at CTTA’s new Sacramento offices? Within a day Quinn messaged me back eagerly stating, “We’d be honored to hang it at the office and have a spot picked out for it already.”

After a few shipping details were sorted out, Johnny Cortes, owner of Cortes Towing, made the appropriate arrangements to send Edwin and his mural to be delivered to Sacramento.

Soon after, Edwin personally delivered the mural to CTTA’s corporate office in Sacramento.

Edwin’s mural reflects a solemn reminder of the dangers towers face when working white line environments. It consists of multiple layovers of pattern, paint and art content, each met with substantial time to await layered paint to dry.

I admire Edwin’s commitment on this project, especially him giving of his time and weekends being a graveyard shift worker. Thanks to Edwin’s wife, Nicky, for supporting his vision and sharing his available time.

And thank you, Edwin, for having the resolve to complete a project of this magnitude: one that supports the towing and recovery community. If you’re ever in Sacramento, stop by CTTA’s new location to see Edwin’s mural.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Towing Tank Vehicles Safely

hazmatplacards3 cecb4By Brian J. Riker

Most every heavy-duty tower has towed a propane or fuel oil tanker at least once in their career, some do it almost daily. Have you ever taken the time to learn about the different types of tanks, their contents and what to look for before servicing them?

The first step for the tow boss before accepting these types of jobs is to make sure you are properly insured, licensed and your operators are trained in recognizing the hazards associated with tank vehicles. Just because most states grant an exception from the CDL endorsement requirements for the first tow of tank and hazmat loads does not mean you are free to just hook and book.

Secondary tows are not exempt from any regulation. You must be registered as a hazmat transporter when engaging in tows from anywhere other than the primary point of disablement.

Many transporters are surprised to find out they must display placards and have a hazmat endorsement on their CDL to transport an “empty” fuel or propane tanker. Unless the tank has been cleaned and purged by a properly credentialed facility, it is not empty. Residue can be just as dangerous — if not more so — than a fully loaded tanker.

If the last product hauled was hazardous and the shipper (truck owner) can’t provide you with a certification that the tank is clean and purged, then you must treat it as if it were loaded. This includes having a manifest for the residual product and a copy of the emergency response guide in the cab of your tow truck. If the tank is certified clean, remember to cover the placards as it is a violation (with a hefty fine) to display placards when they are not required.

Routing can cause trouble when towing a vehicle hauling hazardous materials. Most tunnels, and some bridges, restrict hazmat to certain lanes, time of day or outright prohibit it at all times. Be sure to be aware of these restrictions on your route before beginning as the fines are hefty and can result in the loss of your CDL for violations.

The same holds true for railroad crossings. Passenger vehicles (buses) and vehicles hauling hazmat are required to stop between 15’-50’ from the nearest rail before crossing grade-level tracks. Towmen must make sure the way is clear and there is enough space to fully clear the tracks before proceeding. Failure to do so is an automatic 60-day suspension of your CDL under federal regulations for the first offense.

Perhaps the most important consideration before towing or servicing a tank vehicle is the pre-trip inspection. Here are some things to inquire about before providing service:

• Knowing the reason for the tow is important as it can help you identify issues that may pose an extreme risk, such as a wheel end failure that may result in a fire should you tow the truck away with that wheel on the ground.

• Is the tank loaded or empty (residual or purged)? What product is/was in the tank? It is not advisable to tow loaded tanks from the rear as the weight transfer may overload the steer axle since the product will tend to move towards the lowest part of the tank, putting more weight on the axle left on the ground.

• Is the tank bottom valve closed? Many delivery drivers fail to close this valve between stops. This valve keeps product from leaking should the plumbing under the truck be damaged.

• Are all the other valves and loading hatches closed and secure? If you are not intimately familiar with the tank system, demand a company representative make sure the tank is ready for transport.

• Check closely for leaks using your eyes, ears and nose. Do not touch a substance with your bare hands and when in doubt ask the vehicle owner to provide guidance. It is not normal to smell residual propane or fuel oil coming from a tanker unless it has just finished delivery of product. Other types of tankers, such as liquid nitrogen delivery tanks, do have venting as a normal part of their operation, so if in doubt ask a qualified company representative if the vapor you smell or see is a normal event.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020

Clean Wrap Provides Artistic Balance

0 0e9b8By George L. Nitti

Wraps have been growing ever popular due to the array of eye-catching designs, their cost effectiveness and great resale value. Each of these ingredients was a primary factor that turned Vito’s Towing’s focus on getting their trucks wrapped.

“We would have had to spend up to $15,000 to $20,000 to have our trucks custom painted, including the loss of the vehicle due to the downtime,” according to VP/Operations Manager Peter DeRobertis. “The wrap takes a couple of days, and ours cost around $4,000.”

In terms of the wraps appearance, the fast turnover from design to application and the ease in which repairs can be made DeRobertis has been genuinely happy with the result.

“There were only two or three redos and back and forth between us and the designer,” he said. “If you scratch the wrap, it is easily repairable. You print out the section of the wrap that needs to be covered. That’s it. You don’t have to redo the whole thing, whereas custom paint is a different story.”

Of particular note is Clifton, N.J.-based company’s stunning and head-turning black, white, silver and red 2012 Peterbilt 337 with a Jerr-Dan 500/280 25-ton single-axle wrecker, which they bought in 2014 and had decorated by Ultimate Alphabet from Kenville, N.J.

“It’s a great wrap,” said DeRobertis. “The design is eye-catching.”

Several features help it standout; one of which is the red and black design with a gray fade at the bottom of the unit. From the center on the unit’s side, black lines streak and fade upward and downward like brush strokes, giving it a fresh and unique look while promoting a sense of balance.

The name on the side of the unit is also clean and modern, and also balance nicely next to the higher lettering on the door.

“Although we used a font from our letterhead,” DeRobertis said, “recently we had a contest where you could win $350 for the best designed logo, which we then used on tee-shirts we sold. The way we used to do things was more old-school.”

Other features that help the unit stand out include the aluminum wheels, chrome visor and Whelan strobes.

The phone number on the side of the truck is noteworthy. The area code is written is a smaller size while the local number is prominent.

“Most people that call us are local,” DeRobertis said of the company founded by his father Vito in 1981. “They already know the area code.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

The Power of Color

0 39d54By George L. Nitti

A dull personality, even in the form of an inanimate object like a tow truck, comes to life with color.

For owner John Maye of Priority Wrecker Service, in Glendale Heights, Illinois, branding his business had much to do with the power of color.

“I like bright colors and I like cool things,” Maye said, “Our company is known far and wide because of our colorful and memorable graphics.”

Of the company’s 27 wide-ranging units, their 2018 Kenworth T880 Century 1135 Rotator epitomizes the best of what you might find in their fleet.

Maye said, “It’s the best truck I ever bought. It’s convenient for day to day use and is very versatile.”

This rotator, which is part-wrap, part-paint job, has a black and red base which then sets the groundwork for the added layers of yellow, green, purple and blue.

The company name “Priority,” is spelled out in large bright red lettering, popping out across the unit’s side, hood, side doors, rotator and back, partly enhanced by a thick purple and blue shadow.

On the unit’s cab is a catchy symbol, a circle with a big “P” encased within it, in the form of a medallion.

“That too was part of our branding strategy,” said Maye.

The colors keep coming at you, particularly the bright green at the back of the truck spelling out “Heavy Rescue” and the bright yellow, spelling out “Wrecker Service.”

“Our trucks are favorites of kids,” Maye said. “We are big supporters of the community and our trucks are designed with kids in mind.”

One of Maye’s favorite Disney cartoons, The Minions, is a hit with the kids.

Then there is the catchy slogan at the front side of the unit which states, “You Call, We Haul, That’s All!”

Maye said, “I just came up with that one day and thought to put it on the side.”

Yes, plenty of colors all around to make this truck shine.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Old School Meets New School

0 431d3By George L. Nitti

Creative artist Mark Long, of Razor Wraps and Graphics of Fredericksburg, Virginia, got his start like many in the graphic design: by first learning to paint by hand. However, time and money factored into his transition out of paint. Long since has opted to do wraps, particularly on tow trucks.

One wrap that he recently executed was for a 2017 Peterbilt 389/Century 5130, owned by A&M Truck Repair and Towing of Locust Grove.

“If I had to custom paint that heavy-duty wrecker,” Long said, “the cost could run as high as $25,000-30,000 and take me a month to two months to do it. That same truck can be wrapped for six grand and take three days. Tow owners don’t want their new trucks sitting that long to get custom painted.”

Part of his design procedure he calls “Old School.” The blue flames found on the front and side of the chassis would fall into that category, as he has been doing flames for many years.

Another striking feature of the unit is the beautiful A&M logo on the side of the unit, which also has an “old school” feel. Its distinct metallic background and creative font give it pop against the more traditional theme found often in the towing industry.

The design process takes on a more eclectic flair with swooping lines and swishes found on the back end. Long considers these creations to be more “New School.”

“My designs come from my head,” Long said. “I build all of my graphics from the ground up. It’s just my style and being creative. I guess it’s a mix of old school with new school.”

One can see his unique style on display, particularly the explosive, complementary bright colors often found in his palette. The colors create a cosmically modern design through the use of dark red, silver, blue, black and white.

A&M owner Jeremy Beveridge has been thrilled with the result, saying, “People love all of our trucks.”

(Ed. Note: This article previously appeared in the May 9, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020

Vehicle-Mounted Hand-Washing Station

ok da45cNational Fleet Products’ new vehicle-mounted hand-washing stations allow water and hand sanitizer to be dispensed virtually anywhere with application-specific hardware that enables the units to be mounted to a wide variety of vehicles. The water-dispensing tanks come in 6.5-gal. and 10-gal. sizes. An integrated removable soap dispenser serves as the cap to the filling port; a separate cap is also available. Spring-toggle water spigots automatically stop water flow when no longer depressed and are recessed and side-mounted to protect them from damage. They can be outfitted with additional accessories such as paper towel dispensers, graphic signage and more.

nationalfleetproducts.com

Stertil-Koni Portable Hydraulic Jack

product7.2020 81169Stertil-Koni’s first portable air-over hydraulic jack, model SKB25-2, can service vehicles in the maintenance bay or on the road. The two-stage jack weighs 60 lbs. and has a lifting capacity of 25 metric tons first stage, with a final stage of 10 metric tons. The portable design incorporates a 21.6” handle that folds for easy transport and an optional mounting bracket to secure it out of the way in a service truck or workshop. Height is 12.5” without extensions; 2” and 4” extensions included. The jack also has a built-in overload valve and deadman safety switch.

stertil-koni.com

Pro-Vision Hybrid HD DVR

PROVISION1080 26582Pro-Vision Video Systems’ new 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR combines 1080p HD recording and observation technology in one device for video coverage on commercial vehicles. The unit simultaneously records video and provides camera views on an in-cab monitor—including the rear view while backing up and blind spots while turning—in 1080p HD resolution. Pro-Vision has also released a new line of 1080p HD cameras designed for the 900 Series. Pairs with up to six cameras providing 360-degree video coverage; features include built-in Wi-Fi, automated wireless file transfer and GPS tracking.

provisionusa.com
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
July 13 - July 20, 2020
RISC launched RepoHiring.com, where repo employers and job seekers can post and find job opportunities, respectively.

Man in North Dakota Arrested [b]for Resisting Repossession

32 year old Joseph Storment was arrested on July 10 at the Rodeway Inn in Evans, ND., after police say he jumped inside a black 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 as it was being repossessed.

The truck was nearly at the front door of an occupied motel room while still attached to the tow truck.

Storment initially refused to leave the truck when asked by police, but he eventually complied. According to an affidavit for his arrest, he said he heard his car alarm go off, saw his truck being repossessed, jumped inside, put it in four-wheel drive and accelerated. He later said the truck wasn’t attached to the tow truck before he got in.

The affidavit also maintains that he knew he was a couple months behind on payments, but denied receiving notice the truck was up for repossession.

After he accelerated, Storment told police, the tow truck driver also tried accelerating but skid marks from the incident did not match Storment’s story, suggesting that Storment dragged the tow truck. Storment also told police the repo workers were fist fighting with him and that they tried to grab him.

The owner of the repossession agency told police they had the truck hooked up when it was turned on and off again using remote start. Storment then jumped inside the truck and tried driving it while it was still attached.

Storment was arrested on suspicion of four counts of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, and one count of criminal mischief, a Class 6 felony.

Estimated damages from the incident were $4,160.

Source: https://www.greeleytribune.com/

New Employment Site for Repo Industry

The Recovery Industry Services Co. is now getting involved in the employment part of the repossession and recovery industries.

RISC launched RepoHiring.com in an effort to helps connect collateral recovery industry employers with qualified job seekers. Free for both employers and job seekers, RISC emphasized this site is designed with the asset recovery industry in mind.

The company acknowledged the collateral recovery industry has been particularly challenged to identify and retain qualified employees.

“The old process simply wasn’t very efficient,” RISC said in a statement, while noting that without a centralized resource, industry job seekers found opportunities through word of mouth, Facebook, Indeed, Craigslist or other social media.

“None of these sites were designed with the collateral recovery industry in mind,” RISC added.

RISC explained RepoHiring.com is geared to fill that gap across the gamut of roles in the repossession and collateral recovery industry including agents, lenders, forwarders, industry service providers, skip tracers, locksmiths and more.

Employers can post unlimited free job opportunities on the site in just minutes. They can also search the database of registered job seekers with public profiles.

Job seekers can create a profile and save it to apply for future opportunities. They can upload a resume or build out an employment profile.

“Once the profile is built, applying for jobs is as easy as a single click,” RISC said.

RISC noted RepoHiring.com currently serves all U.S. states with plans to expand as demand grows.

Source: autoremarketing.com

RISC Extends Free [b]Education Offer

The Recovery Industry Services Co. recently extended its fee waiver for RISC Pro Membership, including CARS Certification Training, for the fourth straight month. The company said in a news release that billing will be on hold until Aug. 1.

RISC believes the fee waiver will help current members save on monthly expenses as well as allow new members to sign up to take advantage of free education.

“We have seen a 40% increase in membership over the last three months. This is a great sign that we are helping agencies during this hard time get the value of membership without any expense,” said RISC CEO Stamatis Ferarolis. “We will continue to monitor how markets are doing and consider additional waivers if the financial strain continues.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Repo Suspension [b]Ended July 1 in Alaska

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently announced that legislation that temporarily suspended the repossession of vehicles ended July 1.

The suspension was a part of Senate Bill 241, which has been set to expire after June 30 unless an earlier deadline was set by the governor.

“There’s parts of it that are going to revert back to what the laws were. In other words, these suspensions are now sunsetting. (June 30 was) the last day for some of these,” Dunleavy said.

The law temporarily suspended repossession of any sort of motor transport, including motor vehicles, airplanes or watercraft.

Source: ktuu.com.
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      