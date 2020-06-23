Playing the Carpool Game By Randall C. Resch



When operating tow trucks and flatbed carriers, tow operators fall under additional requirements while conducting work as commercial vehicles.



California has carpool, or high-occupancy vehicle, lanes as do many states. In most states, it is unlawful for a person to drive in a carpool lane with no passenger.



Scenario: A flatbed carrier operator got ticketed because he was dispatched to a carpool request and he was alone in his carrier when arrived at the customer’s location. The customer was already there with his with wife waiting in another car. The disabled car was loaded onto the carrier and off they went with the husband and wife in the forward car and the carrier operator following behind.



A law enforcement cruiser approached from behind observing the loaded carrier and its lone tow truck driver having no second person. The carrier was stopped and the customer, not knowing the tower was stopped, continued on their way.



While the highway patrol generally understands that this does happen, along comes the city police or sheriff’s deputy to issue a citation because they only comprehend the letter of the law. Some officers "double section cite,” because he or she believes the tower further violated designated lanes when highway signage prohibited, "no towing,” or, “no commercial vehicles in carpool lanes.”



I Ain’t Lying



There's always a problem when law enforcement doesn’t believe the tow operator's explanation when they observe a loaded carrier with its single driver. If your company should receive a service request from customers or auto club providers where a disabled vehicle is situated within the carpool lanes, here are several recommendations to consider when responding to carpool responses:



1. Where possible, if the vehicle's owner or its driver isn’t at the disabled vehicle’s location, send your driver to the customer’s location and pick them up prior to going to into carpool lanes.



2. When you’re at the carpool location and customer is with you, someone should ride with you, or

3. At the moment your driver is dispatched, have dispatch call the highway police and ask for authorization. Advise the highway patrol that your company is sending a truck to a location within the carpool lanes. Ask if they can dispatch a unit to your location.



The highway patrol might send a unit or won't have a unit available. If no unit is available, ask the patrol’s dispatcher for an incident or dispatch number. At the very least, ask for the dispatcher's name or ID number. These info snippets should be added to the dispatch call notes.



Defend Your Truth



If you’re company’s operator gets stopped for a carpool violation or violation of signs, provide the officer with a complete explanation. That includes telling them that you called the highway patrol and they know of the towing scenario.



Carpool citations are written for motorists who play the carpool odds game, figuring perhaps they won't get caught. Believe it or not, towers have played the game themselves. Because some cops don’t play, it’s a quick, easy citation to write, causing you the inconvenience and anguish that you were cited for simply doin’ your job. That’s a tough lump to swallow.



Time for Court



There will be a time to defend your actions. You can pay the citation, appear in court or provide a written Trial by Declaration. To pay for the citation is a “no contest”-type of action where points are levied against your driver’s license, if any. Appearing in court is one recommended way that allows you to tell your truth via your written account of what happened.



In a written declaration your detailed statement should include dates, times, details, dispatch records and even letters from your customer and the auto club confirming that you responded to their calls for service. If your dispatcher did speak to the highway patrol, include that information.



In all hopes, either the courtroom judge or administrative referee might believe that you weren’t using the carpool lane in an illegal manner and rule in your favor. I’ve known several towers who beat this citation in court and others who lost when their explanation didn’t deliver a solid presentation. I consider carpool citations as imbalanced enforcement, so be ready to defend your actions.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.





















By Randall C. ReschWhen operating tow trucks and flatbed carriers, tow operators fall under additional requirements while conducting work as commercial vehicles.California has carpool, or high-occupancy vehicle, lanes as do many states. In most states, it is unlawful for a person to drive in a carpool lane with no passenger.Scenario: A flatbed carrier operator got ticketed because he was dispatched to a carpool request and he was alone in his carrier when arrived at the customer’s location. The customer was already there with his with wife waiting in another car. The disabled car was loaded onto the carrier and off they went with the husband and wife in the forward car and the carrier operator following behind.A law enforcement cruiser approached from behind observing the loaded carrier and its lone tow truck driver having no second person. The carrier was stopped and the customer, not knowing the tower was stopped, continued on their way.While the highway patrol generally understands that this does happen, along comes the city police or sheriff’s deputy to issue a citation because they only comprehend the letter of the law. Some officers "double section cite,” because he or she believes the tower further violated designated lanes when highway signage prohibited, "no towing,” or, “no commercial vehicles in carpool lanes.”I Ain’t LyingThere's always a problem when law enforcement doesn’t believe the tow operator's explanation when they observe a loaded carrier with its single driver. If your company should receive a service request from customers or auto club providers where a disabled vehicle is situated within the carpool lanes, here are several recommendations to consider when responding to carpool responses:1. Where possible, if the vehicle's owner or its driver isn’t at the disabled vehicle’s location, send your driver to the customer’s location and pick them up prior to going to into carpool lanes.2. When you’re at the carpool location and customer is with you, someone should ride with you, or3. At the moment your driver is dispatched, have dispatch call the highway police and ask for authorization. Advise the highway patrol that your company is sending a truck to a location within the carpool lanes. Ask if they can dispatch a unit to your location.The highway patrol might send a unit or won't have a unit available. If no unit is available, ask the patrol’s dispatcher for an incident or dispatch number. At the very least, ask for the dispatcher's name or ID number. These info snippets should be added to the dispatch call notes.Defend Your TruthIf you’re company’s operator gets stopped for a carpool violation or violation of signs, provide the officer with a complete explanation. That includes telling them that you called the highway patrol and they know of the towing scenario.Carpool citations are written for motorists who play the carpool odds game, figuring perhaps they won't get caught. Believe it or not, towers have played the game themselves. Because some cops don’t play, it’s a quick, easy citation to write, causing you the inconvenience and anguish that you were cited for simply doin’ your job. That’s a tough lump to swallow.Time for CourtThere will be a time to defend your actions. You can pay the citation, appear in court or provide a written Trial by Declaration. To pay for the citation is a “no contest”-type of action where points are levied against your driver’s license, if any. Appearing in court is one recommended way that allows you to tell your truth via your written account of what happened.In a written declaration your detailed statement should include dates, times, details, dispatch records and even letters from your customer and the auto club confirming that you responded to their calls for service. If your dispatcher did speak to the highway patrol, include that information.In all hopes, either the courtroom judge or administrative referee might believe that you weren’t using the carpool lane in an illegal manner and rule in your favor. I’ve known several towers who beat this citation in court and others who lost when their explanation didn’t deliver a solid presentation. I consider carpool citations as imbalanced enforcement, so be ready to defend your actions.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

A Few Thoughts on Insurance By Brian J. Riker



I wanted to touch base on a few broad issues related to insurance that may pop up during these turbulent and uncertain times we are working through as a nation.



I do not look at insurance as something I want the minimum levels of coverage to have the lowest cost possible. Instead I see good insurance as an investment in protecting your business; a defense tool, if you will.



Understanding what is included or specifically excluded when comparing policies can make that higher monthly premium amount look much more attractive when you actually compare apples to apples.



Public liability coverage for your fleet is difficult to reduce. In doing so you may end up not having required coverage in the event of a crash or other incident involving one of your trucks. Even when parked you may need to maintain “full coverage” (I hate that term; it’s so misleading) to protect your interests and to satisfy your lender’s terms if the truck is still financed.



Another important area to look at for your fleet and your facility is exposure due to civil unrest. Many commercial policies exclude this type of loss even when fire, theft or vandalism are otherwise included in the policy. Given the current events of the past few weeks, it may not be possible to add or amend this type of coverage at the moment. However, it is imperative that you understand what is and isn’t covered before sending your trucks to assist law enforcement or to provide routine services in disrupted areas.



What about business interruption from civil unrest or another round of COVID-19 outbreaks? While it may be too late to get these coverages today, this is something to evaluate for future occurrences of similar disruptions to your business.



Many general business policies also cover owners and officers of a company when they accidently say something wrong in public such as bad advertising or make a libelous or slanderous statement about another person or business. While this coverage has been in place for decades, many of these policies have limitations or exclusions related to social media or the actions of your non-management employees.



I strongly suggest you review your company’s social media policy, including any promotional material in other formats, with your insurance agent to make sure your policy covers anything you or your employees may be posting on behalf of your company. It is very easy for a seemingly innocent statement to be construed as offensive, triggering a severe backlash that may end up in court and costing thousands of dollars to rectify.



This is where a good multi-line agent can be your best friend. A multi-line or independent insurance agent will shop among many different carriers to find you the best possible deal. A captive or single line agent can only sell you what their specific insurance company offers. It is in the best interest of the multi-line agent to shop your policy often to make sure you have the best possible deal so you remain their customer.



Please take the necessary time to talk with your insurance agent to see where you stand with your various insurance policies and be sure you are protected for your current exposure. Who knows, your operation may have changed enough in this post COVID-19 world that you may see a reduction in premium. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?



Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com. By Brian J. RikerI wanted to touch base on a few broad issues related to insurance that may pop up during these turbulent and uncertain times we are working through as a nation.I do not look at insurance as something I want the minimum levels of coverage to have the lowest cost possible. Instead I see good insurance as an investment in protecting your business; a defense tool, if you will.Understanding what is included or specifically excluded when comparing policies can make that higher monthly premium amount look much more attractive when you actually compare apples to apples.Public liability coverage for your fleet is difficult to reduce. In doing so you may end up not having required coverage in the event of a crash or other incident involving one of your trucks. Even when parked you may need to maintain “full coverage” (I hate that term; it’s so misleading) to protect your interests and to satisfy your lender’s terms if the truck is still financed.Another important area to look at for your fleet and your facility is exposure due to civil unrest. Many commercial policies exclude this type of loss even when fire, theft or vandalism are otherwise included in the policy. Given the current events of the past few weeks, it may not be possible to add or amend this type of coverage at the moment. However, it is imperative that you understand what is and isn’t covered before sending your trucks to assist law enforcement or to provide routine services in disrupted areas.What about business interruption from civil unrest or another round of COVID-19 outbreaks? While it may be too late to get these coverages today, this is something to evaluate for future occurrences of similar disruptions to your business.Many general business policies also cover owners and officers of a company when they accidently say something wrong in public such as bad advertising or make a libelous or slanderous statement about another person or business. While this coverage has been in place for decades, many of these policies have limitations or exclusions related to social media or the actions of your non-management employees.I strongly suggest you review your company’s social media policy, including any promotional material in other formats, with your insurance agent to make sure your policy covers anything you or your employees may be posting on behalf of your company. It is very easy for a seemingly innocent statement to be construed as offensive, triggering a severe backlash that may end up in court and costing thousands of dollars to rectify.This is where a good multi-line agent can be your best friend. A multi-line or independent insurance agent will shop among many different carriers to find you the best possible deal. A captive or single line agent can only sell you what their specific insurance company offers. It is in the best interest of the multi-line agent to shop your policy often to make sure you have the best possible deal so you remain their customer.Please take the necessary time to talk with your insurance agent to see where you stand with your various insurance policies and be sure you are protected for your current exposure. Who knows, your operation may have changed enough in this post COVID-19 world that you may see a reduction in premium. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.