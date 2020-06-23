Playing the Carpool Game

Inside Interstate: Top Tow Boss Shares His Story of Building Success in a Tough Market
Playing the Carpool GameBy Randall C. Resch
When operating tow trucks and flatbed carriers, tow operators fall under additional requirements while conducting work as commercial vehicles.
California has carpool, or high-occupancy vehicle, lanes as do many states. In most states, it is unlawful for a person to drive in a carpool lane with no passenger.
Scenario: A flatbed carrier operator got ticketed because he was dispatched to a carpool request and he was alone in his carrier when arrived at the customer’s location. The customer was already there with his with wife waiting in another car. The disabled car was loaded onto the carrier and off they went with the husband and wife in the forward car and the carrier operator following behind.
A law enforcement cruiser approached from behind observing the loaded carrier and its lone tow truck driver having no second person. The carrier was stopped and the customer, not knowing the tower was stopped, continued on their way.
While the highway patrol generally understands that this does happen, along comes the city police or sheriff’s deputy to issue a citation because they only comprehend the letter of the law. Some officers "double section cite,” because he or she believes the tower further violated designated lanes when highway signage prohibited, "no towing,” or, “no commercial vehicles in carpool lanes.”
I Ain’t Lying
There's always a problem when law enforcement doesn’t believe the tow operator's explanation when they observe a loaded carrier with its single driver. If your company should receive a service request from customers or auto club providers where a disabled vehicle is situated within the carpool lanes, here are several recommendations to consider when responding to carpool responses:
1. Where possible, if the vehicle's owner or its driver isn’t at the disabled vehicle’s location, send your driver to the customer’s location and pick them up prior to going to into carpool lanes.
2. When you’re at the carpool location and customer is with you, someone should ride with you, or
3. At the moment your driver is dispatched, have dispatch call the highway police and ask for authorization. Advise the highway patrol that your company is sending a truck to a location within the carpool lanes. Ask if they can dispatch a unit to your location.
The highway patrol might send a unit or won't have a unit available. If no unit is available, ask the patrol’s dispatcher for an incident or dispatch number. At the very least, ask for the dispatcher's name or ID number. These info snippets should be added to the dispatch call notes.
Defend Your Truth
If you’re company’s operator gets stopped for a carpool violation or violation of signs, provide the officer with a complete explanation. That includes telling them that you called the highway patrol and they know of the towing scenario.
Carpool citations are written for motorists who play the carpool odds game, figuring perhaps they won't get caught. Believe it or not, towers have played the game themselves. Because some cops don’t play, it’s a quick, easy citation to write, causing you the inconvenience and anguish that you were cited for simply doin’ your job. That’s a tough lump to swallow.
Time for Court
There will be a time to defend your actions. You can pay the citation, appear in court or provide a written Trial by Declaration. To pay for the citation is a “no contest”-type of action where points are levied against your driver’s license, if any. Appearing in court is one recommended way that allows you to tell your truth via your written account of what happened.
In a written declaration your detailed statement should include dates, times, details, dispatch records and even letters from your customer and the auto club confirming that you responded to their calls for service. If your dispatcher did speak to the highway patrol, include that information.
In all hopes, either the courtroom judge or administrative referee might believe that you weren’t using the carpool lane in an illegal manner and rule in your favor. I’ve known several towers who beat this citation in court and others who lost when their explanation didn’t deliver a solid presentation. I consider carpool citations as imbalanced enforcement, so be ready to defend your actions.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
They’re Rolling the Dice AgainThe beginning of a CNN.com article from June 9 began like this:
"Dice were flying, restaurants were jam-packed, and Las Vegas was hopping reopening weekend as Sin City returned after more than two months of shutdown due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic ... Hotels and attractions were far busier than expected, prompting many local resort companies to accelerate plans to open more of their properties over the coming weeks."
As American regions all across the country begin to reopen, life begins to start looking like "normal" again. With that in mind, we at American Towman, Tow Industry Week and AT Expo continue to forge ahead planning for the upcoming American Towman ShowPlace, Sept. 9-12 at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Undoubtedly, this has been a challenging year for the towing industry up to this point. The pandemic wreaked havoc on just about every component of the industry and businesses have taken a hit.
However, we should be back in the swing of things by the last quarter of 2020; time enough for us to get back to the things we’re here for: making a living.
I'm looking forward to 2020 ending with a bang. How about you?
--Charles Duke
