A “Not So Funny” Wheel and Tire Story By Randall C. Resch



I oftentimes look back to the days of towing before flatbed carriers formally arrived. In the early 1970s, I was a fledgling tow truck driver working for a small San Diego tow company near downtown and the beach areas.



Because I was driving a clunky, smoky, 1952 Aston Martin DB2 drophead coupe, I learned a valuable lesson about removing and replacing Boranni spin-on, spin-off axle caps. As said in classic car forums, “Boranni wire wheels were the sexiest wheels of all time.”



Without knowing it then, the mechanical process of removing Boranni wheels was simple; smack the spinner with a soft-headed brass hammer and repeat the ditty of, “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey,” so to remove the spinner. Changing tires was the easy part of learning, but sling towing the car from its rear bumper would prove to be a harder lesson to learn.



At some point in my “going to school routine,” my $1,500 beater Aston overheated and needed to be towed from where it broke down. My old boss Mike was a really great employer and allowed me to go get the car after my workday was complete. After 5 p.m., I headed to its location in my wrecker, a newer Ford F-600/Holmes twin-line 500 sling truck.



Having been a tow truck driver a whopping three years, I competently attached the sling to the Aston’s undersides and headed to the yard. So, what’s the problem? While en route, I hadn’t yet learned that “righty-tighty” was true for towing cars outfitted with spinners backwards. As I towed the Aston forward, the Boranni caps unscrewed causing both tires and rims to eject. One stayed within the front wheel wells while the other headed down the street. Damage was minimal, but I was mortified nonetheless.



Tire Changes with a Twist



What is tow company liability when towers accept tire changes for motor clubs and other providers?



Christine and I drove I-5 toward San Diego’s downtown on one of those incredible summer days common to Southern California. Due to the holiday, there was moderate to heavy traffic; in front of us, a slow-moving convoy of fully restored low riders. One of the Chevys lost its rear tire and wheel and bounded across four lanes of traffic. Luckily, the tire and wheel stopped against the K-rail.



If tow companies work to remove a driveshaft and not replace it due to potential liability, why do tow companies change flat tires and accept liability to replace it? As in removing a driveshaft, the lug nuts have to be removed as well as removing the lugs on any conventional wheel hub. Is the liability any different?



I often think about that day I caused operator-inflicted damage to my own car. The sad truth was it became painfully clear that I didn’t know what I was doing at the time. As for the Aston Martin, it’s long been gone and I kick myself in the backside knowing that Hagerty.com estimates a vintage ’52 Aston to be valued somewhere around $250,000. I guess it’s fair to say I wasn’t too bright; now all I have left are my memories.



In keeping with the late Dave Lambert’s “Tow First” theory, would conducting tire changes be a reasonable process in protecting a company’s assets and responding operator safety? If a tow company changes a tire and it comes off once the customer’s departed the scene, someone's certainly gonna pay for any resulting damages or be responsible for an accidental injury or unfortunate death. Stranger things have happened, right?



So, for the sake of argument, should flat tire calls be "transport only,” where the motorist’s vehicle is towed or transported to a tire repair facility?



What’s your take?



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.























Budgeting for Normal By Brian J. Riker



As a large portion of the country begins to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, life may begin to return to normal.



Almost every business around the world has felt an impact from the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and towing is not alone in its overnight drop in workload. While this issue has touched each company differently, we all can learn from the struggles we have faced and emerge as stronger businesses.



What if I said there is a better way and life does not have to be this difficult?



Diversity is key to weathering the typical ups and downs that all businesses endure. During the crisis is not the time to begin looking at opportunities to diversify (although some towers have successfully done so).



Business owners and employees alike should be looking at ways to diversify their earning potential, maximize savings and reduce expenses wherever possible. Not just for the next few months or next year—but forever.



Managing cash flow is imperative to survival, especially as many large customers have adjusted their payment terms to 45 or 60 days or more—without even asking if the change was acceptable to you, the vendor. This has caused some businesses to struggle just to meet payroll because they simply did not have enough cash flow to cover the unexpected change in their “normal.”



Same with employees; as many live hand-to-mouth without any savings set aside.



Small businesses and individual employees don’t have the muscle of large corporations to declare a new payment due date, so they must have a different thought process on money management to survive.



I have chosen to live my life, both personal and business, debt-free. After nearly going bankrupt almost two decades ago I decided “never again.” That means no car loans, no credit cards or other debt. If I can’t pay cash for it then I don’t need it. It has not been an easy road to get where I am; there have been many struggles, missed opportunities and failures along the way. I have chosen to delay pleasure short-term for the long-term benefit of my financial health.



Operating a business without leveraging credit is not something that happens overnight. Many will not even think it’s possible, but it can be done. Some of the largest trucking companies in America are 100 percent debt free; you can be, too.



If you didn’t have a payment to fret over, how much different would your outlook be on this pandemic? What could you do for your community and your team if your focus was not on making the payment now that cash flow has dried up?



The first step towards financial independence is an often-overlooked step that is critical to both personal and business financial success: a budget. A zero-base budget—not a dream budget or projection of what income might look like—but a budget based on actual known income or cash reserves.



Give a priority ranking to each payable, then assign your money from most important to least important until it is gone. Repeat and readjust as income changes—it’s that simple. Once the basics are covered and the fat is trimmed you should be able to build an emergency fund, pay off debt and build wealth beyond your dreams.



I recommend prioritizing in this order: food, shelter, utilities and transportation for your personal budget. Business priorities would be insurance, payroll, property/physical location, utilities and equipment payments. Hold no sacred cows: everything is on the table to be cut or sold, if necessary, for survival.



Business owners: you must be sure to include your minimum required take home in your business budget. Your personal finances must be in order if your business has any chance of survival. Do not simply take home what is left; this will never allow you to get ahead and build a retained earnings account for the next crisis … and there will be a next crisis.



Debt only works when everything else works as expected. One little hiccup or major disaster (like COVID-19), and your house of cards will come crashing down. Debt is not a tool; rather it is a shackle that binds you instead of setting you free to prosper without worry.



