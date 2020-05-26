A “Not So Funny” Wheel and Tire Story

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene
As a part of the Cost Control Conference being offered at The Towman Games, join Jim Weaver as he illustrates how to make more profit in your tow company. He will share and discuss tools and methods on how to get a handle on knowing your costs and controlling them for increasing your profits.
A “Not So Funny” Wheel and Tire StoryBy Randall C. Resch
I oftentimes look back to the days of towing before flatbed carriers formally arrived. In the early 1970s, I was a fledgling tow truck driver working for a small San Diego tow company near downtown and the beach areas.
Because I was driving a clunky, smoky, 1952 Aston Martin DB2 drophead coupe, I learned a valuable lesson about removing and replacing Boranni spin-on, spin-off axle caps. As said in classic car forums, “Boranni wire wheels were the sexiest wheels of all time.”
Without knowing it then, the mechanical process of removing Boranni wheels was simple; smack the spinner with a soft-headed brass hammer and repeat the ditty of, “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey,” so to remove the spinner. Changing tires was the easy part of learning, but sling towing the car from its rear bumper would prove to be a harder lesson to learn.
At some point in my “going to school routine,” my $1,500 beater Aston overheated and needed to be towed from where it broke down. My old boss Mike was a really great employer and allowed me to go get the car after my workday was complete. After 5 p.m., I headed to its location in my wrecker, a newer Ford F-600/Holmes twin-line 500 sling truck.
Having been a tow truck driver a whopping three years, I competently attached the sling to the Aston’s undersides and headed to the yard. So, what’s the problem? While en route, I hadn’t yet learned that “righty-tighty” was true for towing cars outfitted with spinners backwards. As I towed the Aston forward, the Boranni caps unscrewed causing both tires and rims to eject. One stayed within the front wheel wells while the other headed down the street. Damage was minimal, but I was mortified nonetheless.
Tire Changes with a Twist
What is tow company liability when towers accept tire changes for motor clubs and other providers?
Christine and I drove I-5 toward San Diego’s downtown on one of those incredible summer days common to Southern California. Due to the holiday, there was moderate to heavy traffic; in front of us, a slow-moving convoy of fully restored low riders. One of the Chevys lost its rear tire and wheel and bounded across four lanes of traffic. Luckily, the tire and wheel stopped against the K-rail.
If tow companies work to remove a driveshaft and not replace it due to potential liability, why do tow companies change flat tires and accept liability to replace it? As in removing a driveshaft, the lug nuts have to be removed as well as removing the lugs on any conventional wheel hub. Is the liability any different?
I often think about that day I caused operator-inflicted damage to my own car. The sad truth was it became painfully clear that I didn’t know what I was doing at the time. As for the Aston Martin, it’s long been gone and I kick myself in the backside knowing that Hagerty.com estimates a vintage ’52 Aston to be valued somewhere around $250,000. I guess it’s fair to say I wasn’t too bright; now all I have left are my memories.
In keeping with the late Dave Lambert’s “Tow First” theory, would conducting tire changes be a reasonable process in protecting a company’s assets and responding operator safety? If a tow company changes a tire and it comes off once the customer’s departed the scene, someone's certainly gonna pay for any resulting damages or be responsible for an accidental injury or unfortunate death. Stranger things have happened, right?
So, for the sake of argument, should flat tire calls be "transport only,” where the motorist’s vehicle is towed or transported to a tire repair facility?
What’s your take?
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
The Innovators Will Be SurvivorsMany great ideas have come forth from people in the towing industry, and it will be those same people and companies that will survive this pandemic. Instead of worrying about what’s happening and what’s going to happen, these “innovators,” if you will, continue to think outside the box, taking advantage of what’s “in their hand,” such as online training.
Still others are charting a blueprint and beginning to implement the ideas they’ve come up with. Those are the ones who will be ready to roll once things open back up.
I’d like to call your attention this week to a very thoughtful article written by Brian J. Riker on our Tow Business & Operations page titled, “Budgeting for Normal.” In the article, Riker not only talks about the professional aspect of budgeting, but also the personal aspect of it and how he expects it to make a difference not only today but also in the years ahead. A very compelling piece.
My advice to all is to hold on—we’re getting there. Use this time not to fret; but instead to “map.” Map out your road for success and begin to do what you can to put that plan in place.
--Charles Duke
Dynamic Manufacturing's Python BTWDynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing's Python BTW features a 5,500 lbs. self-loading wheel lift, an 82" underlift reach, a 20º negative and power tilt., two 8,000-lbs. capacity worm gear winches, a 12-ton recovery boom and out-of-cab wheel lift controls.
dynamicmfg.com
