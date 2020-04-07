Tips for Diversification

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic
Tips for DiversificationBy Brian J. Riker
Towmen are a resourceful bunch, and as such I expect most of my readers to survive this temporary crisis. One way to do so is to diversify your service offerings to make up for the shortfall of routine retail towing.
Our flatbeds, tractors and lowboy trailers can be used to haul a wide variety of in-demand products; however, we must be sure to do so in compliance with the law. Just because a product will fit and can be secured to your truck or trailer doesn’t mean it is OK to haul it without special considerations.
One of the most common violations I see is operating authority. Many towers have U.S. DOT numbers; but not as many have for-hire motor carrier authority, commonly known as an MC number. This is because disabled or wrecked motor vehicles typically do not require motor carrier authority for emergency or first-moves.
If you are hauling anything other than wrecked or disabled motor vehicles in interstate commerce, you must have active motor carrier authority. If not, you can be fined thousands of dollars. You must also update your MCS-150 (U.S. DOT number report) to reflect the additional freight types you intend to haul.
If you do not currently have MC authority, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making available emergency applications for temporary operating authority. This authority will be granted in as little 48 hours and be effective for 90 days, or until the end of the declared emergency. This temporary authority can be converted into permanent authority, if so desired.
Keep in mind this temporary authority is intended for trucking companies that will be hauling supplies directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts. Temporary emergency authority will not be granted to those not intending to move relief supplies.
All of the traditional requirements of permanent authority still apply, such as drug testing programs, process agent (BOC-3), insurance filings (BMC-90) and completed driver qualification files (including drug and alcohol clearinghouse query for CDL drivers).
I must also caution towers looking to diversify to contact their insurance agent to verify they have the appropriate insurance coverage for the type and value of the new work. Most towers do not have coverage that will protect them when hauling anything not a motor vehicle. Common things currently transported like toolboxes, machinery and sheds all require special riders or declarations on your insurance policy, as does general freight.
The spot market for dry van and refrigerated goods is looking really tempting at the moment; however, be sure you have the proper equipment, insurance and training required to haul these loads. There is special training for food safety and security that is applicable to hauling many grocery loads.
We all have to do what we can to weather this storm, including some things outside our comfort zone. Just make sure you are doing them safely and legally to avoid causing your business more harm while trying to protect it.
Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.
Pandemic Strategies“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” —Socrates
Dealing with the current pandemic calls for the employment of some new strategies to stay in front of and top-of-mind with clients. Don’t just sit back waiting and hoping for the phone to ring; get your typing and dialing fingers in shape and reach out to people.
Facebook’s Business Resource Hub has a few good ideas. They suggest that you stay up to date by following credible, official sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and your local government health department so you can respond quickly to changes that could affect you or your customers. Proactively share important information with your customers using email, your website, Facebook page, Instagram or however you typically connect.
I know of one towing company that does that located in my state. Their staying connected has surely gone a long way to building a very successful business and has undoubtedly made them top-of-mind to customers should a situation calling for their services arise. Long before the pandemic, I received emails at least three times a week from this company; your company may want to use some of this time to begin such a public relations campaign. It really doesn’t take much.
Other suggestions that the Facebook Business Resource Hub offers are hosting online events (such as business-oriented webinars), prepare a customer service plan and provide a list of frequently asked questions that you can share with the industry.
You can still maintain—or build—success in these challenging times.
--Charles Duke
