Tips for Diversification By Brian J. Riker



Towmen are a resourceful bunch, and as such I expect most of my readers to survive this temporary crisis. One way to do so is to diversify your service offerings to make up for the shortfall of routine retail towing.



Our flatbeds, tractors and lowboy trailers can be used to haul a wide variety of in-demand products; however, we must be sure to do so in compliance with the law. Just because a product will fit and can be secured to your truck or trailer doesn’t mean it is OK to haul it without special considerations.



One of the most common violations I see is operating authority. Many towers have U.S. DOT numbers; but not as many have for-hire motor carrier authority, commonly known as an MC number. This is because disabled or wrecked motor vehicles typically do not require motor carrier authority for emergency or first-moves.



If you are hauling anything other than wrecked or disabled motor vehicles in interstate commerce, you must have active motor carrier authority. If not, you can be fined thousands of dollars. You must also update your MCS-150 (U.S. DOT number report) to reflect the additional freight types you intend to haul.



If you do not currently have MC authority, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making available emergency applications for temporary operating authority. This authority will be granted in as little 48 hours and be effective for 90 days, or until the end of the declared emergency. This temporary authority can be converted into permanent authority, if so desired.



Keep in mind this temporary authority is intended for trucking companies that will be hauling supplies directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts. Temporary emergency authority will not be granted to those not intending to move relief supplies.



All of the traditional requirements of permanent authority still apply, such as drug testing programs, process agent (BOC-3), insurance filings (BMC-90) and completed driver qualification files (including drug and alcohol clearinghouse query for CDL drivers).



I must also caution towers looking to diversify to contact their insurance agent to verify they have the appropriate insurance coverage for the type and value of the new work. Most towers do not have coverage that will protect them when hauling anything not a motor vehicle. Common things currently transported like toolboxes, machinery and sheds all require special riders or declarations on your insurance policy, as does general freight.



The spot market for dry van and refrigerated goods is looking really tempting at the moment; however, be sure you have the proper equipment, insurance and training required to haul these loads. There is special training for food safety and security that is applicable to hauling many grocery loads.



We all have to do what we can to weather this storm, including some things outside our comfort zone. Just make sure you are doing them safely and legally to avoid causing your business more harm while trying to protect it.



No One Left Behind By Randall C. Resch



The news is alive with recurring incidents where vehicles get towed to a tow facility only to discover an injured victim or a deceased body hours later or the next day.



This has the potential of happening anywhere.



It’s Pretty Common



As an accident investigator, EMT and tow operator, I've worked these crashes and seen that small-ish victims tend to get thrown to a vehicle’s floor upon impact. Wreckage and other factors like weather and darkness may hide the victim’s presence.



Modern vehicles are equipped with as many as 12 airbags. When smaller victims are tossed to the floorboards, between the seats or under dashboards, they may be obscured by compartment debris. There's always a possibility that someone isn’t found because they were hidden under draped air bags.



Where’d They Go?



Individuals sometimes aren’t discovered at the initial crash scene and ultimately get listed as “missing persons” with the local police. This was the case in December 2007 when a Tarzana, California, mom and son were in a vehicle that careened into a building. The Los Angeles Times reported that the son was transported by paramedics and the vehicle was towed in the usual manner. Initially, the family didn’t know mom and son were in a crash nor were they aware the son was transported to the hospital.



In the case of the lost son and mom, investigators traced dispatch logs, call center recordings and hospital records subsequently locating the son as a crash victim; but mom wasn’t found. Accordingly, the LAPD went to the Canoga Park tow yard where mom’s body was discovered inside the vehicle.



Unless an individual works in environments where death, rescue and body extrication are their vocation, the public doesn’t understand that once rescue is complete, there are additional steps that must be taken. In most cases, even if the individual was determined deceased, rescue and extrication typically comes first; the dead have to wait. The deceased ultimately requires a response from the Sheriff’s/Coroner’s Office to come to a scene, identify, record and transport the deceased.



Then, notification of the next of kin occurs.



Outside Looking In



Most first responders require a systematic check and vehicle walkaround that includes marking the vehicle's exterior to indicate the specific space was searched. Some procedures require that someone is tasked with making a final walkaround and inspection before a tow company loads or tows the casualties away.



Although tow trucks typically are last to handle on-scene clean up, it's important that tow operators take a quick look in interior spaces before loading flatbed carriers or dollies to ensure no one is left behind. Prior to departing, and with a gloved hand, push those deployed air bags out of the way to make a cursory look while being ready for the visual shock that an injured or deceased individual might still be in the car.



Because there are many players in first response, finding all victims is a critical part and responsibility of recovery. The same holds true at accident scenes where vehicles roll over and victims not wearing seatbelts were thrown from their vehicles. Motorcycle accidents oftentimes result in riders being ejected into roadside ditches, brush and trees.



In all scenarios like these, liability is questioned when someone is found in a towed vehicle after the fact. Not that it’s just the towman’s responsibility, but it‘s something we towers can do if nothing less than for our own peace of mind.



