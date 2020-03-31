No One Left Behind

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY
American Towman Field Editor's Terry Abejuela's "Calculating Recovery Resistance" seminar will highlight techniques for calculating recovery resistances due to the recovery path surface and slope, as well as rolling resistance.
atshowplace.com
atshowplace.com
No One Left BehindBy Randall C. Resch
The news is alive with recurring incidents where vehicles get towed to a tow facility only to discover an injured victim or a deceased body hours later or the next day.
This has the potential of happening anywhere.
It’s Pretty Common
As an accident investigator, EMT and tow operator, I've worked these crashes and seen that small-ish victims tend to get thrown to a vehicle’s floor upon impact. Wreckage and other factors like weather and darkness may hide the victim’s presence.
Modern vehicles are equipped with as many as 12 airbags. When smaller victims are tossed to the floorboards, between the seats or under dashboards, they may be obscured by compartment debris. There's always a possibility that someone isn’t found because they were hidden under draped air bags.
Where’d They Go?
Individuals sometimes aren’t discovered at the initial crash scene and ultimately get listed as “missing persons” with the local police. This was the case in December 2007 when a Tarzana, California, mom and son were in a vehicle that careened into a building. The Los Angeles Times reported that the son was transported by paramedics and the vehicle was towed in the usual manner. Initially, the family didn’t know mom and son were in a crash nor were they aware the son was transported to the hospital.
In the case of the lost son and mom, investigators traced dispatch logs, call center recordings and hospital records subsequently locating the son as a crash victim; but mom wasn’t found. Accordingly, the LAPD went to the Canoga Park tow yard where mom’s body was discovered inside the vehicle.
Unless an individual works in environments where death, rescue and body extrication are their vocation, the public doesn’t understand that once rescue is complete, there are additional steps that must be taken. In most cases, even if the individual was determined deceased, rescue and extrication typically comes first; the dead have to wait. The deceased ultimately requires a response from the Sheriff’s/Coroner’s Office to come to a scene, identify, record and transport the deceased.
Then, notification of the next of kin occurs.
Outside Looking In
Most first responders require a systematic check and vehicle walkaround that includes marking the vehicle's exterior to indicate the specific space was searched. Some procedures require that someone is tasked with making a final walkaround and inspection before a tow company loads or tows the casualties away.
Although tow trucks typically are last to handle on-scene clean up, it's important that tow operators take a quick look in interior spaces before loading flatbed carriers or dollies to ensure no one is left behind. Prior to departing, and with a gloved hand, push those deployed air bags out of the way to make a cursory look while being ready for the visual shock that an injured or deceased individual might still be in the car.
Because there are many players in first response, finding all victims is a critical part and responsibility of recovery. The same holds true at accident scenes where vehicles roll over and victims not wearing seatbelts were thrown from their vehicles. Motorcycle accidents oftentimes result in riders being ejected into roadside ditches, brush and trees.
In all scenarios like these, liability is questioned when someone is found in a towed vehicle after the fact. Not that it’s just the towman’s responsibility, but it‘s something we towers can do if nothing less than for our own peace of mind.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Pandemic Strategies“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” —Socrates
Dealing with the current pandemic calls for the employment of some new strategies to stay in front of and top-of-mind with clients. Don’t just sit back waiting and hoping for the phone to ring; get your typing and dialing fingers in shape and reach out to people.
Facebook’s Business Resource Hub has a few good ideas. They suggest that you stay up to date by following credible, official sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and your local government health department so you can respond quickly to changes that could affect you or your customers. Proactively share important information with your customers using email, your website, Facebook page, Instagram or however you typically connect.
I know of one towing company that does that located in my state. Their staying connected has surely gone a long way to building a very successful business and has undoubtedly made them top-of-mind to customers should a situation calling for their services arise. Long before the pandemic, I received emails at least three times a week from this company; your company may want to use some of this time to begin such a public relations campaign. It really doesn’t take much.
Other suggestions that the Facebook Business Resource Hub offers are hosting online events (such as business-oriented webinars), prepare a customer service plan and provide a list of frequently asked questions that you can share with the industry.
You can still maintain—or build—success in these challenging times.
--Charles Duke
Century 5130Miller Industries' most popular heavy-duty integrated unit, the Century 5130 offers plenty of versatility with its 25-ton recovery boom and dual 25,000 lbs. winches.
millerind.com
