The Reality of COVID-19 and You

The Reality of COVID-19 and YouBy Randall C. Resch
If the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.
COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).
Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.
Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.
Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.
I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)
There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.
At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.
Weathering the Storm
Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.
Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.
If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.
Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.
American Towman, Tow Industry Week and the author provide this information as a basis of information only, not to be construed as medical advice. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and countless medical sources. According to the experts, people with compromised immune systems and those over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greatest risk.
Tow Truck Wars in Canada?Tow trucks and tow companies set on fire. Tow trucks and towmen being shot. Attorneys representing tow companies threatened at gunpoint. Fist fights at crash scenes. Tow trucks being driven off the road.
What in the world is going on up in Toronto, Canada?
According to a Feb. 15 report on Canada’s “The Globe and Mail” website: “For more than a year, a violent tow truck war has been raging across the Greater Toronto Area, erupting in fist fights at crash scenes and trucks being driven off the road as operators compete for bigger slices of the lucrative business. Dozens of trucks have been set on fire, and at least two men tied to the industry have been killed. …
“Currently, towing is licensed in Ontario at a municipal level—but only 17 of the province’s 444 municipalities have any such system, according to (the Canadian Automobile Association). … (A)s a result, the industry is governed by a confusing patchwork of bylaws and guidelines that leave the business ripe for corruption.”
Canadian Towing Association Executive Director Doug Nelson feels the answer lies in “provincial licensing,” where proper management and oversight of the industry can take place.
In any case, someone has to get a handle on it. Not just members of the towing industry, but the general public is at risk with these wars going on.
“(T)here’s a lot of other people around who have nothing to do with it,” said York Regional Police spokesperson Sergeant Andy Pattenden said recently. “So the chances of somebody who is innocent and has nothing to do with any of this getting injured are very high. Community safety is at risk while these people are out on the street, and whoever is responsible for these crimes, we need to get them in custody.”
Let’s hope someone does something to increase the peace soon.
--Charles Duke
