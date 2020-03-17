The Reality of COVID-19 and You

By Randall C. ReschIf the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.American Towman, Tow Industry Week and the author provide this information as a basis of information only, not to be construed as medical advice. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and countless medical sources. According to the experts, people with compromised immune systems and those over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greatest risk.