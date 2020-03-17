Digital Edition
Ultimate Towing Rescues Pinned Baby
One-year-old pinned by tree that fell on home
Century Masterack Storage System
Options include: bin system for airlines, absorbents container, more
ARA University to be Unveiled at NARS 2020
Initiative to help members position themselves as leaders
Sticking to the Road
Bambauer Towing has stayed with the road; it looks kind of cool
Déjà Vu: Give Me A Brake ... Again
Company gets to move same brake machine--20 years later
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 11 - March 17, 2020

The Reality of COVID-19 and You

Unknown 3fdc4By Randall C. Resch

If the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.

COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).

Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.

Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.

Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.

I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)

There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.

At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.

Weathering the Storm
Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.

Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.

If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.

Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.

American Towman, Tow Industry Week and the author provide this information as a basis of information only, not to be construed as medical advice. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and countless medical sources. According to the experts, people with compromised immune systems and those over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greatest risk.


Public Fears Allayed as Facts Emerge

Media-driven hysteria about the danger of coronavirus and how it is transmitted have begun to give way to actual facts about the virus coming from health officials, allaying public concerns. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control, countless medical sources such as Sanjay Gupta of CNN, Dr. Mehmet Oz (“Dr. Oz”), plus state and local health officials.

According to the experts, people over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greater risk. Coronavirus does not transmit through the air. The most effective practice for avoiding transmission of this virus is to wash one’s hands thoroughly when out in public.

Outside of some city, state and school officials closing facilities down in an effort to appear proactive, life and commerce continue with no serious threat to the average citizen who is in fair health, according to health officials.

To towing professionals who work the streets and engage with the motoring public: American Towman advises towmen to wash the hands now and then throughout the workday. This preventative practice will also protect one from the flu and other viruses.

"… (L)ife and commerce continue with no serious threat to the average citizen who is in fair health, according to health officials. … "
Quick-Clearance Certify at Towman Games; Mid-America’s Tow Show in Ohio This June
American Towman Operations Editor Randall C. Resch’s “Flatbed Carriers and Safety Considerations” invites attendees to acquire fundamental skills, techniques and considerations necessary to avoid tragedy through a photo presentation and discussion. This course will also instruct attendees how to work in the best interests of quick clear programs and ongoing workplace safety. Join Randy for this highly informative seminar during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.

Tow Truck Wars in Canada?

Tow trucks and tow companies set on fire. Tow trucks and towmen being shot. Attorneys representing tow companies threatened at gunpoint. Fist fights at crash scenes. Tow trucks being driven off the road.

What in the world is going on up in Toronto, Canada?

According to a Feb. 15 report on Canada’s “The Globe and Mail” website: “For more than a year, a violent tow truck war has been raging across the Greater Toronto Area, erupting in fist fights at crash scenes and trucks being driven off the road as operators compete for bigger slices of the lucrative business. Dozens of trucks have been set on fire, and at least two men tied to the industry have been killed. …

“Currently, towing is licensed in Ontario at a municipal level—but only 17 of the province’s 444 municipalities have any such system, according to (the Canadian Automobile Association). … (A)s a result, the industry is governed by a confusing patchwork of bylaws and guidelines that leave the business ripe for corruption.”

Canadian Towing Association Executive Director Doug Nelson feels the answer lies in “provincial licensing,” where proper management and oversight of the industry can take place.

In any case, someone has to get a handle on it. Not just members of the towing industry, but the general public is at risk with these wars going on.

“(T)here’s a lot of other people around who have nothing to do with it,” said York Regional Police spokesperson Sergeant Andy Pattenden said recently. “So the chances of somebody who is innocent and has nothing to do with any of this getting injured are very high. Community safety is at risk while these people are out on the street, and whoever is responsible for these crimes, we need to get them in custody.”

Let’s hope someone does something to increase the peace soon.

--Charles Duke

March 11 - March 17, 2020
Tow company owner Cody Close is among four persons charged in a scheme to bribe the deputies in exchange for illegally steering extra business to his tow firm.

Tow Company Owner, Deputies Indicted in Bribery Scheme

A Riverside County, California, sheriff’s lieutenant, sergeant and former deputy, as well as Temecula towing company owner, have been indicted by the Riverside County Grand Jury in what was described as a scheme to bribe the deputies in exchange for illegally steering extra business to the tow firm. Lt. Samuel Flores, Sgt. Robert Martin Christolon, former Deputy Kevin Alton Carpenter and DJ’s Towing owner Cody Close face charges that include bribery and conspiracy, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said March 12. The indictments were returned Wednesday. The men are scheduled to enter pleas on March 27 in Superior Court in Riverside. Source: pe.com.

Boone County to Update Towing Policy

The Boone County (West Virginia) Commission will revise and update the county towing policy as required by state code every three years. “We’re on our third year. It was last set in 2017, so it is time to renew it,” said Boone County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Mayhorn. “The current policy as is, I feel, from my perspective, leaves room for improvement. The last meeting we had a towing operator come before the commission and speak about the way he feels it has been operated. We also have another operator in the county that has somewhat applied to us for consideration to be on the current policy. The current policy has no provisions regarding how to address that in between those three years.” Currently, Boone County has three qualified towing companies on the approved list, with two more inquiring about the process of being approved. Source: coalvalleynews.com.

2020 Mid-America Trucking Show Canceled

Organizers of the Mid-America Trucking Show announced Thursday afternoon they are cancelling the 49th annual event, which was scheduled for later this month, due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the U.S. Show management, in a note on the show’s website, said the decision was made after consultation with exhibitors and Kentucky officials. “It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Mid-America Trucking Show scheduled for March 26-28 in Louisville, Kentucky,” the note states. “In light of today’s extraordinary circumstances and with an abundance of caution, this decision has been made with the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, employees and show partners in mind,” organizers said. Show management says the show will return in 2021 for its 50th anniversary on March 25-27 in Louisville. Source: ccjdigital.com.


Ultimate Towing of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and a host of other first responders rescued a 1-year-old girl who was pinned in her bed by a pine tree that fell on her mobile home. Image - Mount Airy (North Carolina) Rescue Squad Facebook Page.

Ultimate Towing, Responders Rescue Baby

A 1-year-old girl is recovering after being pinned in her bed by a pine tree that fell on her mobile home in Dobson, North Carolina, March 6.

Matthew Kirkman and his fiance, Caitlin Bowman, had just put their three kids to bed when high winds started.

Kirkman works with trees and said when he heard a pop, he knew a tree was going to fall. He and his fiance ran and the tree crashed into the side of the home with their baby, Bailey, inside. The other two children were on the other side of the home

Ultimate Towing of Mount Airy, members and equipment from all five Surry County Rescue Squads, Central Surry Fire Department, Surry County emergency medical services and the Surry County Sheriff's Office worked to free the child, according to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad. The father, Matthew Kirkman, said it took a heavy-duty rotator to remove the tree and free his daughter.

She was transported to a local hospital and does not have any broken bones or internal bleeding, according to her family's GoFundMe page.

The family is raising money on a GoFundMe page for a new home and clothes for their children.

Source: wxii12.com.

Miller Industries Sees Increase in Net Income

Miller Industries on posted better net income in the fourth quarter over a year ago driven by stable demand, March 4.

Net income in the quarter was $11.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, an increase of 8.3%, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or 95 cents per diluted share, in the prior-year period, the Chattanooga, Tennesee-based company reported. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $26.9 million, or 13.3% of net sales, compared to $22.2 million, or 12.3% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said.

Jeffrey I. Badgley, Miller's co-chief executive officer, said that strong fourth quarter results, capped off a record-setting year for the company.

"During the fourth quarter and full year, revenue increased year-over-year by 12.9% and 15.0%, respectively," he said.

Source: timesfreepress.com.

APTO, TRAO Combine Legislative Efforts

The boards for the Towing & Recovery Association of Ohio and the Association of Professional Towers-Ohio have formed the Ohio Towing and Recovery Legislative Committee to focus on the industry’s legislative and regulatory efforts in Ohio.

The OTRLC will consist of TRAO and APTO members working together to manage government relations, legislative and regulatory issues and communications on behalf of both associations. The committee will represent a unified front for the towing and recovery industry in Ohio for the first time in years, according to a press release. 

“Both groups understand the significance of working for the industry with one voice,” stated Dave Clark, APTO board chair. “The times are changing, our businesses are changing, and it only makes sense that the towing industry is united and has a seat at the table in Columbus to better the industry in the future”. 

“The issues we are dealing with as an industry impact everyone,” added Tug Brock, TRAO president. “The OTRLC is a strong step forward showing unity in the towing and recovery industry when it comes to protecting and defending our businesses.  The best way forward is together and to do what is best for everyone in the industry.” 

TRAO and APTO signed a contract with Shumaker Advisors’ Joe Hollabaugh and Andy Herf to serve as the joint effort’s lobbyists and they will represent both organizations through the OTRLC. 

Source: APTO.

Towman Intervenes in Police Chase of Stolen Ambulance

A towman attempted to stop a man leading police on a chase through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 2. 

The chase began when Mark Giwerowski, 42, stole an ambulance as medics and police responded to a possible assault at a hotel. 

Despite being shot by an officer, the suspect led police on a 90-minute chase. 

“Basically, no regard for life, he struck a couple of other vehicles and sent a couple of people to the hospital,” said towman Joell Hilton. 

Hilton, the owner of a local towing company, was responding to a call when the scene unfolded right in front of him. He decided to intervene and try to stop the stolen ambulance. Hilton was able to flatten some of the suspected vehicle’s tires during his effort. 

The suspect was later apprehended. He faces several charges including robbery and carjacking.

Sources: hawaiinewsnow.com; 6abc.com.

Virginia Towman ‘Lucky to be Alive’ After Crash

A towman is recovering after a crash pinned him to the side of Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, Virginia, while he was responding to a separate crash, Feb. 29.

Towman Eugene Alls, a state trooper and three others were injured in the crash. The driver was charged with reckless driving. 

“A vehicle lost control, came across three lanes of traffic, struck the state trooper’s car, push the state trooper’s car into my driver pinning him against the concrete barrier wall,” said S+A Towing owner Shawn Lowry.

Lowry said Alls, who suffered a broken neck and multiple other injuries, is lucky to be alive.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him. A long recovery road ahead of him. He’s probably going to be out for three to four months I’d say at the very least.”

He’s hoping that this incident will serve as a reminder to motorists of the importance to obey the law and move over when they see flashing lights. 

A GoFundMe account was created to help Alls with expenses.

Source: wfxrtv.com.

Towman Run Over by Suspected Impaired Driver

A Phoenix, Arizona, towman made it out alive after police say a suspected impaired driver hit him and ran him over.

The victim said it happened as he was unloading cars for a dealership in between the solid yellow lines in the middle of the street. The victim, who did not want to be identified, said he had done it “a million times,” but this time a suspected impaired driver struck and drove over him.

He's dealing with a long list of injuries, including broken ribs, broken vertebrae, a fractured arm and a broken jaw. Police charged the driver, Jeffrey David Green, with aggravated DUI. According to police documents, Green admitted to police that he took Percocet and muscle relaxers before getting behind the wheel; he was also driving on a suspended license.

Source: azfamily.com.
Déjà Vu: Give Me A Brake ... Again

0 Deja Vu TIW 6 8f270By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Jess Jr.’s & Sons LLC is a family owned and operated professional collision repair shop that has been serving the Delmarva Peninsula for over 75 years and four generations. Brothers Jeff and Jed Hurley Sr own the business now and Jed Hurley Jr. works alongside his dad every day.

Repeat business from customers is a good thing in any industry and it is no different in the towing, recovery and transport industries. Such was the case when Jess Jr.’s & Sons received a call to remove and re-locate two big brake machines.

Shawn Bell, the owner of Kommercial Kitchens of Cambridge, Maryland, called Jess Jr.’s & Sons late February to remove a couple of brake machines from his old shop and place them in his new shop.

“We moved two of these big brake units for Shawn,” Jr. informed. “We moved the blue one first then we moved the green one two days later. The green one was the one dad put in there 20 years ago. Dad’s trying to find pictures of him setting it in there with the Century 40-ton rotator.”

This time around they responded with their unit JJR-4, a 2006 Peterbilt 379 with a Century 1060 60-ton rotator body.

They used heavy equipment hydraulic duck bill jacks to jack the brake up and get it on to heavy-duty dollies. They staged the rotator and rigged with Crosby shackles. Then they used the drag winch with a block low to the gate and made a low pull to keep the unit from toppling over. They had to winch out of the building to doorway opening to reach with the boom lines, then extended boom into into building. Rigged both wire ropes to the unit/brake and boomed in until out of the building.

Once the brake machine was out of the building it was set onto a heavy haul trailer and secured load to the deck.

“We were originally going to put the two brakes on our Landoll, but a welding and fabrication shop supplied a trailer for Shawn,” Jr. informed. “The trailer was a pindel hitch with three axles I believe rated at like 33,000 and pulled behind a pickup.”

“We offset it to one side to keep the gravity even on the trailer because of the gear drive position,” he continued. “It was then transported to Kommercial Kitchens newest location,” informed Jr. “We off-loaded the unit the way we placed it on the trailer, but took different measures to get it into the building since we were working with a really low door opening.”

Sr. said, “Had a great time working with my son Jr. Hurley getting these brakes out of some tight holes and loading them on the owners trailer to transport to the owners new shop with kinda the same size holes to go in. Déjà vu ... I actually loaded that old green Sturdy Bender 20 years ago with our Century 1040S rotator. Kinda good to see the oldest brake still in use with the newer ones working at the same place.”

Jr. was in the hospital as we communicated back and forth to get the info for this article. It’s been a VERY busy past few months for Jr.; as I was writing this he and his wife became the proud parents of a baby boy.

“My son was born on March 6, 2020. He is Jed Hurley the third,” Jr. proudly stated.

Editor’s Note: Look for more on this awesome JJR-4 rotator in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Talcum Powder Play

0 dd52aBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called on Jan. 5 at around 7:45 by the Posey County Sheriff's Department for a rollover tractor-trailer loaded with talcum powder.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, and operator Randy Shaffer with an NRC 35-ton slider pulling their response trailer.

“We received a call while en route that the load was through the roof, so we dispatched the heavy-duty rollback with the skid-steer and all the attachments and a Landoll,” said Wayne.

Operator Kale English responded with their Century 30-ton rollback carrying the skid-steer and operator Mike Jones drove their tractor and Landoll.

“We had Steve Boyle and our traffic division to set up the traffic control and have the drone to fly for area photos,” Wayne said.

The recovery team first pulled the unit up the bank and separated the unit to get the hazard of fuel oil out of the way.

“After we separated the tractor from the trailer, we called for operator Imran Awan with our 35-ton Challenger,” said Wayne.

With the tractor out of the way, they slid the trailer up to the road and cut the roof out so they could remove the very large bags of talcum powder before uprighting the trailer. The bags were lifted out and set on to skids. The skids were loaded onto the Landoll and transported to Tri-State’s shop for inside storage.

“Once the trailer was unloaded, using the two NRC 65-ton rotators, Frank and me mid-air rolled the trailer,” Wayne concluded.

A ’Tator & Taters Tale in Nebraska

0 2835aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Owned and operated by Logan and Jordan Dowhy, Dowhy Towing & Recovery in Kearney, Nebraska, was founded by Logan in July 2010.

“I’m the owner, CEO, CFO, janitor, founder … OK just owner/founder,” joked Logan.

With most of the country still in the grip of the last weeks of winter, here is a sunny July job done by Dowhy Towing & Recovery.

At 8:10 p.m. on a Saturday evening, the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C dispatched Dowhy Towing and Recovery to a multi-semi accident in the median of Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Logan team surveyed the area and deemed in necessary to remove the Freightliner and trailer from blocking interstate traffic. Logan moved the tractor and trailer to a safe location in the median, where it would wait for another tow company to be retrieved.

He then spoke with the Nebraska State Patrolmen on scene and determined it was necessary to leave the overturned semi, a tan 2016 Volvo tractor and Hyundai reefer trailer as the daylight hours had subsided and it would not be safe to initiate the beginning of a recovery.  

The following morning at 8:30 a.m. Dowhy dispatched “Sneaky Pete,” a 1989 Century 1050 60-ton mounted on a 1989 Peterbilt 377; a 2014 Dodge 5500 with a Vulcan 894 light-duty; their emergency response trailer with air cushions, saws, hand tools, clean up and spill equipment; their 2000 Sterling with 26’ Jerr-Dan 10-ton rollback with a John Deere Payloader; and a 2009 Peterbilt 386 with a Dowhy’s reefer trailer.

Operators Trenton Thomas, Daniel Reifor, Kyle Brennan and Kyle Hort returned with Logan as scene supervisor the next morning.

The operators and Logan surveyed the area, discussed and determined the best scenario to initiate the recovery was to start by offloading the potatoes, re-stacking them on pallets, wrapping them in shrink wrap and loading the pallets into Dowhy's reefer trailer.

Logan called in additional personnel: Les Smith, Peyton Brennan and Jared Cline to ensure an efficient and successful offload and re-load.

The additional personnel arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. The potatoes were in 50-lbs. boxes and bags. All potatoes had to be re-stacked, re-palleted and re-wrapped. Dowhy Towing and Recovery personnel used the John Deere Payloader to load the re-wrapped pallets into Dowhy’s reefer trailer, where an operator used the pallet jack to organize the load in the reefer.

The Pete and reefer trailer and an operator left the scene at this time and returned to Dowhy's storage facility at 1:30 p.m. The additional personnel stayed on scene to assist in a safe and successful upright of the tractor and trailer combo.

Dowhy's operators rigged “Sneaky Pete” the ’tator to the front of the tractor with two single lines: one in a strong-arm position to the front axle and one to the rear of trailer in a tail wrap position.

The Vulcan 894 light-duty was also rigged to the rear of trailer and with a two-part line to the front of the trailer in a wrap position. Dowhy’s recovery crew noticed the front steer axle had partially broken away from the leaf springs and used a chain to hold it in place.

Once the rigging was in place and lines were pulled snugged, Logan along with his operators and personnel checked the rigging to ensure a safe recovery could begin. The operators were given the go ahead to stand the combo onto its wheels. The combo was uprighted, and the three additional personnel picked up the remaining debris and cleared the scene.

During this time, Dowhy's operators prepared the tractor and trailer combo to be towed back to Dowhy's storage facility by running air to the combo, removing the drive line and repairing an air valve leaking on truck.

“Sneaky Pete” then towed the tractor and trailer combo to Dowhy's storage facility.

Editor’s Note: Look for the My Baby truck feature on Truck #14 Sneaky Pete in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Hamilton, NJ
$100
(pop. 26,503)

Brandon, MS
$125
(pop. 21,705)

Elk River, MN
$65
(pop. 22,974)

Alvin, TX
$150
(pop. 24,236)

‘Thirty-Minutes … or It’s Free’

Tow truck 11 17bf3By Randall C. Resch
I read with great interest that tow policy may be changing in Montgomery County, Texas, a population of approximately 500,000 people. As it is a smaller area than Dallas or Houston, the oncoming rotation policy is written to require tow trucks respond within a 15-minute time period.

As in cities that experience traffic congestion during prime time hours, does your tow company have dedicated trucks that are parked in strategic locations ready and waiting to serve at a moment’s notice?

I believe that 15-minute arrival requirements aren’t better--or safer--than the current "chip-system" for tow truck response. A 15-minute response requirement promotes risk to the general and motoring public as tow trucks quickly make their way through traffic at the request of law enforcement. 

That’s a Risky Game

Quick-time response is a risky game that goes back to one of the largest lawsuits ever levied in a driver-initiated fatality. Domino’s Pizza once touted in a marketing campaign, "Thirty-minutes or it's free!,” suggesting that if an ordered pizza doesn’t arrive piping hot at your door in that time frame it was free.

In December 1989, a wrongful death settlement of plus $78 million dollars was awarded to a 49-year-old woman who experienced head and spine injuries when a Domino's driver reportedly ran a traffic signal and struck her car. A Missouri circuit court ordered the company and its local franchise owner to pay $750,000 in actual damages and $78 million in punitive damages.

Tow Contract Response

Law enforcement contracts typically have a dedicated section defining operator response with general requirements for response times. For companies that consistently violate response times, they can fall under disciplinary actions or removed from contract service altogether.

For example, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Tow Service Agreement for the Metro Tow Area, 2017-2019, in part states: “Towing firm shall provide response times to all DPS requests that do not exceed 30 minutes for Light Duty and Medium Duty and 45-minutes Heavy Duty during normal duty hours (5am-7pm). For response times after hours, 45-minutes for Light and Medium-Duty and 75-minutes for Heavy-Duty.”

The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation tow operators, the contract wording is different: “The operator shall respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, within the maximum response time limits established by the Area Commander.”

Because of the varied size and populations of the 25 command areas throughout the state, required response can be anywhere from 20 minutes upward to 45 minutes.

No Expedite or Code-3

In states where tow trucks don't have emergency lighting or authority to respond "Code-3,” a 15-minute response time isn't realistic. It's unreasonable to expect a 25,000-pound carrier to respond across town at rush hour and be on-scene in 15 minutes. When the contract’s wording has an expectation of “timeliness,” what’s reasonable and prudent will always be considered in the protection of the public.

When contract specifics demand tow trucks be on scene in 15 minutes, be wary of what’s being requested of you. Until tow trucks are granted authorization and recognition of “first responder” under vehicle code law, quick response is a risky proposition for rotation providers.

In, San Diego, California, police tow operators stage tow trucks as the most favorable way to meet on-time ETA's. While staging may be a better means or option of serving contracts, it's a logistical and financial nightmare for smaller companies. However, if you want to be a provider for the agency, you’ll have to meet arrival requirements.

ETA requirements likely won’t change. So, what’s your strategy for meeting ETA requirements? Finding better and quicker ways to satisfy ETAs without a need for speed or unsafe driving practices is a challenge tow will always companies face.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Get Involved by Voting

N1206P50007C ef983By Brian J. Riker

As you read this I will be preparing for several meetings in Washington, D.C., as part of the TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop. Just a few short years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined I would be meeting with legislators to discuss the future of the towing industry.

I was not one to participate in the legislative process; rather I just reacted to what was thrown my way.

It’s never too late to decide to get involved and make a difference.

One thing that stands out to me is how difficult it was for me to get the meetings set up since I’ve only recently become an active voter. I have been registered all my adult life; however, other than voting in the presidential elections, I never bothered to vote at the local or state level. Having a track record of barely participating in the process made me seem less important to the elected officials I am now trying to influence.

Now is the time for everyone to become more active in the political process. You don’t have to spend all day watching the news and dissecting every nuance of a candidate’s behavior; though you should understand the basics of where they stand on key issues that affect your personal and professional life. Find the candidates that have the right balance of social and economic programs that will help you obtain your goals and support them with your vote.

Though they don’t see how you vote, building a track record of voting tells the lawmakers you are serious about making a difference. This will prioritize you on the list when they are scheduling their limited time for personal meetings with constituents. It will also allow your voice to be heard.

Each vote does really count even when we may feel like it won’t matter.

You can have your voice heard by attending town hall meetings with your lawmakers when they are in the area. The goal is to build a relationship with their office as the go-to person for issues related to your cause. For me, I want my legislators to know me as “the tow safety guy” so that they will begin to actively seek my input on issues. It is much better to have a say in the development stages rather than trying to react to a bad proposal.

Our job is to educate the lawmakers so that they understand the towing industry from our perspective. The insurance companies, private property owners, tenant rights groups and trucking industry all have folks working to provide their point of view. We must provide ours as well if we want the results to be fair and balanced for all parties.

This needs to be done in a professional manner, no name-calling or strong language. Stick to the facts that can be proven with solid data. You don’t have to agree with or even like your representative; however, you do need to be able to work with them if you want your voice heard.

Keep it short. Our industry is one of thousands that a lawmaker must consider; they need simple talking points and data to help them understand the key points of an issue. Staying on topic and avoiding generalities is key to being heard. Don’t be discouraged if you only get to speak to a staffer; they are usually the experts on policy for specific issues and lawmakers listen to their staff.

Bottom line: One person can and does make a difference. This isn’t just for the owners; all towers should be involved in the process that regulates their chosen industry.

Vote for what you believe in. Show support for those that share your beliefs by supporting your state or national towing association, your local lawmaker’s campaign directly or having your own one-on-one meetings with those involved in the legislative process.

Just do something: it doesn’t have to be perfect to make a difference.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Sticking to the Road

0 70539233 2067661026666649 1520304086459613184 n b8b75By George L. Nitti

For Louis Bambauer, owner of Bambauer Towing of Orland, California, their tow trucks have been a mainstay on the road since 1975.

“I have always had a highway on my trucks,” Bambauer said. “We serve our local city and Interstate 5, a main thoroughfare from L.A. to Washington.”

Their 2017 Freightliner with a 21.5’ Chevron steel bed illustrates this with a curved highway that runs up from their doors and over the passenger cab.

“When we started out, we were hand-painting our trucks.” Bambauer said, “That’s an art and its fabulous to watch.”

But as times have changed and more tow bosses turn to vinyl and wraps due to cost efficiency, so did Bambauer.

He said, “Now we go with the computer, having gone away from the hand-painting. But we’ve stayed with the road. It looks kind of cool.”

Accenting the road is a lime-green periphery that blends nicely with the stand-out yellow that serves as the unit’s background color. It is further enhanced with lime-green lights that create a branding easily identifiable by their customers.

“I put it on there so that people could focus on it,” Bambauer said. “It adds some character.”

Another a key ingredient in the design mix is what Bambauer says is a “fancy off-road recovery type truck.”

“My logo is a cartoon 4-wheel truck,” he said. “From the old days we’ve made it more modern and increased its size, as it has developed over the last five years.”

Done in blue and white, the vinyl lettering of the company name is simple yet effective, standing out against the other two colors.

Also, a source of pride is the Chevron bed.

Bambauer said, “I spec’d the truck out and knew what I needed and I had some modifications made like adding a bunch more slots to suit our unusual loads.”

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 884e8By George L. Nitti

Towmen of the modern era might be compared to the proverbial knights in shining armor of the medieval ages. Heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem by both groups who also are willing to sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Knight Towing of Casa Grande, Arizona, has a new 2018 Peterbilt with a Century 35-ton wrecker that assumes the grandeur of knighthood with a design that commands attention and respect.

“We were looking to create something that stood out,” said manager Andrew Sheffler.

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about three weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cab. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures attention with his commanding stature, while a dark blue cape cascades on the doors.

Along the body of the wrecker the company name is spelled out in large royal navy medieval lettering while an Excalibur sword is cleverly weaved through the lettering.

On the hood is a shield and the fenders are enveloped in chain mail.

“It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out,” Sheffler said.

We all Fight Together

0 20191029 075333 e0692By George L. Nitti

It’s common knowledge that many immigrants who came to the United States sought opportunity. The Statue of Liberty that stands tall and strong in New York City’s harbor on Ellis Island is a reminder that America is such a land.

Many tow companies have been built by individuals whose burning motivation was to own their own business. Benny Marrero, who grew up in Puerto Rico, came to this country with his wife for that reason. After working many long years in the towing industry serving other tow bosses, he and his wife decided to start their company in 2016.

“I got tired of making everybody else rich,” Marrero said. “I had done every aspect of towing and finally decided it was time to own a business. That’s a freedom I appreciate.”

The company, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is named Broadway Towing & Transport and has grown significantly since its inception, now with a fleet of seven.
Among their eye-catching units, all containing the image of the Statue of Liberty, is a 2010 Dodge 4500/Vulcan wrecker.

Marrero said, “There is no reason to buy brand new trucks unless you have the money to do so. I do the maintenance on them myself.”

The company name stands out on the side doors and came about after a tow company that Marrero planned to purchase from New York (also named Broadway) reneged on the deal. Having bought the rights to the business name in Florida, they went ahead and named their new company Broadway.

“I liked the name ‘Broadway’,” Marrero said. “A street named Broadway can be found anywhere in the U.S. It’s national.”

As for the design, his wife was the inspiration.

“My wife is a big fan of New York City,” said Marrero “and came up with the idea of putting the New York skyline and the Statue of Liberty on our trucks.”
The design, executed with decals, draws on the sign skills of local company Mag Graphics and is done in a vintage style, with the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings prominent while the Statue of Liberty is at the forefront.

Adding further depth is a periwinkle ribbon on the hood. It’s a tribute to the loss of Marrero’s brother, Edwin, who passed away from stomach cancer
.
“He died within a year of the diagnosis,” said Marrero. “He would have been 45 years old today. It’s on the hood of all of my tow trucks, along with the words, ‘We all fight together.’ ”

Century Masterack Storage System

Century Master Rack b1decCentury recently introduced its Masterack System for organizing the storage compartments on Century heavy-duty wreckers. When it comes to toolbox storage on your heavy-duty wrecker, organization equals productivity. Options include: bin system for airlines, tools etc.; optional hose racks on doors; absorbents container, with bucket and dispenser for eliminated spillage; chain buckets; slide-out trays that can go to either side of truck; driveshaft holder.

millerind.com

AirBars Improves Operator Visability

IMG20200113WA0007 b2bb1AirBars from the U.K.’s NuVech Solutions are a new approach to improving operator visibility on the roadside. Its key function is to slow traffic and direct movement away from the operator. The AirBar concept utilizes a pulse to activate an air switch, which inflates the bar and activates the flashing light. This can be done by activation of the PTO or by an upgraded remote control that will allow activation or cancellation of each auxiliary AirBar, and can help keep the operator out of the No Zone. It boasts fully waterproof electronics and LED lighting to enhance its visibility.

nuvech.co.uk

Keytag Promos with Your Truck

keytag 99de3Keytag promos for your business put your name and info right in the customer’s ignition, nearby when it’s needed. With a custom Mr. Key Tag order, get your truck and contact info right on a tag and in the customer’s hands. No art, custom dies or set-up fees; 15-day production.

mrkeytag.com
The American Recovery Association will unveil ARA University at NARS 2020, May 7-8 in Irving, Texas.

ARA University to be Unveiled at NARS 2020

The American Recovery Association will unveil a new program at this year’s North American Repossessors Summit that’s been in development for several years.

The association will be debuting ARA University — an initiative to help members position themselves as industry leaders through courses to improve their business and growth.

Dan Johnson of Camping Companies and Doug Duncan of TalentValue will take the stage to reveal a first look at the industry program that will give invaluable information to members looking to further their business growth.

“With an eye toward providing certifications and credibility to the repossession industry, this introduction will set the stage for the unified education of all sectors of the business,” ARA said about this portion of NARS 2020, which is set for May 7-8 in Irving, Texas.

Source: autoremarketing.com

Agent Arrested for Runnng Over Retired Undersheriff

An elderly man is recovering in the hospital after police say a man repossessing his family's car ran him over in Catoosa, Oklahoma, March 1.
Melinda Mcbride says her father was doing the right thing last night before getting run over during what Catoosa police are calling a "botched repossession."

The retired Wagoner County undersheriff was recovering in the hospital at press time.

When a man came to take a car from a Catoosa residence, Melinda McBride says her 70-year-old father intervened.

“He was doing the right thing; the people had no paperwork whatsoever to prove anything," said McBride.
She says the company came to pick up her cousin's car, but after a fight between her father, she says the driver tried to leave with the car, and in the process, ran over her father.

“When he went to pull away, he struck the victim with a truck, knocked him to the ground and was run over by the rear dual tires at that time," said Chief Ronnie Benight.

Catoosa police say they arrested the driver of the truck, Jeff Riner, and booked him into the Wagoner County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
Chief Ronnie Benight says after Riner ran over McBride’s father, the car fell off the truck and hit a gate.

He also says Riner did not have paperwork or the Department of Transportation numbers on the truck.

Riner, after bonding out of jail, later said he had the paperwork digitally with him.

Source: ktul.com

Resolvion Outlines New [b]Client Success Department

Skip-trace and repossession management firm Resolvion recently announced the launch of its new client success team. 

The client success team is led by SVP of client services Claudia Plascencia and includes seasoned client success directors and quality audit representatives. Their role is to serve as a primary point of contact on overall relationship issues and coordinate action across the multiple departments that touch the client relationship.

“Customers are vital to our business, so focusing on them and their success with our products/services helps with retention. When customers are happy and succeeding, it benefits our entire organization,” Plascencia said in a news release.

The firm said the initiative would better coordinate client needs and improve transaction efficiency.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Mayoral Candidate Wills [b]Denies “Shooting” Allegations

Beckley, West Virginia, mayoral candidate Jim Wills denied allegations that he threatened to shoot a man. Wills said the police report is fabricated.

“I don’t actually recall saying that I would shoot someone,” said Wills.

According to a police report from the Beckley Police Department, the candidate threatened to shoot a man who had repossessed a car on Aug. 22, 2019.

“I did follow the truck down Harper Road, and I did try to flag him to get him to stop,” said Wills.

Wills said the car belonged to his deceased mother, and all he wanted was the valuables in the trunk of the vehicle. Wills explained things went south after the repossession agent told him that he would return to Wills’ home in an hour to repossess another car, a truck owned by Wills.

Wills also claims the police report had a different date than the actual day of the incident. A local news reporter talked to the police chief who said everything on the police report was factual.

Source: woay.tv.
