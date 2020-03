The Reality of COVID-19 and You By Randall C. Resch



If the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.



COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).



Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.



Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.



Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.



I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)



There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.



At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.



Weathering the Storm

Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.



Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.



If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.



Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.



‘Thirty-Minutes … or It’s Free’ By Randall C. Resch

I read with great interest that tow policy may be changing in Montgomery County, Texas, a population of approximately 500,000 people. As it is a smaller area than Dallas or Houston, the oncoming rotation policy is written to require tow trucks respond within a 15-minute time period.



As in cities that experience traffic congestion during prime time hours, does your tow company have dedicated trucks that are parked in strategic locations ready and waiting to serve at a moment’s notice?



I believe that 15-minute arrival requirements aren’t better--or safer--than the current "chip-system" for tow truck response. A 15-minute response requirement promotes risk to the general and motoring public as tow trucks quickly make their way through traffic at the request of law enforcement.



That’s a Risky Game



Quick-time response is a risky game that goes back to one of the largest lawsuits ever levied in a driver-initiated fatality. Domino’s Pizza once touted in a marketing campaign, "Thirty-minutes or it's free!,” suggesting that if an ordered pizza doesn’t arrive piping hot at your door in that time frame it was free.



In December 1989, a wrongful death settlement of plus $78 million dollars was awarded to a 49-year-old woman who experienced head and spine injuries when a Domino's driver reportedly ran a traffic signal and struck her car. A Missouri circuit court ordered the company and its local franchise owner to pay $750,000 in actual damages and $78 million in punitive damages.



Tow Contract Response



Law enforcement contracts typically have a dedicated section defining operator response with general requirements for response times. For companies that consistently violate response times, they can fall under disciplinary actions or removed from contract service altogether.



For example, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Tow Service Agreement for the Metro Tow Area, 2017-2019, in part states: “Towing firm shall provide response times to all DPS requests that do not exceed 30 minutes for Light Duty and Medium Duty and 45-minutes Heavy Duty during normal duty hours (5am-7pm). For response times after hours, 45-minutes for Light and Medium-Duty and 75-minutes for Heavy-Duty.”



The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation tow operators, the contract wording is different: “The operator shall respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, within the maximum response time limits established by the Area Commander.”



Because of the varied size and populations of the 25 command areas throughout the state, required response can be anywhere from 20 minutes upward to 45 minutes.



No Expedite or Code-3



In states where tow trucks don't have emergency lighting or authority to respond "Code-3,” a 15-minute response time isn't realistic. It's unreasonable to expect a 25,000-pound carrier to respond across town at rush hour and be on-scene in 15 minutes. When the contract’s wording has an expectation of “timeliness,” what’s reasonable and prudent will always be considered in the protection of the public.



When contract specifics demand tow trucks be on scene in 15 minutes, be wary of what’s being requested of you. Until tow trucks are granted authorization and recognition of “first responder” under vehicle code law, quick response is a risky proposition for rotation providers.



In, San Diego, California, police tow operators stage tow trucks as the most favorable way to meet on-time ETA's. While staging may be a better means or option of serving contracts, it's a logistical and financial nightmare for smaller companies. However, if you want to be a provider for the agency, you’ll have to meet arrival requirements.



ETA requirements likely won’t change. So, what’s your strategy for meeting ETA requirements? Finding better and quicker ways to satisfy ETAs without a need for speed or unsafe driving practices is a challenge tow will always companies face.



