‘Thirty-Minutes … or It’s Free’By Randall C. Resch
I read with great interest that tow policy may be changing in Montgomery County, Texas, a population of approximately 500,000 people. As it is a smaller area than Dallas or Houston, the oncoming rotation policy is written to require tow trucks respond within a 15-minute time period.
As in cities that experience traffic congestion during prime time hours, does your tow company have dedicated trucks that are parked in strategic locations ready and waiting to serve at a moment’s notice?
I believe that 15-minute arrival requirements aren’t better--or safer--than the current "chip-system" for tow truck response. A 15-minute response requirement promotes risk to the general and motoring public as tow trucks quickly make their way through traffic at the request of law enforcement.
That’s a Risky Game
Quick-time response is a risky game that goes back to one of the largest lawsuits ever levied in a driver-initiated fatality. Domino’s Pizza once touted in a marketing campaign, "Thirty-minutes or it's free!,” suggesting that if an ordered pizza doesn’t arrive piping hot at your door in that time frame it was free.
In December 1989, a wrongful death settlement of plus $78 million dollars was awarded to a 49-year-old woman who experienced head and spine injuries when a Domino's driver reportedly ran a traffic signal and struck her car. A Missouri circuit court ordered the company and its local franchise owner to pay $750,000 in actual damages and $78 million in punitive damages.
Tow Contract Response
Law enforcement contracts typically have a dedicated section defining operator response with general requirements for response times. For companies that consistently violate response times, they can fall under disciplinary actions or removed from contract service altogether.
For example, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Tow Service Agreement for the Metro Tow Area, 2017-2019, in part states: “Towing firm shall provide response times to all DPS requests that do not exceed 30 minutes for Light Duty and Medium Duty and 45-minutes Heavy Duty during normal duty hours (5am-7pm). For response times after hours, 45-minutes for Light and Medium-Duty and 75-minutes for Heavy-Duty.”
The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation tow operators, the contract wording is different: “The operator shall respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, within the maximum response time limits established by the Area Commander.”
Because of the varied size and populations of the 25 command areas throughout the state, required response can be anywhere from 20 minutes upward to 45 minutes.
No Expedite or Code-3
In states where tow trucks don't have emergency lighting or authority to respond "Code-3,” a 15-minute response time isn't realistic. It's unreasonable to expect a 25,000-pound carrier to respond across town at rush hour and be on-scene in 15 minutes. When the contract’s wording has an expectation of “timeliness,” what’s reasonable and prudent will always be considered in the protection of the public.
When contract specifics demand tow trucks be on scene in 15 minutes, be wary of what’s being requested of you. Until tow trucks are granted authorization and recognition of “first responder” under vehicle code law, quick response is a risky proposition for rotation providers.
In, San Diego, California, police tow operators stage tow trucks as the most favorable way to meet on-time ETA's. While staging may be a better means or option of serving contracts, it's a logistical and financial nightmare for smaller companies. However, if you want to be a provider for the agency, you’ll have to meet arrival requirements.
ETA requirements likely won’t change. So, what’s your strategy for meeting ETA requirements? Finding better and quicker ways to satisfy ETAs without a need for speed or unsafe driving practices is a challenge tow will always companies face.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Tow Truck Wars in Canada?Tow trucks and tow companies set on fire. Tow trucks and towmen being shot. Attorneys representing tow companies threatened at gunpoint. Fist fights at crash scenes. Tow trucks being driven off the road.
What in the world is going on up in Toronto, Canada?
According to a Feb. 15 report on Canada’s “The Globe and Mail” website: “For more than a year, a violent tow truck war has been raging across the Greater Toronto Area, erupting in fist fights at crash scenes and trucks being driven off the road as operators compete for bigger slices of the lucrative business. Dozens of trucks have been set on fire, and at least two men tied to the industry have been killed. …
“Currently, towing is licensed in Ontario at a municipal level—but only 17 of the province’s 444 municipalities have any such system, according to (the Canadian Automobile Association). … (A)s a result, the industry is governed by a confusing patchwork of bylaws and guidelines that leave the business ripe for corruption.”
Canadian Towing Association Executive Director Doug Nelson feels the answer lies in “provincial licensing,” where proper management and oversight of the industry can take place.
In any case, someone has to get a handle on it. Not just members of the towing industry, but the general public is at risk with these wars going on.
“(T)here’s a lot of other people around who have nothing to do with it,” said York Regional Police spokesperson Sergeant Andy Pattenden said recently. “So the chances of somebody who is innocent and has nothing to do with any of this getting injured are very high. Community safety is at risk while these people are out on the street, and whoever is responsible for these crimes, we need to get them in custody.”
Let’s hope someone does something to increase the peace soon.
--Charles Duke
