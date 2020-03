‘Thirty-Minutes … or It’s Free’ By Randall C. Resch

I read with great interest that tow policy may be changing in Montgomery County, Texas, a population of approximately 500,000 people. As it is a smaller area than Dallas or Houston, the oncoming rotation policy is written to require tow trucks respond within a 15-minute time period.



As in cities that experience traffic congestion during prime time hours, does your tow company have dedicated trucks that are parked in strategic locations ready and waiting to serve at a moment’s notice?



I believe that 15-minute arrival requirements aren’t better--or safer--than the current "chip-system" for tow truck response. A 15-minute response requirement promotes risk to the general and motoring public as tow trucks quickly make their way through traffic at the request of law enforcement.



That’s a Risky Game



Quick-time response is a risky game that goes back to one of the largest lawsuits ever levied in a driver-initiated fatality. Domino’s Pizza once touted in a marketing campaign, "Thirty-minutes or it's free!,” suggesting that if an ordered pizza doesn’t arrive piping hot at your door in that time frame it was free.



In December 1989, a wrongful death settlement of plus $78 million dollars was awarded to a 49-year-old woman who experienced head and spine injuries when a Domino's driver reportedly ran a traffic signal and struck her car. A Missouri circuit court ordered the company and its local franchise owner to pay $750,000 in actual damages and $78 million in punitive damages.



Tow Contract Response



Law enforcement contracts typically have a dedicated section defining operator response with general requirements for response times. For companies that consistently violate response times, they can fall under disciplinary actions or removed from contract service altogether.



For example, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Tow Service Agreement for the Metro Tow Area, 2017-2019, in part states: “Towing firm shall provide response times to all DPS requests that do not exceed 30 minutes for Light Duty and Medium Duty and 45-minutes Heavy Duty during normal duty hours (5am-7pm). For response times after hours, 45-minutes for Light and Medium-Duty and 75-minutes for Heavy-Duty.”



The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation tow operators, the contract wording is different: “The operator shall respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, within the maximum response time limits established by the Area Commander.”



Because of the varied size and populations of the 25 command areas throughout the state, required response can be anywhere from 20 minutes upward to 45 minutes.



No Expedite or Code-3



In states where tow trucks don't have emergency lighting or authority to respond "Code-3,” a 15-minute response time isn't realistic. It's unreasonable to expect a 25,000-pound carrier to respond across town at rush hour and be on-scene in 15 minutes. When the contract’s wording has an expectation of “timeliness,” what’s reasonable and prudent will always be considered in the protection of the public.



When contract specifics demand tow trucks be on scene in 15 minutes, be wary of what’s being requested of you. Until tow trucks are granted authorization and recognition of “first responder” under vehicle code law, quick response is a risky proposition for rotation providers.



In, San Diego, California, police tow operators stage tow trucks as the most favorable way to meet on-time ETA's. While staging may be a better means or option of serving contracts, it's a logistical and financial nightmare for smaller companies. However, if you want to be a provider for the agency, you’ll have to meet arrival requirements.



ETA requirements likely won’t change. So, what’s your strategy for meeting ETA requirements? Finding better and quicker ways to satisfy ETAs without a need for speed or unsafe driving practices is a challenge tow will always companies face.



Get Involved by Voting By Brian J. Riker



As you read this I will be preparing for several meetings in Washington, D.C., as part of the TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop. Just a few short years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined I would be meeting with legislators to discuss the future of the towing industry.



I was not one to participate in the legislative process; rather I just reacted to what was thrown my way.



It’s never too late to decide to get involved and make a difference.



One thing that stands out to me is how difficult it was for me to get the meetings set up since I’ve only recently become an active voter. I have been registered all my adult life; however, other than voting in the presidential elections, I never bothered to vote at the local or state level. Having a track record of barely participating in the process made me seem less important to the elected officials I am now trying to influence.



Now is the time for everyone to become more active in the political process. You don’t have to spend all day watching the news and dissecting every nuance of a candidate’s behavior; though you should understand the basics of where they stand on key issues that affect your personal and professional life. Find the candidates that have the right balance of social and economic programs that will help you obtain your goals and support them with your vote.



Though they don’t see how you vote, building a track record of voting tells the lawmakers you are serious about making a difference. This will prioritize you on the list when they are scheduling their limited time for personal meetings with constituents. It will also allow your voice to be heard.



Each vote does really count even when we may feel like it won’t matter.



You can have your voice heard by attending town hall meetings with your lawmakers when they are in the area. The goal is to build a relationship with their office as the go-to person for issues related to your cause. For me, I want my legislators to know me as “the tow safety guy” so that they will begin to actively seek my input on issues. It is much better to have a say in the development stages rather than trying to react to a bad proposal.



Our job is to educate the lawmakers so that they understand the towing industry from our perspective. The insurance companies, private property owners, tenant rights groups and trucking industry all have folks working to provide their point of view. We must provide ours as well if we want the results to be fair and balanced for all parties.



This needs to be done in a professional manner, no name-calling or strong language. Stick to the facts that can be proven with solid data. You don’t have to agree with or even like your representative; however, you do need to be able to work with them if you want your voice heard.



Keep it short. Our industry is one of thousands that a lawmaker must consider; they need simple talking points and data to help them understand the key points of an issue. Staying on topic and avoiding generalities is key to being heard. Don’t be discouraged if you only get to speak to a staffer; they are usually the experts on policy for specific issues and lawmakers listen to their staff.



Bottom line: One person can and does make a difference. This isn’t just for the owners; all towers should be involved in the process that regulates their chosen industry.



Vote for what you believe in. Show support for those that share your beliefs by supporting your state or national towing association, your local lawmaker’s campaign directly or having your own one-on-one meetings with those involved in the legislative process.



Just do something: it doesn’t have to be perfect to make a difference.



