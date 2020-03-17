By Randall C. ReschI read with great interest that tow policy may be changing in Montgomery County, Texas, a population of approximately 500,000 people. As it is a smaller area than Dallas or Houston, the oncoming rotation policy is written to require tow trucks respond within a 15-minute time period.As in cities that experience traffic congestion during prime time hours, does your tow company have dedicated trucks that are parked in strategic locations ready and waiting to serve at a moment’s notice?I believe that 15-minute arrival requirements aren’t better--or safer--than the current "chip-system" for tow truck response. A 15-minute response requirement promotes risk to the general and motoring public as tow trucks quickly make their way through traffic at the request of law enforcement.Quick-time response is a risky game that goes back to one of the largest lawsuits ever levied in a driver-initiated fatality. Domino’s Pizza once touted in a marketing campaign, "Thirty-minutes or it's free!,” suggesting that if an ordered pizza doesn’t arrive piping hot at your door in that time frame it was free.In December 1989, a wrongful death settlement of plus $78 million dollars was awarded to a 49-year-old woman who experienced head and spine injuries when a Domino's driver reportedly ran a traffic signal and struck her car. A Missouri circuit court ordered the company and its local franchise owner to pay $750,000 in actual damages and $78 million in punitive damages.Law enforcement contracts typically have a dedicated section defining operator response with general requirements for response times. For companies that consistently violate response times, they can fall under disciplinary actions or removed from contract service altogether.For example, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Tow Service Agreement for the Metro Tow Area, 2017-2019, in part states: “Towing firm shall provide response times to all DPS requests that do not exceed 30 minutes for Light Duty and Medium Duty and 45-minutes Heavy Duty during normal duty hours (5am-7pm). For response times after hours, 45-minutes for Light and Medium-Duty and 75-minutes for Heavy-Duty.”The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation tow operators, the contract wording is different: “The operator shall respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, within the maximum response time limits established by the Area Commander.”Because of the varied size and populations of the 25 command areas throughout the state, required response can be anywhere from 20 minutes upward to 45 minutes.In states where tow trucks don't have emergency lighting or authority to respond "Code-3,” a 15-minute response time isn't realistic. It's unreasonable to expect a 25,000-pound carrier to respond across town at rush hour and be on-scene in 15 minutes. When the contract’s wording has an expectation of “timeliness,” what’s reasonable and prudent will always be considered in the protection of the public.When contract specifics demand tow trucks be on scene in 15 minutes, be wary of what’s being requested of you. Until tow trucks are granted authorization and recognition of “first responder” under vehicle code law, quick response is a risky proposition for rotation providers.In, San Diego, California, police tow operators stage tow trucks as the most favorable way to meet on-time ETA's. While staging may be a better means or option of serving contracts, it's a logistical and financial nightmare for smaller companies. However, if you want to be a provider for the agency, you’ll have to meet arrival requirements.ETA requirements likely won’t change. So, what’s your strategy for meeting ETA requirements? Finding better and quicker ways to satisfy ETAs without a need for speed or unsafe driving practices is a challenge tow will always companies face.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

This is a quick lesson in the dangers of cables or straps that whiplash back when tower's work to extract vehicles from snow, sand and mud. There's plenty of video footage showing a recoiling recovery strap or wire rope snapping during a hard pull.My simple definition of whiplash as it relates to towing and recovery is the violent release of connective devices or equipment items that become undone, freed or separated from its place of attachment from equipment/accessory failure.In February 2019, a young man in southern Minnesota was critically injured as his truck was being extracted from a roadside ditch. Sheriff's investigators believe that the victim was injured after a passerby stopped to assist the stuck motorist, whose truck had gone into a ditch two days earlier.According to the police report, the tow receiver from the good Samaritan's vehicle reportedly broke as the men attempted to extract the victim's stuck truck. The victim was seated in his vehicle when the accident occurred.As the pull was initiated, a piece of the tow hitch and its trailer ball violently launched toward the victim's truck. This caused the whiplashing strap to recoil through two windows of the truck's topper, continuing through the rear window and struck the victim in the head. He was transported to a hospital and later to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of massive head trauma.Preparation: Take a large, circular rubber band and cut it with a pair of scissors. Now take the straightened rubber band and pinch it between your thumb and forefinger of your strong hand. The other end goes into your teeth where you bite and hold it strong.Action: With your strong hand holding the end of the rubber band, pull it away from your face with sufficient strength to maintain the rubber band in a full stretch. Slowly loosen the pinch. Wham! If yer' smart, that's your first lesson in the dangers of whiplash.When it comes to critical recovery, the safest option is to not involve vehicle owners or the motorist who got stuck. Towers tell me there might be recovery scenarios when their customer has to be tasked with being seated in a stuck vehicle.I'm not so sure. I don't agree that a person has to be in the dangerous position of having recoiling recovery gear hurled at them. If that means having to turn down the call, safety is the best consideration.Unfortunately, there are towers who actively enlist the help of someone on-scene and have them steer or drive the casualty vehicle. Doing so is a dangerous practice. I can only recommend that you don't.If you're that tower who doesn't heed this advice, here's simple safety item that your tow company can add to your recovery repertoire.A Prepared Safety DevicePurchase a half-sheet of ¾" plywood and cut a windshield-like shape to simulate a vehicle's front windshield. On the left and right (horizontal) ends, cut a 1 x 3" elongated finger handle. Near the center of the board, use a 2" door handle (circle) tool and cut three "view holes" measuring 2" apart.When the board is ready to use for vehicle extraction, take the board to the stuck vehicle. Lay it horizontally across the windshield or against the vehicle's rear windshield in the direction of extraction.If someone is seated in the casualty, the plywood against the windshield or glass serves as a potential safeguard. It's not a "solve everything solution," but should whiplash or equipment separation occur the thick plywood may add an extra level of protection.If your recovery plan necessitates someone trying to steer as you winch, the board may or may not work as an added level of safety.Winch-out recoveries are a dangerous practice. Employing a whiplash board doesn't guarantee the safety of persons seated in a stuck vehicle during extreme pull.To allow your customer to be seated in their vehicle during a hard pull is simply flirting with disaster. It's your decision as to what works for your on-scene recovery plan.