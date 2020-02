A Lesson in Whiplash By Randall C. Resch



This is a quick lesson in the dangers of cables or straps that whiplash back when tower’s work to extract vehicles from snow, sand and mud. There’s plenty of video footage showing a recoiling recovery strap or wire rope snapping during a hard pull.



My simple definition of whiplash as it relates to towing and recovery is the violent release of connective devices or equipment items that become undone, freed or separated from its place of attachment from equipment/accessory failure.



Not So Funny



In February 2019, a young man in southern Minnesota was critically injured as his truck was being extracted from a roadside ditch. Sheriff's investigators believe that the victim was injured after a passerby stopped to assist the stuck motorist, whose truck had gone into a ditch two days earlier.



According to the police report, the tow receiver from the good Samaritan’s vehicle reportedly broke as the men attempted to extract the victim’s stuck truck. The victim was seated in his vehicle when the accident occurred.



As the pull was initiated, a piece of the tow hitch and its trailer ball violently launched toward the victim’s truck. This caused the whiplashing strap to recoil through two windows of the truck's topper, continuing through the rear window and struck the victim in the head. He was transported to a hospital and later to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of massive head trauma.



Lesson One

Preparation: Take a large, circular rubber band and cut it with a pair of scissors. Now take the straightened rubber band and pinch it between your thumb and forefinger of your strong hand. The other end goes into your teeth where you bite and hold it strong.



Action: With your strong hand holding the end of the rubber band, pull it away from your face with sufficient strength to maintain the rubber band in a full stretch. Slowly loosen the pinch. Wham! If yer’ smart, that’s your first lesson in the dangers of whiplash.



Lesson Two

When it comes to critical recovery, the safest option is to not involve vehicle owners or the motorist who got stuck. Towers tell me there might be recovery scenarios when their customer has to be tasked with being seated in a stuck vehicle.



Has to?



I’m not so sure. I don’t agree that a person has to be in the dangerous position of having recoiling recovery gear hurled at them. If that means having to turn down the call, safety is the best consideration.



Unfortunately, there are towers who actively enlist the help of someone on-scene and have them steer or drive the casualty vehicle. Doing so is a dangerous practice. I can only recommend that you don’t.



If you’re that tower who doesn’t heed this advice, here’s simple safety item that your tow company can add to your recovery repertoire.



A Prepared Safety Device

Purchase a half-sheet of ¾” plywood and cut a windshield-like shape to simulate a vehicle’s front windshield. On the left and right (horizontal) ends, cut a 1 x 3” elongated finger handle. Near the center of the board, use a 2” door handle (circle) tool and cut three “view holes” measuring 2” apart.



When the board is ready to use for vehicle extraction, take the board to the stuck vehicle. Lay it horizontally across the windshield or against the vehicle’s rear windshield in the direction of extraction.



If someone is seated in the casualty, the plywood against the windshield or glass serves as a potential safeguard. It’s not a “solve everything solution,” but should whiplash or equipment separation occur the thick plywood may add an extra level of protection.



If your recovery plan necessitates someone trying to steer as you winch, the board may or may not work as an added level of safety.



Winch-out recoveries are a dangerous practice. Employing a whiplash board doesn’t guarantee the safety of persons seated in a stuck vehicle during extreme pull.



To allow your customer to be seated in their vehicle during a hard pull is simply flirting with disaster. It’s your decision as to what works for your on-scene recovery plan.



Putting Yourself in Harm’s Way By Brian J. Riker



There is a popular video clip circulating on social media this week showing a woman allegedly breaking into an impound lot to take back her car without paying. The woman can be seen ramming the gate with her pickup truck, sending a towman that had just pulled up to open the gate flying backwards and into his truck.



She then backs up, rams the gate again and hits the tow truck. The tower enters the gate and bangs on her window in an attempt to stop her before she makes a third (successful) attempt to exit the impound yard with her vehicle.



While I understand the adrenaline rush that comes from being unexpectedly assaulted and the instinctual reaction to protect your business, it is never wise to place your body between a moving vehicle and a fixed object. The tower could have been seriously injured had the assailant driven forward while he was coming between the gate and the yard.



Sadly, it is becoming more common for tow operators to be assaulted on the job. It is a sobering fact that we must deal with using appropriate security measures. Your life is not worth losing to protect a truck, some pocket cash or prevent a thief from taking a vehicle out of the yard.



Towers are often alone and in dangerous places, responding to unknown persons—which are not all honest calls for assistance. Just as you would not advise your spouse or child to stop and help a random stranger alongside the roadway anymore, we must be cautious as we respond.



Below are some basic tips for personal safety adapted from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommendations for taxi drivers.



Visibility: Keep your truck well-lit with the interior light on when sitting in a parking lot or other waiting area. Avoid having dark tinted windows that will not allow others to see into your cab.



Communication: Make sure your dispatch knows where you are, not just where your truck is. If you are getting out of the truck, make a radio call or note on your electronic dispatch system so that they can check on you if you have been away from your truck for an unusual length of time. Company owners may want to think about enabling idle vehicle alerts that ping dispatch if a truck does not move within a specified period of time.



Cash: Avoid handling cash when possible. This applies not only to tow drivers on the road but also impound lot attendants when the lot is open 24/7 for vehicle retrieval. If you must handle cash, have a well-lit office with safety windows and automatic alarm systems to notify police in the event of a threat. Never go alone into the yard with an unknown person, always bring their vehicle out to them into a well-lit and secure area.



Dealing with Customers: Do not take calls that don’t have a pre-determined destination or from people that can’t provide adequate identification information when calling into dispatch. Notify your dispatcher immediately if a customer changes their destination after you have begun the tow, or if the destination seems unsafe. You have the right to refuse service if you feel unsafe.



Don’t Resist: Never chase after or resist an attempted robbery suspect; give them what they ask for and live to fight another day. Report the assault to authorities and your dispatcher immediately and cooperate with the investigating officer.



Cameras: Live-feed cameras on buildings and trucks, especially for towers in high risk areas, can provide additional safety for towers. Owners should consider installing live cameras if their trucks work in dangerous areas or in high-risk sectors of the industry such as private property impound or repossession. Not only will these cameras reduce false damage claims, allowing you to defend your operators, they will also provide extra security for those working late at night.



