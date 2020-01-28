Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide
Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared?By Brian J. Riker
Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.
According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.
Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.
Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?
The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?
Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.
Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.
Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.
Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?
Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.
Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!
Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.
Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.
These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?
Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.
Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
A Clarion Call?Last week edition of Tow Industry Week seems to have struck a nerve, as the issue reported on several roadside deaths and how to further prevent them. The current Tow Boss Poll asks the industry what the most effective way to lessen their occurrence.
Mike Ross of A-1 Towing Service in Allentown, Pennsylvania, found my “Two Cents” column “very real yet disturbing.” Ross said, “The only way to correct is through education operators must never relax or take for granted that they are protected from harm,” adding that, “If money spent for Click it or Ticket program and the DUI programs are effective in reducing accidents then it should work for Move Over.”
Tow Business Editor Brian J. Riker received reaction to his article, “Training for the New Year,” from one of our neighbors north of the border, Doug Wright of Northern Import Auto Supply in Ontario, Canada.
In his note, Wright wrote that one of his concerns “is the lack of attention” that has been given to what can be learned from previous experiences of operators that have been injured or killed at accident scenes. “In the aviation industry,” Wright said, “it is common practice to make available the history surrounding the accident, possible cause and conclusions so to further educate and possibly prevent a further reoccurrence.”
Both Ross and Wright make a heckuva lot of sense. It’s going to call for a stronger voice and activism from the towing industry to make this happen.
Pleas for unity in this industry have been made almost since the time Ernest Holmes placed the last piece on his first tow truck. However, towing remains an unconnected and diluted voice as opposed to other industries when it comes to making things happen.
Maybe these increased roadside deaths are the clarion call?
--Charles Duke
Warn's Severe Duty 18 Electric WinchSevere duty situations demand the winches that are proven in equally harsh conditions. Warn's Severe Duty 18 Electric self-recovery winches features a 24 volt DC electric-power rated to pull 18,000 lbs, three-stage planetary geartrain and Industrial contactor and remote control. Come see all that Warn Industries at the American Towman Show Place taking place at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.
warn.com
