Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared? By Brian J. Riker



Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.



According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.



Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.



Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?



The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?



Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.



Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.



Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.



Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?

Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.



Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!



Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.



Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.



These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?



Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.



Is Your Gas Can Federally Compliant? By Randall C. Resch



Part of the road service game is outfitting tow trucks and service vehicles with proper equipment to conduct roadside services. One of those typical services that tow companies, auto club providers or those serving Freeway Service Patrol operations conduct is delivering a few gallons of gas to your roadside motorist.



There are many gas cans on today's market that aren’t approved for refueling activities. It's important to read the gas can’s small print before it sits on the back of your truck.



No You Don’t



Tow owners are astonished when inspectors fail a truck during annual inspections because the truck or carrier was outfitted with an illegal gas can. How can that be? If a commercial inspector were to read the backside of your gas can, would the can be in compliance to federal requirements?



Example: A carrier was purchased new from an equipment manufacturer and was outfitted to meet the California Highway Patrol’s Form 234B, Tow Truck Inspection Guide. The inspection guide requires a “gas can.” The tow company simply brought the carrier to the inspection, where the inspecting officer told the tower that the can wasn’t a legal container. On the back on the gas can the wording read (in raised molded letters), "Not intended for refueling on-road motor vehicles.”



That's one of those terms that is open to interpretation by officers who fail the truck, or one bent on writing a ticket. Remember: Almost every cop has a pet-peeve and this is one of those "enforcement peeves" that goes unnoticed until that one-in-a-million cop stops your tow truck for inspection.



What does the statement mean? The “Not intended” part is easy as is the purpose and design of a gas can that’s specific to delivering product necessary to make the vehicle go. However, to me the last part of the statement bears asking what the definition of an “on-road vehicle” is. That could have different meaning to different people.



Accordingly, that wording sent me into a frenzy of research.



According to BusinessDirectory.com, it defines a “road vehicle” as, “A vehicle designed to legally carry people or cargo on public roads and highways such as buses, cars, trucks, vans, motor homes and motorcycles. This would not include motor-driven vehicles not approved for use of the road, such as forklifts or marine vehicles.”



So what’s illegal about the can? Could it be the spout or gasket?



The Law Says



DOT-approved containers “need to meet the Performance-Oriented Packaging requirements of the Federal Hazardous Materials Regulations.” A standard safety container doesn’t meet the requirements for transport. However, there are safety transport containers that have hold-down brackets for the lid and guards to protect the spout assembly. Some portable containers have DOT caps that replace the spout assembly during transport to make them compliant. Old style jerri cans with screw-in caps that replace the spout assembly can also meet DOT requirements.

• A safety container is approved by a third-party such as UL or FM, not more than 5-gallons capacity, having a flash-arresting screen, a spring closing lid and spout cover and so designed that it will safely relieve internal pressure when subject to fire exposure per OSHA 29 CFR 1926.155(l). Its design is intended to prevent the can from exploding by use of a venting lid and flash arrestor. They are required when used by any business or commercial enterprise.



• A portable fuel container is any reusable container designed and marketed for use by consumers for receiving, transporting, storing and dispensing gasoline, diesel fuel or kerosene. All utility jugs that are red, yellow or blue in color are deemed to be portable fuel containers regardless of how they are labeled. This container’s design is intended to control evaporative emissions and reduce spillage. These are often referred to as CARB (California Air Resource Board) compliant containers. Models are also designed with child resistant features to meet the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. They are generally intended for consumer use.



While these containers can be used for storing or transferring fuel, the real key for our industry is whether they can be used for transporting fuel on our commercial road service vehicles. The short answer? It depends on the container.



Does that help?



