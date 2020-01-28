The Week's Features
Taking a Dive
Florida’s American Towing Service gets into murky waters
Company Asks GPS Apps to Warn Drivers
Speed’s Towing makes suggestion to Waze and Google Maps
Serving the Sunshine Coast
Blue-to-red gradient effect is background for company’s name
LX4 Increases Diesel Fuel Lubricity
New fuel additive increases lubricity up to 56 percent
Safety Bill Introduced in Wisconsin
Seeks to create "emergency response areas" for first responders
Digital Edition
Click Here
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 14-15, 2020
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-20, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
August 14-15, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020


Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 22 - January 28, 2020

Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared?

cyberattack 08f9bBy Brian J. Riker

Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.

According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.

Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.

Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?

The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?

Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.

Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.

Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.

Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?
Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.

Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!

Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.

Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.

These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?

Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net


Tow Illustrated
Wrecks + Recovery
News
Tow Business & Operations
Product
Click here to read more

Lincoln Towing Can Stay in Business for Now

In a reversal of fortune Lincoln Towing Service in Chicago, Illinois, is off the hook—at least for now. A ruling by a judge said mistakes were made administratively in the process to pull the company’s business license.

In September 2018, the Illinois Commerce Commission revoked Lincoln Towing’s license after its investigation found hundreds of improper or illegal tows in a nearly eight-month period.

However, an administrative law judge wrote that ICC staff’s claims that Lincoln towing committed 831 violations is not supported by the record. The judge found only 21 violations in the same eight-month period which equals violations on less than 1 percent of all tows conducted.

Cook County Circuit Judge Neil Cohen said the ICC “violated fundamental fairness and ... due process rights” by failing to advise Lincoln Towing that it could lose its license as a result of the hearing process.

Through a spokesman ICC said, “We are disappointed in the ruling and are exploring all of our options with our legal counsel, the Attorney General’s Office, representing us in this case.”

Source: wgntv.com.
Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared?

cyberattack 08f9bBy Brian J. Riker

Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.

According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.

Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.

Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?

The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?

Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.

Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.

Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.

Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?
Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.

Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!

Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.

Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.

These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?

Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

A Clarion Call?

Last week edition of Tow Industry Week seems to have struck a nerve, as the issue reported on several roadside deaths and how to further prevent them. The current Tow Boss Poll asks the industry what the most effective way to lessen their occurrence.

Mike Ross of A-1 Towing Service in Allentown, Pennsylvania, found my “Two Cents” column “very real yet disturbing.” Ross said, “The only way to correct is through education operators must never relax or take for granted that they are protected from harm,” adding that, “If money spent for Click it or Ticket program and the DUI programs are effective in reducing accidents then it should work for Move Over.”

Tow Business Editor Brian J. Riker received reaction to his article, “Training for the New Year,” from one of our neighbors north of the border, Doug Wright of Northern Import Auto Supply in Ontario, Canada.

In his note, Wright wrote that one of his concerns “is the lack of attention” that has been given to what can be learned from previous experiences of operators that have been injured or killed at accident scenes. “In the aviation industry,” Wright said, “it is common practice to make available the history surrounding the accident, possible cause and conclusions so to further educate and possibly prevent a further reoccurrence.”

Both Ross and Wright make a heckuva lot of sense. It’s going to call for a stronger voice and activism from the towing industry to make this happen.

Pleas for unity in this industry have been made almost since the time Ernest Holmes placed the last piece on his first tow truck. However, towing remains an unconnected and diluted voice as opposed to other industries when it comes to making things happen.

Maybe these increased roadside deaths are the clarion call?

--Charles Duke

Warn's Severe Duty 18 Electric Winch

industrial.severe.duty.18 ff5deSevere duty situations demand the winches that are proven in equally harsh conditions. Warn's Severe Duty 18 Electric self-recovery winches features a 24 volt DC electric-power rated to pull 18,000 lbs, three-stage planetary geartrain and Industrial contactor and remote control. Come see all that Warn Industries at the American Towman Show Place taking place at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.

warn.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


What would be the most effective way to mitigate towman roadside deaths?
Allow for blocking vehicles
Allow police vehicle lighting for tow trucks
Education/TIM training
Steeper fines for Move Over violations
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020
It was a challenging night on the roads for Illinois towmen this weekend as winter weather was the cause of several area accidents. Image - cbs17.com.

Illinois Towmen Faced Rough Night on the Roads

It was a challenging night on the roads for Illinois towmen Friday night into early Saturday morning. Scholle's Towing of Peru spent about three hours after 12:30 a.m. Saturday clearing wreckage from a location where one semi entered the median and got tangled up in the cables of median barrier, and then a tractor-trailer rig with a tanker jackknifed and entered a ditch after the driver tried to avoid the first semi, said towman John Scholle. Fulmer’s in Peru reported a steady business Friday night and Saturday morning, mostly with winch-outs from ditches. Happy’s Super Service in Spring Valley was getting caught up with jobs by 10 a.m. Saturday after having about a dozen calls overnight, said co-owner Lisa West. Finally, Jeff Senica, owner of Senica Interstate Towing, said his crews pulled 10 semis out of ditches and the median, mostly along Interstate 39 Friday night and Saturday morning. Sources: newstrib.com, cbs17.com.

Tow Company Had Backlog of 50 at One Point

West Fargo, North Dakota, towman Brody Dahl was busy this past weekend, having logged over 30 hours in a shift that started at 7 a.m. Friday morning. With six inches of snowfall and wind gusts of 50 mph, he and his team at MTW Towing have had their hands full. Dahl said they had as many as 50 people waiting at one time. Many of the calls were for jump-starts, accidents and pulling people out of banks. "There (were) a lot of people stranded," Dahl said. "A lot of people getting stuck in their driveways and out on the streets.” He added that he likes to help people out as much as possible. "That's why I wanted to be in the first response business." Source: valleynewslive.com.

Towman Guilty of Hauling $250K of Drugs

A federal court jury in Wyoming found a California tow truck driver guilty of hauling $250,000 worth of drugs as a courier for a major dealer on Friday. At the end of the five-day trial, the jury deliberated for about five hours before it convicted Arnold Devonne Butler guilty on five counts that included possession and conspiracy to distribute charges. Each count is punishable by 15 years to life imprisonment, with the exception of one charge related to cocaine, which is punishable by 10 years to life imprisonment. Evidence presented during the trial showed Butler was a longtime associate of a major drug dealer, Armando Tabarez, who is under indictment for drug trafficking, Wyoming U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said. Source: k2radio.com.


homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Don't Miss It!
Are your business’s day-to-day actions are best guided by an Employee Handbook? Without a solid set of written guidelines, activity is nothing more than orchestrated chaos. American Towman Operations Editor Randall C. Resch’s seminar, “The Value of a Solid PPM Manual,” will give emphasis to nonspecific and uncommon employee situations not typically covered in HR manuals for towing and recovery. This seminar will take place during Tow Industry Week at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020. atshowplace.com

atexposition.com
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020
Carrie Ransome of Speed’s Towing submitted a suggestion to Waze and Google Maps, asking for “Slow Down Move Over” warnings. Image - kptv.com.

Speed’s Towing Asks GPS [b]Apps to Warn Drivers

Speed’s Towing of Portland, Oregon, is asking popular GPS apps to alert drivers of stopped emergency vehicles with a “Slow Down Move Over” warning. The hope is that drivers will then be more likely to actually do it.

Carrie Ransome of Speed’s recently submitted the suggestion to Waze and Google Maps, asking specifically for a “Slow Down Move Over” warning to drivers approaching tow trucks or other vehicles on the side of the road helping in an emergency.

“I’m doing this so that everyone gets home safe, so that our family and our loved ones who are out there rescuing motorists on the road, they get home safely,” Ransome said.

It’s the company’s motto, and they want everyone on the road to take it just as seriously.

“No one that ends up injuring another driver, injuring our tow operators, does it on purpose; they’re just not paying attention,” Speed’s Towing CEO Mike Porter said.

Waze already has some similar notifications in place for things like police or disabled cars ahead. Ransome hopes that with her idea, tow truck drivers could report to Waze any time they’re pulled over to help someone. Then, Waze could send out the warning that way.

Source: kptv.com.

Highway Traffic Safety [b]Bill Introduced in Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Rep. Katrina Shankland introduced new legislation in the hopes of protecting emergency responders along Wisconsin roads and highways. The bill seeks to create "emergency response areas" wherever law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and tow operators may be at risk working on the roadside.

This new proposal is patterned after current law restrictions on inattentive driving in construction zones where penalties and fines are doubled. The restriction would include prohibitions on the use of cellphones and other such devices, unless the driver is using a hands-free feature.

The bill also seeks to increase penalties and fines for any bodily harm to a responder or tow operator caused by an inattentive driver. Those fines could be up to $10,000, nine months in prison, or both if convicted.

The Wisconsin Towing Association formally supports this legislation and is hoping members contact their state reps and senators to request support for the bill.

Source: Wisconsin Towing Association.

Towman Says Violations Should [b]Be Criminal Offense

Being a tow truck driver is one of the most dangers jobs in America because data shows one towman is killed every six days. 

"It's tough for kids nowadays to want to come and apply," said Matthew Bartlett, with Interstate Delaware & South Towing. "Most 20-year-olds don't want to be out here doing what we do on the side of the road. Chances are if somebody gets struck out here, they're not going home that day."

He says some people don't always associate tow truck drivers with the Move Over law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down at least 10 mph when crews are on the shoulder of the road. 

Bartlett says he thinks it should be a criminal offense if someone is violating the law. 

"When police officers and firefighters are killed, they are all over national news, regional news," Bartlett said. "And they should be. Towing operators, we are lucky if we get 10 seconds of news coverage."

Source: theindychannel.com.

FMCSA Random Drug [b]Tests to Hit 50 percent

The Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration announced its intent to increase the random drug testing rate for motor carriers from the current 25 percent to 50 percent. The change became effective on January 1.

Under the annual random testing rate of 25 percent of all driving positions, at least 1.05 million random controlled substances tests were to be conducted. With a new annual random testing rate of 50 percent, approximately 2.1 million random tests will need to be conducted in 2020. The minimum annual percentage rate for random alcohol testing will remain at 10 percent.

Each calendar year, FMCSA requires motor carriers selected for the survey to submit the results of their drug and alcohol testing programs. As part of the survey, the carriers must provide information on the number of random tests conducted and the corresponding positive rates to the agency in an accurate and timely manner.

Under federal law, the FMCSA must increase the minimum annual random testing percentage rate data received for any calendar year indicates the reported positive rate is equal to or greater than 1 percent. The FMCSA’s 2018 Drug and Alcohol Testing Survey revealed that the positive rate for controlled substances in random testing increased to 1 percent.

Source: Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration

City Council Changes [b]Towing Rules, Fees

The Peoria (Illinois) City Council voted to approve some changes in how the city utilizes tow companies.

For all police department ordered tows, the standard towing fee will be increasing to $155 from $100. Additionally, a cost of living adjustment will increase the standard tow fee $5 a year, up to $175 in 2024.

There also are changes for tow companies. All tow operators and drivers must now be in possession of a state issued Traffic Incident Management card. Also, tow operators must be able to respond to calls within 30 minutes or less, under reasonable road conditions.

Source: peoriapublicradio.org.

Peterbilt, Dana Announce [b]Collaboration

Peterbilt Motors Co. and Dana recently announced their collaboration on electric powertrain development for Peterbilt Model 220EV battery electric vehicles.

Peterbilt will integrate Dana’s Spicer Electrified e-propulsion system into its 220EV chassis. The truck will also be equipped with two battery packs and an on-board charger.

“By using the Dana electric powertrain for the Model 220EV in the Medium Duty pick-up and delivery market, we will be ready to meet the growing demand of our customers who want to incorporate zero-emissions vehicles into this application,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR VP/Peterbilt GM.

Source: Peterbilt.
homediv homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020

Taking a Dive

0 e8025By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

American Towing Service in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, is a towing, transportation, and recovery company founded by towing legend Rodolfo “Rudy” Carvajal in 1968. Since Rudy passed, the family owned and operated company has been led by Rudy’s daughter, company president Lisa Carvajal. His son Rudy Carvajal is the company’s vice president.

American Towing Service was recently called by police to retrieve a vehicle that had gotten into some murky waters. 

“This incident happened on January 15, 2020, at approximately 9:15 a.m.,” said Lisa. “We were called by the Hialeah Gardens Police Department to respond to a vehicle in the canal..” 

American Towing dispatched heavy operator Jorge Delgado, who was the supervisor on scene, along with operators Paul Perez and Sergio Alvarez as well as their professional diver and rigger Randy Yuque. Delgado responded with American’s 2015 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator and Paul drove their 2017 Hino/Jerr-Dan rollback.

Upon arrival, the American Towing team surveyed the situation and Jorge staged the rotator alongside the canal where the vehicle had gone in and let out the lines.

Recovery diver Yuque went into the water and dove under, with the appropriate chains needed. He rigged it with both lines from the rotator attached to the chains rigged to the rear of the submerged vehicle for lifting. 

Once it was out of the canal and back on dry land, the team secured it for transport and it was towed to the American Towing police impound yard.
“A big thanks to Randy Yuque, the best recovery diver in the 305!” said Lisa.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Mixer Rollover Teamwork

0 Mixer Rollover Teamwork TIW 10 58616By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Pearce Truck & Auto is a family owned and operated repair and towing business based in Martin, Tennessee. Eddie Pearce started as a service station and repair shop in 1965 and added towing in 1967. Eddie worked side by side with his wife Judy and sons Joe and Michael until he passed away in September of 2016.

At about 8:20 AM on January 8, 2020, Pearce received a call from the Tennessee Highway Patrol to respond to a cement mixer that had rolled over.

Joe informed, “It happened on Rock Hill Road just outside of Sharon, Tennessee. We were dispatched by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, while Buddy’s Wrecker Service was dispatched by the company at the same time. We were contacted by Buddy’s to assist in the recovery, as it was going to take some serious power to get the job done.”

Both companies responded with the necessary equipment needed to get this job done. Michael Pearce responded in his Unit 21 (Big Red), his 2004 Challenger 9909 70-ton rotator mounted on a 2004 Peterbilt 378 sleeper. Steve Sedberry, the owner of Buddy’s Wrecker Service in Union City, responded with Unit R2, his 2017 Kenworth with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator.

Steve brought operators Daryl Holder and Richie Collins to assist in the recovery. The crew rigged the mixer to upright it and set it into the road. Lines were rigged to level the mixer as they brought it up and over.

“This was on a very narrow road,” Joe explained, “so rotators were necessary since there was no room to get perpendicular with the truck. With the weight of a fully-loaded mixer, as well as the load being down (wheels up), this would need to be rigged for extreme recovery.”

Buddy’s Century 1150R 50-ton rotator was staged at the front end and Pearce’s Challenger 9909 70-ton rotator was at the barrel end of the rolled over mixer.

With Michael at the controls of Big Red and Collins at the controls of the 1150R 50-ton rotator, the two rotators used the rigging around the barrel to raise it and set it back with the wheels down before rotating it back onto the road between the ’tators.

Joe said, “Once it was back on its wheels, Buddy’s hooked to the mixer and towed it back to the customer’s yard about 40 miles away.”

The teamwork of these two experienced companies made for a successful recovery.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Snow Fishin’ in Wyoming

0 64fbcBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

What in the wide world of sports is a-goin’ on in southwestern Wyoming? Snow fishin’ is what’s goin’ on. This isn’t a sport for the inexperienced. It takes the right equipment and a detailed knowledge of the rough terrain. So, when a semi driver got his truck stuck, the trucking company called Norberg’s Towing, Green River’s oldest and most experienced towing and recovery company.

Dale Sheridan Sr. and his wife Elaine established Norberg’s Towing in 1967. Their sons Shawn and Dale Jr., manage and operate the family business.

On Jan. 3, Norberg’s received a call from a trucking company carrying 20,000 lbs. of soap additive. The incident happened about 25 miles north of Norberg’s yard in Green River and about 20 miles from Little America.

“This trucking company called us to get their truck out of a ditch down by the river that their driver wound up in,” Shawn said. “We had never towed them before. I guess they Googled us.

“I headed out in the Eagle with my buddy Brian Davis for a little snow fishing at the river.”

The Eagle is a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. It has a factory double frame and is powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans and has 46,000-lbs. rear ends with full lockers on a walking beam suspension and an 18,000-lbs. steer axle.

“I had to back in a mile and a half to get to this guy,” Shawn said. “I sure wasn’t going to drive in and try to do the turn around and wind up getting stuck like he did.”

When Shawn and Brian arrived on scene, they found the semi stuck in a ditch in about a foot of snow with no chains on its drive wheels.

“This driver had three GPS systems and he still got lost,” Shawn said. “He even stopped to ask a state snowplow and they told him NOT to go down the road, but he didn’t listen. There is even a sign that says, ‘ROAD CLOSED TO SEMIS,’ but none of this mattered. He must have been paid by the hour.”

The driver had tried to turn around, but went into ditch and dumped his air.

“He had 20,000 pounds of some soap additive that he could have used to melt the snow and ice,” exclaimed Shawn.

“We ran a line from the Eagle down to a chain rigged under the trailer attached to the wired rope,” Shawn said.

Shawn winched the semi out from where it had been stuck.

“Once I winched him out—only about three feet—we put his chains on and he was able to drive out,” Shawn said. “I asked the county snow crew to blaze the hill for me so I could get out without having to put on my chains.

“It pays to have friends.”

The driver drove out and on to his destination, but this was just one of many this year that Shawn had to rescue.

“Numerous trucks get stuck there every year,” he said. “I shake my head at these drivers not paying attention. You can’t fix stupid, but I can’t complain ... It keeps me busy.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times


NORTHERN - Bronx, NY
$125
(pop. 1,438,159)

SOUTHERN - Charlotte, NC
$85
(pop. 809,958)

EASTERN - Baltimore, MD
$85
(pop. 622,104)

WESTERN San Jose, CA
$200
(pop. 1,015,785)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020

Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared?

cyberattack 08f9bBy Brian J. Riker

Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.

According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.

Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.

Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?

The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?

Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.

Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.

Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.

Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?
Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.

Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!

Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.

Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.

These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?

Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Is Your Gas Can Federally Compliant?

Gas can 5a648By Randall C. Resch

Part of the road service game is outfitting tow trucks and service vehicles with proper equipment to conduct roadside services. One of those typical services that tow companies, auto club providers or those serving Freeway Service Patrol operations conduct is delivering a few gallons of gas to your roadside motorist.

There are many gas cans on today's market that aren’t approved for refueling activities. It's important to read the gas can’s small print before it sits on the back of your truck.

No You Don’t

Tow owners are astonished when inspectors fail a truck during annual inspections because the truck or carrier was outfitted with an illegal gas can. How can that be? If a commercial inspector were to read the backside of your gas can, would the can be in compliance to federal requirements?

Example: A carrier was purchased new from an equipment manufacturer and was outfitted to meet the California Highway Patrol’s Form 234B, Tow Truck Inspection Guide. The inspection guide requires a “gas can.” The tow company simply brought the carrier to the inspection, where the inspecting officer told the tower that the can wasn’t a legal container. On the back on the gas can the wording read (in raised molded letters), "Not intended for refueling on-road motor vehicles.”

That's one of those terms that is open to interpretation by officers who fail the truck, or one bent on writing a ticket. Remember: Almost every cop has a pet-peeve and this is one of those "enforcement peeves" that goes unnoticed until that one-in-a-million cop stops your tow truck for inspection.

What does the statement mean? The “Not intended” part is easy as is the purpose and design of a gas can that’s specific to delivering product necessary to make the vehicle go. However, to me the last part of the statement bears asking what the definition of an “on-road vehicle” is. That could have different meaning to different people.

Accordingly, that wording sent me into a frenzy of research.

According to BusinessDirectory.com, it defines a “road vehicle” as, “A vehicle designed to legally carry people or cargo on public roads and highways such as buses, cars, trucks, vans, motor homes and motorcycles. This would not include motor-driven vehicles not approved for use of the road, such as forklifts or marine vehicles.”

So what’s illegal about the can? Could it be the spout or gasket?

The Law Says

DOT-approved containers “need to meet the Performance-Oriented Packaging requirements of the Federal Hazardous Materials Regulations.” A standard safety container doesn’t meet the requirements for transport. However, there are safety transport containers that have hold-down brackets for the lid and guards to protect the spout assembly. Some portable containers have DOT caps that replace the spout assembly during transport to make them compliant. Old style jerri cans with screw-in caps that replace the spout assembly can also meet DOT requirements.
• A safety container is approved by a third-party such as UL or FM, not more than 5-gallons capacity, having a flash-arresting screen, a spring closing lid and spout cover and so designed that it will safely relieve internal pressure when subject to fire exposure per OSHA 29 CFR 1926.155(l). Its design is intended to prevent the can from exploding by use of a venting lid and flash arrestor. They are required when used by any business or commercial enterprise.

• A portable fuel container is any reusable container designed and marketed for use by consumers for receiving, transporting, storing and dispensing gasoline, diesel fuel or kerosene. All utility jugs that are red, yellow or blue in color are deemed to be portable fuel containers regardless of how they are labeled. This container’s design is intended to control evaporative emissions and reduce spillage. These are often referred to as CARB (California Air Resource Board) compliant containers. Models are also designed with child resistant features to meet the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. They are generally intended for consumer use.  

While these containers can be used for storing or transferring fuel, the real key for our industry is whether they can be used for transporting fuel on our commercial road service vehicles. The short answer? It depends on the container. 

Does that help?

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Training for the New Year

ResponderSafetyNetwork 7d6e5By Brian J. Riker

I am not one to hold much stock in New Year’s resolutions; most are disregarded within days. That said, New Year’s Eve is often a time for reflection on the past year, provoking thoughts of what could be done differently in the upcoming year.

Tragically our industry lost more than 60 workers in 2019, an alarming and unacceptable number. Sadly many, if not most, of these deaths did not need to happen. Many were the result of industrial accidents where either faulty equipment, inadequate training or lack of a safety conscious workplace was the root cause of the accident.

Many of the struck-by incidents on the highway could have been prevented by implementing proper traffic incident management protocols, use of better judgement or simply towing the vehicle rather than performing a roadside repair. I’m not criticizing the person that was injured or lost their life: I’m simply stating that that training and following the procedures taught in such courses is very important for our safety.

Laws and regulations alone simply do not work to keep us safe. If that were the case, we would no longer have drunk or distracted drivers, speeding on slippery roads or any of the hundreds of other poor judgement calls that lead to our fellow towers being injured and killed almost daily.

The well-intentioned Move Over laws have not had the desired effect on safety, nor will they anytime soon. Motorists are simply too distracted. Operating their vehicle has become second or even third to whatever else they are doing while behind the wheel.

As the tow operator or roadside service technician, you must take full responsibility for your own safety every time you respond to a call for help. It is up to you to use the best possible judgement for each call. Asking for support is not weakness, because there is no room for false bravado in safety. Refuse to service a vehicle in a bad location until you have advance warning in place or another means of providing scene protection.

I also call upon each operator as an individual to set aside some time this month, and each thereafter, to take advantage of any of the many free online training resources for roadside safety. My personal favorite comes from the Responder Safety Learning Network where there are hundreds of hours of free training available. They do a great job of providing a cross-discipline approach to traffic safety for roadside workers responding to crashes and stalled vehicles.

I’m calling out those employers that do not provide the time and resources for this type of training as a discredit to our industry. However, that is no excuse not to take advantage of the free resources on your own.

The first tow boss I worked for as an 18-year-old kid didn’t show me anything except how to fill out a call ticket; he never even evaluated if I knew how to drive the truck let alone operate it as a wrecker. That lack of support did not stop me from seeking out and attending training on my own, even when it cost me time and money to do so. I am begging you, my fellow tow operators, to work on self-education in 2020.

It just may save your life!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020

Serving the Sunshine Coast

0 e4c06By George L. Nitti

A name that everybody knows on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, is Walt’s Towing & Automotive Services.

Not only because the name is well advertised on the side of their 2016 Freightliner/Century 22’ LCG flatbed, but because the company has been in business since 1962, when Walt Loitz started the company.

“We kept my Dad’s name despite the fact that I tried to change it to Coast Auto Towing,” said Walt’s son Todd, who took over the business a few years ago. “When I changed it, everybody kept asking for Walt. So I changed it back.”

Walt, now 94, still loves riding in the truck.

“My father calls me and says, ‘C’mon and pick me up,’ ” Todd said. “Up to five years ago he was even hooking up.”

The unit itself is simply designed, wrapped in a blue-to-red gradient effect with the company name written in large gray letters spilling over the side of the door.
“Serving the Sunshine Coast since 1962,” is proclaimed over the doors.

“We used to get a lot of sunshine and snow here,” said Todd, “but that’s changed as the weather’s changed due to global warming. Now it doesn’t get that cold in the winter.”

Todd started working for his father pumping gas at a young age and has been with the company for 39 years.

“I’m either crazy or I must really like it,” he said. “It feels good to help people. The key is that you like what you do.”

Todd’s enthusiasm for his job also has translated into yearly business growth, with many repeat customers.

“Our motto is ‘Treat the customer the way you want to be treated,’ ” Todd said. “I always tell my customers to have nice day, and always with a smile on my face.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

The Duke

0 64955647 2387464428203825 7398201877415854080 n copy 6b4e2By George L. Nitti

Popularly known as The Duke, John Wayne is one of the key images found on a wrecker owned by Torch Towing and Transport, Inc. of Meridian, Idaho.

Immortalized on the cabin of their 2018 Peterbilt 378 with a Century 9055 side puller, Wayne’s nickname “The Duke” is prominently displayed with his image in skeletal form showing him slinging a pair of guns.

Torch’s owner T.J. Monroe said that driver Darren Buys, “has a room full of John Wayne memorabilia and is a big fan. Sometimes it takes us a few months to name a truck; but when we do, it sticks. His daughter named it.”

The design and wrap was skillfully executed by Wildside Wraps, with their name given recognition under the cabin.

“Our trucks are so flashy,” Monroe said, “that people often want to know who designed them. We put their name on our trucks and send them as much business as possible.”

The company uses the same base wrap as they do on their other trucks: black and orange. Gears, pistons and the innerworkings of a machine also subtly protrude out, an effect that Monroe calls “Bionic.’”

The company, which was started four years ago, was named after Monroe’s racing nickname.

“They called me ‘The Torch’ when I was traveling the country doing circle track racing,” he said. “I decided to name the company after it.”

The “Torch” name is clearly iterated on the side doors of the Peterbilt, while the name company pops out in larger lettering at the backside.

“I was working with my wife’s family doing light-duty towing,” Monroe said, “when I saw a niche for more heavy-duty and transport. We started it right away.”

His wife also came up with the catchy slogan found on the side: “We don’t want an arm and a leg; we just want your tows.”

Pithy as he was, The Duke couldn’t have said it better.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Fastlane and Love of Family 

0 88631By George L. Nitti

Symbolism found on tow trucks sometimes carries meaning beyond the public’s understanding.

For Brian Slesinski Sr., owner of Fastlane Towing in Collingsville, Illinois, his new 2017 Kenworth T880 twin-steer/Century 1075 with six winches was an opportunity to do something very special.

"This was probably a once-in-a-lifetime truck," Slesinski said. "There are a lot of things that have meaning towards our business which you will find on it.”

Part of the essence of the design, skillfully rendered by airbrush artist Rhyno Templeton, replicates ingredients found on the $100 bill. It includes the company name written above the United States of America "serial numbers" reflecting the company’s DOT number, a $100 symbol and other unique touches.

"In 2002, I left a company over a $100 raise they refused to give me,” Slesinski said. “I ended up leaving the company and starting my own. That is why the hundred dollars is on there."

Slesinski used the image of The Joker instead of Ben Franklin to symbolize “the joke is on you," because he made it despite the challenges.

"When I left the company," he said, "nobody wanted to give me the money to start a towing company. It was a lot of hard work. My wife was answering the phones and my son was driving a small truck while I went out selling at night. I started the business in the basement of my home."

A Kenworth truck is found on the hood of the rotator and provides tribute to a couple of generations of family members. It underscores Slesinski’s commitment to family values.

“The design came from a tattoo on my arm,” he said. “The stacks on my arm are wrenches giving tribute to my grandfather who was a mechanic and worked on tractor-trailers. The air cleaners are paint guns with my dad’s name because he was a painter of semitrailers.”

Over the image of the legal tender, a large tow chain envelops this giant green unit with modern, zig-zagging lines giving it additional flavor. The name of the company is seen on the side doors in a catchy font.

On the visor of the Kenworth is another family name while on the front bumper it states, “Family Tradition,” in an elegant, flowing script.

“My son, daughter, wife and sometimes grandson work here, including my son-in-law and daughter in law. We are family owned and operated.”

Slesinski concluded, “We’re always going and we don’t take days off. That’s how it is in our business. … But we do it for our kids and grandkids so that they can have a better life.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020

LX4 Increases Diesel Fuel Lubricity

lx4 2eea1A new fuel additive from Hot Shot’s Secret improves diesel fuel lubricity up to 56 percent. Developed for use in either low lubricity Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel fuel or gasoline, LX4 Lubricity Extreme prevents unnecessary wear and scarring of key components inside the fuel system—particularly injectors, the fuel pump and upper cylinders. For any vehicle utilizing ULSD low lubricity fuel, LX4 restores fuel’s lubricity, exceeding the Engine Manufacturers Association’s recommendation for fuel lubrication; the company said LX4 will not void the manufacturer’s warranty, is safe for particulate filters and is easy to use.

hotshotsecret.com

Work Light, Flood Light

Ecco EW2530 copy2 e90d3Ecco’s new white lighting solutions for work trucks include the EW2530 with six 10-watt LEDs. This light functions as both a work light and flood light, with a unique 120-degree diffused beam pattern and shines over 290’. The EW2530 is weather resistant and built to last with a lifespan of 50,000-plus hours.

eccoesg.com

All-Weather Dexterous Gloves

piritel 29f5fPirtek USA’s new 2121P Hex1 Series glove provides protection from hand injuries while maintaining a high degree of dexterity. The glove is designed for easy on and off, while providing a solid grip in dry or light-oil situations. Hex1 gloves work for impact protection, wet or dry grip, cold weather or simply as a shop glove. Features include: SlipFit cuff; synthetic leather palm; high dexterity; form-fitting; launderable; and a reinforced index finger and thumb saddle.

pirtekusa.com
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill

Tom s Rotator Tips #4: Fully Loaded Tractor Trailer is Uprighted

Towers Come Together to Honor Medics in Indianapolis

Police Towers of America Coming to Vegas for American Towman

Towmen Tackle Blizzard Across Northeast

Second Generation Tampa Towing Business Enters New Era

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Amputee Towman Takes Charge for Change

Towers Fight Back After Detroit Seizes Control of Police Impound

Hear from Florida Tower at the Center of a Customer s Death

Towers Stand up to Texas City that Axed its Police Rotation

Towers Work With Terre Haute IN City Leaders to Regulate

Towing Load Safety A Major Concern: The DO s & DONT s

Towers Suing Seattle Over Rate Caps

Towing Reality TV

Towers Give Back on New Years Eve Across America

Tom s Rotator Tips #3: Fully Loaded Garbage Truck on its Side

Where the Wreckers are Made: Tour the Miller Manufacturing Plant

Towmen Face Danger to Save Others: We Honor Their Bravery

First Major Blizzard of the Season Creates a Frenzy of Business

A Dangerous Job; We Honor Those Men Lost Working the White Line

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

Happy Holidays & Safe Towing from Your Industry Friends!

Highlights From the 2012 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore

Towers Stand up to City Hall in Scranton PA

Always Have a Witness Running with Your Tow Trucks: Watch This

Little Boy Reunited with Dog Thanks to Caring Wrecker Operator

AT Baltimore Expo 2012: Day 3 Part 2
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
January 22 - January 28, 2020
Rondrecus Scott was accused Jan. 7 of with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle last November. Image - kxan.com

Police: Man Drove with Agent Stuck in Car Door

A man has been accused of assaulting a repo agent last November by driving away while the repo man was caught in the door in Austin, Texas.

On Nov. 15, an agent from Auto Credit of Austin and his manager tracked the Nissan Altima belonging to Rondrecus Deaundre Scott at an Exxon station in Williamson County, according to the arrest warrant. Police say the repo men explained that the cars sold at the dealership have tracking devices attached to help find vehicles that might need to be repossessed.

The victim told police he had many casual conversations with Scott in the past and formed a casual friendship. The victim also noted he had sent several text messages to Scott to warn him that the car payments were late and they needed to be caught up to avoid repossession.

According to the police report, the repo team found Scott sitting in his car at the gas pump. The victim told police he started a conversation with Scott to let him know he needed to repossess the Nissan Altima, to which Scott responded, “I don’t think I can do that.”

The agent said while he was standing at the open driver’s side door, he reached into the car to turn off the engine. That is when Scott punched him in the stomach and then drove the car in reverse, trapping the repo man between the door and the door jam, the affidavit said.

Scott then put the car in drive and “accelerated rapidly,” flinging the victim from the door jam to the bumper of the tow truck and causing head, arms and back injuries, according to the report.

Police note that surveillance footage at the gas station show that it was not possible for Scott to be unaware the victim was still caught on the car.

Scott was accused Jan. 7 of with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Source: kxan.com

Changes to FDCPA Could Affect Lenders

Leaders at the American Financial Services Association are concerned that amendments to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last year could limit how often auto lenders are able to seek repayment via phone calls. If that happens, consumers would be more likely to have late payments lead to vehicle repossession, AFSA contends. 

Changes to the rule would, among other things, limit third-party debt collectors to seven telephone calls per week. Once the bank reaches the customer, the third-party debt collector must wait at least a week before calling the consumer again. While lenders aren't third-party debt collectors, AFSA leaders are worried the association's members could end up being similarly restricted.

In a study published in late 2019, AFSA concluded that when phone calls to customers are restricted, not all customers are reached in time to make payments on delinquent accounts. That means there would be a higher chance of vehicle repossessions in such cases. It requires at least 30 attempts to reach up to 20 percent of borrowers in a given month, AFSA found. Approximately 11 percent of borrowers require more than 49 telephone attempts before they're reached.

Source: autonews.com

SCM Grew Agent Network 300% Since 2013

Secure Collateral Management (SCM) highlighted that its network of repossession agents has grown by 300% since 2013.

The skip-tracing provider and forwarding company said it is looking to stay on that trajectory by reiterating its pledge about paying those agents when work is completed without any extra fees attached.

“Skip companies and forwarders need to recognize how tough it is to be on the front line of this ever-more regulated business,” SCM chief financial officer Jim Farley said. “We at SCM truly appreciate the pride and integrity recovery agents take in performing a difficult job. We cannot control the price of diesel or cost of insurance for our agents, but we can work hard to provide accurate debtor information.

“When the service is performed by the agent, we can immediately recognize them for a job well done by paying their fees the same day,” Farley went on to say.

Source: autoremarketing.com

Repo Agent Honored by Tow Community

The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember a repossession agent killed on the job.

Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service was repossessing a vehicle in Sanger on Dec. 2 when he was shot by 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge.

DeGeorge claimed to own the vehicle Johnson was trying to repossess. He fired at Johnson from his hotel room on the third floor.

“He was a huge teddy bear,” said Joe Baker, owner of Texas Auto Towing Service. “Very nice man, very respectful young man.”

Tow operators met in Keller to pay their respects to Johnson and show support for his family. They turned on all the flashing lights on their wreckers and gave his dad a few things to remember him by.

“Everybody has a family waiting for them at home, and your main goal is to get home safe,” Baker said. “So this creates an awareness for everyone in the industry.”

DeGeorge was arrested in Denton County and faces a murder charge.

Source: dfw.cbslocal.com.
homediv
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      