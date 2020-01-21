Is Your Gas Can Federally Compliant?

By Randall C. ReschPart of the road service game is outfitting tow trucks and service vehicles with proper equipment to conduct roadside services. One of those typical services that tow companies, auto club providers or those serving Freeway Service Patrol operations conduct is delivering a few gallons of gas to your roadside motorist.There are many gas cans on today's market that aren’t approved for refueling activities. It's important to read the gas can’s small print before it sits on the back of your truck.Tow owners are astonished when inspectors fail a truck during annual inspections because the truck or carrier was outfitted with an illegal gas can. How can that be? If a commercial inspector were to read the backside of your gas can, would the can be in compliance to federal requirements?Example: A carrier was purchased new from an equipment manufacturer and was outfitted to meet the California Highway Patrol’s Form 234B, Tow Truck Inspection Guide. The inspection guide requires a “gas can.” The tow company simply brought the carrier to the inspection, where the inspecting officer told the tower that the can wasn’t a legal container. On the back on the gas can the wording read (in raised molded letters), "Not intended for refueling on-road motor vehicles.”That's one of those terms that is open to interpretation by officers who fail the truck, or one bent on writing a ticket. Remember: Almost every cop has a pet-peeve and this is one of those "enforcement peeves" that goes unnoticed until that one-in-a-million cop stops your tow truck for inspection.What does the statement mean? The “Not intended” part is easy as is the purpose and design of a gas can that’s specific to delivering product necessary to make the vehicle go. However, to me the last part of the statement bears asking what the definition of an “on-road vehicle” is. That could have different meaning to different people.Accordingly, that wording sent me into a frenzy of research.According to BusinessDirectory.com, it defines a “road vehicle” as, “A vehicle designed to legally carry people or cargo on public roads and highways such as buses, cars, trucks, vans, motor homes and motorcycles. This would not include motor-driven vehicles not approved for use of the road, such as forklifts or marine vehicles.”So what’s illegal about the can? Could it be the spout or gasket?DOT-approved containers “need to meet the Performance-Oriented Packaging requirements of the Federal Hazardous Materials Regulations.” A standard safety container doesn’t meet the requirements for transport. However, there are safety transport containers that have hold-down brackets for the lid and guards to protect the spout assembly. Some portable containers have DOT caps that replace the spout assembly during transport to make them compliant. Old style jerri cans with screw-in caps that replace the spout assembly can also meet DOT requirements.• A safety container is approved by a third-party such as UL or FM, not more than 5-gallons capacity, having a flash-arresting screen, a spring closing lid and spout cover and so designed that it will safely relieve internal pressure when subject to fire exposure per OSHA 29 CFR 1926.155(l). Its design is intended to prevent the can from exploding by use of a venting lid and flash arrestor. They are required when used by any business or commercial enterprise.• A portable fuel container is any reusable container designed and marketed for use by consumers for receiving, transporting, storing and dispensing gasoline, diesel fuel or kerosene. All utility jugs that are red, yellow or blue in color are deemed to be portable fuel containers regardless of how they are labeled. This container’s design is intended to control evaporative emissions and reduce spillage. These are often referred to as CARB (California Air Resource Board) compliant containers. Models are also designed with child resistant features to meet the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. They are generally intended for consumer use.While these containers can be used for storing or transferring fuel, the real key for our industry is whether they can be used for transporting fuel on our commercial road service vehicles. The short answer? It depends on the container.Does that help?Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.