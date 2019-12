Taxes, Again? By Brian J Riker



For many this month is about anything except taxes, although they may be the most daunting task of the year. What many company owners fail to realize is that the most important tax deadline of the year is not April 15; but rather January 15. This is when the final estimated tax payment for calendar year 2019 is due and your last chance to catch up on paying your tax liability without penalty.



The IRS requires all businesses to submit estimated tax payments quarterly, based on either the entire tax paid the previous year or a reasonable estimate of what will be due for the current filing year. Failure to submit estimated tax payments that equal or exceed either your actual tax liability for the year or last year’s actual tax due will result in an underpayment penalty.



A well-managed accounting program will greatly reduce your stress as you calculate these payments, saving you hours or work and the potential for thousands of dollars in penalties. Besides the tax implications, having a good accounting system in place also allows you to make better informed business decisions. It’s also a good idea to hire a tax professional to complete and file your returns. Not only will they know the ins and outs of the tax code, they also will be the one to answer to the IRS if there is an audit of your tax return.



Perhaps you could even take advantage of some special tax write offs this year given that Section 179 of the tax code is allowing businesses to write off 100% of the purchase price of qualifying equipment and software, up to $2.5 million. Maybe now is the time to make an investment in the growth of your business rather than sending that money to Washington?



Section 179 does come with limits. There are caps to the total amount written off ($1,000,000 for 2019), and limits to the total amount of the equipment purchased ($2,500,000 in 2019). The deduction begins to phase out on a dollar-for-dollar basis after $2,500,000 is spent by a given business, meaning the entire deduction goes away once $3,500,000 in purchases is reached.



Another beneficial tax program for 2019 is bonus depreciation. This year the IRS is allowing for 100% bonus depreciation in the year new equipment is purchased, making for even more tax savings and incentives to invest in your company.



Act fast because to qualify for these deductions equipment purchased or financed (leases are acceptable) must be placed into service between January 1 and December 31, 2019. You only have a couple of days left this year to take advantage of this deduction.



For those that are having a tough year, perhaps you have missed some quarterly payments or maybe are new to self-employment and didn’t even know what your tax obligations were. It is not too late to find solutions to tax problems, and it’s always better to settle your tax liabilities before the IRS begins to take adverse actions.



The IRS it the only agency that does not need any court approval or other due process hearing to seize your property, bank accounts and even retirement. This is why it is very important to submit accurate and correctly completed tax filings, including estimated payments, on time.



Should you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, facing off with the IRS over tax liabilities, Michael Albright of Tax Clean Up advises folks to hire an Enrolled Agent. These are the only tax professionals that are authorized to practice before the IRS and are best suited to work out forbearance, forgiveness or other payment plans on your behalf.



“Never try to face the IRS on your own” Albright cautions, as they have virtually unlimited power to act on the information you provide.



Albright also cautions drivers working as independent contractors to take their tax liabilities seriously.



“Many drivers simply do not put away the money for their tax liability and are blindsided come April 15. It is very important to keep all your documentation in order, save all receipts and keep a separate checking account when you are an independent contractor or other business.”



Without this documentation a small business owner may end up paying thousands of dollars in extra taxes to the Federal and State government.



Bottom line, it pays to be organized. With the variety of software programs available today there is no excuse for not having a decent bookkeeping program in place. If you don’t have one, go buy and install one before the 31st and it will literally pay for itself with a tax write off for 2019!



Dogs Riding in Tow Trucks By Randall C. Resch



Recently, a YouTube video posted a dog riding atop a flatbed carrier’s deck as the carrier drove down the highway. It showed a medium-sized dog with a chain around its neck, seated forward on the driver’s side of the deck.



An outraged motorist filmed a short video of the action, shared it on Facebook and the resulting video went viral. All of the world’s animal lovers swooped in to complain to the tow company flooding their phones with rants and comments regarding the outrageous act.



It was reported that the person filming the action attempted to get the tow operator’s attention, but the tower continued to drive. The motorist got off the highway and found a police unit nearby and showed the video to the police.



Caught on Camera



In today’s world of animal activism and love for man’s best friend, that video showed where towers can put themselves into trouble with questionable actions. Regarding legality of driving with good ole’ Fifi in or on the back of the truck depends mostly on where you live. Only a handful of states have laws that expressly prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the back of pickup trucks. Most state laws that address the issue make it illegal to transport dogs on a public road in the back of an open bed vehicle.



For example, California’s Vehicle Code, Section 23117, states, “No person driving a motor vehicle shall transport any animal in the back of the vehicle in a space intended for any load on the vehicle on a highway unless the space is enclosed or has side and tail racks to a height of at least 46 inches extending vertically from the floor, the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle.



(b) This section does not apply to any of the following:



(1) The transportation of livestock.



(2) The transportation of a dog whose owner either owns or is employed by a ranching or farming operation who is traveling on a road in a rural area or who is traveling to and from a livestock auction.



(3) The transportation of a dog for purposes associated with ranching or farming.”

Also, in California, the highway patrol’s tow service agreement, Section 6, Subsection J, states, “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g. tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed.)”



The Rules



Many tow companies today don’t have written policies or procedures; without rules, how does a company guide the actions of its employees? In the case of the driver with the dog on the back of the carrier, a news segment alleged that the tower frequently allowed the dog to ride in his tow truck. That being the case, it’s easy to assume that the company may have allowed the driver to bring his dog along.



This is one of those areas to be included in the company’s Employee Handbook: No Dogs. In this instance, if the employee was dismissed and no written policy was in place, an administrative judge may not uphold a justifiable firing.



When it comes to animals and public sentiment, the better choice suggests that Fifi should stay back at the shop or at home. In each case, it’s safe to say that Fifi was not a seeing-eye dog or an ADA assistance animal. Bringing a dog on the job can only lead to other claims of an aggressive animal. I firmly believe that leaving them behind is a prudent decision.



