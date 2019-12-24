Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family
Taxes, Again?By Brian J Riker
For many this month is about anything except taxes, although they may be the most daunting task of the year. What many company owners fail to realize is that the most important tax deadline of the year is not April 15; but rather January 15. This is when the final estimated tax payment for calendar year 2019 is due and your last chance to catch up on paying your tax liability without penalty.
The IRS requires all businesses to submit estimated tax payments quarterly, based on either the entire tax paid the previous year or a reasonable estimate of what will be due for the current filing year. Failure to submit estimated tax payments that equal or exceed either your actual tax liability for the year or last year’s actual tax due will result in an underpayment penalty.
A well-managed accounting program will greatly reduce your stress as you calculate these payments, saving you hours or work and the potential for thousands of dollars in penalties. Besides the tax implications, having a good accounting system in place also allows you to make better informed business decisions. It’s also a good idea to hire a tax professional to complete and file your returns. Not only will they know the ins and outs of the tax code, they also will be the one to answer to the IRS if there is an audit of your tax return.
Perhaps you could even take advantage of some special tax write offs this year given that Section 179 of the tax code is allowing businesses to write off 100% of the purchase price of qualifying equipment and software, up to $2.5 million. Maybe now is the time to make an investment in the growth of your business rather than sending that money to Washington?
Section 179 does come with limits. There are caps to the total amount written off ($1,000,000 for 2019), and limits to the total amount of the equipment purchased ($2,500,000 in 2019). The deduction begins to phase out on a dollar-for-dollar basis after $2,500,000 is spent by a given business, meaning the entire deduction goes away once $3,500,000 in purchases is reached.
Another beneficial tax program for 2019 is bonus depreciation. This year the IRS is allowing for 100% bonus depreciation in the year new equipment is purchased, making for even more tax savings and incentives to invest in your company.
Act fast because to qualify for these deductions equipment purchased or financed (leases are acceptable) must be placed into service between January 1 and December 31, 2019. You only have a couple of days left this year to take advantage of this deduction.
For those that are having a tough year, perhaps you have missed some quarterly payments or maybe are new to self-employment and didn’t even know what your tax obligations were. It is not too late to find solutions to tax problems, and it’s always better to settle your tax liabilities before the IRS begins to take adverse actions.
The IRS it the only agency that does not need any court approval or other due process hearing to seize your property, bank accounts and even retirement. This is why it is very important to submit accurate and correctly completed tax filings, including estimated payments, on time.
Should you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, facing off with the IRS over tax liabilities, Michael Albright of Tax Clean Up advises folks to hire an Enrolled Agent. These are the only tax professionals that are authorized to practice before the IRS and are best suited to work out forbearance, forgiveness or other payment plans on your behalf.
“Never try to face the IRS on your own” Albright cautions, as they have virtually unlimited power to act on the information you provide.
Albright also cautions drivers working as independent contractors to take their tax liabilities seriously.
“Many drivers simply do not put away the money for their tax liability and are blindsided come April 15. It is very important to keep all your documentation in order, save all receipts and keep a separate checking account when you are an independent contractor or other business.”
Without this documentation a small business owner may end up paying thousands of dollars in extra taxes to the Federal and State government.
Bottom line, it pays to be organized. With the variety of software programs available today there is no excuse for not having a decent bookkeeping program in place. If you don’t have one, go buy and install one before the 31st and it will literally pay for itself with a tax write off for 2019!
Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Happy Holidays and Thanks!As I sit down to write this last Two Cents of not only the year but of the decade, I’d like to take time out to thank some very important people who have helped make 2019 a success for Tow Industry Week.
Starting off with our esteemed writers: Tow Illustrated Editor George L. Nitti; Tow Operations Editor Randall C. Resch; Tow Business Editor Brian J. Riker; and Wrecks + Recovery Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti. These guys do a great job of keeping the industry informed on the latest business practices, design trends and recovery strategies being employed today.
I also can’t forget the major contributions of ATTV Editor and Anchor Emily Oz, who lights up the screen with her tremendous stories and engaging personality. Of course, I also thank OMG National who handle ATTV technical production.
Helping me greatly were “My Fellas”: Managing Editor Brendan Dooley; Site Programming, Graphics & Video Manager Ryan Oser; and Content Manager Henri Calitri. Without these guys, Tow Industry Week doesn’t hit the towing public!
I thank Media Director William Burwell and Sales Department of Dennie Ortiz, Ellen Rosengart and Peggy Calabrese who keep the “blood flowing” for this online publication.
Lastly but certainly not least, allow me to thank you, our readers. Perhaps you passed along an encouraging word, expressed your enjoyment of an article via e-mail or even answered our Tow Boss Poll during the year. We salute each and every one of you—we couldn’t do it without you!
Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa and a prosperous and healthy 2020!
--Charles Duke
Sea Crest Insurance AgencySea Crest Insurance Agency is a leading insurance provider with over 25 years of experience. They offer multiple A-rated programs with the ability to service large and small size businesses with competitive pricing, providing tow business owners with security and confidence behind each truck in service. Come see what Sea Crest can offer your business at the American Towman ShowPlace taking place at the Westgate-Paradise Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.
seacrestins.com
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti