Tow Truck Parade Wows Students
Santa Claus made an early appearance in tow parade
Fishin’ Off the Bridge
Three-unit recovery puts tractor trailer back on solid ground
FSP Program to Start in Calif. in September
Will choose tow company through a bidding process
Dash Cam Plus Fleet Tracking
Planet Halo camera tracks vehicles in real time for remote alerts, more
PTA’s Pat Herring Dies
American Towman Medal winner and Hall of Famer was 72.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 18 - December 24, 2019

Taxes, Again?

bigstock1425979 a910fBy Brian J Riker

For many this month is about anything except taxes, although they may be the most daunting task of the year. What many company owners fail to realize is that the most important tax deadline of the year is not April 15; but rather January 15. This is when the final estimated tax payment for calendar year 2019 is due and your last chance to catch up on paying your tax liability without penalty.

The IRS requires all businesses to submit estimated tax payments quarterly, based on either the entire tax paid the previous year or a reasonable estimate of what will be due for the current filing year. Failure to submit estimated tax payments that equal or exceed either your actual tax liability for the year or last year’s actual tax due will result in an underpayment penalty.

A well-managed accounting program will greatly reduce your stress as you calculate these payments, saving you hours or work and the potential for thousands of dollars in penalties. Besides the tax implications, having a good accounting system in place also allows you to make better informed business decisions. It’s also a good idea to hire a tax professional to complete and file your returns. Not only will they know the ins and outs of the tax code, they also will be the one to answer to the IRS if there is an audit of your tax return.

Perhaps you could even take advantage of some special tax write offs this year given that Section 179 of the tax code is allowing businesses to write off 100% of the purchase price of qualifying equipment and software, up to $2.5 million. Maybe now is the time to make an investment in the growth of your business rather than sending that money to Washington?

Section 179 does come with limits. There are caps to the total amount written off ($1,000,000 for 2019), and limits to the total amount of the equipment purchased ($2,500,000 in 2019). The deduction begins to phase out on a dollar-for-dollar basis after $2,500,000 is spent by a given business, meaning the entire deduction goes away once $3,500,000 in purchases is reached.

Another beneficial tax program for 2019 is bonus depreciation. This year the IRS is allowing for 100% bonus depreciation in the year new equipment is purchased, making for even more tax savings and incentives to invest in your company.

Act fast because to qualify for these deductions equipment purchased or financed (leases are acceptable) must be placed into service between January 1 and December 31, 2019. You only have a couple of days left this year to take advantage of this deduction.

For those that are having a tough year, perhaps you have missed some quarterly payments or maybe are new to self-employment and didn’t even know what your tax obligations were. It is not too late to find solutions to tax problems, and it’s always better to settle your tax liabilities before the IRS begins to take adverse actions.

The IRS it the only agency that does not need any court approval or other due process hearing to seize your property, bank accounts and even retirement. This is why it is very important to submit accurate and correctly completed tax filings, including estimated payments, on time.

Should you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, facing off with the IRS over tax liabilities, Michael Albright of Tax Clean Up advises folks to hire an Enrolled Agent. These are the only tax professionals that are authorized to practice before the IRS and are best suited to work out forbearance, forgiveness or other payment plans on your behalf.

“Never try to face the IRS on your own” Albright cautions, as they have virtually unlimited power to act on the information you provide.

Albright also cautions drivers working as independent contractors to take their tax liabilities seriously.

“Many drivers simply do not put away the money for their tax liability and are blindsided come April 15. It is very important to keep all your documentation in order, save all receipts and keep a separate checking account when you are an independent contractor or other business.”

Without this documentation a small business owner may end up paying thousands of dollars in extra taxes to the Federal and State government.

Bottom line, it pays to be organized. With the variety of software programs available today there is no excuse for not having a decent bookkeeping program in place. If you don’t have one, go buy and install one before the 31st and it will literally pay for itself with a tax write off for 2019!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Approximately 20 Tow Trucks Work Pileup

A pileup involving nearly 70 vehicles on an icy and foggy Virginia highway on Dec. 22 left at least 51 people hurt, police said.

The Virginia State Police said no one had been killed but 51 people were taken to hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to moderate, and 11 people were being treated for serious injuries. 

Tow truck companies mobilized to clear the road as quickly as possible.

“There were probably 20 trucks out here all together,” John Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Towing, said. “There were cars everywhere and on top of each other.”

He said “every one of them is totaled pretty much,” adding, “I worked wrecks and stuff before, but not one with this many cars in it.”

Source: nytimes.com
Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

Happy Holidays and Thanks!

As I sit down to write this last Two Cents of not only the year but of the decade, I’d like to take time out to thank some very important people who have helped make 2019 a success for Tow Industry Week.

Starting off with our esteemed writers: Tow Illustrated Editor George L. Nitti; Tow Operations Editor Randall C. Resch; Tow Business Editor Brian J. Riker; and Wrecks + Recovery Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti. These guys do a great job of keeping the industry informed on the latest business practices, design trends and recovery strategies being employed today.

I also can’t forget the major contributions of ATTV Editor and Anchor Emily Oz, who lights up the screen with her tremendous stories and engaging personality. Of course, I also thank OMG National who handle ATTV technical production.

Helping me greatly were “My Fellas”: Managing Editor Brendan Dooley; Site Programming, Graphics & Video Manager Ryan Oser; and Content Manager Henri Calitri. Without these guys, Tow Industry Week doesn’t hit the towing public!

I thank Media Director William Burwell and Sales Department of Dennie Ortiz, Ellen Rosengart and Peggy Calabrese who keep the “blood flowing” for this online publication.

Lastly but certainly not least, allow me to thank you, our readers. Perhaps you passed along an encouraging word, expressed your enjoyment of an article via e-mail or even answered our Tow Boss Poll during the year. We salute each and every one of you—we couldn’t do it without you!

Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa and a prosperous and healthy 2020!

--Charles Duke

December 18 - December 24, 2019
Will Arndt of Arndt Towing and Recovery in Robesonia, Pennsylvania, got area towing companies together for a toy drive event benefitting Tow for Tots. Image - wfmz.com.

Towmen Gather Donations for [b]Toys for Tots

More than 20 tow trucks are expected to load their cabs with donations for Toys for Tots to take to an event at Mimmo's Italian Restaurant in southwest Reading, Pennsylvania, where donations are being collected. "It puts out a good word for the towing companies and their owners," said Will Arndt, owner of Arndt Towing and Recovery in Robesonia. "We are always giving back to the community in many different ways." He said he had seen other tow companies doing similar events during the holiday season and wanted to get Matos Towing and others involved to help area kids for Christmas. "You just go to the store [and] buy an unwrapped gift," Arndt said. "Many companies are bringing multiple gifts, boy, girl gifts." Source: wfmz.com.

Denver Towman Shot, Killed

Friends and family members in Denver, Colorado, are mourning the loss of towman Paul Dakan who was killed while doing his job last Sunday. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, Dakan, 36, died at the hospital after being shot at Elite Towing. Victor Arenas-Foote, 25, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery. According to the statement of probable cause, a witness said the shooter’s car had been impounded. Video from the scene showed a heavyset male walking with a 60-year-old woman in the tow yard. Police say Arenas-Foote shot the victim, and left with the woman in the impounded car without paying the $300 tow fee. The woman who was with Arenas-Foote was questioned by police. According to an official statement, she told officers that she told Foote several times to let her out of the car but he refused, saying he was scared and didn’t know what to do. She has not been charged. Source: denver.cbslocal.com.

Towman Seriously Hurt Helping Stranded Driver

Towman Robert Davis of A2B Towing and Recovery Service was hospitalized after he was hit during a crash when he was trying to pull a stranded driver out of a ditch in St. John, Missouri. “I was terrified, terrified,” said Davis. He was pulling a Saturn out of a ditch in the center median of I-170 north Sunday night around 7:15 p.m. Davis said he was almost done and was outside of his unit talking with the female driver of the vehicle and her son who were both in the Saturn. That`s when St. John police say another car lost control on the slick highway and slammed into the back of the Saturn, tossing Davis some 60 feet away. “Just couldn`t believe it. I didn`t see it coming, I didn`t hear it coming,” said Davis from his hospital bed. The husband and father suffered two broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a ruptured spleen. Source: fox2now.com.


The Grinch rides in the annual Tow Truck Parade at Gretchen Everhart School on December 20. The parade is sponsored by the Tow Truck Association of Tallahassee. Image - wctv.tv

Tow Truck Parade [b]Wows Students

Santa Claus made an early stop in Tallahassee, Florida, Dec. 20, as he and others rode in the annual Tow Truck Parade at Gretchen Everhart School.

Members of the Tow Truck Association of Tallahassee realized how hard it can be for families to take children with significant disabilities to the Winter Festival Parade downtown. So, the towmen dress up and decorate their trucks, and bring a festival to the school.

It's the highlight of the year for students like Tyler Woods.

"It's off the chain. I love it. Everybody's here. Even the first time it was the Grinch. You got the big trucks, you got the little trucks. You got this one, and this one never been here," he said.

Tyler was referring to the trolley by Tallahassee's StarMetro and Fleet Management. It won "Best in Show.”

After the trucks made their rounds, Santa and Mrs. Claus passed out a gift to every student.

Source: wctv.tv.

California County to Get FSP Program

Starting next year, a new program will provide free tow trucks to get the vehicles off congested stretches of the two freeways and onto their shoulders.

The Freeway Service Patrol program, a joint effort of the California Department of Transportation, the California Highway Patrol and the state's Service for Freeway Emergencies, is slated to launch September, 2020 in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission's board voted Dec. 6 to provide 25% matching funds for the program's estimated annual cost of about $1.2 million. The remaining 75% will be paid by Caltrans, said Darren Kettle, executive director of the commission, the county's transportation planning agency.

“The Freeway Service Patrol provides free assistance to motorists stranded in dangerous situations on our most congested freeways during peak commute times,” Kettle said. 

The program will operate on Highway 101 from Highway 23 in Thousand Oaks through Camarillo, and on Highway 118 from the Los Angeles County line through Simi Valley to the Arroyo Simi bridge in Moorpark.

Kettle said the commission is aiming to launch the program Sept. 1 after it chooses a local tow truck operator through a bidding process.

Source: vcstar.com

PTA’s Pat Herring Dies

Walter “Pat” Herring Sr., president of J. E. Herring Motor Co., of Somerset, died shortly after 10 a.m. in a head-on collision in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania, Dec. 19. The accident happened on Route 31 near Mt. Zion Road, according to the police report. He was 72.

He became the second generation owner of the J.E. Herring Motor Co. in 1978 at 31. Herring had 41 years in the business and was well-known in the towing industry, having held numerous board positions as a member of the Pennsylvania Towing Association. He has received numerous awards including the American Towman Medal, and the ACE Award.

Herring was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall Of Fame in 2007 and was named Wreck Master of the Year in 2009. Herring, along with PTA, played a key role in the passing of the “Slow Down Move Over” law in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia (Stutzman) Herring; sons, Patrick Herring and Eddie Herring; daughter-in-law Heather (Will) Herring; his grandchildren, Dierks and Daisey Herring and sister Peggy Maslak.

Sources: towforce.net; dailyamerican.com

Towmen Gather Donations [b]for Toys for Tots

More than 20 tow trucks were expected to load their cabs with donations for Toys for Tots to take to an event at Mimmo's Italian Restaurant in southwest Reading, Pennsylvania, where donations were being collected.

"It puts out a good word for the towing companies and their owners," said Will Arndt, owner of Arndt Towing and Recovery in Robesonia. "We are always giving back to the community in many different ways."

Arndt said he had seen other tow companies doing similar events during the holiday season and wanted to get Matos Towing and others involved to help area kids for Christmas.

"You just go to the store [and] buy an unwrapped gift," Arndt said. "Many companies are bringing multiple gifts, boy, girl gifts."

Source: wfmz.com.

Denver Towman Dakan Shot, Killed

Friends and family members in Denver, Colorado, are mourning the loss of towman Paul Dakan who was killed while doing his job Dec. 15. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, Dakan, 36, died at the hospital after being shot at Elite Towing.

Victor Arenas-Foote, 25, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

According to the statement of probable cause, a witness said the shooter’s car had been impounded. Video from the scene showed a heavyset male walking with a 60-year-old woman in the tow yard.

Police say Arenas-Foote shot the victim, and left with the woman in the impounded car without paying the $300 tow fee.

The woman who was with Arenas-Foote was questioned by police. According to an official statement, she told officers that she told Foote several times to let her out of the car but he refused, saying he was scared and didn’t know what to do. She has not been charged.

Source: denver.cbslocal.com

Towman Seriously Hurt [b]Helping Stranded Driver

Towman Robert Davis of A2B Towing and Recovery Service was hospitalized after he was hit during a crash when he was trying to pull a stranded driver out of a ditch in St. John, Missouri.

“I was terrified, terrified,” said Davis. He was pulling a Saturn out of a ditch in the center median of I-170 north around 7:15 p.m., Dec. 15.

Davis said he was almost done and was outside of his unit talking with the female driver of the vehicle and her son who were both in the Saturn. That`s when St. John police say another car lost control on the slick highway and slammed into the back of the Saturn, tossing Davis some 60 feet away.

“I wasn`t ready to die. I got a wife and four kids at home. So, I screamed at myself, I cussed at myself get up you were in an accident you`re not going to die,” said Davis.

His wife Angel feared the worst.

With tears in her eyes, she said, “It`s so hard not knowing what`s going to happen. I mean he`s here and I`m so blessed that he`s here—but … ”

The husband and father suffered two broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a ruptured spleen.

“Just couldn`t believe it. I didn`t see it coming, I didn`t hear it coming,” said Davis from his hospital bed.

Source: fox2now.com.
December 18 - December 24, 2019

Fishin’ Off the Bridge

0 f72ffBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Pepe’s Towing Service was established in March of 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta, with one tow truck converted from a standard Ford 350 pick-up truck. In March 1997, brothers Jose Jr. and Manny became full-time employees bringing renewed energy and fresh ideas. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro became part of the Pepe’s team and established himself as an integral part of the company.

Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager the LA base of operations. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.

At around 5:30 a.m. on December 4, Pepe’s received a call from the California Highway Patrol to recover a tractor-trailer over a bridge.

Josh informed, “We were called by the California Highway Patrol, East Los Angeles Division, to respond. The incident took place on the northbound 710 Freeway on the connecting bridge to the 60 Freeway. We used three trucks for this wreck.”

Josh in his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator (Hulk), operator Jose Jabanero responded with their 2015 Peterbilt 388 with a Century 50-ton wrecker and operator David Celis went out in their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator (Big Flipper). 

“The first thing we did was position the 50-ton wrecker to back up to the rear of the trailer and secure it,” explained Josh. “This allowed us to rig the rotators safely without the fear of the tractor-trailer moving or sliding more over the bridge.

“Our game plan from there was to use a spreader bar on the 50-ton rotator to secure the front of the trailer. This was done because we did not know if the fifth wheel came undone or had damage and didn’t want the tractor to separate from the trailer when bringing it over.” 

The 75-ton rotator was used to lift the tractor from the engine frame and the frame on the rear of the chassis. Once both rotators were rigged, they simultaneously lifted their booms in the air while rotating to bring it back over onto the freeway. Once on the freeway and off the bridge, they used the deck winches on the 75-ton rotator to straighten out the tractor.

The tractor-trailer was transported to Pepe’s shop in Los Angeles using the Century 50-ton wrecker. 

Josh stated, “The tractor was front towed and we ran air lines to the trailer for service and emergency brakes. A few days later, the tractor and trailer were towed separately to the customer’s yard using our 2016 medium-duty Freightliner wrecker for the tractor and our 2014 Freightliner super singles tractor for the trailer.”

Jackknifed & Crashed Between Bridges

0 Jackknifed Crashed TIW 23 ac06aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In the world of towing, the name James “Jamie” H. Dougherty Jr. is synonymous with heavy recovery. Dougherty, the president/CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother and the “Jane” in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was three years old.

On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Janeway was dispatched by the Pennsylvania State Police to I-476 northbound in West Conshohocken for a truck over the embankment.

"We were dispatched for a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed and crashed through the guardrail,” Dougherty said, “going down through the infield down a steep embankment between the northbound and southbound bridges.”

Dougherty, the recovery supervisor, responded along with lowboy operator and recovery specialist Rick Royles, and operators Joe Rudnick, Brian Bowe, Matt Cherry, John Fugelo and Alan Vanderslice. Their equipment included a Century 1075 75-ton rotator, a Kenworth/Talbert lowboy trailer, a Century 20 Series heavy-haul industrial carrier, a Vulcan V-100 XP-850 heavy-duty wrecker, a Vulcan V-30 medium-duty wrecker, a Century 12 Series LCG flatbed, Ford/Zips recovery support unit and a JLG Telehandler.

Once he arrived, Dougherty consulted with the trooper on scene. They decided to wait until the bulk of the rush hour traffic was finished and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation arrived on scene for traffic control and lane closures.

The recovery began during the night by mitigating the fuel and oil spills where the truck had landed. The damaged guardrail and posts were removed in case a heavy-duty wrecker had to be positioned for the recovery.

The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was positioned and set up first with spreader bars, and the trailer was rigged with straps for the lift. It was lifted vertically from its resting position over the bridge onto the roadway. Once the trailer was up, it was unhooked from the rotator, hooked to the Vulcan V-30 and towed to Janeway’s yard for storage.

“The clean-up of debris was daunting because of the severe damage to the tractor,” said Jamie. “Parts and pieces were everywhere. The rear axle was partially ripped out of the truck.”

As part of the cleanup, the crew placed all debris into the bags and lifted them from the scene onto an awaiting Century 12 Series LCG flatbed. The rear housing was then lifted and placed onto the flatbed.

The crew then rigged the mangled tractor for lifting. Once the tractor was rigged, it was lifted up over the bridge and set onto the awaiting Talbert lowboy trailer for transport.

All units were unloaded and placed into storage back at Janeway.

Editor’s Note: Look for the print version in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Polar Express Recovery

0 8b001By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Bill's Service of Stamford Inc. has been serving Stamford, Conn., and the southern Connecticut region for more than 50 years. The company is currently run by father Bill Parker Jr. and sons Jimmy and Billy III. Bill’s grandfather started the towing business in 1950.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2016, Connecticut Transit and the Greenwich Police both called Bill’s to respond to a bus that had crashed due to the winter storm that blasted the northeast.

Jimmy responded with his 2012 Peterbilt/Century 60-ton rotator and Billy in his 2016 Ford F-550/Chevron 408 with hydraulic stiff legs. Operator Tom “Spider” Oxer was also on hand to help with the rigging.

When they arrived, they found the bus resting on its belly about midway with the backend hanging over a rock wall and broken utility poles leaning up against it.

“Narrow and cramped streets are everywhere in our area,” Billy said, “and this incident happened on one of them. This is a very steep road that we call ‘Driveshaft Hill.’ With the storm and slippery road conditions, the bus crashed into several utility poles and slid up and onto a rock wall with a 40-foot drop on the other side.”

They had to wait for the power company to cut power to the dangling lines of the snapped poles before they could start. Jimmy backed the rotator down the narrow street and staged its back end on the driver’s side of the bus to perform the lift. Billy backed the Chevron to the nose of the bus to pull.

Once the lines were safe to work around and no longer live, they got busy rigging. Two lines from the Chevron were run through snatch blocks attached to the tow hooks of the bus. A recovery strap was cradled around the bus near the rear wheels. Jimmy boomed out over the bus and he lifted to clear it using his remote.

Once the bus was up off the wall, Billy pulled it forward. As the brothers worked in tandem the bus was set back onto the road.

“Because of the narrow streets I had to drag the bus a few blocks with the Chevron before we could hook it to the rotator for towing,” Billy said. “Jimmy hooked it to the rotator and towed it to the Connecticut Transit yard. We hooked to the bus at 9 a.m. and were back in our yard by 11:30 a.m. We would have been done sooner, but had to wait for the electric company to shut off the power.”

This was just one of many jobs they were dealing with over the past few days, and they are always on their game when it comes to the business of towing and recovery.

(Ed. Note—This article originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2016 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

logotype
December 18 - December 24, 2019

Dogs Riding in Tow Trucks

Dog on tow truck Image boston25news bbed7By Randall C. Resch

Recently, a YouTube video posted a dog riding atop a flatbed carrier’s deck as the carrier drove down the highway. It showed a medium-sized dog with a chain around its neck, seated forward on the driver’s side of the deck.

An outraged motorist filmed a short video of the action, shared it on Facebook and the resulting video went viral. All of the world’s animal lovers swooped in to complain to the tow company flooding their phones with rants and comments regarding the outrageous act.

It was reported that the person filming the action attempted to get the tow operator’s attention, but the tower continued to drive. The motorist got off the highway and found a police unit nearby and showed the video to the police.

Caught on Camera

In today’s world of animal activism and love for man’s best friend, that video showed where towers can put themselves into trouble with questionable actions. Regarding legality of driving with good ole’ Fifi in or on the back of the truck depends mostly on where you live. Only a handful of states have laws that expressly prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the back of pickup trucks. Most state laws that address the issue make it illegal to transport dogs on a public road in the back of an open bed vehicle.

For example, California’s Vehicle Code, Section 23117, states, “No person driving a motor vehicle shall transport any animal in the back of the vehicle in a space intended for any load on the vehicle on a highway unless the space is enclosed or has side and tail racks to a height of at least 46 inches extending vertically from the floor, the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle.

(b) This section does not apply to any of the following:

(1) The transportation of livestock.

(2) The transportation of a dog whose owner either owns or is employed by a ranching or farming operation who is traveling on a road in a rural area or who is traveling to and from a livestock auction.

(3) The transportation of a dog for purposes associated with ranching or farming.”
Also, in California, the highway patrol’s tow service agreement, Section 6, Subsection J, states, “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g. tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed.)”

The Rules

Many tow companies today don’t have written policies or procedures; without rules, how does a company guide the actions of its employees? In the case of the driver with the dog on the back of the carrier, a news segment alleged that the tower frequently allowed the dog to ride in his tow truck. That being the case, it’s easy to assume that the company may have allowed the driver to bring his dog along.

This is one of those areas to be included in the company’s Employee Handbook: No Dogs. In this instance, if the employee was dismissed and no written policy was in place, an administrative judge may not uphold a justifiable firing.

When it comes to animals and public sentiment, the better choice suggests that Fifi should stay back at the shop or at home. In each case, it’s safe to say that Fifi was not a seeing-eye dog or an ADA assistance animal. Bringing a dog on the job can only lead to other claims of an aggressive animal. I firmly believe that leaving them behind is a prudent decision.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Why Laws Alone Will Not Protect Us

TB 402f2By Brian J. Riker

During the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last week, I again had opportunity to present my defensive driving for the tow operator seminar and was honored to have two leading industry instructors sit in as well. The three of us took a few moments afterwards to discuss what I presented, their impression of the program and any suggested improvements.

Neither colleague had many criticisms; although they did have some excellent suggestions for alternate content that will be included in next year’s seminar. What struck all three of us was how few drivers on the road today have had any formal driver’s education and how many put the task of actually operating the vehicle second or even third to other tasks.

This discussion reminded me of many close calls I have had that may have ended in tragedy if not for my attention to the task at hand. During a recent 800-mile road trip, I counted more than a dozen times that motorists failed to slow down or move over when they could—and this count included one tow truck and two vehicles displaying volunteer firefighter identification.

From the vantage point of the large commercial vehicle I was driving, I could see into most of the other vehicles on the road. This allowed me to see hundreds of people doing a variety of tasks other than driving, including one vehicle with a man typing on a laptop computer while passing me at 70-plus mph. He wasn’t a police officer or other official, rather a sales representative in a nationally branded company vehicle.

Even the “professional” drivers, those operating large commercial vehicles, were not focused on driving. Within mere minutes of each other, I had two tractor-trailer drivers cross into my lane as I was overtaking them on the left. Both had cellphones in their hands, which could result in a fine as high as $2,750 to the driver and $11,000 to the trucking company!

Absolutely insane, and proof positive that stiffer penalties for violations does nothing to deter most people. For commercial driver license holders, this is a serious traffic offense: one that can lead to a suspension of your CDL! Penalties don’t get much higher than one that will take away your livelihood; yet I counted no less than two dozen truckers during my trip texting while driving.

So what do we do to protect ourselves? While nothing is foolproof, we must always be alert and assume that the other motorists do not see us.

Constant scanning of your surroundings, alternating your eyes from side to side as well as near and far, the farther in front the better.

Current best practices say to maintain at least a four-second following distance. I say this is not nearly enough in a tow truck or carrier. Seven seconds builds in a nice cushion for extra reaction time as well for times we’re not paying attention ourselves.

Avoid the pack. Manage the space around your vehicle by adjusting your speed to avoid having another vehicle directly alongside you when possible. This will give you the maximum options for avoiding a crash when the unexpected happens on the highway.

When working outside of our vehicle we need to always have an eye on traffic and be ready to take cover instantly. There has been a recent discussion in the industry about the benefits of using barrier trucks, also known as blockers or crash attenuators. However, not every state allows for towers to set up temporary traffic control. If your state does allow for deployment of TTC measures, I strongly recommend you investigate how to adopt this strategy.

It could be a lifesaver.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
logotype
December 18 - December 24, 2019

Stars, Stripes, Skulls and Skyline

0 IMG 4409A 454beBy George L. NItti

At the recent American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City, another fine selection of tow trucks showed off their pageantry. This year’s winner in the medium-duty class went to Vintage Towing of Westbury, New York, for its 2004 Freightliner M2 backed with a Century 3212 16-ton.

The unit had a patriotic-themed wrap, comprising several distinct elements that wowed judges and audiences alike. One distinct feature is found on the front bumper, where many skulls and demons are populated.

“The skulls and demons have become our bizarre trademark ever since we started the company in 2005,” said owner “Handsome Rob.” “When I put it on my first truck, my son liked it and it’s been a design on all of our trucks.”

Further up the hood, the patriotic theme is prominent as a handful of large, white stars are set against a deep blue background. On the visor and around the front two sides of the Freightliner, red and white stripes help complete the patriotic motif.

“We are a patriotic company,” said Rob. “We have a huge flag on our building, we participate in Veteran’s Day parades and we have a truck dedicated to the Wounded Warriors.”
Rob also pointed out that the company’s in-house artist Cecil Burrows did the patriotic artwork found on American Towman’s Spirit Ride casket.

Set in the center of the hood, in a crest filled with red are the Vintage Auto initials, another hallmark signature found on all of their trucks since their founding.

The backside of the unit has the New York City skyline skillfully rendered. Illuminated in blue neon, it includes images of the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

Helping to bring together this imagery are two streaks of blue lines that run up the side of the unit setting off the city from the flag, while the company name with a classy scripted “V,” descends over the skyline.

Rob said, “It was a challenging wrap to do. It took way longer than we thought and getting things that didn’t look distorted.”

The Crown and Glory

0 70fddBy George L. Nitti

A crown is a weighty symbol for the worthy head that wears one. In the towing business, many heads are worthy of crowns as towers risk their lives every day for the glory of a rescue.

When the owners of Tow King of Waco, Texas, put their heads together in 1992 to come up with a name for their new company, they chose a royal one.

“The family was on a road trip and my mother was writing down names,” co-owner Gary Hoffman said. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it is included on all of them.”

Their 18-strong fleet includes this newest subject, a 2012 Peterbilt 389/NRC 50/65 rotator.

When fully extended, the name “Tow King” reigns down the boom in a medieval-like font whilst its tilted crown is the logo between those two words. Stated just next to it, “Waco’s Finest.”

Where the Tow King name resides on other areas of the truck—such as on the side of the ’tator and on its side doors, one will also find the tilted crown in a greenish color like that of a frog. Crowns are also found on both sides of the tail end of the unit.

With its black background, the rotator has been wrapped with other distinguishing elements such as large green flames and cross chains that extend from the hood on back. The more subdued lettering stands out with accents of reflective pink, and appearing even bolder on the boom and down the cab.

Always ready for duty, the unit states it is “Rolling 24/7” while a pair of dice completes the image.

The silver grille on the front is a piece of heavy armor that serves to protect.

Hoffman said, “We have a lot of rural areas in the area. In the past we’ve hit a couple of deer.”

At the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last weekend, Hoffman received the Towman Trust Award and was inducted into the prestigious Towman Order. Both recognize his dedication to the community he serves.

Going forth like noble knights, it is done for the crown and glory.

Branding 101

1 20191119 090818A 37793By George L. Nitti

When it comes to branding, sometimes it’s best to follow in the footsteps of companies who set good examples through their reputable names, catchy slogans and strong images/graphics.

As part of their branding strategy, T&W Garage of Newport, Maine, has recognized the critical role of branding to their bottom line by building name recognition by following leading companies.

Some time ago, T&W took on Peterbilt’s slogan, “Class Pays,” where it is displayed on their 2019 Peterbilt 389/Century 1150 rotator.

“We have it on the boom of the truck next to the Peterbilt logo,” said owner Michael Tozier. “We are a professional business and try to do everything with class and that has paid off for us.”

According to Tozier, class includes how well you treat your customers.

“We follow the golden rule. We treat others like we would like to be treated,” Tozier said.

Written across the back of the cab between red stars, another phrase resonates as a sound brand strategy: “American Made.”

“We are very patriotic,” Tozier said. “Maine is a conservative area and very patriotic. We deal with a lot of truck drivers who can relate to it.”

The company hasn’t deviated far from their original branding with T&W name prominent on the sides. With a change in sign companies, the graphics are fresher, cleaner and more modern, such as the honeycombed background found on the unit’s sides.

Tozier said, “I just told them to update the theme. They did a great job to keep it consistent with the old concept. Our fonts are still the same, but we went with a horizontal rather than sloping graphic.”

Accentuating the T&W name are the complementary colors of black, white and red.

“We added those colors five or six years ago,” Tozier said. “Our lettering is the size of a billboard and not a small investment. We wanted our trucks to be seen from the other side of the interstate, giving us advertising and name recognition.”

Equally prominent on the back of the unit are the letters and words “207 TOWBOSS.”

Tozier said, “It’s important to have our phone number on there. It’s a very rural state as we cover an area a hundred miles out.”

The company, originally named Tozier and Willett has remained the same despite the fact that Willett is no longer a partner in the business.

Tozier said, “We are a well-established brand and it would be an expensive proposition to change our name. We are a known commodity. We don’t have much to gain by changing it.”

Dash Cam Plus Fleet Tracking

planethalo ea215Planet Halo’s tow truck camera also provides fleet management, offering GPS tracking solutions via date, time and driver point of location, speed and historical route. The self-contained six-channel, all-inclusive system tracks vehicles in real time to send remote alerts, PTO and other event alerts; it records continuously with live video stream in HD quality.

planethalocameras.com

New Brake Releaser from Milton Industries

BR6x4 24f6aMilton Industries’ new and improved Brake Releaser propels de-icing fluid into trailer brake lines, releasing frozen brakes in minutes. The tool is designed to be used during hook-ups, at truck stops or roadside to reduce downtime and save the expense of an emergency service call.

Drivers can deliver air line de-icing fluid to the trailer in minutes without the danger, mess and downtime of other methods. The tool connects via standard glad hand couplers and works on dry vans, flatbeds, dump trucks, refrigerated trailers and more.

miltonindustries.com
The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service who was killed on the job on Dec. 2. Image - dfw.cbslocal.com.

Repo Agent Honored by Tow Community

The North Texas towing community turned out in full force the evening of Dec. 8 to remember a repossession agent killed on the job.

Zach Johnson of Texas Auto Towing Service was repossessing a vehicle in Sanger on Dec. 2 when he was shot by 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge.

DeGeorge claimed to own the vehicle Johnson was trying to repossess. He fired at Johnson from his hotel room on the third floor.

“He was a huge teddy bear,” said Joe Baker, owner of Texas Auto Towing Service. “Very nice man, very respectful young man.”

Tow operators met in Keller to pay their respects to Johnson and show support for his family. They turned on all the flashing lights on their wreckers and gave his dad a few things to remember him by.

“Everybody has a family waiting for them at home, and your main goal is to get home safe,” Baker said. “So this creates an awareness for everyone in the industry.”

DeGeorge was arrested in Denton County and faces a murder charge.

Source: dfw.cbslocal.com.

Resolvion Recruits Ally’s [b]Russi Following Merger

On the heels of completing a merger, repossession firm Resolvion has beefed up its ranks with a 30-year auto finance executive, said CEO Michael Levison.

Tim Russi has been named to Resolvion’s board, the company announced recently. Prior to joining the repossession management firm, Russi led Ally Financial’s auto finance business for six years.

Russi will participate in monthly and quarterly business reviews, Levison said, noting that he and Russi will be working together on strategic initiatives relating to product line expansion. Additionally, Resolvion will leverage Russi’s industry relationships to introduce the forwarder to potential business partners.

Atlanta-based Resolvion was formed Nov. 11 through the merger of ALS Resolvion and Del Mar Recovery Solutions. The initial orders of business will be integrating operations onto one technology platform and consolidating a number of overlapping back-end functions, Levison said.

Source: autofinancenews.net.

Woman Charged with Taking Repo'd Vehicle

A woman accused of taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed and almost running down a recovery yard employee was tracked to Oklahoma and brought back to Bell County, Texas, to face charges.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 40-year-old Kaskia Jackson, who was being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was arrested by the Muskogee Police Department after she was found October 23.

The case goes back to April 4 after the vehicle had been picked up and taken to the yard of BAT Recovery in Temple.

Officers were called to that location and told that a woman, who police believe was Jackson, had come to pick up some personal belongings from a repossessed vehicle.

However, once she got into the car, she started it up and drove away, nearly striking an employee of the business.

Police had obtained a warrant for her arrest in April and it was believed that Jackson was spotted in Oklahoma where she was held after Muskogee officers determined that she was named in an arrest warrant from Temple.

She was transported back to Bell County and booked into the jail Nov. 7.

Source: fox44news.com.

MBSi Launches 24/7 [b]Support for Customers

MBSi Corp. recently announced the broadening of its technical customer support hours to help clients that use its repossession assignment management software and vendor compliance solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company said the MBSi customer success team now will be available around the clock to help all customers.

MBSi president Cort DeHart elaborated about the strategy in a news release.

“We understand the asset recovery industry operates outside of normal business hours and we took the necessary steps to be the first to market with around the clock support ensuring all of our clients—lenders, forwarders and agents—have the back-end support needed to successfully manage their business,” DeHart said.

“We need to be available when our clients need us.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.
