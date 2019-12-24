Taxes, Again?

By Randall C. ReschRecently, a YouTube video posted a dog riding atop a flatbed carrier’s deck as the carrier drove down the highway. It showed a medium-sized dog with a chain around its neck, seated forward on the driver’s side of the deck.An outraged motorist filmed a short video of the action, shared it on Facebook and the resulting video went viral. All of the world’s animal lovers swooped in to complain to the tow company flooding their phones with rants and comments regarding the outrageous act.It was reported that the person filming the action attempted to get the tow operator’s attention, but the tower continued to drive. The motorist got off the highway and found a police unit nearby and showed the video to the police.In today’s world of animal activism and love for man’s best friend, that video showed where towers can put themselves into trouble with questionable actions. Regarding legality of driving with good ole’ Fifi in or on the back of the truck depends mostly on where you live. Only a handful of states have laws that expressly prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the back of pickup trucks. Most state laws that address the issue make it illegal to transport dogs on a public road in the back of an open bed vehicle.For example, California’s Vehicle Code, Section 23117, states, “No person driving a motor vehicle shall transport any animal in the back of the vehicle in a space intended for any load on the vehicle on a highway unless the space is enclosed or has side and tail racks to a height of at least 46 inches extending vertically from the floor, the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle.(b) This section does not apply to any of the following:(1) The transportation of livestock.(2) The transportation of a dog whose owner either owns or is employed by a ranching or farming operation who is traveling on a road in a rural area or who is traveling to and from a livestock auction.(3) The transportation of a dog for purposes associated with ranching or farming.”Also, in California, the highway patrol’s tow service agreement, Section 6, Subsection J, states, “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g. tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed.)”Many tow companies today don’t have written policies or procedures; without rules, how does a company guide the actions of its employees? In the case of the driver with the dog on the back of the carrier, a news segment alleged that the tower frequently allowed the dog to ride in his tow truck. That being the case, it’s easy to assume that the company may have allowed the driver to bring his dog along.This is one of those areas to be included in the company’s Employee Handbook: No Dogs. In this instance, if the employee was dismissed and no written policy was in place, an administrative judge may not uphold a justifiable firing.When it comes to animals and public sentiment, the better choice suggests that Fifi should stay back at the shop or at home. In each case, it’s safe to say that Fifi was not a seeing-eye dog or an ADA assistance animal. Bringing a dog on the job can only lead to other claims of an aggressive animal. I firmly believe that leaving them behind is a prudent decision.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.