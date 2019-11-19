Winter Weather Precautions

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video
Winter Weather PrecautionsBy Brian J. Riker
Winter is here again with many parts of the U.S. facing their first period of below freezing weather for the season. Having just picked up a new plow truck for the snow season, I felt it appropriate to remind towers about winter safety tips.
First and foremost, make sure you are dressed properly for the exposure to the cold and wet conditions you will encounter. Layers of clothing with moisture-wicking properties are best, as this allows your skin to stay dry and gives you the ability to remove layers as the temperature rises throughout the day.
Be aware of conditions such as hypothermia and the potential for frostbite. Hypothermia happens when your core temperature falls below 95 degrees F and is usually preceded by the onset of shivering. Do not ignore this: get inside somewhere warm and protect yourself.
Frostbite can occur in minutes when unprotected skin is exposed to cold temperatures. Wind and moisture will quicken the onset of frostbite, which occurs when your exposed tissue begins to freeze and discoloration of the skin occurs. Often the victim is not aware of the condition due to the numbness that precedes it.
Wearing the proper hats, gloves and other protective clothing can reduce your risk of cold weather illness. Strong boots with good insulation and a slip-resistant sole are just as important. Walking on snow and ice is dangerous and must be done with extreme caution.
Just like during the warmer weather, hydration is key. Drink plenty of clear liquids and stay away from sugary or highly caffeinated beverages. Without proper hydration, our bodies can’t covert the food we eat into heat energy.
Diet is just as important. It is recommended to increase calorie intake by 20 percent to 30 percent when you know you are facing long exposure to colder environments. It is important to resist the urge to eat a candy bar or other junk food. Instead eat high-carb foods, preferably warm foods like pasta or soup.
Let’s not forget our equipment, either. Tow trucks are not immune from breakdowns and mechanical failures. If you have not done so already, now is the time for a full inspection of your equipment. Pay particular attention to the cooling, exhaust and hydraulic systems. These are the most likely to be adversely affected by colder temperatures.
Lastly, make sure you have extra blankets, water and non-perishable foods in the cab of your truck. These can be lifesavers if you become stranded for extended periods of time. If you do become stranded, be mindful of your fuel level when idling the truck for heat, as well as the potential for deadly carbon monoxide to enter the cab from partially blocked exhaust pipes.
If you have a ground discharge exhaust and are stuck in high snow, it could block the pipe or create a pool of gases beneath your truck. This could lead to them finding their way into the cab through the heating vents. Early symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, headaches and drowsiness. If you experience any of these symptoms, open your window or exit your vehicle for some fresh air and investigate the source.
Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Here We Are AgainIt’s that time.
Winter has returned from its own summer vacation, and pretty soon many of you will be working around the clock braving the elements and being the savior to many stranded motorists.
What tricks does the “Ol’ Man” have up his sleeve this year? Well, whatever he has planned for you it behooves you to be prepared to face him.
When was the last time that you did an inventory of the equipment you have on hand to make sure it’s ready to go? If you haven’t done it by now—make the time to do it before the week is out. Make sure that EVERYTHING is in fine working order. One of the worst things would be to get to a job in harsh weather … and have a chain snap, a boom that won’t “boom” or an underlift that won’t lift. In this world of quick clearance you want your company to have the reputation that you can answer the bell every time.
Be prepared not just with the equipment; but be prepared with your dress as well. Brian J. Riker’s Tow Business and Operations in this week’s edition of Tow Industry Week speaks to the importance of layering to brave the elements—be sure to read it for all his cold-weather advice.
But fret not: equipment or clothing that you made need will all be available at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7. There you’ll be able to shop for what you need to get you through this season. Make sure you come with your “grocery list.”
Above all, be safe out there. It is the season of treacherous road conditions and many an accident can and probably will occur. Be cognizant of your surroundings at all times. Follow the rules of entering and exiting your cab to do the job. Make sure your customers are out of harm’s way.
It’s winter, and we want everyone to make it home at the end of the day.
--Charles Duke
Dynamic’s PythonDynamic Tow Equipment and Manufacturing’s Python has a 5,000-lbs. lifting capacity, a reach of 82”, 25-degrees of power and negative tilt and an 8,000-lbs. tow rating. Dynamic said its unit also lifts faster, higher and provides a better weight transfer. The Python will be among the Dynamic products on display at booth #205 at the American Towman Exposition. See all they have to offer at the at the Exposition, Dec. 4-7 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
dynamicmfg.com
