American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 06 - November 12, 2019

‘We Don’t Need No Training!’

1SP 1141 74a4bBy Randall C. Resch

A motor club customer was critically injured after being accidentally dragged down his driveway, across the street and violently planted into a neighbor’s house by his roll-away vehicle. The customer survived his injuries, but sued the motor club, the tow company and its operator for a monstrously large sum.

The plaintiff cited the tower wasn’t properly trained.

The tow company’s owner stated he was in business for years; but never saw the need to provide an employee handbook or provide safety training to his employees.

Because this industry carries a ton of responsibility, training is an important factor in managing a company’s overall risk. I recommend training be conducted monthly: presenting at least one specific safety topic that takes precedence before company business, especially for large full-service companies.

Owners should assign a topic to designated managers and tow operators, requiring them to prepare a short, 15-minute outline. Because the Internet is full of information, presenters can find what they need by searching the topic name and selecting information, and verify its accuracy, they think would make for a simple—but factual—training session.

Valuable and Smart

Requiring your personnel to teach a periodic training session is valuable for several reasons. They learn about the training topic while building a training outline and it pushes them beyond their comfort level as they learn how to communicate and speak in front of a group. Because they are the class presenter, they also take an item of detail off your plate.

For smaller companies, topic-specific training might be quarterly at minimum. To supplement quarterly training, choose a safety topic-specific article from an industry publication and include that in your employee’s paycheck. When coupled with their paychecks, employees are reading the material on an honor system where you can consider in-house testing or having a qualifying conversation with the employee.

Don’t forget to fully document training attendance; it’s important. This is possibly the most overlooked factor that is beneficial should an unfortunate incident occur. When an accident or incident involves a tow truck or its operator, the first thing that’s challenged is whether or not the company provided employee training, what that training was, who provided the training and if there’s evidence the employee attended training.

Require a sign-up sheet for attending employees to sign. When training is completed, place the sign-up sheet in your company’s training file. When an employee attends a training session, they should be provided certificate with the date, topic and lead instructor/manager’s signature; also to be placed in the company and employee file.

Be sure your operators are TIM-trained, regardless if your company works the highways or not. TIM training is convenient, free and specific to working high-speed highways and the law enforcement community.
 Safe, Not Sorry

Any tow company that foregoes periodic training gambles with their livelihood should an accident or incidents occur. Know that OSHA follows media accounts of accident, injuries and fatalities that are reported daily. Regardless of fault, an OSHA inspector may show up at your facility unannounced and unexpected for a weekday audit and investigation. If OSHA determines some violation occurred, they have power to issue expensive fines and shut your company down.

It takes some effort and pre-scheduling, but don’t overlook the importance of ongoing and periodic training. If an accident or incident occurs and there’s no training to back up your employee’s actions, planting the seeds of negligence and incompetency to judge and jury typically ends in high-dollar awards to a plaintiff.

Know the phrase, “vicarious liability,” and its importance regarding your business. If you don’t know, have your attorney explain it to you. As mentioned in the opening statement, the plaintiff was awarded millions when all was said and done.

Are you willing to gamble with your company’s future? Make it your company’s commitment to require all employees receive periodic (good), quarterly (better), or monthly (best) training. Let your insurance provider know that you consistently provide periodic training that includes a formal operator safety certificate from a recognized, industry training entity.

Training isn’t just for making tow employees smarter; it’s a way to manage your company’s overall risk.

Randall Resch is American Towman’s and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol’s rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Rembrandt Was Here: [b]AT Wrecker Pageant is High Art

The most amazing wreckers and carriers and artistic paint jobs will wow attendees inside the Atlantic City Convention Center at the American Towman Wrecker Pageant, Dec. 4-7, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Attendees will vote on Best of Show and national judges will choose the first-, second- and third-place finalists of the following categories: Light Duty (pre-2018), Light Duty (2018-’19), Medium Duty, Vintage, Service/Support Truck, HD Single Axle, HD Tandem, Rotator, Carrier.

A towing company may enter one truck per class and up to three trucks. First place winners of previous year can enter in same class they won in, however, not with the same winning truck.

Best Carrier Presentation will also be voted on by attendees.

Artwork that will recall Rembrandt, Looney Tunes, pastoral landscapes and animals, cityscapes, superheroes, dragons and dinosaurs will be on display, as the American Towman Wrecker Pageant is the showstopper.

The pageant ceremony will be 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Food Court Main Stage.

Plan to be there to see which companies get to take home the top trophies and earn bragging rights in some of the fiercest competition in the towing industry. Register today at atexpostion.com.

Source: AT staff
Don’t Throw in the Towel

Towman Dan Bambury, 68, started Bonneau’s Towing in Sonoma Valley, California, in 1970 at the age of 19; but Bambury said he was more than ready to get out of the towing game. Preparing for retirement, he and his partner decided to cease towing operations last week due to increased insurance costs and the challenge of finding tow drivers.

“The financial return is just not there,” said Chris Bambury, Dan’s son, who also worked for the company. “It was both a financial and a liability decision.” He also noted that it has been increasingly difficult to get enough staff to operate the business.

The company has now refashioned itself as an auto service business, with service bays and two gas stations. They will also soon break ground on a food service and convenience store as well.

It’s a refrain that I’ve heard time and time again over the years. Tow companies get tired of the fight to survive from inside and outside the industry, and they move on to other pastures.

Finding and retaining drivers is one thing; but with the insurance situation of the past few years with many underwriters leaving the industry, many tow companies have or are considering giving up the ghost.

Many tow companies have survived by diversifying their businesses; something that will be discussed at the American Towman Exposition seminar program with Bill Johnson’s upcoming “New Money Through Diversification” session on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

There are many avenues to consider before throwing in the towel. By being creative and thinking outside the box, the sun doesn’t have to set on your towing operations.

--Charles Duke

Ford's F-600 Super Duty

1554403488261 7a8ebFord's F-600 Super Duty cab is a medium-duty truck the company said is designed with the right size, power and technology to tackle the toughest jobs. The F-600 has the capability of a Class 6 truck – including a maximum GVWR of 22,000 pounds – in a familiar Class 5 Super Duty package. Customers no longer have to choose between a truck that doesn’t have enough payload to carry all the tools they need to a job site and a truck that’s too big. See what else Ford has to offer at the American Towman Exposition, Dec. 4-7 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

ford.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
November 06 - November 12, 2019
Jack Brown of Brown’s Wrecker Service in Bloomington, Illinois, passed peacefully at age 10. “His first goal in life was to bring happiness,” said Larry Brown co-owner of Brown’s.

Jack Brown, 10, of Brown’s Wrecker Service Passes

You may be looking at the picture on the left and thinking in your opinion, “oh gosh, it’s a dog.” If so, Sheryl and Larry Brown of Brown’s Wrecker Service in Bloomington, Illinois, will counter that thought with their opinion that Jack was so much more human than canine. “He was with us every day for 10 years and 199 days,” said Larry. “He rode to work with me every day single day; morning, noon and night. Words cannot describe how much we miss and will miss him.” Larry added that Jack loved everyone unconditionally, was solid and loyal to his family and treated everyone as he wished to be treated. “His first goal in life was to bring happiness,” Larry said. Sources: Brown’s Wrecker Service, usobit.com.

Insurance Fraud Case Sent to Grand Jury

A Mobile, Alabama, judge sent a case against two tow company owners to a grand jury Monday after calling the allegations against the suspects “very weak” and expressed doubts about whether the case could make it to a full trial. The preliminary hearing was the first major hurdle faced by Gary Lamar Smith Jr. and his father Gary Lamar Smith Sr., who are each accused of four counts of first-degree insurance fraud and one count of second-degree insurance fraud. The charges stem from a months-long probe by the Mobile Police Department into five local towing companies. Law enforcement investigators contend the two men overcharged members of the public for towing services over what is allowed by a city towing ordinance. So far the only charges filed have been against the Smiths, owners of SOS Towing. Source: al.com.

Truck Orders Improve, but Signal Subdued 2020 Start

Heavy truck orders in October rebounded strong, reaching 22,100 units—according to ACT Research—marking a 74-percent surge over September and their highest level since November of 2018. However, October 2019 order activity was the weakest performance for the month since 2016 and were 51-percent lower than October 2018, signaling a subdued beginning to the traditional start of the ordering season. Class 8 orders for the past 12 months have totaled 192,000 units. “The trade and political turmoil are producing a highly uncertain business environment,” said Don Ake, FTR vice president of commercial vehicles. “Fleets are only ordering for their immediate needs. They are not willing to speculate much beyond the first quarter of next year. The OEMs have plenty of open capacity right now, so carriers are willing to approach 2020 a step at a time.” Source: ccjdigital.com.


Towman Bobby Rhodes declared that he “ain't no hero” after he and another towman rescued a lady who drove into Bear Creek in Dothan, Alabama. Image - wtvy.com.

Towman Helps Saves Car [b]That Went in Creek

Bobby Rhodes, an R&A Towing driver, said he saw a car go on the grass and disappear between the bridges during the afternoon of Oct. 29. 

That's when he turned around and joined another tow truck driver in getting the car out of Bear Creek in Dothan, Alabama.

"I didn't know anybody there. I didn't even know the lady (in the vehicle). That's somebody's grandma and I don't want to see nobody lose nobody. So I did what I had to do. I ain't no hero," says Rhodes.

Some observers at the accident site said the car was completely underwater at one point.

Once they got it up far enough, another person removed the woman from the car, and she was transported to the hospital with what authorities describe as critical injuries. 

"I just know that they were actively engaged in trying to take care of her when they put her in the ambulance, so all I know she's alive. I really do not know the outcome of where she is at this point," says Alabama Law Enforcement’s Captain Tracy Nelson. 

Troopers were still investigating the crash at press time.

Source: wtvy.com.

Jerr-Dan Promotes Fassnacht [b]to Director of Sales

Jerr-Dan Corp. promoted Heath Fassnacht to Director of Sales. Previously, he had been district sales manager for the southern region. Fassnacht joined Jerr-Dan in 2015 as a national accounts manager before being named district sales manager.

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue being a catalyst for Jerr-Dan’s growth in the towing and recovery equipment industry,” said Fassnacht. “I’ve been working in this business since graduating from college in 1996, and I’m proud to be representing the single-brand leader in the industry.”

In his new role, Fassnacht’s primary responsibilities will include sales growth strategy, sales team management and expansion into new markets.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Heath’s background in the industry willing to accept this responsibility,” said Richard Del Campo, vice president and general manager of Jerr-Dan. “It is increasingly challenging to find senior leaders with track records like Heath’s who continue to push themselves and those around them. Jerr-Dan is proud to place our sales team alongside his leadership.”

Source: jerrdan.com.

STO Offering Two [b]Courses in November

The Southwest Tow Operators (Texas) are offering two training courses in the month of November: the eight-hour Texas Incident Management Training and the four-hour Continuing Education Towing. Both are TDLR-approved courses and will take place on Nov. 9 in Austin, Nov. 15 in Plano and Nov. 16 in Nacogdoches.

Those who wish to participate are urged by STO to bring gloves and a vest to the trainings. Costs are $175 and $225 for the Incident Management Course for members and non-members, respectively, while the costs for the four-hour Continuing Education course are $75 for members and $100 for non-members.

Call 972-247-9454 to register.

Source: Southwest Tow Operators.

Kapnick Insurance Sponsors [b]Museum’s Welcome Video

Kapnick Insurance Group recently donated $10,000 to sponsor the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s new welcome video. The video highlights the history of towing and recovery and the various initiatives of ITRHFM.

“The museum is excited about the new welcome video in our theater and the ability to keep it updated going forward,” said Jeffrey Godwin, ITRHFAM’s first vice president. “Having the strong support of Kapnick Insurance has allowed us to modernize our approach and to tell more of the story of this industry whose heritage we preserve. It is our honor to work with Kapnick to bring a fresh look at the industry to all of those who visit our museum each day.”

“At Kapnick, we know how important great employees are to the success of a company, and what a tragedy it is to lose someone in a work-related fatality,” said Jim Kapnick, CEO of Kapnick Insurance Group. “We’re proud to sponsor an organization which supports such a great cause.”

Source: towingmuseum.com.

Lawmakers Consider [b]Parking Protection Act

New York state lawmakers are considering the Parking Protection Act, legislation to restrict ambiguous rules and towing fees at private parking lots. The proposal would impose new sign requirements at private lots to ensure people understand where and when parking is allowed and how much it will cost.

It also would regulate the practices of towing companies, including limiting how much they can charge and when vehicles can be towed or immobilized.

The legislation would require applicable parking hours and fees be clearly displayed, prohibit advertising prices as a range and restrict private lots from towing or immobilizing an improperly parked vehicle unless there have been previous violations.

The cost of a towed vehicle would be capped at $125 and operators could only charge $15 for the first three days of storing a vehicle. Additionally, if drivers return to a vehicle while it is being towed, the company is required to release the vehicle at that location for a fee at no more than half the towing charge.

Source: timesunion.com.

FMCSA Ends Possibility of [b]ELD Deadline Extension

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has dismissed any chance of the agency extending the compliance deadline for the Electronic Logging Device rule past Dec. 16, 2019.

In Dec. 2018, the agency granted carriers an extension for ELD compliance to April 2019, at which time carriers and drivers would be placed out of service if they did not use approved logging devices that met the Automatic Onboard Recording Device or the new ELD spec.

On Dec. 16, any carriers that use an AOBRD or non-ELD compliant logging software will be placed out of service. The violation will be treated the same as failure to have a record of duty status, which carries a 10-hour OOS penalty.

“Everyone has to be prepared,” said Joe DeLorenzo, director of the FMCSA office of enforcement.

Source: ccjdigital.com.
Walk Around in Posey

0 52291by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

This week, we continue with the further adventures of the 50/65 twins, Tri-State Towing and Recovery’s heavy-duty operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond.

Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is their Evansville Manager. With locations in Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, they cover a large area and provide a variety of services.

In this week’s story, they respond to a tractor-trailer that went over a guardrail.

“Posey County 911 called at 1 a.m. on Friday November 1st, 2019, to respond to a tractor-trailer and pickup in Mount Vernon, Indiana,” Wayne said.

Hammond responded first with their 2020 Kenworth T880 setup with an NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator, along with operator Kale English in a Jerr-Dan 16-ton medium-duty.

“When Frank and Kale arrived,” Wayne said, “they found the tractor-trailer over the guardrail, nose down an incline. So they called me to come out with our 2018 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 50/65.”

“A local company did the pickup,” he continued. “That’s the way it works. The local companies handle the light-duty stuff and we handle the heavy-duty work for the Posey County Sheriff’s Department.”

Hammond had staged his 50/65 at the back-end of the trailer and started rigging to the back of the trailer with 12” straps. Once Wayne arrived, he positioned further up in preparation for getting the tractor-trailer unit up the incline. Wayne rigged to the tractor.

“I ran one auxiliary to the tractor tandems and one to its front axle,” he said.

The tractor’s tank was leaking fuel, so they used a FlowStop Football plug to temporarily stop the flow from a leak.

Wayne stated, “These are useful tools, and we carry them and use them whenever a leak situation arises.”

With both working ends of the 50/65 units set up so they would have room to “walk” the tractor-trailer between them by working in tandem, Wayne and Hammond first winched the tractor-trailer up the incline and parallel to the guardrail. They then together lifted the casualty over the guardrail as a unit, walked it between both rotators and set it to get the road opened and traffic flowing.

The casualty was towed to Tri-State’s Evansville lot.

“I couldn’t imagine doing this job with anyone else,” Hammond said. “Safe to say, we trust each other. The loaded truck and trailer barely fit between us. We chained the tractor to the trailer to prevent it from twisting.”

It is safe to say that this dynamic duo has a very strong bond that comes from much time spent in the ditch together. The 50/65 twins have a strong friendship and working relationship with many more years of recovery adventures ahead of them.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Flipped, Flopped & Fried In Kentucky

0 c7e56By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery based in Evansville, Indiana, originated in Henderson, Kentucky, from Rideout's Service Center. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-state area for more than 35 years. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager.

On Oct. 16 at 8 p.m., they were called to Smith Mills, Kentucky, to recover a flipped-over trailer by the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operator/riggers Franklin Hammond, Lance Wayne and Steve Bell with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator and a 2001 Kenworth T800/NRC 9240SR 40-ton sliding rotator.

Hammond informed, “When we arrived, the tractor was still upright; but the trailer was on its side.”

The team staged the three NRC rotators to upright the trailer and started rigging.

“One low line was used from the NRC 9240SR to the tractor tandems,” explained Hammond. “We utilized straps to stabilize the trailer and prevent the wall from buckling.”

All three rotators were rigged to 12” straps on the trailer. After the upright, the crew re-rigged the trailer, lifted it from its wheels and placed it in the road.

The trailer had a load of chicken breasts in Gaylord containers that had been knocked about when the trailer flopped over. These containers are also referred to as pallet containers, bulk boxes, pallet boxes, bulk bins, skid boxes, and tote boxes.

As this is Kentucky, this made for a hazmat scenario. This crew has dealt with many hazmat situations before and are trained and equipped for hazardous materials clean-up, so they put on their Tyvek suits before dealing with the load.

Hammond said, “It was stabilized while we inspected and re-positioned the load to make it safe to tow.”

Once everything was secure, operator Bell towed the tractor-trailer unit to Tri-State’s Evansville facility with the NRC 9240SR.

Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

0 006d1By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.

“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.

A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.

“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”

No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.

“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”

The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.

“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.

“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”

Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.

“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.

“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.

They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.

“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.

“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”

The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.

“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.

This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse

FMCSA eb481By Brian J. Riker

In an effort to reduce drug and alcohol testing fraud among commercial drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has developed a clearinghouse database for all FMCSA drug and alcohol test results. The concept is to prevent job hoppers from simply changing jobs before a positive result is returned or otherwise hiding their history of drug or alcohol issues.

Beginning on January 6, 2020, all employers of CDL drivers will be required to check this database before allowing a driver to begin safety-sensitive functions (such as operating a CDL-required vehicle). Furthermore, database checks will be required at least annually for all currently employed CDL drivers.

This is a new requirement along with the current process of sending drug and alcohol test result requests to all the applicant’s previous employers of the past three years. Employers will be required to complete this process until January 2023 to give the database sufficient time to accrue complete and accurate records. After January 2023, the previous employer inquiries will no longer be required to be completed.

Employers are required to obtain written permission prior to querying the database. If a positive result is returned, the employer must obtain electronic permission from the affected driver through the clearinghouse portal and order a complete history within 24 hours. This query and its results are considered protected information under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and must be treated as a consumer credit report for disclosure and adverse action purposes.

Through their drug and alcohol testing administrator, employers will be required to report all positive, refusal to test, altered or other results that indicate a failed or inconclusive test result to the clearinghouse as soon as possible after learning of the test results.

Medical review officers and substance abuse professionals will also be required to register for access to the clearinghouse database. They will have to report their actions regarding any FMCSA drug or alcohol test or during the return to duty process.

Employed drivers possessing a CDL or those desiring to work as a commercial driver are required to register with the clearinghouse. This is so drivers may check their own record and give electronic permission to their current or potential future employer to access your complete clearinghouse record. If a driver does not grant permission they will not be permitted to drive any vehicles requiring a CDL.

State licensing agencies that issue, renew or transfer a CDL or commercial learner’s permit will be required to check this database beginning in January, 2023 to ensure the applicant/CDL holder has not had any unresolved positive drug or alcohol test results from any other state.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Are Your Drivers Approved to Drive?

ca 4a2eeI’ve mentioned the topic of a tow company’s “vicarious liability” before, especially when your tow operators are out working in a company tow truck. Vicarious liability is a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.

In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place during the course of their employment.

In other words, the company is ultimately responsible for anything wrongful or accidental occurring from the actions of the company’s employee.

When hiring tow operators for your company do you closely review their motor vehicle reports for unsatisfactory and unacceptable driving history? Are you certain whether they’ve ever had a questionable driver’s status and they’re not under some form of suspension?

This is a practice that has to take place before employees are let loose in company vehicles. Experienced or not, failing to do so could result in a hiring mistake—in other words, an accident waiting to happen.

Through the Cracks

Some tow owners don’t realize that they roll the proverbial dice when sending out drivers without knowing about their driving record.

For example, a tower once had amassed as many as 50 suspensions for traffic violations over a seven-year period. It was reported that the tow truck driver sped down a wide four-lane road and T-boned a passenger car containing a family of four. The impact was so great that the vehicle’s driver side door was ripped off, causing the driver to be thrown to the pavement and killed.

Take a second to consider if this situation occurred with one of your company’s tow drivers or salespersons who were driving a company vehicle and had an equally bad driving record. Anyone driving a company vehicle is bound by the same pre-operation requirements to determine the driver’s suitability to drive, and not operating company vehicles on a suspended license.

Someone’s Civilly Liable

Incidents require a company’s due diligence. That begins with the pre-hiring process of submitting an MVR search request, with the applicant’s information for the states they are licensed to drive. This includes anyone operating a company’s tow truck, service vehicle or company car.

When management allows someone to operate their trucks or vehicles without an MVR being checked, they’re accepting huge risk. That goes for friends and family who help out on a periodic basis. Accidents happen all the time; so it makes perfect sense to take the appropriate amount of research and application to determine that an applicant does not have a suspended license.

One of the first steps in the hiring process is to obtain their license information at time of application, then submit it to your insurance provider for verification and status. Never allow applicants behind the wheel until you’ve received confirmation that their license is approved by the DMV and your insurance provider.

This narrative is presented as a basis of training only and not an attempt to practice law. If you’re not clear as to what vicarious liability is, ask your attorney. Don’t risk your livelihood on a newly hired applicant or employee who tells you their license is OK. The same holds true for current employees operating your company’s vehicles. Go for official notification and status approval to stay beyond a doubt.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Trendsetting in Pittsburgh

0 45482By George L. Nitti

When it comes to towing in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, McGann & Chester Towing and Recovery sets itself apart as a trendsetter.

Partners Bob McGann and Bill Chester have been a mainstay in the business for 40-plus years, earning a great reputation and building a fleet with more than 60 units.

“We try to stay ahead of things,” Chester said.

“Everybody watches what we do and they follow.”

Of course, having an 80-ton rotator is trendsetting when most are no larger than 75 tons. Their white and orange 2017 Kenworth T800/NRC 80-ton rotator catches eyes and captivates.

“When they see our trucks, they know it’s us coming down the road,” Chester said.

Red flames are one of their key branding components, occupying a good portion of this rotator’s real estate.

“About 25 years ago,” Chester said, “we decided to go with the flames. I wanted something iconic, something that wouldn’t fade out over time. Bob’s father had a ’55 Chevy with flames and they still are popular today. They never go out of style.”


The red and yellow logo on the side doors stand out, making the McGann & Chester name prominent.

Chester said, “When we first started the company, we talked about whose name was going to be on there first. Since Bob was older than I was, he got top billing. It was the seniority system.”

Also found on the rotator is another slogan defining their trendsetting image: “Imitated but never duplicated.”

As part of that overall logo design, a cityscape of Pittsburgh adds depth and gives a sense of place, as does a catchy slogan that states, “Home of the 23-½ Hour Towing.”

According to McGann, that slogan came about when the company did a grueling 23-½-hour recovery at Beaver Pond, from start to finish.

“People often ask us what it means,” Chester said. “We joke ‘that means we don’t want to do the tow. Call us in a half an hour.’ ”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Attracting a ‘Lavish’ Lifestyle

0 4f6bfBy George L. Nitti

It’s a law that you attract what you put out into the universe. As they say, like begets like.

Tow owner T. Williams, known as “Lavish,” has created a compelling brand around a tow company with the same name. In business since 2006, Lavish Towing in Detroit, Michigan, sprang from Williams’ unique vision about what he wanted in life—a lavish lifestyle.

“I was into custom cars,” Williams said. “I thought it would be sweet to have a nice tow truck for the purpose of towing my own cars, adding to the prestige.”

But with one tow truck, another world opened up to Williams in which he could envision a more lavish future. Ten-plus years later, Lavish Towing has grown its image and brand to six tow trucks.

“Once I started to focus on the business side of towing,” Williams said, “it lent to attracting more customers. The name sprang from my clientele.”

The “Lavish” name is clearly stated on the side of their tow trucks, all with the same logo, as exemplified on its black 2017 Ford F-650/Century 21’ steel bed.

Williams, who diligently markets the company through bumper stickers, T-shirts and his car wash, said, “It’s a brandable name. Nobody mistakes that name. They think of me.”

Central to the logo is its first letter, as the letter “L”, written in black, is accentuated by a white box, giving the letter more pop. The rest of the customized white letters stand out as well, against the unit’s black background.

“I came up with the box idea in which the letter ‘L’ is encased because when I’m driving I’m inside a box,” said Williams.

“But I’m always thinking outside the box.”

The logo is more complete with an attractive red, sloping Nike-like symbol that is a roadway, a fitting symbol for any towing company.

Williams said, “With my logo, I wanted to put something out there that nobody would forget. I wanted a logo I wasn’t going to outgrow. It’s simple but clean.”

The logo is also accompanied by a slogan: “It’s a lifestyle.”

“Growing up, my friends never had the vision. They wanted fast food. I was interested in fine dining. I’ve been striving to be lavish, and that’s what I’ve been attracting.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Colorful Changes

0 2822e
By George L. Nitti

A well-known adage states that the only thing in life that is constant is change. Change is an essential ingredient to growth. Like a new pair of sneakers, it serves as a refreshing alternative to what was simply old and worn out. A season change has brought forth fall’s dazzling colors.

One area in which tow companies can manifest change is in their branding, by instigating a new design and/or color scheme.

Such was the case when Bosco’s Automotive Inc. of Enfield, Connecticut, purchased its 2019 Kenworth W900B/Century 1150 rotator.

“It was time for a change after 43 years in business,” said co-owner Joe Bosco. “We were getting tired of the old look.”

Embarking on a bolder color scheme, the company worked from several angles to bring a vision to fruition; partly through serendipity, spousal input and the design efforts of the other co-owner, John Bosco.

Their boom stands out because of its perfect blend of colors. Bosco’s maroon-colored boom came about through coincidence according to Bosco.

“The paint wasn’t mixed correctly, but I liked the way it turned out and so we decided to stay with it. I like the brighter red than the one we were originally going to go with.”

The lime green found on the two-toned colored boom was another stroke of invention, perfectly complementing the maroon while the company name screams out in a balancing lime green/yellow gradient.

Lime green also gives accent to other parts of the tow truck, such as the side and rear outriggers contrasting with the all-black background of the unit itself. The company name also pops out in lime green/yellow.

Adding to the color configuration is a purple stripe and ribbon along the bottom side of the unit.

“That was my wife’s idea,” said Bosco. “She really wanted to see purple on the truck. I didn’t think it was going to work and told her ‘no way.’ But we tried it and it popped.”

The black flames on the hood have been a mainstay of the Bosco design; however a slight alteration to the outline of the flames, done in purple, add another special touch helping to bring all of the colors together in this very colorful design.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
49” LED Lightbar

whitelight d83e3Superior Signals has expanded its LED lightbar inventory to include a 49” series. The lightbar features LEDs rated to 100,000 hours of use and includes a fully functional traffic arrow for applications including outdoor commercial lighting, emergency lighting and other heavy equipment. The RLB is equipped with 72 LEDs, power output of 165 watts, 12 volts, and 18 warning or 11 traffic arrow patterns. This bar also has non-volatile memory recall which keeps your preferred flash pattern selected even after you turn off the light.

superiorsignals.com

Rimshine Adds Floating Foam Heads

ausie 27beaAussie Rimshine recently added new Floater Front Foam Heads (AR-307-22-03) to its product lineup. The new heads, for use on 22.5” x 12.5” Steer Float Wheels, are available now and sold in sets of three heads. They will work with existing AR-401-11-01 Front Wheel Adapters.

aussierimshine.com
Les McCook of the American Recovery Association said that “the dire straits repo agents now are encountering are unprecedented,” according to an article that appeared on the autoremarketing.com website.

McCook: Repo Agents [b]Face ‘Dire Straits’

According to an article that appeared on autoremarketing.com, the repossession industry is facing its share of challenges.

In reporting on remarks made by Les McCook of the American Recovery Association, the publication stated that “the dire straits repo agents now are encountering are unprecedented and could make the prospect of getting your collateral back all the more challenging.”

The article cited that the industry itself is down to two insurance providers for liability insurance—with one of those providers seriously considering leaving the market altogether.

Another problem facing repo agents is the condition of vehicles themselves.

“Spoiled food, illegal drug paraphernalia, soiled hygiene products and containers of elements likely from the entire periodic table,” the article said, “were just some of visible material” from photos requested by McCook of ARA members. “Repo agents are mandated by federal and state regulations either to store or appropriately dispose of that property,” he said.

“And, oftentimes, agents must do it without much compensation, if any at all,” he continued. “This is a cost burden that I don’t think being considered into a marketplace. … If you want to keep the viability of the business model that we’re in today, someone has to stop and pay attention to what’s happening on the other side of the fence, that what hardship are you putting on them, what burden you are putting on them that they cannot have a sustainable relationship with your company long term.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Shot Fired, Attempted [b]Homicide on Repo Agent

A Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, man is facing charges after firing a gun during a vehicle repossession.

29-year-old Brandon Huffman of Reynoldsville is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

According to the criminal complaint, two men with a towing company went to repossess Huffman’s vehicle from his house on Halloween.

Police say as the men drove away, Huffman ran out of his house and fired a gun in the direction of the driver.

Police say they found the handgun and a casing where witnesses say Huffman fired the gun.

Huffman is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

Source: wearecentralpa.com.

Missouri Man Threatens [b]Agents with Hatchet

Police say a Union, Missouri, man displayed a tomahawk in a threatening manner while trying to prevent his car from being repossessed.

Daniel J. Jones, 31, was charged Oct. 29 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting.

The charge stems from a May 6 incident when a man arrived at Jones’ residence to repossess his vehicle. The man told police Jones exited the house yelling, according to a probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The man said Jones was yelling and swinging a hatchet or tomahawk. He alleged Jones took a swing at his property.

According to police, the victim stated Jones told him he was not going to let him take his car. The man told police he was scared for his life.

Jones told police he saw the man repossessing his car and went outside to try and stop it from happening. He said he got the hatchet out from under the passenger seat of the car.

Jones stated he only was trying to cut the straps to free his car and never intended to hurt the man.

Source: emissourian.com.

September Auto Defaults [b]Highest Yet in 2019

While still following cyclical patterns, auto finance defaults in September climbed to the highest point so far this year, tying for the third-highest reading since 2014.

According to data through September compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Experian, the auto component of the S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices jumped seven basis points to 1.05 percent. The default rate has climbed 16 basis points during the past two months.

Historical data shows defaults typically rise during this portion of the calendar. Defaults hit their crescendo a year ago during December (1.03 percent). And in 2017, that five-year high arrived in October at 1.11 percent.

Looking at the data by location, three of the five largest metropolitan areas showed higher default rates in September compared to the previous month.

Analysts discovered Chicago produced the largest increase, jumping 14 basis points to 1.19 percent.

The default rates for New York and Miami each rose two basis points, to 0.96 percent and 1.30 percent, respectively.

Source: autoremarketing.com.
