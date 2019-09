Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations By Randall C. Resch



Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.



A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.



During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”



That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”



(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)



Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.



It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.



Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.



Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:



• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.

• A 24/7 video surveillance system.

• A key control program; lock box or key board.

• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.

• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.

• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.

• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.



Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.



Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.



All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.



It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.









Back to School Safety By Brian J. Riker



Ahh, fall is here. Cooler days, beautiful colors begin to appear on the trees, summer travel begins to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breathe before winter begins for most of the country.



One color that is often overlooked is yellow—specifically, school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the U.S. for ease of recognition.



We owe it to the school bus drivers and their most precious cargo to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year.



According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the school bus is the safest way for students to travel. Although on average four to six students die each year on school transportation vehicles, students are 70-times more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than a car. The greatest risk to students is not riding a school bus; rather approaching or departing from one.



School bus safety begins at the bus stop. It is important parents to remind our children about proper behavior near the roadway and while getting on or off the bus. Some basic tips include:



Stay at least 6’ away from the edge of the road



Look both ways and wait for the bus driver to signal it is ok to cross



No horseplay or fooling around



Use the handrails entering and exiting the bus



Keep loose clothing and drawstrings close to your body



As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we cannot allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe.



A few key areas to be mindful of include:



Watch for children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours



Kids on their way to school may be distracted and are unpredictable



Watch for distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones



Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the eight-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop: be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened. This indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students.



In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights, no exceptions. In many states, you cannot pass the bus while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights.



Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in and, regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or are still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation.



Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk. During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur.



