Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations

Care, Custody and Control for Towing OperationsBy Randall C. Resch
Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.
A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.
During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”
That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”
(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)
Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.
It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.
Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.
Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:
• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.
• A 24/7 video surveillance system.
• A key control program; lock box or key board.
• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.
• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.
• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.
• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.
Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.
Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.
All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.
It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
9/11Eighteen years ago today, this nation was in shock. As I was commuting on the train, the first word of a plane hitting New York’s World Trade Center building started circulating. A fellow commuter soon stated that another plane hit soon after.
“We’re under attack,” he said, solemnly. “That’s too much of a coincidence.”
I sort of dismissed that statement. Who would be brazen enough to try to hit the World Trade Center, a building I had walked in and out of many times in my life, a second time in a decade?
Getting off at my stop, I stopped at my bank to make a deposit.
“All the terminals are down, we can’t do anything,” my teller said.
It was then I felt something was up.
Getting to my office nearby, I turned on the radio … and spent the rest of the day in total disbelief.
September 11, 2001, was a day that changed life for all of us. I had friends and family that worked in and near the Towers; some took a long time to recover from the trauma. My brother-in-law, since deceased, was on special assignment duty as a U.S. Park Ranger—and actually saw people jumping from the Twin Towers. My sister who worked downtown had to walk nearly 80 city blocks to get home—there was no subway service.
As a native New Yorker I felt a profound sense of loss and sadness.
Today, and all this week, please spend a moment in silence and say a prayer for the souls of 2,996 people who perished that awful day.
--Charles Duke
Crawford Truck SalesCrawford Truck is a distributor for Jerr-Dan and stocks thousands of parts and accessories to meet customers timely demands. Shown is Jerr-Dan's MPL40 with its twin line boom. Located in Lancaster, Massachusetts, Crawford Truck also repairs all makes and models of towing equipment. Come see what Crawford Truck Sales has to offer at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.
www.crawfordtruck.com
