American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 11 - September 17, 2019

Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations

3317 4d748By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.

A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.

During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”

That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”

(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)

Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.

It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.

Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.

Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:

• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.
• A 24/7 video surveillance system.
• A key control program; lock box or key board.
• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.
• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.
• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.
• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.

Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.

Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.

All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.

It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.




Bressler’s Inc. to Sell Towing Division to V&M Towing

Bressler’s Inc. of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, has entered into an agreement for V&M Towing of Reading to acquire Bressler’s towing operation.

Bressler’s has been in operation in Lancaster and Berks counties since the 1980s, providing towing, recovery, roadside assistance services, equipment sales, service and upfitting, trucking, and transport. V&M has been in business for more than 50 years and is third-generation owned and operated.

“We believe that this transition of a piece of our business is consistent with the future vision for Bressler’s Inc. and most importantly, it guarantees that our customers and employees servicing the towing operation, will continue to be in very capable hands,” Bressler’s said in a release.

The company said that they will be working in close partnership with V&M to ensure a smooth transition over the next few months.

“As we look ahead to the future of Bressler’s, our family recognized a shared desire to refocus our efforts within specific areas of the business, so that we can continue to grow and serve our employees and customers at the highest levels,” the release stated.

Source: bresslersinc.com.
Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations

3317 4d748By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.

A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.

During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”

That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”

(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)

Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.

It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.

Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.

Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:

• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.
• A 24/7 video surveillance system.
• A key control program; lock box or key board.
• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.
• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.
• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.
• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.

Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.

Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.

All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.

It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.




9/11

Eighteen years ago today, this nation was in shock. As I was commuting on the train, the first word of a plane hitting New York’s World Trade Center building started circulating. A fellow commuter soon stated that another plane hit soon after.

“We’re under attack,” he said, solemnly. “That’s too much of a coincidence.”

I sort of dismissed that statement. Who would be brazen enough to try to hit the World Trade Center, a building I had walked in and out of many times in my life, a second time in a decade?

Getting off at my stop, I stopped at my bank to make a deposit.

“All the terminals are down, we can’t do anything,” my teller said.

It was then I felt something was up.

Getting to my office nearby, I turned on the radio … and spent the rest of the day in total disbelief.

September 11, 2001, was a day that changed life for all of us. I had friends and family that worked in and near the Towers; some took a long time to recover from the trauma. My brother-in-law, since deceased, was on special assignment duty as a U.S. Park Ranger—and actually saw people jumping from the Twin Towers. My sister who worked downtown had to walk nearly 80 city blocks to get home—there was no subway service.

As a native New Yorker I felt a profound sense of loss and sadness.

Today, and all this week, please spend a moment in silence and say a prayer for the souls of 2,996 people who perished that awful day.

--Charles Duke

Crawford Truck Sales

JerrDanMPL40 cfa96Crawford Truck is a distributor for Jerr-Dan and stocks thousands of parts and accessories to meet customers timely demands. Shown is Jerr-Dan's MPL40 with its twin line boom. Located in Lancaster, Massachusetts, Crawford Truck also repairs all makes and models of towing equipment. Come see what Crawford Truck Sales has to offer at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.

www.crawfordtruck.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
September 11 - September 17, 2019
The Hookers for Woody for Martin ‘Woody’ Woods Tow Truck Run. Image - Marc Vasconcellos, The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise) Tow Community Rallies Around Former Towman (top)

Tow Community Rallies Around Former Towman

For 40 years, Massachusetts towman Martin “Woody” Woods has been there to help stranded motorists and other drivers. But now, the tow truck community has rallied to support Woods, 78, after he suffered a medical emergency at the end of August. More than 30 tow trucks and pickup trucks gathered in Raynham Saturday morning for a tow truck run to raise money for Woods. “I’ve always been proud to be in this industry,” Woods said. “This makes me even more proud ...This is the only industry that comes together for its people because they all understand what we’re up against.” Woods retired last September after owning and operating A&A Associates Towing in Bridgewater for over 40 years. He landed in the hospital in late August after his intestine ruptured, causing an infection. In response, local nonprofit Angels in America and Bridgewater Auto Body decided to organize the tow truck run fundraiser for $10 a truck, which they pulled together in a little over a week. Source: enterprisenews.com.

Council To Vote on Towing Regulations

The Pueblo City (Colorado) Council is set to vote today on an ordinance that would make changes to towing regulations in the city, putting the onus on property owners to put up required signage informing motorists where parking is not permitted. The ordinance being proposed would require three types of signs: one at towing carrier facilities; another on private property where parking is not allowed; and individual “No Parking” signs in front of each space or designated area prohibiting parking. Property owners that contract with towing carriers would have to post a sign at each entrance of their lots stating that unauthorized vehicles would be towed. The ordinance also includes adjusting the drop fee for tows in the city to just $5. The city has received a complaints from residents about the practices of a local company which prompted the drafting of this ordinance. Source: lajuntatribunedemocrat.com.

SuperSprings Strengthens Executive Team

SuperSprings International Inc. announced two shifts in its executive leadership organization. Adam Weisner moves into the role of chief marketing officer and Michael Stickney joins chief sales officer. Weisner will lead all marketing efforts and growth for the company, and will continue to report to the CEO. He joined SuperSprings in 2018 as chief operating officer, and previously was managing director, head of client services and digital channels at a global financial institution. Stickney will lead sales and businesses development for the company, reporting to the CEO. He previously held the role of national sales manager at Westin Automotive and joins the company with more than 28 years of experience in the field. Source: supersprings.com.


The Hookers for Woody for Martin ‘Woody’ Woods Tow Truck Run. Image - Marc Vasconcellos, The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise.

Tow Community Rallies [b]Around Former Towman

For 40 years, Massachusetts towman Martin “Woody” Woods has been there to help stranded motorists and other drivers. But now, the tow truck community has rallied to support Woods, 78, after he suffered a medical emergency at the end of August.

More than 30 tow trucks and pickup trucks gathered in Raynham Sept. 7 for a tow truck run to raise money for Woods.

“I’ve always been proud to be in this industry,” Woods said. “This makes me even more proud ...This is the only industry that comes together for its people because they all understand what we’re up against.”

Led by Woods’ old tow truck along with a state police trooper, the group followed a roughly 10-mile route.

Woods retired last September after owning and operating A&A Associates Towing in Bridgewater for more than 40 years. He landed in the hospital in late August after his intestine ruptured, causing an infection. In response, local nonprofit Angels in America and Bridgewater Auto Body decided to organize the tow truck run fundraiser for $10 a truck, which they pulled together in a little over a week.

“They love and respect him a lot,” said his wife, Pam Woods. “These tow guys are amazing. This is going to uplift him so much ... It’s just a wonderful, beautiful thing these guys did for him.”

Source: enterprisenews.com.

Coady’s Pulls Car from Canal

A 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Sept. 5 when the car she was driving plunged into the North Canal in Lawrence, Massachusetts, police said.

The unidentified driver managed to get out of her vehicle and was sitting on the roof of the car when police and firefighters arrived, police Lt. James Raso said. She climbed up a ladder provided by the Fire Department and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital for what police and firefighters described as minor injuries.

Coady's Towing removed the car from the canal in a challenging operation involving two trucks and a crew with about 50 years of combined experience.

A 50-ton recovery rotator truck pulled the Camry from the water. A synthetic nylon loop was placed through the windows of the car and attached to the crane. After the rotator pulled the car out of the water and placed it on land, a rollback operated by Jason Davila backed up to the scene. Patrick Robb, a 23-year veteran of towing, guided the forlorn Camry onto the back of the rollback.

Working with Robb and Davila was Gerry Cassidy.

"Gerry did most of the work," Robb said. Davila has been towing cars for three years. Cassidy, Robb and Davila had the car out of the water and on the back of a ramp truck by 9:05 p.m. – just about an hour after the accident occurred.

Ladder 4 and Engines 5 and 7 from the Lawrence Fire Department also responded.

Source: eagletribune.com.

CTTA to Observe National [b]Move Over Day

The California Tow Truck Association will join more than a dozen other states on Oct. 19 to raise public awareness of Move Over laws and the roadside dangers that towing operators and emergency responders face daily.

"We are losing towing operators at an enormous rate. Anything we can do to help stop this, and create awareness for tow trucks, we should try and do our part," said Angela Barnett, executive director of the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association, which is organizing the nationwide effort.

CTTA has planned a tow truck/first responder vehicle parade route and event in Los Angeles at the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area, in San Francisco at the San Leandro Marina and in Cloverdale at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Staging of tow trucks and first responder vehicles will begin at 7 a.m. at all locations.

"Tow operators are some of the hardest working people on the planet. They are out on the roads every hour of every day, protecting the motoring public. Raising awareness of Move Over laws is the least we can do for our fallen brothers and sisters, and hopefully our message will make an impact," said CTTA President Quinn Piening.

Source: CTTA.

Stertil-Koni Will Sponsor [b]National Lift Week

Heavy duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni announced that it will sponsor National Lift Week, Oct. 7-12, in venues across North America. The six-day event, now in its sixth year, is a celebration that showcases best practices in vehicle lift safety, service, and performance.

Stertil-Koni’s network of distributors across North America will host live vehicle lift product demos, hands-on briefings and educational updates associated with the latest advancements in vehicle lifting safety, features and environmental stewardship.

Each of the six days will have specific themes: Mobile Column Monday; Two-Post Tuesday; Wireless Wednesday; Earthy Thursday; Wheels-Free Friday; and Safety Saturday.

“At Stertil-Koni, we strongly believe that every day is an extension of National Lift Week and we are pleased to join with our colleagues in the entire vehicle lifting sector to shine an even brighter light on the importance of vehicle lift safety and best practices,” said Dr. Jean DellAmore, Stertil-Koni president.

Source: Stertil-Koni.

August Truck Orders Climb, [b]But Down from 2018

North American Class 8 orders for August reached 10,400 units in August, up 4 percent from the month before but down 80 percent from August 2018, according to preliminary data released recently by FTR.

Heavy truck orders have averaged just 11,000 units per month since May.

“The Class 8 market is at a turning point. The huge orders in 2018 supported the robust production last year and through much of 2019,” said Don Ake, FTR VP of commercial vehicles. “Now the economy has slowed and there are enough trucks to handle the available freight growth. OEMs are cutting production rates, eventually down to near replacement demand levels.”

ACT Research President and Senior Analyst Kenny Vieth noted a weak freight market and rate conditions and a still-large Class 8 backlog continue to bedevil new Class 8 order traffic.

“Though, with OEMs opening their new model-year order books, order weakness is increasingly the story of an overcapacitized Class 8 fleet, as truckers start to make their plans for 2020,” he said. “August is typically a weak order month. Seasonal adjustment boosts the month’s intake to 12,500 units, a narrower 2.8% month-to-month improvement.”

OEMs have built through much of the backlog created by record 2018 orders and fleets are in no hurry to start ordering for 2020, as there are expected to be ample build slots available and no component part shortages.  It is expected that the market will return to normal, seasonal order cycles, with large fleets placing their 2020 requirement orders in the last quarter of the year.

Class 8 orders for the past 12 months have totaled 298,000 units.

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Central Iowa Towing Donates [b]to American Legion

In response to an article published in the Nevada Journal, Central Iowa Towing & Recovery owners, Dustin and Ricki Tapp, made a generous donation of $2,100 to the American Legion Post 48 in Nevada.

These funds have helped the Legion exceed the needed funds to complete projects at both the Nevada City Cemetery and the Catholic Cemetery, to honor veterans in their final resting places.

Source: newsrepublican.com.
September 11 - September 17, 2019

Wranglin’ A Jeep

0 0ed96By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On June 2, 2018, Aldrich Auto Body & Repair of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, responded to a police call to recover a stolen vehicle.

“We received a call from the Fitchburg Police Department at 10:45 a.m. about a Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen and was discovered on Fisher Road in Fitchburg in someone's back yard laying on its side,” said owner Angel Aldrich.

Operator Alex Labell got the call and was the first driver that responded. He went out in the company’s 2007 Ford F-450 with a Jerr-Dan MPL self-loader.
He arrived and found that the Jeep had gone off a wall before landing on its passenger side.

“In order to not do any more damage to the property or the Jeep, he called me to respond with the rotator,” said Aldrich. “He also called for a flatbed.”

Aldrich responded in his 2012 NRC 40/50 Sliding Rotator mounted on a 389 Peterbilt and operator Stephen Brown responded with their 2010 International with a Vulcan 21’steel 6k LCG bed.

Aldrich, Brown and Labell did a walk-around survey of the scene. Aldrich then staged the rotator for the recovery and Brown positioned the flatbed to receive the casualty.

Labell and Brown then rigged the Jeep for the recovery. They ran one line from the rotator to a sling through the front driver’s side rim and the other line to a strap wrapped through the back roll cage.

“I was at the controls of the rotator,” said Aldrich. “Once it was rigged, I first uprighted the Jeep. I then lifted it up out of the yard and over the wall and placed it on the Vulcan flatbed.”

Using the rotator, no further damaged was done to the Jeep.

Stephen strapped it down and brought the Jeep back to Aldrich Auto Body’s yard.

(Note: This article originally appeared in the June 6, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Aircraft Recovery in the Heartland of History

0 f2fe5by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Farrington Towing & Recovery is located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thomas Wayne Hall and his wife, Karen, are the owners of this proud family owned and operated company since 1978.

The nature of the recovery business is that you just never know what you’re going to get called to do or when you’re going to get called to do it.

On Aug. 25, 2019, the crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery was just finishing up an air cushion recovery of a tractor-trailer (look for more on this in an upcoming edition) when the call came in to respond for an aircraft recovery.

Randy Seright, the Director of Operations for Farrington, explained, “We received a call from Wiley Post Airport at 5 p.m. … Our crew had just completed doing an airbag job for a load of strawberries that had rolled over on I-40. That wreck occurred at 10:15 a.m. We had the truck and trailer up and the scene cleared before 2 p.m.”

Seright responded with their new 2019 Peterbilt/Vulcan 50-ton rotator. Operator Bill Green responded with a 2012 International tandem axle rollback.

It seems that upon takeoff, this twin-engine aircraft lost power. The pilot made a quick decision to do a forced landing in the airfield avoiding the possibility of civilian casualties. The plane ended up 200’ from the runway flat on the ground with the landing gear up.

“In the initial discussion with the airport, they wanted us to drag the plane onto the rollback and transport it to the hangar,” Seright said. “The owner of the plane did not want to cause any further damage to the plane and did not like the idea of tearing up the fuselage.”

Seright decided to call Jordan Powell with ECI Construction Inc. and bring a tracked skid-steer to slide the plane to the edge of the tarmac. ECI is a roofing contractor that Seright knew had the equipment needed to assist in this job.

Seright positioned the Vulcan rotator in front of the plane and lifted the plane off the ground. In order to prevent any further damage or crushing the fuselage, the Farrington recovery team utilized two spreader bars and two 20’ x 8” straps to cradle the plane.

“Once lifted, we positioned the tandem axle rollback under the plane and strapped it down for transport to the hangar,” said Seright.

At the hangar, Seright positioned the rotator behind the plane and lifted the plane with the two spreader bars and lowered it to the ground.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Solo Loaded

0 96e2dBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini’s Garage Inc. (Battelini’s Transport Towing & Wrecker Sales) in Landisville, New Jersey. Grandpa Alesio Battelini started the company in 1921; the company today is co-owned by Albert, his brother Anthony and their father Dominick.

On Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, they were contacted by a customer to recover a tanker. Battelini responded solo for this loaded bulk tanker with Unit 8212, his trusty workhorse ‘Ole12’ wrecker, a 1982 Western Star/1986 3500 NRC heavy.

“It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-pound under reach,” Battelini said. “It also has a 60,000-pound Braden drag winch. The Ole12 is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!

“A regular customer called for a loaded bulk tanker that was sitting at a concrete plant when the leg sunk causing the landing gear to collapse,” said Battelini.

“The trailer weighed about 60,000-pounds so I rigged it with a two-ply 12"x16' nylon strap used in a basket around the frame behind the 5th wheel plate,” he said. “Both lines were two-parted with 12-ton snatch blocks and the boom was extended over the center of the tank.”

He lifted the tanker high enough for the customer to back a tractor underneath it.

“Easy work for Ole12,” said Battelini.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
City, State
RATES

Rolla, MO
$50
(Pop. 19,559)

Brunswick, GA
$65
(Pop. 15,383)

Willow Grove, PA
$125
(Pop. 15,726)

Ellensburg, WA
$181
(Pop. 18,174)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
September 11 - September 17, 2019

Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations

3317 4d748By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.

A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.

During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”

That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”

(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)

Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.

It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.

Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.

Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:

• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.
• A 24/7 video surveillance system.
• A key control program; lock box or key board.
• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.
• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.
• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.
• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.

Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.

Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.

All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.

It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.




Back to School Safety

News 81055By Brian J. Riker

Ahh, fall is here. Cooler days, beautiful colors begin to appear on the trees, summer travel begins to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breathe before winter begins for most of the country.

One color that is often overlooked is yellow—specifically, school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the U.S. for ease of recognition.

We owe it to the school bus drivers and their most precious cargo to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year.

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the school bus is the safest way for students to travel. Although on average four to six students die each year on school transportation vehicles, students are 70-times more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than a car. The greatest risk to students is not riding a school bus; rather approaching or departing from one.

School bus safety begins at the bus stop. It is important parents to remind our children about proper behavior near the roadway and while getting on or off the bus. Some basic tips include:

Stay at least 6’ away from the edge of the road

Look both ways and wait for the bus driver to signal it is ok to cross

No horseplay or fooling around

Use the handrails entering and exiting the bus

Keep loose clothing and drawstrings close to your body

As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we cannot allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe.

A few key areas to be mindful of include:

Watch for children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours

Kids on their way to school may be distracted and are unpredictable

Watch for distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones

Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the eight-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop: be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened. This indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students.

In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights, no exceptions. In many states, you cannot pass the bus while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights.

Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in and, regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or are still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation.

Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk. During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net.

My Lesson in Patience

Know b1502By Randall C. Resch

When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.

I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.

It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.

I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.

“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”

I set my mind to being patient with this young man.

Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.

Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.

Today’s Challenge

As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.

It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.

We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.

Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.

I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”

My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.

I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.

“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.

Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


logotype
September 11 - September 17, 2019

Patriotic Flavors

0 5b4d3By George L. Nitti

So what do you do when several of the tow businesses in your surrounding area have names such as Patriot Towing, Freedom Towing and Texas Pride Towing?

According to tow owner Chuck Fers of USA Wrecker Services, located in Cedar Creek, Texas, you join in on the patriotic spirit and aptly name your company in a similar fashion.

Their latest acquisition is a flashy orange 2019 Ford F-550 with a Century 19.5’ steel bed that clearly showcases both their company name and its patriotic flavors.

“Originally we were going to name our company US Auto Sales and Wrecker Service,” Fers said. “But they backed out of the deal. When we had to come up with another name, we decided on something patriotic. Nobody is going to forget USA.”

To capture the spirit of the patriotic theme, Fers found a red, white and blue image online with letters that are cut out of the American flag that would serve as its logo. The image, consisting of the letters “USA” is found on the sides of the unit, and stands out against an orange background.

Fers said, “We went with orange because most trucks in our area are red, white and black. Orange sticks out.”
Although the unit looks as if it is custom painted with decals added on, Fers noted that it was actually a complete wrap.

“Wrapping it in orange was more efficient than painting it. If the vinyl is covering the paint, it won’t scratch it. Also, it will be easier to resell by just taking the vinyl off. The original paint job is red,” Fers said.

The centerpiece of this patriotic theme is located on the hood of the truck, where it is covered by an artistically rendered flag highlighted by white stripes and stars. The remaining orange space serves to represent and fill out the rest of the flag.

Although this truck is only one week old, Fers said it is a lot easier to get around on than the larger one that they traded in.

“This one doesn’t have air suspension and is much faster than the one we had. The diesel engine also caused a lot of troubles for us. This one is gas. Let’s just say, it’s a lot more user-friendly.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

A Head Turner with Attitude

0 340d7By George L. Nitti

A lot goes into giving a tow truck attitude. Consider both the way the truck is built as well as its design.

This 2019 Peterbilt 389 extended cab with a Century 9055XL, owned by Coady’s Towing Services of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a case in point.

Driver John Michael Ritter, who has been with the company for 24 years, said, “The XL has more reach and height than the standard 55, giving it that much more power. It puts more weight forward and with the way the crane is set up, it tows better.”

Add in a 13.5” visor that runs down a good portion of the windshield, a taller bumper with doll lights, an impressive grille that contains a big “C,” a stainless steel dress up kit around the lift cylinders, two 50,000-lbs. winches and hefty recovery legs on the back of the truck and you know what I’m talking about.

“These features give the truck attitude when it is coming down the highway,” Ritter said. “You bet it turns heads.”

Of course design factors into the “attitude” equation also, like a catchy slogan on the side of the cab just below the door: “Find your own ride.”

“It’s just something I came up with 10 years ago,” Ritter said. “It’s a conversation maker and brings a smile to the faces of our customers. They say, ‘Do I really have to find a ride or can I get in?’ ”

More zest can be found on its side doors spelling out the company name, which is written in a Western-style font. Then there’s the bold, elongated “C” that extends under the lettering.

According to Ritter, owner Frank Coady won’t change it.

He said, “That logo has been like that forever. I think he is old school and is happy with the way it looks. It’s always been Frank’s look.”

The truck’s attitude wouldn’t be complete without mention of the pin striping, done by MacGregor Signs of Malden, Massachusetts and the names of Ritter’s two children, Gavin and Dakota, written on the side.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

The Iron Doctor

0 6a013
By George L. Nitti

A distinct company name is an important factor in developing brand recognition. So was the thinking of owner Levar Scott of Wheels Up Towing of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, whose company name stands out on their 2008 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD/Jerr Dan self-loader.

“You can’t pay enough for publicity,” Scott said. “If you have a name or graphic that is catchy, people will remember it.”

In business now for seven years, the company has gained a strong following because of its name.

“I came up with it by sitting down with a group of my buddies and brainstorming possible names,” he said. “When we came up with ‘Wheels Up,’ it just grabbed everybody’s attention.”

The green decal lettering, with a plain, country font, spans each side of the Chevy and is written in all caps.

“I wanted something that was going to pop out. I told the graphic designer that I wanted a bright color, something that would stand out from the grayish-blue background,” Scott said.

Adjacent to the catchy company name are tire marks that run up from the bottom to the top of the unit.

“I told the designer to put tire marks on it,” Scott said. “I grew up in the automobile business and my father raced cars. I needed a logo at the time. I fell in love with the design of the tires coming over the window.”

The company slogan is clearly visible, drawing from a family tradition that started with his grandfather’s auto business: “Get hooked on us.”

“As a kid,” Scott said, “I was often picked up in a truck with that slogan. It stuck with me and I said to myself, ‘I’ll just stick with that.’ ”

The back of the unit has more decals depicting a daycare center owned by his wife and a breast cancer awareness ribbon serving as a tribute to two breast cancer victims in his own family.

More bold lettering appears on the visor position of the unit, where it states, “Iron Doctor.”

Scott said, “That was another slogan I was running around in my head. Cars are made of iron and I’m in the business of helping the car and the owner. I used to work on cars. When a car needed an engine we referred to the car needing a heart.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
logotype
September 11 - September 17, 2019

20V Wireless Work Lights

product5435 a0de6WORX now offers two new cordless solutions to tackle a wide variety of situations with its 20V Multi-Function LED Light and the 20V MAX Lithium LED Worksite Light. The Multi-Function LED Light features five functions including a flashlight, lantern, desk lamp with high/low settings and flashing emergency light. The Worksite Light generates 1,500 lumens; the cord-free, go-anywhere Worksite Light can be mounted to a conventional tripod. When using a WORX 1.5 Ah MAX Lithium battery, run time is approximately 90 minutes; with a 2 Ah battery, it’s two hours; and with the WORX 4.0 Ah battery, the light will operate up to four hours continuously.

worx.com

Truck Bed Covers Protect Cargo

TruckCovers 7a594Truck Covers USA’s American Roll Cover is a tough, retractable aluminum bed cover to protect cargo, tools and equipment from weather and theft. The company said it’s built on 17-years’ experience and easy to operate. The American Roll Cover is available in the original textured powdercoat finish or a new matte finish. Features a two-year warranty.

truckcoversusa.com.
logotype
September 11 - September 17, 2019

Show More
Location Services, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is looking to add repossession agents by hiring and offering a $1,000 signing bonus to qualified applicants.

Agent Hiring Includes [b]$1K Signing Bonus

Location Services, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is looking to add qualified repossession agents by offering a $1,000 signing bonus to new hires who support the growth of the organization. The company explained part of the signing bonus ($500) will be delivered upon successful completion of 90 days of employment with the remaining $500 upon successful completion of six months of employment.

Location Services indicated in a news release that these positions are nationwide, and benefits include health, dental, vision, 401K, paid holidays and paid time off.

“Repossession agents play a vital role in the overall success of Location Services,” the company said in a release. “These positions are responsible for the recovery and transportation of vehicles and there is regular interaction between outside business contacts, clients, other professional businesses and internal support teams daily.”

The company added other responsibilities of repossession agents include investigating and tracking known locations of assigned vehicles and securing them in accordance with local, state and federal laws.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Charge Dropped Against [b]Arrested Repo Agent

Three months after he was arrested outside a Staten Island, New York, police department stationhouse while attempting to repossess a police officer’s personal vehicle, all but one of the criminal charges against repo agent Jose Rodriguez have been dismissed.

What started as a felony charge of possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor for falsifying business records has since been reduced to a minor charge for having a police scanner inside the truck.

Rodriguez said his attempt to repossess the officer's car resulted in his arrest, while police say he wasn't licensed to operate in Staten Island in the first place.

He was due back in Richmond County Criminal Court on Sept. 4.

Rodriguez said he was driving past the police stationhouse on May 30 when his license plate reader signaled a car marked by the bank for missed payments.

He said the police officer’s co-worker blocked the tow truck, then flagged other officers to help place him under arrest. Rodriguez spent 20 hours in jail for a felony charge of possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor of falsifying business records.

The charges suggested the truck’s New Jersey towing license wasn’t valid in New York City.

The owner of Finest Towing and Auto Body, which sub-contracts work to Rodriguez’ JRod Towing and Recovery, said at the time drivers had towed thousands of vehicles from New York City back across the border with the New Jersey towing license.

“They’re telling me we can’t do repossessions with a New Jersey truck in New York ... they’re totally wrong,” Finest Towing owner Anthony Destefano said days after the arrest. Finest has two locations, one on Staten Island and one in New Jersey.

A criminal court judge agreed with him.

Source: silive.com.

Police: Man Intentionally [b]Crashed into Truck

A Jamestown, New York, man was arrested Aug. 27 on several charges stemming from an incident that began with him crashing his pickup truck into a tow truck during an attempted repossession and ended with police finding the man hiding in a crawl space, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Christopher E. Dellahoy is facing nine charges, including reckless endangerment, harassment and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of the Jamestown Police Department.

Officers were called for a reported fight. When officers arrived, they found that Dellahoy had intentionally crashed his Ford F-150 pickup truck into the back of a tow truck attempting to repossess Dellahoy's truck.

Officers said Dellahoy reportedly then harassed the repo agent before fleeing into a nearby house. Officers said they found Dellahoy hiding in a crawl space where he became belligerent and failed to comply with officers' commands.

Dellahoy was transported to Jamestown City Jail, where police said he was found to have methamphetamine.

Dellahoy was charged with second-degree harassment, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple other traffic infractions.

Source: buffalonews.com.

Man Accused of Avoiding [b]Repo by Selling Parts

A Wichita Falls, Texas, man behind on his truck loan allegedly sold parts to a nearly $12,000 Ford pickup on Facebook, keeping it out of the hands of a repo man, court documents showed.

Aaron Mark Johnston is alleged to have wrecked the 2003 F-250 and then sold its parts on “The Original Wichita Falls Trading Post,” according to court records.

Johnston was indicted on one felony count of hindering secured creditors for $2,500 to less than $30,000 since the bank could not seize its collateral, according to the Aug. 20 indictment.

He was free from Wichita County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to an affidavit for arrest, an assistant vice president at Fidelity Bank told a Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputy that Johnston had received a loan from the bank to buy the pickup.

On March 2, Johnston had a wreck in the truck. A Wichita Falls police officer who investigated the accident issued Johnston a citation for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mike's Towing Service towed the vehicle to its storage lot.

Another bank employee emailed Johnston on Feb. 27, stating the loan was 71 days past due and payment was due immediately. Otherwise repossession proceedings could commence.

On March 11, Johnston told the bank employee that he had an accident and that his insurance would not cover it because of lapsed coverage.

He asked her what he should do to move forward.

She forwarded Johnston's email to the bank's executive vice president who, in turn, emailed Johnston the same day. He told Johnston that Mike's towing was going to sell the pickup to cover the storage cost.

The bank executive VP also asked how Johnston was going to handle the debt owed to the bank since he didn't have insurance coverage.

Johnston didn't reply to the email. So the assistant vice president who had reported the incident to the sheriff's office and another bank employee talked by phone with him.

The other employee told him not to "part out" the truck.

But on March 13, Johnston got the pickup out of impound without Fidelity Bank's authorization. Then he reportedly began to part out the truck through the trading post page on Facebook.

Among evidence bank employees provided was an email from the repo man for Mike's Towing Service.

The March 22 email showed that Johnston had stripped the truck of parts and told the repo man, "good luck finding it."

Source: timesrecordnews.com.
