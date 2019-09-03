The Week's Features
A “Real” Texan Showpiece
As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas”
Is Your Compensation Plan Legal?
The Federal Fair Labor Standards Act may be applicable in some cases
Mercedes-Benz Using Sensors for Car Repos
Sensors pinpointing whereabouts can then be shared with recovery firms
Jerr-Dan‘s SS70 Stabilizer
Features include 37,000 lbs. of rated structural capacity and much more
Gray’s Towing Helps VFW Move Tank
Tank’s transport was final move to new VFW building
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 28 - September 03, 2019

My Lesson in Patience

Know b1502By Randall C. Resch

When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.

I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.

It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.

I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.

“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”

I set my mind to being patient with this young man.

Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.

Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.

Today’s Challenge

As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.

It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.

We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.

Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.

I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”

My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.

I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.

“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.

Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


Click here to read more

Chelsea’s 870 Series PTO

The continuous torque rating of the Chelsea 870 Series powershift PTO is designed to allow operators to obtain maximum available HP per an Allison 10-Bolt transmission (up to 670 lbs-ft), increasing your revenue through the increased power available from your equipment. Come see what Chelsea Products has to offer at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.

parker.com
New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

My Lesson in Patience

Know b1502By Randall C. Resch

When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.

I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.

It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.

I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.

“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”

I set my mind to being patient with this young man.

Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.

Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.

Today’s Challenge

As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.

It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.

We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.

Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.

I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”

My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.

I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.

“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.

Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


Get Your Paperwork in Order!

Right this very second is a video that is under review in our office that shows a piece of tow equipment malfunctioning and flipping a car over onto a highway—with the driver still inside the car.

As this is not a column that engages in legalities, I will refrain from offering any opinion on the matter.

However, the video does speak to the importance of tow owners having all of their paperwork in order in the event of unfortunate mishaps on the road with your equipment. When I review the news concerning the towing industry on a daily basis, it’s very easy to come to the conclusion that litigation is a constant. Therefore, you have to watch your back.

As the football season will shortly be upon us, you want to make sure that you’re not “sacked from behind” by a “blitzing linebacker”—or a “blitzing” attorney. Your paperwork is your “left offensive tackle.” Make sure that it’s in order, blocks for you and protects you.

--Charles Duke

TowMate’s MO37 Wireless Work Light

TowMateMO37 35de0TowMate’s new MO37 unit is a lithium-powered wireless tow light, strobe and work light. The 37” wireless truck bar system provides stop, tail and turn lights with side marker lights on each end and three DOT lights in the center of the bar. Further direct traffic with its sequential traffic control arrows or strobe modes. The unit also features a powerful work light mode. Come see what other products TowMate has to offer at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.

towmate.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
August 28 - September 03, 2019
Towman Greg Liles was shot when he returned to his shop in Durham, North Carolina. Image - cbs17.com.

Towman Shot at Shop after Road Altercation

A Durham, North Carolina, towman is recovering after he was shot on the job last Friday night. Greg Liles thought it would be a simple job, towing a woman’s car out of a ditch, just a few feet from his shop, but things took an unexpected turn. “This lady drives over the cones I had in place and I had my door open so it was more visual to stop and I was like, ‘Hold up! Please, please stop!’ and she stopped for a second and starts yelling out the window and cursing at me. Yelled out the window as she was going by, ‘You gonna get yours!’ ” Liles, who drives for Dave’s Tow-A-Way, didn’t take the threat seriously but says he should have. Once he returned to the shop, a car he didn’t recognize pulled up. “The Corvette pulls up and didn’t really yell it but was just like, ‘Did you just have an altercation with my wife?’ And I pointed with my right arm towards where we were, ‘Yeah she tried to …’ Boom boom boom!” Liles was shot in the arm. The bullet shattered his bone and another bullet is lodged in his ribs. Durham police are investigating the shooting. Source: cbs17.com.

Allstate Announces Grants for Safety Improvements

Allstate is offering $150,000 in grants that can be used for safety improvement projects on the 15 "Risky Roads" the company identified in June in recognition of the 15th anniversary of the America's Best Drivers Report. Local safety experts are working with Allstate to determine which projects will make a positive impact for motorists driving on these crash-prone streets. "When you consider the impact a daily commute has on a person, it's not hard to imagine how one small traffic improvement can be a positive change for many," said Saat Alety, Allstate's Director of Federal Legislative and Regulatory Affairs. "Our grants signal Allstate's commitment to reduce risky conditions on America's roads in communities across the country, but it's just one piece of the puzzle. We need Congress to pass comprehensive infrastructure reform so we can rebuild a transportation network that ensures a safer future on the roads for everyone." Source: Allstate.

Nationwide Brake Safety Week, Sept. 15-22

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Brake Safety Week is scheduled for Sept. 15-22 with a focus on brake hoses and tubing. Throughout that week, inspectors will be conducting roadside inspections and keying in on brake violations. CVSA said inspectors will be checking to make sure the hoses and tubing are properly attached, undamaged, without leaks and appropriately flexible. Out-of-adjustment brakes and other brake system violations represented 45 percent of all out-of-service vehicle violations during 2018’s International Roadcheck. During last year’s Brake Safety Week, law enforcement conducted more than 35,000 inspections and placed nearly 5,000 of those out-of-service. Source: ccjdigital.com.


Don't Miss It!
Hear how transportation leaders have driven measurable impact through new, easy-to-deploy programs, and how you can use those same strategies to improve the safety of your fleet. Eleanor Horowitz of Samsara will present, “Three Proven Ways to Improve Fleet Safety,” at the American Towman Exposition, taking place at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, December 4-7. Register today! atexpo.com

atexposition.com
logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019
Lawmakers in Kingston, New York, are considering amending Kingston's fee schedule to include the towing of vehicles. Alderwoman Andrea Shaut indicated that towing fees haven’t changed in over a decade.

City Considers Adding [b]Towing to Fee Schedule

Lawmakers in Kingston, New York, are considering amending Kingston's fee schedule to include the towing of vehicles.

During a meeting Aug. 21, the Common Council's Laws and Rules Committee endorsed a resolution to include towing fees on the city's fee schedule. Such a move would allow lawmakers to then consider changing the fees currently paid to tow truck operators who remove vehicles from the scenes of accidents, disabled vehicles, or vehicles found in violation of the law.

The council sets the city's fee schedule.

"The code for tow trucks hasn't changed in over a decade," Alderwoman Andrea Shaut said. "And so the fees haven't changed."

She said she was approached by the operator of a local towing company about the fees the city pays.

Shaut said the city currently pays tow truck operators $100 for daytime towing of passenger vehicles and small trucks and $125 for evening tows. She said other municipalities, like the neighboring town of Ulster, pay $200 and $225, respectively. 

Shaut said when the council updated the fee schedule last year the towing fees were not included. She said Daniel Gartenstein, the city's assistant corporation counsel, suggested the towing fees be included on the fee schedule. The council's Finance and Audit Committee could then decide what the fees should be, Shaut said. 

Source: dailyfreeman.com

Towman Shot at Shop [b]after Road Altercation

A Durham, North Carolina, towman is recovering after he was shot on the job Aug. 23. 

Greg Liles thought it would be a simple job, towing a woman’s car out of a ditch, just a few feet from his shop, but things took an unexpected turn.

“This lady drives over the cones I had in place and I had my door open so it was more visual to stop and I was like, ‘Hold up! Please, please stop!’ and she stopped for a second and starts yelling out the window and cursing at me. Yelled out the window as she was going by, ‘You gonna get yours!’ ”

Liles, who drives for Dave’s Tow-A-Way, didn’t take the threat seriously but says he should have. Once he returned to the shop, a car he didn’t recognize pulled up.

“The Corvette pulls up and didn’t really yell it but was just like, ‘Did you just have an altercation with my wife?’ And I pointed with my right arm towards where we were, ‘Yeah she tried to …’ Boom boom boom!”

Liles was shot in the arm. The bullet shattered his bone and another bullet is lodged in his ribs.

“This whole situation transpired because someone did not want to move over,” explained Liles. “Please drive safely. When you see the lights, we’re not there for your amusement. We’re there to do a job and help other citizens. Please just move over. Slow down.”
Durham police are investigating the shooting.

Source: cbs17.com.

Allstate Announces Grants [b]for Safety Improvements

Allstate is offering $150,000 in grants that can be used for safety improvement projects on the 15 "Risky Roads" the company identified in June in recognition of the 15th anniversary of the America's Best Drivers Report.

Local safety experts are working with Allstate to determine which projects will make a positive impact for motorists driving on these crash-prone streets.

Allstate uncovered the "Risky Roads" with more collisions than other streets in each of the 15 bottom-ranked cities as identified in the initial America's Best Drivers Report rankings. Allstate is partnering with local transportation experts to invest in improvement projects focused on infrastructure, distractions, traffic flow, pedestrian safety and more.

"When you consider the impact a daily commute has on a person, it's not hard to imagine how one small traffic improvement can be a positive change for many," said Saat Alety, Allstate's Director of Federal Legislative and Regulatory Affairs. "Our grants signal Allstate's commitment to reduce risky conditions on America's roads in communities across the country, but it's just one piece of the puzzle. We need Congress to pass comprehensive infrastructure reform so we can rebuild a transportation network that ensures a safer future on the roads for everyone."

Discussions continue on the projects, and more information will be shared in the coming weeks.

Source: Allstate.

Nationwide Brake Safety [b]Week, Sept. 15-22

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Brake Safety Week is scheduled for Sept. 15-22 with a focus on brake hoses and tubing. Throughout that week, inspectors will be conducting roadside inspections and keying in on brake violations.

CVSA said inspectors will be checking to make sure the hoses and tubing are properly attached, undamaged, without leaks and appropriately flexible. Out-of-adjustment brakes and other brake system violations represented 45 percent of all out-of-service vehicle violations during 2018’s International Roadcheck. 

“We all know how important a properly functioning brake system is to vehicle operation,” said CVSA President Chief Jay Thompson with the Arkansas Highway Police. “All components of the brake system must always be in proper operating condition. Brake systems and their parts and components must be routinely checked and carefully and consistently maintained to ensure the health and safety of the overall vehicle.”

During last year’s Brake Safety Week, law enforcement conducted more than 35,000 inspections and placed nearly 5,000 of those out-of-service.

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Commissioners Considering [b]Tow Rules & Regs

The Carroll County (Maryland) Board of Commissioners recently discussed legislation that would enable the county to adopt rules and regulations for the licensing, maintenance, and operation of towing companies in Carroll, including fee limits for towing, recovery, and storage of vehicles impounded from public streets, according to the agenda.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz had suggested during the commissioners’ Aug. 8 meeting that the county set fee limits for towing companies after he learned of an instance when an ambulance received a large bill for a short-distance tow. Upon researching, Wantz realized Carroll does not have any towing regulations, unlike neighboring counties.

Legislative liaison Mike Fowler noted the proposal would be just to enable the commissioners to adopt towing regulations. Whether the commissioners choose to regulate fees or licensing would be decided later.

Source: baltimoresun.com

TTN Announces [b]Marketing Partnership

TTN Fleet Solutions Vice President Tyler Harden recently announced that the company has entered into a strategic marketing partnership with Diesel Laptops.

"Diesel Laptops and TTN Fleet Solutions serve the same industries, and we're leaders in our respective crafts," Harden explained. "This relationship enables TTN to provide leading diagnostic tools and equipment along with related support and training to the towing and repair professionals within our network."

Tyler Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Diesel Laptops also commented, "TTN and Diesel Laptops have common goals in mind – To help our customers reduce costs, increase productivity, and increase vehicle uptime. We are excited to work with TTN and their service providers by giving them access to high quality diagnostic tools, service and parts information, technician training, and live diesel technicians to call for assistance.”

TTN Fleet Solutions will begin marketing and providing its Diesel Laptop tool and equipment packages to its provider network effective immediately.

Source: TTN Fleet Solutions
logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019

Solo Loaded

0 96e2dBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini’s Garage Inc. (Battelini’s Transport Towing & Wrecker Sales) in Landisville, New Jersey. Grandpa Alesio Battelini started the company in 1921; the company today is co-owned by Albert, his brother Anthony and their father Dominick.

On Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, they were contacted by a customer to recover a tanker. Battelini responded solo for this loaded bulk tanker with Unit 8212, his trusty workhorse ‘Ole12’ wrecker, a 1982 Western Star/1986 3500 NRC heavy.

“It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-pound under reach,” Battelini said. “It also has a 60,000-pound Braden drag winch. The Ole12 is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!

“A regular customer called for a loaded bulk tanker that was sitting at a concrete plant when the leg sunk causing the landing gear to collapse,” said Battelini.

“The trailer weighed about 60,000-pounds so I rigged it with a two-ply 12"x16' nylon strap used in a basket around the frame behind the 5th wheel plate,” he said. “Both lines were two-parted with 12-ton snatch blocks and the boom was extended over the center of the tank.”

He lifted the tanker high enough for the customer to back a tractor underneath it.

“Easy work for Ole12,” said Battelini.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Mangled Mess

0 a6d36By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Here we are back with Jack and the Gulf Coast crew, putting his workhorse Metro 70-ton ‘tator to the lift and swing again.

On August 13, 2019 Gulf Coast Fleet Towing Inc. were called to respond to a rollover.

Operations manager Jack Edward Kerns informed, “Glenda Crooks, in our Baytown, Texas, dispatch, received a call from the Chambers County Police Department informing us of an accident involving a tractor-trailer.”

The tractor-trailer had been traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when the truck hit the center jersey wall barrier, jumped it and slid, causing the front and the steer axle of the tractor to be facing westbound in the westbound lane. The drive axles and the trailer remained on the east bound side of the jersey wall.

Dispatched to scene was Jack Kerns, with his 2015 Metro RTR 70 SL 70-ton rotator, operator Shawn Duke with a 2019 Custom Built CB50 50-ton, and operator Tim Sizemore with a 2013 455 Landoll trailer. Kerns added, “We requested Gary Babb of Texas Hazmat to the scene with his skid steer and sweeper to perform any clean-up of debris and/or materials.”

“Arriving on the scene Highway Patrol requested that I proceed up the westbound side going eastbound with my 70-ton rotator along with Texas Hazmat’s clean up equipment,” said Kerns.

Once on scene Kerns found that the barrier had been busted out and that the 1996 Freightliner had twisted itself over the barrier where it lay on its side from the cab forward. The fuel tank, front axle, engine and transmission had all been busted away from their mounts. On the other side of the wall they found that the front drive axle had been broken loose and that the unit would definitely be needing a ride on the Landoll.

“After surveying the scene we decided to chain the engine, transmission and front axle to the frame and also to remove the batteries from in between the frame and cab to prevent fire,” stated Kerns. He positioned his RTR70SL beside the casualty so that the unit could be rotated back around and placed on the other side of the barrier once it was lifted.

Kerns explained, “We rigged the front frame with a half-bridle and rigged the CB50 to the rear of the chassis, which was empty. I then lifted the tractor front end and up righted the front portion while Shawn Duke winched the entire unit back away from the wall, as I rotated and slid my boom back to align the units and place them on the other side of the wall.”

Once the entire unit was securely on the other side of the jersey barrier, Duke winched the tractor out from under the chassis with the CB50 and Sizemore was able to load the unit on the Landoll. Duke could then safely tow the chassis away from the scene.

Jack informed, “Payment was received and we transported the units to the customer's facility.”

Using their equipment, Gary Babb and Texas Hazmat assisted the trucking companies hazmat team, cleaned up and loaded all debris so that they could be transported from the scene and disposed of.

logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019

My Lesson in Patience

Know b1502By Randall C. Resch

When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.

I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.

It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.

I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.

“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”

I set my mind to being patient with this young man.

Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.

Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.

Today’s Challenge

As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.

It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.

We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.

Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.

I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”

My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.

I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.

“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.

Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


Is Your Compensation Plan Legal?

Wages 104f7By Brian J Riker

Is your compensation plan legal? This is an oft-debated subject in the transportation industry with some unique issues to consider as towers, especially those with light-duty service vehicles.

Being that towers often engage in interstate commerce it can be argued that the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is applicable as it clearly indicates that it is the controlling law for anyone engaging in interstate commerce.

Section 13 (b)(1) of the Federal FLSA exempts from overtime pay, in part, employees of motor carriers that directly affect the safety of commercial motor vehicles used in interstate commerce. This includes drivers, loaders, mechanics and others that have a direct responsibility for the safety of these vehicles.

Since most tow drivers engage in interstate commerce at least once during their work week, they are exempt from overtime pay.
These covered employees still must be paid in a manner that provides at least minimum wage for every hour worked. Piece work, flat rate and commission must also equal at least the equivalent of minimum wage when all hours worked are calculated. Only certain management or sales level employees are exempt from minimum wage standards.

To further complicate matters, if at anytime during their work week your otherwise exempt employees operate, or affect the safety of, a vehicle with a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less used in interstate commerce they lose the exemption from overtime pay. All hours worked in that week in excess of 40 hours become subject to overtime pay at time-and-a-half , even when operating larger commercial vehicles. This is to be calculated at least at minimum wage if paid piece work, commission or some other method beside hourly, or their prevailing wage if they are hourly.

If you have drivers that normally operate a larger truck but also use a light-duty service van or other type of vehicle to support interstate commerce (such as roadside repair and/or parts delivery) their pay must include overtime under the FLSA.

Another often confusing issue regarding minimum wage revolves around on-call and over the road drivers. In an opinion issued on July 22, the Department of Labor now contends that over the road truckers do not need to be paid minimum wage for all hours away from home. Time spent resting and waiting for dispatch can be excluded from the total work week calculation.

This conflicts with several court decisions stating that on-call or resting away from home in a truck should be included in working hours for compensation purposes.

My interpretation: If a tow driver is waiting for dispatch from suitable resting facilities and is free to engage in activities of their choosing, then those hours spent waiting are off the clock. However, if you require your on-call driver to be in a constant state of readiness or have them wait staged in their truck somewhere, then those hours are to be included in the minimum wage calculation.

Disclaimer: This article is written with a Federal Labor Law focus; some states may have differing requirements. It is not intended to be legal advice, simply provoke discussion and thought among towers. If in doubt which rules apply, please seek competent legal council.

Also, do not interpret this article as advocating for not paying towers a fair wage; it is exactly the opposite. It is my intent to assure that towers are paid fairly and in compliance with the law. We all know this job deserves so much more than minimum wage.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Let Me In!

345678 b4de0By Randall C. Resch

 In January 2019, a Florida motorist crashed into the rear of a slow moving carrier and was killed as the carrier attempted to merge from the highway’s shoulder into the traffic flow.

Having read about this incident, I pondered the forthcoming wrongful death case that was bound to happen, when, regardless as to fact that the motorist ran into the carrier, the deceased motorist’s family would ultimately sue for a wrongful death.

Slow Down, Move Over

All states across America, Canada, and other countries have slow down/move over laws that serve the purpose of requiring approaching motorists to do just that. For obvious reasons, slow down/move over always comes into play because of the worldwide pandemic of DUI and distracted driving that’s been responsible for the untimely death of hundreds of tow operators and first responders around the world.

On the other side of that coin, data posted by AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety reported that approximately 12 percent of all interstate highway deaths resulted from crashes occurring on emergency shoulders. This suggests that an estimated 600 people each year are killed and thousands more are injured while making emergency stops on a highway’s shoulder. 

As in the case of the motorist crashing into the tow truck, it was the approaching motorist who failed to slow down and move over. But, in many states there’s a negative catch to the legality of slow down/move over, especially when tow trucks aren’t authorized by law to drive in live traffic lanes with overhead amber strobe/rotor lights activated.

How It’s Done

Because these kinds of crashes are frequent these suggestions are specific to tow trucks and carriers typical to highway and inner-city operations from either the slow side of traffic (curbside) or from the center median. Consider the following:

For motorists to consider slow down/move over, tow trucks and flatbed carriers should be parked with overhead amber strobe/rotor lights on.

From the parked/idle position, look to the tow truck’s mirrors for approaching traffic. Begin your forward movement when there’s a substantial gap between the tow truck and approaching vehicles.

At that moment of forward movement, activate the tow truck’s turn signal to indicate the direction you intend to travel and the lane you’re about to occupy.

Use amber emergency lights when allowed by law.

Begin forward acceleration, gaining speed while remaining on the shoulder and right of the white fog line. Be aware of parked vehicles or other obstacles that may be on the shoulder. Watch for locations where the shoulder’s lane runs out or pinches to a point.

While gaining speed and with your head on a swivel, watch approaching traffic in the mirrors while continuing forward.

As the tow truck accelerates, constantly eye back and forth, rearward and forward while estimating a realistic gap that appears open.

Anticipate that a vehicle from center lanes may attempt the dangerous move to change lanes left or right at the same time you’re entering traffic lanes.

While on the shoulder and still driving straight, increase the truck’s speed up to approximately 50 miles per hour while again looking at both mirrors and approaching traffic. To merge from either center median or slow side shoulder requires the truck’s speed to be reasonably fast enough to equal traffic flow.

For reasons of safety, don’t use arm signals with your arm outside the truck’s window for fear someone will crash into the tow truck.

When a substantial gap in traffic is clear and with the truck’s turn signal still on, carefully merge into the first lane of traffic as you continue to bring the truck’s speed up to a reasonable and prudent speed for vehicle’s being towed or transported.

Merge only when safe to do so. Once you’ve safely made way into traffic lanes, turn off overhead emergency lights, unless the tow or load means your forward speed may be slower for safety reasons.

Re-entering traffic lanes from a stopped, slow rolling position requires total attention and perfect depth perception. This may seem basic, but distracted driving is here to say and I’ll guarantee that another unfortunate traffic collision like the one mentioned will happen again.

Consider it a great topic for your company’s next safety meeting.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019

The Iron Doctor

0 6a013
By George L. Nitti

A distinct company name is an important factor in developing brand recognition. So was the thinking of owner Levar Scott of Wheels Up Towing of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, whose company name stands out on their 2008 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD/Jerr Dan self-loader.

“You can’t pay enough for publicity,” Scott said. “If you have a name or graphic that is catchy, people will remember it.”

In business now for seven years, the company has gained a strong following because of its name.

“I came up with it by sitting down with a group of my buddies and brainstorming possible names,” he said. “When we came up with ‘Wheels Up,’ it just grabbed everybody’s attention.”

The green decal lettering, with a plain, country font, spans each side of the Chevy and is written in all caps.

“I wanted something that was going to pop out. I told the graphic designer that I wanted a bright color, something that would stand out from the grayish-blue background,” Scott said.

Adjacent to the catchy company name are tire marks that run up from the bottom to the top of the unit.

“I told the designer to put tire marks on it,” Scott said. “I grew up in the automobile business and my father raced cars. I needed a logo at the time. I fell in love with the design of the tires coming over the window.”

The company slogan is clearly visible, drawing from a family tradition that started with his grandfather’s auto business: “Get hooked on us.”

“As a kid,” Scott said, “I was often picked up in a truck with that slogan. It stuck with me and I said to myself, ‘I’ll just stick with that.’ ”

The back of the unit has more decals depicting a daycare center owned by his wife and a breast cancer awareness ribbon serving as a tribute to two breast cancer victims in his own family.

More bold lettering appears on the visor position of the unit, where it states, “Iron Doctor.”

Scott said, “That was another slogan I was running around in my head. Cars are made of iron and I’m in the business of helping the car and the owner. I used to work on cars. When a car needed an engine we referred to the car needing a heart.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

A “Real” Texan Showpiece

0 249e9By George Nitti

As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

Perhaps nothing reinforces this point more than a rotator from the Lone Star state featured at the TowExpo--Dallas.

It was a 2018 Peterbilt 389 with a Jerr Dan 50/60 Rotator owned by Action Towing of Marshall, Texas, that stood out as a real Texan showpiece. The unit features a double-framed steer axle, a five-winch option that can pull 120,000 pounds and a powerful 6500 Cummings engine.

Owner Bubba Oney, who calls himself a “cowboy hat-wearing Texan,” said, “Our rotator is Texas-themed because everything is bigger here.”

On this ‘tator one will find much to marvel at. The sunset-filled Houston skyline; the large lettering, the state flag, an enormous-sized image of a tow chain and an assortment of other Texas imagery.

The unit’s superb wrap was executed by Scott Peck Fleet Graphics of West Valley City, Utah, with much input from Oney himself. Their exchange took a couple of months before settling on a design.

The Houston skyline imagery found on the front of unit was inspired and lifted from a photo that Oney took when he was riding on his motorcycle.

He said, “I was going into Houston and there was little traffic on the road. It was a perfect skyline. I got my phone and snapped a picture of it. I’ve always been a big fan of the Houston skyline.”

That image would serve to fill out the rest of the wrap, according to Oney.

He said, “We didn’t know how to transition from the flag to the back of the body and Scott was doubtful that it would work, but I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ I think it made the transition well.”

The large red block lettering in a western-style font, with specialized effects and a textured background, elicits a “wow” factor. It gives the company name and phone number prominence.

Also scattered around are more images, among which include a white tail deer, drilling rigs, a Texas sunset, and a cowboy on a bucking horse.

Oney said, “You can walk around it and find something new all of the time.”

Other showpieces include fenders painted red with customized matching headlights and a dazzling interior featuring a hardwood floor and specialized seats emblazoned with the company name.

Oney concluded, “This truck is a symbol of what Texas is: big! And it has everything incorporated that we are known for.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

A Rare Breed

0 e7046
By George L. Nitti

It’s been said that the difference between something good and something great is attention to detail. Compelling tow trucks are no exception, including the stellar fleet of 13 trucks owned by F&S Automotive in Mantua, Ohio.

It’s the cumulative effect of many details that make for a rare breed and great visual showcase, which is exemplified on their now-retired 1969 Peterbilt/Hubbard Wrecker 30-ton, a classic truck that’s won many awards over the years.

“It was originally bought brand new as a road tractor,” said owner Dean Stebbins Sr., who founded the company in 1967. “It hauled sand for a couple of years and then was parked. I was told that, ‘You ought to build a wrecker out of it.’ After buying it, I sent it to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and had a 750 Holmes put on it. Then I sent it to Farmland, Indiana, where they custom-built wreckers and added a custom-built boom and underlift.”

Color is one critical detail that can’t be overlooked. No color stands out like red, particularly when coordinated with gold.

“At one time, all of our trucks were yellow,” Stebbins said. “Then we went to red. I liked red better.”

Both doors of the unit display Old English lettering with decorative pinstriping within an encased white plaque that spells out the company name and location. A medallion on the front passenger side instills company trust with the words “F&S Incorporated. Since 1967.”

The unit includes a tribute to Stebbins’ mother, Hazel, who passed in 1990.

“She was a driving force for me to excel in whatever I wanted to do,” Stebbins said. “I grew up on a farm and was surrounded by machinery. She encouraged me to always follow my dreams. I thought I wanted to be a farmer, but when I got around tow trucks, I was fascinated with them.”

Above the front grill is a bug shield that says “Drag-n-Wagon.”

Stebbins said, “At one time, it was called ‘The Dragon’ because it was the monster in northeast Ohio. When you tow something you’ve got to drag it so I said, ‘Let’s call it drag-n-wagon.’ ”

The lady figure found on the front of the truck is a symbol of Stebbins close relationship he has with it.

He said, “You might say the truck is my love. It’s my girl.”

One longstanding practice the company adheres to is keeping their trucks meticulously clean, washing them upon every return.

“They call me ‘Mr. Meticulous,’ ” Stebbins said. “Even our shops you can eat off the floor. Cleanliness is the best way to go. I want people to feel good about where they work and what they are driving.”

All little details adding up to make a great difference.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019

All-Weather Commercial Tires

product34 69075Toyo Tires’ new M655 all-weather tire is built for local and regional service applications as a tough, mixed-service commercial tire suitable for both drive and steer applications. Capable both on and off the road, the wide tread of the M655 features aggressive blocks with multi-wave sipes to optimize traction. A special cut- and chip-resistant tread compound and built-in sidewall protector add durability. The tire is available in two sizes: 225/70R19.5 14-ply and 245/70R19.5 16-ply.

toyotires.com/commercial

Jerr-Dan‘s SS70 Stabilizer

product 5017cJerr-Dan recently debuted its new Jerr-Dan Side Stabilization (SS70) for heavy-duty wrecker units. Features of the new SS70 include: 37,000 lbs. of rated structural capacity; hydraulic legs that can be controlled from the driver- and passenger-side controls; side-to-side leveling up to 5.5 degrees; pivoting feet; four D-rings for rigging; and two mounting options: a forward position behind the cab and a rear mounting position in front of the pedestal. Remote control upgrades include an added winch engagement and two-speed functionality, along with color-coordinated winch-function paddles and a brightly colored housing for improved visibility. The remote features also include two rechargeable batteries, a charger and tether cable for wired control and trickle-charging.

jerrdan.com
logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019

logotype
August 28 - September 03, 2019
Patricia (left) and Doyle Garrison were arrested in connection with an assault on a repossession agent in Hall County, Georgia. Image - gainesvilletimes.com.

Woman Accused of [b]Driving Into Agent

A Gainesville, Georgia, woman was accused of driving toward agents working for a repossession company, with one agent being taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Patricia Renee Garrison, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

“During the initial investigation, deputies determined that two men with a repossession company had arrived at the address to repossess the SUV. As she was leaving the location, Garrison intentionally drove the Chevrolet Equinox toward one of the men, hitting one of his legs,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an e-mail.

One 53-year-old did not suffer any injuries.

“She struck a second victim with the SUV, hitting one of his ankles and an arm. Hall County Fire Services transported the injured man, 32, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” Booth wrote.

Husband Doyle Timothy Garrison, a passenger in the SUV, was charged with two counts of party to the crime of aggravated assault.

The Garrisons were arrested when “they agreed to return to the residence,” Booth wrote.

The case was still under investigation at press time.

Source: gainesvilletimes.com.

Mercedes-Benz Using [b]Sensors for Car Repos

Mercedes-Benz is using sensors to track a vehicle’s location in the event it needs to be repossessed.

According to UK newspaper The Sun, Mercedes-Benz has been fitting sensors inside new and used vehicles to pinpoint their exact whereabouts. That information can then be shared with bailiffs and third-party recovery firms.

The automaker said tracking can occur in rare circumstances after a customer agrees to finance a car through Mercedes-Benz's financial services.

"In this case, they sign a contract and agree to the use of the car's location in the event they default or breach their finance agreement," a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson told PCMag. In addition, all customers are made aware of the repossession process and how location tracking can be involved.

"This repossession process is used in a few exceptional cases and only as a last resort, when customers default or breach their finance agreement and repeatedly fail requests to return their vehicle," the spokesperson said.

"We also want to emphasize that this does not mean constant tracking."

Still, it raises some questions about potential surveillance of customers. So far, Mercedes-Benz hasn't elaborated on whether all company cars have been fitted with the tracking technology. But the automaker's spokesperson and the brand's privacy policies do note that Mercedes-Benz will collect customers' vehicle location to power certain features like navigation or emergency services.

Source: pcmag.com.

$3M Cash Settlement for Troops over Repos

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., the financial services arm for Nissan North America, settled a federal lawsuit Aug. 1 alleging violations of a law that helps members of the military by suspending certain financial obligations during active duty.

The $3 million settlement was reached the same day the government’s complaint was filed; the investigation, however, began at least in December 2016 when the government first notified Nissan that it was looking into the alleged misconduct.

The lawsuit alleged that Nissan repossessed at least 113 service members’ vehicles without a court order and failed to refund certain upfront payments after many service members terminated their leases, as required by law. Nissan did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement.

The settlement covers conduct alleged to have occurred from 2008 through November of 2018. The agreement specifies that over $2.9 million of the $3 million settlement will be put in a fund to compensate the 113 service members whose vehicles were repossessed, as well as those who didn’t get their CCR refunds; the rest will go to the Treasury.

It is the 10th settlement reached between the government and an auto finance provider for violations of the law protecting service members since 2015, according to the Justice Department.

Source: militarytimes.com.

SUV Breaks Loose [b]from Repo Truck

An SUV being repossessed nearly slammed into a home in Asheville, North Carolina, and caused an outage that left more than 60 people without power on July 25.

Asheville police said the driver of a repo truck was adjusting the position of the vehicle when it came loose.

"It came down through the grass, knocked over this sign, knocked all the bamboo over, and hit my car, and knocked it over there,” resident Sonya Fair said.

Representatives of the agent’s company, Associates Asset Recovery, said the vehicle had transmission issues, and the driver was in the process of strapping it down when it rolled off the truck bed.

Police said the runaway car also hit two people walking along Hanover Street. Both were taken to the hospital. There was no word on their condition at press time.

The repo company disputes that two pedestrians were hit by the runaway vehicle, despite it being in the police report.

Associates Asset Recovery officials said the driver of the tow truck did nothing wrong and is still employed.

Source: krcgtv.com.
